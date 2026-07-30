Norman James

Norman James

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mary-lou
Jul 31Edited

nice one! what makes us real are waves (same thing, I guess).

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Thomas Brown
Jul 31

I'm subscribed to both your substack and look forward to your posts. I don't always have time to comment but I do read what you publish. Review? Absolutely but I'm still trying to get my head around your previous posts...

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