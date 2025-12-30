Norman’s Substack

Dec 30

Brillaint deep dive into the 400Hz harmonic relationship. The wired headphone observation is particularly compelling - airlines accepting massive fuel costs rather than switching to wireless really does speak volumes about what they know but wont publicly state. Your point about MIL-STD-704's strict harmonic control in aviation vs zero control in buildings hits home for me. I've noticed similar patterns in how institutional behavior often reveals actual risk assessment better than official statements.

