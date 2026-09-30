We Named the Elements After the Gods

Magnesium and calcium turned up in 1808, when Humphry Davy pulled them out of their stones with electricity. No religion ever worshipped them. Nobody knew the metal was hiding inside the stone. By the time science found the building blocks of everything, the gods were already thousands of years old.

So we did something funny. We handed the elements the gods’ names.

I went through the whole periodic table, all 118. Twenty-five of them carry a god, a spirit or a myth in their name. That’s one in five.

Sixteen are named straight after a god: helium, titanium, vanadium, selenium, palladium, cerium, europium, tantalum, iridium, mercury, promethium, thorium, uranium, neptunium, plutonium and niobium.

The other nine are cousins. You get to the god by walking the name one or two steps back, through a place, a planet or a story: tellurium, phosphorus, cadmium, cobalt, nickel, thulium, magnesium, manganese and copper.

The Greek gods and heroes

The Greeks got the most seats at the table.

Titanium — the Titans, the giant children of Ouranos the sky and Gaia the earth, who ruled the world before Zeus threw them down. Martin Klaproth named it in 1795 after the sons of the Earth. He picked mythology on purpose: he wanted a name that assumed nothing about what the metal was like, and the gods were the neutral choice.

Uranium — Ouranos, the sky himself, father of the Titans. The same man, Klaproth, named it in 1789, after the new planet. So one chemist named the father and then the children.

Helium — Helios, the sun god, who drove his chariot across the sky every day. Helium was spotted in the light of the sun in 1868, before anyone found it on Earth.

Selenium — Selene, goddess of the moon, Helios’s sister. Named by Berzelius in 1817. Klaproth had already named tellurium after the Earth, so when Berzelius found a similar element, he named it after the moon to pair with it.

Palladium — Pallas Athena, goddess of wisdom and war, by way of the asteroid Pallas. Wollaston, 1803.

Iridium — Iris, the rainbow goddess and messenger of the gods. Smithson Tennant named it in 1803 because its salts came out in every colour.

Promethium — Prometheus, the Titan who stole fire from the gods and gave it to people, and was chained to a rock for it. Promethium came out of the fire of a nuclear reactor and was named in 1947.

Tantalum — Tantalus, a son of Zeus, punished to stand forever in water he could never drink, with fruit just out of reach. That’s where the word “tantalise” comes from. Ekeberg named it in 1802 because the metal sits in acid and won’t soak any up.

Niobium — Niobe, daughter of Tantalus, who bragged she had more children than the goddess Leto and lost them all. She wept until she turned to stone. Heinrich Rose named it in 1844 because it always turned up right beside tantalum. Daughter next to father.

Cadmium — Cadmus, the hero who killed a dragon, sowed its teeth and founded Thebes. The citadel of Thebes was the Kadmeia, and the zinc ore dug near there was called cadmia. Cadmium was found in that ore in 1817.

Europium — Europa, the princess Zeus carried off across the sea in the shape of a white bull. The Greeks said Europe took its name from her, and the element took its name from Europe in 1901.

Phosphorus — the light-bringer. Phosphoros was the Greek name for the morning star, the god who carries the dawn in. In 1669 Hennig Brand boiled it out of urine, watched it glow in the dark, and gave it his name. It’s the oldest god-name still in chemistry. The Romans called the same morning star Lucifer. The element kept the Greek name.

Magnesium — from Magnesia, a district in Greece where the white mineral was dug. The chemists named it for the place. A later Greek story says the people there, the Magnetes, came from Magnes, a son of Zeus. So magnesium carries a god one step back through a place.

Manganese — from the same Magnesia, and the same Magnes. The magnet comes from there too.

Copper — from the Latin cuprum, “the metal of Cyprus”. Cyprus is the island where Aphrodite rose out of the sea. The alchemists gave copper to her planet, Venus.

The seven old metals had gods before chemistry did

Long before anyone named a new element, the alchemists gave each of the seven known metals a god and a planet:

Gold — the Sun

Silver — the Moon

Copper — Venus

Iron — Mars

Tin — Jupiter

Lead — Saturn

Mercury — Mercury

Mercury is the only one that kept the god’s name.

That was a whole map of the heavens, and we still use it every week. Sunday, Monday and Saturday in English, and martes, mercredi, jeudi and vendredi in Spanish and French, are the same planet gods.

The body kept the metals too. Blood still runs on iron, bones on calcium, and nerves on sodium and potassium. The planets left. The metals stayed in the blood.

The Roman gods, by way of the planets

Mercury — messenger of the gods, the Greek Hermes. The alchemists matched quicksilver to his planet because it runs about as fast as he did.

Cerium — Ceres, goddess of the harvest, the Greek Demeter, by way of the asteroid Ceres, found two years earlier. 1803.

Tellurium — Tellus, the Roman goddess of the Earth. Klaproth again, 1798. Selenium sits directly above it on the table. Earth and moon, side by side, and Berzelius put them there on purpose.

Neptunium — Neptune, god of the sea, the Greek Poseidon. 1940.

Plutonium — Pluto, god of the underworld and of the riches under the ground, the Greek Hades. 1941. Uranium, neptunium, plutonium: sky, sea, underworld, in a row, just like the planets.

The Norse gods

Thorium — Thor, god of thunder. Berzelius, 1829.

Vanadium — Vanadís, another name for Freyja, goddess of beauty. Sefström named it in 1830 for its beautiful colours.

The spirits in the mines

Cobalt — the kobold, a goblin German miners blamed for ore that made them ill and gave no copper.

Nickel — Kupfernickel, “Old Nick’s copper”, the devil’s false copper. Cronstedt, 1751.

The land at the edge of the world

Thulium — Thule, the far northern land of the old legends, the last place before the end of the map. Cleve, 1879.

A small neighbourhood of gods

Look at who got a seat: Greek, Roman, two Norse, German mine spirits and one land at the edge of the map. Odin, Isis, Shiva, Amaterasu, Quetzalcoatl and the Jade Emperor never made it onto the table.

That’s the bookshelf of the European men who held the naming rights between 1669 and 1947. They named what they’d grown up reading.

The rest of the table

The other 93 got their names from what they look like, what they do, where they were found, or who found them.

What they look like or what they do

Hydrogen — “water-maker”

Lithium — lithos, stone

Carbon — carbo, charcoal

Nitrogen — “nitre-maker”

Oxygen — “acid-maker”

Fluorine — fluere, to flow

Neon — neos, new

Silicon — silex, flint

Chlorine — chlōros, pale green

Argon — argos, lazy, because it won’t react with anything

Chromium — chrōma, colour

Bromine — brōmos, stench

Krypton — kryptos, hidden

Rubidium — rubidus, deep red

Molybdenum — molybdos, lead

Technetium — technētos, artificial, the first element made by people

Rhodium — rhodon, rose, for its pink salts

Indium — the indigo line in its light

Iodine — iōdēs, violet

Xenon — xenos, stranger

Caesium — caesius, sky blue

Barium — barys, heavy

Lanthanum — lanthanein, to lie hidden

Praseodymium — the green twin

Neodymium — the new twin

Dysprosium — dysprositos, hard to get at

Tungsten — Swedish for “heavy stone”

Osmium — osmē, smell

Platinum — platina, “little silver”

Thallium — thallos, green shoot

Astatine — astatos, unstable

Radium — radius, ray

Radon — from radium

Actinium — aktis, ray

Protactinium — “before actinium”

Named after older materials

Beryllium — the gem beryl

Boron — borax

Sodium — soda

Aluminium — alum

Sulphur — the Latin sulpur

Potassium — potash

Calcium — calx, the Latin for lime, the burnt limestone the Romans built with. It carries the name of the stone itself

Zirconium — the gem zircon

Arsenic — the yellow mineral orpiment, arsenikon in Greek, from Persian

Samarium — the mineral samarskite

The old names nobody can trace

Iron, silver, tin, lead and gold — Old English, carried down from long before writing

Zinc, antimony and bismuth — German and medieval words with no sure origin

Places

Scandium — Scandinavia

Gallium — Gallia, France

Germanium — Germany

Strontium — Strontian, a village in Scotland

Ruthenium — Ruthenia, Russia

Yttrium, terbium, erbium and ytterbium — all four from one quarry at Ytterby in Sweden

Holmium — Holmia, Stockholm

Lutetium — Lutetia, Paris

Hafnium — Hafnia, Copenhagen

Rhenium — Rhenus, the Rhine

Polonium — Poland

Francium — France

Americium — the Americas

Berkelium — Berkeley

Californium — California

Dubnium — Dubna, Russia

Hassium — Hesse, Germany

Darmstadtium — Darmstadt

Nihonium — Nihon, Japan

Moscovium — Moscow

Livermorium — Livermore

Tennessine — Tennessee

People

Gadolinium — Johan Gadolin

Curium — Marie and Pierre Curie

Einsteinium — Albert Einstein

Fermium — Enrico Fermi

Mendelevium — Dmitri Mendeleev, who drew the table

Nobelium — Alfred Nobel

Lawrencium — Ernest Lawrence

Rutherfordium — Ernest Rutherford

Seaborgium — Glenn Seaborg

Bohrium — Niels Bohr

Meitnerium — Lise Meitner

Roentgenium — Wilhelm Röntgen

Copernicium — Copernicus

Flerovium — Georgy Flerov

Oganesson — Yuri Oganessian

Look at the last rows of the table. The old gods sit at the top, and the new names at the bottom are scientists. We started out naming the elements after the gods and ended up naming them after ourselves.

Made in a sun

Here’s the twist. The elements really were made in a sun.

Hydrogen, most of the helium and a trace of lithium came out of the Big Bang itself.

Carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, neon, magnesium, silicon, sulphur and calcium were cooked inside stars, fusing lighter atoms together.

Iron is the last one a star can make before it collapses.

Gold, platinum, uranium and the heavy ones came from exploding stars and neutron stars crashing into each other.

The old people who prayed to the sun as their maker were closer than they knew. We named helium after Helios before anyone knew the sun was building the elements.

The little bang inside every atom

My own work, the Temporal Dynamics Framework, pushes on the Riemann hypothesis and on atoms. Here it is in a few words.

We are inside a singularity, a black hole. The vacuum of space is the inside of it, and it’s toroidal, shaped like a ring doughnut.

The cosmic microwave background, the faint glow that fills the whole sky, is what we can see of the inside of that torus.

At the core of the torus is the little Big Bang, the bang that made us all, still resounding.

Every atom carries a little tiny bang of its own, powered by that one.

Atoms get denser because they get squeezed closer and closer towards the Planck length, the smallest scale there is.

That little Big Bang powers every single atom and particle that we know.

There are 75 of those atoms and particles we already know about. I may have found an extra one, Aramatzu, which makes 76.

In total, my framework maps out 1,588 atoms and particles that can hold together, from the lightest all the way up to the superheavy ones nobody has made yet.

So the bang made the sun, the sun made the elements, and the bang is still ringing inside every atom the sun made. I think that’s kind of poetic.

So what do we call the singularity we’re in?

God.

Georges Lemaître, the Catholic priest who first put forward the Big Bang, called it the “primeval atom”. Plenty of people since have read it as the moment of creation. Lemaître himself kept the physics and the Book of Genesis in separate boxes.

Spinoza said God and nature are one and the same thing: the whole of it, with everything inside.

In my framework we are all inside the singularity, and its bang powers every atom. That’s what made us, and it’s still making us. I call that God, the same way the old people named whatever made them.

The gods moved house

The old people put gods in the stones and the sky. We took the stones apart, found what they were made of, and put the gods back in.

The gods never left. They moved into the periodic table.

And the door is still open. IUPAC, the international body that names new elements, still allows five sources for a name: a mineral, a place, a property, a scientist, or a character or idea from mythology, planets and stars included. Every element found since promethium has gone to a scientist or a place. That was a choice. The next element found could be named after a god.

And the thing that made the elements, the one the old gods were standing in for, is the one we’re all living inside.