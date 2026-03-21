What Is Actually Poor?

We’ve been lied to about poverty. The entire framework for measuring it is a con designed to make the Western model look successful and everyone else look like they need saving. Time to take that apart.

The GDP Lie

The West measures wealth by GDP per capita — how much money passes through corporate systems per person. By that metric, a British office worker earning £25,000 a year is “richer” than a Thai farmer with land, food growing everywhere, no debt, and a house he owns outright.

Think about that for a second.

The British worker can’t afford rent. Eats processed rubbish because real food is expensive. Has no land, no assets, and is one paycheck from homelessness. Spends two hours a day commuting in a metal box breathing recycled air under fluorescent lights. Goes home to a rented flat he’ll never own, watches television until he falls asleep under WiFi radiation, and gets up to do it again tomorrow.

The Thai farmer wakes up with the sun. Picks fruit from his own trees. Grows rice on his own land. His house is paid for. His family is around him. His neighbours share what they have because there’s abundance everywhere. He’s never seen a food bank because the concept is alien — the food is right there, growing.

Who’s poor?

Food Sovereignty Is Real Wealth

The single most important measure of genuine wealth is this: can you feed yourself without permission from the system?

In Thailand, yes. In rural Russia with the dacha tradition, yes. In Kenya, where smallholder farmers still grow their own maize, beans, and vegetables on family plots and feed their communities directly from the soil — yes. In Brazilian favelas, where communities have turned rooftops and abandoned lots into urban food gardens because they understood that waiting for the system to feed them meant starving — yes. This isn’t a one-country argument. Across Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America, wherever people still have access to land and the knowledge to work it, real wealth exists.

In the UK? No. The land was stolen centuries ago during the enclosures. Common land where ordinary people grew food was seized by aristocrats and fenced off. People were forced into factory cities with no choice but to sell their labour for wages, then spend those wages buying food they used to grow for free.

That system has never been reversed. A handful of aristocratic families and the Crown Estate still own vast swathes of Britain today. Thirty-six thousand people own half of rural England. That’s not ancient history in a textbook — that’s the current structure of the country. The same families that stole the land still hold it, and the descendants of the people it was stolen from queue at food banks.

And if you want to grow your own food in modern Britain? Good luck. Allotment waiting lists run years long in most cities. Years. To access a tiny patch of dirt in a country that calls itself wealthy. The system isn’t broken — it’s designed to keep you dependent. You are not supposed to feed yourself. You are supposed to buy.

A country with food banks is poor. A country with fruit trees in every garden is rich. I don’t care what the GDP says.

Water — The Original Theft

You can make the same argument about water. In rural Thailand and much of the Global South, people have access to natural water sources — rivers, wells, rainwater collection. Water falls from the sky and flows through the land. It’s there.

In the UK, water is privatised. Companies charge you monthly for what falls from the sky, pocket billions in profit and dividends, then dump raw sewage into the rivers and seas. English rivers are so polluted you can’t swim in most of them. The water that comes out of your tap is treated with chemicals because the companies responsible for keeping it clean destroyed it for profit first.

People in the “developing” world drink from wells their grandparents dug. People in the “developed” world pay a corporation for permission to access a basic human need — and the corporation poisons the source. Tell me again who’s developed.

The Debt Trap They Call Prosperity

Western “wealth” is debt. The average British household owes tens of thousands in mortgages, car finance, credit cards, and student loans. American household debt is measured in trillions. These people don’t own anything — the bank owns it and lets them use it as long as they keep paying.

Education is the same racket. Young people go into decades of debt to get credentials for jobs that don’t pay enough to clear the debt. A university degree that costs £50,000 leads to a £28,000 salary. The maths doesn’t work and it was never supposed to. The point is to lock people into the debt system before they’re old enough to understand what they’ve signed. Meanwhile the practical knowledge that actually sustains life — how to grow food, build a house, ferment, preserve, work the land — is dismissed as “unskilled.” The system values a marketing degree over the ability to feed yourself. That tells you everything about whose interests the system serves.

Meanwhile, the “poor” farmer in Thailand or Russia or Kenya owns his land outright, owes nothing to anyone, and can’t be evicted by a bank because there’s no bank involved. He doesn’t need a credit score because he doesn’t need credit. He doesn’t need insurance because his community is his insurance.

The West invented a system where you borrow money to buy things you don’t need, to impress people you don’t like, and then spend your entire working life paying it back with interest. Then they called it prosperity and told the rest of the world they should want it too.

Time — The Wealth Nobody Measures

The average Western worker spends 40 to 50 hours a week working for someone else. Add 10 or more hours commuting. Add the evening hours too exhausted to do anything but stare at a screen. Weekends are for recovering just enough to do it again on Monday. Holidays are rationed out in days — a few weeks a year if you’re lucky — and even then people check their emails because the system has made them afraid of falling behind.

That’s not a life. That’s a schedule someone else wrote for you.

The Thai farmer works hard — nobody’s romanticising that. But he works on his own schedule, for himself, on his own land. If the rice is planted and the rain is coming, he rests. If his kid is sick, he stays home. He doesn’t need to request annual leave from a manager to attend his own child’s school event. His time belongs to him.

Time autonomy is wealth. The West has almost none of it. People with six-figure salaries who can’t take an afternoon off without permission are not rich. They’re expensive slaves.

Community as Infrastructure

In Thailand, your neighbours are your childcare, your insurance policy, and your emergency fund. Someone’s house gets damaged, the village rebuilds it. Someone’s sick, people bring food. Someone dies, the whole community is there. Nobody fills out a form. Nobody calls a helpline. Nobody waits six weeks for an appointment.

The West replaced all of that with paid services. Childcare costs more than rent. Insurance is a billion-pound industry that exists to avoid paying out. Mental health support has a waiting list measured in months. Elder care is warehousing old people in institutions so their children can keep working.

Then they wonder why everyone’s lonely and broke. You destroyed the community and sold the services back to people at a profit. That’s not civilisation. That’s a business model.

The Propaganda Machine

None of this is accidental. The public relations industry — which is just propaganda with a friendlier name — has been engineering public perception for over a century. Edward Bernays, nephew of Sigmund Freud, literally wrote the book on it in the 1920s. He argued that public opinion must be engineered from above by society’s “view masters.” His first big experiment was convincing American women that smoking was glamorous and liberating. He staged women marching in New York’s Easter Parade holding cigarettes under banners calling them “torches of liberty.”

From that moment on, the business world used Bernays’ techniques to sell the idea that America — and by extension the West — is a country of progress, freedom, and prosperity. PR became advertising. Advertising became the media industry. The media industry became social media — the same manipulation, now automated, personalised, and running 24 hours a day in your pocket. The tools evolved but the purpose never changed: engineer consent, manufacture desire, keep people buying.

The reality is a civilisation built on debt, processed food, electromagnetic pollution, and manufactured consent. But you’ll never hear that on the BBC or CNN because the same corporate interests that own the debt own the media.

They don’t need to censor you. They just need to keep you too distracted, too tired, and too indebted to think. And it works. Billions of people in the “developed” world genuinely believe they’re free because they get to choose between brands.

The North Korea Test

If you want to know how deep the propaganda goes, mention North Korea.

Say “North Korea” and most Westerners immediately picture starvation, tyranny, and a brainwashed population. Ask them where that picture comes from and they can’t tell you. They’ve never been there. They don’t know anyone who’s been there. They absorbed it from the same media system this piece has been pulling apart.

Consider the source. The West’s most prominent voice on North Korean life is Yeonmi Park — a defector turned conservative media celebrity who appears on Joe Rogan and Candace Owens selling horror stories. Her account of her father’s death changes with every telling — buried alone at midnight in one version, cremated in another, carried up a mountain by relatives in a third. On South Korean television she was nicknamed “the Paris Hilton of North Korea” for stories about her family’s wealthy lifestyle, which flatly contradicts the starvation narrative she sells to Western audiences. North Korea scholars have debunked her claims that North Koreans can’t access world maps and aren’t taught basic maths. A Swiss businessman who lived and worked in the country for seven years publicly challenged her claims about corpses floating down rivers. Her testimony has been compared to the Nayirah testimony — the fabricated incubator babies story used to sell the first Gulf War. She’s not a witness. She’s a product, packaged for a market that pays well for stories confirming what it already believes.

Here’s what we actually know: the United States dropped 635,000 tons of explosives on North Korea including 32,000 tons of napalm. They destroyed 75% of the country. The US granted immunity to Japanese Unit 731 scientists who had conducted biological weapons experiments on Korean and Chinese civilians, then built on that research for their own programmes. Most Westerners have never heard any of this. The country’s isolation didn’t happen in a vacuum — it was bombed flat by America and then demonised for the next 70 years. Watch the documentary for yourself — An Example of Anti-Western Propaganda | North Korean Government Documentary | Timeline — and ask yourself how much of what you’ve been told about North Korea came from the same propaganda machine it describes.

When North Korea produced YouTube content showing ordinary life in Pyongyang — people eating in restaurants, riding amusement parks, going shopping — South Korea blocked it and YouTube deleted the channels. If the horror stories were obviously true, why censor the counter-evidence? You don’t ban content that’s obviously fake. You ban content that’s persuasive enough to threaten your narrative.

Countries get demonised when they reject the Western model — the electric, connected, consuming, indebted model. If a population isn’t plugged into the grid, isn’t buying the products, isn’t watching the screens, isn’t taking the pharmaceuticals, they’re not generating profit for the system. That makes them a threat, not because they’re dangerous but because they’re proof that the system isn’t necessary. And that proof has to be buried under a narrative of poverty and oppression so nobody in the West looks at it and starts asking questions.

Ask yourself why a country like North Korea has been bombed, sanctioned, and isolated for seven decades. The official answer is always ideology — communism, nuclear weapons, human rights. But consider it from another angle. A population living on what I call an Electric Diet — minimal electromagnetic exposure, natural food from the land, genuine darkness at night, circadian rhythms intact, gut microbiome undisrupted by constant EMF bombardment — is a population whose DNA repair mechanisms are functioning as evolution intended. No WiFi disrupting melatonin production. No phone towers interfering with calcium ion channels. No artificial light destroying sleep architecture. That’s not deprivation. That’s a control group. And a healthy control group is the last thing the pharmaceutical-industrial complex wants anyone to see, because it exposes the entire Western health model as the disease it claims to be treating.

The point isn’t that North Korea is a paradise. The point is that you don’t know it isn’t, and neither does anyone else repeating the approved narrative. We make things up about countries we’ve never visited because we were told what to think by a television.

The Health Tax Nobody Talks About

Channel 4’s “World’s Best Diet” documentary ranked Iceland number one in the world. The UK came in at 34th. Iceland’s secret? Fresh fish, organic free-range meat, fermented foods, no factory farming, clean water straight from the ground. A population eating from the land and sea rather than from a factory. It’s also worth remembering what happened when Iceland rejected the Western financial model — after the 2008 crash they let the banks fail, jailed the bankers, and refused to bail out the system with public money. The international response was to treat them like pariahs. A country that eats the best diet on earth and had the nerve to hold financial criminals accountable gets sidelined by the same establishment that rewards nations drowning in debt and processed food. Funny how that works.

So why isn’t the rest of the “developed” world following Iceland’s lead? Because the developed world is sick — and the sickness is profitable. Cancer, diabetes, heart disease, autoimmune conditions, mental health crises — all of it climbing year after year despite spending trillions on healthcare.

The United States spends more on healthcare per person than any country on earth and has worse health outcomes than most of the developed world. The UK isn’t far behind — the NHS is collapsing under demand while the population gets sicker every year. More spending, worse results. That should tell you the model is broken at a fundamental level. They’re not treating illness. They’re managing symptoms in a population that’s being poisoned by its own environment.

Why? Because the environment is toxic. EMF radiation from WiFi, phone towers, and household wiring bathing every living cell 24 hours a day. Processed food designed in laboratories to be addictive rather than nutritious. Artificial light destroying circadian rhythms. Screen addiction hijacking dopamine systems. Pharmaceutical drugs treating symptoms while ignoring causes.

The WHO classified night shift work as a probable carcinogen. Not because of the work itself — because of the light and electromagnetic exposure during hours when the body needs darkness to repair. Night shift workers have massively higher rates of cancer, heart disease, and metabolic disorders. That’s a mainstream institutional source telling you that disrupting natural light cycles causes cancer. Now multiply that by an entire civilisation that never turns the lights off, never switches off the WiFi, never lets the body rest in genuine electromagnetic silence.

A population living without EMF exposure, eating natural food from the land, sleeping in genuine darkness, and spending their days physically active and socially connected would be healthier than any Western population. That’s not opinion — that’s basic biology. Every organism on earth evolved under natural light cycles, natural food sources, and zero artificial electromagnetic radiation. Deviate from that and the body breaks down. It’s that simple.

The “poor” countries that haven’t been fully electrified, fully connected, fully processed — they might be healthier for it. The absence of Western infrastructure isn’t deprivation. In many cases, it’s protection.

The Abundance Principle

I live in rural Thailand. I moved here from the UK for health reasons — electromagnetic hypersensitivity that was destroying my cognitive function. What I found wasn’t a “developing country.” What I found was abundance.

Fruit grows everywhere. Vegetables come out of the ground without much encouragement. People share what they have because when there’s surplus, generosity is the natural state. Nobody hoards mangoes. Nobody puts a price on the herbs growing by the road.

The weather matters too. Warm climate means people are outside, talking, connected. Cold climate drives people indoors, isolated, defensive. There’s a direct line between sunshine, food abundance, and human generosity. It’s not cultural — it’s environmental. Put any population in abundance and warmth and they become generous. Put them in scarcity and cold and they hoard.

The UK is cold, expensive, competitive, and scarce by design. The scarcity isn’t natural — it’s manufactured through land ownership, planning laws, corporate food systems, and an economic model that requires people to be desperate enough to work jobs they hate for wages that don’t cover the bills.

Redefining Rich

I’m not romanticising poverty. I’m saying we’ve been given false definitions of wealth and told to measure our lives against them. The metrics are rigged. The scoreboard is owned by the people winning the game. Time to build a different one.

Rich is owning your land. Rich is growing your food. Rich is having community around you that shares and supports. Rich is sleeping in darkness and waking with the sun. Rich is breathing clean air and drinking clean water. Rich is having time — time with your family, time in nature, time to think.

Poor is owing money you can’t repay. Poor is eating food that’s killing you. Poor is living under radiation you can’t escape. Poor is having no land, no community, and no autonomy.

Poor is believing you’re free because you get to choose between two brands of the same poison.

Watch: An Example of Anti-Western Propaganda | North Korean Government Documentary

The following is a transcript of the documentary referenced in this piece. It was hosted on the Timeline - World History Documentaries channel (5.82M subscribers). Whether you believe it was produced by North Korea or not is irrelevant — what matters is whether the content is true. Watch it. Read it. Make up your own mind.

This is a film about psychological warfare. A specific type of warfare designed to distract and misinform. It has many disguises, violent, evil, and is used against everyone.

Of course such Machiavellian activity requires a disguise, which is why propagandists called themselves the public relations industry. But do not be fooled — public relations and propaganda are interchangeable. And it is the massive public relations industry that is designed to alter perception, reshape reality, and manufacture consent.

A Hollywood set designer was brought in to create a $200,000 backdrop for official war briefings. America alone has more public relations propagandists than reporters, which means that nearly half of what people in the West hear, see, or read is written by professional liars whose job it is to keep people in front of their televisions, reading gossip magazines, eating vast amounts of toxic food, and shopping — always shopping for the latest fashions.

That’s the ideal for propagandists, and great efforts are made in trying to achieve and maintain that ideal. Anything that keeps the masses from organizing themselves and asking important questions about what their masters are really up to.

In the 1960s, a period of heightened awareness against the establishment, with students leading the resistance — but when the situation seemed to be getting out of hand, the establishment ordered it to be stopped. And the propagandists moved quickly to lead the young people away from dangerous protests into such fashionable distractions.

But that was then. This is now. Celebrity, sex, rock music, technology — or any kind of revolution except the social revolution.

In this film we will reveal the methods used by the propagandists to control populations on behalf of their owners. Although these rich and powerful owners only make up 1% of the world’s population, they have mastered the use of propaganda over 99% of the world’s population, turning them into consumer slaves who work harder and harder to buy things they don’t need.

These consumer slaves also pay taxes to their government, money from which is used to develop new weapons for the pernicious invasions and occupations of other countries. In the last five years alone they’ve given their owners more than 1 trillion dollars for these illegal and immoral wars that can’t be won — even encouraged to send their own children to fight them.

You have just been exposed to a range of propaganda devices used by the West to control, manipulate, neutralize, and anesthetize entire populations — its own and that of other nations.

The success of these mind-warping devices depends on their remaining hidden from the masses.

Our dear leader had insisted that you see with your own eyes exactly how this war against the mind is used to turn Western citizens into compliant slaves.

Has this man just broken a world record? Has he just created a medicine that can save thousands of lives? Perhaps he has been chosen to represent his community in some way? No. This man has just purchased a telephone.

What is making them scream and cry with such profound joy? They are on a television program where they are receiving consumer items. This hysteria is not because they have found God — but because they are receiving sneakers.

The propagandist knows that an individual has a natural desire to be on a winning side, the need to fit in with the crowd. The easiest way to achieve this is to make them chant favorable yet deliberately vague slogans like: “This changes everything.” “Just do it.” “I’m loving it.” “Support our troops.”

The beauty of slogans like “support our troops” is that they don’t mean anything. That’s the whole point of good propaganda. You want to create a slogan that nobody is going to be against and everybody’s going to be for. Nobody knows what it means — because it doesn’t mean anything, points out Professor Noam Chomsky.

With this in mind, propaganda provides simple answers to complex problems and asks for approval without question. Do you love freedom? Are you with us or with the enemy? We can use this method to sell phones, violence, cosmetics — or even wars, like the unwinnable war on terror announced by these degenerates, and the hypocritical war on drugs announced by this master criminal.

The most popular slogans contain virtue words that embody what slaves in the West have been conditioned to value most dearly. Words like freedom, truth, peace, liberty, and democracy.

“The 20th century has been characterized by three developments of great political importance: the growth of democracy, the growth of corporate power, and the growth of corporate propaganda as a means of protecting corporate power against democracy,” writes Howard Zinn.

Let’s look at that last line again: the growth of corporate propaganda as a means of protecting corporate power against democracy.

America has tried to overthrow 50 governments, many of them democracies. In the process, over 30 countries and their people have been attacked. And the results? Not one single undemocratic country has been turned into a genuine democracy.

The grotesque act of invading other countries, claiming them as your territory, and stealing their resources to keep your corporate owners in power used to be known as empire building. The latest propaganda slogan for empire building is “globalization” — a vague word with warm connotations of unification. What it really means is the acquisition of other people’s resources at any cost, and unlimited slave labor. Slave labor needed to produce the unnecessary goods sold to these slaves — slaves to persuasion and influence. In reality, these are debt slaves, since they can’t even afford the things they buy.

Even in times of peril and economic meltdown, the orders of their president are clear: they must keep consuming. Is this democracy?

February 15, 2003 — millions of people worldwide took to the streets in the world’s largest ever day of protests against the Bush regime and their British and Australian lapdogs who wanted to go to war on manufactured grounds. The majority of the world voted against this. The 1% went ahead with their pre-planned war, as always using the people’s children to do the fighting. It’s important to note that these cowards were happy to order mass death and destruction despite never having served themselves. Is this democracy?

Real democracy is when the majority of people make a decision and it’s upheld. For example, in polls taken throughout the world, the vast majority of citizens want to see these war criminals stand trial for crimes against humanity, since 90% of their casualties were civilians.

The war on terror is a vague propaganda slogan. A real war on terror would include direct intervention in Darfur, Myanmar, Zimbabwe. A real war on terror would start with American citizens refusing to pay taxes that support Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine — taxes that could be used to help Americans who are unemployed or working without health care.

Of course, if you dare to point this out in America you would be named anti-American and a traitor, or one of those who “hate freedom.” So people keep quiet because they are afraid of expressing how they feel.

“You’ve got to keep them pretty scared, because unless they’re properly scared and frightened that all sorts of devils are going to destroy them from outside or inside, they may start to think — which is very dangerous because they’re not competent to think. Therefore it’s important to distract them and marginalize them,” points out Professor Noam Chomsky.

Those who have understood this have manipulated people for centuries — indeed millennia — by manufacturing and controlling religion. The Western religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Catholicism use a propaganda manual called the Bible. Although it is the same story, each brand claims its version is the best one.

As with any advertising program, the propagandist knows that there is no idea easier to sell than the idea that you are vastly superior to everyone else. So they tell their followers that they are unique in human history, they are descended from the first man and first woman, and that they are chosen by their supreme creator to rule over all other cultures. To secure the deal, they add the idea of an eternal soul, so death doesn’t seem so bad — and they won’t resist being sent to fight against competing brands.

“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by the rulers as useful.” — Seneca the Younger.

“The god of the Old Testament is arguably the most unpleasant character in all fiction — jealous and proud of it, a petty, unjust, unforgiving control-freak, a vindictive, bloodthirsty ethnic cleanser, a misogynistic, homophobic, racist, infanticidal, genocidal, megalomaniacal, sadomasochistic, capriciously malevolent bully.” — Scientist Richard Dawkins.

With the use of science we can now diagnose God as a psychopath with extreme narcissistic personality disorder. He is a character created by humans who sought to control others by naming themselves as prophets of God. While most people who claim to be prophets of God are kept in mental asylums, others make their way into positions of power.

“Today I believe I am acting in accordance with the will of the mighty creator. By defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.” — Adolf Hitler.

Working in accordance with God isn’t just for believers. British Prime Minister Tony Blair turned to Catholicism after killing as many innocent Muslim civilians as possible. He’s okay now — he can be forgiven for mass murder and sit next to his God for eternity. All he has to do is sit in a box and confess his sins to a priest. For terrorists like Tony Blair, the Mafia, and the IRA, Catholicism is the ideal choice.

The Catholic Church wholeheartedly supported the Nazis and, with the help of the CIA, continued to protect them after the fall of the Third Reich by passing them along the infamous rat line to safety in America. It also goes out of its way to protect the malignant child abusers who run its operations. Most of all, it protects the Pope — the richest man in the world — who travels to Africa pleading for an end to poverty despite never using his own riches to help his most desperate followers. Instead, he promises the poorest that they will be the richest in heaven.

These leaders show no mercy to the weak — even in their own country. After a devastating hurricane, no mercy for the weak.

Less than 5% of the Western population, charged with narcissism and unusual intelligence, have wormed their way into the 1% who rule over the masses. They are strongly against democracy, because in a true democracy these treacherous monsters would be impeached and sentenced to death for lying, race hate, mass murder, and war crimes.

“Impeachment is not acceptable,” declared this smiling new president who came to power in 2009. Why? Because he is one of them. His advisors are drawn from the same gang of Washington thugs and Wall Street banksters as the so-called opposition. His presidency was paid for by the same lobbyists and corporations that sponsored all of the other presidents before him.

The most obvious lie in democracy — that two candidates represent a choice when they are clearly run by the same interests. It is actually a single-party system in the United States — a Demo-Republican party under the guise of two parties, Democrat and Republican. No matter which of the two you vote for, you vote for the Demo-Republican party.

Able to vote for one of your brands is the best way to make them feel like they are connected to their candidate and involved in a democracy. If they are distrustful of one candidate, you give them a completely new smiling face with slogans like “Yes We Can” and “Time for Change” that are easy to chant and provide hope but are essentially meaningless. This charming president will do exactly what he is told to do by his corporate masters — spending countless billions on killing humans in faraway lands while his own people continue to suffer. Democracy is just a slogan.

In this vulgar television series, carefully selected Americans have to pretend to survive by being the most conniving, manipulative, and money-hungry contestant on embarrassingly contrived multi-million dollar sets — to win. This is the epic metaphor for America, where the real survivors are the millions of homeless people who don’t get to go home after filming.

This cult of death is rooted in the Bible, which the imperialist slaves believe is actually the Word of God. The same God that’s used to send them to kill humans on the other side of the world because they have a different God. God and country are an unbeatable team — they break all records for oppression and bloodshed.

So the 1% have always controlled the 99% with religion. They are the ones who control information and decide what people think — or even decide what people know.

“Who controls the past controls the future. And who controls the present controls the past.” — George Orwell.

When carrying out attacks on other nations, destroying their infrastructure, and deforming their future generations with the use of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons, the imperialist needs to rewrite history and keep repeating it over and over until it becomes true.

“In my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in — to kind of catapult the propaganda.” — George W. Bush.

They will tell you that the Nazis killed six million Jews in World War Two. That’s why the Jews will enjoy endless sympathy despite Israel continuing to commit many of the same crimes as the Nazis. But if you keep silent about the 26 million Russians killed by the Nazis in World War Two, then Russian suffering becomes invisible.

Every year the West celebrates the progress of Western civilization with a propaganda campaign known as Columbus Day. Christopher Columbus set out to claim new riches for the Catholic Church. Arriving on Hispaniola in 1492, he spoke of the three million Taino Indians who came out to greet them as the friendliest, kindest people in the world — then systematically enslaved, raped, and killed them at such a rate that by 1555 every single one of them was dead.

“Christopher Columbus not only opened the door to a new world but also set an example for us all by showing what monumental feats can be accomplished through perseverance and faith.” — George HW Bush.

Perseverance and faith was the basis of Manifest Destiny, in which the American government decided that God wanted white Christians to take over the continent. Their God clearly didn’t like the 100 million Native Americans who lived in harmony with nature, as 99% of them were systematically murdered. This is now celebrated with a propaganda campaign called Thanksgiving Day — only nobody speaks of land theft, genocide, or destruction of culture.

The Americans also have a day for celebrating their victory over invaders. Independence Day is a celebration of the Declaration of Independence, which was created by intellectual men whose visions were similar to the superior ideas of Juche — a glorious nation of equal and happy citizens who were not oppressed by the forces of religion and empire. But America is not the only perpetrator of crimes against humanity and the planet. The British occupying India and running opium wars out of China. The wicked Japanese. France on every continent. The World Bank and IMF in every poor country since World War Two. All have committed grave crimes against humanity.

Israel continues to conquer, steal, and erase. Australia celebrates with lies like Australia Day — a celebration of the day in 1788 when Australians, who were merely geographically displaced European criminals deemed unworthy of being on British soil, were sent off to settle as far away as possible. Their arrival was not so lucky for the Aborigines who had been there for 40,000 years — the oldest human presence on earth.

“The lucky country” is a propaganda phrase used to cover up Australia’s most enduring taboo — genocide. White Australians don’t like that word. They admit to words like pacifying, killing, cleansing, excluding, exterminating — anything but genocide. Anything but the truth.

Another country that refuses to acknowledge its psychopathic past is Japan — a failed empire that tries to cover up all of its atrocities.

It is a remarkable fact that modern propaganda began with the British, who established a secret War Propaganda Bureau in 1914 in order to sway American public opinion and gain sympathy for the Allied cause. It was headed by George Creel, who described it as “the world’s greatest adventure in advertising.”

His immediate job was to convince the pacifist American people that a war some 4,000 miles away was worth fighting, even though American soil was not threatened. He helped this cause by exploiting a weekly film audience of 80 million.

The process worked so well that Americans learned to hate German civilians almost as much as the targeted German government. In just six months, after his re-election on a “stay out of the war” pledge, President Woodrow Wilson declared war on Germany.

One week later the US set up its own propaganda organization, the Committee on Public Information, which became so successful that it continues to this day as the United States Information Agency.

While the British abandoned propaganda in peacetime, the Americans maintained its use under the leadership of Creel Commission psychologist Edward Bernays, who argued that American public opinion must be engineered from above by society’s “view masters” — the 1% — to control the rabble.

His first experiment was to convince American women that smoking was glamorous and liberating, despite common fears that smoking was associated with prostitution. In New York’s Easter Parade, women marched each holding a cigarette and wearing a banner proclaiming it a “Torch of Liberty.”

The business world then turned to Bernays to indoctrinate citizens with a capitalist story until the masses willingly adopted the idea that America is a country of big business, by big business. This should more appropriately be called corporatism, because it is a merger of state and corporate power.

Meanwhile, Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels was openly thanking the British and Americans for their propaganda model. Historical documents prove that Goebbels ordered stormtroopers to burn down the German Reichstag, which he blamed on the Communists. This had the desired effect of frightening the population, who surrendered their civil rights and enabled the Nazis to swiftly transform Germany from republic to fascist state and launch World War Two.

35 million lives were given up in World War Two, in patriotic fervor created by propaganda campaigns.

For the second time, the American public and Congress were overwhelmingly against entering the war in Europe. So President Franklin Roosevelt needed something that could provoke Hitler into declaring war on the US and frighten the public into action. He did this by deliberately failing to warn his fleet commanders that a surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was imminent. Warnings came to him from the governments of Britain, Australia, and the Soviet Union, and are now a matter of public record.

We in Korea were among the first to alert them, because we know better than anyone the vicious Japanese.

As if using propaganda to send their pacifist population to war wasn’t bad enough, consider how America repaid its people for defeating the Nazis. Operation Paperclip was the safe transfer of Nazi scientists and operatives into the CIA. Nazis like Josef Mengele, the infamous Angel of Death who carried out live experiments on humans in the death camps. These death industry pros were given new identities as US citizens and employed in US laboratories to develop a dazzling array of mind-control programs for the CIA, as well as new products and ideas — including LSD.

Not only did companies like General Electric, DuPont, Ford, and Bell help with Operation Paperclip, but so did Americans like Prescott Bush, the patriarch of the presidents George Bush. Documents in the National Archives and Library of Congress show that he committed treason continuously between 1924 and 1951 — first by using Jewish slave labor in collusion with the Nazis, and then by bringing those Nazis and their assets into America. By being a traitor to his country, this Nazi collaborator became a senator and his family has assumed great power in America.

Records show that the Rockefeller Standard Oil Company were selling more oil to Hitler’s war effort than to the Allies, and for this a federal judge ruled John D. Rockefeller committed treason against the United States — the most heinous crime of all.

After World War Two, this man joined fellow traitor Prescott Bush and the British royal family in sponsoring the eugenics initiatives that gave rise to Hitler’s racial hygiene programs. Horrifyingly, today the Rockefeller family, the UN, and World Health Organization remain at the forefront of administering population programs designed to reduce world populations to more manageable levels.

Television is the most powerful weapon of psychological warfare in history. Consumer slaves in the West schedule their lives and relationships around watching television. They use it as a babysitter for their children. They wake up to this drug, consume it whenever possible during the day, and go to sleep with it. They even take it with their meals.

Television doesn’t kill — it pacifies, turning viewers into compliant zombies. They wear a vacant, glassy-eyed look on their faces because they are in a trance-like state. This is ideal — now the consumer is sitting still and ready for indoctrination. No force is necessary.

It is no mistake that happiness in the West peaked in the 1950s — before television was used to enforce capitalism’s consumer message. The message that you are not happy unless you buy this product, look like this person, drink this beverage.

Advertising is both propaganda and propaganda’s distributor. Advertising is about hawking product and creates artificial needs, since most products are completely unnecessary. It capitalizes unashamedly on fostering unhappiness with oneself and with one’s possessions. In fact, the very purpose of advertising is to open up emotional vulnerabilities and make people feel that without this product they are defective.

Corporations employ psychologists, writers, and filmmakers to sell what is essentially the same product. One of the tricks of effective advertising is to identify the product with a highly desirable quality that has widespread appeal. If you buy this, you will have clear skin and become attractive to others. Use this product and pretend that you too can be liberated.

These same methods are used to glorify the corporations who make these products. The truth is, corporations exist only to make money and are even legally compelled to prioritize making profits over competing interests — such as the well-being of consumers. And there is no such thing as enough profit for the capitalist. This is why they promote globalization, the new slogan for empire.

Advertising is not just for adults. Propagandists spend twelve billion dollars per year specifically targeting children — to create consumers early. They can ingrain their brand by repeating it over and over until the child is indoctrinated and manipulated beyond control. By 18 months, babies in the West can tell the difference between brands. By two, they’re asking for brand products by name. From the age of seven, the average child has seen 20,000 TV commercials.

More coveted and groomed by advertisers than any other — preteen and teenage girls. The propagandists call this the “tween market.” In fact, it is corporate pedophilia. Corporate pedophilia makes young people feel inferior by using images that are unattainable — and these images are used against consumers for the rest of their lives to keep them feeling inadequate, so they buy products and stick with brands.

While it is natural for a person to become popular for being the best at what they do, today in the West you are a celebrity if you simply appear on screen — any screen, even by mistake. You gain credibility and praise for nothing, and the more you appear, the bigger a celebrity you become. If you become a big enough celebrity, then you become a brand to be sold and treated like any other product.

The truth is, celebrities like these are merely collaborators. Celebrity exacts a terrible toll on the human brain, leading to confusion and misery.

Nine out of ten women in the West are unhappy with their appearance, which drives them to spend enormous amounts of money buying cosmetics, clothes, and plastic surgery — despite the fact that they will never look like the celebrities or models in advertisements. This is consumerism.

There are now more propaganda-filled screens and magazines than at any other time in history, and these are controlled by just five giant media companies. This creates more opportunities to distract people from what really matters, more opportunities to brainwash them, more opportunities to sell them poisoned food and drugs, and more opportunities to drip-feed them a meaningless, distorted reality.

Between 2001 and 2009, the number of deaths from terrorism in America stood at 3,000. In the same period there were 192,000 deaths by homicide, 4,000 drunk driving, over 360,000 suicide, 156,000 secondhand smoke, 873,780 diabetes, 4,622,268 heart disease, 5,304,000 smoking-related, 6,238,284 combined.

They focus only on the phantom dangers of terrorism while allowing food and drug companies to make more and more poisonous food that is killing its people — like an internal, unspoken genocide. They even protect these killer companies. Cigarettes, for example, are the only consumer product that doesn’t have to list its ingredients on the package.

We are the only country that has not been invaded by Imperial propaganda. We have not succumbed to their tyranny — and we never will.

They are afraid of real democracy. They are afraid that people will begin to recognize their propaganda and start rejecting it. They are afraid people will demand more power than fraudulent elections. They are afraid people will begin organized resistance. They are afraid people will start asking why they have to fight wars for the Fortune 500.

They are afraid that people will start to realize that those who commit atrocities against humanity have names, and addresses, and flags, and corporations.

More than anything, they are afraid that one day there will be a revolution — a revolution that has no place for the villains and plunderers and exploiters.

We will fight to the death to defend our peaceful nation and beloved leaders from the cruelty, exploitation, and violence against helpless people everywhere. We will defend ourselves as we defend the rights of billions of humans who do not benefit from 500 years of Western civilization and the cancerous empire of corporate collusion.

We must remain vigilant at all times and be alert to their insidious attack on the mind. They have come before, and they will come again.