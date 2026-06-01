Why Portland Coughs

An island, two masts on the hill, and the bacteria that grow faster under 900 megahertz

TL;DR. The Isle of Portland in Dorset, UK, has roughly double the national COPD rate, the worst respiratory outcomes in the county, and an 11.5-year life-expectancy gap with comparable Dorset wards. The official story is deprivation, smoking and historical quarry dust. None of those explain why W&P has stopped participating in the national decline in COPD incidence while smoking has halved. What W&P does have is a summit RF stack — cellular masts, two military radar installations and a 700 MHz standalone-5G satellite-backhaul testbed — on a tilted limestone island with near-total line-of-sight to its population, indoors built almost entirely of Portland stone (which filters higher cellular bands but not low-band), and a UK indoor environment loaded with underfloor wiring, foil-insulated cavities and continuous 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. Klebsiella pneumoniae — the bug driving rising rates of hospital-acquired and COPD-exacerbation pneumonia — has been shown in peer-reviewed work to grow faster at 900 MHz cellular RF (Taheri 2017) and to form biofilms more readily at 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (Said-Salman 2021). At national scale, every major step-change in English pneumonia incidence over the last 25 years sits inside a cellular rollout window: Trotter (2008) recorded +34% pneumonia hospitalisations across the GSM 2G window; Quan (2016) recorded the CAP growth rate doubling at 4G LTE launch; Pates (2023) recorded a 106% PCP rise across the smart-meter and early-5G window; UKHSA Klebsiella surveillance peaked at the 2019–2021 5G + smart-meter saturation. The same window shows a tissue-selective cancer signal: GBM in England doubled 1995–2015 (Philips 2018), concentrated in frontal and temporal lobes; thyroid cancer +195% in the UK since the early 1990s, with the rise in under-50s reaching 375% in men and 438% in women (Cancer Research UK; Stonell 2022) — a range overdiagnosis cannot explain; lung adenocarcinoma now 53–70% of lung cancer in never-smokers globally (IARC/Luo 2025), arising in bronchial mucus glands. Conductive tissues are moving; non-conductive tissues are not. The piece sets out the geometry, the NHS data, the mechanism, the international evidence base, the temporal pattern, the cancer parallel, and a three-phase research programme that would either confirm or kill the hypothesis. Companion pieces: The Silent Nexus — Why ELF/RFR Synergy Is the Real Problem, The Electric Diet — Print This, Stick It on the Fridge, and Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis. The full DARPA / fighter-pilot case for the same mechanism at military intensity: If DARPA’s ICEMAN Programme Is Finding Cancer, Disease and Suicide in Fighter Pilots — Who Get a Fraction of the Cosmic Radiation Airline Crew Get — Then Isn’t It the ELF/RFR Synergy Doing It?

A reader left a comment the other day that I have not been able to put down. On top of the Isle of Portland — the tied island off the south coast of Dorset, not the city in Oregon — there are two phone masts close together. Between them, by the reader’s account, they carry low-band cellular at 700–900 MHz alongside the usual higher bands — the band-stack you would expect on a summit site whose job is whole-island coverage. Low-band is the spectrum the carriers reach for when they need to push signal through something — thick walls, dense stone, rural geometry. The frequencies that penetrate. (The exact licensed allocations for any given site can be checked via UKCellNet RF Map or Mastdatabase.)

The reader added one more thing: a child’s head, being smaller, resonates at a higher frequency than an adult’s, and the SAR — specific absorption rate — in a child’s head at the cellular bands is documented to be substantially higher than in an adult head exposed to the same field. Om Gandhi worked the basic principle out in the 1990s while he was still allowed to publish on it. The exact peak frequency for any given head depends on the model, but the general direction is settled: smaller cavity, higher resonance, more efficient absorption at the bands the carriers actually use.

Then they sent me a study. Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae, Taheri et al., Shiraz E-Med Journal, 2017.

I want to walk through what happens when you put these three things on the same table.

The Klebsiella study

Klebsiella pneumoniae is one of the big bacterial causes of pneumonia. It is also one of the worst hospital-acquired pathogens we have, because it picks up antibiotic resistance the way other bacteria pick up plasmids in the post.

Taheri’s group at Shiraz exposed K. pneumoniae cultures to 900 MHz radiofrequency radiation from a mobile phone source. They measured two things: antibiotic susceptibility, and growth rate.

What they found:

After 12 hours of exposure, the antimicrobial susceptibility profile changed significantly (p < 0.05).

The bacteria grew faster in the exponential phase under RF exposure than the unexposed controls.

The paper frames the susceptibility change as a possible positive — “RF as therapy adjunct.” Read it carefully and the buried finding is the second one. The bug that causes a sizeable share of bacterial pneumonia grows faster when it is bathed in 900 MHz.

This is not an isolated result. The Mortazavi group at Shiraz has run this same experiment across E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Listeria and others. The pattern is consistent: low-band RF changes bacterial growth kinetics, virulence factors, and resistance profiles. Bacteria are not passive bystanders under field exposure. They eat it for breakfast.

So if you want a mechanistic answer to the question “could RF exposure plausibly raise pneumonia incidence?”, the in vitro literature gives you a yes.

The next question is whether you can see that signal in actual people, in actual places, on actual maps. Which brings us back to Portland.

The island

The Isle of Portland is a tied island off the south coast of Dorset, joined to Weymouth by a thin causeway and the Chesil Beach. It is 4 miles long and a mile and a half wide. It is made of one thing: Portland limestone. The same stone they used for St Paul’s Cathedral, the UN building, and most of the front of Buckingham Palace. The whole island is a single block of dense oolitic limestone with houses cut from it.

Three things about that.

First, the geometry. Portland is essentially a tilted block sloping up from sea level at Castletown to about 150 metres at the Verne. The masts sit at the top. From the top of Portland you can see almost every roof on the island. Which means almost every roof on the island can see the masts. There is no clutter, no hills in the way, no tower blocks breaking line of sight. The whole population is essentially in the main lobe.

And it is not two masts. Once you start counting what is actually bolted to this island, Portland is carrying one of the densest stacks of fixed RF infrastructure of any small population in the country. On top of the Verne, overlooking the densely populated northern half of the island, sit two radar installations — an existing “golf ball” radome a few metres from a row of homes, and a 24-metre mono-pulse secondary surveillance radar tower the MoD got planning approval for in 2022 under Project Marshall, built to a twenty-year design life. Below the masts runs RuralDorset, an £8 million government programme that made Portland the site of the world’s first 700 MHz standalone 5G network and the world’s first 5G satellite backhaul, with the Connected Coast emergency-services testbed and a string of offshore monitoring buoys radiating off the coast — a low-band 5G testbed laid directly over the worst respiratory ward in the county. At Portland Bill, QinetiQ operates a magnetic-measurement range, sited there precisely because the location is electromagnetically quiet — which tells you the military maps with great care the very exposure the public health system refuses to measure at all — and QinetiQ is one of the three core partners on the DragonFire directed-energy programme (assembled and fired elsewhere, not on the island, before anyone writes in). Add the reported TETRA mast near the summit edge (~380–400 MHz, not yet confirmed from public record) and the newer low-band masts going up across Easton, Weston and the marina, and you have a four-mile limestone block carrying military radar, a civilian 5G testbed, a satellite uplink and an emergency-services network, with every roof in line of sight of the high ground. You could not design a worse RF setup if you tried, and the point is that nobody did design it. It accreted, one approval at a time, with zero objections on the record and nobody once asked to put the emitter map next to the health map.

Second, the building stock. Portland stone walls are typically 18 inches to 3 feet thick. Higher frequencies attenuate strongly in dense oolitic limestone — 1800, 2100 and 3500 MHz are expected to lose considerably more signal through a wall like that than 700 MHz, which is precisely why the carriers reach for low-band to push signal indoors. The practical consequence is that inside a Portland stone cottage the spectrum reaching the occupants is filtered toward the band the in vitro bacteriology literature has spent twenty years showing changes bacterial behaviour. A specific measurement study on Portland limestone at cellular frequencies has not, as far as I can find, been published. The general physics is not in dispute.

Third, the indoor amplifier. The outdoor RF picture is only half the dose. The UK indoor environment is one of the worst in the developed world for EMF, and the building biologists have been saying so for thirty years to mostly empty rooms. The relevant features in the housing stock are these:

Underfloor wiring runs ELF magnetic fields up through floors at sleeping height. Anyone on a ground floor over a circuit-loaded sub-floor is sleeping in a field that would not be acceptable in a German Baubiologie-assessed home. Modern underfloor heating doubles the problem.

Wiring runs in walls behind bedheads and under bed positions, with switched-live cables radiating fields whenever the bedside lamp is off but live, which is most of every night. Combine that with a metal bed frame acting as a passive antenna and re-radiator, and you have engineered a worst-case sleep position by accident.

Foil-faced insulation — Celotex, Kingspan, multifoil — has been installed across the UK new-build and retrofit stock without any consideration for the fact that ungrounded conductive surfaces inside walls and roofs reflect and re-radiate ambient RF. Foil-lined rooms behave as resonant cavities for the bands they are sized for. Building biology measurements consistently show foil-insulated rooms have higher interior RF than non-insulated rooms of the same external exposure, because the foil reflects what comes in around inside the cavity rather than letting it pass through. And the foil is almost never properly earthed — the UK trade does not treat it as a conductive surface, so accumulated charge cannot drain. Don’t get me started on that. I have walked through the full ungrounded-foil-as-microwave-cavity argument, including the contrast with the ancient practice of working with the planet’s natural DC currents rather than amplifying its modern AC fields, in a separate piece (Unveiling Ancient Secrets — How Subtle Energies Shaped Civilizations and Our Modern World). If you have foil insulation anywhere in your house and you have not had it bonded to earth, that piece is the one to read.

Smart meters, mesh routers, DECT base stations and the back-radiation of badly designed plug-pack transformers sit closer to the occupants than the outdoor masts do, and the inverse-square law means they often dominate the actual exposure profile.

And the bacteria respond to it. Said-Salman et al. (Bioelectromagnetics, 2021) exposed carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae — exactly the bug currently driving the rise in UK hospital-acquired and increasingly community-acquired pneumonia — to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi radiation. Within 24 hours the bacterial cell membranes showed visible damage on transmission electron microscopy, their susceptibility to colistin and gentamycin shifted non-linearly, and their biofilm formation increased significantly with upregulation of three biofilm-related genes (bcsA, mrkA, luxS). Biofilms are the structural reason these infections are so hard to clear once they have set up shop in a COPD airway. The frequency Said-Salman used is the one running 24 hours a day in every UK bedroom with a Wi-Fi router. The bug responding to it is the bug already disproportionately killing COPD patients in their exacerbations. The official story for Klebsiella’s rising domestic and nosocomial impact is antibiotic overuse. The EMF environment around the bug is nowhere in the official story.

The bigger picture this single finding sits inside is the differential vulnerability of Gram-negative bacteria (thinner cell walls, more responsive to oscillating electric fields, more prone to biofilm and resistance shifts under RF exposure) versus Gram-positive bacteria (thicker walls, more resilient). The Pareto-shaped balance of the gut and respiratory microbiomes — and what happens when RF tips that balance toward the more dangerous Gram-negative end — I have walked through separately in The Intricate Dance of Bacteria, EMF, and Human Health. That piece is the wider microbial framework. This piece is one respiratory population presenting the predicted outcome.

Portland’s outdoor geometry is unusual. Its indoor environment is standard UK, which is to say bad. You add the two together to get the actual dose.

Now add the children. A four-year-old in Fortuneswell or Easton sitting in a stone-walled bedroom getting filtered 700 MHz is sitting in a band that hits a child’s head differently than it hits an adult’s. Gandhi (1996), de Salles (2006), Wiart (2008) and Hadjem (2008) all reported 1g-SAR enhancements in child head models of 60–127% above adult equivalents in the low cellular bands, depending on model and assumptions, because a smaller cavity resonates at a higher frequency and a child’s head is closer to the cellular bands than an adult’s. There is a counter-current in the literature (Christ and the IT’IS group). The defensible version of the point: a child’s head sits closer to the resonant peak of the absorption curve than an adult’s at cellular frequencies. The adult next to them is getting hit, but less efficiently. The child is the more efficient receiver.

That is the geometry. Now look at the health data.

What the NHS actually says

I want to be careful here. I am not telling you anything the NHS or Dorset Public Health does not already publish. I am simply pulling the documents into the same place.

NHS England, 2022. Weymouth & Portland was selected for the national Population Health Management Development Programme specifically because of its respiratory disease burden. The case study reports that the PCN identified 2,887 patients with COPD in a population of around 65,000. (source)

National COPD prevalence in England is around 2%. Weymouth & Portland was running at roughly 4.4%. Roughly twice the national rate. In an area selected for national intervention because the local NHS could not get on top of it.

Dorset Public Health, 2022. Health Inequalities in Dorset report:

“Melcombe Regis, Westham and Portland wards have significantly lower life expectancy for both males and females than Dorset as well as having the highest levels of deprivation.”

Male life expectancy in Melcombe Regis: 73.4 years. Male life expectancy in Colehill & Wimborne Minster East, the wealthiest comparator ward: 84.9 years. An 11.5-year gap within a single county. (source)

Indices of Multiple Deprivation. In the 2019 release, of 219 LSOAs in Dorset, 11 fell within the most deprived 20% nationally for multiple deprivation. Ten of those 11 were within the former borough of Weymouth & Portland. The 2025 update narrows the lens further: of the nine areas in Dorset now in the top 20% most deprived nationally for Health Deprivation specifically, seven are in Weymouth & Portland. The signal has not improved.

Weymouth & Portland Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment Locality Profile, March 2025 (Dorset Council).

“An analysis of health and the wider determinants of health highlights poor outcomes for cancer, coronary heart disease, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, hypertension, COPD, asthma, hospital stays for self-harm, self-reported limiting long-term illness and deaths from causes considered preventable.”

That is not me writing. That is the council. (source)

Portland ward area profile (Dorset Council, ONS): 6.5% of residents report bad or very bad health, against a Dorset Council average closer to 4.6%. Long-term limiting illness runs above the county average. The population skews younger than the county average because the older you get on Portland the more likely you are to leave or to die.

The signal is in the data. It has been in the data for at least two decades. It is well-documented, repeatedly studied, and locally known.

The infrastructure is still going up. In April 2023 Dorset Council approved a Cornerstone application to replace a 15-metre mast on Easton Street, Portland, with a 20-metre mast carrying 2G/3G/4G/5G for Vodafone. The site sits inside the Portland Conservation Area, around 25 metres from the nearest dwellings. The planning record shows zero public objections and zero councillor responses, and “obvious clear benefits” cited in the case officer’s reasoning. That is a third concrete cellular site on the island, recently added, in the middle of the worst-outcome wards. It is not the only recent addition: the MoD’s Project Marshall radar tower at the Verne was approved in 2022, and the RuralDorset 700 MHz standalone-5G and satellite-backhaul testbed went live across the same window. The exposure is not historical. It is being topped up.

The temporal pattern at national scale

Portland is the spatial worked example. The temporal worked example is England as a whole, where the pneumonia data over the last 25 years has the same shape as the cellular and smart-meter rollouts, and the largest accelerations sit inside the largest rollout windows. This is the part that doesn’t go away when you control for Portland’s geography.

1997 to 2004 (GSM 2G mass-adoption window). Trotter et al. (Emerging Infectious Diseases 14(5):727–733, 2008) ran every pneumonia hospital admission in the Hospital Episode Statistics database for England across the period 1997–98 to 2004–05, ICD-10 codes J12 to J18. The age-standardised hospitalisation rate for pneumonia rose from 1.48 to 1.98 per 1,000 population. That is a +34% rise in seven years. The authors’ own conclusion, quoted directly: “The rise in pneumonia hospital admissions was not fully explained by demographic change or increasing coexisting conditions. It may be attributable to other population factors, changes in HES coding, changes to health service organization, other biologic phenomenon, or a combination of these effects.” Trotter could not find what was driving the rise. The years are the years in which GSM 2G handset penetration in the UK went from a minority technology to mass adoption.

1998 to 2014 (3G saturation into 4G launch window). Quan et al. (Thorax 71(6):535–542, 2016, doi:10.1136/thoraxjnl-2015-207688, PubMed 26888780) ran community-acquired pneumonia incidence on a stable Oxfordshire population across 1998 to 2014. From 1998 to 2008 the CAP rate rose at 4.2% per year. From 2009 to 2014 the rate of rise doubled to 8.8% per year. The most striking sub-finding in the same paper: “Streptococcus pneumoniae was the most common causative organism found; however other organisms, particularly Enterobacteriaceae, increased in incidence over the study period (p<0.001).” The Quan paper’s own breakdown of the Enterobacteriaceae signal is even sharper than the umbrella figure: E. coli rising at 9.8% per year (p<0.001), Klebsiella spp. rising at 12.3% per year (p=0.001), other Enterobacteriaceae at 10.6% per year (p=0.001). Klebsiella, the bug at the centre of this piece’s mechanistic chain, is the fastest-rising Enterobacteriaceae in the Quan dataset across the period that covers the 2009–2012 4G LTE commercial launch — exactly the inflection year the paper identifies as the point the curve steepens.

2012 to 2020 (4G saturation + smart-meter rollout + early 5G). Pates et al. (Journal of Infection 86(4):385–390, 2023, PubMed 36775251) ran all hospital admissions for Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia in England across 2012/13 to 2021/22 using the HES database. PCP incidence rose from 2.2 episodes per 100,000 population in 2012/13 to a pre-COVID peak of 4.5 per 100,000 in 2019/20 — a 106% rise across the smart-meter and early-5G rollout window, statistically significant at p < 0.0001. The 2020/21 incidence dropped to 2.7 per 100,000 — the COVID disruption — before returning to 3.9 per 100,000 in 2021/22, still a 77% rise on the 2012/13 baseline and back on the pre-pandemic trajectory. A 106% rise in seven years in a fungal pneumonia affecting the immunocompromised — and the immunocompromised population, by every published measure, has also been expanding through the same window, but not at 106%. The standard explanation is broader immunosuppressive therapy use, and that does account for some of the rise. It does not account for the slope.

April 2017 onward (5G rollout + smart-meter saturation window). The UK introduced mandatory surveillance of Klebsiella spp. and Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteraemia in April 2017, with a stated government target of reducing Gram-negative bloodstream infections by 50% by 2021. The target was missed. Sloot et al. (Journal of Hospital Infection 119:175–181, 2022) reported that hospital-onset Klebsiella bacteraemia rates in NHS acute trusts hit the highest levels recorded since mandatory surveillance began. Incidence rose from 8.9 to 14.9 per 100,000 bed-days (incidence rate ratio 1.7, p < 0.001) between August 2020 and February 2021. Sloot notes the spike “coincided with an increase in the percentage of hospital-onset bacteraemia cases that were also positive for SARS-CoV-2” — a genuine confounder I will return to in a moment. The COVID effect cannot account for the underlying upward trend that was already running before the pandemic. UKHSA’s own quarterly Gram-negative bacteraemia commentaries through 2022 and 2023 show that incidence rates remained elevated through the period, with the post-pandemic Klebsiella line settling above the pre-pandemic baseline rather than reverting to it.

Four separate published data sources, on four different pneumonia metrics (all-cause hospitalisation, community-acquired, Pneumocystis, hospital-onset Klebsiella), all rising substantially across the last 25 years. The two largest accelerations — the 2009 CAP doubling and the 2019–2021 Klebsiella peak — sit exactly inside the two largest UK rollout windows: 4G LTE commercial launch in 2012, and 5G commercial launch plus smart-meter saturation across 2019 to 2021.

The honest objections to the temporal correlation, applied in full: an aging population accounts for some of the long trend (but Quan tested this and found it cannot explain the acceleration); coding practice changes account for some (but not all); broader immunosuppression accounts for some of the PCP rise (but not the slope); antibiotic stewardship failure is the orthodox explanation for the Klebsiella rise (but Klebsiella bacteraemia rose against active stewardship effort, in the teeth of a 50%-reduction target); the 2020 Klebsiella spike overlaps COVID (and Sloot notes this directly). All of these are real. None of them, jointly or severally, accounts for the fact that every major step-change in pneumonia incidence in England in the last quarter of a century sits inside a cellular rollout window, and that the bacterial family rising fastest within the wider picture is the exact family that Said-Salman (2021), Taheri (2017) and the broader RF-bacterial-modulation literature have shown grows faster, forms more biofilm, and shifts antibiotic susceptibility under cellular and Wi-Fi exposure.

Portland is one place where the geometry makes the dose obvious. England as a whole is the test of whether the dose, when it goes up everywhere at once, takes the bacterial outcome up with it. The answer in the published HES, Thorax, J Infect and UKHSA data is yes.

The wider cancer signal in the same window

Pneumonia is not the only thing rising on the same timeline. The UK cancer registries show a parallel pattern across the last twenty-five years, and the tissues lighting up are specifically the highly conductive ones. This matters because if radiofrequency exposure were doing what the chain of evidence in this piece suggests it is doing, you would expect the signal to be tissue-selective rather than universal. Radiation that gets absorbed by water-rich, ion-rich, vascular tissue should not show up the same way in fat, bone, or other low-conductivity tissue. The cancer data lines up with that prediction.

The conductivity gradient. The Gabriel dielectric properties database, the standard reference work in the field, gives the following approximate values at 900 MHz, the carrier band closest to what is filtered through Portland stone and most other older British wall fabric: blood ≈ 1.54 S/m, brain grey matter ≈ 0.94 S/m, thyroid ≈ 0.89 S/m, deflated lung tissue ≈ 0.87 S/m, bronchial mucosa similar to blood (fluid-rich and ion-rich), and fat ≈ 0.05 S/m. Inflated lung as a bulk number drops to ≈ 0.30 S/m because the air spaces dilute the average, but the mucosal lining itself — the surface where any inhaled RF dose is actually absorbed — stays at the high end of the gradient. The tissues with high water and ion content sit at one end of the gradient. Fat and bone sit at the other end, around an order of magnitude lower. If radiofrequency exposure had a tissue-specific effect, you would expect to see it in the conductive tissues and not in the low-conductivity ones. That is what the registries show.

Glioblastoma multiforme, England. Philips, Henshaw, Lamburn and O’Carroll (Journal of Environmental and Public Health, 2018, Article ID 7910754) ran every malignant brain tumour diagnosis in the UK Office of National Statistics database for England from 1995 to 2015, ICD10 code C71 — 81,135 cases in total — and calculated age-standardised incidence rates against the European Standard Population. The age-standardised incidence rate for GBM specifically more than doubled, from 2.4 to 5.0 per 100,000 person-years, with annual case numbers rising from 983 to 2,531. The authors describe the rise as “sustained and highly statistically significant” across all ages. The rise was concentrated in the frontal and temporal lobes — the same anatomical regions Zada et al. (2012) found rising on US SEER data from 1992 to 2006, and the same regions Ho et al. (2014) found rising 2.2-fold in the Netherlands between 1989 and 2010. Three independent national registries, three different countries, same period, same tumour type, same anatomical concentration. These are the exact lobes a hand-held mobile phone irradiates, and the period covers precisely the GSM through 3G through 4G rollout window. GBM is universally fatal within roughly fifteen months of diagnosis and is virtually impossible to miss diagnostically — the “improved imaging” and “better registration” defences that can be mobilised against rises in less aggressive cancers do not survive a diagnosis that puts the patient in the morgue within a year. The authors’ own conclusion in the paper title: “Suggests an Adverse Environmental or Lifestyle Factor.”

Thyroid cancer, UK. Cancer Research UK’s published figures give the headline number: thyroid cancer incidence rates have risen by 195% in the UK since the early 1990s, with a further 36% rise in the last decade alone. The conventional defence is overdiagnosis from improved ultrasound — papillary thyroid carcinoma, the dominant rising subtype, is found incidentally in older patients getting imaged for other reasons, and the rise is partly an artefact of looking harder. That defence holds water for some of the signal. It does not hold water for the rest of it. Stonell, Bannister and Memon (Brighton and Sussex Medical School, European Journal of Public Health 2022) ran the same ONS data on people aged 0–49, a population that does not get routine incidental thyroid imaging and where overdiagnosis cannot substantially apply: the average annual thyroid cancer incidence rate in young people aged 0–49 increased by 375% in males and 438% in females between 1985–89 and 2015–19. Young people are not being overdiagnosed by accident in the course of imaging for something else, because young people are not being routinely imaged. The rise in the under-50 cohort is a real rise in real disease. Thyroid tissue, the second-most-conductive solid tissue in the body after bone marrow on the Gabriel scale, is rising fastest in the population that overdiagnosis explanations cannot reach.

Lung cancer in never-smokers. The largest study to date is Luo et al. (IARC, Lancet Respiratory Medicine, 3 February 2025) which ran national GLOBOCAN incidence estimates for 2022 alongside the Cancer Incidence in Five Continents archive across four lung cancer subtypes: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, small-cell carcinoma, and large-cell carcinoma. Lung adenocarcinoma is now the predominant lung cancer subtype globally in both men and women, accounting for 45.6% of new cases in men and 59.7% in women in 2022, up from 39.0% and 57.1% in 2020. In never-smokers specifically — the population in whom tobacco cannot be invoked as the explanation — adenocarcinoma accounts for 53 to 70 per cent of lung cancer cases. Adenocarcinoma originates in the bronchial glands that produce mucus and digestive fluids — exactly the tissue Aydoğan et al. demonstrated takes ciliary disorganisation and mucosal damage in living mammalian airways at 2100 MHz, and exactly the tissue whose ionic and fluid composition puts it at the high-conductivity end of the dielectric gradient. The IARC paper, like every mainstream attribution paper in this space, identifies air pollution as the primary candidate driver and does not consider radiofrequency exposure. Air pollution genuinely accounts for a significant fraction of the rise — the paper attributes roughly 200,000 cases globally in 2022 to ambient air pollution. It does not account for all of it, and it does not account for the specific subtype shift toward the bronchial-mucus-gland tumour over the bronchial-squamous-cell tumour in the same population. The shift is consistent with damage concentrating in the most conductive mucosal tissue, not the less conductive squamous tissue. And the female UK lung cancer mortality curve peaked in 2010 — the year of 4G LTE commercial launch in the UK — and has been climbing again since the 5G and smart-meter saturation window opened.

What is not rising. Fat-tissue cancers (liposarcomas), bone-tissue cancers across the same period in the UK, connective-tissue sarcomas more broadly, and the cancers of the lowest-conductivity solid tissues have not risen on anything like the curves above. Whatever is acting on the highly conductive tissues is not acting on the low-conductivity ones the same way. A pure environmental chemical exposure ought to hit roughly all tissue types in proportion to their blood supply. A tissue-selective electromagnetic absorption mechanism would hit the tissues at the high end of the dielectric gradient hardest and the tissues at the low end barely at all. The latter is what the registries show.

The same physics, two different outputs. Bronchial mucosa is a high-conductivity tissue and the home of two parallel signals on the same timeline: rising bacterial pneumonia (Klebsiella and other Enterobacteriaceae) on the infection side, rising adenocarcinoma on the cancer side. Brain grey matter is a high-conductivity tissue and the home of rising GBM in the frontal and temporal lobes. Thyroid is a high-conductivity vascular gland and the site of the steepest registry rise in young people of any solid cancer over the same window. These three rising signals are not three separate stories. They are the same dose-curve hitting the three most conductive tissues in the chest, head and neck, with different downstream biology — accelerated bacterial growth and biofilm formation in one case, demyelination and tumour proliferation in another, hyperplasia and malignancy in the third — but a common upstream trigger.

I have laid out the full electromagnetic conductivity argument, with the supporting in vivo measurement data from the National Cancer Institute’s September 2024 bioelectricity conference, the August 2024 liver tumour study giving tumour conductivity at 0.41 S/m versus healthy tissue at 0.13 S/m, the Frontiers in Public Health April 2025 review of 124 peer-reviewed studies of which 95% confirmed statistically significant oxidative effects from RF exposure at non-thermal intensities, and the deeper history of the DNA fractal-antenna and VGCC-activation literature, in a separate companion piece: Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis. That piece is where the full mechanism lives. This piece is where Portland sits — the worked spatial example, with the respiratory data, of a population on a stone island under summit masts that has already given us decades of evidence the curve is moving the wrong way. The cancer data tells you the same curve is moving the wrong way in the rest of the country in the tissues you would expect to move first. Portland is not the anomaly. Portland is the place where the geometry happens to be visible.

What the official story explains

The standard explanation is deprivation. Smoking rates, damp housing, indoor air quality, lower vaccination uptake, fewer GP appointments, occupational dust exposure from the quarries historically, poor diet. All real. All measured. All in the reports.

Deprivation drives a lot of the gap. It would be silly to pretend otherwise.

What the official story does not explain

Three things.

One. Portland is genetically and ethnically homogeneous to an unusual degree. 94% White British in the 2021 census. Boscombe and parts of Bournemouth — also deprived, also struggling — have far more demographic variation, more transient populations, more confounders. Portland has a stable, settled population with relatively little churn. Whatever is hitting Portland is hitting the same families, in the same houses, year after year.

Two. Other deprived South Coast towns exist. Portland’s respiratory outcomes are consistently among the worst in Dorset per head — not just “bad,” but worst-in-county for COPD prevalence per practice list size. Deprivation does not vary cleanly with that ranking. Something else is loaded onto Portland that is not loaded onto comparator wards.

Three. Geography. Portland is the only place in Dorset with this exact configuration: summit cellular masts plus two summit radar installations plus a 700 MHz standalone-5G satellite-backhaul testbed plus tilted single-slab limestone plus thick-walled stone housing plus near-total population line-of-sight to the high ground. You could not design a worse RF setup if you tried.

Four. Protective factors. And it isn’t simply that more deprived populations get sicker from the same exposure. Gilkes et al (npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine, 2017) analysed primary-care data on 1,000,388 adults across four multi-ethnic London boroughs and found that Black African and South Asian populations carry a substantially lower COPD risk than White British/Irish, even after adjustment for age, sex, deprivation, asthma, smoking status and smoking intensity. Black African OR for COPD was 0.33. The protection survives every standard adjustment the data allows. Those same London boroughs — Tower Hamlets, Newham, parts of Hackney — sit under some of the densest macrocell and small-cell deployment in the UK, with multi-generational household sizes that drive heavy indoor device use. By every standard environmental determinant, they should be respiratory disaster zones. They are not. The most plausible reading is that dietary, microbial, and social-cohesion buffers can absorb a high RF dose. Portland is 94% White British, low social cohesion (transient seaside fabric), nutritionally on a Western-deprived pattern, with mould-prone housing and high smoking prevalence. There is nothing on the other side of the ledger to absorb the exposure. Same input, different host, different outcome.

Five. History. Portland is not a fresh exposure. It hosted a major Royal Navy presence from the 19th century until the mid-1990s, with RNAS Portland — the helicopter station, latterly sharing the HMS Osprey name — running until 31 March 1999, and Coastguard SAR helicopters operating from the same site until mid-2017. At its peak the air station was one of the busiest helicopter operations on the south coast, supported by the communications, navigation and helicopter-radar infrastructure that a 24-hour military air station implies. Alongside it sat HMS Osprey’s anti-submarine warfare training and research establishment and the AUWE/DERA underwater weapons research facility — dominated by acoustic and sonar work rather than high-power surface radar, but layered with HF/VHF/UHF communications and navigation RF across the whole site for the better part of a century. Any electromagnetic contribution to Portland’s respiratory picture has roughly a hundred years of accumulated background. This does not weaken the argument. It explains why the burden looks so settled, and why the current four-year-olds inheriting it never went near the base — they are receiving the geometry their grandparents lived under and the new low-band masts are stacking on top.

Six. The temporal pattern. UK COPD incidence has been falling significantly across all four nations. Whittaker et al. (Thorax 80(7):466–477, 2025, doi:10.1136/thorax-2024-222699) ran the first harmonised analysis of national health records for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland between 2004 and 2023 and reported a COPD incidence rate ratio in 2019 vs 2005 of 0.83 in England (95% CI 0.82–0.85) and 0.67 in Wales (0.65–0.69). New COPD diagnoses have dropped 17–33% over fifteen years, tracking the halving of UK smoking rates over the same period — roughly 26% in 2003 down to roughly 13% by 2022. The same Whittaker paper reports something the official narrative buries: while COPD and asthma incidence have been falling, interstitial lung disease — the family of conditions defined by lung scarring and fibrosis rather than smoke-driven inflammation — has been rising sharply across the same window. The 2019 vs 2005 ILD incidence rate ratio was 3.27 in England (95% CI 3.05–3.50), 1.39 in Wales, 1.63 in Scotland and 3.03 in Northern Ireland. That is a tripling of new fibrotic lung disease in England while smoking has halved and COPD has fallen. ILD is the disease pattern you would expect from a chronic, low-grade oxidative stress damaging lung tissue and laying down scar in place of healthy parenchyma — not from cigarettes (declining), not from quarry dust (no national trend), but from something acting on lung tissue across the whole UK population that was not acting on it twenty years ago. Weymouth & Portland has not participated in the COPD decline. The prevalence has remained stuck at the highest end of the national distribution, the area is still in the top 20% nationally for Health Deprivation as of the 2025 IMD, and NHS England’s case study explicitly flagged it as a hotspot needing population-health-management intervention. The mass UK rollout of 2G cellular networks at 900 MHz — the first wave of population-scale low-band RF — began in the early 1990s. That sits inside the 20–30 year COPD latency window for the cohort currently presenting at scale on Portland: 50- to 70-year-olds whose first lifetime exposure to cellular RF began when they were in their 20s and 30s. Asthma in children, which has a far shorter latency, is rising in the cohort growing up under continuous 4G and 5G saturation now. The official narrative has no explanation for why W&P would stop participating in a national decline driven by smoking cessation and clean-air legislation, nor for why fibrotic lung disease would be tripling in England across the same window the smoke-driven inflammatory disease is falling. The RF hypothesis predicts both patterns: a population whose RF exposure has been rising while the primary historical respiratory stressors have been falling produces fewer cases of smoking-driven COPD and more cases of fibrotic ILD — different downstream pathology, same upstream signal.

This is the part of the picture nobody is looking at.

The chain

Pull it together.

Two summit masts on Portland transmit on 700–900 MHz, with a recently approved 5G addition on Easton Street, alongside two summit radar installations and the RuralDorset 700 MHz standalone-5G satellite-backhaul testbed laid over the same population. (UKCellNet RF Map and Mastdatabase will show you the exact site locations, azimuths and frequencies. Ofcom’s original Sitefinder was discontinued in 2012; the community archives carry the legacy data.)

Low-band penetrates Portland limestone better than higher bands. Inside houses, the spectrum the residents are exposed to is filtered toward exactly the band the in vitro literature flags.

Klebsiella pneumoniae — not the dominant UK community-acquired pneumonia organism (Streptococcus pneumoniae is), but one of the dominant pathogens in hospital-acquired pneumonia and in bacterial colonisation of the COPD airway driving exacerbations, which is the disease pattern Portland is actually presenting with — grows significantly faster in the exponential phase under 900 MHz cellular RF (Taheri et al., Shiraz E-Med J, 2017), and under 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi exposure shifts its antibiotic susceptibility, takes visible cell-membrane damage on transmission electron microscopy within 24 hours, and substantially increases biofilm formation via upregulation of bcsA, mrkA and luxS (Said-Salman et al., Bioelectromagnetics 42:575–582, 2021). The Shiraz group has documented similar window-shaped susceptibility shifts and altered growth kinetics in Listeria, E. coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa at 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz; the Said-Salman group has separately reported 101 differentially expressed genes in E. coli K-12 after 2.4 GHz exposure (Scientific Reports, 2019). The choice of Klebsiella is illustrative; the underlying effect is documented across the relevant respiratory and nosocomial flora, at both cellular and Wi-Fi frequencies.

The host side of the bridge. Mammalian airway cilia — the primary mechanical defence against bacterial colonisation — show reduced beat frequency and impaired mucociliary clearance under low-intensity RF in animal and tissue studies. Pall’s voltage-gated calcium channel (VGCC) work supplies the mechanism: low-intensity RF triggers VGCC opening, dysregulates intracellular calcium, and impairs the cilia that depend on calcium signalling to clear pathogens out of the airway. Faster-growing bacteria meeting slower-clearing cilia is a worse pair than either one alone.

Children’s heads absorb more RF per unit body mass than adult heads in the cellular bands, with the resonance shifting upward toward the bands the carriers actually use as head size decreases (Gandhi 1996 and subsequent SAR modelling work).

Portland records, per NHS England and Dorset Public Health: roughly double the national COPD rate, 11+ years lower male life expectancy than the wealthiest Dorset ward, the worst respiratory outcomes in the county, and a documented “poor outcomes” flag against asthma, COPD, and preventable deaths.

I am not claiming that masts cause pneumonia. I am saying the chain is plausible, each link has citations, and the population at the end of the chain is exactly where the chain predicts the damage would land.

I am also saying that nobody in public health is examining that chain, because the only mechanism on the table is deprivation, and deprivation alone cannot tell you why Portland specifically.

Anticipated objections

I have been writing on this stuff long enough to know what lands in the inbox after a piece like this. Here are the five strongest counter-arguments, and where I think each one goes.

“In vitro is not in vivo.”

True. Bacteria in a petri dish do not have a working immune system, mucosal layer, or competing microbiome to push back. This is the standard objection to every mechanism study in the entire EMF literature, and it is half-right.

The half it gets right: a single petri-dish result is not a population-level prediction. The half it gets wrong: the in vivo literature exists and points the same direction. The mucociliary work is the directly relevant strand here. Aydoğan et al. (International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology 5(7):626–632, 2015, PubMed 25885019) exposed rats to 2100 MHz radiofrequency radiation simulating a 3G phone for 6 hours a day across 10-day and 40-day exposures and reported, in plain language, that “radiofrequency radiation at 2100 MHz damaged the nasal septal mucosa, and disturbed the mucociliary clearance. Ciliary disorganization and ciliary loss in the epithelial cells resulted in deterioration of nasal mucociliary clearance.” Statistically significant at p < 0.001 for the longer-exposure group. That is the host-side bridge from petri dish to patient, demonstrated in a living mammalian airway, at a frequency well within the contemporary cellular band.

Wider in vivo support comes from Aitken and colleagues on RF-induced mitochondrial damage and DNA fragmentation in male germ cells (reproductive work, not respiratory — but it demonstrates that the underlying mechanism operates in living mammalian tissue, not just bench preparations) and from the REFLEX project (EU, 2004) which reported genotoxic effects on cultured human cells. Martin Pall’s voltage-gated calcium channel work provides the integrating mechanism: low-intensity RF activates VGCCs, dysregulates intracellular calcium, and impairs the calcium-dependent machinery that mucosa, cilia, and immune cells all rely on.

And there is real-world base-station epidemiology, not just bench biology. Balmori’s 2022 review in Environmental Research (vol. 214 Part 2, article 113851) examined 38 studies of populations living close to mobile-phone base stations in real urban conditions across 20 countries. 73.6% of those studies reported health effects — 76.9% for cancer endpoints, 73.9% for radiofrequency-sickness symptoms, 75% for biochemical parameters. That is the heavyweight review pulling the in vitro mechanism and the in situ population data into the same place, and it points in one direction.

The mucosal barrier the objector wants to invoke as protective is the thing the mechanism predicts gets damaged. You don’t get to have it both ways.

“But non-ionising RF doesn’t have enough photon energy to break DNA bonds — the physics rules it out.”

This is the standard ICNIRP defence and it is true as far as it goes. A single 900 MHz photon carries about 0.0000037 eV. A covalent DNA bond requires roughly 10 eV to break. Non-ionising RF cannot directly knock electrons out of orbit the way an alpha particle from radon can. If you assume the only route to DNA damage is direct photon-DNA collision, the physics genuinely does rule it out, and this is the move ICNIRP makes every time the question comes up.

The mechanism the literature reviewed in this piece describes is not direct photon-DNA collision. It is voltage-gated calcium channel activation by oscillating electric fields — VGCCs respond to changes in transmembrane voltage, not photon energy, which is exactly why they can be triggered by fields whose individual photons could not. VGCC activation dysregulates intracellular calcium, which drives the production of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species including the hydroxyl radical and peroxynitrite, which is what then damages DNA, mitochondria and ciliary machinery. Pall’s framework has been published in peer-reviewed work for over a decade. The Zothansiama micronucleus findings, the Aydoğan ciliary damage, and the Said-Salman biofilm and membrane findings are all downstream of oxidative stress, not direct photon-DNA interaction. The mechanism is indirect. The damage is real. Biology has many routes to broken DNA, and the photon-energy argument only forecloses one of them.

“You are conflating pneumonia and COPD.”

Half-true and worth answering carefully. COPD is structural lung damage. I have not claimed RF is carving out emphysema or scarring the bronchi directly.

What I have claimed is that Portland shows a population-wide respiratory burden — COPD, asthma, and preventable respiratory deaths. The Dorset Council document flags asthma alongside COPD, and asthma is an inflammatory, immune-mediated airway disease. Children get asthma. Children do not get COPD from a lifetime of quarry dust.

The COPD–pneumonia connection is also tighter than the objection allows. COPD patients do not typically die of COPD in isolation. They die of infectious exacerbations — ICD-10 J44.0. The clinical literature on bacterial colonisation of the COPD airway is unambiguous: chronic bacterial presence drives exacerbations, and exacerbations drive mortality. If RF accelerates the chronic colonisers and impairs ciliary clearance, you do not need to invent a new disease mechanism. You only need to accelerate the one already killing them.

“The scientific consensus says RF is safe.”

This is the objection that sounds most authoritative and is least supported.

The “consensus” most often invoked is ICNIRP’s. ICNIRP is a private German association of around fourteen self-appointing members. Its guidelines explicitly cover only short-term thermal effects. They do not assess long-term, low-intensity, non-thermal exposure — the exact exposure profile of a population living a quarter-mile from a summit mast for thirty years. Hardell and Carlberg (2020) and the Investigate Europe series have documented industry-linked appointments and circular peer-review patterns at ICNIRP. Not a fringe view. Published, peer-reviewed.

The actual WHO position, via its International Agency for Research on Cancer, is that RF is a Group 2B carcinogen — “possibly carcinogenic to humans”, classification standing since 2011. Senior cancer researchers have repeatedly petitioned for an upgrade to 2A or 1. “WHO says it’s safe” is not what the WHO says. The WHO says it is possibly carcinogenic and that precaution is warranted.

There is no settled consensus. There is an industry-influenced advisory body claiming there is one.

“What about silica dust from the quarries?”

This is the strongest objection in the set, and the one most likely to explain a real fraction of older male respiratory mortality on the island. It needs a careful answer.

Silica causes silicosis, COPD, and lung cancer. Portland had a serious quarrying workforce through the 19th and 20th centuries, and the legacy in elderly former masons is real and well-documented.

What silica does not explain:

The Portland quarrying workforce has been mechanised and wound down for decades. The men who chiselled stone by hand are mostly dead. A current population-wide COPD prevalence of 4.4% cannot be predominantly accounted for by an occupational cohort that has largely passed away.

The signal extends to children’s asthma, women, and the under-65 population, not only elderly former quarrymen. Asthma in a six-year-old in Easton is not silicosis.

The temporal prediction is testable. If silica is the dominant driver, the respiratory signal should be falling decade-on-decade as the exposed cohort ages out. If it is not falling, something else is loaded onto the population that did not exist a century ago.

The damp-housing question is the EMF question. The orthodox rebuttal here is not silica alone but “silica plus damp housing plus deprivation.” The damp-housing point matters more than people realise — and not for the reason it usually gets invoked. Damp houses grow mould, and mould responds to EMF on a multiplier, not an additive. Klinghardt’s well-known petri-dish observation of mould growing in the order of hundreds of times faster next to an active WiFi router has now been corroborated in mainstream peer-reviewed work: a December 2024 Applied Sciences (MDPI) study reported that 900 MHz exposure stimulated mycelial growth and increased pathogenicity in entomopathogenic fungi, and a 2024 PubMed Central paper reported total protein concentration in fungi rising 1.5–3× under brief RF-EMF exposure with significantly elevated α-amylase activity. The combination of damp Portland housing fabric plus a saturated indoor RF environment is not the same exposure as damp housing alone. A damp house in 1985 with no Wi-Fi grew its mould at one rate. A damp house in 2026 with a router, a smart meter and foil-faced insulation grows its mould at a substantially higher rate, and the spore load in the air a Portland child breathes from a damp bedroom wall is no longer the spore load the 1985 child breathed from the same wall. The damp housing argument is therefore not an alternative to the RF argument — it is part of the RF argument once you account for EMF-enhanced fungal proliferation. Any future epidemiology team analysing W&P respiratory outcomes that controls for damp housing without also measuring the indoor RF environment is missing the variable that multiplies the damp.

The comparator test. If silica and deprivation explain Portland, then communities with worse silica exposure and less RF should be doing worse than Portland on respiratory outcomes. Welsh slate-quarry towns like Blaenau Ffestiniog, Cornish china-clay villages around St Austell, and Scottish granite communities are the natural comparators — historically deeper dust exposure, broadly similar deprivation, and far fewer summit-line-of-sight cellular sites. If Portland turns out to have worse respiratory mortality than Blaenau Ffestiniog or the china-clay villages despite their heavier occupational dust history, the dust explanation is in serious trouble. That is the empirical test, and it is one a competent epidemiology team could run inside a fortnight.

Silica is real. It is also not enough on its own.

“What about radon? Cornwall and Devon are radon hotspots and that explains their lung disease.”

I have always thought radon was a scapegoat for EMF, and I want to say so directly here because the Cornwall and Devon comparison comes up every time this conversation starts.

Radon is a noble gas, decaying through a short alpha-particle chain to stable lead. The dose it delivers to bronchial epithelium is meaningful but, on a population scale, modest. The WHO’s own attributable-risk figure is 3–20% of lung cancer deaths globally, depending on country, with most of the variance in that range driven by how the estimate is calculated rather than by underlying biology. Smoking dominates and everyone agrees on that.

The bit that has bothered me for years is the scale of the inference. We have, in this country, an entire regulatory infrastructure built around radon — NRPB-designated Affected Areas, free testing kits, sub-floor depressurisation systems sold by accredited installers, mortgage-survey requirements in granite belts. All of it predicated on a gas that delivers a small absolute dose, hits a single tissue type, and that the WHO’s own modelling assigns somewhere between three and twenty percent of an outcome dominated by tobacco.

Now look at uranium glass — the green vaseline-glass plates and bowls that fluoresce under UV. Slightly radioactive, harmless to handle, sitting in collectors’ cabinets across the country. Nobody mitigates them. Nobody surveys for them. The dose from a vaseline-glass salt cellar over a lifetime is rounding error. We are, as a culture, perfectly capable of looking at minor radiation sources and deciding the effect is too small to map.

So why is radon different?

Because radon is natural. It costs no telecoms operator anything. Mitigation is a cottage industry, not a liability tail. There is no Vodafone of radon. An attribution to radon is institutionally costless — no shareholder, no regulator, no carrier writes a cheque if a Cornish miner’s widow files a claim. The same lung cancer in the same village attributed to RF or ELF exposure is an entirely different legal universe.

Now apply the gradient. Radon concentrations in UK homes vary roughly between 20 and 1,000 Bq/m³ across the worst-affected areas — a span of about 50×. Hardell’s measurements put rural background RF at around 16 µW/m², urban background at 270, city centres at 2,400 µW/m². That is a span of 150× to 1,500× across measured residential environments — at least an order of magnitude steeper than the radon gradient, with no comparable public mitigation infrastructure at all. If health effects scale with cumulative dose — and the in vitro and in vivo literature reviewed above says they do — then the steeper gradient should be producing the larger signal. The Pareto principle would tell you to look at the top 20% of RF exposure first, where the dose is concentrated, and see what is being missed by attributing every Cornish or Devonian lung cancer to a noble gas.

Cornwall is the cleanest test. High radon, granite tor-top masts, historically lower smoking rates than parts of urban England, china-clay village geometries similar in form to Portland’s stone-cottage geometry. Cornwall has been epidemiologically beaten with the radon stick for forty years and has not been mapped for RF at all. The official Cornish lung cancer attribution is overwhelmingly to radon and historical occupational dust, with no LSOA-level cross-reference against mast density and dominant band ever published. That cross-reference would take a competent team a fortnight.

I am not arguing radon is irrelevant. The miner cohort studies are real and the alpha-particle dose to bronchial epithelium does what it does. I am arguing that radon has been allowed to do the entire explanatory job in places where the gradients suggest at least half of it should be assigned elsewhere. The convenient attribution gets the convenient mitigation. The inconvenient attribution gets the regulatory silence.

You don’t get a radon mitigation industry without a market for it. You don’t get a market for it without an attribution that protects everybody who matters.

Same principle as the silica objection above. Real exposure. Insufficient explanation. Where do we look next.

“Ecological fallacy.”

Granted, and applied honestly. An ecological study of mast density versus respiratory mortality cannot prove individual causation. It can generate the hypothesis that something is there, after which individual-level work follows.

The same caveat applies to the deprivation explanation. Attributing Portland’s respiratory burden entirely to deprivation is also a group-level inference, made without individual-level data on smoking, occupational history, RF dosimetry, or housing fabric. The objection cuts both ways. The standard story has been running on ecological inference for thirty years without anyone raising the fallacy.

This piece does not claim individual causation. It claims that the population-level data warrants individual-level follow-up — which is the textbook function of an ecological hypothesis-generating study. The “What would settle it” section below describes what that individual-level follow-up looks like in detail: personal dosimetry, matched case-control with controlled smoking and occupational exposure, clinical sputum microbiology, and biomarkers of the proposed mechanism. None of which has been done on Portland.

What would settle it

This is not unanswerable. There is a clear two-phase research programme that would either confirm the hypothesis or kill it. Almost all of the data needed for the first phase is already free and downloadable. Almost all of the methodology needed for the second phase has been published, replicated, and run on other populations for the better part of twenty years — but never on Portland.

Phase 1 — the ecological map. Cross-reference at LSOA level:

ONS deaths by LSOA, by cause of death. Pneumonia is ICD-10 J12–J18. COPD is J44. Free, downloadable, broken down by small area.

UKCellNet RF Map (ukcell.net) and Mastdatabase.co.uk. Free, community-maintained, location-stamped, frequency-listed. The successors to the discontinued Ofcom Sitefinder. Mastdata.com is the paid professional option.

NHS QOF data for COPD, asthma, and respiratory disease prevalence by GP practice.

Census 2021 for ethnic composition and multi-generational household rate per LSOA.

Health Survey for England for dietary pattern proxies.

Map respiratory disease prevalence against mast density and dominant band per LSOA, adjusted for IMD, ethnic composition, and household structure. If RF is doing what we think it’s doing, the residual after deprivation and ethnicity should still track mast geometry. If it’s all diet, social cohesion and microbial diversity, the mast term will drop out. Either result is informative. Neither has been published. A competent epidemiology team could land Phase 1 inside six months.

Phase 2 — the individual-level work that closes the ecological gap. Phase 1 generates the hypothesis. It cannot, by itself, prove individual-level causation — and anyone serious about settling this question knows that. A proper answer needs four further studies. Three of them have been run on other populations across Europe, the Middle East and India for the better part of two decades, with consistent findings. None has been run on Portland.

Personal dosimetry. Equip several hundred Portland residents with calibrated body-worn RF dosimeters for several weeks. Distance to a mast is a poor proxy for actual dose — wall thickness, indoor device density, behaviour and time of day all dominate. Real measured exposure, per individual, replaces the assumption of exposure with data. The methodology is mature: Radon et al. (2006, Bioelectromagnetics) validated dosimeter feasibility across 163 participants spanning children, adolescents and adults, and found that self-reported exposure does not correlate with measured exposure — which is precisely why this step exists. Thomas et al. ran the German MobilEe study with 24-hour personal dosimetry across the full cellular and Wi-Fi spectrum. Heinrich et al. (2010, Environmental Health 9:75) ran a similar protocol on 3,022 children and adolescents across four Bavarian cities and reported a significant association between higher measured RF exposure and headache intensity at noon in adolescents in the highest exposure quartile (OR 1.50). The Dutch AMIGO cohort ran geospatial 3-D RF modelling on 14,829 adults. This is not new science. It is the application of two decades of population-scale dosimetry to one British island that has never been measured this way.

Matched case-control near base stations. Take Portland COPD patients and Portland residents without COPD, match them as tightly as the cohort allows on age, sex, lifetime smoking pack-years, occupational dust exposure (former quarrymen excluded or stratified), and housing damp/quality. Measure indoor bedroom RF for each pair. Eger et al. (2004) tracked 967 residents in Naila, Germany across the period the local mast was operating, and reported tripled cancer incidence within 400 metres of the mast versus residents further out, with onset on average eight years earlier. Wolf & Wolf (2004) independently replicated the proximity pattern in Netanya, Israel. Hutter et al. (2006, Occupational and Environmental Medicine) ran symptoms, sleep and cognitive performance against measured field strengths in Austrian residents’ homes. Abdel-Rassoul et al. (2007, Neurotoxicology) ran neurobehavioural effects in Egypt with matched controls and measured field strengths. Khurana et al. (2010, International Journal of Occupational and Environmental Health) systematically reviewed the lot and concluded: increased prevalence of adverse neurobehavioural symptoms or cancer in populations living within 500 metres of base stations. The case-control template exists in at least six countries. It has just never been run on Portland.

Clinical sputum microbiology. Take airway samples from Portland COPD patients during exacerbations and compare against demographically matched mainland controls. Look specifically for anomalous Klebsiella prevalence and the Taheri accelerated-growth phenotype. If Portlanders are exacerbating on standard rhinovirus or Streptococcus pneumoniae like the rest of the UK, the microbiological link in the chain breaks and that has to be reported honestly. This is the only one of the four that has not been done anywhere — there is no published clinical sputum sequencing of a high-RF-exposure population looking for accelerated bacterial growth phenotypes. It is the genuinely new piece of work the Portland hypothesis specifically motivates, and the piece of work most directly tied to the COPD-exacerbation pathway.

Biomarkers of RF stress and recovery on removal. Blood and cellular markers of dysregulated calcium signalling, oxidative stress and the downstream cascade Pall and others describe, measured in highly exposed Portland residents and re-measured after a month spent off the island. Normalisation off-island is the test. The methodology and the findings are already published, and they are decisive. Zothansiama et al. (2017, Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, PMID 28777669) studied 40 individuals residing within 80 metres of mobile base stations against matched controls residing 300 metres or more away, controlling for age, gender, diet, smoking, alcohol, and personal phone use, with RF measured in each participant’s bedroom. They found significantly higher micronucleus frequency in the exposed group (p < 0.0001), significant attrition in glutathione (p < 0.01), catalase (p < 0.001) and superoxide dismutase (p < 0.001), and a significant rise in lipid peroxidation — the authors’ conclusion: “staying near the mobile base stations and continuous use of mobile phones damage the DNA.” Belpomme et al. (2015, Reviews on Environmental Health 30(4):251–71, PMID 26613326) ran a full prospective biomarker panel on 1,216 consecutive self-reporting EHS/MCS patients — histamine, S100B, nitrotyrosine, anti-O-myelin autoantibodies, urinary 6-hydroxymelatonin sulfate — and documented reproducible biological abnormalities across the cohort, with markers improving when patients reduce RF exposure. The Belpomme group has been running prospective biomarker work for over fifteen years. Portland-specific replication is the missing piece. The methodology is not in question.

Taken together, these four studies would establish whether the Portland geometry produces the dose, the symptoms, and the biomarker signature that the wider European, Israeli, Egyptian and Indian literature already and consistently reports in populations living close to base stations. There is no plausible mechanistic reason it would not. There is also no published Portland data either way. That is the gap, and it is a question of jurisdiction more than method.

All four are technically routine. Three re-run established protocols on a UK population that has never been measured this way. One — the sputum microbiology — is the genuinely new piece of work the Portland hypothesis specifically motivates. Together they would take a properly resourced respiratory epidemiology group around eighteen months. They would cost less than a single phase-three drug trial. They would either confirm Portland as a sentinel population for a problem already documented across continents, or rule it out cleanly.

Phase 3 — the intervention test. And there is one further step that would settle the question more decisively than any observational study. Take a willing cohort of Portland residents with diagnosed COPD, asthma or persistent respiratory exacerbations, and put them on the Electric Diet protocol for six to twelve months — full hardwired ethernet, WiFi routers and DECT base stations removed from the home, smart meter shielded or relocated, bedroom screened or relocated away from external mast line-of-sight where possible, grounding work done on metal frames and foil-insulated surfaces, exposure to phones in transmit-mode minimised, charging done outside the bedroom. I have laid the full protocol out separately (The Electric Diet — Print This, Stick It on the Fridge). Measure symptoms, exacerbation frequency, lung function and the biomarker panel above before and after. If the cohort improves on exposure reduction, the case is closed. If they don’t, the case is dead. This is the test we have never been allowed to run on a population with a documented respiratory burden, and it is the cleanest single piece of work in the whole programme — because intervention studies prove causation in a way observational studies cannot. The history of ELF and RFR scapegoating, and why this is the conversation we should have been having for the last hundred years, I have walked through separately in The Silent Nexus — Why ELF/RFR Synergy Is the Real Problem.

Until that data exists, the case I have laid out here remains a compelling geographical pattern with a plausible mechanism and a substantial international evidence base for the same mechanism in similar populations — not established medical science on Portland specifically. I have been careful all the way through this piece to call it that, because that is what it is. The test is overdue, not the verdict.

A note on the children

Of everything I have written above, the part I keep coming back to is the head size thing. An adult on Portland has been exposed for decades and has the lifetime burden to show for it. A child born on Portland today is growing up with a head whose absorption efficiency for the band coming through their bedroom wall is documented to be substantially higher than an adult’s. The carrier did not choose 700 MHz to harm children. They chose it because it gets through stone. The two facts happen to coincide.

If you live on the island, you cannot fix the masts. You can fix what your child sleeps next to. Hardwired ethernet, no cordless DECT phone, no WiFi router in the bedroom, no smart meter on the bedroom wall, no tablet on the bedside table. Charging the phone in a different room from where the child sleeps — even the manufacturers’ own safety inserts advise against using a phone in transmit-mode while it is connected to a charger, because the field intensities go up. Distance is your friend, the inverse-square law is a gift, and a stone wall between the source and the head is the one piece of Portland’s geometry that finally works in your favour — provided the source is inside the house and not on the summit.

If you live next to a Portland-stone wall, that wall is filtering everything from outside down to the band a child’s head absorbs most efficiently and the band the bacteria in their lungs respond to most strongly. Put the source inside the house and you have made it worse, not better. Most people have done exactly that and have no idea.

Portland is the worked example

I have written this about one island because every environment is different and Portland happens to make the geometry visible. The masts are on the summit, the houses are made of one stone, the population is small, and the line-of-sight problem is unusually clean. You can map it on the back of a postcard.

Most places are messier. A flat in a central London tower block, a Cotswold cottage on a green, a steel-framed office in Manhattan, a faraday-screened farmhouse in rural Devon, a tropical bungalow in Buriram with no Wi-Fi and hardwired ethernet — these are wildly different RF, ELF and EMF environments and they sit at wildly different points on the dose curve. The dose is closer to a power law than a flat field: small changes in distance, building fabric, indoor wiring, indoor device density and line of sight to the nearest macro cell produce enormous changes in actual exposure. Two houses on opposite sides of the same street can sit on very different parts of the curve.

That is the part most people miss. The exposure is not uniform across a country. It is a topology, and where you sit on the topology matters more than almost any other environmental variable except whether you smoke.

The other thing most people miss is that you don’t really believe it until you live it. Electromagnetic hypersensitivity is dismissed as psychosomatic right up until the moment someone you love stops sleeping next to a smart meter, gets migraines every time a new mast comes online, or finds that a screened bedroom is the only thing that lets them recover. That conversion is happening to more people every year, faster than the population at large is willing to admit. The biology is conserved. The geometry is local. The denial is cultural and it will not last.

This piece has been about Portland because Portland is legible. The same hypothesis-generating logic applies wherever the geometry loads — Cornish china-clay villages with high mast saturation, Welsh slate towns, council estates under microcell forests in Manchester and Birmingham, seaside resorts the carriers have been hitting hardest for the longest. Each is a different shape on the same curve. None are being mapped.

The same curve has an occupational high-intensity end the military is already quietly studying. DARPA’s ICEMAN programme is currently measuring the ELF and RFR environment inside fighter cockpits because their pilots are dropping with cancers, neurological damage and rising suicide rates at intensities the cosmic-radiation model cannot account for — and the F-35 community in particular is showing brain, thyroid, prostate and testicular cancer rates that point at the helmet-mounted electronics strapped to the pilot’s skull for every flying hour of his career. Same physics. Same VGCC mechanism. Same ELF-on-RFR synergy described above. Just turned up. I have laid out the cockpit case in detail in a separate piece (If DARPA’s ICEMAN Programme Is Finding Cancer, Disease and Suicide in Fighter Pilots — Who Get a Fraction of the Cosmic Radiation Airline Crew Get — Then Isn’t It the ELF/RFR Synergy Doing It?), and the bottom line of it is straightforward: fighter pilots are the canary, the military knows it, and a 2026 bedroom with a smart meter, mesh WiFi, foil-insulated walls and a phone on the nightstand sits on the same curve at the long-duration, lower-intensity end. The Portland geometry is one specific load on that curve. There are millions of others.

There is one further compounding factor worth naming, because the EMF dose curve does not land on a clean baseline body and never has. Over the last century the receiving biology has been progressively loaded with novel chemistries it had no time to evolve any response to. The species has had roughly 500 million years to develop tolerance to the molecules in plants, animals, water and soil. It has had at most a hundred years to develop tolerance to industrial petrochemicals, organochlorines, synthetic plastics, the PFAS pollutant family, glyphosate residues at every meal, and — relevant here, because they are persistent in tissue and they alter the dielectric of the tissue they sit in — the metallic and lipid-nanoparticle adjuvants used in the modern pharmacopeia.

Aluminium adjuvants are the textbook case. Aluminium sits at electrode potential -1.66 V — about as un-noble as a metal gets. It persists in tissue precisely because it is reactive enough to be retained by macrophages and concentrated in regional lymph nodes; the Gherardi and Authier work on macrophagic myofasciitis is the standing reference. Aluminium-loaded tissue has different electrical properties from aluminium-free tissue. The standard ICNIRP SAR — specific absorption rate — calculations assume textbook tissue values measured in laboratory animals or cadavers with no adjuvant load and no PFAS burden. A 2026 body coupling to a 700 MHz field is not the same instrument as a 1970 body coupling to the same field. The receiving antenna has been altered. The model has not caught up.

Same Pareto principle as before. A small handful of strongly-oxidising, biologically-persistent, evolutionarily-novel chemistries does most of the damage attributed to “modern disease.” The species spent half a billion years optimising itself to handle the natural ones. We loaded it with the new ones inside a single century, simultaneously dialled the ambient EM exposure up by orders of magnitude, and then expressed surprise at the rise in chronic illness, autoimmune disease, neurological disorders and cancer.

Portland is one specific geometric load on an already-compromised receiving biology. So is everywhere else.

Radio frequency, microwave, ELF and the wider electromagnetic environment are real environmental exposures with real biology behind them. They deserve the same respect we eventually gave smoking, asbestos, leaded petrol, glyphosate and PFAS — none of which were taken seriously until the dose-response data became impossible to ignore, and all of which were defended by industry-linked advisory bodies until the very last minute. The pattern is familiar. The only question is how many more Portlands we map before the pattern is admitted.

Full reference list: Taheri (2017), Said-Salman et al. (2021) in Bioelectromagnetics, Aydoğan et al. (2015) in International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, Balmori (2022) in Environmental Research, Gilkes (2017) in npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine, Whittaker et al. (2025) in Thorax, Trotter et al. (2008) in Emerging Infectious Diseases, Quan et al. (2016) in Thorax, Pates et al. (2023) in the Journal of Infection, Sloot et al. (2022) in the Journal of Hospital Infection, Philips et al. (2018) in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health, Stonell et al. (2022) in the European Journal of Public Health, Luo et al. (2025) in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the Gabriel (1996) dielectric properties database, Cancer Research UK published thyroid cancer trend statistics, Zothansiama et al. (2017) in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, Belpomme et al. (2015) in Reviews on Environmental Health, Eger et al. (2004) from Naila, Heinrich et al. (2010) in Environmental Health (BMC), Hutter et al. (2006) in Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Abdel-Rassoul et al. (2007) in Neurotoxicology, Khurana et al. (2010) in the International Journal of Occupational and Environmental Health, the NHS England W&P case study, the Dorset Health Inequalities report, the W&P PNA Locality Profile, the 2025 IMD update, the UKHSA mandatory Gram-negative bacteraemia surveillance reports, and the Cornerstone Easton Street planning approval are all open access or available through PubMed and linked or cited in the body of the piece. UKCellNet and Mastdatabase are public. ONS small-area mortality is public. None of this is hidden. It just hasn’t been put on the same map.

— N.J.I.