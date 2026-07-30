If you really think about it logically, everything we are made from vibrates, our bodies run on frequency. On timing. Maybe even on something happening in a fourth dimension TIME. Call it whatever you want — it’s a purification of what our being actually is. So why isn’t the answer vibration?

If relativity tells us that what makes us is vibration, then we have to go small. Really small. Imagine the smallest thing to an atom is as a bacteria is to the universe.

Here’s what fascinates me. At CERN, one of the strangest observations is that something can be bigger on the inside than it is on the outside. The Higgs boson — the so-called “God particle” — points at exactly that. Think about it: there is something heavier sitting inside every atom than the atom itself seems to account for. That means there’s more going on down there than we’ve realise. More structure, more mass, more something, packed into a space that shouldn’t be able to hold it.

So what’s the fastest speed in the universe? Light speed.

Follow that through. If the thing that made us — whatever is doing the vibrating, whatever is generating the timing that our bodies run on — is operating at that speed, or connected to it, then the logic starts to join up. Ask yourself this question what travels at this speed!

Hold that thought. As if you are interested. I want to try and explain and share with you the most profound discovery I have made.

If you want to follow this line of reasoning further, Im working on a way to explain this really easily. So coming soon…… come find me and Subscribe at…