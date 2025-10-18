Video Explanation click here facebook

“Turbo cancers” trace back to old polio trials where they attempted to eradicate the SV40 virus. The method involved using LINACs (linear accelerators), which emit a powerful mix of radiation. The trigger was a specific combo: RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation) and (OR) ionizing radiation acting together, with ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) fields as a constant. This is what activated the SV40 virus, creating “turbo cancer.” ELF + RFR = Disease and Turbo Cancer Where’d SV40 come from? Rhesus macaque monkey kidney cells used to produce the vaccines. It’s not just the monkeys, though; human cells (like HEK lines) could already carry it, with prior exposure to polio vaccines being a vector. The wild part? People with Rh-negative blood appear significantly less susceptible to these risks of the VAX. Now add this to the mix: the spike protein’s structure is a perfect fit for molecular circuitry. It’s almost as if it were designed to be a biological sensor, integrating with technology at a cellular level. Fast-forward to today. Your home is becoming a giant, ungrounded radiation trap.(Microwave on Defrost) Mandated upgrades, like those for the “Green Deal” in the UK, are amplifying radiation, and since most homes don’t conform to building biology standards, the problem is worse. It’s like living in an un-earthed Faraday cage or an airplane—akin to being wrapped in foil insulation or under a metal roof —where you need flight mode 24/7. Mobile phone radiation has been quietly ramped up from ~14 mW/m² over 7 channels 4G to a potential 400 mW/m² spread across 200 channels 5G.

This didn’t happen overnight—they built our tolerance for it. WiFi started on the 2.4 GHz band (very close to our microwave’s frequency), with its strength gradually increasing through new standards (B, G, AC, etc.). Now we have WiFi 6, blasting stronger, denser signals across the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. Throw in smart meters, EoP devices, and cheap LED lights—even from reputable brands I have tested for DJ ing continued use are higher than a cell towers —that are pushed beyond safety limits. Technology is the new vaccine, with similar liabilities. People will protest being poisoned, but not by a technological ‘drug’ they’ve grown to love.

Connecting the dots from a 1950s lab to your living room. Change my mind!. #SV40 #EMF #TurboCancer