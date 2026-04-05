When the Lodge Becomes the Laundry — Documented Cases of Masonic Networks Used for Criminal Operations

The Structure That Rewards the Behaviour

Norman James | April 2026

Right now, in a Paris courtroom, 22 people are standing trial for murder, attempted murder, arson, and criminal conspiracy — all orchestrated through a Masonic lodge in the Paris suburb of Puteaux. The defendants include four officers from France’s foreign intelligence service (DGSE), two police officers, a retired domestic intelligence officer, business executives, a doctor, and an engineer. Thirteen of them face life imprisonment.

The Athanor case is extraordinary — but it’s not unique. It’s not even rare. What follows is a documented catalogue of cases where Masonic lodge structures have been used as operational infrastructure for criminal networks. Not conspiracy theory. Not speculation. Prosecuted cases, parliamentary inquiries, judicial findings, and intelligence reports — from Italy to France to the UK to Argentina.

The thesis isn’t “Freemasons are evil.” The thesis is the same one I laid out in my NASA investigation: any secretive mutual-obligation network with access to state power will eventually be exploited for criminal purposes. The structure rewards the behaviour. Secrecy provides cover. Mutual obligation provides enforcement. Hierarchical trust provides access. And the fraternal brand provides deniability.

Let me show you the evidence.

Cases at a Glance

For those short on time — here’s what’s documented, where, and what happened. The full investigation follows below.

Athanor Lodge, France (2026) — 22 on trial for murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy. 13 face life. Intelligence officers, police, military. Currently in court.

Propaganda Due (P2), Italy (1981) — 962 members including heads of all three secret services, generals, politicians, media. Parliamentary Commission declared it a secret criminal organisation. Connected to the Bologna massacre (85 dead), Banco Ambrosiano collapse, multiple assassinations, and NATO’s Gladio Stay-Behind networks.

‘Ndrangheta–Masonic nexus, Calabria (2023) — Rinascita-Scott maxi-trial: 200+ convicted, 2,200+ years of sentences, five life terms. Mafia created a dedicated rank (La Santa) for dual lodge-mafia membership.

Daniel Morgan murder, UK (1987–present) — Axe murder of private investigator. 10 Freemason officers prominent in investigations. Independent Panel found “institutional corruption.” Murder unsolved after 39 years.

Operation Tiberius, UK (2002) — Met intelligence operation found organised crime using Masonic connections to recruit corrupt police. 61 officers implicated. Full report still classified.

Met Police Obscene Publications Squad, UK (1960s–70s) — Senior detectives and major criminals in same lodges. Multiple custodial sentences for CID officers.

Hillsborough, UK (1989–2025) — 97 dead. Match commander was a Freemason. Freemasons formally banned from investigating the cover-up. IOPC found 12 officers would have faced gross misconduct.

Met Police disclosure fight, UK (2025–present) — Commissioner requires Masonic disclosure. Freemasons sue, claiming religious discrimination. Live in the High Court.

Westminster lodges, UK (2018) — Secret lodges for MPs/peers and political journalists discovered inside Parliament. No members had declared.

Local councils, UK (1999–present) — Parliamentary committee found 41% of independent councillors in Pembrokeshire were Freemasons. Recommended council disclosure. Never implemented. Councils control billions in procurement with zero Masonic disclosure requirements.

Mozart Lodge, Portugal (2011–2017) — Former intelligence chief convicted of abuse of power and breach of state secrecy. Lodge used as corridor between state secrets and corporate profit.

Full investigation, sourcing, and analysis below.

1. The Athanor Lodge, Paris — Currently on Trial (2026)

In July 2020, two members of France’s parachute regiment were arrested near the home of a business coach named Marie-Hélène Dini. They were armed and ready to kill her. They’d been told she was a Mossad spy. She wasn’t — she was a business coach and the target of a commercial rival.

That botched hit unravelled an entire network.

Investigators traced the operation back to the Athanor Masonic Lodge in Puteaux, where three members — Jean-Luc Bagur, Frédéric Vaglio, and Daniel Beaulieu — are accused of running what prosecutors describe as a mafia network. Beaulieu, a former intelligence officer, allegedly recruited operatives from the military and security services to carry out “missions” — intimidation, arson, assaults, and murder.

The charges include the 2018 killing of racing driver Laurent Pasquali, found dead in a forest, allegedly murdered over an unpaid debt owed to associates of Vaglio. In 2019, a car belonging to one of Bagur’s associates was torched after she discovered financial fraud within his company.

Most of the accused — aged 30 to 73 — have no previous criminal records.

The man accused of carrying out the dirty work, former soldier Sébastien Leroy, told police he believed he was acting on behalf of the French government the entire time. He claims Beaulieu “manipulated” him with the promise of becoming a government informant.

Marie-Hélène Dini’s lawyer said what everyone should be thinking: “What my client found terrifying is the fact that the key figures in this case — police officers, former DGSI agents and Freemasons — are precisely the people who are supposed to act for the good of society.”

The trial is expected to last over three months.

2. Propaganda Due (P2), Italy — The Blueprint (1877–1981)

If Athanor is the current case, P2 is the textbook. It’s the case that proved the model.

Propaganda Due was originally founded in 1877 as a legitimate lodge within the Grand Orient of Italy. By the 1970s, under the control of Licio Gelli — a former fascist volunteer, intelligence operative, and textile manufacturer — it had been transformed into what an Italian Parliamentary Commission would later officially designate “a secret criminal organisation.”

In March 1981, police raiding Gelli’s villa in Arezzo discovered a list of 962 members. The list included the heads of all three Italian secret services, 195 military officers (including 12 Carabinieri generals, 22 Army generals, and 8 Admirals), politicians, media executives, judges, bankers, and industrialists. Future Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was on the list.

The crimes connected to P2 include:

The Banco Ambrosiano collapse — one of Italy’s largest banks, with Vatican connections, whose chairman Roberto Calvi (a P2 member known as “God’s Banker”) was found hanging under Blackfriars Bridge in London in 1982. Initially ruled suicide. Later ruled murder. Convictions were obtained in 2016, then overturned on appeal in 2018. The case remains open.

The Bologna massacre — a bomb at Bologna railway station on 2 August 1980 killed 85 people and wounded over 200. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in post-war Italy. Gelli has been recognised in the 2020s as the mastermind behind the attack, carried out as part of Italy’s “strategy of tension” — far-right terrorism designed to create political instability and prevent the left from gaining power.

The murder of journalist Carmine Pecorelli — killed for investigating P2’s activities.

Political corruption within the Tangentopoli bribery scandal — the nationwide “Clean Hands” investigation that brought down the entire post-war Italian political establishment.

Gelli’s operational method is worth studying because it’s the template every subsequent case follows. He demanded secrets, not money. He collected official secrets to consolidate power and personal secrets to blackmail people into joining. Members obeyed because they believed his patronage was essential for their careers — and by the time enough people believed it, the belief became reality. Self-perpetuating power from a manufactured perception of power.

P2 had international reach. Lodge members in Argentina included an interim president, a military junta member, and the founder of the paramilitary Argentine Anticommunist Alliance (the “Triple A” death squads). Gelli held four Argentine diplomatic passports. He brokered arms deals between Libya, Italy, and Argentina. His business partner was Klaus Barbie — the former Gestapo chief responsible for liquidating Freemasons in Amsterdam during WWII. The man who destroyed Freemasons became business partners with the man who weaponised Freemasonry. You couldn’t write this.

Italy passed a law banning secret associations after P2. Article 18 of the Constitution was supposed to prevent it from ever happening again.

P2’s reach went deeper than crime. The 1990–1991 Italian Parliamentary investigations into NATO’s “Stay-Behind” networks — codenamed Gladio in Italy, officially acknowledged by Prime Minister Andreotti in 1990 — found significant overlap between P2 members and the secret paramilitary forces established to resist a Soviet invasion. P2 was not just a criminal lodge. It was a node in Cold War para-state architecture. The same pattern appears in France today — the Athanor defendants include DGSE and DGSI officers whose operatives believed they were carrying out state missions. The structure that makes a lodge useful for organised crime is the same structure that makes it useful for state-sponsored violence. The only difference is who gives the orders.

It didn’t stop there, either.

3. The ‘Ndrangheta–Masonic Nexus, Calabria — 200+ Convicted (2023)

The Rinascita-Scott maxi-trial concluded in October 2023. Over 200 of the 300+ accused were convicted. Total sentences exceeded 2,200 years in prison, including five life sentences. The trial lasted three years, involved over 400 lawyers, and heard nearly 900 witnesses.

Rinascita-Scott didn’t just target the ‘Ndrangheta — the Calabrian mafia, now considered the most powerful criminal organisation in the world. It specifically exposed the symbiotic relationship between mafia clans and deviant Masonic lodges in the province of Vibo Valentia.

The key finding: the ‘Ndrangheta didn’t just infiltrate Masonic lodges. They created a dedicated rank for it. The “Society of Santa” (La Santa) is an upper-tier ‘Ndrangheta rank that explicitly grants high-ranking members permission to hold dual affiliation in both the mafia and Freemasonry. It’s not a side effect. It’s a strategic organisational decision.

Through Masonic lodges, ‘Ndrangheta bosses gained access to politicians, magistrates, business executives, and law enforcement — the “upperworld” that enables the “underworld.” Academic research from the British Journal of Criminology documented the mechanism: an entrepreneur connected to Sicilian Cosa Nostra used Masonic lodge networks to access Supreme Court functionaries who could monitor and delay criminal proceedings — in exchange for bribes.

The investigation by Catanzaro’s anti-mafia prosecutors found what one prosecutor described as “the most obscene face of power” — a secret network of magistrates, journalists, politicians, businessmen, and police.

The Chief Prosecutor of Vibo Valentia, who was on the investigative team, noted something chilling: even collaborating former mafia members warned him off investigating the Masonic connection. “Do you really want to do it?” they asked. “They won’t let you do it.”

In 2017, the Italian Antimafia Parliamentary Commission reported approximately 150–200 associations claiming masonic status were active in Italy. Of the 17,067 masons listed in the four main obediences in Sicily and Calabria, 193 had judicial records for mafia-type criminal involvement. That’s a documented criminal rate of 1.1% — which sounds low until you remember these are only the ones who got caught, and the entire strategic purpose of the dual affiliation is to avoid getting caught.

When the Commission tried to seize lodge membership lists to cross-reference with known mafiosi, the Grand Orient of Italy refused, citing Masonic secrecy. The Commission ordered searches and seized a list of over 6,000 names.

In December 2024, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the seizure violated the lodge’s right to privacy under Article 8 of the Convention.

Read that again. The ECHR placed Masonic privacy above anti-mafia investigation. The very tool Italy needed to map the overlap between organised crime and lodges was ruled illegal by Europe’s highest human rights court.

The structure protects itself.

4. The Daniel Morgan Murder, UK — Institutional Corruption (1987–Present)

Daniel Morgan was a private investigator who was murdered with an axe in a pub car park in Sydenham, South London, on 10 March 1987. Despite six police investigations, multiple arrests, and one collapsed trial, nobody has ever been convicted.

In 2021, the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel — established by the Home Secretary — published its findings. It concluded that the Metropolitan Police exhibited “a form of institutional corruption” which had concealed or denied failings in the case.

The Panel found that 10 police officers who were prominent in the Daniel Morgan murder investigations were Freemasons. One detective involved was a Freemason who later went to work with a prime suspect. A key figure in the case, Detective Sergeant Sid Fillery, was a senior Freemason — Worshipful Master of his local Lodge of Bensham Manor — who replaced Morgan as business partner of the prime suspect after the murder.

The Panel stated it had not seen direct evidence that Masonic channels were “corruptly used” in connection with either the murder itself or to subvert the investigations. But it concluded that Masonic membership was “a source of recurring suspicion and mistrust” that hampered the investigations across several decades.

The Morgan case cannot be separated from the broader pattern of Masonic-linked police corruption in London. Operation Countryman — the anti-corruption investigation of the late 1970s — found corruption at senior levels of Scotland Yard where bent officers used Freemasonry for their own ends and criminals and detectives belonged to the same lodges. Countryman was scaled down despite finding far more potential criminality than initially expected. Allegations were made that “masonic influences” were instrumental in that decision. The 200 Countryman files, handed to the Met to investigate itself, resulted in just one conviction.

After Countryman, Commissioner Kenneth Newman recommended officers stay away from their lodges. In direct defiance, the Manor of St James Lodge was created specifically for officers at New Scotland Yard.

5. Operation Tiberius, UK — Organised Crime Recruitment via Lodges (2002)

Operation Tiberius was a Metropolitan Police intelligence operation conducted in 2002 but not made public until it was leaked to The Independent newspaper in 2014. Its findings were explosive.

The investigation found that criminal organisations had used Masonic connections to “recruit corrupted officers” inside Scotland Yard. It identified serving officers in East London who were Freemasons attempting to discover which detectives were investigating organised crime — by using other police officers who were also lodge members as intelligence sources.

The report implicated 19 former and 42 then-serving officers in corruption.

High-ranking criminal John Palmer was allegedly protected from arrest by corrupt police officers linked through Masonic networks. This protection was documented in the Operation Tiberius files.

Despite these findings, the Metropolitan Police has consistently refused Freedom of Information requests for the full Operation Tiberius report, claiming its release would damage national security.

One name from the Tiberius era deserves specific mention. Kenneth Noye — a major London criminal involved in the Brink’s-Mat gold laundering — was a Freemason who was helped to avoid arrest by a corrupt police officer who was a fellow lodge member. In a separate incident, Noye allegedly offered a £1 million bribe to another officer after the officer initiated a Masonic handshake. The officer wasn’t actually a Mason — he’d done the handshake deliberately to see if Noye would incriminate himself. Noye took the bait. That single anecdote demonstrates the trust mechanism in operation: the handshake signals “I am one of you, therefore you can trust me with criminal information.” It works because the system is designed to make it work.

Around the same period, the Stalker affair added another dimension. In 1986, John Stalker, Deputy Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, was removed from his investigation into RUC shoot-to-kill policies in Northern Ireland. Masonic connections were widely cited as a factor in his removal. The affair ran concurrent with the publication of Stephen Knight’s book “The Brotherhood” — the first major public exposé of Masonic influence in British policing — and Commissioner Newman’s recommendation that officers stay away from their lodges.

6. The Metropolitan Police Obscene Publications Squad, UK — Convictions (1960s–70s)

Before Countryman, before Tiberius, before Daniel Morgan, there was the scandal that first made the connection public.

Investigative journalism by The Times and The Sunday Times in the 1960s revealed that senior Metropolitan Police detectives in the CID and Obscene Publications Squad were receiving regular illegal payments in return for allowing London sex shops to operate unrestricted. The exposure came when journalists found that London detectives shared membership of the same Freemason lodges as active high-profile London criminals. Senior officers were photographed spending holidays with convicted criminals in Mediterranean villas.

Criminal investigations resulted in custodial sentences for a number of senior CID officers. The scandal led to major reforms of the Metropolitan Police — reforms that, as subsequent decades demonstrated, didn’t solve the underlying structural problem.

7. Hillsborough — 97 Dead, a 36-Year Cover-Up, and the Lodge That Nobody Could Investigate (1989–2025)

This is the case that should have changed everything. It didn’t.

On 15 April 1989, 97 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield during an FA Cup semi-final. It was the worst sporting disaster in British history. And for 36 years, the families of the dead have fought a police force, a media establishment, and a political system that systematically blamed the victims for their own deaths.

The man in charge that day was Chief Superintendent David Duckenfield. He had been given command of policing at Hillsborough just three weeks before the match. He had no experience of policing football. He didn’t know the ground. He admitted at the inquests that he “wasn’t the best man for the job.” He ordered the opening of exit Gate C, allowing 2,000 fans to flood into already packed central pens. Then he told FA officials that fans had forced the gate open — a lie that took 26 years to officially unravel.

At the fresh inquests in Warrington, Duckenfield confirmed that he had been a Freemason since 1975 and became Worshipful Master of his local lodge the year after the disaster. His predecessor in command at Hillsborough, the late Brian Mole, was a member of the same lodge. When asked whether his Masonic membership influenced his promotion — the promotion that put him in charge of a match that killed 97 people — Duckenfield said: “I would hope not.”

Colleagues at the time believed otherwise. There was fury within South Yorkshire Police that Duckenfield’s promotion was driven by lodge connections rather than competence.

PC Maxwell Groome testified at the inquests that senior South Yorkshire Police officers who were Freemasons held a meeting in portable cabins the morning after the disaster to shift blame onto Superintendent Roger Marshall. Groome told Michael Mansfield QC that he believed Duckenfield was “a grandmaster of a particularly influential lodge” — the Dore lodge in Sheffield. He said most of the senior officers at the meeting were Masons. When asked why he hadn’t reported this earlier, Groome replied: “Basically, I’d have been committing professional suicide.”

The coroner warned the jury there was no corroborating evidence beyond Groome’s account. But what happened next tells you everything about how seriously the allegation was taken.

The IPCC formally banned all Freemasons from participating in the Hillsborough investigation — Operation Resolve — as civilian investigators. The United Grand Lodge of England was asked to provide historical attendance records of lodge meetings so investigators could assess whether there was “some correlation with individuals involved in decision-making around Hillsborough.” That’s not a conspiracy theory response. That’s an official investigative body deciding the risk of Masonic interference was real enough to act on.

Then there’s Norman Bettison. He was a chief inspector with South Yorkshire Police at the time of Hillsborough and was involved in what was later described as a “black propaganda” unit — a team that produced media materials, including a film narrated by Bettison and shown to MPs, repeating the false claims about drunk and violent fans. In 1998, nine years after the disaster, Bettison was appointed Chief Constable of Merseyside Police — the force serving the city where most of the 97 victims had lived. The families were outraged.

When Home Secretary Jack Straw required police forces to set up registers of Freemason officers, Bettison defied the instruction. Instead of the specific Masonic register that Straw wanted, Bettison created a general “register of interests” — diluting the requirement into meaninglessness. He was knighted in 2006 for services to policing. In December 2025, Liverpool City Council unanimously backed calls to strip him of both his knighthood and his police pension.

The December 2025 IOPC report concluded that 12 officers, including Duckenfield and Bettison, would have faced gross misconduct charges if still serving. The report found that South Yorkshire Police did attempt to deflect blame away from police. However, it stated there was no evidence that the blame-shifting was directly related to Freemasonry or an attempt to protect a Freemason.

I need to be honest about what this case proves and what it doesn’t. The cover-up is proven — 164 police statements were altered, 116 negative comments about the policing operation were removed, police ran national computer checks on the dead to smear their reputations. The Masonic connection is circumstantially supported — confirmed membership, the ban from investigation, Groome’s testimony, Bettison’s refusal to register Masons — but not proven to a criminal standard.

Here’s what I think matters: the institutional response. When investigators thought Masonic connections might have influenced the cover-up of 97 deaths, their response was to ban all Freemasons from the investigation. They didn’t dismiss the concern. They didn’t call it a conspiracy theory. They acted on it. That tells you what the people closest to the evidence thought the risk was — even if they couldn’t prove it in court.

And The Sun’s role? Four days after the disaster, under the headline “THE TRUTH,” Kelvin MacKenzie published fabricated claims that Liverpool fans pickpocketed the dead, urinated on police, and attacked officers giving the kiss of life. The source was South Yorkshire Police officers feeding lies through a Sheffield news agency and a Tory MP. The Sun sent 20 journalists to Liverpool and Sheffield specifically to find negative stories about fans. The resulting Merseyside boycott — still active 37 years later — is widely reported to have cost Murdoch’s empire hundreds of millions of pounds.

I found no evidence that MacKenzie or anyone at The Sun was a Freemason, or that the newspaper’s decision was connected to Masonic networks. The sourcing chain runs through South Yorkshire Police — the same force where Masonic connections were serious enough to warrant a formal ban from the investigation. The Sun was the amplifier. South Yorkshire Police was the source. And the question of what drove senior officers to orchestrate the most comprehensive victim-blaming operation in British policing history — whether it was institutional self-preservation, Masonic loyalty, or both — remains unanswered precisely because the secrecy that surrounds the lodge makes it unanswerable.

That’s the structural problem in one case. Ninety-seven people dead. Thirty-six years of lies. And a question about Masonic influence that can never be definitively answered because the institution is designed to prevent the answer from being found.

8. The Met’s 2025 Disclosure Fight — Happening Right Now

In December 2025, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley announced that all officers and staff would be required to declare if they are, or have ever been, Freemasons. The force said this was in response to decades of unaddressed concerns, the Daniel Morgan Panel recommendations, and an internal survey where two-thirds of staff agreed that Masonic membership “affects public perception of police impartiality.”

The United Grand Lodge of England — dating to 1717 — immediately launched legal action, filing for judicial review at the High Court. They called the policy “religious discrimination” and accused Rowley of “whipping up conspiracy theories.”

The court case is live. The Met has vowed to defend the policy. The Freemasons have vowed to fight it. The only other groups required to make similar declarations to the Met are people with criminal convictions, those dismissed from policing, and certain professionals like private investigators.

The UGLE’s legal team is expected to cite the 2007 ECHR ruling in Grande Oriente d’Italia v. Italy, where requiring candidates for high public office to declare they were not Freemasons was ruled a violation of freedom of association.

The same legal framework that protects lodge secrecy in Italy — where mafia members use that secrecy to infiltrate the judiciary — is being deployed in London to prevent police accountability.

9. The Westminster Lodges — Legislators and Journalists in the Same Secret Room (2018)

In 2018, The Guardian revealed the existence of two secret Masonic lodges operating inside the Palace of Westminster. The New Welcome Lodge was for MPs, peers, and parliamentary staff. The Gallery Lodge was for political journalists working in the Lobby — the press corps that covers Parliament.

No members of either lodge had publicly declared their membership. Many Lobby journalists who weren’t members didn’t even know the lodges existed.

This is your cross-institutional access point operating at the heart of British democracy. The people who make the laws and the people whose job it is to hold them to account — in the same secret fraternity, with mutual obligations, undisclosed to the public or their employers. You don’t need a criminal conspiracy to see the structural problem. A journalist who owes fraternal loyalty to a politician cannot be an independent watchdog. A politician who shares a lodge with the journalist investigating him has an undisclosed channel of influence. Neither needs to do anything overtly corrupt for the structure to compromise accountability — the mere existence of the undisclosed relationship is enough.

10. Local Councils — Billions in Procurement, Zero Disclosure (1999–Present)

The police and judiciary got disclosure requirements — briefly, before they were dropped. Local councils never got them at all. And councils control planning permissions, procurement contracts, and public spending worth billions.

The 1999 Home Affairs Select Committee report “Freemasonry in Public Life” specifically flagged Pembrokeshire County Council, where 41% of independent councillors were found to be current or former Freemasons. The parliamentary committee said this “can easily give rise to concerns that improper influences can be brought to bear on council work.” That’s not a conspiracy allegation — that’s a parliamentary finding based on the committee’s own survey.

The committee recommended extending Masonic disclosure requirements to councillors. It never happened.

The structural gap this creates is enormous. UK local government fraud is estimated at around £5 billion annually by the government’s own anti-fraud bodies, with procurement identified as the single largest fraud risk. Councillors make decisions on planning applications, contract awards, and public asset sales — decisions worth millions per case — with no requirement to disclose whether they share a secret mutual-obligation fraternity with the applicants, contractors, or developers sitting across the table.

The pattern continues into 2026. At Folkestone & Hythe District Council, the council leader and another councillor are documented Freemasons. The council is currently under external audit investigation for £3.108 million in irregular spending that allegedly bypassed contract rules. No proven link between the Masonic membership and the spending irregularities has been established — the investigation is live. But the structural argument is identical to every other case in this article: undisclosed lodge membership plus procurement decisions plus no disclosure requirement equals the same transparency gap that has enabled exploitation everywhere else it has been documented.

The 1998 committee recommended disclosure for councils. Twenty-eight years later, it still hasn’t been implemented. The police got a requirement. The judiciary got a requirement. Both were subsequently dropped under legal pressure from the United Grand Lodge. Councils never even got to the starting line.

If you want to understand why the structural vulnerability persists, look at local government. It’s where the money is, where the decisions are, and where the disclosure requirements aren’t.

11. The Mozart Lodge & SIED, Portugal — The Intelligence-Corporate Bridge (2011–2017)

If Athanor is the French model for weaponised lodges, the Mozart Lodge (Loja Mozart n.º 49) is the Portuguese equivalent.

In 2011, it was revealed that Jorge Silva Carvalho, the former head of Portugal’s strategic intelligence service (SIED), was a member of the Mozart Lodge. He was accused of using his intelligence position to benefit Ongoing Strategy Investments, a private company he joined after leaving government.

The lodge served as neutral ground where high-ranking intelligence officers, politicians, and corporate CEOs met in total secrecy. When the investigation began, the Grand Orient of Lusitania (GOL) initially refused to provide membership lists — citing the same “privacy” defence you see in every other case in this article.

Carvalho was convicted in 2017 for abuse of power and breach of state secrecy. He had ordered a subordinate at the intelligence agency to produce a report on a business journalist and passed internal state data to his new corporate employers.

The case proved what the structure is designed for: a deniable corridor between state secrets and private profit. The lodge provided the introduction. The secrecy provided the cover. The conviction proved the crime. But the structural vulnerability — that intelligence officers and corporate executives can meet in total secrecy through a fraternal organisation — remains unaddressed.

The Grey Zone — How the Lodge Provides Perfect Encryption

In my NASA investigation, I identified the “cost-plus” contract as a financial black hole — a structure where money disappears into unaccountable channels. In Masonic-criminal networks, the black hole is communicative.

There are two types of secrecy operating here. Formal secrecy is “I won’t tell you who is in the lodge.” That’s the kind the ECHR protects. Substantive secrecy is far more dangerous: “Because we are in the lodge together, I can ask you for a favour — dropping a charge, awarding a contract, leaking a file — without ever putting the request in writing or speaking it in a room that might be monitored.”

The lodge provides perfect encryption through shared physical presence. If a judge and a defendant’s lawyer are in the same lodge, they don’t need to exchange a bribe. They don’t need to send a message. They only need to exchange a look, a handshake, or a word at a gathering to signal mutual obligation. No wiretap can catch a shared ritual. No FOIA request can reach a conversation that happens in a room with no minutes, no recording, and no public attendance record.

This is why every attempt to investigate Masonic-linked corruption hits the same wall. The Italian prosecutors can prove the mafia members were also Masons. They can prove crimes were committed. But they cannot prove the lodge meeting was where the instruction was given — because the lodge is designed to leave no trace. The evidence destruction isn’t a failure of the system. It IS the system.

The Pattern

Every case above shares the same structural features:

Secrecy. Lodge membership is confidential. Communications are private. Rituals create bonds that cannot be externally audited. This means any activity conducted through the network is invisible to oversight.

Mutual obligation. Members swear to support and protect one another. In legitimate contexts, this is fraternal charity. In criminal contexts, this is omertà — the code of silence. The structure is identical. Only the intent differs, and the structure has no mechanism to distinguish between the two.

Cross-institutional access. A single lodge brings together police, judiciary, military, intelligence, business, and politics in one room with no public record of who’s there or what’s discussed. No other institution in democratic society provides this. Not political parties (public membership). Not professional associations (public meetings). Not corporate boards (regulated disclosure). Only lodges combine total secrecy with total cross-institutional membership.

Hierarchical trust. The lodge hierarchy provides a pre-built chain of command. When Gelli needed 962 people to obey him, the Masonic structure provided the framework. When the Athanor ringleaders needed soldiers to carry out hits believing they were government missions, the lodge provided the trust infrastructure. When ‘Ndrangheta bosses needed access to Supreme Court functionaries, Masonic dual membership provided the introduction. When NATO needed a deniable paramilitary network, P2 provided the nodes. When a Portuguese intelligence chief needed a route from state secrets to corporate profit, the Mozart Lodge provided the corridor.

Institutional protection. When investigators try to pierce the secrecy — seizing membership lists, requiring disclosure, cross-referencing with criminal records — the legal apparatus of Freemasonry fights back. The ECHR has ruled twice that forcing disclosure of Masonic membership violates human rights. The structure is legally protected from the very scrutiny that would reveal its exploitation.

The Uncomfortable Truth

Most Freemasons are not criminals. The vast majority of lodges are social clubs for middle-aged men who enjoy ritual, charitable giving, and a sense of belonging. That’s not the point.

The point is that the structural features of Freemasonry — total secrecy, mutual obligation, cross-institutional access, hierarchical trust, and legal protection from scrutiny — create the perfect infrastructure for criminal exploitation. Not every lodge will be exploited. But when one is, the exploitation is nearly impossible to detect, investigate, or prosecute.

This is the same argument I make about NASA’s cost-plus contracts. Most NASA engineers are brilliant, dedicated people doing real science. The financial structure is still designed to reward failure. Both things are true at once. The people are not the problem. The structure is the problem.

P2 wasn’t a Masonic lodge that went bad. It was a criminal network that used the Masonic structure because that structure was the most efficient vehicle for achieving its goals. The ‘Ndrangheta didn’t infiltrate Freemasonry by accident — they created a dedicated rank for it because the structure was operationally superior to anything else available. The Athanor defendants didn’t choose a lodge at random — they chose it because it gave them access to intelligence officers, military personnel, and business executives in a single trusted, secret environment.

When the Italian Antimafia Commission tried to cross-reference lodge membership with mafia records, Europe’s highest human rights court stopped them. When the Metropolitan Police tried to require officers to declare lodge membership, the Freemasons sued. The structural protection is not a bug. For those exploiting it, it’s the most valuable feature.

What Would Fix This?

The answer is obvious. It’s also the answer that will never be implemented, because the legal and political power of the institution prevents it.

Mandatory public disclosure of Masonic membership for anyone holding public office, law enforcement authority, judicial power, or intelligence clearance. Not because Masons are criminals. Because the public has a right to know when officials have undisclosed loyalty obligations to secretive organisations. We require financial disclosures. We require conflict-of-interest declarations. We should require fraternal disclosures.

France already requires civil servants to declare lodge membership in certain contexts — and the Athanor trial demonstrates that even partial disclosure requirements don’t prevent exploitation when the culture of secrecy persists. But partial transparency is still better than none. It forces the question into the open. It creates a paper trail. It gives investigators a starting point rather than a wall.

Italy tried this. The ECHR blocked it. The UK tried a voluntary scheme. Two-thirds of officers either didn’t respond or refused to answer. The Met tried mandatory disclosure in 2025. The Freemasons sued.

The pattern of legal “blinking” is itself evidence of institutional protection. In 1998, following the Home Affairs Select Committee report “Freemasonry in Public Life” — a parliamentary inquiry that remains the most comprehensive official investigation into Masonic influence in British public institutions — the UK government mandated that all new appointees to the police, judiciary, CPS, probation, and prison services must declare Masonic membership. A government survey found at least 247 judges, 1,097 magistrates, and an unknown number of police officers who declared. But more than two-thirds of officers either didn’t respond or refused to answer. Then in 2009, after the ECHR ruled against Italy’s disclosure requirements and the United Grand Lodge threatened legal action, the UK government quietly dropped the whole scheme. The law was enacted after a scandal, then repealed under “human rights” pressure — and then re-enacted after the next scandal. The cycle repeats because the structure that creates the problem is the same structure that prevents the solution.

Every attempt at transparency is blocked by the same institutional machinery that enables the exploitation. That’s the pattern. That’s the structure. That’s what protects both the innocent lodge member and the criminal network operator — and the structure cannot distinguish between the two.

The Forest and the Leaf

I said in my NASA investigation: the best way to hide a leaf is in a forest. The best way to hide a criminal network is inside a fraternal organisation so large, so established, and so legally protected that questioning it makes you look paranoid.

Mention “Masonic conspiracy” at a dinner party and watch what happens. The same people who accept that a Masonic lodge in Paris ran a hit squad, that P2 orchestrated the worst terrorist attack in Italian history, that the ‘Ndrangheta created a dedicated rank for Masonic infiltration, and that the Metropolitan Police has been fighting lodge-linked corruption for sixty years — those same people will roll their eyes and change the subject.

That’s the forest. The leaves are hiding in plain sight. In courtrooms in Paris, in parliamentary reports in Rome, in leaked intelligence files in London.

The evidence isn’t hidden. It’s just drowned out by the noise of people who think pointing at a single lodge is the same as pointing at all of them — and by an institutional response that treats any scrutiny as discrimination.

The Athanor trial is happening right now. The Rinascita-Scott convictions are on the public record. The Daniel Morgan Panel report is published. Operation Tiberius exists — even if the Met won’t release it. P2 is the most documented criminal conspiracy of the 20th century.

These aren’t conspiracy theories. They’re court cases.

Follow the evidence.

Norman James is an independent researcher based in Thailand. He publishes at normanjamesemf.substack.com — over 400 articles and 665+ subscribers — covering electromagnetic field research, building biology, investigative journalism, and mathematical physics.

If you have documented evidence — court records, parliamentary findings, FOIA results, judicial decisions — of Masonic lodge structures being used for criminal operations in any country, send it through the Substack. I’ll verify it and update this piece.

This is a living document. Last updated April 2026.