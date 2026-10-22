Why Some of Us Feel It: Electrosensitivity and the Bare Wire

James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

Two weeks on the fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — and my electrosensitivity has halved, at least. I can hold a phone now without it sending me up the wall. That is the clue to the whole thing.

The question nobody answers properly is this: why do some people feel EMF when most people don’t? The honest answer is that it comes down to the state of the nervous system, not everyone being wired the same.

The nerve’s insulation is fat. Every nerve is a wire wrapped in a fatty sheath — myelin. That sheath is the insulation, and its actual job is to keep the signal clean and the wire protected. Strip the fat off and you have a bare, exposed wire.

Years of malabsorption stripped mine. When the gut can’t absorb the fat-soluble vitamins, the first thing to starve is the fatty insulation on the nerves. So I was walking around on a bare, under-fed nervous system while the people around me had a well-insulated one. A bare wire feels everything.

Inflammation turns the gain up. On top of that, a body carrying chronic infection — worms, in my case — stays inflamed and on high alert. A nervous system on high alert turns its own volume up, so signals other people never notice get amplified into real symptoms. That is sensitisation, and it is well documented.

So the person who feels it is running a bare, inflamed, under-fed nervous system that feels more of everything. The symptoms are real, and there is a real reason for them.

The proof is in the feeding. Put the insulation back — the fat-soluble vitamins — calm the inflammation, and the gain turns back down. Two weeks of A, D, E and K and my sensitivity dropped by half. The wire is getting its coat back.

Why a car or a plane is worse. A car and a plane are metal boxes, and metal reflects RF around inside, so it bounces and builds up in there with nowhere to go. Put a bare, under-fed nervous system in that for hours and it is the worst place to be. I know it from my own body: a long flight, or a seven-hour drive, leaves me wrecked for days afterwards — the legs, the nerves, the whole lot — where a person with a well-insulated system walks off and carries on fine. The better insulated the wire, the less it minds. Mine had no coat on it, sat in a metal box full of bouncing signal for hours on end. Of course it screamed.

Fibromyalgia is the same wire. Medicine admits it doesn’t know what causes fibromyalgia. The one thing it does agree on is the mechanism: the nervous system turns its own pain volume up and amplifies signals that should stay quiet. That is sensitisation — the bare, over-reactive wire feeling everything, this time showing up as pain. The same thing behind the electrosensitivity, wearing a different coat. What pushes a wire into that state is poor sleep, chronic inflammation, and low vitamin D, which turns up tied to chronic pain again and again. My read is that a long parasite load and the EMF on top are two of the drivers — the infection keeping the system inflamed, the bare nerves feeling the fields. My dad had it, and a friend’s father too; it is common, and the tendency to a turned-up pain system is known to run in families.

It took me years to even name it. I have only known it was the EMF for six years — since 2020. Everything before that was me searching for what was wrong, with nobody able to tell me. I could not sleep inside that house. I went to Thailand and I came good — the whole lot lifted. I came back to England and I was sick again. Then they put me on Depakote.

And they nearly put me in a home for it. For fourteen, sixteen years nobody believed me. I was gaslit, told it was all in my head, and there was a push to have me put in a mental home. My wife was the only person who could have signed me in — and she refused. She said no. If she hadn’t, I’d have been shut away for an illness that was physical the whole time, that a stool test would have shown. That is the real cost of not being believed: how close you come to being written off as mad for something nobody ever bothered to look for.

There is a silver lining to all of it. I have been the monitoring machine — a tri-field meter made of crystalline and nerve, running with no battery. I became one of them, and then I worked out why and how. That same searching led me into the physics and the mathematics I work on now, the whole of it reproducible. The cost was huge. The return is that I can read the thing from the inside, which no instrument on a bench can do. And it runs on the same pattern as everything else I look at — Pareto, not a bell curve: the few causes that mattered carried nearly all of the damage, sitting in the long tail nobody thinks to look at.

The whole thing comes down to the wire and its coat. Feed the coat back and the feeling settles. That is why some of us feel it — and why, for the first time in years, I can pick up a phone.