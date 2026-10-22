Why Some of Us Feel It: Electrosensitivity and the Bare Wire
James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384
Two weeks on the fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — and my electrosensitivity has halved, at least. I can hold a phone now without it sending me up the wall. That is the clue to the whole thing.
The question nobody answers properly is this: why do some people feel EMF when most people don’t? The honest answer is that it comes down to the state of the nervous system, not everyone being wired the same.
The nerve’s insulation is fat. Every nerve is a wire wrapped in a fatty sheath — myelin. That sheath is the insulation, and its actual job is to keep the signal clean and the wire protected. Strip the fat off and you have a bare, exposed wire.
Years of malabsorption stripped mine. When the gut can’t absorb the fat-soluble vitamins, the first thing to starve is the fatty insulation on the nerves. So I was walking around on a bare, under-fed nervous system while the people around me had a well-insulated one. A bare wire feels everything.
Inflammation turns the gain up. On top of that, a body carrying chronic infection — worms, in my case — stays inflamed and on high alert. A nervous system on high alert turns its own volume up, so signals other people never notice get amplified into real symptoms. That is sensitisation, and it is well documented.
So the person who feels it is running a bare, inflamed, under-fed nervous system that feels more of everything. The symptoms are real, and there is a real reason for them.
The proof is in the feeding. Put the insulation back — the fat-soluble vitamins — calm the inflammation, and the gain turns back down. Two weeks of A, D, E and K and my sensitivity dropped by half. The wire is getting its coat back.
Why a car or a plane is worse. A car and a plane are metal boxes, and metal reflects RF around inside, so it bounces and builds up in there with nowhere to go. Put a bare, under-fed nervous system in that for hours and it is the worst place to be. I know it from my own body: a long flight, or a seven-hour drive, leaves me wrecked for days afterwards — the legs, the nerves, the whole lot — where a person with a well-insulated system walks off and carries on fine. The better insulated the wire, the less it minds. Mine had no coat on it, sat in a metal box full of bouncing signal for hours on end. Of course it screamed.
Fibromyalgia is the same wire. Medicine admits it doesn’t know what causes fibromyalgia. The one thing it does agree on is the mechanism: the nervous system turns its own pain volume up and amplifies signals that should stay quiet. That is sensitisation — the bare, over-reactive wire feeling everything, this time showing up as pain. The same thing behind the electrosensitivity, wearing a different coat. What pushes a wire into that state is poor sleep, chronic inflammation, and low vitamin D, which turns up tied to chronic pain again and again. My read is that a long parasite load and the EMF on top are two of the drivers — the infection keeping the system inflamed, the bare nerves feeling the fields. My dad had it, and a friend’s father too; it is common, and the tendency to a turned-up pain system is known to run in families.
It took me years to even name it. I have only known it was the EMF for six years — since 2020. Everything before that was me searching for what was wrong, with nobody able to tell me. I could not sleep inside that house. I went to Thailand and I came good — the whole lot lifted. I came back to England and I was sick again. Then they put me on Depakote.
And they nearly put me in a home for it. For fourteen, sixteen years nobody believed me. I was gaslit, told it was all in my head, and there was a push to have me put in a mental home. My wife was the only person who could have signed me in — and she refused. She said no. If she hadn’t, I’d have been shut away for an illness that was physical the whole time, that a stool test would have shown. That is the real cost of not being believed: how close you come to being written off as mad for something nobody ever bothered to look for.
There is a silver lining to all of it. I have been the monitoring machine — a tri-field meter made of crystalline and nerve, running with no battery. I became one of them, and then I worked out why and how. That same searching led me into the physics and the mathematics I work on now, the whole of it reproducible. The cost was huge. The return is that I can read the thing from the inside, which no instrument on a bench can do. And it runs on the same pattern as everything else I look at — Pareto, not a bell curve: the few causes that mattered carried nearly all of the damage, sitting in the long tail nobody thinks to look at.
The whole thing comes down to the wire and its coat. Feed the coat back and the feeling settles. That is why some of us feel it — and why, for the first time in years, I can pick up a phone.
I agree! Food or supplements? Which supplement?
I have thought this for a long time. I believe one of the basic problems is lack of true fats, and they have been displaced by seed oils. Seed oils are essentially plastic. Cells built with seed oils are wrapped in saran wrap. Oxygen and nutrients don’t get in, and cellular debris doesn’t get out. Cellular electricity can’t work right.
Are you familiar with Dr. Jerry Tennant’s work? He has written a series of books called “Healing Is Voltage.” He has the best description of how our bodies actually work of anyone I’ve come across. Tho’ I would add a few more layers. Dr. Tennant has written about “plastic fats”. Also overwhelmed livers, which I think adds to the EHS problems.
I come from a family that is now being referred to as “highly sensitive people.” We are sensitive and over vigilant. Many of us are overwhelmed by sensory stimulation, especially sound. I believe that ancestral diet is part of this. My mother’s family came from England, Ireland, and Denmark. They moved to the southwestern US several generations ago. I believe dietary changes from probably eating lots of fish and fresh vegetables to living in the desert with no ocean fish and real deficiencies of food created generational malnutrition. Malnutrition, as well as toxicities are carried down at least four generations. Dr. Francis Pottenger showed this in his “Pottenger’s Cats” experiments 1932-1942.
I believe the fat equation is part of this.
I am EHS and have been all my life. I am chemically sensitive and odor sensitive, and I have experienced motion sickness all my life. EHS and motion sickness are significant for me. I am weather-sensitive.
These engineered storms in the southwestern US and the southern California coastline are moving cars, buildings, sand, beaches, and cliffs… Southern California beaches are disappearing into the ocean. The water is actually higher. The ocean temperature is warmer than it should be. My son visited these areas recently and saw it for himself. In some areas, 100 feet of beaches just aren’t there anymore. Lots of videos on YouTube showing Ca, AZ, and Utah havoc.
Some of Arizona is under mud-flood waters… So is the Zion area and south of that in Utah.
If these manufactured weather systems can move oceans and mountains, what is it doing to us?
Don't bother ever going to an allopathic doctor for help with this. I ended up in the ER with what felt like a heart attack after holding a credit card reader in my left hand to run a credit card. Something shot up my arm and straight to my heart. $9,000 and hours worth of testing later and the doctor told me I had anxiety and I needed to go on blood pressure meds or I would die of a heart attack. I told them what had caused this and he said We have no training in anything like that. So I had to figure this out for myself and the first decision I made was to ditch my iPhone. Everything got better after that, except my left arm never healed all the way, it still has portions that are numb and portions that hurt.