Norman James

Norman James

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Neil Steven Cohen's avatar
Neil Steven Cohen
8d

Mr. James, you are absolutely ahead of your time and brilliant! Actually, you are right on time, however, in regards to the state of collective consciousness on the planet, your voice is from the future because most are not ready to hear. I have been studying the EMF/wireless issue for over 20 years. I went so far down the dark rabbit hole I never thought I would make it back out. My Youtube channel: EMF Safety Zone. I have studied the medical literature and research from independent scientists around the world for decades. This subject is so dark, so insidious, I dare say, without exaggeration, we are all living in a slow extinction level event in regards to wireless radiation exposure. Decades ago, I always felt a little hesitant proclaiming to people that a huge percentage of human health issues were directly related to microwave exposure. In recent years, after studying so much research on the subject, I have zero hesitation! I tell doctors, chiropractors, naturopaths, you cannot properly diagnose a person's health challenge unless they are out of wireless exposure for at least a little while so you can get a baseline idea of what is going on in the body. Through the years, and I am just one person, I have had about 3 to 4 people, who told me they had migraine headaches for years, immediately stop having migraines the morning after I told them to just unplug their wireless modem at night! Just this example is enough to make one consider more deeply just what we are dealing with in terms of global EMF/wireless exposure!

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
5d

that invited close reading indeed (and time to digest). just curious: where you mention mold in Portland homes, would the vicinity to the sea play a role?

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