Norman James

Norman James

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Judy. Electrifried's avatar
Judy. Electrifried
3d

I agree! Food or supplements? Which supplement?

I have thought this for a long time. I believe one of the basic problems is lack of true fats, and they have been displaced by seed oils. Seed oils are essentially plastic. Cells built with seed oils are wrapped in saran wrap. Oxygen and nutrients don’t get in, and cellular debris doesn’t get out. Cellular electricity can’t work right.

Are you familiar with Dr. Jerry Tennant’s work? He has written a series of books called “Healing Is Voltage.” He has the best description of how our bodies actually work of anyone I’ve come across. Tho’ I would add a few more layers. Dr. Tennant has written about “plastic fats”. Also overwhelmed livers, which I think adds to the EHS problems.

I come from a family that is now being referred to as “highly sensitive people.” We are sensitive and over vigilant. Many of us are overwhelmed by sensory stimulation, especially sound. I believe that ancestral diet is part of this. My mother’s family came from England, Ireland, and Denmark. They moved to the southwestern US several generations ago. I believe dietary changes from probably eating lots of fish and fresh vegetables to living in the desert with no ocean fish and real deficiencies of food created generational malnutrition. Malnutrition, as well as toxicities are carried down at least four generations. Dr. Francis Pottenger showed this in his “Pottenger’s Cats” experiments 1932-1942.

I believe the fat equation is part of this.

I am EHS and have been all my life. I am chemically sensitive and odor sensitive, and I have experienced motion sickness all my life. EHS and motion sickness are significant for me. I am weather-sensitive.

These engineered storms in the southwestern US and the southern California coastline are moving cars, buildings, sand, beaches, and cliffs… Southern California beaches are disappearing into the ocean. The water is actually higher. The ocean temperature is warmer than it should be. My son visited these areas recently and saw it for himself. In some areas, 100 feet of beaches just aren’t there anymore. Lots of videos on YouTube showing Ca, AZ, and Utah havoc.

Some of Arizona is under mud-flood waters… So is the Zion area and south of that in Utah.

If these manufactured weather systems can move oceans and mountains, what is it doing to us?

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
3d

Don't bother ever going to an allopathic doctor for help with this. I ended up in the ER with what felt like a heart attack after holding a credit card reader in my left hand to run a credit card. Something shot up my arm and straight to my heart. $9,000 and hours worth of testing later and the doctor told me I had anxiety and I needed to go on blood pressure meds or I would die of a heart attack. I told them what had caused this and he said We have no training in anything like that. So I had to figure this out for myself and the first decision I made was to ditch my iPhone. Everything got better after that, except my left arm never healed all the way, it still has portions that are numb and portions that hurt.

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