Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve's avatar
Steve
11h

I've just spent a few weeks touring Greece, the betting shops in the small poor community towns are like a mini Las Vegas with wall to wall screens....

Reply
Share
:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
11hEdited

Only use a so-called Dumb phone… so just phone calls and text.

The other scam is the entering a contract via the smartphone on a signature of the touch screen. They don’t send the terms and conditions via paper because the T & C are in small print on the phone. That most folks never even look.

Never enter a contract via a smart phone!

The dentist wanted me to enter details for the next appointment… oh so convenient, told them my phone doesn’t work that way… tough!

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture