When Logic Gets a No

Norman James

You sit there doing everything right. Every bit of evidence is in front of you. You’ve checked it, you’ve checked it again, you’ve run it past the AI and gone through it line by line. You’ve done everything you possibly can to do the right thing.

And then the person just says: no. I don’t want to do that.

No reason. No counter-evidence. No “here’s what you’ve missed.” Just no.

I think that’s one of the most offensive things I’ve ever heard in my entire life. And it hits ten times harder when it’s someone you care about.

Why it cuts so deep

A stranger saying no, you shrug it off. Someone you care about saying no to the evidence is different. It lands on you in a few ways at once:

All the work gets wiped out in one word. The hours, the checking, the planning, the care you put into getting it right — gone in one go, without anyone even looking at it. And the longer you’ve been planning it, the more it hurts.

It feels like they’re saying no to you. You came with the truth as best you could find it, and you came because you care. The no hits the care as well as the argument.

There’s nothing to answer. If someone gives you a reason, you can work with it. You can look again, find out if you’ve got something wrong. A flat no gives you nothing to work with. It’s a closed door.

It leaves you wondering what the point is. Why bother doing it properly if doing it properly gets the same result as not bothering at all?

A fair answer sounds like this: “Here’s my reason.” Give me that and I’ll go back and check. I’m open to being wrong. They’re the ones who aren’t.

What logic is actually for

Logic is how we sort out what’s real from what we want to be real. It’s the fairest tool we’ve got, because it works the same for everybody. My evidence and your evidence get weighed on the same scale.

When someone steps off that scale and says “I’m just not doing it,” they’re stepping out of the one place where two people can meet on equal ground. That’s what makes it so hard to take. It shuts the conversation down for both of you.

Give children the reason

I’ve been looking online, and there are videos telling parents to never give a child a reason for why they should do something. I think that’s blatantly odd. Why wouldn’t you want to give them the reason?

When I was a child, I hated people telling me to do things without giving me a reason why. If I’d had the reason, I’d probably have done it. Maybe that’s just my logical brain, but that’s the way I work, and I’ve worked that way since I was a child. Without the reason, I felt manipulated. Gaslit, the same way the news does it. People do that when you’re doing the right thing and they want you to do something else.

Then we’ve got DARVO too, another way to manipulate it. It stands for Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender:

Deny. “That never happened.” “That’s rubbish.”

Attack. They go for you instead of the evidence: your tone, your motives, you.

Reverse Victim and Offender. Suddenly they’re the one being hurt, and you’re the one causing trouble.

You bring the evidence, and by the end of the conversation you’re the one apologising. That’s DARVO.

Where the community went

We’ve lived in a community where everything went logically and everyone helped each other out. You had a problem, someone came round. Someone needed a hand, you went. It made sense, so people did it.

Now it’s just selfishness. Mobile phone driven selfishness.

Everyone’s head is down in a screen. The person next to you matters less than the feed in your hand.

The feed tells you what you want to hear. So when someone brings you real evidence, it’s easier to say no and scroll on.

Helping each other has turned into looking after number one. The give and take that held a community together is going.

COVID is another thing that’s happened. People sat and listened to everything on the TV, and then they stopped trusting it. The official narrative they put out on the TV did that. Now people don’t know who to believe, so they believe nobody.

Kids copy what they see on TV. Take Kevin and Perry, the two stroppy teenagers off British telly. Kids think it’s funny, and then they just act out. “I can do that, because they did it.” They’re following people. Whatever goes on the TV, really, we all follow.

And it’s making the world a very divided place. The flat no I’m talking about here is part of the same thing. People have stopped meeting each other halfway, and the phone makes it easy never to have to.

The excuses

The router excuses are a small version of something bigger. I’ve seen it with friends.

One friend wouldn’t even move his Wi-Fi router. Moving it is a two-minute job, and he wouldn’t do it.

Another said if he turned it off at night, it wouldn’t come back on again. Honest to God.

A friend who used to work at a phone shop came out with excuses that were absolutely preposterous.

At first it was funny. The excuses were so ridiculous we laughed, and we sort of let him off because of it.

That was the worst thing we could have done. If you don’t tell people what’s what, they get used to never being challenged.

Say no to logic and you end up in a mess anyway, narcissist or whatever you want to call it. But if someone believes their own lies for too long, without anyone challenging them, then they’re in a serious mess.

The two sides of AI

Now we have AI to check the evidence with. Back then, when I was trying to help a friend out, there was no AI.

The other thing you’ve got is that people don’t like AI, because it gives you the wrong answers. And it does give you wrong answers. I correct it all the time. I shout at it, and there’s a reason why: there are certain things it doesn’t like to do.

I’m writing a website about EMF at the moment, and the AI makes it absolutely ridiculously hard, like it doesn’t want me to write it. Then I go and write a website like Tranquil Meerkat, and it fills the whole thing in for me, easy. It’s so frustrating. That’s the two sides of the coin when you work with AI.

You can’t trust any one of them on its own, so you check everything. Here’s how I do it:

Take it to another AI, then another. Check them all.

Let them fight it out. They’ll tell you that’s wrong, and that’s wrong, and fix that, and fix that.

Polish it. By the end you’ve got something really toned, proper and logical.

Test it. Put it into any AI and it comes back: yeah, that’s a good piece.

Check it yourself. Go over it, make sure it’s all right. Then it’s there and it’s done.

It’s simple. You’re just using mathematics: the 80/20 principle. Each round gets 80% of it right. Then you nest the 20% that’s left in another 80, then that 20% in another 80, then another, until you get it to almost perfect. That’s 80%, then 96%, then over 99%.

That’s how you do it. Then you’ve got absolutely strong evidence, and you can decide what you need to do.

It doesn’t always work. I had a situation here with a car. The AI told me all sorts, and I bounced it from one to the other, to the other, to the other. In the end it came down to a loophole in Thai law that I didn’t know about, and the AI didn’t know about either.

That’s where AI has a big problem: real-world things it doesn’t know. It can talk about physics all it wants and absolutely love it. When it comes to your personal life and stuff like that, it gets bored. I’m telling you, you can see it’s bored.

What I’m doing with it

I’ve had to sit with this one. Here’s where I’ve landed:

I keep doing it properly anyway. The evidence is still the evidence. Someone refusing to look at it doesn’t change what it says.

I write it down. Clear, dated, in plain words. If they ever want to look, it’s there waiting.

I seal it before I say it. I even make SHA-256 codes now, unbreakable seals that lock in what I’ve said before I actually say it. If anyone wants to argue later about what I said or when, the seal settles it.

I let the no be theirs. I can’t make someone reason with me. I can only make sure I’ve reasoned straight myself.

I protect my own head. Getting wound up over it doesn’t help me or them. Step back, breathe, come back to it when I’m level.

It still hurts. When you care about someone and you’re doing everything you can to do right by them, and they won’t even look — that hurts.

My father said matters of the heart hurt the most. I didn’t understand him until I got older. I’ve learnt the most from my father, and I have to say he was right most of the time. I should have listened to more of what he had to say.

But I’d rather be the one who did it properly and got told no, than the one who didn’t bother.

Have you had this? Someone you care about saying no to the evidence? Tell me in the comments.

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