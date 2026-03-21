Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
Mar 21

I enjoyed this...every bit of it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
andrew adach's avatar
andrew adach
Mar 21

A lovely essay ,Sir , Well done!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture