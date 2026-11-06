Norman James

The people who actually study the combination

These are the researchers I found who look at RF, ELF, magnetic fields and blue light together, and how each has been treated.

Dr Dimitris Panagopoulos , biophysicist, Medical School, University of Athens. He argues that the mix of microwave signal with low-frequency pulsing is what makes wireless fields act on the body. He also says man-made fields are totally polarised and coherent, unlike natural ones, and that this is the trigger. His work helped shape California’s 2017 public health advice on cutting phone exposure. How he’s been treated: his theory of ion channels being forced by the field is widely cited. Some of his physics goes against the mainstream, though, such as his claim that man-made radiation is continuous waves with no photons. That puts him outside the standard view and gets him kept at arm’s length by the official bodies. Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1585441/pdf

Dr Samuel Milham (MD, MPH), occupational epidemiologist, retired from the Washington State Department of Health. He has around 89 published papers and over 2,000 citations, and his book is Dirty Electricity. How he’s been treated: he has spent decades frustrated at his findings being turned away by mainstream science, and his book describes the scepticism he faced. When he warned a San Diego County planning process about dirty electricity from a solar project, the county’s consultant answered that the term “dirty electricity” isn’t used in the technical literature. The consultant also said decades of EMF research showed such weak transients wouldn’t cause disease. Link: https://forewordreviews.com/reviews/dirty-electricity

Professor Martin Blank , Columbia University, physiology and cellular biophysics (died June 2018, aged 85). He found ELF and phone signals switch on the cell’s stress response at low levels, and he testified at public hearings against power lines. He co-organised the BioInitiative Report and wrote Overpowered, where he called himself an unlikely activist. How he’s been treated: the BioInitiative Report took the heaviest fire of anyone on this list: The Health Council of the Netherlands called it a selective review, lacking balance The EU’s EMF-NET group said if it were believed, EMF would be the cause of a range of diseases Germany’s radiation office attacked it for combining the health effects of low and high frequency fields. That is the exact combination this blog is about. France’s health safety agency said it read like a militant piece rather than a group effort Australia’s research centre ACRBR said it didn’t give good reason to reject the standard view Link: https://www.microwavenews.com/ShortTakes.html?page=3

Professor Jukka Juutilainen and his team , University of Eastern Finland. They do lab work on weak ELF and RF fields combined with DNA-damaging chemicals. How they’ve been treated: I found no attacks on them. They publish in mainstream journals and frame their findings carefully, calling for more studies. Link: https://erepo.uef.fi/bitstream/handle/123456789/9042/urn_isbn_978-951-27-1191-8.pdf?sequence=1

Mats-Olof Mattsson, Myrtill Simkó, Olga Zeni and Maria Rosaria Scarfì , European researchers who pulled together a whole research collection on combined exposures. How they’ve been treated: the same. They work inside the system and I found nothing aimed at them. Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2018.00230/pdf

Professor S.M.J. Mortazavi , Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Iran. He is the one I found putting blue light into the same stack. He wrote to the American Journal of Epidemiology challenging a Dutch study of phone masts and symptoms. His point was that they looked only at RF, and left out the blue light from the phone screen and the ELF from power lines. How he’s been treated: the Dutch team answered him in the journal. They said phone blue light has no reason to be linked to mast exposure, so it wouldn’t change their results. That’s a fair scientific reply and no attack on him. Link: https://dspace.library.uu.nl/bitstream/handle/1874/359784/kwx316.pdf?sequence=1

Dr Igor Belyaev , Cancer Research Institute, Slovak Academy of Sciences. He works on both low-intensity RF and ELF, and on how they act on people who react to fields. He is the senior author on the 2023 paper that measured the ELF magnetic field coming off phones, which says phones expose you to ELF as well as RF. Link: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physics/articles/10.3389/fphy.2023.1094921/pdf Link: https://maisonsaine.ca/uploads/2015/10/5-2015-Brussels-Belyaev-final.pdf

Dr Magda Havas , professor emeritus, Trent University, Canada. She covers more of the stack than anyone: ELF, dirty electricity, RF and microwaves, infrared, and light including UV. She has worked on people, plants, bees, farm animals and microbes. Her studies on dirty electricity include blood sugar in diabetics and teacher and student health in schools after filters went in. Link: https://www.trentu.ca/news/pressreleases/041129dirtyelectricity.html Link: https://leafbox.substack.com/p/interview-dr-magda-havas-phd

Arthur Firstenberg , scientist and journalist, author of The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. He studied mathematics at Cornell and medicine at UC Irvine. His book traces electricity from the 1700s to now and links heart disease, diabetes and cancer to electrical pollution. It covers power lines and radio frequency together in one history, and it has sold over 100,000 copies. Link: https://www.randomhousebooks.com/books/801079

DARPA RadioBio, the US military’s research agency. In 2017 it set out to find whether cells send and receive electromagnetic signals to each other, at frequencies from kHz to THz. A University of Michigan team funded by the programme reported in 2022 what it called the first convincing evidence that cells do. If cells talk in fields, outside fields can get in the way, and that is the question this whole blog is about. Link: https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/radiobio Link: https://www.microwavenews.com/news-center/darpa-radiobio

The pattern is clear. The ones who word it carefully and call for more research get left alone. The ones who say out loud that the limits are wrong and push for precaution get labelled biased, selective or militant by the official bodies.

It’s the words, more than the science

Dirty electricity is EMI, electromagnetic interference. Every electrical engineer on the planet knows EMI. It’s measured, it’s regulated, and every charger and power supply sold has to pass tests for it so it doesn’t wreck the radio or the electronics next to it.

Call it EMI and nobody blinks. Call it dirty electricity and say it affects people, and you’re fringe.

You can see it happen in writing. When Milham warned San Diego County, their consultant said the term “dirty electricity” isn’t used in the technical literature. In the same memo he agreed it’s the same thing as power system transients, which the engineers measure all the time. Same signal, same measurement, and the only thing that changed was the name.

I think there’s a Pareto split in who says it out loud. A small handful of researchers say it straight. Most of the rest, I’d guess around 80 percent, see the same data and either wrap it in careful words or stay quiet. That makes sense when the cost of saying it plainly is funding, reputation and being called militant. I still find it very unusual how few people want to talk about it, when the engineering side already accepts the field is there and has to be controlled.

It’s like people just don’t know how to add up. The engineers say the interference is there and strong enough to disrupt electronics. The biologists say cells run on tiny electrical signals. Put the two together and you get the answer.

What a charging phone does to you

Pick up your phone while it’s plugged in and you’re getting four things at the same time:

Radio frequency (RF) from the phone talking to the mast or the Wi-Fi

Extremely low frequency (ELF) from the pulsing of that signal and from the battery and charging current

Magnetic fields , both the steady static field from the magnets inside the handset and the alternating field from the current running through the charger and cable

Blue light from the screen, straight into your eyes, usually at night

Then add the noise the charger itself throws back onto your house wiring, what people call dirty electricity.

Nearly every study you’ll ever read tests one of these on its own. Real life hands you all of them together, stacked, right up against your hand and your head. So I went looking for who is actually studying the stack.

How little of the science looks at it

A group of European researchers (Mats-Olof Mattsson, Myrtill Simkó, Olga Zeni and Maria Rosaria Scarfì) put together a whole research collection on combined exposures. They point out that only about 5 to 7 percent of health studies on EMF look at combinations at all.

The EU’s own scientific committee, SCENIHR, said the few studies on mixed EMF exposure are too few to judge the risk. Read that the right way round: the regulators have no answer on combined exposure, because hardly anyone has done the work.

What the people who have looked are finding

ELF plus RF together did what ELF alone did not. In one study, ELF on its own at 30 to 100 Hz didn’t significantly damage DNA. When 2450 MHz RF was added on top, the cells showed DNA breaks.

Superimposing the fields changes the result. In another study, RF caused growth-factor receptors on cells to clump together and ELF didn’t. Put the two together and the clumping was completely blocked. The combination behaves as its own thing.

Phones carry their own ELF magnetic field. A 2023 paper in Frontiers in Physics measured the low-frequency magnetic field coming off handsets. It ranged from about 21 to 1178 nanotesla at 2.5 cm from the phone. The authors say those levels are comparable to ones linked to biological effects in other research.

The static magnets in phones are barely studied. A team that mapped the static magnetic field at the surface of mobile phones called for research on static, ELF and RF fields together, as close to real life as possible.

Real devices hit harder than lab simulations. Dimitris Panagopoulos in Athens has shown that the constantly changing signal from a real phone does more damage in experiments than a steady, simulated signal. His argument is that the pulsing, modulation and variability are the biologically active part, and that is exactly where the ELF sits inside the RF.

Weak fields add to other stresses. Professor Jukka Juutilainen’s group at the University of Eastern Finland found weak ELF magnetic fields changed how cells responded to DNA damage from chemicals. They also saw some RF effects only with modulated signals.

The fourth layer: the light off the screen

UV. A Brazilian team measured UVA and UVB coming off LED TVs, computers and a tablet at 5 cm and 20 cm. They found none, whatever the brand or distance. The UV in your day comes from the sun and from fluorescent and halogen lamps. So if you’re on the phone outdoors or under a fluorescent tube, the UV is coming from there and sits on top of everything else.

Blue light. This is the screen’s real output, and the evidence on its own is strong:

Every type of phone screen tested, LED-backlit LCD and OLED, suppressed melatonin. The body clock is most sensitive to blue light at around 450 to 470 nm.

Reading on a phone in a bright room at night pushed melatonin suppression up to as much as 36 percent.

A 2024 sleep-lab study had people read on a phone, read on a phone with a blue filter, and read a printed book. The phone with no filter cut melatonin clearly. Teenagers recovered before bed, but adults were still low at bedtime.

Putting an amber filter over the screen improved sleep in a group of 43 students, compared with no filter and a blue filter.

Night-mode settings cut predicted melatonin suppression by up to 93 percent, which works better than blue-blocking glasses.

Blue light and fields together. This is where it ties in:

Juutilainen’s team in Finland tested 50 Hz magnetic fields together with weak blue light on cells. They found the two interact. The magnetic field raised superoxide and pushed DNA damage up when blue light was added. Their reading is that the field works on the cell’s radical reactions in their own right, with the light adding to it.

Cryptochrome , the blue-light receptor that also senses magnetic fields, ties the two together in living things. A 2020 plant study found RF exposure changed how plants responded to blue light through cryptochrome. The Swiss government’s expert group BERENIS reviewed it and flagged it as adding to the evidence.

The melatonin link. Blue light suppresses melatonin, and Blank testified that EMF lowers melatonin too. The two hit the same hormone from different directions. Nobody I found has tested both on people at the same time.

That last point is the gap. A phone on charge in bed at night is RF, ELF, magnetic fields and blue light all at once, all aimed at sleep and melatonin, and no study has put all four on people together.

Books worth having on the shelf

Dimitris J. Panagopoulos (editor), Electromagnetic Fields of Wireless Communications: Biological and Health Effects , CRC Press, 2022/2023. RF and ELF side by side, from the physics through to DNA damage, fertility, electrohypersensitivity and wildlife. If you buy one, buy this one.

Samuel Milham, Dirty Electricity: Electrification and the Diseases of Civilization . This covers the charger and wiring side: the high-frequency noise that switch-mode chargers push onto your circuits.

Martin Blank, Overpowered . It treats ELF and RF as one biological problem.

Arthur Firstenberg, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. The whole history of electricity and health, power lines through to wireless, in plain English.

What I take from it

The safety limits are written for one field at a time. Your body gets them all at once. The handful of researchers who test the combination keep finding that the combination behaves differently from the parts.

What I do about it is simple:

Don’t use the phone while it’s charging

Charge it away from the bed, and away from where you sit

Put it on aeroplane mode overnight

Keep it off your body

Night mode on, or an amber screen filter, and no phone in the last hour before bed

Read more

https://www.routledge.com/Electromagnetic-Fields-of-Wireless-Communications-Biological-and-Health/Panagopoulos/p/book/9781032061757

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physics/articles/10.3389/fphy.2023.1094921/pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8463716/

https://erepo.uef.fi/bitstream/handle/123456789/9042/urn_isbn_978-951-27-1191-8.pdf?sequence=1

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2018.00230/pdf

https://copublications.greenfacts.org/en/electromagnetic-fields/l-2/10-public-consultation.htm

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4601073

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/public-health/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1585441/pdf

https://maisonsaine.ca/article?id=100580

https://forewordreviews.com/reviews/dirty-electricity

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/pds/ceqa/Soitec-Documents/Record-Documents/2015-02-03-AsherShepard-Memo-to-Dudek-Re-Responses-to-EMF-Comments.pdf

https://www.microwavenews.com/ShortTakes.html?page=3

https://healthcouncil.nl/binaries/healthcouncil/documenten/advisory-reports/2008/09/02/bioinitiative/advisory-report-bioinitiative.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bioinitiative_Report

https://dspace.library.uu.nl/bitstream/handle/1874/359784/kwx316.pdf?sequence=1

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4560556/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4471664

https://www.psypost.org/exposure-to-smartphone-light-suppresses-melatonin-levels-at-night

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6280115/

https://eye.hms.harvard.edu/publications/evaluation-two-strategies-alleviating-impact-circadian-cycle-smartphone-screens

https://syb-health-effects.vercel.app/research/studies/a-2017-cellular-detection-of-50-386

https://www.bafu.admin.ch/dam/bafu/en/dokumente/elektrosmog/fachinfo-daten/newsletter-berenis-nr-25.pdf.download.pdf/Newsletter%20BERENIS%20Nr.%2025%20-%20May%202021.pdf

https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/radiobio

https://www.microwavenews.com/news-center/darpa-radiobio

https://maisonsaine.ca/uploads/2015/10/5-2015-Brussels-Belyaev-final.pdf

https://www.trentu.ca/news/pressreleases/041129dirtyelectricity.html

https://www.randomhousebooks.com/books/801079