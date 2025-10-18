Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baba Drekkiu's avatar
Baba Drekkiu
Oct 18Edited

Do you think my RH0- blood type is a reason of my good health despite of my bad habits?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Norman James and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture