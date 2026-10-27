Norman James

Norman James

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RadioFan's avatar
RadioFan
4h

Greetings Mr. James: You have come down like a ton of bricks in this short article. "... downing pints is a really fucking bad plan. It’s a good selling plan for the pub" says it all, for any contemplative reader.

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klimer's avatar
klimer
4h

Larger drink sizes likely are a primary cause of increasingly common digestive issues - they start from diluted stomach acid.

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