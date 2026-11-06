Norman James

Norman James

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RadioFan's avatar
RadioFan
12h

Greetings Mr. James: The 'addiction' to convenience is so strong that these solid arguments fail. I believe a stage has come, where proof is ALWAYS sought (send me the link where that position is taken!) and people have no time to read, and expect EVERYTHING to be free that only electrocution-type damage will register. Please remember Ms. Emma Goldman (?): People want comforts, not freedom.

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Carole's avatar
Carole
15h

An excellent essay. Just the heat alone coming off the phone whether in use or not should give you a clue.

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