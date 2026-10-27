Why Pints? A Small Glass Lesson from Thailand

In England we drink beer out of massive pint glasses. I used to down pints all the time. I learned the hard way, and it took coming to Thailand to see how daft it is.

Out here they give you a small glass. Coke, whiskey, beer, whatever it is, it comes in a little glass, usually with ice. If you want a big glass you can have one, fair enough, but the small glass is the normal way.

Why England went big:

The law. Draught beer has to be sold in set measures, and the pint is king. It’s been that way for centuries.

The beer used to be weak. Everyday ale was 2 to 3 percent, so a pint was more like a drink of water. The glass stayed the same and the beer got stronger: 4, 5, 6 percent now.

Rounds. Everybody buys a pint per round and you keep pace with the group.

Money. Bigger glass, more beer sold. Research at Cambridge found people bought around 10 percent more wine just from being given bigger glasses, with the same pour.

Why Thailand goes small:

Heat. A pint goes warm before you’re halfway down it. A small glass with ice stays cold.

Sharing. A big bottle of Chang or Leo goes in the middle of the table and everyone pours from it.

Pace. Small sips, topped up as you go. You feel where you’re at before you’ve overdone it.

When you’re drinking alcohol, downing pints is a really fucking bad plan. It’s a good selling plan for the pub though. The volume goes in faster than your body can deal with it, and it all lands on you later.

The small glass is a brake built into the table. Same drink, slower pace, less damage. Drink small and drink slow.

James Norman Ibbotson