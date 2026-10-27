When I was growing up, a bet was a handshake. You put money on the darts, the pool table, the match on Saturday, who could lift the heaviest sack on site. You said it out loud, in front of people, and you paid up. If you didn’t, everybody knew by the end of the week.

That was gambling for most people. Mates betting with mates. Lads earning a sportsman’s bet off each other. The money went round and round between people, and it stayed in the pub, the street, the club and the building site.

Now the money goes one way. Out of your pocket, through your phone, into big company money.

How many people gambled before phones

Plenty. The official surveys show gambling was already normal long before smartphones.

USA, 1974: 61% of adults gambled in some form, and 48% used legal or illegal commercial gambling.

Britain, 1999: 72% of adults gambled in the past year, about 33 million people.

Tasmania, Australia, 2000: 82% of adults gambled in the past year.

Russia, 2009 and again in 2014: 94% said they did not gamble at all, after the casinos were pushed out into a few special zones.

Here’s the bit the surveys miss. Ask somebody in 1974 if they gamble and they think of the bookies and the casino. The tenner on the pool game with their mate never gets counted. The Russian poll did ask about it, and only 4% admitted to betting on their card games. People keep quiet about that stuff, so the real figure for person-to-person betting was always higher than anything written down.

How many gamble now

The Lancet Public Health study in 2024 pulled together surveys from 68 countries.

46.2% of adults and 17.9% of teenagers gambled in the past year, worldwide.

448 million adults are at risk of gambling harm.

80 million adults have a gambling disorder.

Among people playing online casinos and slots, the problem rate is 15.8%. That’s the worst of any form of gambling.

What people lose to gambling companies is on track to hit nearly 700 billion US dollars a year by 2028.

Put those side by side.

Before phones, in countries where gambling was legal, the official counts were 61% to 82% of adults.

On top of that sat all the betting between mates that never got counted. It was going on all the time, in every pub, club and building site.

So the real figure back then was a hell of a lot higher than the 61% to 82% on paper.

Today the world figure is about 46%, half the adults on the planet. That world figure includes countries where gambling is banned, which pulls it down.

Fewer people gamble today than back then. What changed is who takes the money, and how much harm comes with it.

In Tasmania, before phone gambling took off, the problem gambling rate was falling. It went from 1.13% in 1996 to 0.18% in 2005. Then the phone arrived and the casino moved into everybody’s pocket.

The bet between mates had limits built in

Think about what stopped a pub bet getting out of hand.

The pub shut.

The game finished.

Your mates could see your face and tell you to pack it in.

The money came back round next week, when you won one off them.

You only bet what you had on you.

A phone app has none of that. It never shuts. Nobody sees your face. The house takes its cut every single time, and your card is always loaded. The limits that kept people safe came from other people, and the app took the people out.

Phones broke our word

This is the part that bothers me most.

A handshake bet only worked because a man’s word was his bond. You made a promise face to face and your name was on it. Break your word and it cost you, because everybody in your world knew you.

Phones made backing out easy.

A quick text saying “can’t make it” or “something’s come up”, with no face to look at.

Ignore the message. Block the number. Leave the group.

So many contacts and so many options that one broken promise feels like nothing.

I watched this happen in gambling between people, over the years.

Lads lost a bet and dodged paying. They’d go quiet, make excuses, or just stop turning up.

The winner got fed up chasing his money and stopped betting with them.

People lost face with each other. Once a man welched on a bet, everybody remembered it.

Trust drained away bit by bit, and so did the betting between mates.

When people stopped keeping their word, the trust that made person-to-person betting work wore thin. The company stepped in to fill the gap. The app pays out automatically. Your word got swapped for a contract and a card payment, and the company keeps a slice of every bet ever made.

The casinos wrote the playbook

Long before the apps, the casinos worked out how to get more money out of people. They dope their customers with free drink, lights and noise, and it’s all documented.

Free drink

Canadian researchers gave people a few drinks, enough to bring their blood alcohol up to 0.06%. Those people played the gambling machines for longer than people who stayed sober.

In an Australian study, men who drank moderate to heavily kept gambling longer while they were losing.

In an American study, people who drank placed bigger bets and lost all their money faster.

The researchers called for a rethink of serving alcohol where machine gambling takes place.

Under-age students went into casinos to get the cheap drink, and gambled while they were there.

Lights and music

Gambling under red light led to more risk-taking, higher stakes and more frequent bets than under blue light. That’s why casinos are full of red and warm colours.

Fast music made people bet faster. In a 2010 study by Mark Griffiths at Nottingham Trent University, fast dance music under red light gave the fastest betting of all.

Slow music made people place more bets overall, because they stayed longer.

Either way the house wins. Fast music speeds you up, slow music keeps you sat there.

The building itself

Natasha Dow Schüll, an anthropologist, spent fifteen years studying the casinos of Las Vegas. Her book is Addiction by Design.

She shows how everything is planned to keep you on the machine: the game maths, the chairs, the layout, the lighting and sound, the cash machines, the player tracking cards.

The industry’s own name for the goal is “time on device”.

Players fall into what they call “the zone”, a trance where worries, other people and even your own body fade out.

Now look at a gambling app. Flashing lights, bright colours, winning sounds, no clock, no window, no closing time. The casino’s whole playbook fits in your pocket, and you’ve already got your own drink in the fridge.

What happened when the casino moved onto the phone

America gives the clearest before and after. Until 2018, Nevada was the only state that allowed sports betting. Then the Supreme Court opened the door, and state after state let the apps in.

The money: about $4.9 billion was bet on sports in 2017. By 2025 it was about $166 billion in a single year.

The phone: about 95% of that is now bet online. In New York, mobile is over 95% of all betting.

People asking for help: Google searches like “am I addicted to gambling” rose 23% across the country since 2018. That’s around 6.5 to 7.3 million searches.

Online hit harder than shops: searches for help rose more where online sportsbooks opened than where only betting shops opened.

Helpline calls: where states legalised online betting, calls to the National Problem Gambling Hotline went up 22.8%. Legalising betting shops alone made no real difference.

Suicide: in the same study, legalising online betting was linked with a 3.1% rise in suicide rates. Gambling already carries the highest suicide rate of any addiction.

Young men get hit hardest

In the American study, the damage was worst among young, unmarried men with less education.

In Ontario, Canada, private online gambling was opened up in 2022. Helpline contacts from boys and men aged 15 to 24 rose 317% compared with before the province’s first gambling site.

For men aged 25 to 44, contacts went up 108%.

Active gambling accounts went from about 2,160 to over 7,300 per 100,000 people.

The researchers pointed out that young men are exactly who the betting adverts target. They’re also the ones with a phone in their pocket at 2 a.m.

The phone gets in your head as well

There’s research showing the phone messes with how we think and decide, even when we’re not using it.

“Brain Drain”, University of Texas, 2017: around 800 people did concentration tests. The ones with their phone on the desk did worst, even with it switched off and face down. The more someone depended on their phone, the bigger the drop.

Brazil, 2019: people hooked on their phones made worse decisions when the odds were unclear. Their bodies reacted strongly to rewards and barely reacted to losses. The researchers said it looks the same as alcohol addiction and gambling disorder.

China, 2024: brain scans during a gambling task showed people prone to phone addiction made riskier choices.

So the same device that carries the casino around also trains your brain to chase the win and shrug off the loss. That’s a nice setup for a gambling company.

Rich people bet for fun, poor people bet for need

People with plenty of money gamble for a laugh. People with nothing gamble because they’re hoping it gets them out. The numbers back that up, before phones and after.

Before phones (USA, late 1990s, the National Gambling Impact Study):

Households earning $50,000 to $99,999 played the lottery more often: 61.2% of them played, against 48.5% of households earning under $10,000.

The poorest households spent more, though: $520 a year on the lottery, against $338 for households earning over $100,000.

That’s at least 5% of a poor family’s money, against under 0.3% for the rich.

So the rich played more often, for fun, with spare change. The poor played less often but put in a far bigger slice of what they had.

After phones (USA, online sports betting apps, 2018 to 2023):

Researchers tracked the bank transactions of more than 230,000 households across 26 states.

Bets went from about $1.1 billion a month in 2019 to $14 billion in January 2024.

Households with little savings spent a 32% bigger share of their income on betting than households with good savings.

Where betting became legal, credit card debt went up, available credit went down, and overdrafts got more frequent. It hit the households already short of money hardest.

Every dollar bet cut savings and investments by about two dollars.

Minnesota, 2024: in the poorest 5% of postcodes, lottery spending as a share of income was about four times higher than in the richest 5%.

So before phones the poor already lost about seventeen times more of their income than the rich. After phones the gap stayed, and the app added debt, overdrafts and lost savings on top. The rich man has a flutter. The poor man bets the rent, on a phone, at two in the morning.

What we lost

Gambling between people was a social thing. It had rules nobody wrote down: pay your debts, keep your word, know when to stop. Your mates were the regulator.

The phone took the bet away from the pub and gave it to the corporation. It took away the face, the handshake and the closing time. It made breaking your word cost nothing. And the money that used to go round between friends now goes into the bank account of a company that never loses.

The old brakes were rough and ready, and they came free and automatic. Getting even a weak version of them back now takes real effort, because the apps are built to strip them out.

Put the phone in another room for a bit. Make a promise to somebody’s face and keep it. It’s an old habit, and it’s worth getting back.

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