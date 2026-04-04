Why Are Europeans So Bloated? Parasites, Mold, EMF, and the System That Profits From All Three

The holiday you took might have been the setup. The house you came home to finished the job. And nobody will let you talk about the cure.

By Norman James — April 2026

TL;DR: Millions of Europeans picked up tropical parasites on holidays and brought them home to mold-contaminated, EMF-saturated houses that prevent their bodies from clearing the infection. Each factor amplifies the others. Nobody studies the combination because every industry in the chain profits from the damage. This piece connects the chain — and the one drug that could help is still being censored.

I’ve spent the last two weeks taking ivermectin. Horse paste, squeezed out of a syringe, weighed on a kitchen scale. The die-off has been spectacular — bloating, gas, the full brass band. While researching ivermectin I did some more digging, and what I found goes a lot deeper than parasites. If you’ve read my previous piece on ivermectin, you know the protocol. Two doses, two weeks apart, job done.

A quick word on “horse paste” before anyone gets clever: equine medicine is some of the best medicine in the world. Racehorses are worth millions. The veterinary industry has every financial incentive to keep these animals alive and healthy. The same molecule — ivermectin — is used in human medicine and equine medicine. The difference is the delivery system and the excipients, not the drug. If anything, the veterinary supply chain has fewer incentive problems than the human one — nobody’s trying to patent a generic that’s been off-patent for decades, and nobody’s censoring vets for using it.

But something happened while I was researching this round that stopped me cold. I rejoined Facebook — I know, I know, but I was curious. Doing my research. I find Facebook very revealing about control. I went into the ivermectin groups, the parasite cleanse communities, and I cannot post. Every comment I write gets blocked. Not flagged, not reduced reach. Blocked. Silent. My words go nowhere.

And here’s what makes it properly sinister: people in these groups are taking huge doses of ivermectin. Daily protocols, massive amounts, combined with PGP inhibitors that prevent their bodies from clearing the drug. Nobody’s stopping them. The overdosing continues unchecked. But me — trying to post sensible information about proper dosing, two doses two weeks apart, the protocol that every vet and the WHO uses — blocked. Every single comment.

This is 2026. The pandemic is officially over. Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic drug that’s been safely administered billions of times across the tropics. I’m not claiming it cures COVID. I’m talking about using it for what it was literally designed for — killing parasites. And Facebook still won’t let me speak. But it’ll happily let people overdose in plain sight.

I suppose the site has been through some difficult times. I’ve seen the same pattern on the breast implant illness groups — armies of people deployed to remove and discredit information. Women sharing their experiences of mold contamination in implants, the connection to EMF, the immune suppression — systematically attacked, discredited, buried. The same playbook every time.

But the ivermectin censorship feels like the most sinister one because it links back to everything — the court cases, the addiction framing, the way Facebook just lost in court over its role in facilitating harm. It’s a polarising place to be. I can help many people asking questions in these groups, and I have. But I go where my research tells me, not where the algorithm allows me. And right now my research is telling me that the people being blocked from sharing sensible dosing information aren’t being protected — they’re being silenced so the only voices left are the ones making the whole conversation look dangerous.

That tells you something. When the censorship outlasts the emergency, it was never about the emergency. And when they block the sensible voices while letting the dangerous ones continue, it starts to look like the overdosing is the point.

But let me come back to that. Because the deeper I dig into why so many Europeans — especially British expats and frequent travellers — are walking around bloated, exhausted, and sick, the more I find a pattern that nobody wants to talk about. And it starts with a personal memory that’s been nagging at me.

It Starts With a Holiday — And It Started Earlier Than You Think

I was born in the late 70s. When I was a child — maybe seven or eight — we went skiing. I think it was Austria. My face blew up like a balloon. Swelled right up. Nobody could explain it. At the time I thought nothing of it. But looking back now, with everything I know about parasites and immune response, I wonder. Because I’d also been to Kenya by that age. Numerous holidays. Three times a year my family went abroad. That was normal for kids in the 80s. And holidays in the UK went absolutely bananas through the 80s and 90s — cheap flights, package deals, everyone piling onto charter planes to destinations where the parasites were waiting in the food, the water, the soil.

Here’s what nobody talks about: I went to nightclubs in the 90s. Every weekend. And nobody was fat. No one. The odd older gentleman carrying a bit of a belly, but the young crowd? Lean. Every single one of them. Go to a nightclub now — or more accurately, look at any high street on a Friday night — and the bloating is everywhere. Men, women, twenties, thirties. Distended bellies on people who are otherwise fit. That wasn’t happening thirty years ago.

The numbers back this up. Health Survey for England data shows UK adult obesity roughly doubled from around 15% in 1993 to 28% by 2019. But it’s not just obesity — it’s the specific pattern of abdominal distension in otherwise normal-weight people that’s exploded. That’s not calories. That’s gut dysfunction.

What changed? The package holiday explosion of the 80s and 90s sent an entire generation into parasite-endemic regions repeatedly throughout their childhoods. They came home carrying organisms nobody tested for. Then the wireless revolution arrived — WiFi routers in every home from the early 2000s, smart meters from 2010 onwards, 4G, 5G — hammering the gut bacteria that would normally keep those parasites in check. Then the processed food industry finished the job, stripping every mineral the immune system needed while feeding the parasites sugar.

The generation that grew up on cheap holidays abroad is now the generation walking around bloated, exhausted, and told they have IBS.

I remember getting an itchy bum on a plane as a kid. Didn’t think anything of it at the time. But that’s a textbook sign of pinworm or parasite activity — the itching around the anus, especially at night or during travel when the body’s stressed. How many parents dismissed the same thing as their kid just being fidgety on a long flight?

Here’s the thing nobody in Western medicine considers: Thai people have lived alongside these parasites for thousands of years. They’ve adapted. Their traditional diet is loaded with natural antiparasitics — chillies, neem leaves, mimosa plants, bitter herbs, fermented fish. They’re not parasite-free. They’re living in harmony with the organisms in their environment. Their food culture keeps the balance. Their immune systems know the game. They eat what keeps the parasites in check without even thinking about it — it’s built into the cuisine.

Then we come along. Cold country Europeans with no evolutionary relationship to tropical parasites, no dietary tradition of antiparasitic foods, no bitter herbs in our cooking, no neem in our gardens. We pick up the same organisms the Thai people manage effortlessly — and we take them home to a cold, damp climate where the parasites can slowly gestate without the heat that would normally accelerate their lifecycle into something noticeable.

That’s the cruel trick of it. In the tropics, parasites move fast. You get symptoms quickly. You deal with it. In a cold country, they slow down. They tick over quietly in your gut for years, decades even, breeding at a pace your body barely registers. The cold lets them hide. You don’t get the dramatic die-off symptoms that would send you to a tropical medicine clinic. You get a slowly expanding belly, creeping fatigue, worsening digestion — and your GP calls it middle age.

The heat determines the speed. The cold determines the stealth. And the Western diet — stripped of every antiparasitic compound that traditional cultures evolved alongside — leaves the door wide open.

You fly to Thailand, Bali, India, Africa. You eat street food. You walk barefoot on a beach. You swim in a waterfall. You come home with a tan and a belly full of organisms your GP has never heard of.

This isn’t speculation. A study from the Leiden University Medical Centre (ten Hove et al., 2009, European Journal of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases) screened 2,591 stool samples from returning travellers and found that PCR detected Giardia lamblia in 6% of cases — significantly more than standard microscopy picked up. Strongyloides, Cryptosporidium, Schistosoma — all present, all asymptomatic, all missed by standard screening. A follow-up study from the same centre (Soonawala et al., 2014, American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene) screened 679 Dutch long-term travellers and found 5% testing positive for Giardia alone, plus new Cryptosporidium and Schistosoma infections — all in people with no symptoms.

And that’s just the parasites they’re testing for. Blastocystis hominis — probably the most common organism British travellers bring home — is routinely dismissed by GPs as “non-pathogenic” or “commensal.” It shows up on stool tests and gets ignored. Yet emerging research links it to IBS-like symptoms, gut inflammation, and disrupted microbiome composition. A nuance worth knowing: Blastocystis has multiple subtypes (ST1 through ST9). Some appear to be genuinely virulent. Others may actually be beneficial commensals — part of the diverse gut ecosystem that keeps things in balance. The problem is that standard NHS testing doesn’t differentiate subtypes. Your GP sees “Blastocystis” on the report, shrugs, and moves on. They don’t know if you’ve got a harmless subtype or a pathogenic one, because the test doesn’t tell them. If you’ve had unexplained bloating after travelling and your GP found Blastocystis and told you it was nothing — that’s the diagnostic blind spot in action.

Here’s why it gets dismissed: Blastocystis isn’t normally considered a problem in cold countries. It’s endemic in the tropics. Tropical populations carry it asymptomatically because their immune systems, their diets, their gut flora are adapted to manage it. But bring it back to a cold, damp, mold-contaminated UK home where the immune system is already suppressed, the gut bacteria are being hammered by EMF, and the diet is stripped of every mineral and antiparasitic compound that would normally keep it in check — and suddenly “non-pathogenic” becomes very pathogenic indeed. The organism hasn’t changed. The host environment has.

And look at the symptom overlap. Mold illness produces fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, muscle pain, hair loss, gut dysfunction, thyroid problems, anxiety, depression, memory loss, skin rashes, recurring infections, and autoimmune symptoms. Now look at the breast implant illness symptom list — reported by over 150,000 women in the BII Facebook groups: fatigue, cognitive problems, headaches, joint and muscle pain, hair loss, recurring infections, swollen lymph nodes, rashes, IBS, thyroid and adrenal problems, and autoimmune symptoms. Published research confirms that BII patients commonly present with coinfections — yeast, mold, viruses, parasites, bacterial and intracellular infections — alongside methylation and detoxification defects.

Published case reports in PMC have documented mold — Aspergillus, Candida, Penicillium, Scedosporium — growing inside and around breast implants. Biofilm formation on implant surfaces creates the same protected microbial environment I described earlier. Dr Ritchie Shoemaker, author of Mold Warriors, described the condition as equivalent to having sick building syndrome inside your own body.

It’s the same syndrome. Mold illness, breast implant illness, chronic Lyme, chronic parasitosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia — the symptom lists are virtually identical because the underlying mechanism is the same: an overwhelmed immune system fighting multiple pathogens in an environment that prevents clearance. Different entry points, same destination. And the medical system treats each one as a separate mystery, prescribing different specialists for the same systemic failure, because connecting the dots would implicate the housing, telecommunications, food, and pharmaceutical industries simultaneously.

It’s a perfect storm. And every element reinforces every other element.

And here’s where it leads if nobody intervenes: cancer. I laid this out in detail in Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer — tumour tissue is up to 100 times more conductive than healthy tissue. It becomes an electromagnetic sink, sucking in radiation from its surroundings. The more EMF it absorbs, the more DNA damage occurs, the more conductive the tissue becomes, the more EMF it attracts. It’s a positive feedback loop.

Now layer in everything we’ve discussed. You’ve got parasites producing chronic gut inflammation. Mold producing mycotoxins that damage DNA and deplete glutathione — your master antioxidant. EMF opening voltage-gated calcium channels, flooding cells with calcium, triggering oxidative stress cascades. Biofilm protecting the organisms from clearance. A mineral-depleted diet providing no raw materials for repair. And mold itself — with its fractal, bifurcating structure — acting as a biological lightning rod, channelling EMF radiation directly to the lowest-impedance tissue in the body: the tumour.

Mold is generally more conductive than healthy cell tissue — it contains more water, more electrolytes, and has lower electrical impedance. This is based on my own analysis of the electrical properties of biological materials rather than a single published study, but the underlying principle is consistent with what we know about the electrical properties of high-water-content organic structures. In an EMF environment, mold doesn’t just grow faster — in my theoretical framework, its fractal, bifurcating structure acts as a biological lightning rod, creating a conductive pathway from the external electromagnetic field toward the lowest-impedance tissue in the body. Where that tissue is a tumour — already 10 to 100 times more conductive than healthy tissue, per published research in Nature Physics and Cancer Research — the mold effectively channels EMF radiation to the most vulnerable target.

The mono-culture yoghurts, the industrial bread yeasts, the single-strain beer ferments — these organisms were bred to multiply fast in exactly this environment. They outcompete the diverse traditional cultures that kept the Pareto balance. And when the balance tips — when the beneficial 10% are destroyed by EMF and the pathogenic 10% thrive — the neutral 80% follow the dominant population into pathogenic behaviour. The cascade doesn’t stop at bloating. It ends at the diseases that bloating was trying to warn you about.

A German review on eosinophilia in returning travellers published in the Deutsches Ärzteblatt International found that up to 48% of travellers with elevated eosinophil counts had a parasitosis requiring treatment. Separately, UK guidance on eosinophilia in returning travellers (Checkley et al., 2010, Journal of Infection) confirmed that new-onset eosinophilia following a trip to the tropics should first prompt investigation for parasitic disease — even in asymptomatic patients. Nearly half of those tested had something living in them that needed killing. And most European GPs don’t routinely test for tropical parasites in patients who’ve been home for years.

The CDC’s own guidance acknowledges that parasitic infections can be difficult to diagnose because they present with non-specific symptoms, have variable incubation periods, and — here’s the kicker — healthcare professionals may have insufficient knowledge about these conditions. Your doctor doesn’t know to look because they were never taught to look.

So you come home. The parasites settle in. And then the real damage begins — because your home is the perfect environment for them to thrive.

The Flight Itself Was Already Cooking You

Before we even get to what’s waiting at home, let’s talk about the flight that got you there. EMF side DARPA ICEMAN.. Pilots with Suicide cancer disease…. JET- LAG/Fatigue

Also cruising altitude — 35,000 feet — you’re exposed to cosmic ionizing radiation at levels roughly ten times higher than at sea level. The CDC confirms that flight crew are among the most radiation-exposed occupational groups in the United States, exceeding even nuclear industry workers. In 2023, a South Korean labour body ruled that a Korean Air flight attendant who flew for 25 years died from stomach cancer directly caused by cosmic radiation exposure — the first ruling of its kind.

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies ionizing radiation as a known human carcinogen. The CDC notes it’s also known to cause reproductive problems — a NIOSH study found that exposure to 0.36 mSv or more during the first trimester may be linked to increased risk of miscarriage.

For occasional flyers, the risk is low. But frequent holiday-makers, business travellers, expats doing the Thailand-UK run twice a year — you’re accumulating dose. And here’s what nobody connects: that cosmic radiation is hitting a body that may already be carrying parasites picked up on the previous trip, living in a mold-contaminated home, sleeping next to a WiFi router. It’s not one thing. It’s all of them, together, all the time.

And nobody’s looking at the flight as part of the toxic load because the airline industry, like every other industry in this story, has a financial interest in you not asking questions.

You Come Home to Mold

Britain is a mold factory. Victorian housing stock with no vapour barriers. Cavity walls that trap moisture. Single-glazed windows running with condensation from October to April. Rental properties where landlords paint over black mold with Kilz and call it sorted. New-builds sealed so tight for energy efficiency that they can’t breathe, trapping moisture inside with the occupants.

Mold doesn’t just make your bathroom look rough. Mold colonisation suppresses the immune pathways your body uses to keep parasites in check. A healthy person walking barefoot on contaminated soil in Thailand might pick up a few Strongyloides larvae and their immune system deals with it. A person living in a mold-contaminated home becomes a welcome mat. The parasites move in and your body can’t evict them.

This is documented in environmental health literature. At the 2020 Environmental Health Symposium, clinicians presented evidence that mold — alongside parasites, viruses, bacteria, toxicants, dental infections, food additives, stress, endotoxins, fungi, and EMFs — are all factors weighing down immune function. Mold and Lyme coinfections suppress the immune system, leading to reactivation of latent viruses including Epstein-Barr. The immune system is fighting on so many fronts it can’t hold any of them.

So here you are. Parasites from your holiday. Mold in your walls. Your immune system pinned down on multiple fronts. And then you add the invisible one.

The Electromagnetic Soup You Sleep In

Your home is saturated. WiFi router pulsing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz around the clock. Smart meter injecting dirty electricity onto your household wiring. Phone on your bedside table. Metal bed frame acting as an ungrounded antenna, reflecting it all back at you while you sleep.

And it’s getting worse. The Green Deal and energy efficiency upgrades have turned British homes into ungrounded resonant cavities. Silver foil-backed insulation in the walls and loft reflects RF radiation back into the living space instead of letting it pass through. Ungrounded metal roofs do the same. The ELF from your mains wiring hits the foil and creates a skin effect — the electromagnetic energy concentrates on the surface of the conductive material and radiates back into the room, making you part of the circuit. You’re not shielded. You’re amplified.

Then add the new WiFi 6 routers — higher power, more antennas, MIMO beamforming, denser pulsing through OFDMA. Add 5G from the tower outside. These signals enter your foil-lined home and bounce. They create standing waves — areas of constructive interference where the field strength is significantly higher than the ambient outdoor level. If your bed sits at an antinode of one of these standing waves, you’re getting hammered with amplified EMF for eight hours every night.

It’s a microwave oven on defrost. Same physics, lower power, longer exposure. I explained this in detail in How a Microwave Oven Actually Works — a microwave oven is a metal box, a Faraday cage, with a magnetron pumping 2.45 GHz radiation inside. The metal walls reflect it until it’s absorbed by the food. Your foil-insulated home is doing the same thing with WiFi at 2.4 GHz — nearly identical frequency — except the food is you, and the exposure isn’t two minutes, it’s all night, every night.

Here’s what the research says — and it’s not fringe:

A study by Vasistha and Garg exposed Lactobacillus Plantarum and Lactobacillus Rhamnosus — two of the most important beneficial gut bacteria — to radiofrequency EMF at frequencies close to standard WiFi. They found significant reduction in both populations, likely through oxidative damage to bacterial DNA. These are the exact bacteria your gut needs to keep parasites and pathogens in check.

Research published in the Journal of Microbiology from Baylor University found that RF-EMF from cell phones disrupts human skin microbiota, enhancing the growth of some staphylococci while suppressing others — destabilising the balanced microbial ecosystem that protects against infection.

A PubMed study on mice found that EMF exposure caused significant changes in gut bacteria proportions — including beneficial species like Lactobacillus — leading to gut microbiota imbalance alongside depression-like neurobehavioural disorders. The researchers found that the EMF-induced gut changes were directly linked to altered serum metabolites through tryptophan and amino acid pathways.

And here’s the one that connects directly to my herpesvirus reactivation research: a 1997 study exposed human lymphoid cells latently infected with Epstein-Barr virus to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field — the same frequency as UK mains electricity. The result? EBV genome activation jumped from 4% in controls to 18% in exposed cells. A 4.5-fold increase in viral reactivation from the same frequency that pulses through every wall in your house.

EMF doesn’t just disrupt your gut bacteria. It reactivates the viruses your immune system was barely keeping in check. It promotes antibiotic resistance in pathogens. It suppresses the beneficial bacteria that would normally keep parasites under control. And it does all of this while you sleep, while you eat, while you sit on the sofa thinking you’re resting.

The Vicious Cycle Nobody Talks About

So let me lay this out as a chain:

You fly to the tropics. Cosmic radiation hits your DNA at ten times ground level + HIGH 400Htz ELF = fatigue/ Jet-lag (ground and it will dissipate faster) . You pick up parasites from food, water, soil. You fly home — more radiation. You return to a mold-contaminated house with compromised ventilation. The mold suppresses your immune system. Your gut bacteria — already being hammered by the WiFi router, the smart meter, and the 50 Hz mains field pulsing through your bedroom wall — can’t keep the parasites in check. The parasites settle in, start breeding, start feeding on the sugar in your diet. Your gut inflames. Your belly bloats.

Meanwhile, the EMF is reactivating latent Epstein-Barr virus, which further suppresses your immune function. The parasites thrive. The mold spores keep coming. Your body is fighting a war on five fronts with an army that’s been systematically depleted.

And here’s the mechanistic link that explains why your body can’t just deal with this on its own: both parasites and mold organisms produce biofilm — a protective slime matrix that shields them from your immune system and even from antiparasitic drugs. EMF has been shown to alter biofilm formation in bacteria, potentially making these organisms harder to clear. You’re not just fighting parasites and mold — you’re fighting fortified parasites and mold, dug in behind a biological shield that electromagnetic fields are helping them build.

There’s another layer to this that connects to your kitchen. Think about what the modern Western diet actually is at a microbial level: mono-culture organisms bred for speed. The yoghurt you eat contains a single bacterial strain selected because it multiplies fast and produces consistent results in industrial production. The bread you buy is leavened with a single yeast strain optimised for rapid rise. The beer you drink is fermented with a mono-culture yeast chosen for predictability. These organisms were bred — accidentally or otherwise — to thrive in exactly the electromagnetic environment we’ve created. They multiply faster, they’re more aggressive, and they outcompete the diverse traditional cultures that kept microbial ecosystems in balance for millennia.

Meanwhile, the organisms we actually need are going the other way. I wrote about this in The Case of the Shrinking Swiss Cheese Holes — the bacteria that create the holes in Emmental (Propionibacterium freudenreichii) appear to be producing less CO₂ than they historically did, on precisely the same timeline as wireless proliferation. The Camembert mold that gives the cheese its character is changing too. The beneficial organisms are declining. The aggressive ones are thriving. EMF is selecting for the wrong team.

This follows a Pareto principle of microbial balance. Think of it like EM-1 — the effective microorganism formulation used in agriculture — which works on the principle that in any microbial ecosystem, roughly 10% of organisms are beneficial, 10% are pathogenic, and 80% are neutral followers that swing whichever way the dominant group goes. When EMF kills off the beneficial Lactobacillus and promotes the aggressive pathogens, those neutral 80% don’t stay neutral. They flip. They follow the dominant population. The balance doesn’t just shift — it cascades. The more beneficial organisms you lose, the more neutrals convert to pathogenic behaviour, and the harder it becomes to restore equilibrium. That’s why people with chronic gut dysfunction can’t just take a probiotic and fix it. The ecosystem has tipped past the point where a few billion CFU of Lactobacillus can fight their way back in.

And what do you do? You eat sugar because you’re exhausted and craving energy. The parasites and candida ferment it. You bloat more. You feel worse. You drink because you’re stressed. The alcohol feeds the overgrowth and taxes your liver — the same liver that’s trying to process mold mycotoxins and parasite waste products.

You go to your GP. They tell you it’s IBS. They tell you to eat more fibre. They prescribe a proton pump inhibitor that further destroys your stomach acid — the first line of defence against ingested parasites. Nobody tests for Strongyloides. Nobody measures your home for mold. Nobody asks about your EMF exposure. Because none of these things exist in the diagnostic framework your doctor was trained in.

And every single link in this chain produces the same thing: chronic inflammation. Parasites inflame the gut. Mold mycotoxins inflame everything. EMF opens voltage-gated calcium channels and triggers oxidative stress cascades. Glyphosate punches holes in the gut lining. The mineral-depleted diet leaves nothing for repair. Inflammation is now recognised as the underlying driver of roughly half of all deaths worldwide — heart disease, cancer, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, neurodegenerative disease. It’s all inflammation, all the time, from multiple directions simultaneously. And nobody’s connecting the sources because each one belongs to a different medical specialty, a different industry, a different regulatory body.

And here’s a question I’ve never been able to answer: when was the last time you heard of a human being dewormed at a GP surgery in the UK? We deworm our dogs every three months — 60 baht a pop at my local Thai vet, routine as clockwork. We deworm our horses, our cattle, our sheep. But humans? The NHS has no routine deworming protocol for adults. No post-travel parasite screening unless you specifically request it and get referred to a specialist tropical medicine unit — and there are only a handful of those in the entire country. The Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London offers screening, but you need a GP referral or a private appointment. Most returning travellers never get tested.

The UK guidelines published in the Journal of Infection (2024) confirm that screening for parasites in returning travellers is not part of any implemented NHS regulatory standard. It’s recommended. It’s not mandated. It’s not routine. Millions of Brits fly into parasite-endemic regions every year, and the system that’s supposed to protect them doesn’t even look.

Meanwhile, every conversation about post-pandemic health gets deflected to vaccines — pro or anti, it doesn’t matter. The vaccine debate sucks all the oxygen out of the room. While everyone argues about spike proteins and myocarditis, nobody’s asking the simpler question: are these people also carrying a parasite load that’s been quietly compromising their health for years? The vaccine debate is a deflection — not necessarily deliberate, but effective. It keeps the focus on a pharmaceutical product rather than on the environmental, parasitological, and electromagnetic factors that nobody can sell you a subscription for.

The American Parallel: You Don’t Need a Passport to Get Parasitised

And before anyone thinks this is just a European problem — America has its own version of the same story, and Americans don’t even need to leave the country to get it.

Only about half of Americans hold a valid passport. Most never leave. But they don’t need to. The CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease every year — based on insurance claims data revised upward from the roughly 30,000 confirmed cases reported annually through surveillance. That makes it the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Tick-borne illness cases have more than doubled in the past two decades. Babesiosis — a parasitic disease carried by the same deer ticks — is now endemic in several northeastern states. Johns Hopkins reports that the vast majority of vector-borne disease in the US is caused by ticks, not mosquitoes.

So America’s version isn’t the package holiday — it’s the backyard, the hiking trail, the suburban garden backing onto woodland. The ticks are carrying Borrelia, Babesia, Anaplasma, Ehrlichia, Powassan virus — a cocktail of bacteria, parasites, and viruses that produce the same pattern of chronic fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, and gut dysfunction that tropical parasites produce in Europeans. And just like in the UK, the medical system is undertrained in recognising it. About 10% of Lyme patients develop persistent symptoms even after antibiotics — that’s 45,000 people a year with chronic illness that the system can’t explain or adequately treat.

Now put those Americans in the same EMF-saturated, mold-contaminated, processed-food-fed environment as their European counterparts. Same WiFi. Same smart meters. Same mold in the walls of poorly ventilated American homes. Same mineral-depleted diet. Different parasite vector, same systemic result: a population with a chronic pathogen load living in an environment that prevents them from clearing it.

Each individual link in this chain has published evidence. The EMF-microbiome disruption. The EMF-herpesvirus reactivation. The mold-immune suppression. The traveller parasites persisting asymptomatically for years. The cosmic radiation exposure during flights. What doesn’t exist — because nobody has funded it — is a study that looks at the combined effect.

This is the three-body problem of human health. In physics, the three-body problem describes why you can predict the interaction between two gravitational bodies but the moment you add a third, the system becomes chaotic and mathematically unsolvable. It’s why we can calculate Earth’s orbit around the Sun but can’t perfectly predict what happens when you add the Moon into the equations — the variables interact in ways that make prediction impossible.

The same principle applies here. Test EMF alone — “safe.” Test mold alone — “manageable.” Test parasites alone — “non-pathogenic.” But the moment these three factors interact inside a living human body — EMF supercharging mold toxin production while simultaneously disrupting the gut bacteria that would normally keep parasites in check, while cosmic radiation from flights is damaging DNA, while a mineral-depleted diet is starving the immune system of repair materials — the interactions become computationally intractable. No single study can model it. No single agency is responsible for it. No regulatory framework accounts for it.

And that’s exactly why it persists. The three-body problem isn’t just a mathematical curiosity — it’s the reason this indecision exists. Nobody can calculate the combined effect, so nobody takes responsibility for it. Each industry points to its own isolated safety data and says “our factor is within limits.” But limits set for one variable in isolation are meaningless when three, four, five variables are interacting chaotically inside every person in the developed world.

The system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed — for industries that profit from testing in isolation while damage manifests in combination.

Dentistry Was a Fraud Before Any of This Started

Before parasites, before mold, before EMF — the ground was already prepared. And it starts in your mouth.

I wrote a full piece on this — Is Dentistry a Fraud? Why WILD Animals Don’t Need It, But We Do — but the short version is this: wild animals don’t get cavities. Wolves, chimps, wild dogs. Studies in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology show ancient hunter-gatherers had tooth decay in only 0-14% of teeth. Then agriculture arrived — grains, carbohydrates, processed food — and decay exploded to 2-48%.

In the 1930s, a Canadian dentist named Weston A. Price travelled the world studying indigenous communities still eating traditional diets. What he found was devastating: these people had virtually zero cavities, wide dental arches, straight teeth, robust immune systems. Communities eating their traditional diets provided — according to Price’s own analysis — at least four times the calcium and minerals, and up to ten times the fat-soluble vitamins, compared to the Western diet. The moment those communities switched to Western processed food — white flour, refined sugar, vegetable fats — tooth decay exploded and facial structures narrowed within a single generation. He documented it photographically. The before and after within families is shocking.

The dental establishment buried him. They had fluoride to sell and root canals to perform. The processed food industry had shelf-stable products to move. Price was dismissed as a crank. A hundred years later, every functional medicine practitioner on the planet is validating his core finding — that the Western diet systematically destroys human health from the teeth inward.

Here’s what connects Price to our parasite story: calcium carbonate — the basic building block of teeth and bones — was central to his findings. Communities with adequate mineral intake from whole food sources had robust immune function. But here’s the trap: the Western diet strips real minerals out and replaces them with calcium carbonate supplements and fortified foods that the body can barely use — especially without vitamin K2 to direct the calcium into bones and teeth rather than arteries and soft tissue. Price called K2 “Activator X.” Without it, you’re dumping calcium into a system that can’t route it properly.

Now add EMFs to that picture. Dr Martin Pall’s research on voltage-gated calcium channels shows that electromagnetic fields force excessive calcium into cells, triggering inflammation cascades and oxidative damage. So you’ve got a mineral-depleted population supplementing with calcium carbonate they can’t properly absorb, in an EMF environment that’s flooding their cells with unregulated calcium through forced-open VGCCs. The calcium goes everywhere it shouldn’t — arteries, soft tissue, joints — while the teeth and bones it should be building continue to crumble.

Modern dentistry became a repair industry for damage caused by the diet that modern food processing created. That’s not healthcare. That’s a protection racket. Create the problem, sell the fix, repeat. Wild animals don’t need dentists because they eat what they evolved to eat, they’re grounded to the earth, and they’re not bathed in electromagnetic fields that hijack their calcium regulation.

We’re told our failing teeth are our own fault for not brushing enough. The Amish prove otherwise — when they ate traditionally, their teeth were strong. When they adopted modern processed food, their teeth rotted. It’s not genetics. It’s environment. Every time.

Mold Doesn’t Just Suppress Your Immune System — It Creates a Breeding Ground

I need to go deeper on mold because it connects to everything.

I wrote about this in Mold, Pneumonia, and the Underwire — Dr Klinghardt, a renowned expert on mold-related health issues, documented in his clinical presentations that mold can thrive and produce up to 600 times more mycotoxins in the presence of electromagnetic fields. I’ll be transparent: that figure comes from Klinghardt’s clinical observations rather than a large-scale peer-reviewed trial. But the underlying principle — that EMF stresses fungi and increases toxin and metabolite output — is now supported by multiple published studies:

A 2022 MDPI study in Applied Sciences found that exposure to 900 MHz frequency stimulated the growth of fungal mycelium and increased the pathogenicity of entomopathogenic fungi. A PMC study found that RF-EMF exposure at 2 GHz increased fungal enzyme (α-amylase) production by 1.5 to 3-fold in Aspergillus oryzae, with mRNA levels increasing 2 to 8-fold after just 10 minutes of exposure. Researchers observed enhanced vesicle accumulation in RF-EMF exposed fungal hyphae and elevated calcium levels — the same VGCC mechanism that affects human cells. Studies in Fungal Biology (2012) confirmed that radiofrequency fields stress Aspergillus niger, and research in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine documented increased mold spore production under ELF exposure. Russian researchers at Chernobyl discovered black, melanin-rich fungi thriving in the highly radioactive damaged reactor — studies at Albert Einstein College of Medicine found these fungi could actually use radiation as an energy source for growth.

Whether Klinghardt’s figure is exactly 600x or somewhat less, the direction is consistent across multiple independent studies: EMF makes mold worse. The fungi respond to electromagnetic stress by producing more toxins, growing faster, and becoming more pathogenic. This isn’t one man’s clinical observation — it’s a pattern replicated across different fungal species, different frequencies, and different laboratories.

And there’s a factor I haven’t mentioned yet that makes this entire chain worse: glyphosate. Roundup is a patented antibiotic and mineral chelator that’s ubiquitous in the European and American food supply. It punches holes in the tight junctions of the gut lining — creating leaky gut — which is the “welcome mat” for the parasites and mold toxins I’ve been describing. Glyphosate selectively kills beneficial Lactobacillus while sparing pathogenic species like Salmonella and Clostridia. It chelates the very minerals — calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron — that the immune system needs to function. It’s doing from the inside what EMF is doing from the outside: destroying the beneficial organisms and clearing the path for the harmful ones.

There’s an irony here that mainstream medicine would call the “hygiene hypothesis” — but I’d frame it differently. We are too clean in the wrong ways and too toxic in the right ones. Our ancestors co-evolved with “old friends” — beneficial helminths and organisms that actually regulated the immune system, preventing the autoimmune conditions and allergic responses that now plague the developed world. The system has replaced our evolutionary parasites — which kept the immune system calibrated — with industrial parasites that destroy it. We’ve sterilised the good and amplified the bad.

And the body knows it’s under attack. EMF and mycotoxins keep the body locked in what researchers call the Cell Danger Response — a state where cellular machinery shifts from normal function to survival mode. When the CDR is active, the body cannot properly detoxify. It’s like trying to take the rubbish out while the house is on fire — the body prioritises the fire (EMF stress, mold toxins) and lets the rubbish (parasites, heavy metals, metabolic waste) pile up. That’s why people with chronic mold illness and EMF sensitivity can’t seem to clear anything — their detoxification pathways are shut down by the same environment that’s creating the toxic load.

So your mold-contaminated British home isn’t just a mold problem. It’s a mold-plus-WiFi problem. The router is supercharging the mold’s toxin output. Every smart meter pulse, every WiFi packet, every 50 Hz hum from the wiring in your walls is telling the mold to produce more poison.

Those mycotoxins do several things simultaneously: they suppress your immune system, they damage your gut lining so you can’t absorb the minerals you need, they deplete glutathione (your body’s master antioxidant), and they create the perfect environment for bacterial overgrowth.

Here’s where it gets specific. Research published in the Shiraz E-Medical Journal found that 900 MHz radiofrequency radiation — the same frequency used by Amazon Sidewalk and various smart home devices — accelerated the growth rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae by 25%. K. pneumoniae is a common cause of pneumonia.

Now here’s something I need to flag openly, because this is part of the story. When I was researching my original mold and pneumonia piece, an AI search returned data showing that in the year Amazon Sidewalk rolled out its 900 MHz network across the US, pneumonia rates surged by 40% in America while the rest of the world saw a more moderate 13% increase. The AI sent me to a website with the data on it. I saw it. I read it. I noted it. When I went back to find it again — gone. The AI couldn’t find it either. The page had disappeared.

This isn’t an isolated incident. During COVID, I compiled extensive research with links to peer-reviewed papers, government data, and source material. I had a documented trail. Then I made the mistake of sharing those links with someone I shouldn’t have — and one by one, those papers started vanishing. Redacted. Paywalled. Removed entirely. When I went to the Wayback Machine to find archived versions, many of those were gone too. It seems they’ve got better at scrubbing over the years — the older papers from the early days of EMF research still survive, but the newer COVID-era correlations disappear faster.

I’ve experienced this personally with Bill Gates’ TED talks. I’d share the direct link with people on Facebook and they’d tell me they couldn’t find the video through their own search. It simply wouldn’t appear. I’d give them the exact URL and suddenly they could see it. It’s the same mechanism as credit scoring websites being country-blocked — the information exists, but it’s been made invisible to specific audiences. People had to use a VPN to access material that was freely available in other jurisdictions.

I can’t prove the 40% pneumonia correlation anymore because the source has been removed. I didn’t screenshot it at the time — a mistake I won’t repeat. It’s possible the data was only published briefly — maybe it went up on a government health statistics page, someone noticed the correlation, and it was quietly pulled with the justification that it must have been an anomaly. Don’t scare the public. That’s how these things work — the data exists long enough for someone paying attention to see it, then disappears before anyone can cite it. I include this not as evidence but as a pattern worth documenting. If any reader can find the original data on Amazon Sidewalk rollout timing and US pneumonia rates, I’d be grateful. The AI pointed me to real data that I can no longer locate.

But I can prove that sources get removed. I can prove that the pattern of removal is systematic. And I can prove that the Shiraz E-Medical Journal study on 900 MHz accelerating K. pneumoniae growth by 25% still exists — because that one hasn’t been scrubbed yet.

The mold weakens you. The EMF supercharges the mold. The same frequencies accelerate the growth of pathogenic bacteria. The parasites you brought home from holiday thrive in a gut that’s been hammered by mycotoxins and stripped of its beneficial bacteria by WiFi-frequency radiation. Every element amplifies every other element.

And nobody — not your GP, not your landlord, not Ofcom, not the WHO — is looking at the combination. Because testing one factor at a time and declaring each one “safe” in isolation is how you hide a synergistic catastrophe in plain sight.

The Censorship Tells You Everything

Which brings me back to Facebook.

I’ve been browsing the ivermectin groups — the ones that survived the 2021 purge when Facebook reportedly shut down around 25 groups following pressure from Media Matters, with the remaining groups carrying tens of thousands of members. Facebook’s official position was that they “remove content that attempts to buy, sell, or donate for Ivermectin” and “enforce against any account or group that violates our COVID-19 and vaccine policies.”

It’s 2026. I’m not talking about COVID. I’m talking about parasites from walking barefoot in Thailand for 14 years. And I still can’t post.

The censorship apparatus built during COVID never went away. It just went quiet. The shadow bans, the reach suppression, the algorithmic burial — it’s all still running. Research published in academic journals has documented how Meta’s strategy was to suppress rather than remove content, using labelling, demotion, and what scholars call “borderline content” policies to make information harder to find without technically censoring it.

Now think about why that matters in this context. If you can’t talk about ivermectin on the largest social media platform on Earth, you can’t talk about the parasites it treats. If you can’t talk about parasites, you can’t connect them to mold illness, to EMF exposure, to the gut microbiome disruption that makes all of it worse. If you can’t connect those dots publicly, nobody sees the pattern.

And if nobody sees the pattern, every industry in the chain — airlines, food processing, telecommunications, pharmaceutical, construction — continues operating without scrutiny.

The Bigger Pattern — And the Sinister One Underneath It

Step back far enough and a timeline emerges that should make anyone uncomfortable.

First, dentistry. Weston A. Price proved in the 1930s that the Western diet was destroying teeth and immune function. The dental industry buried his work and built a trillion-dollar repair business on the damage. Calcium carbonate supplementation without K2 became the standard — creating mineral chaos that weakened bones, teeth, and immunity across whole populations.

Then mold. British and European housing stock was built and insulated in ways that trap moisture. Nobody fixed it. The mold colonised the walls, suppressed immune systems, and created populations that couldn’t fight off what was coming next.

Then holidays abroad. Mass tourism exploded from the 1960s onwards. Millions of Europeans flying into tropical parasite-endemic regions twice a year, picking up organisms their GPs wouldn’t know how to diagnose, flying home through High EMR & cosmic radiation at ten times ground level. Nobody screened them on return. The parasites settled in, silent and persistent, in bodies already weakened by mold and mineral depletion.

Then EMF. The wireless revolution filled every home with the exact frequencies that disrupt gut bacteria, reactivate latent viruses, supercharge mold toxin production, and accelerate pathogenic bacterial growth. The same 900 MHz that Amazon Sidewalk uses was shown to accelerate K. pneumoniae growth by 25%. The same 50 Hz mains frequency that pulses through every wall was shown to reactivate Epstein-Barr virus 4.5-fold.

Then came C19. And what happened? The failure to conduct reproductive toxicity testing — on a product pushed on pregnant women — raises questions that still haven’t been answered, as I documented in my Pfizer toxicologist piece. Dr Helmut Sterz confirmed before the German Bundestag that essential reproductive toxicity testing was deliberately skipped. The PGP interaction with ivermectin — where common supplements block the body’s ability to clear the drug, effectively creating chronic overdose — was promoted by the same alternative health influencers selling those supplements. And the one cheap, effective antiparasitic that could have helped a parasitised population was demonised, censored, and blocked.

Whether that’s intentional or just the collision of ignorance and profit, the result is the same: a population that’s parasitised, mold-sick, EMF-saturated, mineral-depleted, dentally destroyed, and now potentially fertility-damaged by a product that was never tested for reproductive harm.

I think there’s a lot more that’s sinister here than most people are willing to consider. Holidays abroad could have been the prelude. Get the parasites in. Weaken the host. Then layer on the EMF. Then the mold. Then the mineral-depleted diet. Then the vaccines without safety testing. Each layer makes the next one more devastating, and each industry profits from the damage caused by the one before it.

And the damage doesn’t stay in the gut. Parasitic gut inflammation drives neuroinflammation through the vagus nerve — the direct communication highway between your gut and your brain. EMF and chronic mold exposure keep the body locked in sympathetic dominance, shutting down the vagus nerve’s ability to switch off inflammation and activate digestion. The gut’s internal broom — the Migrating Motor Complex — stops sweeping. Food sits, ferments, bloats. Your brain fogs. You get anxious. You get depressed. And the system sells you antidepressants for the depression and PPIs for the bloating, both of which make the underlying problem worse.

Look at it from 30,000 feet — which is ironic, given what we now know about cosmic radiation at that altitude — and you see an industry chain where every link profits from the damage caused by the one before it.

And before I lay out the industry chain, consider one documented fact: the Thomson Corporation ran Britain’s largest package holiday operation through the 70s, 80s, and 90s — Thomson Holidays, Britannia Airways — while simultaneously building a healthcare and pharmaceutical data empire under the same holding company. In 1994 they acquired Medstat Group. They eventually sold the travel business, bought Reuters, and became Thomson Reuters — one of the dominant providers of pharmaceutical and medical research data worldwide. That’s a documented ownership overlap in corporate filings, not a conspiracy theory. Draw your own conclusions.

The holiday industry flies you into parasite-endemic regions while irradiating you with EMR & cosmic rays at ten times ground level. Nobody screens you when you come home.

The housing industry builds homes that trap mold and moisture, destroying your immune system’s ability to fight what you brought back.

The telecommunications industry fills those homes with electromagnetic fields that disrupt your gut bacteria, reactivate latent viruses, and promote antibiotic resistance in pathogens.

The food industry feeds you processed garbage that strips the minerals your immune system needs to function, while feeding the parasites and candida thriving in your compromised gut.

The pharmaceutical industry sells you PPIs that destroy stomach acid, antidepressants for the depression caused by gut-brain axis disruption, and — during COVID — blocked access to the one drug that could have cleared the parasite load making everything worse.

The dental industry fills the cavities caused by the mineral-depleted diet rather than addressing the diet itself — exactly as Weston Price documented a century ago.

And social media prevents you from connecting any of these dots publicly.

Every link in the chain has a profit motive. Every link depends on you not seeing the whole chain.

And here’s an observation worth sitting with. Holidays abroad were the Facebook of their day — the thing everyone was doing, the thing you couldn’t opt out of socially, the thing that defined your status. In the 80s and 90s it was cheap flights and package deals. Now it’s social media and screens. The trend has shifted toward staying home — staycations, working from home, digital lives. Whether by design or drift, the result is the same: a population that picked up parasites through decades of mass tourism is now spending more time indoors than ever — sat on the sofa, scrolling a phone next to a WiFi router, in a poorly ventilated house with foil insulation amplifying the signal and a smart meter pulsing through the wiring, feeding the mold in the walls and the parasites in the gut. The holiday got the organisms in. The home environment keeps them thriving. And the screen keeps you too distracted to notice.

What I’m Actually Doing About It

I’m not waiting for a system that profits from my illness to cure me. Here’s my current protocol. This is what I’m doing based on my own research for my own situation — it’s not medical advice. Do your own digging, know your own body, and if you’re going to use antiparasitics, get properly informed first.

Parasite cleanse: Ivermectin 0.3mg/kg — that’s 1.76g of paste (delivering ~33mg of actual ivermectin) for my 110kg, taken with coconut oil for fat-soluble absorption. Standard horse paste is 1.87% ivermectin by weight, so you need to do the maths for your body weight. Two doses, two weeks apart. I’m also researching fenbendazole 222mg as a follow-up — that’s the standard Tippens protocol dose, one Panacur C packet — different drug class, different mechanism. Ivermectin hits the nervous system, fenbendazole disrupts microtubules. Two angles. But I haven’t started the fenbendazole yet — the ivermectin comes first.

Liver support throughout: No alcohol during dosing. TUDCA for bile flow. Milk thistle. NAC. And a note on binders — activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chlorella — these need to be spaced carefully. During dosing, keep binders at least two hours away from medication so they don’t bind the active compounds. But honestly, binders are better used in the days after dosing, not during. Ivermectin is lipophilic — it stores in fat tissue and keeps working longer than people think. If you’re throwing binders at it while it’s still active, you’re pulling the drug out before it’s finished the job. Let the ivermectin do its thing. Then use binders afterwards to mop up the die-off toxins.

Mold avoidance: I moved to rural Thailand partly for this reason. No cavity walls. No Victorian housing stock. Open-air living in a climate that doesn’t trap moisture. If you’re in the UK and dealing with mold, that’s a whole separate conversation — but start with ventilation, dehumidification, and getting a proper mold assessment, not painting over it.

EMF reduction: Hardwired ethernet. Infrared keyboard and mouse. No WiFi. No smart meter. Router off at the wall. I’ve written extensively about this across 400+ articles on this Substack.

Diet: Cut the sugar during the cleanse. Don’t feed what you’re trying to kill. Fermented foods for gut restoration after the course. Mineral supplementation — magnesium, selenium, silica. Fat-soluble vitamins A, D, K2. The Weston Price basics that the modern diet strips out.

Grounding: Bahé grounding shoes when walking on soil. Earthing when possible, but done properly — not through a mains earth that’s carrying dirty electricity back up through the grounding wire.

Testing — with a caveat: If you suspect parasites, get a comprehensive stool panel — not the basic NHS ova and parasites test, which misses most things. A GI-MAP or equivalent comprehensive parasitology panel will catch what standard microscopy won’t. Important: ivermectin doesn’t hit everything. It’s effective against nematodes like Strongyloides, but it won’t touch Blastocystis hominis (which typically needs metronidazole or nitazoxanide), liver flukes, or Giardia. Know what you’re treating before you treat it.

On liver flukes specifically — if you’ve eaten raw freshwater fish in Isaan (pla som, pla ra), you’re at risk for Opisthorchis viverrini, which causes cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) at the highest rates in the world in northeast Thailand. The standard treatment is praziquantel, but be aware it’s hard on the liver — monitor liver enzymes and don’t combine it with alcohol or other hepatotoxic substances. Natural alternatives with some research support include wormwood (Artemisia species), black walnut hull, goldenseal (berberine), pumpkin seeds (cucurbitine), papaya seeds (papain), quercetin, curcumin, and moringa — but the human clinical evidence for herbal treatment of liver flukes specifically is limited. These are best used as complementary support alongside medical treatment for flukes, not replacements. Untreated liver flukes can live in your body for 25 years and cause cancer. Don’t mess about with flukes.

But here’s the uncomfortable truth about testing: it doesn’t always work. Stool tests miss parasites regularly — intermittent shedding means you can test negative three times and still be carrying a full load. Serology has cross-reactivity issues. Test if you can — information is always better than guessing. But don’t let a negative result convince you nothing’s wrong when your body is telling you otherwise. Your symptoms are data too.

The Bottom Line

The bloated European isn’t just eating too much. They’re carrying an undiagnosed parasite load acquired on holidays, living in mold-contaminated housing that suppresses the immune response needed to clear those parasites, sleeping in an electromagnetic field that disrupts the gut bacteria that would normally keep them in check, eating a mineral-depleted diet that feeds the parasites while starving the immune system, and being prevented from discussing the one cheap, safe, Nobel Prize-winning drug that could fix the parasite component — because a censorship apparatus built during a pharmaceutical emergency never got switched off.

The generation that grew up on cheap package holidays is now the generation walking around bloated, exhausted, and told they have IBS. That’s not a coincidence. That’s a chain of cause and effect that runs from the airport to your gut to the WiFi router to the mold in your walls to the food on your plate — and nobody is looking at the whole chain because every link in it belongs to a different industry, and every industry profits from you not seeing the connection.

Each link has evidence. The full chain is mine to lay out. And Facebook can’t stop me here.

If this resonates, share it. If you’re dealing with unexplained bloating, fatigue, gut issues that won’t resolve — consider that the answer might not be in your GP’s diagnostic handbook. It might be in the soil you walked on, the walls you sleep between, the fields you can’t see, and the food that was designed to sell rather than nourish.

The dogs know. They dig in the earth for the soil bacteria that produce natural antiparasitics. They eat what they need. They don’t need a prescription or a Facebook group.

We’re the ones who forgot. Or had it taken from us.

Norman James is an independent researcher and Building Biology expert based in rural Thailand. He publishes EMF research, building biology, and natural health content at normanjamesemf.substack.com. Your paid subscriptions help feed street dogs in Isaan and fund independent research that no industry will touch.

If you want to reduce your inflammation load while you sleep, grounding is the simplest place to start. I use Groundology earthing pillowcases and Bahé grounding shoes — PM me for a 10% discount code for either.

Previous pieces referenced in this article: