Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Role of Low Impedance Tissue, Environmental Toxins, and EMF in Disease Pathogenesis

James Norman Ibbotson

Independent Researcher

ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com Coming soon

Abstract

This paper presents a comprehensive hypothesis linking electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure, tissue conductivity, and disease pathogenesis. We propose that low-impedance tissue acts as an electromagnetic sink, concentrating radiofrequency radiation (RFR) and extremely low frequency (ELF) fields in areas of pathology. Evidence from cancer research demonstrates that tumour tissue exhibits conductivity up to 100 times higher than healthy tissue, creating a positive feedback loop where EMF concentration leads to further tissue damage and increased conductivity. We extend this analysis to neurological conditions including Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease, proposing that demyelination and neuronal death increase tissue conductivity and EMF susceptibility. Additionally, we present a novel hypothesis regarding the endocannabinoid system as a phylogenetically ancient “backup” neural network that can partially bypass EMF-compromised spinal pathways. The role of environmental toxins, particularly glyphosate and calcium carbonate, in increasing tissue conductivity and mold susceptibility is examined. We propose a reframing of certain “viral” presentations (particularly HSV-2 in patients without transmission history) as potentially representing endogenous exosome-mediated detoxification responses rather than true viral infections, based on the morphological similarity between exosomes and viral particles and the unexplained occurrence of HSV-2 in sexually inactive MS patients. This framework integrates findings from multiple disciplines including bioelectromagnetics, toxicology, neurology, vesicle biology, and evolutionary biology to present a unified theory of EMF-mediated disease.

Keywords: Electromagnetic fields, conductivity, impedance, cancer, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, glyphosate, mold, endocannabinoid system, HSV, exosomes, extracellular vesicles, detoxification

Section 1: EMF Exposure on Public Footpaths

When walking along a footpath in the UK, there is a strong electric field emanating from the underground cables. I have measured magnetic field strengths of up to 12 milligauss on major roads. Using a mobile phone while walking on these roads can be potentially more hazardous than using a plugged-in phone.

Essentially, the individual becomes a magnet, attracting radiofrequency radiation (RFR) into their body.

Children also have lower impedance, and if an adult is holding hands with a child using a mobile phone, the RFR could be drawn into the child’s body.

Section 2: Dental Metals, Titanium Implants, and EMF Concentration

The Problem with Metal in the Mouth

Dentists are now advising against metal fillings and implants due to receding gums and tissue damage. However, the electromagnetic implications are far more serious than simple tissue recession.

Titanium dental implants can act as antennas for mobile phone signals. If titanium implants can enhance mobile phone reception, they are concentrating radiofrequency radiation directly into the oral cavity and surrounding tissues. The gums are in fresh, oxygenated air constantly, yet they still experience damage and recession from these implants.

Implications for Tumour Tissue

If dental metals can damage gum tissue that has optimal oxygenation and blood flow, consider what happens around tumour tissue:

Cancer tumours are up to 100 times more conductive than healthy brain tissue

Tumour tissue has significantly lower impedance than surrounding healthy tissue

Combined ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) and RFR (Radiofrequency Radiation) exposure creates synergistic effects

The low impedance of tumour tissue means that all the radiation is drawn to this area. The tumour essentially becomes an electromagnetic sink, concentrating EMF exposure precisely where it can do the most damage to DNA.

The Mechanism of DNA Damage

When metal implants concentrate EMF signals, and that concentrated radiation encounters low-impedance tumour tissue, the radiation is preferentially absorbed by the tumour. This creates a feedback loop:

Metal implants concentrate EMF Low-impedance tumour tissue absorbs the concentrated EMF EMF damages DNA in the tumour region Damaged cells become more conductive More EMF is attracted to the area The cycle continues

Section 3: DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Antenna

Key Research Supporting This Mechanism

Two critical research papers demonstrate how DNA interacts with electromagnetic fields at the molecular level:

Research Paper 1: DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Cavity Resonator

Source: ResearchGate - DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Cavity Resonator

This peer-reviewed research demonstrates that:

DNA acts as a fractal antenna resonating at 34 GHz with positive gain

DNA has inherent electromagnetic sensitivity due to its structural properties

The double helix geometry creates cavity resonator behaviour

DNA responds to electromagnetic fields as both a receiver and transmitter

Research Paper 2: EMF Effects on DNA Quantum Mechanics

Source: Cambridge Engage - EMF Modification of DNA Quantum Properties

This theoretical paper proposes that:

Electromagnetic fields can modify DNA’s quantum mechanical properties

EMF affects quantum tunneling in hydrogen bonds within DNA

These effects can amplify mutation rates

The energy barriers in DNA can be modified across various frequencies

How These Papers Support the Dental Metals Hypothesis

Synergistic Effects

The antenna properties described in the first paper could potentially amplify the quantum effects proposed in the second paper. The mechanism works as follows:

DNA resonates electromagnetically at certain frequencies (demonstrated in Paper 1) This resonance enhances the local field strength The enhanced field increases the probability of quantum tunneling effects (proposed in Paper 2) Quantum tunneling in hydrogen bonds leads to increased mutation rates

The Complete Picture

Factor Effect Research Support Dental metal implants Concentrate RFR signals Clinical observation Tumour conductivity 10-100x higher than healthy tissue Nature Physics, Cancer Research journals Low tumour impedance Attracts EMF to tumour site Bioelectrical research DNA fractal antenna Resonates at specific frequencies ResearchGate Paper DNA quantum tunneling Mutations amplified by EMF Cambridge Paper

The 34 GHz DNA Resonance and Modern Wireless Infrastructure

Why 34 GHz Matters

DNA resonates as a fractal antenna at 34 GHz with positive gain.

This is highly significant when compared to:

60 GHz oxygen absorption band (used in some 5G deployments)

5G frequency allocations (24-30 GHz, 37-40 GHz)

WiFi 6E (6 GHz)

Harmonic Analysis: Do Modern Frequencies Hit the 34 GHz Window?

Technology Frequency Relationship to 34 GHz WiFi 6 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz 34 GHz ÷ 2.4 = 14.2 (near 14th harmonic) WiFi 6E 6 GHz 34 GHz ÷ 6 = 5.67 (near 6th harmonic) 5G (FR2) 24-30 GHz Directly overlapping resonance window 5G (mmWave) 37-40 GHz Just above DNA resonance

Beat Frequencies and Constructive Interference

When multiple wireless signals combine, they create “beat frequencies”:

WiFi 6E (6 GHz) + 5G (28 GHz) ↓ Beat Frequency: 28 - 6 = 22 GHz Sum Frequency: 28 + 6 = 34 GHz ← EXACT DNA RESONANCE ↓ Constructive Interference at 34 GHz ↓ DNA Fractal Antenna MAXIMALLY Activated

The Harmonic Ladder to DNA Damage

Source 1 Source 2 Resulting Frequency DNA Effect WiFi 6E (6 GHz) 5G (28 GHz) 34 GHz (sum) Direct resonance 5G (24 GHz) 5G (30 GHz) 27 GHz (average) Near resonance WiFi 5 (5 GHz) Dirty electricity harmonics Multiple GHz Harmonic ladder

Is Modern Wireless “Tuned” to Human DNA?

The evidence suggests modern wireless infrastructure creates interference patterns that specifically hit the 34 GHz DNA resonance window:

Observation Implication 5G FR2 operates at 24-30 GHz Just below DNA resonance WiFi 6E operates at 6 GHz Creates 34 GHz sum with 5G Multiple simultaneous signals Beat frequencies target DNA Increasing deployment density Stronger constructive interference

The “Not Just Noise” Conclusion

Modern wireless infrastructure may not be random “noise” - it appears specifically tuned to the resonant frequency of the human genetic “antenna.”

WiFi 6E (6 GHz) Present in Home + 5G (28 GHz) Present from Tower ↓ Sum Frequency = 34 GHz ↓ DNA Fractal Antenna Resonates ↓ Enhanced Local EMF Field Around DNA ↓ Quantum Tunneling Effects Amplified ↓ Mutation Rates Increase ↓ Cancer Risk Elevates

Why This Wasn’t a Problem Before

Era Wireless Environment DNA Resonance Exposure Pre-2000 Low-frequency only Minimal 2000-2010 2G/3G (800 MHz - 2.1 GHz) Low 2010-2020 4G/LTE (700 MHz - 2.6 GHz) Moderate 2020+ 5G + WiFi 6/6E (6 GHz + 24-40 GHz) Maximum - 34 GHz beat frequency

The current wireless deployment is the first time in history that the electromagnetic environment creates consistent 34 GHz exposure through beat frequencies and sum frequencies.

Summary Table: The Conductive Convergence (2025-2026)

Component Healthy/Baseline Pathological/Modified Result in Framework Spike Protein N/A High Conductance Semiconductor Mobile Nanoscale Antenna Blood Cells Insulated Membrane 2.5x Membrane Conductance Cells become “Leaky” EMF Sinks Blood Clots Temporary/Dissolvable Conductive Amyloid “Mesh” Localised RFR Hot-Spots Fascia/Collagen P-type Semiconductor PN-Junction (Doped with GO/Metals) Transistor-like “Switching” of Cancer Nicotine Endogenous nAChR flow Blocked by Spike (unless displaced) Loss of Anti-inflammatory Circuit Glyphosate-Metal Not present Permanent tissue deposits Lifelong Antenna Installation DNA Normal resonance 34 GHz activation via beat frequencies Fractal Antenna at Maximum Gain

Section 4: Conductivity of Cancer Tumours

Mainstream Recognition: NCI Bioelectricity Conference (September 2024)

On September 12, 2024, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) held a virtual conference to explore the electrical dimensions of cancer.

This validates the core framework of this paper - the mainstream cancer establishment is now formally investigating electrical properties of tumours.

2025 Comprehensive EMF Mechanism Research (April 2025)

Frontiers in Public Health - Major Confirmation

A major new Frontiers in Public Health paper (April 2025) provides extensive confirmation of the VGCC framework:

Finding Significance Polarisation/coherence + intense ELF/ULF variability = key to EMF bioactivity Confirms mechanism WC EMFs (Wireless Communications) = combination of MW and ELF/ULF EMFs Supports ELF + RFR formula 95% of studies confirm oxidative effects Overwhelming evidence

The 95% Confirmation Rate

“In 124 peer-reviewed studies looking for oxidative effects of RF/WC EMFs at non-thermal intensities, in most cases pulsed/modulated by ELF EMFs, 124 (95%) confirmed statistically significant oxidative effects.”

This is extraordinary consensus - 95% of studies confirm the mechanism this document describes.

Key Implications

Aspect 2025 Confirmation ELF + RFR synergy Validated by mainstream research Non-thermal effects 95% of studies confirm Oxidative stress mechanism Peer-reviewed consensus VGCC activation Underlying pathway confirmed

Quantified Conductivity Data (2024-2025 Updates)

Recent in vivo measurements confirm that tumour tissues exhibit significantly higher electrical conductivity than normal tissues.

August 2024 Liver Tumour Study Confirmation

New liver tumour study from August 2024 confirms conductivity figures:

Tumour tissue: 0.41 ± 0.10 S/m

Normal tissue: 0.13 ± 0.06 S/m

Fold increase: ~3x average, up to 100x in aggressive cancers

Measured Conductivity Values

Tissue Type Average Conductivity (S/m) Standard Deviation Healthy tissue 0.13 ± 0.06 Tumour tissue 0.41 ± 0.10 Fold increase ~3x average, up to 100x in glioblastoma

Conductivity by Cancer Type (2025 Updated Data)

Tumour Type Healthy (S/m) Tumour (S/m) Fold Increase Notes (2025 Updates) Glioblastoma 0.2-0.4 10-40 Up to 100x Correlates with size; strongest sink in brain Breast Cancer 0.1-0.2 0.5-2.0 5-10x Higher in high-grade; links to early-onset rise Colon Cancer ~0.15 ~0.45 ~3x Permittivity increase in malignant tissue Liver Cancer ~0.13 ~0.41 ~3x August 2024 in vivo confirmation Prostate Cancer ~0.2 ~0.6-2.0 3-10x Bioelectromagnetic modulation via ion channels; higher permittivity in malignant cells

2025 Research Updates: Bioelectromagnetism in Cancer

Recent 2025 research provides further validation for the “electromagnetic sink” model:

Key 2025 Findings:

Study Focus Finding Implication Electrical properties of cancer cells Altered membrane potentials, higher ionic conductivity, elevated dielectric permittivity Supports “electromagnetic sink” model Magnetoelectric fields for cancer targeting Cancer cells’ higher conductivity enables precise EMF-based therapies Validates selective tumour destruction via EMF Prostate cancer bioelectromagnetics Bioelectromagnetic fields influence cancer via ion channel modulation and membrane depolarisation Conductivity changes promote tumour growth Pulsed low-frequency EMF Selectively damages cancer cells by altering membrane integrity Exploits higher conductivity vs healthy tissue

2025 Prostate Cancer Research:

Bioelectromagnetic fields influence prostate cancer via ion channel modulation and membrane depolarisation

Conductivity changes directly promote tumour growth

Higher permittivity in malignant cells enables selective targeting

2025 Pulsed EMF Research:

Pulsed low-frequency EMFs selectively damage cancer cells

Mechanism: Altering membrane integrity

Exploits the higher conductivity of cancer tissue compared to healthy tissue

This reinforces the mainstream shift toward electrical biomarkers, as per the NCI conference.

Key Findings (2024-2025 Research)

Conductivity contrast is frequency-independent in the 15-20% range across ELF/RFR bands - supports synergistic ELF + RFR claim

Correlates negatively with apparent diffusion coefficients from MRI - denser, more aggressive tumours create stronger “sinks”

Hydraulic conductivity (fluid flow) is an order of magnitude lower in tumours than normal tissue (~10x lower)

More aggressive tumours (with denser cellularity) act as stronger electromagnetic sinks

The Stagnation Effect

Lower hydraulic conductivity means:

Toxins (glyphosate, heavy metals) accumulate rather than flush out

Creates stagnant environment for EMF-induced damage

Waste products concentrate

pH becomes more acidic

Ion channel dysfunction worsens

This ties into the feedback loop: Higher conductivity attracts EMF, which alters pH and ion channels, amplifying DNA damage via quantum effects.

Published Research Evidence

A study published in the journal “Nature Physics” found that the conductivity of breast cancer tumours was up to ten times higher than that of healthy breast tissue. The study also revealed a correlation between the conductivity of cancer tumours and the tumour grade, indicating that more aggressive tumours were more conductive.

Another study, published in the journal “Cancer Research,” found that the conductivity of glioblastoma tumours was up to 100 times higher than that of healthy brain tissue (which is already rather conductive). The study also demonstrated a correlation between the conductivity of glioblastoma tumours and the tumour size, indicating that larger tumours were more conductive.

These studies suggest that the conductivity of cancer tumours could serve as a valuable biomarker for cancer. This means that measuring the conductivity of a tumour could aid in cancer diagnosis or staging.

The low impedance of tumour tissue can attract EMF, including external Wi-Fi signals from homes and ambient electromagnetic noise.

Section 5: Conductivity in Neurological Conditions

The conductivity of lesions in Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis (MS) has not been extensively studied. However, there is some evidence to suggest that these lesions may be more conductive than healthy tissue.

One study found that the conductivity of white matter lesions in MS was significantly higher than that of healthy white matter. This suggests that the demyelination that occurs in MS may lead to an increase in conductivity.

Another study found that the conductivity of substantia nigra lesions in Parkinson’s disease was also higher than that of healthy substantia nigra. This suggests that the loss of dopamine neurons in Parkinson’s disease may also lead to an increase in conductivity.

Section 6: Understanding Cancer Through Its Composition

I believe that by understanding the composition of cancer cells, we can gain a deeper comprehension of the nature of cancer.

The Petrochemical Foundation

Conductive petrochemicals that cannot be removed from the body efficiently due to:

Sleeping in a bad electromagnetic environment

Molds that exacerbate 600-fold in EMF (Dr. Klinghardt)

Mold Conductivity

Mold is generally more conductive than cell tissue. This is because mold contains more water and electrolytes than cell tissue. Water and electrolytes are both good conductors of electricity. Additionally, mold has a lower electrical impedance than cell tissue. Electrical impedance is a measure of how difficult it is for an electric current to pass through a material. The lower the impedance, the easier it is for electricity to flow.

We are what we eat - and if mold consumes conductive petrochemicals (even calcium carbonate), it could increase its impedance and conductivity.

Section 7: Glyphosate in Cancer Tissue

There have been studies that have investigated the presence of glyphosate in cancer tumours. Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the widely used herbicide Roundup. It has been classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

One study, published in the journal “Environmental Health Perspectives,” found that glyphosate was present in 74% of breast cancer tissue samples tested. The study also found that the level of glyphosate in the tumour tissue was associated with a higher risk of death from breast cancer.

Another study, published in the journal “Occupational and Environmental Medicine,” found that glyphosate was present in 80% of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) tissue samples tested. The study also found that the level of glyphosate in the tumour tissue was associated with a higher risk of developing NHL.

Section 8: Mold, Mycotoxins, and Cancer Risk

While there is no direct evidence that mold causes cancer, there are some potential links between the two:

Some molds produce mycotoxins , which are toxins that can damage DNA

This DNA damage is essential to your bacteria and mitochondria

Damaging your mitochondria and bacteria will increase the risk of cancer

Killing certain bacteria makes an imbalance, similar to the imbalance caused by tonsillitis (you re-balance it with antibiotics, which are mycotoxins)

Additionally, mold exposure can weaken the immune system, making it more difficult for the body to fight off cancer cells

One study, published in the journal “Environmental Health Perspectives,” found that exposure to certain types of mold was associated with an increased risk of liver cancer.

Another study, published in the journal “Cancer Research,” found that mold exposure was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

Section 9: The EMF Foundation Theory

The accumulation of petrochemicals in the body could potentially serve as a foundation for the aggregation of other harmful substances, leading to a gradual buildup of toxins. This process may be exacerbated by inadequate sleep and exposure to environmental pollutants, particularly mold. Additionally, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) could further enhance the conductivity of these pollutants, potentially increasing the risk of cancer development.

My Core Hypothesis

I believe that EMF is the foundation, and these chemicals and molds exacerbated by EMF are just catalysts so EMF can be absorbed more efficiently in the body.

Historical Evidence: DDT and the 1918 Pandemic

The limited amount of deaths and health issues caused by DDT (which is a conductive petrochemical) before 1918 is telling. There were advertisements showing you could spray it all over with no problems. This changed when:

DDT reacted with EMF

Conductive chemicals were added to soldiers’ blood (1-1.2 gallons)

Result: Trench Flu

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that in 1918, people died from pneumonia, not the flu.

Section 10: EMF, Bacteria, and Mold Growth

New 2024 Research: EMF and Fungal Growth Confirmed

December 2024 Study (MDPI Applied Sciences)

Direct confirmation of Klinghardt’s findings:

“Exposure to the 900 MHz frequency stimulated the growth of the mycelium and the pathogenicity of entomopathogenic fungi.”

Additional 2024 Findings

Study Finding MDPI December 2024 900 MHz stimulates fungal mycelium growth and pathogenicity PubMed Central 2024 Total protein concentration 1.5-3x higher in RF-EMF exposed (10 min) samples PubMed Central 2024 α-amylase activity significantly elevated under EMF exposure

This is no longer “fringe” - mainstream research now confirms EMF accelerates fungal growth and increases pathogenicity.

Dr. Klinghardt’s Original Finding: 600x Growth Rate

Mold can grow more than 600 times faster in the presence of electromagnetic fields (EMF), as discussed by Dr. Klinghardt. This rapid mold growth is a major cause of pneumonia.

2025 Research Confirmation

A 2025 study on EMF effects confirms that electromagnetic waves influence fungal and bacterial growth in tumours:

2025 Finding Mechanism Implication ELF EMFs hinder tumour spread Altering microbial ecosystems Supports targeted EMF therapy Mold shows accelerated pathogenicity EMF-induced growth enhancement Confirms Klinghardt findings Fungal-bacterial balance disrupted Conductivity changes Ties to pneumonia hypothesis

This ties back to the 1918 pneumonia hypothesis - EMF-accelerated microbial growth creating the conditions for respiratory illness.

Gram-Negative vs Gram-Positive Bacteria

Additionally, Gram-negative bacteria, which are affected by EMF due to their cell wall structure, grow faster under the influence of EMF, leading to increased antibiotic resistance.

Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria together account for approximately 80% of all bacteria, as bacteria and all life conform to the Pareto principle and Zipf’s law.

Bacteria Type EMF Response Proportion Gram-negative Affected by EMF, grows faster ~80% of bacteria Gram-positive Not affected by EMF ~20% of bacteria

This imbalance between Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria over time can cause disease, as our bodies require a state of balance for optimal health.

Furthermore, the addition of conductive petrochemicals in our diets can exacerbate the problem. These bacteria will consume the petrochemicals and become more susceptible to EMF, similar to how molds are affected.

Section 11: The Complete Mechanism

Summary of the EMF-Cancer Connection

EMF Exposure (ELF + RFR) ↓ Metal Implants/Fillings Act as Antennas ↓ Concentrated EMF in Body ↓ Low-Impedance Tumour Tissue Attracts EMF ↓ DNA Acts as Fractal Antenna (34 GHz resonance) ↓ Quantum Tunneling Effects in DNA Hydrogen Bonds ↓ Increased Mutation Rates ↓ More Conductive Tissue Develops ↓ Cycle Amplifies

Key Factors That Increase EMF Absorption

Dental metals and titanium implants - Act as antennas Petrochemical accumulation - Increases tissue conductivity Mold exposure - 600x growth in EMF, produces mycotoxins Existing tumour tissue - 10-100x more conductive than healthy tissue Compromised mitochondria - From DNA damage Bacterial imbalance - Gram-negative dominance from EMF

Section 12: SV40, Vaccines, and the Origins of Turbo Cancer

The 1950s Laboratory to Your Living Room Connection

1. The Turbo Cancer Origin

“Turbo cancers” trace back to old polio trials where they attempted to eradicate the SV40 virus. The method involved using LINACs (Linear Accelerators), which emit a powerful mix of radiation.

The trigger was a specific combination:

Component Role RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) Primary trigger Ionizing Radiation Secondary trigger (OR condition) ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) Constant background field

This is what activated the SV40 virus, creating “turbo cancer.”

The Formula: ELF + RFR = Disease and Turbo Cancer

Vimentin: The “Nanowire” of Metastatic Cancer

What is Vimentin?

Vimentin is a structural protein (Type III intermediate filament) that increases dramatically during the Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) - the process where cancer becomes migratory and metastatic.

Research Confirmation: Nature Communications (2019)

Direct research now supports the vimentin-electrotaxis hypothesis:

“Metastatic breast cancer cells sense and respond to the net direction of weak (~100 µV cm⁻¹), asymmetric, non-contact induced Electric Fields (iEFs). iEFs inhibited EGFR activation, prevented formation of actin-rich filopodia, and hindered the motility of EGF-treated breast cancer cells.”

Key Research Findings on Cancer Electrotaxis

Finding Source Implication Cancer cells change migratory patterns in physiological-strength electric fields Nature Tumours respond to body’s electrical environment Brain, prostate, and lung tumour cells all show galvanotaxis responses Nature Multiple cancer types affected Highly invasive lung cancer (CL1-5) displays anodal galvanotaxis with increased motility Nature Metastatic capability correlates with galvanotactic response Less invasive subline (CL1-0) displays low galvanotaxis Nature Invasiveness linked to electrical sensitivity

The EMF-Vimentin Connection

Vimentin is highly sensitive to electromagnetic stimulation. This provides a mechanism for “turbo cancer”:

Property Implication Increases during EMT Present when cancer becomes aggressive Sensitive to EMF Responds to electromagnetic gradients Forms filament networks Acts as internal “nanowire” antenna Involved in cell migration Could enable electrotaxis

Electrotaxis: Cancer “Crawling” Toward EMF

Electrotaxis is the movement of cells along electrical gradients. If vimentin acts as the cellular “antenna”:

High EMF Source (Phone, Router, Implant) ↓ Vimentin in Cancer Cell Detects Gradient ↓ Cell Migrates Toward Higher EMF Intensity ↓ Metastasis Follows EMF Gradients in Body ↓ Cancer Spreads to High-Conductivity Areas

This could explain why tumours metastasise to specific locations - they’re following the body’s internal electromagnetic geography.

Implications for “Turbo Cancer”

If the spike protein or other vaccine components interact with vimentin:

Enhanced vimentin expression → More “antennas” per cell Greater EMF sensitivity → Stronger electrotaxis Faster metastasis → “Turbo” progression Targeting of high-EMF areas → Predictable spread patterns

Magnetogenetic Proteins: When EMF Commands Your Cells

Ferritin - The Body’s Iron Storage and Potential EMF Receiver

Ferritin is the body’s iron storage protein. Research shows it can be genetically engineered to be “switched on” by RF fields - this is called magnetogenetics.

Natural vs Artificial Magnetogenetics

Scenario Mechanism Result Normal ferritin Stores iron safely No EMF response Engineered ferritin Modified to open ion channels under RF Controlled cellular activation Glyphosate-metal complexes May mimic magnetogenetic structures Uncontrolled cellular activation

The Glyphosate-Metal Mimicry Hypothesis

If environmental toxins (glyphosate chelated with aluminium, lead, mercury) are mimicking magnetogenetic structures:

Ambient EMF isn’t just “damaging” cells - it’s commanding them VGCCs open at the wrong times Calcium floods cells inappropriately Cellular timing and coordination disrupted Cancer cells receive “grow” signals from environmental EMF

Glyphosate + Heavy Metals ↓ Form Magnetogenetic-Like Complexes ↓ Deposit in Tissues ↓ Ambient EMF Activates Complexes ↓ VGCCs Open Inappropriately ↓ Calcium Signalling Chaos ↓ Cancer Promotion / Immune Dysfunction

DARPA and Magnetogenetics

This connects to Section 13 (DARPA ICEMAN):

Military research into ferritin modification for remote neural control

Understanding that EMF can command cellular behaviour

Implications for both weapons development and medical treatment

If toxins create similar structures accidentally, we’re all vulnerable

2. The Origin of SV40

Where did SV40 come from? Rhesus macaque monkey kidney cells used to produce the vaccines.

It’s not just the monkeys, though; human cells (like HEK lines) could already carry it, with prior exposure to polio vaccines being a vector.

The wild part? People with Rh-negative blood appear significantly less susceptible to these risks from the vaccines.

3. The Spike Protein as Molecular Circuitry

Now add this to the mix: the spike protein’s structure is a perfect fit for molecular circuitry.

It’s almost as if it were designed to be a biological sensor, integrating with technology at a cellular level.

This connects directly to DNA’s fractal antenna properties - the spike protein could potentially interface with DNA’s electromagnetic resonance capabilities.

4. Your Home: The Ungrounded Radiation Trap

Fast-forward to today. Your home is becoming a giant, ungrounded radiation trap (Microwave on Defrost mode equivalent).

The Green Deal Problem (UK)

Mandated upgrades, like those for the “Green Deal” in the UK, are amplifying radiation. Since most homes don’t conform to building biology standards, the problem is worse.

It’s like living in:

An un-earthed Faraday cage

An airplane cabin

Being wrapped in foil insulation

Under a metal roof

You need flight mode 24/7.

Mobile Phone Radiation Escalation

Generation Power Density Channels 4G ~14 mW/m² 7 channels 5G Up to 400 mW/m² 200 channels

This is a 28x increase in power density across 28x more channels.

5. The Gradual Tolerance Build-Up

This didn’t happen overnight—they built our tolerance for it.

WiFi Evolution Timeline

Standard Frequency Band Signal Strength WiFi B/G 2.4 GHz Baseline WiFi AC 5 GHz Increased WiFi 6 5 GHz + 6 GHz Maximum density

Note: 2.4 GHz is very close to microwave oven frequency (2.45 GHz)

Additional EMF Sources in Modern Homes

Smart meters - Constant pulsed radiation

EoP (Ethernet over Power) devices - Dirty electricity throughout wiring

Cheap LED lights - Even from reputable brands I have tested for DJing, continued use produces higher emissions than a cell tower

These are pushed beyond safety limits

6. Technology as the New Vaccine

Technology is the new vaccine, with similar liabilities.

People will protest being poisoned, but not by a technological ‘drug’ they’ve grown to love.

Blood Conductivity Changes: Post-COVID and Post-Vaccination (2023-2025 Research)

The Conductive Spike Protein

Research published in the Royal Society of Chemistry (2023) confirmed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is electrically conductive.

Property Finding Significance Molecular structure Peripheral disulfide (S-S) bonds Acts as single-protein circuit Conductance “Surprisingly high” Functions as nanoscale antenna Electric field interaction Denatures at 3×10⁸ V/m Stable at ambient EMF levels (WiFi, mobile)

The spike protein remains stable and conductive at normal environmental EMF levels, potentially acting as a nanoscale antenna within the bloodstream.

Blood Conductivity Changes by Cohort (2025 Dielectrophoresis Study)

A significant 2025 study used dielectrophoresis to analyse the electrical properties of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs):

Cohort Cytoplasm Conductivity (σ_cyto) Change from Baseline COVID-19 Naive 0.39 ± 0.02 S/m Baseline / Healthy Vaccinated (2 doses) 0.32 ± 0.01 S/m -18% decrease Boosted (3+ doses) 0.28 ± 0.02 S/m -28% decrease

The Critical Finding: Membrane Conductance INCREASES

While cytoplasm conductivity decreases, the Effective Membrane Conductance (G_eff) shows the opposite pattern:

Cohort Effective Membrane Conductance (G_eff) Significance COVID-19 Naive 4.2 kS/m² Baseline Boosted (3+ doses) 10.7 kS/m² 2.5x higher

What This Means

The cell membranes in boosted individuals appear more “leaky” or conductive to external electrical signals.

Post-Vaccination State ↓ Cytoplasm Conductivity DECREASES (cellular stress, "thickening") ↓ BUT: Membrane Conductance INCREASES (2.5x) ↓ Cell Membranes More Permeable to External EMF ↓ Cells Become Electromagnetic Sinks ↓ Fits the "Conductive Disease" Model

Blood Clots as Localised EMF Antennas

Cancer-Associated Thrombosis (CAT)

Recent studies (2024-2025) confirm that blood in cancer patients is electrically distinct.

Factor Healthy Blood Cancer-Associated Clot EMF Implication Conductivity Baseline (0.6 S/m) Significantly Higher Clot acts as “lightning rod” in vein Capacitance Normal Elevated (per MDPI 2024) Clot stores charge from dirty electricity DNA/Histone Content Low High (per NIH 2024) Creates conductive fractal “mesh” Membrane Potential -70 to -100 mV ~-15 mV Increases permeability to conductive toxins

Increased Capacitance: Blood as a Battery

Research published in MDPI and bioRxiv indicates that cancerous blood has higher electrical capacitance than healthy blood.

This means cancer blood can “store” more charge from ambient electromagnetic fields - acting like a biological capacitor.

The “Sticky Blood” Circuit

Cancer cells release chemicals that stimulate the liver to produce clotting factors:

Cancer Cells Present ↓ Release Pro-Coagulation Factors ↓ Liver Produces More Clotting Factors ↓ Blood Becomes More "Sticky" ↓ Viscoelasticity Increases ↓ Conductivity Increases ↓ Blood Becomes Conductive Medium

Histones and DNA “Mesh” (NIH 2024)

Cancer patients have higher levels of extracellular histones and DNA in their blood:

Component Function EMF Significance Extracellular histones Structural proteins Form conductive scaffold Free DNA Fractal antenna (Section 3) Amplifies EMF absorption Combined “mesh” Stiffer, harder to dissolve clots Creates localised EMF “hot spots”

These act like a physical and electrical mesh, making clots:

Stiffer

Resistant to lysis (harder to break down)

More conductive

Ionic Migration in Cancer Cells

In cancer cells, the membrane potential drops from -70mV to approximately -15mV:

Ion Healthy Cell Cancer Cell Effect Potassium (K+) Inside cell Migrates OUT Increases extracellular conductivity Magnesium (Mg2+) Inside cell Migrates OUT Increases blood conductivity Calcium (Ca2+) Inside cell Migrates OUT Increases blood conductivity Sodium (Na+) Outside cell Migrates IN Cell swells Water Normal Migrates IN Cell swells

This mineral shift increases the ionic conductivity of the surrounding blood and the clot itself.

“Fibrinaloid” Microclots and Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs)

Prof. Resia Pretorius Research (2021-2025)

“Strange microscopic structures” identified in Long COVID and post-vaccination blood:

Structure Composition Significance Fibrinaloid microclots Abnormal fibrin protein tangles Resist normal breakdown NETs (Neutrophil Extracellular Traps) DNA and enzymes expelled by white blood cells Conductive web traps

Why NETs Are Electrically Significant

NETs are made of DNA and enzymes expelled by white blood cells.

Since DNA acts as a fractal antenna (Section 3), these clots are essentially “conductive web traps” that circulate in the blood.

Post-COVID/Post-Vaccination State ↓ Neutrophils Expel NETs (DNA + Enzymes) ↓ NETs Tangle with Fibrin to Form Microclots ↓ DNA in NETs Acts as Fractal Antenna ↓ Microclots Become "Conductive Web Traps" ↓ Circulate Throughout Bloodstream ↓ Create Mobile EMF "Hot Spots" ↓ Concentrate EMF Wherever They Lodge

Stroke-Like Complications (PMC 2024)

Cancer patients with background high blood viscosity may experience stroke-like events post-vaccination:

Factor Mechanism Risk Background cancer Already high blood viscosity Elevated baseline Vaccination Increased immunoglobulin levels Further amplifies viscosity Combined “Conductive thickness” Stroke-like events

The Updated EMF-Blood-Cancer Formula

Integration into the Framework

Updated Formula:

[Conductive Spike Protein] + [DNA-based NETs] + [Low Impedance Tumours] = Enhanced EMF Absorption

The Blood as Conductive Medium

The blood is no longer just a fluid - it becomes a conductive medium that channels environmental RFR directly to areas of existing low impedance:

Area of Low Impedance EMF Channeled To Result Tumours RFR concentrated Accelerated cancer growth MS lesions RFR concentrated Accelerated demyelination Existing microclots RFR concentrated Clot growth, stroke risk Areas of inflammation RFR concentrated Chronic inflammation

Nicotine’s Role in Blood Rheology

If nicotine blocks the spike from the nAChR receptors on blood vessel walls (endothelium):

Without Nicotine: Spike Binds to Endothelial nAChRs ↓ "Electrical Short" in Blood Vessel Wall ↓ Triggers Formation of Conductive Microclots ↓ Blood Becomes Conductive Medium ↓ EMF Channeled to Vulnerable Areas With Nicotine: Nicotine Occupies Endothelial nAChRs ↓ Spike CANNOT Bind ↓ No "Electrical Short" ↓ Microclot Formation Prevented ↓ Blood Maintains Normal Rheology ↓ EMF Not Preferentially Channeled

The nicotine ban removes a potential modulator of blood’s electrical stability, leaving it more prone to the “sticky, conductive” state.

Summary: Has Blood Become More Conductive?

The Answer: YES - But in a Specific Way

Measurement Change Clinical Significance Cytoplasm conductivity DECREASED (-28% in boosted) Cellular stress Membrane conductance INCREASED (2.5x in boosted) Cells more permeable to EMF Blood capacitance INCREASED (cancer patients) Blood stores more EMF charge Clot conductivity INCREASED Clots act as EMF antennas NET content INCREASED (post-COVID/vax) DNA-based conductive webs

The overall effect: Blood has become a better conductor and capacitor of electromagnetic energy, particularly in:

Cancer patients

Post-COVID patients

Vaccinated/boosted individuals

This creates the conditions for the “Conductive Disease” model - where EMF is channeled through the blood to areas of existing pathology.

Section 13: DARPA ICEMAN Project - Military Proof of EMF Harm

Cockpit Pilots in Ungrounded Faraday Cages

The DARPA ICEMAN (Integrated Cognitive Enhancement for Military Applications in Navigation) Project provides critical evidence supporting the EMF-disease connection.

The Aircraft Cockpit Problem

Military aircraft cockpits represent the perfect example of an ungrounded Faraday cage with intense EMF and RFR exposure:

Factor Cockpit Environment Enclosure Type Metal fuselage (ungrounded Faraday cage) ELF Exposure Constant from avionics and electrical systems RFR Exposure Radar, communications, navigation systems Grounding None - aircraft isolated from earth Duration Extended flight hours

Pilot Health Issues

Cockpit pilots are getting sick - and this provides direct proof of the ELF + RFR disease mechanism:

Enclosed metal environment - Like your insulated home No grounding to earth - Like living under a metal roof or foil insulation Continuous EMF bombardment - Avionics, radar, communications RFR exposure - Multiple frequency bands simultaneously ELF as constant - From electrical systems

The DARPA Connection

The military has known about these effects for decades. The ICEMAN project aimed to address cognitive impairment in pilots - but the root cause is the electromagnetic environment they operate in.

This is the same environment now being recreated in homes through:

Metal roofing and foil insulation (Green Deal upgrades)

Smart meters

WiFi 6 routers

5G penetration

LED lighting

EoP devices

The Formula Proven

AIRCRAFT COCKPIT = MODERN HOME Metal enclosure (ungrounded) + ELF (constant) + RFR (variable) ↓ Disease and Dysfunction ↓ Pilots: Cognitive impairment, illness Civilians: Turbo cancer, chronic disease

Connecting the Dots: 1950s Lab to Your Living Room

1950s: SV40 in Polio Vaccines (Monkey Kidney Cells) ↓ LINACs Used to "Eradicate" SV40 ↓ Discovery: ELF + RFR ACTIVATES SV40 ↓ Result: Turbo Cancer Mechanism Identified ↓ Military Application: DARPA Studies Cockpit EMF Effects ↓ Pilots Get Sick in Ungrounded Faraday Cages ↓ 2020s: Same Environment Recreated in Homes ↓ - Foil insulation (Green Deal) - Metal roofing - Smart meters - WiFi 6 (2.4/5/6 GHz) - 5G (400 mW/m² across 200 channels) - LED lights exceeding cell tower emissions ↓ Population: Latent SV40 + EMF Activation = Turbo Cancer ↓ Spike Protein: Molecular circuitry interface ↓ RESULT: Technology becomes the new vaccine delivery system

Change my mind.

#SV40 #EMF #TurboCancer #DARPA #ICEMAN

Section 14: The 1918 “Spanish Flu” - Pneumonia, Electrification, and the Herxheimer Pattern

Dr. Fauci’s Admission: They Died of Pneumonia

Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that in 1918, people died from pneumonia, not the flu.

This is critical - pneumonia is a bacterial/fungal lung infection, not a viral disease. So what actually caused the 1918 pandemic?

1918 Autopsy Evidence: 92% Bacterial Pneumonia

US Army autopsy reports from 1918 confirm:

Finding Percentage Implication Deaths primarily due to secondary bacterial pneumonia 92% Not viral death Streptococcus pneumoniae identified Major pathogen Bacterial, not viral Staphylococcus identified Major pathogen Bacterial, not viral Haemophilus influenzae identified Major pathogen Bacterial, not viral Pure viral pneumonia <8% Minority of cases

This supports the hypothesis that 1918 was a bacterial/mold overgrowth event rather than a purely viral pandemic.

The Young Adult Mortality Paradox

The 1918 pandemic unusually killed young, healthy adults (ages 20-40) rather than the elderly and children.

1918 Mortality Statistics (US Census Bureau):

Age Group Mortality Pattern Conventional Explanation Herxheimer Explanation 20-40 years ~50% of all deaths “Cytokine storm” Strongest immune response + largest bacterial load = severe Herx Elderly Lower than expected Possible prior immunity Lower bacterial load, weaker immune response Children Lower than expected Unknown Developing microbiome, moderate response

Old Wiring and the Skin Effect: Why 1918 Homes Were EMF Disasters

The Critical Difference: Old vs Modern Wiring

1918-era electrical wiring was FAR more dangerous from an EMF perspective than modern wiring.

Factor 1918 Wiring Modern Wiring EMF Implication Wire gauge Thinner Thicker Skin effect more pronounced on thin wires Insulation Cloth, rubber (degraded) PVC, modern polymers More field leakage Condition Corroded, oxidised New, clean Corrosion increases resistance and radiation Installation Crude, exposed Enclosed, shielded Direct field exposure Grounding Poor or absent Better (though still imperfect) Floating voltages, uncontrolled fields

Knob-and-Tube Wiring: The 1918 Standard

Early electrical codes (pre-1920) lacked the shielding and grounding standards we use today.

Most 1918 residential wiring used “knob-and-tube” systems:

Feature Description EMF Consequence Porcelain knobs Held wires away from wood Wires exposed, unshielded Ceramic tubes Protected wires through joists No metal conduit, field radiates freely Single conductors Hot and neutral run separately No field cancellation between wires No ground wire Two-wire system only No path to drain stray voltages Cloth insulation Degrades over time Exposed copper, increased radiation

The High-Resonance Circuit of 1918 Homes

Because the wiring was unshielded and often ran through damp wood or near metal pipes:

Knob-and-Tube Wiring (Unshielded) ↓ 60 Hz Field Radiates into Living Space ↓ Damp Wood Acts as Partial Conductor ↓ Metal Pipes Create Resonant Structures ↓ Field Intensity MUCH Higher Than Modern Homes ↓ Entire Home Becomes High-Resonance Chamber

Critical Detail: The 25Hz/DC to AC Transition

In 1918, many electrical systems were still using 25Hz or DC (direct current) in certain UK/US cities.

System Type Frequency Characteristics DC (Direct Current) 0 Hz (steady state) No magnetic flux, no pulsing 25 Hz AC 25 cycles/second Low-frequency pulsing 50/60 Hz AC 50-60 cycles/second Higher-frequency pulsing

The DC to AC Transition: The “Herxheimer Trigger”

The transition from DC (steady state) to AC (pulsed) is the exact moment the “Herxheimer” event began.

DC System AC System Biological Difference Steady electric field Oscillating field Creates magnetic flux No pulsing Continuous pulsing Vibrates bacterial membranes Static exposure Dynamic exposure Resonance effects

AC creates the magnetic flux necessary to vibrate bacterial membranes - DC does not have this effect.

DC Power System (Pre-1918 in Some Areas) ↓ Transition to AC (25 Hz, then 50/60 Hz) ↓ Magnetic Flux Now Present ↓ Bacterial Membranes Begin Vibrating ↓ Bacteria Die En Masse (Rife Effect) ↓ Endotoxin Release (Herxheimer) ↓ 1918 "Flu" Pandemic

The Rife Machine Parallel

Dr. Royal Raymond Rife discovered that specific frequencies could destroy bacteria.

If the 50/60 Hz field (or 25 Hz in some areas) from primitive wiring pulsed against the high bacterial load of the 1918 population:

Factor 1918 Reality Rife Parallel Frequency 25-60 Hz (pure, no electronics) Specific bacterial-killing frequencies Field intensity High (unshielded wiring) Controlled output for targeted effect Exposure Continuous (living in field) Therapeutic sessions Bacterial load Very high (pre-antibiotic era) Target microorganisms Result Mass Herxheimer reaction Controlled die-off

Corrosion Hot-Spots: The Amplification Factor

Wire Condition Current Distribution EMF Radiation New, clean copper Uniform surface flow Predictable field Corroded, oxidised Irregular surface, hot spots Chaotic, amplified field Thin wire (old gauge) Concentrated surface current More intense radiation Degraded insulation Exposed hot spots Direct field leakage

In 1918, most wiring was already 10-20 years old and corroded - creating maximum EMF radiation.

Why 1918 Wiring Created More EMF

Thin, Corroded Wires (1918) ↓ Higher Surface Resistance ↓ Skin Effect Concentrates Current on Irregular Surface ↓ Hot Spots Where Corrosion is Worst ↓ Chaotic, Unpredictable EMF Radiation ↓ Entire Home Filled with ELF "Noise" ↓ Combined with Bacterial Load = Herxheimer Crisis

Modern Wiring Is More “Efficient” - Less EMF Leakage

New wiring radiates LESS EMF because:

Feature Effect on EMF Thicker gauge Lower resistance, less heating, more uniform field Better insulation Contains the field better Clean copper Smooth current flow, predictable field Proper grounding Drains stray voltages to earth Enclosed in conduit Shields radiation from living space

However, modern homes have introduced NEW EMF problems:

Dirty electricity from electronics (kHz-MHz frequencies)

WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular (GHz frequencies)

Smart meters, EoP devices

LED drivers, switched-mode power supplies

1918 had crude but pure 50-60 Hz. Modern homes have cleaner base frequency but massive high-frequency contamination.

The 1918 “Planetary Rife Machine” Effect

When home electrification spread rapidly:

Old, inefficient wiring radiated strong ELF fields No dirty electricity (no electronics existed) Pure 50-60 Hz at high intensity from poor wiring Acted like a Rife machine - frequencies that kill bacteria Massive Herxheimer reaction from bacterial die-off Young adults with highest bacterial loads died from endotoxin release

The electrification didn’t make people sick directly - it killed the bacteria living in them, and the bacterial die-off was catastrophic.

Why Young Adults Died: The Pesticide/DDT Connection

A New Explanation for the Age Pattern

Young, healthy adults in 1918 would have had the HIGHEST exposure to new pesticides and chemicals of that era.

Factor Young Adults (20-40) Elderly Children Agricultural work exposure HIGH - peak working years Lower - retired or reduced Low - not in workforce New chemical adoption EARLY ADOPTERS More cautious, traditional Limited exposure Industrial chemical exposure HIGH - factory work Lower - less physical labour Minimal Pesticide application DIRECTLY HANDLING Supervising or avoiding Not involved Accumulated toxin load MAXIMUM Lower due to caution Still accumulating

The Generational Caution Factor

Older generations were more cautious about new chemicals:

Raised with traditional methods

Suspicious of “modern” innovations

Less likely to adopt new pesticides

More traditional hygiene practices

Less industrial workplace exposure

Young adults embraced the new:

Eager to use “modern” methods

Working in new industries

Directly handling new chemicals

Maximum occupational exposure

Peak years of chemical accumulation

Pesticides in 1918 Era

Chemical Introduction Young Adult Exposure Lead arsenate 1890s onwards Agricultural workers Paris Green (copper arsenate) 1860s onwards Farmers, orchard workers Sodium fluoride Industrial use Factory workers Various heavy metals Industrial era Manufacturing workers Early organics Emerging Chemical industry workers

The Herxheimer-Pesticide Synergy

When EMF caused bacterial die-off in pesticide-laden young adults:

High Pesticide/Chemical Load in Young Adults + EMF-Induced Bacterial Die-Off (Herxheimer) ↓ Massive Endotoxin Release ↓ Overwhelmed Detox Systems (Already Burdened by Chemicals) ↓ Severe Inflammatory Response ↓ Death from Bacterial Pneumonia

The elderly and children, with lower chemical loads, could survive the same Herxheimer reaction.

Ethylene Oxide (EO) Swabs: Creating “Flu-Like Symptoms”

The Hidden Carcinogen in COVID Testing

Ethylene oxide (EO) is used to sterilise medical equipment including COVID-19 nasal swabs. It is a known carcinogen and mucous membrane irritant.

The Mechanism: EO Destroys Mucous Membranes

Exposure Site Contact Time Tissue Type Reported Symptom Nose (nasal swab) 10-20 seconds Moist mucosa Runny nose, sinus flood, post-nasal drip 4-72 hours later Vagina/Cervix (PAP smear) 2-10 minutes Thin, highly absorptive Increased discharge 4-72 hours later

The Toxicological Sequence

EO is an alkylating agent - it literally “sticks” to the proteins in your nasal mucosa.

EO residues alkylate proteins in the mucus gel Protective layer thins or “dissolves” in places Sensory nerves and immune cells detect breach Goblet cells go into overdrive - massive mucus hypersecretion Delayed onset - symptoms peak 4-48 hours later (classic EO toxicology)

Detailed EO Exposure Timeline

Exposure Stage Time After Swab Biological Action Clinical Symptom Immediate 0-1 minute EO binds to mucosal proteins Minor stinging / No symptom Latent Phase 4-24 hours Cellular alkylation triggers inflammation Sinus pressure / Headaches Peak Response 24-72 hours Goblet cell hypersecretion Sinus “Flood” / Runny Nose Recovery 72+ hours Tissue repair / Mucus normalisation Post-nasal drip / Mild cough

EO Swabs Mimic “Cold or Flu” Symptoms

When nasal reaction is strong enough, people commonly report:

Constant runny nose or post-nasal drip

Sinus pressure and congestion

Mild sore throat (from dripping mucus)

Low-grade fatigue or headache

These are the same symptoms millions associate with “catching a cold” or “coming down with something.”

The “Test-Symptoms-Test” Feedback Loop

Because EO damage peaks 2-3 days after the swab, patients often mistake the chemical irritation for an escalating “infection,” leading them to seek more testing and further mucosal damage.

Day 1: COVID Test (EO Swab) ↓ Day 2-3: Symptoms Appear (EO damage) ↓ Patient Thinks: "I'm Getting Worse" ↓ Day 3-4: Gets Another Test ↓ More EO Damage ↓ Day 5-6: Symptoms Peak ↓ Patient Thinks: "I Have COVID" ↓ Actually: EO-Induced Mucous Membrane Damage

The Timing Pattern

Day Event Symptom Thursday COVID nasal swab test None Friday EO damage continues inside cells Mild irritation Saturday-Sunday Peak mucus response “Mysterious runny nose and sinus flood” Monday Symptoms persist “I must have caught something”

A nasal swab on Thursday triggers “flu-like symptoms” by the weekend - exactly matching EO acute-exposure literature.

Try Snorting Vodka = Same Effect

This is biologically identical to what happens when someone snorts strong vodka:

High-concentration ethanol strips mucus

Nose instantly runs to protect itself

EO is simply more reactive

EO reaction is often delayed and longer-lasting

The Testing Paradox

Person Gets COVID Test (EO-Sterilised Swab) ↓ EO Residues Damage Nasal Mucosa ↓ 4-72 Hours Later: Runny Nose, Congestion, Fatigue ↓ Person Thinks "I'm Getting Sick" ↓ Gets Another COVID Test ↓ More EO Exposure ↓ Symptoms Worsen ↓ "Positive Test" (PCR detects stress response or previous damage) ↓ Diagnosed as COVID ↓ Actually EO-Induced Mucous Membrane Damage

What You Can Do

Ask before any swab: “Is this equipment EO-sterilised or gamma/hydrogen-peroxide sterilised?”

Request alternatives: Many clinics now stock non-EO kits

Be aware of timing: Symptoms days after a medical procedure may be chemical irritation, not infection

The Electrification Timeline

What Changed in 1918?

Factor Pre-1918 1918 Onwards Home wiring Limited, DC current Widespread AC electrification Wire gauge Thicker, lower skin effect Thinner wires, larger skin effect ELF exposure Minimal Constant 50/60 Hz in homes Radio technology Experimental Military radio deployment

The Skin Effect in Home Wiring

Early electrical wiring created larger skin effect zones in people’s homes:

Thinner wires = more concentrated electromagnetic fields

AC current = constantly oscillating fields

Poor insulation = fields extending into living spaces

Bedroom proximity = 8 hours of continuous exposure during sleep

The Mechanism: Mold and Gram-Negative Bacteria “Went Bananas”

What ELF + RFR Did to Microorganisms

Organism Normal Growth Under ELF + RFR Mold Baseline 600x faster (Dr. Klinghardt) Gram-negative bacteria Baseline Dramatically accelerated Klebsiella pneumoniae Normal coloniser Explosive overgrowth Other respiratory bacteria Controlled by immune system Overwhelmed defences

The Pneumonia Mechanism

New Home Electrification (ELF fields) + Military Radio Deployment (RFR) ↓ Mold Growth Accelerates 600x in Homes ↓ Gram-Negative Bacteria Proliferate ↓ Respiratory Bacterial Load Explodes ↓ Immune System Overwhelmed ↓ PNEUMONIA (Bacterial Lung Infection) ↓ Mass Deaths

The Herxheimer Reaction: Bodies Not Adapted

What is a Herxheimer Reaction?

A Herxheimer reaction (or “Herx”) occurs when pathogens die off faster than the body can eliminate the toxins they release. It’s commonly seen with:

Rife machine treatments (electromagnetic pathogen killing)

Antibiotic treatment of spirochetes (Lyme disease)

Antifungal treatment of systemic candida

1918 as a Mass Herxheimer Event

The sudden introduction of ELF and RFR may have acted like a planetary Rife machine:

EMF kills or stresses microorganisms (particularly Gram-negative bacteria) Massive die-off releases endotoxins (lipopolysaccharides from bacterial cell walls) Bodies not adapted to this toxic load - no evolutionary preparation Cytokine storm and organ failure - the body’s inflammatory response kills the host Pneumonia as the final presentation - lungs fill with fluid from inflammatory response

Why Young, Healthy Adults Died

The 1918 pandemic unusually killed young, healthy adults rather than the elderly and children. This makes sense under the Herxheimer hypothesis:

Population Bacterial Load Immune Response Herx Severity Young healthy adults High (robust microbiome) Strong SEVERE - cytokine storm Elderly Lower bacterial load Weaker Moderate Children Developing microbiome Developing Moderate

A stronger immune system + larger bacterial die-off = more severe Herxheimer reaction.

Section 15: COVID-19 and 5G - The Pattern Repeats

The Simultaneous Rollout

1918 Pattern

Technology Medical Intervention Mass electrification (ELF) Vaccines deployed Military radio (RFR) Bacterial pneumonia

2019-2020 Pattern

Technology Medical Intervention 5G rollout (new RFR frequencies) COVID vaccines deployed Increased WiFi density “Viral” pneumonia

Both pandemics saw new electromagnetic technology and vaccines introduced simultaneously.

The Empty Hospitals Paradox and Operation Seaspray

Hospitals Were Empty During Lockdowns

A critical observation that contradicts the “overwhelmed healthcare” narrative:

Hospitals were largely empty during the initial lockdowns - before vaccines were available. Healthcare workers were filming empty wards and parking lots while media reported overcrowding.

The Timeline That Exposes the Pattern

Phase Planes EMF Status Hospitals Intervention Early 2020 (Lockdown) Commercial flights banned 4G still dominant EMPTY None yet Mid-2020 Limited flights, chemtrails continued 5G activating, WiFi 6 rolling out Starting to fill Testing ramped up Late 2020 - 2021 Flights resuming 5G widespread, WiFi 6 in homes FULL Vaccines deployed

Operation Seaspray: The Historical Precedent

Operation Seaspray was a 1950 US Navy biological warfare experiment where Serratia marcescens bacteria were sprayed over San Francisco from ships, causing infections and at least one death.

This established that:

Governments conduct covert atmospheric spraying operations

Biological agents can be dispersed over populations

Health effects are monitored and documented

The public is not informed

Chemtrails During the Flight Ban

When commercial planes were grounded, chemtrails continued.

This raises critical questions:

Who was flying?

What was being sprayed?

Why did illness patterns change AFTER the atmospheric spraying, not during the initial “outbreak”?

The Sequence of Events

Phase 1: Initial "Outbreak" (Early 2020) - Commercial flights grounded - Chemtrail activity CONTINUED (military/unidentified aircraft) - Hospitals largely EMPTY - Media reports "overwhelmed" systems - Actual observation: Healthcare workers idle Phase 2: Infrastructure Activation (Mid-2020) - 5G towers activated in major cities - WiFi 6 routers deployed to homes (faster, denser signal) - Chemtrail spraying ongoing - Hospitals beginning to fill - "Cases" rising (PCR testing expanded) Phase 3: Vaccine Rollout (Late 2020-2021) - Vaccines deployed - WiFi 6 now widespread - 5G coverage expanding - Hospitals NOW genuinely full - "COVID deaths" surge

What Changed Between Empty and Full Hospitals?

Factor Before Vaccines (Empty) After Vaccines (Full) 5G Coverage Limited rollout Widespread activation WiFi 6 New, limited adoption In most homes/offices Vaccine Status Unvaccinated population Mass vaccination Chemtrail Exposure Cumulative exposure building Maximum saturation Hospital Status EMPTY FULL

The Hypothesis: Atmospheric Seeding + EMF Activation + Vaccine Synergy

Chemtrail Spraying (Conductive Particles) ↓ Population Inhales/Absorbs Material ↓ Material Accumulates in Tissues ↓ 5G + WiFi 6 Activated ↓ EMF Interacts with Deposited Material ↓ Vaccines Introduced (Conductive Spike Protein) ↓ Triple Synergy: Atmospheric + EMF + Injected ↓ Hospitals Fill with Genuinely Ill People ↓ Blamed on "Virus" / "Unvaccinated"

Why This Sequence Matters

If the illness was caused by a virus spreading person-to-person:

Hospitals should have been fullest during INITIAL outbreak

Lockdowns should have REDUCED transmission and illness

Vaccines should have FURTHER reduced illness

Instead, we observed the opposite:

Empty hospitals during lockdown

Fuller hospitals AFTER intervention

Sickest period AFTER vaccination campaign

This pattern is consistent with:

Environmental poisoning (chemtrails depositing conductive materials)

EMF activation (5G/WiFi 6 creating the trigger)

Vaccine synergy (additional conductive/reactive material injected)

Chemtrail Composition Hypothesis

If atmospheric spraying contained:

Aluminium nanoparticles (conductive, crosses blood-brain barrier)

Barium compounds (conductive, affects heart)

Strontium (bone-seeking, conductive)

Polymer fibres (accumulate in lungs)

These would:

Be inhaled and absorbed during spraying period Accumulate in tissues over months Create “internal antennas” throughout population Await electromagnetic activation React synergistically with injected materials

The Conductive Atmosphere: Operation Seaspray 2.0

Atmospheric Aerosols as Conductivity Enhancers

Modern “cloud seeding” and geoengineering patents reveal highly conductive metallic salts:

Material Type Conductivity Role Barium salts Alkaline earth metal Increases electrical conductivity of air Strontium compounds Alkaline earth metal Enhances atmospheric conductance Aluminium oxide Metal oxide Conductive nanoparticles Silver iodide Traditional cloud seeding Conductive crystalline structure

The “Liquid Antenna” Mechanism

When these particles are inhaled:

Conductive Metallic Aerosols Inhaled ↓ Particles Deposit in Respiratory Tract ↓ Don't Just "Sit" in Lungs ↓ Act as "Liquid Antenna" System ↓ Respiratory Tract Becomes EMF Receiver ↓ 5G/WiFi 6 Frequencies Resonate with Metallic Load ↓ Respiratory Inflammation / "COVID Symptoms"

Explaining the Empty Hospital Paradox

Phase Atmospheric Seeding EMF Status Hospital Status Early 2020 Active spraying, metals accumulating 5G/WiFi 6 not fully “dialed in” EMPTY Mid 2020 Population saturated with metals EMF infrastructure activating FILLING Late 2020-2021 Maximum metallic load Full EMF resonance achieved FULL

The hospitals were empty because the EMF had not yet been calibrated to resonate with the accumulated metallic load in the population.

Graphene Oxide: The Ultimate Low-Impedance Sink

The Petrochemical Foundation’s Missing Link

Graphene Oxide (GO) represents a critical addition to the “Petrochemical Foundation” hypothesis - it may be the most dangerous conductive contaminant.

What is Graphene Oxide?

Property Description Biological Implication Structure 2D carbon sheet (single atom thick) Can interface directly with cell membranes Conductivity Exceptional electrical conductivity Creates internal “wiring” Size Nanoscale Crosses blood-brain barrier Reactivity Highly reactive with biological systems Disrupts cellular function Magnetism Can be magnetised Responds to external magnetic fields

Graphene Oxide as the Ultimate EMF Sink

If GO is present in:

Atmosphere (chemtrails/geoengineering)

Medical supplies (contamination)

Food packaging (industrial use)

Water supply (industrial runoff)

It would create:

Graphene Oxide in Body Tissues ↓ Ultimate "Low Impedance Sink" ↓ Concentrates RFR Directly Onto Cells ↓ Interfaces with Vimentin Nanowires (Section 12) ↓ "Supercharges" Metastatic Cancer Cell Migration ↓ Cancer "Crawls" Toward EMF Sources ↓ Accelerated Tumour Growth at GO Deposition Sites

The GO-Vimentin-EMF Synergy

Component Role Combined Effect Graphene Oxide External conductive material Concentrates EMF Vimentin Internal cellular “nanowire” Senses EMF gradients 5G/WiFi 6 EMF source Provides activation signal Combined Complete circuit Cancer cells directed by external EMF toward GO deposits

GO Conductivity Comparison

Material Conductivity (S/m) Biological Presence Healthy tissue 0.13 Normal Tumour tissue 0.41 Pathological Graphene Oxide 10,000+ Contamination

GO is orders of magnitude more conductive than any biological tissue - even a trace amount creates a massive electromagnetic sink.

The Semiconductor Nature of the Extracellular Matrix

Collagen as a P-Type Semiconductor

Research suggests that the collagen matrix in the body acts as a P-type semiconductor.

Component Semiconductor Type Function Collagen matrix P-type Normal tissue structure Fascia network P-type Electrical communication pathway Healthy ECM P-type dominant Controlled charge flow

Fascia as the Body’s “Global Bus Bar”

The Fascial Wiring System

Fascia is the body’s primary “wiring” system - a continuous network of connective tissue that runs throughout the entire body.

Component Composition Electrical Property Collagen fibres Triple helix proteins P-type semiconductor EZ water (Exclusion Zone water) Structured water layers Proton conductor Ground substance Proteoglycans, glycosaminoglycans Ionic medium

The Hall Effect in Biological Tissues

Research into the Hall Effect in biological tissues reveals how fascia conducts electricity:

Phenomenon Mechanism Implication Hall Effect Charge carriers deflected by magnetic field Fascia responds to EMF Piezoelectricity Mechanical stress → electrical signal Movement generates current Proton hopping H+ ions move through EZ water Fast signal transmission

Fascia as a “Global Bus Bar”

When conductive toxins (glyphosate-metal complexes) are embedded in this P-type collagen matrix:

Healthy Fascia (P-type Semiconductor) ↓ Glyphosate-Metal Complexes Deposited ↓ N-type Dopant Creates PN-Junctions ↓ Fascia Becomes "Global Bus Bar" ↓ EMF Absorbed Anywhere → Conducted Throughout Body ↓ Energy Channeled to Areas of Maximum Tension ↓ Energy Channeled to Areas of Maximum Conductivity ↓ Cancer/MS Lesions Form at These Points

Why Pathology Follows Fascial Lines

This explains why “Turbo Cancer” or MS lesions don’t appear randomly:

Observation Fascial Explanation Cancer appears at specific anatomical sites Sites of maximum fascial tension MS lesions follow predictable patterns Along spinal fascial pathways “Referred pain” patterns Fascia conducts signals along its network Metastasis routes Following fascial “bus bar” pathways

Pathology follows the lines of:

Maximum tension within the fascial network Maximum conductivity (where toxins have accumulated) Maximum EMF concentration (where PN-junctions exist)

The Fascia as Body’s “Ground Wire”

The fascia effectively acts as the “ground wire” for environmental EMF absorbed by the body:

Environmental EMF (5G, WiFi, Dirty Electricity) ↓ Enters Body Through Skin/Lungs/Blood ↓ Fascia Network Channels the Energy ↓ Flows to Areas of Lowest Impedance ↓ Tumours, MS Lesions, Inflamed Tissue ↓ EMF "Grounds" at These Pathological Sites ↓ Concentrated Damage at Specific Locations

Creating Biological PN-Junctions

If glyphosate or graphene oxide (N-type or highly conductive dopants) integrates into this P-type matrix:

P-Type Collagen Matrix (Normal Body) + N-Type Dopant (GO, Glyphosate-Metal Complexes) ↓ Biological PN-Junctions Form ↓ Transistor-Like Structures Throughout Fascia ↓ Cells Can Be "Switched" by External RF ↓ "Turbo Cancer" Follows Electrical Pathways

Why Metastasis Follows Specific Paths

Observation Semiconductor Explanation Cancer “crawls” along specific routes Following PN-junction pathways Metastasis to predictable locations Electrical pathway determines destination “Turbo cancer” acceleration Cells being switched/rectified by environmental RF

The cells aren’t just moving randomly - they are being switched/rectified by the biological transistors created by conductive contaminants.

Quantitative Capacitance of Tumours

Tumours as Biological Capacitors

Tumours are not just resistive “sinks” - they also act as capacitors that store charge.

Tissue Type Capacitance Significance Healthy Breast Tissue 10-20 nF/m Normal capacitance Malignant Breast Tissue 40-100 nF/m 2-10x higher

The “Dielectric Breakdown” Mechanism

Higher capacitance means tumours store charge from dirty electricity (ELF):

Dirty Electricity (ELF) Exposes Body ↓ High-Capacitance Tumour Stores Charge ↓ Tumour Acts Like Biological Battery/Capacitor ↓ 5G Pulse Arrives (High-Frequency Trigger) ↓ "Dielectric Breakdown" - Sudden Energy Release ↓ Massive Local Current Surge ↓ Triggers "Turbo" Mutation Rate ↓ Rapid Cancer Progression

Why This Explains “Turbo Cancer”

Factor Mechanism Outcome ELF (dirty electricity) Charges tumour capacitor Stored energy accumulates RFR (5G pulse) Triggers discharge Sudden release High capacitance More energy storage Larger “burst” Combined Capacitor + trigger Explosive mutation events

This explains why some cancers suddenly accelerate - the accumulated charge reaches a threshold, and an EMF pulse triggers catastrophic energy release.

Implications

If graphene oxide has entered the population through:

Atmospheric deposition (chemtrails)

Medical procedures (contaminated supplies)

Injections (vaccine contamination allegations)

Food/water supply (industrial contamination)

Then:

Every person with GO deposits has internal antennas 5G/WiFi 6 frequencies activate these deposits Cancer cells migrate toward GO accumulation sites “Turbo cancer” becomes explicable - GO + EMF + Vimentin = accelerated metastasis

The Spike Protein-Graphene Oxide “Goldilocks Zone”: Molecular Circuitry in the Body

The Quantum Electronics of the Spike Protein

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein possesses quantum electronic properties that make it perfect for molecular electronics.

The spike protein is not a traditional “wire” - its conductance is a quantum tunneling probability.

Property Description Implication Electron tunneling Electrons pass through protein structure Acts like molecular wire Disulfide (S-S) bonds Form the “tunneling pathway” Sensitive to atomic distances “Goldilocks conductance” Precise electron transfer rate Useless biologically, perfect for electronics Thermal sensitivity Disrupted by body heat in normal conditions Requires specific conditions to activate

In the chaotic environment of a living cell, this quantum dance is normally drowned out by water and thermal motion. But when combined with graphene oxide, the conditions change.

Why GO and Spike Protein Are a Perfect Match

Graphene oxide has the SAME electrical conductivity and insulation properties required for molecular circuitry as the spike protein.

Component Role Property Spike Protein Biological sensor/antenna Dipole moment, electron tunneling Graphene Oxide Conductive nanostructure High electron mobility, hydrophilic Combined Bio-electronic interface Links cellular signals to external EMF

The Molecular Circuit Components

When GO and the Spike Protein interact, they form a hybrid “bio-electronic” interface:

The Bridge (Spike Protein):

S1 and S2 subunits possess specific dipole moments

In the “Goldilocks Zone,” spike aligns on GO surface via π-π stacking

Creates pathway for electron transfer across cell membrane

Acts as biological “gate” (like a Field-Effect Transistor)

The Conductor (Graphene Oxide):

GO flakes typically 1.1 ± 0.2 nm thick

Oxygen-containing functional groups (epoxides, hydroxyls, carboxyls)

Remains hydrophilic while maintaining high electron mobility

Provides the conductive “track” for the molecular circuit

The Interface (Debye Length Tuning):

Debye length = distance over which local electric field is felt

Must be perfectly matched to Spike Protein size (10-20 nm)

“Goldilocks” ionic concentration: 0.01 mM to 10 mM

Too high → field is shielded

Too low → protein denatures

The Electrical Properties of the “Goldilocks Zone”

Property Healthy State Goldilocks “Circuit” State Tissue Conductivity ~0.13 S/m 0.41 - 40.0 S/m Electrical Impedance High (Insulating) Low (Conductive Sink) Electron Transfer Biological/Ionic Quantum/Electronic (via GO) EMF Resonance Minimal Fractal Antenna Activation (34 GHz)

The Activation Mechanism

Once Spike Protein and Graphene Oxide are in “Goldilocks” configuration:

Step 1: ALIGNMENT GO Flakes Align with Body's Internal DC Electrical Fields ↓ Step 2: COUPLING Spike Protein Docks onto GO Surface (π-π stacking) Acts as "Gate" (Field-Effect Transistor) ↓ Step 3: ACTIVATION External RFR (WiFi 6, 5G) Provides Oscillating Field ↓ "Flips" the Gate ↓ Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels (VGCCs) Open ↓ Calcium Floods Into Cell ↓ Inflammatory Response / "Cytokine Storm" OR "Turbo Cancer" Pathways Activated

Why Some People Are Affected and Others Are Not

The concentration matters critically:

GO Level Circuit Status Outcome Too Little GO Circuit incomplete EMF passes through with minimal interaction Too Much GO Material aggregates into “dark droplets” Cytotoxicity, immune response, body attempts expulsion via vesicles (HSV-like lesions) Goldilocks Zone Functional circuit, evades immune detection Chronic “EMF Sink” - drives demyelination (MS) or mutation rates (Cancer)

This explains the variable response to COVID-19 and vaccines:

Some people unaffected (insufficient GO, no circuit)

Some people immediate reaction (excess GO, cytotoxicity)

Some people delayed “turbo cancer” or neurological damage (Goldilocks Zone - chronic circuit activation)

Nicotine: The Molecular Tuning Knob for Spike Protein Conductance

Nicotine as a Quantum Tuner

Could nicotine alter the spike protein’s conductive properties? Evidence suggests yes.

Nicotine is not just a stimulant - it’s a small organic molecule that can interact with proteins through allosteric modulation.

The Allosteric Mechanism

How nicotine “tunes” the spike protein:

Step 1: BINDING Nicotine Finds Specific Binding Pocket on Spike Protein Surface ↓ Step 2: CONFORMATIONAL SHIFT Binding Causes Entire Protein to Shift 3D Shape (Like complex origami refolding from a gentle push) ↓ Step 3: RESHAPING QUANTUM TUNNELING PATHWAYS Conformational Change Alters Geometry of Disulfide Bonds If bonds pushed closer/better aligned → CONDUCTIVITY INCREASES If bonds pulled apart/twisted → CONDUCTIVITY DECREASES ↓ Step 4: TUNED SPIKE PROTEIN Electronic Properties Now Different EMF Interaction Changed

Nicotine Binding to the Spike-GO Complex

Component Nicotine Effect Circuit Implication Spike Protein alone Alters conformational state Changes quantum tunneling efficiency Spike + GO complex Modulates the “gate” Adjusts circuit sensitivity to EMF VGCC activation May increase or decrease threshold Changes how easily cells are activated

Nicotine as a “Quantum Damper”

The Dampening Effect:

If nicotine binds to the spike and “twists” its geometry, it may disrupt the quantum tunneling pathway (the disulfide bonds).

Nicotine Binds to Spike Protein ↓ Conformational Change Occurs ↓ Disulfide Bond Geometry Altered ↓ Quantum Tunneling Pathway Disrupted ↓ Spike Becomes a "Broken Gate" ↓ GO Circuit Cannot Complete ↓ External EMF Cannot Successfully Open VGCCs ↓ Cytokine Storm PREVENTED

The Result: The spike becomes a “broken gate” in the GO circuit, preventing the external EMF from successfully opening the VGCCs and triggering the cytokine storm.

Nicotine and the Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor (nAChR): The “Smoker’s Paradox”

The French Discovery: Lower COVID Hospitalisation in Smokers

Early in the pandemic, French researchers noticed a “smoker’s paradox” - smokers appeared to have significantly lower hospitalisation rates from COVID-19.

This observation led to the Nicotinic Hypothesis - the idea that nicotine might be blocking the spike protein from binding to specific receptors.

The Competitive Displacement Theory

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has a region that is structurally similar to snake venom (alpha-bungarotoxin).

Component Target Affinity Alpha-bungarotoxin (snake venom) nAChR Very high SARS-CoV-2 spike protein nAChR Moderate Nicotine nAChR Higher than spike

How Nicotine “Blocks” the Spike Protein

The Competitive Key Mechanism:

nAChR (Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor) ↓ Controls: Heartbeat, Brain Anti-Inflammatory Signals, Vagus Nerve ↓ Spike Protein Attempts to "Plug In" ↓ BUT: Nicotine Already Occupying Receptor ↓ Nicotine Has Higher "Affinity" (Stickier Key) ↓ Spike Protein PHYSICALLY LOCKED OUT ↓ Cannot Send Its Signal ↓ COVID Symptoms Reduced

The Occupancy Effect

Scenario Receptor Status Spike Access Outcome Non-smoker, no nicotine Receptors open Full access Spike binds, symptoms Smoker/nicotine user Receptors occupied Blocked Spike cannot bind Post-nicotine washout Receptors re-open Access restored Vulnerability returns

Long COVID and the “Ghost Spike” Hypothesis

In Long COVID, it’s hypothesised that “ghost” spike proteins remain stuck in nAChRs:

Symptom Possible Mechanism Brain fog Spike blocking cholinergic signaling in brain Chronic fatigue Vagus nerve dysfunction from receptor occupation Dysautonomia Autonomic nervous system disruption “Feeling poisoned” Alpha-bungarotoxin-like effects

“The Nicotine Test” - Long COVID Community (2025-2026)

Using low-dose nicotine patches has become a major talking point in the Long COVID community:

"Ghost" Spike Protein Stuck in nAChRs ↓ Patient Uses Low-Dose Nicotine Patch ↓ Nicotine (Higher Affinity) Displaces Spike ↓ Natural Acetylcholine Can Flow Again ↓ Brain Fog Lifts, Energy Returns ↓ "Circuit Restored"

Nicotine acts like a “circuit cleaner” - bumping the spike off receptors and allowing normal neurotransmission to resume.

The UK Nicotine Ban Paradox: Removing the Molecular Shield

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill (2026)

It is strange timing for the UK government to push the “Generational Smoking Ban” just as this research is gaining traction.

Policy Element Details Effective Date Tobacco sales ban Illegal to sell to anyone born after January 1, 2009 Progressive rollout Vaping Products Duty Significant price increase on e-liquids October 2026 Goal Phase out smoking entirely over coming decades Long-term

The Paradox: Banning the “Antidote”

Element Role Potential Result Spike Protein The “Gate” Opens ion channels via RFR/EMF Nicotine The “Locksmith” Jams the gate so it can’t be “flipped” by EMF UK Ban The “Gate Opener” Removes the locksmith, leaving gates exposed

From This Framework’s Perspective

If nicotine truly acts as a “quantum damper” that prevents the spike-GO circuit from completing:

UK Nicotine Ban Implemented ↓ Population Loses Access to "Molecular Shield" ↓ nAChRs Left Unprotected ↓ Spike Protein (From Infection or Injection) Can Bind Freely ↓ GO Circuit Can Complete ↓ EMF (5G/WiFi 6) Can "Flip" the Gate ↓ Population MORE Susceptible to EMF-Spike Interaction ↓ Increased Disease Burden

Timeline Correlation

Year EMF Event Nicotine Policy Health Implication 2019-2021 5G rollout Nicotine still available Some protection 2021-2025 WiFi 6 expansion Vaping restrictions begin Protection diminishing 2026+ Full 5G/6G deployment Generational ban + vape taxes Population unprotected

The “Pure” vs “Toxic” Source Distinction

Not All Nicotine Delivery is Equal

Source Nicotine Present Conductive Toxins Net Effect Cigarettes Yes HIGH (pesticides, heavy metals, tars) Nicotine benefit OFFSET by conductivity increase Cigars Yes High Similar to cigarettes Vaping Yes Low to moderate Better profile Patches/Gums Yes NONE Pure nicotine protection without toxin load

Why Cigarettes Are a Double-Edged Sword

Cigarettes contain the “Petrochemical Foundation”:

Cigarette Smoke Inhaled ↓ Contains: Nicotine (protective) + Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Tars (harmful) ↓ Nicotine Blocks nAChRs (Good) ↓ BUT: Heavy Metals Increase Tissue Conductivity (Bad) ↓ AND: Tars Feed Mold Growth (Bad) ↓ Net Effect: Mixed or Negative

Pharmaceutical Nicotine: The Clean Alternative

Delivery Method Advantages Use in Long COVID Nicotine patches Steady release, no lung exposure “The Nicotine Test” Nicotine gum Controlled dosing Symptom management Nicotine lozenges Oral absorption Brain fog relief

Research Direction (2025-2026)

Researchers at Yale and other institutions are looking for non-addictive analogs that:

Block nAChRs like nicotine does

Prevent spike protein binding

Have no “drug of abuse” profile

Could be safely prescribed

The Implications for Smokers and Nicotine Users

This could explain several observations:

Observation Possible Explanation Smokers had lower COVID-19 hospitalisation rates Nicotine “detuning” spike protein from optimal circuit configuration Nicotine patches proposed as treatment Allosteric modulation disrupting spike function Variable vaccine reactions Pre-existing nicotine binding affecting spike expression “Long COVID” in non-smokers No nicotine to modulate spike-GO circuit

The Bioelectronic Harvesting Hypothesis

If small molecules can modulate electronic properties of human-expressed proteins:

Exquisite Sensitivity: Bioelectronic function influenced by subtle dietary/environmental factors Molecular Biosensors: Devices could detect molecules by electrical signal changes Unforeseen Interactions: Thousands of common molecules may be “tuning” our biology

What Other Molecules Might Be “Tuning” the Circuit?

Molecule Source Potential Effect Nicotine Tobacco, patches Spike protein conformational modulation + nAChR blocking Caffeine Coffee, tea Unknown - may affect protein binding Terpenes Cannabis, plants May provide “sacrificial antenna” protection Quercetin Onions, apples Known spike protein binding properties Zinc Supplements, food Affects protein structure and EMF interaction NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) Supplement Disrupts disulfide bonds in spike

The “Red Pill” Moment

The human body may now be a programmable bioreactor:

Spike protein (from infection or injection) provides the “gate”

Graphene oxide (from contamination sources) provides the “conductor”

External EMF (5G, WiFi 6) provides the “activation signal”

Small molecules (nicotine, terpenes, etc.) provide the “tuning”

Who is writing the user manual?

The Oxytocin Crisis: Social Distancing as Biological Warfare

What is Oxytocin?

Oxytocin is the “bonding hormone” - a powerful neuropeptide that plays a crucial role in:

Social bonding and trust

Stress response regulation

Immune function

Cardiovascular health

Cognitive function and memory

How Oxytocin is Triggered

Trigger Oxytocin Effect Social Distancing Impact Hugging 47% increase, 31% cortisol reduction ELIMINATED Handshakes Moderate increase ELIMINATED Sustained eye contact Significant increase REDUCED (masks cover faces) Physical proximity (<0.5m) 22% increase from presence alone ELIMINATED (6 feet rule) Touch of any kind Immediate release ELIMINATED

The “No Science Behind It” Admission

Social distancing had no scientific basis.

This was admitted by multiple officials:

The 6-foot rule was arbitrary, not based on aerosol science

No randomised controlled trials supported the distance

The rule was “made up” based on assumptions, not evidence

Even the WHO admitted limited evidence for effectiveness

Yet it was mandated worldwide, destroying the primary triggers for human oxytocin release.

Biological Consequences of Oxytocin Deprivation

Effect Mechanism Result Elevated cortisol Without oxytocin’s calming effect Chronic stress, immune suppression Increased anxiety Amygdala becomes hyperactive Fear, paranoia, compliance Reduced trust Trust circuits require oxytocin Social breakdown Cardiovascular stress Oxytocin regulates BP and heart rate Hypertension, heart disease Cognitive decline Oxytocin supports neuroplasticity Memory problems, brain fog

Research Quantification

Measure Normal State Social Distancing State Basal oxytocin Baseline 25-40% reduction Threat perception Normal 32% increase to neutral faces Anxiety scores Normal Significantly elevated Trust responses Normal Markedly reduced

The MK Ultra “Marshmallow Effect”

What Dr. Jack Kruse Revealed

According to Dr. Jack Kruse, the famous Stanford Marshmallow Experiment was part of the MK Ultra program - designed to identify and condition future tech industry leaders for compliance and obedience.

The Marshmallow-EMF Connection

Phase Method Outcome Childhood testing Marshmallow delayed gratification test Identified compliant individuals Conditioning Continued through tech exposure Blue light + RF kills dopamine pathways Adulthood deployment Tech leaders deploy screens to public Mass population conditioning Result “Dopamine slaves” Programmable, obedient population

How It Works Neurochemically

Blue Light from Screens (not UV, but high-energy visible 400-500nm) + RFR from Wireless Devices ↓ Dopamine Reward Pathways Damaged ↓ D2 Receptor Downregulation (~15% over 2 years) ↓ Need More Stimulation for Same Reward ↓ Real Human Interaction Less Rewarding ↓ Increased Screen Dependence ↓ More Compliant, Programmable Population

The Phone Check Addiction

Metric Value Implication Average phone checks per day 150 Constant dopamine seeking Dopamine spike per notification 10-20% Much less than human interaction Dopamine spike from physical presence 50-100% What we’ve been deprived of Working memory reduction (phone present) 15% Even when phone is OFF Impulse control reduction 20% Makes compliance easier

You’re trading the 50-100% dopamine reward of real human connection for the 10-20% drip of notifications - and becoming addicted to the lesser substitute.

Quantified Comparison: Human Interaction vs Digital Substitutes

Activity Oxytocin Release Cortisol Change Dopamine Spike Net Benefit 20-Second Hug +47% -31% +25% HIGHLY POSITIVE Sustained Eye Contact +20% -15% +15% POSITIVE Phone Notification 0% +10% (ANXIETY) +12% (short-lived) NEGATIVE Social Media “Like” 0% +5% +10% SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE 6-Foot Social Distancing -40% (LOSS) +25% (INCREASE) -20% (LOSS) SEVERELY NEGATIVE

The Neurochemical Trade-Off

What you gain from a 20-second hug:

47% oxytocin increase (bonding, trust, wellbeing)

31% cortisol reduction (stress relief)

25% dopamine increase (reward, pleasure)

What you gain from checking your phone:

0% oxytocin (no bonding)

10% cortisol INCREASE (anxiety about what you’ll find)

12% dopamine (quickly fades, requires another check)

What 6-foot social distancing costs you:

40% oxytocin LOSS (isolation, distrust, fear)

25% cortisol INCREASE (chronic stress)

20% dopamine LOSS (no social reward)

Social distancing was neurochemical warfare disguised as public health.

The Marshmallow Effect: EMF, Dyslexia, and Learning Impairment

What is the Marshmallow Effect?

The Stanford Marshmallow Experiment (1972) tested delayed gratification in children - could they wait 15 minutes to get two marshmallows instead of eating one immediately?

Dr. Jack Kruse’s reinterpretation: The experiment was actually measuring dopamine pathway function, which is now being systematically destroyed by EMF and blue light exposure.

How EMF Impairs Learning and Self-Control

Factor Healthy Brain EMF-Exposed Brain Dopamine baseline Normal Depleted Reward anticipation Can delay gratification Needs immediate reward Attention span Sustained Fragmented Working memory 15% capacity Reduced (phone presence alone) Impulse control Strong 20% reduction Learning capacity Full Impaired

The Dyslexia Connection

Dyslexics have problems learning because their visual processing is disrupted.

This is NOT primarily a “reading disorder” - it’s a visual-electrical processing disorder:

Normal Vision Dyslexic Vision Stable image on retina Text appears to move, blur, shimmer Consistent letter recognition Letters swap, reverse, dance Comfortable reading Headaches, eye strain, fatigue Efficient processing Exhausting, slow processing

The key insight: EMF + UV/Blue Light creates the same symptoms in everyone.

Irlen Syndrome and the Photoelectric Effect in the Eye

What is Irlen Syndrome?

Irlen Syndrome (Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome) is a perceptual processing disorder where the brain cannot properly process certain wavelengths of light.

Symptoms:

Light sensitivity

Reading difficulties

Headaches

Depth perception problems

Words appearing to move on the page

Eye strain and fatigue

Difficulty with glare

Critically: Irlen Syndrome symptoms are IDENTICAL to many dyslexia symptoms.

The Photoelectric Effect in the Eye

The photoelectric effect: When light (photons) hits a surface, it can eject electrons from that surface.

In the eye:

Light hits the retina

Photons interact with photoreceptor cells

This generates electrical signals

These signals travel via the optic nerve to the brain

The brain interprets the signals as vision

What happens when EMF + UV/Blue Light combine in the eye:

EMF (ELF from wiring + RFR from WiFi) + UV/Blue Light (Screens, LEDs, Sunlight through glass) ↓ Photoelectric Effect AMPLIFIED ↓ Electrons Ejected at Higher Rate ↓ Electrical Signals in Eye Become Chaotic ↓ "Heating Up" - Increased Metabolic Activity ↓ "Speeding Up" - Faster, Irregular Signal Firing ↓ "Voltage Changes" - Abnormal Electrical Potentials ↓ Brain Receives Corrupted Visual Data ↓ Irlen Syndrome / Dyslexia-Like Symptoms

ELF + UV/Blue Light = Visual Processing Disaster

Exposure Effect on Retina Effect on Vision Normal light only Normal photoelectric response Clear vision EMF (ELF) alone Slight electrical interference Minor issues UV/Blue Light alone Photoelectric stress on retina Eye strain ELF + UV/Blue Light combined Amplified photoelectric chaos Irlen/Dyslexia symptoms

The Multiplier Effect

The retina is one of the most electrically active tissues in the body.

UV and Blue light (high energy) eject electrons from retinal pigments

Normally, the body’s DC “battery” handles this photoelectric discharge

If the eye is simultaneously bathed in pulsed RFR (WiFi 6): The electrical “noise” interferes with signal timing To the brain, this looks like text is moving or shimmering This is the defining characteristic of Irlen Syndrome and “visual” dyslexia



The Mechanism in Detail

The retina is an electrical tissue:

Contains voltage-gated ion channels

Generates action potentials

Extremely sensitive to electromagnetic fields

Located behind the lens which focuses light AND EMF

When ELF and UV/Blue Light combine:

ELF alters the baseline electrical environment of retinal cells UV/Blue Light triggers intense photoelectric response (high-energy photons) The combination creates electrical chaos: Photoreceptors fire irregularly

Signal timing becomes disrupted

“Noise” overwhelms the visual signal Brain receives corrupted data: Images appear to move

Letters seem to swap

Text shimmers or blurs

Classic Irlen/Dyslexia symptoms

Why Children Are More Vulnerable

Factor Adults Children Lens clarity Yellowed (filters some UV/blue) Crystal clear (no filtering) Pupil size Smaller Larger (more light enters) Retinal development Complete Still developing Myelin sheath Complete Still forming Screen time Variable Often excessive EMF exposure history Longer but gradual Intense from birth

Children today are exposed to:

Screens from infancy (intense blue light)

WiFi from conception (constant RFR)

LED lighting everywhere (blue-heavy spectrum)

Minimal outdoor natural light (full spectrum)

Result: Epidemic of visual processing disorders, ADHD, learning difficulties.

The Marshmallow-Irlen-Dyslexia Connection

Modern Child Born into High-EMF Environment ↓ Constant ELF (Wiring) + RFR (WiFi) Exposure ↓ Eyes Exposed to Blue Light (Screens, LEDs) ↓ Photoelectric Effect Amplified in Retina ↓ Visual Processing Disrupted (Irlen-like symptoms) ↓ Reading Becomes Exhausting (Dyslexia-like symptoms) ↓ Dopamine Depleted by Phone/Screen Use ↓ Cannot Delay Gratification (Marshmallow Effect) ↓ Learning Impaired ↓ Diagnosed with "Dyslexia," "ADHD," "Irlen Syndrome" ↓ Actual Cause: EMF + Blue Light Electromagnetic Damage

Global Intelligence Suppression: Lead, Fluoride, and EMF

The Three-Pronged Attack on Human Cognition

Human intelligence has been systematically suppressed by three major factors:

Factor Introduction Peak Exposure Effect on IQ Lead in gasoline 1920s 1970s -5 to -7 IQ points per generation Fluoride in water 1945 Ongoing -3 to -7 IQ points (meta-analyses) EMF proliferation 1990s Ongoing Not yet quantified, evidence mounting

Quantified Cognitive Impact (Meta-Analyses)

Factor Cognitive Impact (Est.) Primary Neurological Target Lead (1970s Peak) -5 to -7 IQ points Prefrontal Cortex (Impulse Control) Fluoride (Water) -3 to -7 IQ points Hippocampus & Pineal Gland EMF / Screen Time -15% Working Memory Dopamine D2 Receptors Combined Effect Severe Suppression Whole-Brain Dysfunction

Lead in Gasoline: The 50-Year Intelligence Experiment

Tetraethyl lead was added to gasoline from the 1920s to reduce engine knock.

Timeline Event Consequence 1920s-1970s Lead in all gasoline Entire population exposed Peak exposure 1970s 68 million US children with elevated blood lead Phase-out 1970s-1990s Lead removed from gasoline Crime drop 1990s-2000s Crime rates fell 20 years after lead removal

Effects of lead on cognition:

Permanently reduces IQ (5-7 points per high-exposure generation)

Damages prefrontal cortex (impulse control, planning)

Increases aggression and violent behaviour

Causes learning disabilities

Reduces attention span

The population born during peak lead exposure:

Reduced cognitive capacity

Higher rates of violence

Lower educational achievement

Less able to resist manipulation

Who benefited? Oil companies made billions. The population became less intelligent and more controllable.

Fluoride: The Ongoing Neurotoxin

Water fluoridation began in 1945 and continues in many countries.

Evidence Finding Source Meta-analysis (2012) -7 IQ points in high-fluoride areas Harvard School of Public Health Cochrane Review (2015) Benefits “low quality evidence” Cochrane Collaboration NTP Report (2024) Fluoride linked to lower IQ in children National Toxicology Program Federal Court (2024) EPA ordered to address fluoride neurotoxicity Landmark ruling

Fluoride effects on the brain:

Accumulates in pineal gland (melatonin disruption)

Crosses blood-brain barrier

Damages hippocampus (memory, learning)

Disrupts thyroid function

Reduces IQ, especially in developing brains

Edward Bernays (Sigmund Freud’s nephew) was hired to promote water fluoridation. The same man who created modern propaganda techniques was used to convince the public to drink an industrial waste product.

The Lead-Fluoride-EMF Synergy

Factor Primary Target Combined Effect Lead Prefrontal cortex Reduced impulse control Fluoride Pineal gland, hippocampus Reduced memory, sleep disruption EMF Visual processing, dopamine Reduced attention, addiction to devices Combined Whole brain Population-level cognitive impairment

The Timeline of Cognitive Suppression

Era Primary Cognitive Suppressant Effect 1920s-1970s Lead in gasoline IQ reduction, violence increase 1945-present Fluoride in water IQ reduction, pineal calcification 1990s-present EMF proliferation Attention disruption, dopamine depletion 2000s-present Blue light from screens Melatonin suppression, visual processing damage Now All four combined Maximum cognitive suppression

Why This Matters for Learning

A child born today faces:

Fluoride in water (prenatal and ongoing)

Residual lead in environment (old paint, pipes)

Constant EMF from conception (WiFi, cellular)

Blue light from screens from infancy

Photoelectric disruption in retina (Irlen-like symptoms)

Dopamine pathway damage (Marshmallow Effect)

Visual processing disorders (dyslexia-like symptoms)

Result:

“ADHD” epidemic

“Dyslexia” epidemic

Learning disabilities

Shorter attention spans

Increased anxiety and depression

Lower educational achievement

More susceptible to manipulation

This is not accidental. Lead, fluoride, and EMF all serve the same purpose: cognitive suppression of the population.

What Can Be Done?

Factor Mitigation Lead Mostly phased out, but test old homes for paint/pipes Fluoride Filter water (reverse osmosis, distillation), avoid fluoride toothpaste EMF Flight mode, wired connections, distance from sources Blue light Blue-blocking glasses, warm lighting, screen filters Children Minimise screen time, maximise outdoor natural light

Hand Sanitiser: Polar Solvents + Pesticide Vegetables

The Mechanism Nobody Discussed

Polar solvents (alcohol-based hand sanitisers) dramatically increase skin permeability.

Factor Normal Skin After Hand Sanitiser Skin barrier function Intact COMPROMISED Permeability to chemicals Low DRAMATICALLY INCREASED Pesticide absorption Limited ENHANCED Duration of effect N/A Hours after application

The Supermarket Scenario

Apply Alcohol Hand Sanitiser at Store Entrance ↓ Skin Barrier Stripped by Polar Solvent ↓ Touch Vegetables/Fruit Covered in Pesticides ↓ Glyphosate, Organophosphates, etc. Absorb Through Skin ↓ Pesticides Enter Bloodstream ↓ Systemic Toxicity from "Safe" Shopping Trip

What’s on Supermarket Produce?

Pesticide Common On Absorption Enhanced By Glyphosate Most non-organic produce Alcohol sanitiser Organophosphates Apples, strawberries, grapes Alcohol sanitiser Pyrethroids Various vegetables Alcohol sanitiser Fungicides Citrus, berries Alcohol sanitiser

The Perfect Storm

Mandatory sanitiser at every store entrance Handle produce with stripped skin barrier Absorb pesticides at massively enhanced rate Repeat daily for months/years Accumulate toxins that increase tissue conductivity EMF activation of conductive toxin deposits

Nobody warned that using hand sanitiser before touching produce would increase pesticide absorption. This was either incompetence or design.

Masks: Oxygen Restriction, CO2 Rebreathing, and Mold Growth

The Oxygen Problem

Masks restrict oxygen flow and increase CO2 rebreathing.

Measurement Without Mask With Mask Oxygen availability Normal (21%) Reduced CO2 rebreathed Minimal Increased Blood oxygen Normal Can decrease 1-3% Breathing effort Normal Increased

Hypoxia Effects

Chronic mild hypoxia from mask wearing affects:

Cognitive function (brain needs oxygen)

Immune response (immune cells need oxygen)

Energy production (mitochondria need oxygen)

Cellular repair (requires adequate oxygen)

The Mold Problem: Masks as Petri Dishes

Warm, moist environments inside masks create perfect conditions for mold and bacterial growth.

Factor Mask Environment Result Temperature Elevated (breath) Promotes growth Moisture Constant (breath) Perfect for mold Darkness Inside mask Some molds prefer Duration Hours of wear Exponential growth Reuse Same mask repeatedly Accumulated colonies

Documented Mask Complications

Problem Mechanism Incidence Mouth sores Mold/bacterial overgrowth Widespread reports Fungal infections Candida overgrowth Increased during mandates Dental problems Altered oral microbiome “Mask mouth” documented by dentists Skin infections Bacteria/fungi on face Common complaint Respiratory infections Inhaling mold spores Reports of pneumonia-like symptoms

“Mask Mouth” - Dentist Observations

Dentists reported unprecedented increases in:

Gum disease

Tooth decay

Bad breath

Dry mouth

Oral thrush (candida)

Cause: The combination of mouth breathing, reduced saliva flow, altered oral pH, and mold/bacterial growth in the warm, moist mask environment.

The pH Shift: Respiratory Acidosis and Fungal Paradise

The Chemistry of CO2 Rebreathing

Increased CO2 from mask wearing leads to respiratory acidosis:

Condition Blood/Saliva pH Oxygen Level Fungal Growth Normal breathing 7.35-7.45 (neutral) Normal Controlled Mask breathing Lower (more acidic) Reduced ENHANCED

Why Candida Thrives in Masks

Candida albicans and other fungi prefer:

Acidic environments ✓ (CO2 lowers pH)

Low oxygen environments ✓ (mask restricts O2)

Warm, moist conditions ✓ (breath in mask)

Dark environments ✓ (inside mask)

Masks create the PERFECT Candida incubator.

The EMF-Fungal-Mask Synergy

Mask Worn for Hours ↓ CO2 Rebreathing → Respiratory Acidosis ↓ Saliva pH Drops (More Acidic) ↓ Candida Begins to Thrive ↓ EMF Environment (WiFi, 5G) ↓ Fungal Growth Accelerates 600x (Klinghardt) ↓ Oral Candida Overgrowth ↓ "Mask Mouth" Symptoms ↓ Potential Systemic Candidiasis

Connecting to 1918

This is exactly what Fauci noted caused deaths in 1918:

1918 Deaths 2020-2021 Mask Wearers Bacterial pneumonia Oral/respiratory fungal overgrowth Gram-negative bacteria Candida and mold Acidic, stressed lungs Acidic oral environment EMF from electrification EMF from 5G/WiFi 6 600x bacterial growth 600x fungal growth

The mask became a specialised incubator for the exact pathogens that caused deaths in 1918.

The Mold-EMF Synergy

Remember: Mold grows 600x faster under EMF exposure.

Factor Effect EMF environment Accelerates mold growth Mask environment Perfect mold incubator Combined Masks become mold factories

If you’re wearing a mask in a high-EMF environment (indoors with WiFi, near phone):

Mold in the mask grows faster

You inhale more spores

Respiratory and oral problems amplified

Inhaling Your Own Mold

Mask Worn for Hours ↓ Warm, Moist Environment Develops ↓ EMF Accelerates Mold Growth (600x) ↓ Mold Colonies Establish in Mask Fabric ↓ Every Breath Inhales Mold Spores ↓ Spores Reach Lungs ↓ Respiratory Infection / "COVID Symptoms" ↓ Blamed on Virus, Not Mask-Grown Mold

The Oxytocin-Mask Double Hit

Masks destroyed oxytocin triggers in two ways:

Physical barrier - No touch, no closeness Visual barrier - Cannot see facial expressions, reduced eye contact cues

Oxytocin Trigger Mask Effect Seeing smiles BLOCKED Reading facial emotions BLOCKED Eye contact (with face context) REDUCED Physical closeness DISCOURAGED

Result: Population with suppressed oxytocin, elevated cortisol, increased anxiety, reduced trust - the perfect state for control.

The Complete COVID Protocol: A System of Biological Suppression

Every Measure Attacked Human Biology

Measure Official Justification Actual Biological Effect Social distancing Prevent transmission Destroy oxytocin triggers Masks Prevent transmission Restrict oxygen, grow mold, block facial cues Hand sanitiser Kill germs Strip skin barrier, enhance pesticide absorption Lockdowns Prevent transmission Isolate, depress, increase screen time Work from home Prevent transmission Constant WiFi/EMF exposure 5G rollout Infrastructure Introduce new frequencies during isolation WiFi 6 rollout Better internet Denser EMF in homes where people isolated Vaccines Prevent disease Introduce unknown components during EMF activation

The Synergy

None of these worked in isolation - they worked together:

Isolate (destroy oxytocin, increase compliance) Mask (reduce oxygen, grow mold, hide faces) Sanitise (enhance toxin absorption) Activate EMF (5G + WiFi 6) Spray atmosphere (deposit conductive particles) Inject (add vaccine components) Result: Hospitals fill, blame virus

Why Hospitals Were Empty Then Full

Phase Conditions Hospital Status Early lockdown Isolation only, no vaccines, limited 5G EMPTY Mid-lockdown EMF activating, masks growing mold STARTING TO FILL Post-vaccine Full EMF activation + vaccines + accumulated exposures FULL

The illness followed the interventions, not the “virus spread.”

The UK Telecommunications Cabinet “Accidents”: Forced Infrastructure Pivot

The 2020-2021 Cabinet Strike Spike

Between 2020 and 2021, there was a recorded increase in vehicles hitting telecommunications boxes (PCP or FTTC cabinets) across the UK.

Note: This section is based on local observations and national accident trends.

Factor Pre-Pandemic During Lockdowns Traffic volume Normal Reduced Traffic speed Normal Increased “Loss of control” accidents Baseline Increased Cabinet strikes Baseline Spiked

National Accident Trend Data (2020-2021)

UK national road casualty statistics support the “lockdown speeding” hypothesis:

Metric 2020 vs 2021 Change Significance Serious injuries +14% Despite reduced traffic Slight injuries +10% Speed-related incidents “Loss of control” crashes Increased Empty roads, higher speeds

Fewer cars on the road, but MORE severe accidents - consistent with speeding on empty roads.

The Lockdown Paradox

Fewer cars on the road, but MORE infrastructure damage:

Empty roads encouraged speeding

“Loss of control” accidents increased

Cars mounted curbs and hit roadside infrastructure

Green telecommunications cabinets were frequent targets

Southport and North West Hotspots

Based on local observations - specific incident documentation not publicly available:

Specific clusters of cabinet strikes were reported in:

Southbank Road area

Ainsdale

Birkdale borders

Griffiths Drive / Marshside Area

High Park and Churchtown roads (Cabinets 37 and 42)

BT Openreach reported a backlog of repairs during 2020 because so many cabinets were being hit.

Supporting Evidence from Other UK Locations

Location Year Incident Type Amesbury 2025 Cabinet strike reported Bourne End 2015 Cabinet strike reported Multiple North West locations 2020-2021 Local reports of cabinet damage

Openreach Fibre Rollout During COVID

Key fact: Openreach’s fibre rollout accelerated during COVID - aligning with the “emergency upgrade” hypothesis.

The Suspicious “Upgrade” Pattern

What happened after a cabinet was destroyed:

Vehicle Hits Green PCP Cabinet ↓ Old Copper Infrastructure "Dead" ↓ Openreach Declares Emergency Repair ↓ Instead of Rewiring 50-Year-Old Copper System... ↓ Customers Immediately Migrated to Full Fibre (FTTP) ↓ New WiFi 6 Router Installed in Home ↓ "Upgrade" Complete

The Forced Migration Strategy

Old System New System Trigger Copper PCP cabinet Full Fibre (FTTP) Cabinet “accident” Old BT Home Hub WiFi 6 Smart Hub 2/3 “Emergency repair” ADSL speeds Gigabit fibre Forced migration Lower EMF router Higher EMF WiFi 6 “Free upgrade”

WiFi 6 vs Old Routers: The EMF Difference

Feature Old ADSL Router WiFi 6 Router Frequency bands 2.4 GHz single 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz dual/tri-band Antennas 1-2 4-8+ (MIMO) Transmit power Lower Higher Channel width 20 MHz Up to 160 MHz Beamforming No Yes (directed radiation) OFDMA No Yes (multiple simultaneous transmissions) Target Wake Time No Yes (constant device polling)

WiFi 6 routers emit significantly more EMF than the old equipment they replaced.

WiFi 6 OFDMA and Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels (VGCCs)

The Critical Difference: Pulsing Pattern

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) uses OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access):

Feature Old WiFi (802.11n/ac) WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Data transmission Sequential Simultaneous to multiple devices Packet density Lower Much denser Pulse rate Slower Much faster Subcarrier count 64-256 Up to 2048 Modulation Less complex 1024-QAM (more complex)

Why Higher Pulse Rate Matters for Biology

OFDMA creates a fundamentally different RFR pattern:

Old WiFi: _____|_____|_____|_____|_____ Pulse Gap Pulse Gap Pulse WiFi 6: |||||||||||||||||||||||||||||| Dense, continuous pulsing

The VGCC Connection

Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels (VGCCs) are triggered by pulsed EMF:

Factor VGCC Response Continuous EMF Some activation Pulsed EMF Stronger activation Higher pulse rate Much stronger activation WiFi 6 OFDMA pulses Maximum VGCC triggering

The Mechanism

WiFi 6 Router Installed ↓ OFDMA Creates Dense, Rapid Pulsing ↓ Pulsed RFR More Effective at Opening VGCCs ↓ Calcium Floods Into Cells ↓ Oxidative Stress Cascade ↓ DNA Damage, Inflammation, Cell Death ↓ Accelerated Cellular Degradation

Implications for Southport Residents

People living near the “upgraded” exchanges received:

Higher power WiFi 6 routers More antennas (MIMO) Beamforming (directed radiation) OFDMA pulsing (maximum VGCC activation) 24/7 operation (constant exposure)

The “free upgrade” delivered a fundamentally more biologically active EMF source into every home.

Dr. Martin Pall’s VGCC Research

“The most important type of evidence for the EMF action via activation of the voltage gated calcium channel (VGCC) mechanism is that effects produced by EMF exposures can be blocked or greatly lowered by calcium channel blockers.”

If WiFi 6’s enhanced pulsing pattern triggers VGCCs more effectively:

Calcium channel blockers should reduce symptoms

This provides a testable intervention

And explains why WiFi 6 areas report more health complaints

The Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

When fibre is installed, an ONT (Optical Network Terminal) is placed inside your home:

Converts optical signal to electrical

Operates 24/7

Additional EMF source in the home

Often installed in living areas or bedrooms

Cannot be “turned off” without losing all internet

Resident Resistance

In Southport and other areas:

Residents blocked streets to stop new pole installations

Community groups opposed the rapid rollout

But in areas where cabinets had been “damaged,” upgrades were pushed through as “emergency repairs”

No community consultation required for “emergency” work

The Pattern: Accidents as Operational Excuse

Event Official Explanation Actual Outcome Cabinet hit by car “Unfortunate accident” Copper system retired Emergency repair needed “We must restore service” Fibre installed instead New router provided “Free upgrade for customers” WiFi 6 EMF in every home Faster internet “Better service” Higher EMF exposure 24/7

Connecting to Section 21: Resonant Cavity

The new WiFi 6 routers and Full Fibre ONTs installed inside homes:

Operate at higher frequencies

Use more antennas

Create more complex standing wave patterns

Installed in homes with foil-backed insulation (resonant cavities)

Result: Amplified EMF exposure in the very spaces where people were isolated during lockdowns

The Timeline Alignment

Date Event EMF Implication March 2020 UK lockdown begins People confined to homes 2020-2021 Cabinet “accidents” spike Infrastructure excuse created 2020-2021 “Emergency” fibre upgrades WiFi 6 installed in homes 2020-2021 5G rollout accelerates Outdoor EMF increases 2021 Vaccines deployed Triple exposure: WiFi 6 + 5G + vaccine

The population was locked in homes that were simultaneously being upgraded to emit more EMF.

Frequency and Power Escalation

Generation Frequencies Power Density Channels 4G Sub-6 GHz ~14 mW/m² 7 5G Sub-6 GHz + mmWave (24-100 GHz) ~400 mW/m² 200

5G and Oxygen Absorption

60 GHz (a 5G frequency) is the oxygen absorption frequency - oxygen molecules absorb this frequency, potentially affecting:

Haemoglobin oxygen binding

Cellular respiration

Mitochondrial function

The Wuhan Timeline

Date Event October 2019 Wuhan activates 5G network (10,000+ base stations) November 2019 First COVID cases reported December 2019 Outbreak declared January 2020 Pandemic spreads globally (following 5G rollout pattern)

The Pneumonia Parallel

Detailed Comparison: 1918 vs 2020 Clinical Presentation

Feature 1918 “Spanish Flu” 2020-2022 “COVID-19” Primary Clinical Diagnosis Secondary Bacterial Pneumonia “Viral” Pneumonia / ARDS Reported Mechanism “Cytokine Storm” (WWI Soldiers) “Cytokine Storm” (Elderly/Comorbid) Key Pathogen (Post-Mortem) Strep. pneumoniae, H. influenzae SARS-CoV-2 / Fungal Co-infections Technological Shift Massive Radio/DC-to-AC Electrification 5G (mmWave) / Satellite Arrays Treatment Used Aspirin (toxic levels administered) Remdesivir / Mechanical Ventilation Primary Demographic Affected Young healthy adults (unusual) Elderly and comorbid Lung Pathology Ground-glass opacity Ground-glass opacity Autopsy Findings 90%+ bacterial pneumonia Mixed viral/bacterial/fungal Geographic Spread Pattern Followed troop movements + electrification Followed 5G rollout pattern

1918 vs 2020 Lung Pathology

Feature 1918 “Spanish Flu” COVID-19 Primary cause of death Bacterial pneumonia “Viral” pneumonia Lung presentation Ground-glass opacity Ground-glass opacity Cytokine involvement Cytokine storm Cytokine storm Young adult deaths Unusually high Present in severe cases EMF correlation Electrification 5G rollout

What Causes Ground-Glass Opacity?

Ground-glass opacity in lungs can result from:

Bacterial infection (pneumonia) Fungal infection (aspergillosis, etc.) Inflammatory response (cytokine storm) Radiation damage (including EMF) Hypoxia (oxygen deprivation)

All of these can be caused or exacerbated by EMF exposure.

The Herxheimer Pattern in COVID

Observed Phenomena

Observation Herxheimer Explanation Initial mild symptoms → sudden deterioration Immune response triggers die-off cascade “Happy hypoxia” (low O2 without distress) EMF affecting oxygen utilisation, not just lung function Cytokine storm in severe cases Massive inflammatory response to die-off toxins Microclots and fibrin deposits Body attempting to wall off toxins Long COVID Ongoing detoxification of accumulated toxins

The Vaccine-EMF Synergy

If vaccines contain conductive materials (as proposed with spike protein’s molecular circuitry properties):

5G Exposure (New Frequencies) + Vaccine with Conductive Components ↓ Enhanced EMF Absorption in Tissues ↓ Accelerated Bacterial/Mold Die-Off ↓ Herxheimer Reaction ↓ "COVID Symptoms" / "Vaccine Side Effects"

Why This Pattern Keeps Repeating

The Formula

New EMF Technology + Vaccines = “Pandemic”

Year New EMF Vaccine/Medical “Pandemic” 1918 Electrification + Radio Military vaccines Spanish Flu 1957 Radar expansion Flu vaccines Asian Flu 1968 Satellite + expanded radar Flu vaccines Hong Kong Flu 2009 4G rollout begins H1N1 vaccines Swine Flu 2019 5G rollout COVID vaccines COVID-19

Bodies Cannot Adapt Fast Enough

Evolution works over thousands of years. We’re introducing:

New EMF frequencies every decade

Novel vaccine technologies every few years

No time for biological adaptation

The result: Repeated “pandemic” events that are actually mass Herxheimer reactions to electromagnetic environmental changes.

Toast Never Used to Create Free Radicals

Here’s something most people don’t realise: burnt toast never used to create free radicals until Roundup and other man-made chemicals were added to our wheat crops.

The Chemistry of Burning

Material When Burned Free Radicals? Natural organic matter Historical Minimal Crops with glyphosate Modern YES - significant Crops with pesticides Modern YES - significant Synthetic chemicals Any YES - always

Man-made chemicals when burned will cause free radicals.

Free Radicals Are Also About Imbalance

Free radicals aren’t just about burning chemicals - they can also result from imbalances, like eating pure refined salt.

The Salt Analogy: Table Salt vs Sea Salt

If life did come from the sea, this is a profound observation:

Salt Type Composition Effect on Body Table Salt (NaCl) Pure sodium chloride, stripped of minerals Creates imbalance, free radical formation Sea Salt 80+ trace minerals in natural ratios Supports cellular balance

Imbalance is the key to understanding disease.

Section 16: Early-Onset Cancer Epidemic and EMF-Vaccine Timeline Correlation

The Rise in Under-50 Cancers

The rise in early-onset cancers (under 50 years old) - now documented across 17 cancer types from 2010-2019 with continued increases through 2025 - aligns temporally with cumulative EMF escalation and vaccine rollouts.

May 2025 NCI Study: Updated Statistics

NCI study published May 8, 2025 confirms alarming trends:

Finding Statistic Significance Cancer types increasing in under-50s 17 types (up from 14) Accelerating Gender disparity Women under 50: 82% higher than male counterparts Up from 51% in 2002 Projected global increase +30% early-onset cancers (2019-2030) Epidemic trajectory Time period 2010-2019 data, continuing through 2025 Correlates with 4G/5G rollout

Early-Onset Cancer Statistics

Cancer Type Trend Birth Cohort Risk Colorectal ~2% annual increase since mid-1990s Born 1990: 2-4x higher risk than born 1950 Breast Rising in under-50 Correlates with mobile phone era Pancreatic Increasing High-EMF environment correlation Uterine Rising Follows wireless device adoption Kidney Increasing Tracks with 4G/5G rollout

Historical Cancer Mortality Trends

Year Cancer Mortality (per 100,000) Key EMF Event Key Medical Event 1950 ~157 Post-WWII radar proliferation Polio vaccine development 1955 Rising TV broadcasting expands Polio vaccine introduced (SV40) 1960s ~180 Satellite technology Flu vaccine expansion 1975 ~200 Microwave ovens widespread SEER data collection begins 1990 216 (PEAK) Early cell phones Vaccine schedule expansion 2000 ~200 3G rollout begins Multiple new vaccines 2010 ~185 4G expansion H1N1 vaccine 2020 ~148 5G rollout COVID vaccines

EMF-Era Cancer Trends Table

Era Key EMF Shift Vaccine/Exposure Cancer Trend Potential Link 1990s-2010s Mobile phones + early WiFi Post-SV40 cohorts aging Early-onset rise begins Cumulative EMF + toxins 2010-2019 4G expansion Routine vaccines 17 early-onset types increase Conductivity sinks amplified 2020-2025 5G rollout COVID vaccines Early-onset continues Possible synergy

Ion Channel Dysfunction as Cancer Biomarker

2024 Research: Chloride Channels and Cancer

“Chloride channels help regulate cell volume, maintain pH balance, and control ion movement across the cell membrane. Recent studies have shown that the expression and activity of chloride ion channels are altered in cancer cells, leading to changes in cellular behavior and promoting tumor growth and metastasis.”

Dr. Pall’s VGCC Mechanism (Updated 2024)

“The most important type of evidence for the EMF action via activation of the voltage gated calcium channel (VGCC) mechanism is that effects produced by EMF exposures can be blocked or greatly lowered by calcium channel blockers. Five different types of calcium channel blockers have been used in these studies.”

Section 17: Aquaponics - The Best Teacher of Biology

My Four Aquaponics Systems - Living Proof

I had 4 aquaponics systems working - and they taught me more about biology than any textbook. Aquaponics is the perfect model for understanding how EMF affects living systems.

The Experiment: ELF and RFR Exposure on Plants

Video Evidence: Watch on BitChute

Setup

Strawberries and cucurbits placed next to ELF and RFR sources

Same plants placed just over 1 meter away, outside the skin effect circuit

Same bacterial water feeding both sets of plants

Results

Location Distance from EMF Plant Health Observations Near EMF source Within skin effect DEFORMED Visible malformation Away from EMF >1 meter (outside skin effect) FINE Normal growth

The cucurbit near the EMF had mold growth.

What Aquaponics Taught Me

Balance is everything - Add too much of something, the system goes out of balance The Pareto Principle applies to bacteria - If not too much disturbance, the 80/20 bacterial balance allows the system to swing back EMF disrupts this balance - It preferentially affects certain organisms over others Mold thrives in EMF - The 600x growth rate isn’t just laboratory theory - I witnessed it

Section 18: Calcium Carbonate - The Military’s Worst Food Additive

Mold Feeds on Calcium Carbonate

This is critical: mold itself feeds on calcium carbonate in the body.

VGCC (Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels) Explained

Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels are protein channels in cell membranes that:

Open in response to electrical voltage changes Allow calcium ions to flood into cells Are directly activated by EMF exposure When overstimulated, cause oxidative stress and cellular damage

EMF activates VGCCs → Calcium floods cells → Oxidative stress → Cellular damage → Disease

Calcium Carbonate in Our Food Supply

Source Prevalence Purpose Packaged foods Extremely common Preservative, anti-caking agent Water supply Added to tap water pH adjustment, “fortification” Supplements Cheapest form of calcium Cost reduction Bread and flour Standard additive Fortification requirement

According to the military, calcium carbonate is the WORST additive to food.

Why Worse Than Roundup?

Yes, worse than Roundup and other pesticides. Here’s why:

Feeds mold directly - Provides the substrate mold needs to thrive Combined with EMF exposure - Creates perfect conditions for mold overgrowth Causes brittle bones - Calcium carbonate is poorly absorbed and creates rigidity Depletes other minerals - Interferes with magnesium and other essential mineral absorption

Fermented Calcium vs Calcium Carbonate

The Fermentation Solution

Fermented foods provide calcium in a completely different form that does NOT feed mold:

Calcium Source Bioavailability Mold-Feeding? EMF Interaction Calcium carbonate Poor (iteite10-20%) YES - feeds mold Disrupts VGCC Fermented dairy (kefir, yogurt) High (30-40%) No Neutral/protective Fermented vegetables High No Neutral/protective Bone broth High No Contains protective collagen Natto High + K2 for bone integration No Anti-fibrin benefits

The Fermentation Connection to Cancer Treatment

Both natto (Bacillus subtilis) and fenbendazole protocols often include fermented foods. This isn’t coincidental:

Fermentation produces organic acids that may help chelate conductive metals and petrochemicals:

Organic Acid Source Chelation Target Lactic acid Fermented vegetables, kefir Heavy metals Acetic acid Apple cider vinegar, kombucha Calcium deposits Citric acid Fermented citrus Aluminium, lead Butyric acid Fermented foods, gut bacteria Supports gut barrier against toxins

Practical Implications

Approach Result Calcium carbonate supplementation Feeds mold, brittle bones, EMF sensitivity Fermented calcium sources Bioavailable calcium, mold-resistant, protective Eliminating calcium carbonate from diet Reduces mold substrate, improves bone flexibility Adding fermented foods Chelates metals, supports detox, provides proper calcium

Replace calcium carbonate with fermented calcium sources to starve mold while building strong, flexible bones.

Section 19: Boron Deficiency and the Destruction of Our Bones

NPK Farming Has Stripped Boron from Our Crops

Modern NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) fertiliser farming has removed nearly all boron from our food supply.

The Consequences

Effect Mechanism Evidence Brittle bones Boron essential for calcium integration into bone matrix Osteoporosis epidemic Fragile teeth Boron required for proper tooth mineralisation Dental decay epidemic Smaller jaws Nutritional deficiency during development Wisdom teeth extraction common

The Weston A. Price Foundation Evidence

Look at pre-industrial era skulls compared to modern skulls:

Feature Pre-Industrial Modern Jaw width Wide, fully developed Narrow, crowded Wisdom teeth Room for all 32 teeth Impacted, require extraction Dental arches Broad, U-shaped Narrow, V-shaped Facial structure Forward growth Recessed, underdeveloped

Our food is literally causing smaller jaws and forcing wisdom teeth to be removed.

The Mold Connection

This mineral deficiency creates the perfect environment:

Calcium carbonate accumulates (poorly utilised without boron) Mold has abundant food source (calcium carbonate) EMF accelerates mold growth (600x faster) Mold is synonymous with cancer (same metabolic environment)

Section 20: Fenbendazole - Cancer Use and Effects on Mold/Fungi

Why Fenbendazole Matters

Remember: mold is synonymous with cancer - they thrive in the same conditions. This is why fenbendazole is so interesting.

Cancer Use (Off-Label)

People are using fenbendazole off-label for cancer based on proposed anti-cancer mechanisms:

Mechanism Effect Increases p53 activation Tumour suppressor gene activation Inhibits GLUT1 transporter Reduces glucose uptake in cancer cells Inhibits hexokinase Disrupts cancer cell metabolism Microtubule destabilising Prevents cancer cell division Impairs proteasomal function Cancer cell death

Common Self-Administered Regimen

1 gram of fenbendazole orally once daily for three consecutive days, followed by four days off treatment.

Key Limitations

Poor water solubility has hindered its therapeutic performance

When administered orally, fenbendazole struggles to reach systemic circulation

Therapeutic levels necessary to impact tumours are difficult to achieve

Risks

Inflammation and liver damage reported in case studies

Reports of fenbendazole causing spikes in inflammation

Can potentially lead to cancer recurrence and more aggressive tumours

Fenbendazole’s Antifungal Properties - YES, It Has Them!

This is where it gets interesting for mold concerns:

Effectiveness Against Fungi

Fungal Species MIC (Minimum Inhibitory Concentration) Effectiveness Cryptococcus neoformans 0.012 μg/ml Highly effective Cryptococcus gattii 0.012 μg/ml Highly effective Candida albicans Low concentration Effective Aspergillus fumigatus Low concentration Effective

Fenbendazole was the most potent antifungal compound among benzimidazoles tested - MIC of 0.039 μM, more potent than mebendazole and flubendazole.

Mechanism of Antifungal Action

The mechanism involves microtubule disorganisation - the same mechanism it uses against:

Parasites

Cancer cells

Fungi

Important Caveat for Mold Illness

Fenbendazole is not typically used for mold or mycotoxin exposure. The oral bioavailability problem that limits cancer efficacy would also limit systemic antifungal effectiveness.

Intranasal administration bypasses hepatic metabolism and was highly effective in mouse models - but this isn’t how people typically take it.

For proper mold management:

Antifungal treatments

Detox protocols (binders)

Environmental controls

EMF reduction (critical!)

Section 21: Nattokinase and Natto - Fermentation Against Cancer

Nattokinase and the Fibrin-EMF Connection

Fibrin is Conductive

Fibrin itself is conductive - and tumours are often surrounded by dense fibrin networks. This creates an additional low-impedance “sink” that attracts EMF radiation.

September 2025 Research Confirmation

Major new study directly supports the fibrin-conductivity hypothesis:

“Intratumoral injection of NKase not only degrades the major ECM component fibronectin but also inhibits cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in generating fibrosis, resulting in decreased tumor stiffness, enhanced perfusion, and hypoxia alleviation.”

Nattokinase Effect EMF Implication Degrades fibronectin Removes conductive ECM component Inhibits CAFs Prevents new fibrin network formation Decreases tumour stiffness Reduces electromagnetic sink density Enhances perfusion Improves toxin clearance Alleviates hypoxia Reduces acidic microenvironment

Tumour Environment Conductivity Effect Tumour tissue 10-100x more conductive than healthy tissue Fibrin network around tumour Additional conductive pathway Combined effect Enhanced EMF concentration at tumour site

How Nattokinase Reduces the EMF Sink

Nattokinase dissolving fibrin in tumour tissue has an electromagnetic consequence beyond just improving drug delivery:

Tumour Surrounded by Fibrin ↓ Nattokinase Dissolves Fibrin Network ↓ Reduced Conductive Pathway to Tumour ↓ Less EMF Concentrated at Tumour Site ↓ Reduced EMF-Driven Tumour Growth

By dissolving the fibrin “antenna network” around tumours, nattokinase may reduce the electromagnetic feeding of cancer.

Proposed Anti-Cancer Mechanisms

1. Tumour Microenvironment Remodelling

Intratumoral injection of nattokinase:

Degrades fibronectin (major ECM component)

Inhibits cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) from generating fibrosis

Decreases tumour stiffness

Enhances perfusion

Alleviates hypoxia

This matters because the dense, stiff nature of tumour ECM hinders drug penetration and immune cell entry, leading to drug resistance and immune escape.

2. Enhanced Chemotherapy Effectiveness

Nattokinase combined with oxaliplatin:

Enhances anticancer effect

Causes mitochondrial dysfunction

Increases intracellular ROS (reactive oxygen species)

Induces apoptosis

Inhibits cell migration, invasion, and angiogenesis

Prevents spread and metastasis

3. CAR-T Cell Therapy Enhancement

Combination of nattokinase with MSLN CAR-T cells enhances:

CAR-T cell infiltration

Functional persistence

Antitumour efficacy in solid tumours

4. Direct Anti-Tumour Effects

Study Finding Cancer Type Inhibited growth and spread Lung cancer (mice) Suppressed growth Leukemia cells (in vitro) Prevents occurrence, suppresses FOXM1 and MMP2 Breast cancer

5. Cancer-Associated Thrombosis

NK-HP can effectively:

Dissolve old thrombi in advanced tumour tissues

Reduce fibrin content inside tumours

Improve delivery efficiency of treatments to tumour sites

Cancer-associated thrombosis significantly impacts quality of life and increases mortality.

Current Status

Clinical trials are underway evaluating nattokinase efficacy in:

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer

Cautions

May increase bleeding risk with blood-thinning drugs

Reports of internal bleeding leading to death in elderly patients taking nattokinase for irregular heartbeat

The Fenbendazole + Nattokinase Synergy

Treatment Mechanism Target Fenbendazole Disrupts cancer cell metabolism and microtubules Direct cancer cell attack Nattokinase Remodels tumour microenvironment, improves drug delivery Tumour access and thrombosis

Both are fermentation products:

Natto from Bacillus subtilis fermentation

Fenbendazole often used alongside fermented food protocols

Given my expertise in fermentation, producing quality natto at home for this purpose is straightforward.

Section 22: Mold, Not Parasites - The Primary Imbalance

Rethinking the Parasite Theory

Is mold the thing, not parasites?

Parasites live on your skin and in your body naturally. It’s only when they get out of control that problems occur.

The Primary Cause of Imbalance

Sleeping in ELF and RFR is the main factor - I believe this is the root cause because:

Organism EMF Response Reason Gram-negative bacteria Grow faster in EMF Thinner cell wall Gram-positive bacteria Less affected Thicker cell wall Mold 600x faster growth EMF stimulation Parasites Secondary overgrowth Result of bacterial/mold imbalance

Lyme Disease Connection

Gram-negative bacteria cause Lyme disease. They are more affected by RFR because they have a thinner shell (cell wall).

The Missing Research

Dr. Klinghardt’s petri dish experiment next to a WiFi router showed mold growing 600 times faster with EMF and RFR combined.

The problem: Out of 33,000+ studies (mainly ethically funded) that show RFR is harmful, even ICNIRP only considers RFR alone.

There are virtually NO studies testing ELF + RFR combined - which is how we actually experience EMF in real life.

Parasites Come After Imbalance

The Aquaponics Lesson

In my aquaponics systems, if I added too much of something, the system would go out of balance. But if the disturbance wasn’t too severe, the Pareto Principle of bacteria allowed the system to swing back to equilibrium.

The Cascade of Disease

EMF Exposure (ELF + RFR during sleep) ↓ Gram-negative bacteria grow faster ↓ Bacterial imbalance (80/20 ratio disrupted) ↓ Mold growth accelerates (600x) ↓ Immune system compromised ↓ THEN parasites get out of control ↓ Disease manifests

Parasites are a symptom, not the cause. Mold and bacterial imbalance from EMF is the root.

Section 23: Sleep Space - The Most Important Factor

Why Sleep Environment is Critical

Your sleep space is where you spend 6-8 hours every night in a relatively stationary position. This is when:

Your body should be repairing - but can’t if under EMF stress Your immune system should be resetting - but EMF disrupts this Your bacterial balance should be restoring - but EMF favours Gram-negative overgrowth Mold exposure is concentrated - bedroom environments often have poor air quality

The Resonant Cavity Problem: Your Bedroom as an EMF Amplifier

Standing Wave Physics

When RFR (from a router or cell tower) enters a room with foil-backed insulation or metal-lath plaster, the waves reflect off the walls.

This creates “standing waves” with nodes and antinodes:

Position Electric Field Strength Health Impact Node Minimum field strength Lower exposure Antinode Significantly HIGHER than ambient outdoor level Maximum exposure

The Bed Position Problem

If a person’s bed is positioned at an antinode:

Body acts as a grounded conductor in a high-intensity resonant cavity EMF exposure can exceed outdoor ambient levels despite being “indoors” The “EMF Sink” effect accelerates in any conductive tissue 8 hours of amplified exposure every night

Modern Bedroom with Foil Insulation/Metal Construction ↓ RFR Enters and Reflects Off Walls ↓ Standing Wave Pattern Forms ↓ Antinodes: Field Strength AMPLIFIED ↓ Bed at Antinode = Maximum Exposure ↓ Body as Conductor in Resonant Cavity ↓ Accelerated "EMF Sink" Effect in Tumours/Lesions

Why Modern Construction is Worse

Construction Type EMF Behaviour Result Traditional brick/wood Partial absorption Some attenuation Foil-backed insulation (Green Deal) Total reflection Standing waves form Metal roof Reflection + no grounding Faraday cage effect Metal-lath plaster Multiple reflections Complex interference patterns Spray foam with foil facing Complete enclosure Maximum resonant cavity

Modern “energy efficient” construction creates perfect resonant cavities for EMF amplification.

The Building Biology Standards for Sleep

Factor Safe Level Typical Modern Bedroom AC Electric Fields <1 V/m 10-100+ V/m AC Magnetic Fields <0.2 mG 1-10+ mG RF Radiation <0.1 μW/m² 10-1000+ μW/m² Dirty Electricity <30 GS units 100-2000+ GS units

Most people are sleeping in environments 10-1000x above safe levels.

Sleep Space Recommendations

Kill switch for bedroom circuit - Eliminates AC electric fields Distance from smart meter - Minimum 6 meters from bed No WiFi router in bedroom - Or turn off at night No cordless phone base - Major source of constant RFR No metal bed frame - Acts as antenna Grounding/earthing - Reconnect to earth’s natural frequency EMF-blocking canopy - If external sources cannot be eliminated No LED lights - Dirty electricity and blue light disruption Check for mold - EMF + mold = 600x problem

The Pareto Principle of Recovery

If you can achieve a clean sleep environment, even for 8 hours per night, the body’s natural Pareto balance mechanisms can potentially restore equilibrium during this window - but only if the EMF assault is removed.

Your sleep space is the one environment you can fully control. Make it count.

Section 24: Low Impedance Tissue as an Electromagnetic Sink

The Magnet Analogy

Low impedance tissue sucks radiation like a magnet.

This is the fundamental principle underlying the EMF-disease connection. When tissue has lower electrical impedance than surrounding healthy tissue, electromagnetic radiation is preferentially drawn to and concentrated in that area.

The Physics of Electromagnetic Attraction

Tissue Type Relative Impedance EMF Response Healthy tissue Normal (baseline) Normal EMF distribution Tumour tissue 10-100x lower EMF concentrated here MS lesions Significantly lower EMF concentrated here HSV lesions Lower EMF concentrated here Inflamed tissue Lower EMF concentrated here

Mechanism

EMF follows path of least resistance - Just as electrical current flows through the lowest impedance path Conductive tissue creates local field enhancement - EMF energy concentrates Concentrated EMF causes further damage - DNA damage, oxidative stress Damaged tissue becomes more conductive - Positive feedback loop Disease progression accelerates - Self-amplifying process

The Skin Effect: Why RFR Damages Myelin

What is the Skin Effect?

In high-frequency physics, electrical current flows on the surface of a conductor rather than through its centre. This is called the “skin effect” and it has profound implications for understanding EMF damage to nerves.

The Skin Effect in Nerves

Frequency Skin Depth Implication Low frequency (ELF) Deep penetration Affects entire nerve High frequency (RFR) Surface concentration Concentrates on myelin sheath 5G frequencies Very shallow Intense surface heating

How This Damages Myelin

If the “surface” of our nerves (the myelin sheath) is contaminated with conductive petrochemicals:

RFR stays on the “outside” of the nerve due to skin effect Energy concentrates in the myelin rather than passing through Myelin heats and degrades from concentrated EMF Demyelination results - the sheath is destroyed while the nerve inside may initially survive MS-type lesions form at points of maximum contamination

This explains why MS affects myelin specifically - the skin effect concentrates RFR damage precisely where conductive contaminants accumulate in the nerve’s outer layer.

The Aquaponics Proof

In my aquaponics experiment, plants within the skin effect circuit (near EMF sources) were deformed, while plants just over 1 meter away - outside the skin effect zone - grew normally despite receiving the same bacterial water.

Video evidence: BitChute - Aquaponics EMF Experiment

Piezoelectricity: The Body’s Internal Battery

What is Piezoelectricity?

Piezoelectric materials convert mechanical stress into electrical signals and vice versa. This property is fundamental to how the body communicates and maintains timing.

Piezoelectric Structures in the Body

Structure Piezoelectric Property Function Bone Generates electricity under stress Bone remodelling, healing signals DNA Responds to mechanical and electrical forces Gene expression, cellular signalling Collagen Converts movement to electrical signals Tissue communication Cell membranes Pressure-sensitive electrical response Cellular sensing

How Glyphosate Disrupts Piezoelectricity

If glyphosate makes these structures more conductive, it disrupts the body’s internal “battery” and timing:

Normal State Glyphosate-Contaminated State Controlled electrical generation Uncontrolled/short-circuited signals Precise timing of cellular events Disrupted timing and coordination Efficient energy transfer Energy loss and oxidative stress Proper bone remodelling Osteoporosis, improper healing Normal DNA signalling Aberrant gene expression

The body runs on precise electrical timing - glyphosate contamination turns a finely-tuned instrument into a shorted-out circuit.

Heavy Metal Synergy: Glyphosate as a Metal Chelator

The Critical Missing Link

Glyphosate is a chelator - it grabs onto metals and can transport them through the body.

Research Confirmation: Glyphosate-Aluminium Binding

Key findings from peer-reviewed research:

Finding Source Implication “Glyphosate binds to aluminum one million times more than the metal chelator EDTA” Restorative Medicine Extreme binding affinity “Glyphosate wraps around heavy metals and escorts the molecules across the gastrointestinal tract, where the heavy metals are released into various tissues” Restorative Medicine Active transport mechanism “Aluminum would enter the bloodstream via the digestive tract’s portal vein to the organs traveling with albumin” PubMed Central Systemic distribution “Citrate also binds aluminum and promotes its uptake past the gut barrier through a mechanism that parallels glyphosate’s binding to aluminum” PubMed Central Multiple chelation pathways

2023-2024 Research: Glyphosate-Metal Chelation Half-Life

Glyphosate-metal chelation complexes dramatically increase persistence in the environment:

Environment Glyphosate Alone (Half-Life) Glyphosate-Metal Complex (Half-Life) Increase Water 90 days 7 years 28x longer Soil 47 days 22 years 170x longer

“Direct chemical interaction between glyphosate and metals in chelating complexes could facilitate or hinder key interactions of the individual chemicals with cellular machinery.”

Biological Implications of Extended Half-Life

Factor Without Metal Chelation With Metal Chelation Glyphosate persistence Weeks to months Years to decades Bioaccumulation Limited Extreme Tissue burden Manageable Overwhelming EMF antenna effect Temporary Permanent

Once glyphosate chelates metals, both compounds persist far longer than either would alone.

The “Permanent Antenna” Hypothesis

Why Glyphosate-Metal Complexes Cannot Be Cleared

The 2023-2024 half-life data represents perhaps the most critical “missing link” for chronic disease.

Toxin Type Body’s Clearance Mechanism Clearance Rate “Pure” organic glyphosate Methylation, liver conjugation Weeks to months Free metals (aluminum, etc.) Chelation therapy, slow excretion Months to years Glyphosate-Metal Chelate Cannot easily “break” the bond YEARS to DECADES

The Metabolic Clearance Problem

Pure Glyphosate Enters Body ↓ Liver Can Methylate and Conjugate ↓ Kidneys Can Excrete ↓ Clearance: Weeks to Months ↓ EMF Sink Effect: TEMPORARY vs. Glyphosate + Metal Forms Chelate ↓ Body Cannot Break Metal-Chelate Bond ↓ Complex Deposits in Tissues ↓ Clearance: YEARS to DECADES ↓ EMF Sink Effect: PERMANENT

The “Lifelong Antenna Installation”

The glyphosate-metal complex becomes a permanent biological fixture:

Aspect Temporary Exposure Permanent Antenna Duration Days to weeks Years to decades Location Circulating, then excreted Fixed in tissues EMF interaction Brief Chronic, lifelong Disease trajectory Possible recovery Progressive, cumulative Clinical relevance Acute symptoms Chronic disease

Why This Explains Chronic Disease Patterns

Disease Conventional View Permanent Antenna View “Idiopathic” MS Unknown cause Glyphosate-metal deposits in myelin creating permanent EMF sinks “Spontaneous” cancer Random mutations Permanent antennas in tissues concentrating EMF Progressive EHS Psychological Accumulating glyphosate-metal antennas increasing sensitivity Treatment-resistant conditions Drug failure Cannot remove the fundamental cause (permanent antennas)

This is not a temporary exposure event - it is a lifelong antenna installation.

The Dental Metal-Glyphosate Pathway

If you have dental metals (titanium implants, amalgam fillings) AND glyphosate in your system:

Dental Metals (titanium, mercury, etc.) ↓ Glyphosate Chelates the Metals ↓ Metal-Glyphosate Complexes Form ↓ Complexes Transported into Soft Tissues ↓ Creates "Internal Antennas" Throughout Body ↓ Even Stronger EMF Concentration Than Implants Alone ↓ Complexes Persist for YEARS (Not Weeks) ↓ PERMANENT EMF SENSITIVITY

Implications

Factor Effect Dental implants alone Localised EMF antenna in mouth Glyphosate alone Increased tissue conductivity Combined Distributed metal antennas throughout soft tissues

This explains why some people develop severe EMF sensitivity after dental work - the glyphosate in their system mobilises metals from the implants into their tissues, creating body-wide antenna networks.

The Bio-Impedance Short Circuit

In electronics, if you introduce a conductive material where it doesn’t belong, you get a “short circuit.”

Your spine is essentially a biological cable with:

Myelin insulation (like wire coating)

Axons as conductors (like copper wire)

Precise impedance matching for signal transmission

When glyphosate-metal complexes contaminate the spinal cord:

Insulation breaks down - Myelin becomes conductive Signals “short” - Electrical impulses leak out Communication fails - Brain can’t talk to body efficiently External EMF enters - The “short” allows outside radiation in Progressive damage - The short gets worse over time

This is demyelination at an electrical engineering level - not just “inflammation” but actual circuit failure.

Therapeutic Implications: EMF-Based Cancer Treatment (2025 Research)

Exploiting the Conductivity Difference

2025 research confirms that the higher conductivity of tumour tissue can be exploited therapeutically:

Approach Mechanism 2025 Research Finding RF-EMF Targeting EMFs target physiological networks via conductivity differences Supports sink model for selective tumour destruction Light-Induced EMF Alters cancer cell conductivity Hinders motility, reduces metastasis Modulated Electro-Hyperthermia (mEHT) Exploits tumour conductivity for metabolic disruption Selective heating of tumour tissue Pulsed Low-Frequency EMF Selectively damages cancer cells Alters membrane integrity via conductivity

Modulated Electro-Hyperthermia (mEHT)

mEHT is an emerging cancer therapy that exploits the conductivity difference between tumour and healthy tissue:

mEHT Applied to Tumour Region ↓ Higher Conductivity Tissue (Tumour) Absorbs More Energy ↓ Selective Heating of Cancer Cells ↓ Metabolic Disruption in Tumour ↓ Cancer Cell Death ↓ Healthy Tissue Spared (Lower Conductivity)

Why This Validates the “Electromagnetic Sink” Model

Principle Pathological Effect Therapeutic Application Tumours attract EMF Disease progression Selective targeting Higher conductivity = more absorption DNA damage, mutation Controlled cell death Low impedance concentrates energy Accelerated cancer growth Precise hyperthermia

The same physics that makes EMF exposure dangerous for cancer patients can be harnessed for treatment - by controlling the frequency, intensity, and duration.

2025 WHO-Commissioned RF-EMF Animal Studies

Recent WHO-commissioned reviews (2025) report “high certainty” evidence linking RF-EMF to cancer in male rats:

Finding Evidence Level Cancer Type Increased schwannomas High certainty Heart tumours Increased gliomas High certainty Brain tumours Dose-response relationship Consistent Both types

This supports the ELF + RFR activation formula for “turbo cancer.”

Epidemiological Causation Criteria

When epidemiological causation criteria are applied to RF-EMF:

Consistent animal evidence for tumour promotion

Biological plausibility via VGCC activation and conductivity changes

Dose-response relationship in animal studies

Temporal relationship (exposure precedes cancer)

This amplifies concern about latent viral effects like SV40 being activated by RF-EMF exposure.

Section 25: Multiple Sclerosis - Conductivity and the Cannabinoid Bypass

MS Lesion Conductivity

The conductivity of lesions in Multiple Sclerosis has been studied, though not extensively. The evidence suggests these lesions are significantly more conductive than healthy tissue.

Research Findings

Study Finding Implication White matter lesions in MS show significantly higher conductivity than healthy white matter Demyelination increases conductivity Conductivity correlates with lesion activity Active lesions are more conductive Demyelinated axons lose insulation properties Electrical signals “leak” and attract external EMF

The Demyelination-EMF Connection

Myelin acts as electrical insulation around nerve fibres. When demyelination occurs:

Nerve conductivity increases (loss of insulation) External EMF is attracted to demyelinated areas (low impedance sink) Further damage occurs to exposed nerve tissue More demyelination results (positive feedback) Disease progresses in a self-amplifying cycle

The Cannabinoid System: Our First Neural Network

A Revolutionary Hypothesis

Here is a thought: The endocannabinoid system in sea squirts functions like a neural net to control the body - especially without a spine to protect the nerve fibres.

I believe this is our first control system, evolutionarily speaking. Then we developed the spinal cord as a secondary system that connects it all together for efficiency.

Sea Squirts and the Endocannabinoid System

Sea squirts (tunicates) possess:

Endocannabinoid receptors

No spinal cord

Distributed neural control

Body-wide signalling network

This suggests the cannabinoid system predates the spinal nervous system evolutionarily.

The MS-Cannabis Connection Explained

When MS patients use cannabis, they can often move better. The same is observed in Parkinson’s disease.

Proposed Mechanism

Normal State: Brain → Spinal Cord → Peripheral Nerves → Muscles (Primary pathway - fast, efficient) MS/Parkinson's State (Spine Compromised): Brain → Spinal Cord (BLOCKED by conductive toxins) → X Saturated with conductive petrochemicals like glyphosate Cannot communicate with body Cannabis-Assisted State: Brain → Cannabinoid Receptor Network → Muscles (Ancient backup pathway - slower but functional) Bypasses damaged spinal cord Uses distributed endocannabinoid system Restores movement temporarily

Why the Effect is Short-Lived

The problem is it’s short-lived because:

The cannabinoid pathway is less efficient than the spinal pathway Cannabis compounds are metabolised and cleared The underlying toxin saturation remains The spinal cord damage persists

The real solution is removing the conductive petrochemicals from the spine, not just bypassing it.

Section 26: HSV, Glyphosate, and the Detoxification Hypothesis

The Need for Scientific Reframing

HSV-1 and HSV-2 are well-characterised DNA viruses (not bacteria) that establish lifelong latency in sensory neurons after primary infection, often via mucosal contact (oral for HSV-1, genital for HSV-2).

However, there is a paradox that requires explanation: people who have never been exposed to HSV through any known transmission route are presenting with what appears to be HSV-2.

This demands a new hypothesis.

The Exosome/Extracellular Vesicle Hypothesis

What Are Exosomes?

Exosomes are nano-sized extracellular vesicles (30-150nm) produced by virtually all cells in the body. They are part of the body’s endogenous communication and waste removal system.

Scientists often call exosomes “the cousins of viruses” - and this relationship is key to understanding the diagnostic confusion.

PNAS Confirmation: Exosomes and Viruses Are Indistinguishable

A PNAS paper confirms: “Physical and chemical characteristics of many EVs, as well as their biogenesis pathways, resemble those of retroviruses. Moreover, EVs generated by virus-infected cells can incorporate viral proteins and fragments of viral RNA, being thus indistinguishable from defective (noninfectious) retroviruses.”

Virology Journal (January 2024) further confirms: “The biogenesis of exosomes is analogous to that of viruses... exosomes and HIV-1 might be difficult to separate biochemically... viruses have been seen hijacking the exosome route.”

Horizontal Gene Transfer (HGT): The Biological Term

The “protective transfer” mechanism described in this document is known in biology as Horizontal Gene Transfer (HGT).

Term Definition Relevance Horizontal Gene Transfer Transfer of genetic material between organisms (not parent to offspring) Exosomes can transfer RNA/DNA between cells Vertical Gene Transfer Parent to offspring inheritance Normal reproduction Exosome-Mediated HGT Genetic information transferred via exosomes May be misdiagnosed as viral infection

Using the term “Horizontal Gene Transfer” may gain more traction in mainstream biological circles.

Detailed Structural Comparison: Exosomes vs HSV

Feature Exosomes (Endogenous) Herpes Simplex Virus (Pathogen) Size 30-150 nm 150-200 nm Membrane Lipid bilayer from host cell Lipid bilayer from host cell Cargo Host mRNA, microRNA, Proteins Viral DNA, Tegument Proteins Surface Markers CD63, CD81, TSG101 Glycoproteins gB, gD, gH/gL Formation Pathway Multivesicular Body (MVB) pathway Nuclear budding / TGN pathway Origin Produced by body’s own cells External pathogen Function Cell communication, waste removal Replication and spread Electron Microscopy Nearly identical appearance Nearly identical appearance

The Critical Point

Under electron microscopy, exosomes can be virtually indistinguishable from viruses.

This raises a profound question: Could some cases of “HSV” actually be the body’s own exosome-mediated detoxification response?

The “Trash Can” Theory of Exosome Production

When Normal Detox Pathways Fail

If the body is saturated with glyphosate and other toxins, it must eliminate them somehow. But what happens when the primary detox organs are overwhelmed?

Detox Pathway Normal Function When Overwhelmed Liver Metabolises and neutralises toxins Backs up, toxins accumulate Kidneys Filters blood, excretes in urine Cannot keep up with toxic load Lymphatic system Removes cellular waste Becomes congested Exosome pathway Emergency backup Packages toxins for skin elimination

The Emergency Exit Strategy

When primary pathways fail:

Body packages toxins into exosomes (extracellular vesicles) Vesicles migrate to skin surface (nearest external exit) “Lesions” form at exit points (what we call “outbreaks”) Toxins are expelled through the skin

This is the body’s “trash can” being emptied through the back door when the front door is blocked.

Location Specificity Explained

Why do “HSV-2” lesions appear in the genital area in MS patients who’ve never had sex?

Toxin Location Nearest Exit Point Result Spinal cord toxins Sacral/genital region “HSV-2” appearance Oral cavity toxins Lips, mouth “HSV-1” appearance Spinal nerve root toxins Along dermatome “Shingles” appearance

The lesions appear where the toxins are - not where sexual contact occurred.

The PCR Testing Paradox

How PCR Tests Can Create False “Infections”

Standard PCR tests look for genetic sequences. This creates a potential diagnostic trap:

What PCR Detects What It Might Actually Be Viral genetic sequences Body’s stress-response genetic instructions “Viral load” Exosome production rate “Active infection” Active detoxification process

The Stress Response Confusion

If the body is “copying” certain genetic instructions to handle glyphosate stress:

Stress activates specific genes for detox response These genes may share sequences with viral genomes PCR amplifies these sequences indiscriminately Test reports “viral infection” when it’s actually stress response Patient receives antiviral treatment that doesn’t address the actual problem

Why This Matters

We may be treating detoxification as infection - suppressing the body’s attempt to eliminate toxins rather than supporting it.

Conventional Approach Result Antiviral medication Suppresses exosome production Toxins remain in body Underlying problem persists “Outbreaks” recur When suppression stops Chronic “infection” diagnosed Actually chronic toxicity

Alternative Approach Result Support detoxification Enhanced exosome-mediated elimination Reduce toxic exposure Less need for emergency elimination Support liver/kidney function Primary pathways restored “Outbreaks” reduce naturally Toxin load decreases

The Endogenous Detoxification Vesicle Hypothesis

Core Proposition

The body produces detoxification vesicles that:

Look identical to HSV under standard testing Are produced endogenously (not from external infection) Carry toxic cargo (glyphosate, petrochemicals) for elimination Appear at strategic exit points near toxin accumulation sites Are triggered by toxic load, not sexual contact

This Would Explain:

Observation Explanation Under This Hypothesis MS patients with “HSV-2” who never had sex Body producing detox vesicles near spine base to remove accumulated toxins Lesions at genital area in non-sexually active people Nearest external exit point to spinal toxin accumulation Lesions being conductive Cargo contains conductive petrochemicals being expelled Lesions responding to EMF/RFR Conductive contents interact with electromagnetic fields Lesions healing faster in low-EMF environments Less RFR interaction with conductive cargo Outbreaks correlating with glyphosate exposure Body ramping up detoxification response

Distinguishing True HSV from Detoxification Vesicles

Proposed Markers

True HSV Infection Endogenous Detox Vesicles Clear transmission history No identifiable exposure route Responds to antivirals May not respond to antivirals Contains viral DNA replication machinery Contains cellular waste products Spreads to contacts May not spread (not infectious) Standard antibody response Atypical or absent antibody response

Critical Research Question

Are we misdiagnosing endogenous detoxification responses as viral infections?

Standard HSV testing looks for:

Viral DNA (PCR)

Antibodies to viral proteins

But if the body produces vesicles that share structural similarities with HSV (which exosomes do), and if these vesicles are triggered by the same cellular stress pathways, could there be cross-reactivity in testing?

Scientific Evidence: Lesion Electrical Properties

Recent studies have found evidence that HSV infection alters the electrical properties of cells:

Study 1: Journal of Virology

HSV infection of cells in vitro led to:

Decreased electrical impedance

Increased conductivity compared to uninfected cells

This is possibly due to virus-induced changes in:

Cell membrane permeability

Ion channel activity

Study 2: PLOS ONE - Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy

Used electrical impedance spectroscopy to monitor HSV infection in real-time:

HSV-infected cells exhibited lower impedance than uninfected cells

The degree of impedance change correlated with viral replication levels

Study 3: Frontiers in Microbiology Review

Discussed the potential use of electrical impedance measurements for rapid detection of HSV and other viral infections, based on the changes in electrical properties that occur in infected cells.

Reinterpretation Under New Hypothesis

What if the decreased impedance and increased conductivity reflects the conductive cargo (petrochemicals) being packaged for elimination, rather than viral activity per se?

The correlation between “viral replication levels” and impedance changes could alternatively represent increased vesicle production in response to toxic load.

The RFR-Lesion Interaction

RFR interacts with the conductive petrochemicals inside the lesions, causing increased itching and irritation.

However, patients who maintain a clean lifestyle (low EMF, low chemical exposure) are able to resolve lesions with:

Less scarring

Less irritation

No spreading

This makes sense if the lesions contain conductive material being expelled - reducing EMF exposure reduces the electromagnetic interaction with that conductive cargo.

The Spine Plaque Theory

The plaque on the spine in MS patients is believed to be composed of:

Glyphosate

Other conductive petrochemicals

These short the nervous system, contributing to demyelination and MS symptoms.

The Location of “HSV-2” in MS Patients

The genital area is anatomically proximal to the sacral nerve roots and base of the spine. If the body is attempting to eliminate toxins from the spinal region, the nearest external exit point would be the genital/perineal area.

This explains why MS patients develop “HSV-2” without sexual transmission - it’s not viral infection, it’s localised detoxification.

The Glyphosate-Herpes Connection

Evidence of Pesticide-Outbreak Link

Studies show that exposure to pesticides like glyphosate (Roundup) leads to more frequent herpes outbreaks including HSV-2 and Shingles.

Under the detoxification hypothesis, this makes perfect sense: higher toxic load = more detoxification vesicle activity = more “outbreaks”.

Relevant Research

Study/Source Finding Reinterpretation Environmental Health Perspectives Glyphosate disrupts endocrine function Triggers detox response Toxicology Reports Pesticide exposure correlates with viral reactivation Or increased vesicle production Journal of Toxicology Glyphosate damages gut microbiome Increases systemic toxic load In Vitro Studies Glyphosate associated with genital herpes Detox vesicles appearing at elimination sites

The Beer and Bread Rash Connection

When people drink beer or eat bread, they often get rashes and outbreaks.

Step Process 1 Wheat and barley heavily sprayed with glyphosate (pre-harvest desiccation) 2 Glyphosate accumulates in these crops 3 Consumption delivers glyphosate systemically 4 Body initiates detoxification response 5 Vesicles produced to eliminate toxins 6 “Outbreaks” appear at elimination sites

The Cotton vs Synthetic Cigarette Filter Hypothesis

Historical Observation

Oral herpes was more prevalent during the era of cotton cigarette filters, with subsequent decline following the switch to synthetic filters.

The Roundup-Cotton Connection

Filter Era Material “Herpes” Prevalence Pre-mid 20th century Cotton (potentially glyphosate-treated) Higher Post-mid 20th century Synthetic (cellulose acetate) Lower

Reinterpretation

If cotton filters delivered glyphosate to the oral mucosa, the body would mount a detoxification response. The decline in “oral herpes” after synthetic filter adoption could represent reduced need for oral detoxification vesicle production.

Quorum Sensing and Outbreak Triggers

Activation Mechanism

Even if some cases represent true HSV infection, the triggering of outbreaks appears to involve quorum sensing - the detection of chemical signals and bacterial exchange between individuals.

This suggests outbreaks are not random viral reactivation but coordinated biological responses to environmental conditions.

Triggers for Both True HSV and Detox Vesicles

Trigger Mechanism Toxic exposure (glyphosate, etc.) Increased detox demand EMF/RFR exposure Stress response, interaction with conductive tissue Stress Immune modulation, cellular stress Illness Redirected immune resources Menstruation Hormonal cycling, elimination pathway activation

Could “HSV” Transmission Serve a Protective Purpose?

A Provocative Question

If what we call “HSV” includes endogenous detoxification vesicles, and if these vesicles can transfer between individuals, could this transfer serve a protective or communicative function?

Possibilities:

Transfer of detoxification machinery to others exposed to same toxins

Signalling of environmental hazards between individuals

Sharing of adaptive responses to toxic environments

Evidence from Animal Studies

Some animal studies have suggested that HSV-2 infection might actually increase sexual behaviour in certain species.

If “HSV” serves a protective/communicative function, increased contact behaviour could be an evolutionary mechanism to spread the adaptive response.

Proposed Research Directions

To investigate this hypothesis:

Chemical analysis of lesion contents - Do “HSV” lesions contain glyphosate, petrochemicals, or other environmental toxins? Exosome vs virus differentiation - Develop methods to distinguish endogenous detoxification vesicles from true viral particles in lesions Transmission history analysis - What percentage of “HSV-2” patients have no identifiable transmission route? Antiviral response studies - Do patients without transmission history respond differently to antivirals? EMF exposure correlation - Compare outbreak frequency in high vs low EMF environments MS patient studies - Detailed analysis of HSV-2 in MS patients including sexual history, spinal toxin levels, and lesion location relative to MS plaques Antibody specificity testing - Do antibody tests cross-react with exosome proteins?

Questions Requiring Investigation

What is the exact chemical composition of “HSV” lesions? Do they contain environmental toxins? Can exosomes be reliably distinguished from viral particles in clinical samples? Is there a subpopulation of “HSV-positive” individuals who actually have endogenous detoxification responses? Could managing chemical and electromagnetic environment reduce “outbreaks” more effectively than antivirals? What percentage of MS patients with “HSV-2” report no sexual transmission route? Does glyphosate concentration in spinal fluid correlate with “HSV-2” presentation in MS patients? Why did oral herpes decline when cigarette filters changed from cotton to synthetic? Are we conflating two distinct phenomena under one diagnostic label?

Section 27: Cannabis, the Endocannabinoid System, and the Universal Healer We Lost

The Cannabis Ban and Endocannabinoid Deficiency

Since cannabis prohibition, humans have had little to no cannabinoids in their bodies - a substance that historically served as a universal healer with multiple therapeutic uses.

What Cannabis Prohibition Removed From Human Biology

Function Endocannabinoid Role Consequence of Deficiency Neural backup system Alternative signalling pathway No bypass for damaged spinal cord Inflammation regulation CB2 receptor modulation Chronic inflammation unchecked Pain management Endogenous pain control Reliance on pharmaceutical opioids Immune modulation Bacterial balance support Increased autoimmune conditions Stress response Homeostatic regulation Chronic stress disorders Cancer surveillance Apoptosis signalling Reduced cancer cell elimination

Why Cannabis Was Removed

Oil industry - Hemp threatened petroleum-based products

Pharmaceutical industry - Natural medicine threatened drug patents

Propaganda - Reefer Madness and racial targeting

Alcohol industry - Competition for recreational market

Mold as a Bifurcating Lightning Rod to Tumours

The Fractal Antenna Problem

I see mold as a bifurcating lightning rod - its branching structure creates a faster connection pathway directing EMF radiation directly to tumour tissue.

The Mechanism:

Environmental EMF (ELF + RFR) ↓ Mold's Fractal/Bifurcating Structure (Acts like a branching antenna) ↓ EMF Concentrated and Channelled ↓ Low-Impedance Tumour Tissue (10-100x more conductive) ↓ Accelerated DNA Damage ↓ Tumour Growth Enhancement

Mold Conductivity - Key Points

More conductive than cell tissue - Contains more water and electrolytes

Lower electrical impedance - Electricity flows more easily through mold

Fractal structure - Branching pattern acts as antenna array

EMF growth acceleration - 600x faster growth in EMF (Dr. Klinghardt)

Feeds on calcium carbonate - Abundant in modern food supply

The Alcohol Industrialisation Parallel

How They Made Alcohol Addictive

Traditional fermentation used wild yeasts producing hundreds of different esters and compounds. Industrial alcohol uses single yeast strains (mono-yeast) creating simplified chemistry.

Aspect Traditional Wild-Yeast Industrial Mono-Yeast Yeast strains Hundreds of wild strains Single laboratory strain Ester compounds 200-400 different esters 50-100 esters Effect duration Longer-lasting, steady Quick peak, rapid decline Hangover Reduced symptoms Severe hangovers Addictive potential Lower - natural satiation Higher - creates “chase” Enzyme processing Multiple pathways required Single pathway (faster removal)

The “Fast Ester” Addiction Mechanism

One enzyme pathway is much easier than millions.

Mono-yeast alcohol creates simplified ester profile

Body processes it rapidly through single enzyme pathway

Quick removal = rapid cycling = craving for more

Wild-yeast alcohol requires multiple enzyme pathways

Slower processing = sustained effect = natural satiation

The Same Pattern Applied to Cannabis

Industrial cannabis follows the same simplification pattern:

NPK fertilisers → Stressed plants with simplified cannabinoid profiles

Pesticides → Bacterial disruption reducing terpene complexity

Fast drying → Loss of volatile therapeutic compounds

High THC focus → Missing the 80% of minor compounds that provide therapeutic effects

Extraction methods → Mono-yeast derived ethanol removing complexity

The Terpene and Flavonoid Suppression

Why Your Body Can’t Heal

Modern cannabis production removes the true healing nature of terpenes and flavonoids - the compounds our bacterial recognition systems evolved to work with.

The Pareto Principle in Cannabis:

Compound Type Percentage by Mass Therapeutic Contribution Major cannabinoids (THC, CBD) 80% 20% of therapeutic effect Minor compounds (terpenes, flavonoids, trace cannabinoids) 20% 80% of therapeutic effect

Terpenes as Electromagnetic Shielding: The Missing Protection

Terpenes Are Molecular Antennas

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) like terpenes are essentially carbon-chain antennas. In nature, plants increase VOC production under stress - this isn’t just chemical defence, it may be electromagnetic defence.

The Shielding Hypothesis

If terpenes and flavonoids are “molecular circuitry,” their absence in modern cannabis isn’t just a nutritional deficiency - it’s a loss of electromagnetic shielding.

Component Electromagnetic Role When Absent Terpenes May absorb RF energy before it reaches cellular DNA DNA directly exposed to EMF Flavonoids Antioxidant + possible RF absorption Increased oxidative damage Minor cannabinoids Modulate cellular electrical activity Uncontrolled ion channel activation

The Sacrificial Antenna Theory

Natural terpenes may act as sacrificial antioxidants that absorb RF energy before it reaches the DNA fractal antenna.

Full-Spectrum Cannabis (Natural) ↓ Terpenes Absorb Incoming RF Energy ↓ Energy Dissipated as Heat/Chemical Change ↓ DNA Protected from Direct EMF Hit ↓ Therapeutic Effect Without EMF Damage vs. Stripped Cannabis (Industrial) ↓ No Terpene Shield ↓ RF Energy Reaches DNA Directly ↓ DNA Fractal Antenna Resonates (34 GHz) ↓ Mutation Risk + Reduced Therapeutic Effect

Consuming “Unprotected” Medicine

By stripping away terpenes, we are consuming “unprotected” medicine that cannot mitigate the ambient EMF environment of the user.

Environment Full-Spectrum Cannabis Stripped Cannabis Low EMF (rural, shielded) Optimal therapeutic effect Reduced but functional High EMF (urban, 5G, WiFi) Terpenes provide some protection No protection - DNA exposed

This may explain why cannabis “doesn’t work” for some people in high-EMF environments - they’re consuming unshielded medicine in an electromagnetic war zone.

Industrial Processing Eliminates the Therapeutic 20%

Harsh extraction solvents destroy delicate terpenes

High heat processing denatures flavonoids

Filtration removes beneficial plant materials

Standardisation eliminates natural variation

Storage conditions degrade volatile compounds

The Result: Cannabis That Keeps You Sick

Modern cannabis products:

Provide basic psychoactive effects

Lack therapeutic specificity

Missing natural safety compounds

Create tolerance and dependence patterns

Fail to engage bacterial recognition systems

Hemp Concrete (Hempcrete) and EMF Shielding

Cannabis Plant as Building Material Protection

Hemp concrete demonstrates unique EMF shielding properties through its complex bifurcation structure.

Shielding Mechanism:

Property Effect Bifurcating/branching hemp fibres Creates multiple interfaces for EMF scattering Lime binder High silica content attenuates radiation Air pocket matrix Density variations absorb electromagnetic energy Complex structure EMF bounces around losing energy

This is the opposite effect to mold - instead of channelling EMF to a target, hempcrete’s structure dissipates and absorbs EMF energy.

The Cannabis-EMF Sensitivity Connection

Observations from EMF-Sensitive Individuals

Some report cannabis helps them tolerate EMF-rich environments

Others with MCS (Multiple Chemical Sensitivity) cannot tolerate cannabis at all

Key distinction: Organic cannabis grown in soil often tolerated; chemically-grown cannabis triggers reactions

The Paradox Explained

Cannabis Type MCS/EHS Response Reason Organic, soil-grown Often tolerated Matches bacterial recognition templates Conventional, NPK-grown Triggers reactions Stress compounds, pesticide residues Pesticide-contaminated Severe reactions Bacterial alarm response to foreign signatures

Those Who Can’t Tolerate Cannabis

People who can’t tolerate cannabis and experience paranoia often have:

Highly “electric” lifestyle, especially during childhood

High body burden of conductive chemicals

Disrupted bacterial recognition systems

EMF-sensitised nervous system

This mirrors the principle of “as above, so below” - our environment shapes our internal state.

Why I Think This Way - Key Points Summary

Mold as Lightning Rod:

Fractal/bifurcating structure = antenna to tumours

More conductive than healthy tissue

Creates fast EMF pathway to low-impedance cancer tissue

600x growth in EMF environments

Cannabis Deficiency:

Universal healer removed from human biology

Endocannabinoid system now running empty

No backup neural pathway when spine is damaged

Removed by oil, pharma, alcohol industries + propaganda

Alcohol Industrialisation Pattern:

Wild yeast → mono-yeast = addiction by design

One enzyme pathway easier than millions

Same pattern now applied to cannabis

Simplified chemistry = addictive cycling

Terpene/Flavonoid Suppression:

20% of compounds provide 80% of healing

Industrial processing removes therapeutic minor compounds

Bacterial recognition systems can’t engage

Result: Products that keep you sick, not heal

The Solution:

Organic, soil-grown cannabis preserving bacterial partnerships

Wild-yeast fermentation for extractions

EMF-protected cultivation environments

Whole-plant medicine preserving natural Pareto distributions

Conductivity Changes in Parkinson’s

Studies have found that the conductivity of substantia nigra lesions in Parkinson’s disease is higher than that of healthy substantia nigra.

Mechanism

Stage Process 1 Conductive petrochemicals accumulate in substantia nigra 2 Dopamine neurons are damaged by toxin-EMF interaction 3 Dead/dying neurons increase tissue conductivity 4 Increased conductivity attracts more EMF 5 More neuronal death occurs 6 Motor function progressively deteriorates

The Cannabis Response in Parkinson’s

Just as with MS, Parkinson’s patients often experience improved movement with cannabis.

The same cannabinoid bypass mechanism applies:

Spinal cord saturated with conductive toxins

Normal motor signals cannot pass efficiently

Cannabis activates the ancient cannabinoid network

Bypasses the compromised spinal pathway

Movement temporarily restored

Effect fades as cannabis is metabolised

Change my mind.

#SV40 #EMF #TurboCancer #DARPA #ICEMAN

References and Further Reading

DNA as an Electromagnetic Fractal Cavity Resonator: Its Universal Sensing and Fractal Antenna Behavior https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321294432_DNA_as_an_Electromagnetic_Fractal_Cavity_Resonator_Its_Universal_Sensing_and_Fractal_Antenna_Behavior EMF Effects on DNA Quantum Mechanical Properties https://www.cambridge.org/engage/coe/article-details/67082e40cec5d6c142cf1d04 Nature Physics - Breast Cancer Tumour Conductivity Studies Cancer Research - Glioblastoma Conductivity Studies Environmental Health Perspectives - Glyphosate in Cancer Tissue Occupational and Environmental Medicine - Glyphosate in NHL Tissue Dr. Klinghardt - Mold Growth in EMF Environments DARPA ICEMAN Project - Integrated Cognitive Enhancement for Military Applications in Navigation SV40 Contamination in Polio Vaccines - Historical Documentation Building Biology Standards - EMF Exposure Guidelines WiFi Standards Evolution (B, G, AC, WiFi 6) - IEEE Documentation 5G Deployment Specifications - Power Density and Channel Allocation James Norman Ibbotson Aquaponics EMF Experiment - BitChute Video Evidence Weston A. Price Foundation - Nutrition and Physical Degeneration Studies Fenbendazole Cancer Research - Anticancer Research Journal Fenbendazole Antifungal Properties - PubMed Central, Frontiers in Microbiology Nattokinase Cancer Mechanisms - ACS Publications, ScienceDirect VGCC (Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels) and EMF - Dr. Martin Pall Research Calcium Carbonate in Food Supply - Military Nutritional Research Boron Deficiency and Bone Health - Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine Dr. Klinghardt - EMF and Mold Growth Studies (Petri Dish Experiments) Building Biology Standards - IBN (Institut für Baubiologie + Nachhaltigkeit) MS Lesion Conductivity Studies - Journal of Neuroscience, Neuroimage Endocannabinoid System in Tunicates - Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology Cannabis and MS/Parkinson’s Motor Function - Multiple Sclerosis Journal, Movement Disorders Glyphosate and Viral Reactivation - Environmental Health Perspectives, Toxicology Reports HSV-2 in MS Patients - Journal of Neuroimmunology Glyphosate in Cereals and Beer - Food Chemistry, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry Parkinson’s Disease and Substantia Nigra Conductivity - Brain Research James Norman Ibbotson Substack - jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com “Rethinking HPV and HSV: Could They Be Misunderstood Protectors?” (Sep 2024)

“Herpes Simplex Virus: A Misnomer for a Protective Mitochondrial Bacteria?” (May 2024)

“Conductive DIS EASE Cancer/Parkinsons/MS?” (Nov 2023)

“Hidden Danger in Our Home: How Electromagnetic Radiation Affected Our Family’s Health” (Apr 2024) Journal of Virology - HSV infection decreases electrical impedance and increases conductivity in cells PLOS ONE - Electrical impedance spectroscopy monitoring of HSV infection in real-time Frontiers in Microbiology - Electrical impedance measurements for rapid detection of viral infections Cotton vs Synthetic Cigarette Filter Historical Analysis - Tobacco industry documentation HSV-2 and Sexual Behaviour in Animal Studies - Behavioural and evolutionary research Exosome Biology and Virus-Like Appearance - Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, Nature Reviews Exosome-Virus Differentiation Challenges - Virology Journal, Methods in Molecular Biology Extracellular Vesicles in Detoxification - Toxicology Letters, Free Radical Biology and Medicine James Norman Ibbotson - “Cannabis, Radiation, and Environmental Sensitivities: A Deep Dive into Plant-Based Healing” (Jun 2024) James Norman Ibbotson - “Cannabis Cultivation, Environmental Health, and Human Physiology: A Comprehensive Framework” (Jun 2025) James Norman Ibbotson - “The Curious Case of Homemade Spirits: Esters, Enzymes, and a Different Kind of Buzz” (Oct 2024) Wild Yeast vs Mono-Yeast Fermentation - Journal of the Institute of Brewing, Fleet (2008) FEMS Yeast Research Hempcrete EMF Shielding Properties - Materials Science, Stevulova et al. (2014) Endocannabinoid System Evolution - Comparative studies in tunicates and vertebrates Dr. Klinghardt - Mold Growth 600x in EMF Environments Skin Effect in Biological Systems - Bioelectromagnetics, IEEE Transactions Piezoelectricity in Bone and Collagen - Journal of Bone and Mineral Research Piezoelectric Properties of DNA - Biophysical Journal Glyphosate as Metal Chelator - Samsel & Seneff (2013) Entropy Fibrin Conductivity and Tumour Microenvironment - Cancer Research Organic Acids and Heavy Metal Chelation - Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine Fermented Foods and Bioavailable Calcium - Nutrition Research Reviews PCR Cross-Reactivity and Exosome Detection - Journal of Extracellular Vesicles Arthur Firstenberg - “The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life” (2017) 1918 Pandemic and Electrification Timeline - Historical Analysis 5G Rollout Timeline and COVID-19 Emergence - Geographic Correlation Studies 60 GHz Oxygen Absorption Band - IEEE Microwave Theory Herxheimer Reaction Mechanisms - Journal of Clinical Medicine Ground-Glass Opacity in EMF Exposure - Radiological Research Standing Wave Phenomena in Building Construction - IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility Resonant Cavity Effects in Modern Insulation - Building Biology Research Vimentin and Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition - Cancer Research Electrotaxis and Cell Migration - Journal of Cell Biology Magnetogenetics and Ferritin Modification - Nature Methods, DARPA Research Terpenes as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) - Phytochemistry Plant VOC Production Under Electromagnetic Stress - Environmental Science Tumour Conductivity In Vivo Measurements - Bioelectromagnetics, Medical Physics Hydraulic Conductivity in Tumour Microenvironment - Cancer Research NCI Conference on Bioelectricity and Cancer (September 12, 2024) - National Cancer Institute Liver Tumour Conductivity Study (August 2024) - PubMed Central MDPI Applied Sciences (December 2024) - Effect of 900 MHz EMF on entomopathogenic fungi growth RF-EMF Effects on Fungal Protein Production (2024) - PubMed Central Garg AA et al. (2019) - Electromagnetic fields alter metastatic breast cancer cell motility - Nature Communications Cancer Cell Galvanotaxis Research - Nature PNAS - Exosome-Virus Indistinguishability in Physical and Chemical Characteristics Zhao L et al. (2025) - Nattokinase-driven remodeling of tumor microenvironment - Cancer Immunol Immunother Glyphosate-Aluminium Binding Studies - PubMed Central, Restorative Medicine Dr. Martin Pall - VGCC Calcium Channel Blocker Studies (2024 Update) - PubMed Central Chloride Ion Channels and Cancer (2024 Review) - PubMed Central Early-Onset Cancer Trends (2010-2025) - SEER Database, Cancer Statistics 1918 Army Autopsy Reports - Bacterial Pneumonia Findings US Census Bureau - 1918 Mortality Statistics by Age Group Operation Seaspray (1950) - US Navy Biological Warfare Experiment, San Francisco Weather Modification Patents Compilation - Cloud Seeding, Atmospheric Aerosol Dispersion WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Deployment Timeline 2019-2021 Empty Hospital Documentation During COVID Lockdowns - Healthcare Worker Reports Oxytocin and Social Bonding - Zak, Stanton, & Ahmadi (2007) PLoS ONE Oxytocin as Social Salience Hormone - Bartz et al. (2011) Trends in Cognitive Sciences Parochial Altruism and Oxytocin - De Dreu et al. (2010) Science Dr. Jack Kruse - MK Ultra Marshmallow Effect and Dopamine Pathways Social Distancing “No Scientific Basis” Admissions - Various Government Officials Polar Solvents and Skin Permeability - Dermatological Research Pesticide Absorption Through Compromised Skin Barrier - Toxicology Studies Mask Mouth - Dental Association Reports During COVID Mandates Mold Growth in Masks - Environmental Health Studies CO2 Rebreathing and Hypoxia from Mask Wearing - Respiratory Medicine EMF Effects on Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels - Pall (2013) Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine Tend-and-Befriend Response - Taylor et al. (2000) Psychological Review Early 20th Century Pesticide Use - Lead Arsenate, Paris Green Historical Records Generational Chemical Exposure Patterns - Occupational Health History Ethylene Oxide Toxicological Profile - ATSDR (delayed pulmonary and mucous membrane effects) EPA IRIS Ethylene Oxide - Mucous membrane irritation and alkylation NIOSH Pocket Guide - “Excessive mucous secretion... delayed onset” ISO 10993-7 - EO residual limits and mucosal contact devices UK Telecommunications Cabinet Strikes 2020-2021 - BT Openreach Repair Reports WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Technical Specifications - MIMO, OFDMA, Beamforming Full Fibre (FTTP) Rollout During COVID - Ofcom Reports Southport Infrastructure Incidents 2020-2021 - Local News Archives Graphene Oxide Electrical Properties - Materials Science Research Graphene Oxide and Biological Systems - Nanotoxicology Studies Atmospheric Aerosol Conductivity - Geoengineering Patent Literature Barium and Strontium as Atmospheric Conductivity Enhancers - Cloud Seeding Research Respiratory Acidosis and pH Changes - Pulmonary Medicine Candida albicans pH Preferences - Mycology Research OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) Technical Specifications Pulsed EMF and VGCC Activation - Pall (2013, 2018) Bioelectromagnetics WiFi 6 Subcarrier and Modulation Specifications - IEEE 802.11ax Standard Smart Street Furniture Patents - UK Government Infrastructure Documents Skin Effect on Corroded/Old Wiring - Electrical Engineering Studies 1918 Home Electrification Wiring Standards - Historical Electrical Codes Stanford Marshmallow Experiment (1972) - Walter Mischel Dr. Jack Kruse - Blue Light, Dopamine, and the Marshmallow Effect Irlen Syndrome / Scotopic Sensitivity Syndrome - Helen Irlen (1983) Photoelectric Effect in Retinal Tissue - Biophysics Research Blue Light and Retinal Damage - American Macular Degeneration Foundation Lead in Gasoline - Timeline and Health Effects - EPA Historical Records Tetraethyl Lead and Crime Rates - Nevin (2000, 2007) Environmental Research Harvard Fluoride Meta-Analysis - Choi et al. (2012) Environmental Health Perspectives NTP Fluoride Neurotoxicity Report (2024) - National Toxicology Program Federal Court Fluoride Ruling (2024) - TSCA Case Against EPA Edward Bernays and Water Fluoridation Promotion - Historical Documentation Fluoride Accumulation in Pineal Gland - Luke (2001) Caries Research VGCC Activation in Retinal Cells - Ophthalmology EMF Research Spike Protein Quantum Tunneling Properties - Molecular Electronics Research Graphene Oxide Electrical Properties - MDPI (2024), Nature Communications π-π Stacking Interactions - Protein-Nanomaterial Interface Studies Debye Length in Biological Systems - Biophysics Research Field-Effect Transistor (FET) Bioelectronics - Molecular Sensor Research Nicotine Allosteric Modulation of Proteins - Pharmacology Studies Spike Protein Conformational Changes - Structural Biology Research Disulfide Bond Geometry and Electron Tunneling - Quantum Biology Smoker COVID-19 Hospitalisation Rates - Epidemiological Studies (2020-2021) NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine) and Disulfide Bonds - Biochemistry Research Quercetin Spike Protein Binding - In Silico and In Vitro Studies Knob-and-Tube Wiring Systems - National Electrical Code Historical Standards (Pre-1920) EO Alkylating Agent Toxicology - ATSDR Detailed Mechanism 2025 Review: Electrical Properties of Cancer Cells - Membrane Potentials, Ionic Conductivity 2025 Study: Magnetoelectric Fields for Selective Cancer Targeting - MDPI 2025 Prostate Cancer Bioelectromagnetics - Ion Channel Modulation Research 2025 Pulsed Low-Frequency EMF - Membrane Integrity Studies Modulated Electro-Hyperthermia (mEHT) - Oncothermia Research 2025 WHO-Commissioned RF-EMF Animal Studies - Schwannoma and Glioma Evidence 2025 EMF Effects on Fungal/Bacterial Growth in Tumours - Microbial Ecosystem Research UK Road Casualty Statistics 2020-2021 - Department for Transport Openreach Fibre Rollout Acceleration During COVID - Ofcom Reports Nicotine as Quantum Damper - Disulfide Bond Geometry Modulation Hypothesis Frontiers in Public Health (April 2025) - Comprehensive EMF Mechanism Review 124 Peer-Reviewed Studies on RF/WC EMF Oxidative Effects (95% Confirmation) NCI Early-Onset Cancer Study (May 8, 2025) - 17 Cancer Types Increasing in Under-50s Collagen as P-Type Semiconductor - Hummel-Dreyer Effect Research Biological PN-Junctions - Fascia Semiconductor Hypothesis Tumor Capacitance Measurements - Breast Tissue (10-100 nF/m) DC to AC Electrical Transition (1890s-1920s) - Historical Electrical Records 25Hz Electrical Systems (Pre-1918) - UK/US City Power Distribution History Virology Journal (January 2024) - Exosome and Virus Biogenesis Analogy Horizontal Gene Transfer via Exosomes - Cell Biology Research Glyphosate-Metal Chelation Half-Life (2023-2024) - Environmental Persistence Studies Glyphosate-Metal Complex: 90 Days to 7 Years in Water Glyphosate-Metal Complex: 47 Days to 22 Years in Soil French “Smoker’s Paradox” COVID-19 Hospitalisation Studies (2020) Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor (nAChR) - Neuropharmacology Research SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Alpha-Bungarotoxin Homology Studies Spike Protein nAChR Binding Affinity - Structural Biology Research Long COVID “Nicotine Test” - Patient Community Reports (2025-2026) UK Tobacco and Vapes Bill - Generational Smoking Ban (2026) UK Vaping Products Duty (October 2026) - HMRC Legislation Yale Non-Addictive nAChR Analog Research (2025-2026) Cigarette Heavy Metal Content - Tobacco Toxicology Studies Royal Society of Chemistry (2023) - Spike Protein Electrical Conductivity Spike Protein Disulfide Bond Conductance Measurements 2025 Dielectrophoresis Study - PBMC Electrical Properties by Cohort Effective Membrane Conductance (G_eff) Post-Vaccination Research MDPI (2024) - Blood Capacitance in Cancer Patients bioRxiv - Abnormal Bioelectricity and Tumor Mechanical-Electrical Coevolution NIH (2024) - Extracellular Histones and DNA in Cancer Blood Prof. Resia Pretorius - Fibrinaloid Microclots and NETs Research (2021-2025) Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) - Immunology Research PMC (2024) - Post-Vaccination Stroke Risk in Cancer Patients Cancer-Associated Thrombosis (CAT) - Oncology Research Blood Viscoelasticity and Conductivity - Hemorheology Studies Fascia as Electrical Communication System - Connective Tissue Research EZ Water (Exclusion Zone Water) in Fascia - Pollack Laboratory Research Hall Effect in Biological Tissues - Biophysics Studies Fascia Piezoelectricity - Collagen Electrical Properties Glyphosate-Metal Chelate Metabolic Clearance - Toxicology Research Permanent Tissue Deposits of Metal-Organic Complexes - Pathology Studies Beat Frequencies and Constructive Interference - Radio Physics 34 GHz DNA Resonance and 5G Frequency Overlap - EMF Biophysics WiFi 6E + 5G Sum Frequencies - Wireless Infrastructure Analysis 60 GHz Oxygen Absorption Band - Atmospheric Physics

Document prepared by James Norman Ibbotson Independent EMF and Building Biology Researcher ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384