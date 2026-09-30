Norman James

Norman James

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RadioFan's avatar
RadioFan
Sep 30

Greetings: "The gods never left. They moved into the periodic table." Exactly.

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SLK's avatar
SLK
Oct 1

Very nice essay, thank you.

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