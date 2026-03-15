VAIDS: When They Put a V in Front of AIDS and Called It Normal

By James Norman Ibbotson

So now we have VAIDS. Vaccine Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. And the establishment’s response? “It doesn’t exist.” WHO Europe literally tweeted: “VAIDS doesn’t exist. There’s NO evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause immunodeficiency.”

Right. Let me get this straight.

For forty years they told us AIDS was caused by a virus. One virus. End of discussion. Anyone who questioned it — Duesberg, Mullis, the Perth Group, Lanka — was destroyed professionally. Gary Null’s The Myth of AIDS documented the dissenting evidence comprehensively, and much of what follows draws from the same body of suppressed research. I wrote extensively about this in The Overload Theory (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-overload-theory-a-definitive), where I laid out how Idiopathic CD4 Lymphocytopenia (ICL) proves the entire AIDS syndrome can manifest without HIV. ICL has been documented in over 100 cases in the medical literature (Li et al., Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2020; Kumar et al., BMC Nephrology, 2021), with patients presenting the full spectrum of AIDS-defining illnesses — collapsed immune systems, opportunistic infections including Pneumocystis pneumonia, dangerously low T-cell counts — while testing persistently negative for HIV. A $130 million treatment market exists for a condition the establishment calls “idiopathic” — fancy word for “we don’t know and we’re not going to look.”

Now, post-2021, millions of people worldwide are presenting with immune dysfunction, fatigue, T-cell exhaustion, chronic infections, and mysterious inflammatory conditions. And what do the authorities do? They stick a V in front of AIDS, declare the whole concept doesn’t exist, and carry on.

Sound familiar?

The Symptoms They Can’t Hide

Here’s what the actual science is showing — not the “fact checkers,” the science:

A 2025 review in Frontiers in Immunology (Chen-Camaño et al.) described T-cell exhaustion as a terminal state of immune dysfunction characterised by impaired proliferation, diminished cytokine secretion, and sustained expression of inhibitory receptors like PD-1, TIM-3, and CTLA-4. Terminal. Their word, not mine. The same review noted that exhausted phenotypes in COVID-19 frequently coexist with hyperactivation — the immune system simultaneously burning out and overreacting. Sound like overload to you?

Research from Frontiers in Oncology (Benitez Fuentes et al.) found evidence of exhausted lymphocytes after the third vaccine dose in cancer patients, with increased expression of T-cell inhibitory molecules suggesting immune exhaustion from repeated boosting. Their conclusion: maximal responders to initial doses might actually develop exhaustion from additional boosters. In other words, the people whose immune systems responded best to the first jabs were the ones most likely to burn out from the boosters.

A Nature Immunology study (Roan et al.) on Long COVID found T-cell dysregulation, inflammation, and uncoordinated adaptive immune responses persisting eight months after infection — with symptoms including fatigue, brain fog, and sleep disturbance. The same symptoms that have been attributed to everything from “long COVID” to “post-vaccination syndrome” to whatever new name they’ll invent next week.

And here’s the kicker from the 2025 Frontiers review: several reports described suboptimal CD8+ T-cell expansion following mRNA booster vaccination in patients with persistent exhaustion, indicating that baseline immune dysfunction may impair vaccine-induced memory formation.

Read that again. The vaccine can impair the immune system’s ability to respond to future vaccines. That’s not me saying it. That’s peer-reviewed immunology.

And it gets worse. Irrgang et al. published in Science Immunology (2023) showing that repeated mRNA vaccination triggers a class switch towards IgG4 antibodies — the non-inflammatory, tolerance-associated subclass. IgG4 among spike-specific antibodies rose from 0.04% after the second dose to 19.27% after the third. In plain English: the immune system stops fighting the spike protein and starts tolerating it. This isn’t immunity. It’s immune surrender. The body is being trained to stand down in the face of the very antigen it was supposed to attack. A follow-up review (Uversky et al., Vaccines, 2023) concluded that repeated mRNA boosting may generate actual immune tolerance to the spike protein — the exact opposite of what a vaccine is supposed to do.

Meanwhile, a Cleveland Clinic preprint (Shrestha et al.) analysing their own workforce found that the more COVID vaccine doses an employee had received, the higher their risk of subsequent COVID infection — so-called “negative efficacy.” The most vaccinated were the most infected. This isn’t fringe data. This is one of America’s premier medical institutions studying its own staff and publishing findings that directly contradict the “safe and effective” narrative.

Meanwhile, excess mortality data tells the story the health authorities won’t. Insurance companies — entities with no ideological dog in this fight, only actuarial tables and profit margins — have been reporting unprecedented increases in working-age deaths since 2021. Ed Dowd, a former BlackRock portfolio manager, has documented this extensively using Bureau of Labor Statistics and Society of Actuaries data, showing a 40% spike in excess mortality among working-age Americans in 2021 — a catastrophic signal that the insurance industry cannot ignore even if the health authorities can. EuroMOMO data shows persistent excess mortality across European nations. The UK’s ONS figures tell the same story. These aren’t COVID deaths. These are excess deaths in vaccinated populations from cardiac events, strokes, cancers, and immune-related conditions that shouldn’t be killing people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s at these rates. The actuaries don’t care about politics. They care about who’s dying and when. And the numbers don’t lie.

The Name Game

This is the game they play. They’ve been playing it since the 1980s.

When gay men in New York and San Francisco were dying from collapsed immune systems, they called it AIDS and blamed a virus. What they didn’t talk about was the context. Between 1978 and 1980, the New York Blood Center conducted experimental Hepatitis B vaccine trials led by Dr. Wolf Szmuness, targeting gay and bisexual men in New York and San Francisco — the exact cities, the exact populations, and the exact timeframe that preceded the AIDS explosion. Over 10,000 men were screened and donated blood, with 1,083 selected and injected in the initial New York cohort alone, and a related but separate trial conducted in San Francisco. A distinct hepatitis B vaccine trial also ran in Amsterdam during the same period (Maupas/Coursaget), targeting the same demographic — gay men — across multiple countries simultaneously. These weren’t random vaccine programmes. They were specifically recruiting from the communities that would become ground zero. The temporal and geographic correlation is either the most extraordinary coincidence in medical history, or it isn’t a coincidence at all.

Simultaneously, poppers — amyl nitrate and butyl nitrate — were being distributed freely or cheaply throughout the gay club scene. These are documented immunosuppressants and potent carcinogens. Virtually all early Kaposi’s sarcoma cases had a history of popper use (Haverkos & Drotman, CDC). They weren’t just recreational drugs — they were a chemical assault on the immune system, delivered directly into the communities that were about to be diagnosed with “immune deficiency.”

When hemophiliacs were dying from contaminated Factor VIII pooled from up to 60,000 donors per batch — a massive immune assault that had nothing to do with sexual transmission — they called it AIDS and blamed the same virus.

When Africans were dying from tuberculosis, malaria, malnutrition, and poverty — the same diseases they’d always died from — they changed the diagnostic criteria so you didn’t even need a test, just a persistent cough, fever, diarrhoea, and weight loss. Called it AIDS. Blamed the virus.

And now? When billions of people have been injected with a novel mRNA technology that instructs their cells to produce a foreign protein, and a significant percentage of them are developing immune dysfunction, chronic fatigue, inflammatory conditions, and T-cell exhaustion — they call it “long COVID” or “post-vaccination syndrome” and insist VAIDS “doesn’t exist.”

The pattern is always the same: name it, blame one cause, suppress anyone who looks at the bigger picture.

Same Tool, Same Trick, Forty Years Apart

And then there’s the testing. The same Kary Mullis I mentioned in the opening paragraph — Nobel Prize winner, inventor of the Polymerase Chain Reaction — spent years publicly stating that his PCR technology was never designed to diagnose infectious disease. PCR amplifies genetic material. Run enough cycles and you can find almost anything in almost anyone. Mullis said this repeatedly, on camera, in print, until his convenient death in August 2019 — just months before a global pandemic would make PCR testing the cornerstone of the entire COVID response.

During the AIDS era, PCR was used to detect fragments of what they claimed was HIV in patients who had no symptoms, no illness, and no immune dysfunction — and those people were told they were “HIV positive” and put on AZT, a chemotherapy drug so toxic it killed them. The test created the patient. During COVID, PCR cycle thresholds were cranked up to 40-45 cycles, meaning the test was amplifying signal to the point where it would detect dead viral fragments, irrelevant genetic noise, or nothing clinically meaningful — and those people were told they were “COVID positive” and added to the case count that justified lockdowns, mandates, and mass vaccination. The test created the pandemic.

Same tool. Same manipulation. Same inventor who told everyone it couldn’t do what they were using it for. And that inventor died right before they needed to use it again. Mullis didn’t just question PCR misuse — he publicly called Fauci a liar who “doesn’t know anything about anything.” The one man with the credibility and the Nobel Prize to blow the whistle on PCR-based pandemic fraud wasn’t around when they needed to run the play a second time. Make of that what you will.

I wrote The Overload Theory (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-overload-theory-a-definitive) before any of this VAIDS conversation started. The core principle is simple: a system will collapse if it is sufficiently weakened and simultaneously overloaded. The Overload Theory specifically predicts that multiple simultaneous stressors don’t just add together — they compound synergistically. Two stressors at 50% don’t equal 100%. They equal 200%, 500%, or total collapse, depending on the individual’s resilience threshold.

The specific stressors vary by population. For 1980s gay men it was poppers, antibiotics, rectal immune trauma, and Hepatitis B vaccines. For hemophiliacs it was contaminated Factor VIII. For the post-2021 population it’s mRNA injections layered on top of an already toxic environment — EMF exposure, processed food, pharmaceutical residues in the water supply, chronic stress, and decades of accumulated chemical burden.

The mechanism is identical. The inputs change. The collapse looks the same.

T-cell exhaustion. Immune dysfunction. Chronic fatigue. Opportunistic infections. Inflammatory cascades. Whether you call it AIDS, Long COVID, VAIDS, ME/CFS, or post-vaccination syndrome — the underlying biology is the same: systemic overload exceeding the body’s capacity to recover.

The Treatment That Became the Disease

And here’s where the AIDS parallel to COVID becomes truly obscene. On the streets they had another name for AIDS: Ass Injected Death Sentence. Crude, yes. But it contained more truth than the official acronym. It acknowledged what the medical establishment wouldn’t — that the route of transmission (rectal absorption), the treatment (AZT was administered both orally and by intravenous injection), and the outcome (death) were all part of the same package. The name on the street was more honest than the name in the journals.

The first approved treatment for AIDS was AZT — azidothymidine — a chemotherapy drug originally developed for cancer in the 1960s and shelved because it was too toxic. Too toxic for cancer patients. Let that land. They took a drug that was considered too dangerous for people already dying of cancer, and prescribed it to people whose immune systems were supposedly under attack from a virus. AZT works by terminating DNA chain synthesis. It doesn’t distinguish between viral DNA and human DNA. It destroys the bone marrow — the very factory that produces the immune cells the patient desperately needs. The side effects of AZT read like a clinical description of AIDS itself: anaemia, neutropenia, muscle wasting, immune suppression, and death. The treatment caused the disease it was supposed to treat. Patients were told they were dying of HIV. They were dying of the medication. The “injected death sentence” wasn’t the virus — it was the cure.

Now look at the COVID vaccines. A novel mRNA technology that instructs human cells to produce spike protein — a known inflammatory agent — was administered to billions of people to prevent a disease whose primary danger was inflammatory immune overreaction. The treatment produces the very protein that triggers the inflammatory cascade it was supposed to prevent. The side effects — myocarditis, blood clots, T-cell exhaustion, immune dysfunction, chronic fatigue — read like a clinical description of severe COVID itself. Same play. Different decade. The treatment becomes the disease, and anyone who points it out is called a conspiracy theorist, just as anyone who questioned AZT in 1987 was called a murderer.

And the cruelty didn’t stop with gay men and hemophiliacs. Pregnancy itself can trigger a false positive on an HIV antibody test — the immune system’s natural response to carrying foreign DNA (the foetus) produces antibodies that cross-react with the test. This is documented in the medical literature and covered extensively in Gary Null’s The Myth of AIDS. Pregnant women who tested “positive” were put on AZT — a DNA chain terminator — during pregnancy. They were poisoning developing foetuses with a chemotherapy drug based on a test that was reacting to pregnancy, not infection. Now, post-2021, we have widespread reports of menstrual disruption, fertility concerns, and pregnancy complications following mRNA vaccination — and the same medical establishment that forced AZT on pregnant women based on unreliable tests is telling women the vaccines are “safe and effective” for reproductive health. They learned nothing. Or they learned exactly the right lessons, depending on your perspective.

The Deliberate Seeding Question

Now here’s where most people’s comfort zone ends. But the evidence demands the question be asked.

In 1950, the US Navy conducted Operation Sea-Spray — spraying Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco from a ship offshore to test biological weapons dispersal patterns on a civilian population without their knowledge or consent. This is not conspiracy theory. It’s declassified US military history. Edward Nevin, a patient at Stanford Hospital, died as a result. The government admitted it happened.

If they were willing to spray bacteria over an American city in 1950, is it really such a stretch to consider that biological agents could be introduced through pharmaceuticals? Through vaccines specifically designed for and tested on targeted populations? Through substances distributed freely in specific communities?

The CIA’s documented history of covert operations — MKUltra, Operation Mockingbird, involvement in media and cultural institutions — makes the idea that they had no involvement with pharmaceutical companies laughable. These are agencies that infiltrated newsrooms, universities, and cultural organisations. The notion that they drew the line at pharma is naive at best.

Consider the delivery mechanism. The rectum is the most absorbent mucous membrane in the human body. No stomach acid to neutralise agents. Direct access to the bloodstream through the thin, permeable gut lining. The gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) — the immune system’s front line in the intestines — would be the first thing overwhelmed by any biological agent introduced through anal intercourse.

If you wanted to seed something into a specific population and have it spread through their sexual practices, you couldn’t design a more efficient system. The Hepatitis B vaccine trials provided the initial load. The poppers suppressed the immune response. The sexual practices distributed whatever was introduced. And the new electromagnetic infrastructure — the rollout of 800-900MHz wireless technologies in those exact cities during that exact period — amplified the biological damage through the mechanisms I documented in The Potential Link Between 800-900 MHz Frequencies and Increased Pneumonia Cases (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-potential-link-between-the-rise).

This isn’t just about the gay community. The principle of selective poisoning through everyday products has a long history. Leaded petrol. Benzene in fuel. Fluoride in water. Glyphosate in food. If they’ve been adding things to petrol and tap water for decades, the step to contaminating pharmaceuticals isn’t a leap — it’s a shuffle. This next part is speculative — I’m thinking out loud, not presenting evidence — but consider calcium carbonate, the most common filler in tablets, antacids, and supplements worldwide. It’s so ubiquitous that nobody questions it. Historically, calcium-based poisoning was one of the hardest to detect, and people were executed for it precisely because it was so effective and so invisible. If you wanted to selectively dose populations through their medication, you wouldn’t need anything exotic. You’d just need access to the supply chain and a filler nobody thinks twice about. I don’t have proof this has happened. But the mechanism is there, and given everything else documented in this piece, the question deserves to be asked.

I’m not claiming to have proof of deliberate seeding. I’m saying the precedent exists (Sea-Spray), the infrastructure exists (CIA-pharma connections), the delivery mechanism exists (targeted vaccines, contaminated products, rectal absorption), and the timeline matches. The Overload Theory explains the biology. The question of whether some of those stressors were introduced deliberately rather than accidentally is one that deserves investigation, not dismissal.

The Skin Tells the Story

There’s another connection here that links back to detoxification and what the body does when it’s overwhelmed. I wrote about this in Infrared Saunas: A Modern-Day Detoxification Method Inspired by the Lessons of the Black Death (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/infrared-saunas-a-modern-day-detoxification).

During the Black Death, the appearance of buboes — the characteristic swellings and skin lesions — was the body’s desperate attempt to push toxins out through the skin. The skin is the largest organ of detoxification. When the liver, kidneys, and lymphatic system are overwhelmed, the skin becomes the last line of defence.

The same principle applies to AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, to the skin lesions seen in immune-compromised patients, and to the rashes, hives, and dermatological reactions reported post-vaccination. These aren’t random side effects. They’re the body screaming through the only channel it has left — the skin — because every other detoxification pathway is saturated.

This is why infrared sauna therapy works for detoxification. Far-infrared light penetrates deep enough to reach the lower sweat glands and mobilise toxins that have accumulated in tissue. It’s also why the Electric Diet (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/electric-diet) — removing the electromagnetic field from your sleeping environment — allows the body to finally process what it’s been storing. Remove the interference, and the body’s natural detoxification pathways open back up. The skin clears. The fatigue lifts. The immune system starts functioning again.

The lesions, the rashes, the skin manifestations — they were never the disease. They were always the cure attempting to happen.

The EMF Amplifier

This is where the Overload Theory framework connects the electromagnetic environment to immune collapse — not as a separate issue, but as the amplifier that pushes an already stressed system over the edge. The foundational equation is simple: Conductive + Electric Field = Antenna/Receiver. A human body full of conductive minerals, metals, and electrolytes, placed inside an artificial electromagnetic field, becomes an antenna. It doesn’t choose to receive the signal. Physics dictates that it must. I documented this principle in Conductive DIS EASE (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/conductive-dis-ease-cancer-parkinsonsms), and it underpins everything that follows.

Dr. Martin Pall’s research on Voltage-gated Calcium Channels (VGCCs) showed that EMFs force these channels open, flooding cells with calcium and creating catastrophic oxidative stress. Dr. Klinghardt’s clinical observations showed EMF exposure amplifies mold growth and bacterial proliferation. Research I documented in The Potential Link Between 800-900 MHz Frequencies and Increased Pneumonia Cases (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-potential-link-between-the-rise) showed that WiFi and 900MHz frequencies can accelerate the growth rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria by up to 25% (Said-Salman et al., 2016; Movahedi et al., 2019).

A body that’s been injected with spike protein instructions, living in a soup of 5G, WiFi, smart meters, and Amazon Sidewalk 900MHz signals, eating processed food laced with glyphosate, drinking fluoridated water — that body doesn’t need a virus to develop acquired immunodeficiency. It’s already there. The immune system is being attacked from every angle simultaneously.

Living in Thailand, I’ve known three people personally who were HIV positive. One of them was working in the Bangkok bar scene — surrounded by phones, cables, WiFi routers, neon, and the full electromagnetic soup of a modern city. She left. Went home to her village in the countryside, away from the bars, away from the EMF saturation, back to clean food and clean air. Tested negative. No antiretrovirals. No treatment. Just removal from the environment that was destroying her immune system. The other two remain in the high-EMF urban environment. They remain positive. That’s not a controlled clinical trial. But it’s exactly what the Overload Theory predicts: remove enough stressors and the system recovers. Keep them in place and it doesn’t.

And I have my own body as ongoing evidence. After years of clean living in rural Thailand — no doctors, no medication, no EMF, clean food, clean water — the first time I felt fatigue again was after a routine vaccination required for Thai immigration. One needle — a standard immunisation, not an mRNA COVID vaccine — and the fatigue came back. Not immediately catastrophic, but noticeable. The thing is, the human body’s cells renew at varying rates — gut lining in days, skeleton over a decade, certain neurons potentially never — but the average cell age across the body is around seven to ten years (Frisén, Cell, 2005), meaning over that timescale you’re working with substantially renewed cellular material. Each seven-year renewal cycle is a chance to rebuild from a clean baseline or a contaminated one. My first renewal in Thailand was extraordinary — the recovery was total. But each subsequent cycle gets harder unless you maintain the clean inputs: clean food, clean water, the Electric Diet, minimal pharmaceutical interference. One injection was enough to introduce a new stressor into a system that had been running clean for years. The Overload Theory doesn’t just predict collapse — it predicts that recovery is possible, but only if you keep the inputs clean. Every compromise compounds. Every renewal cycle is a test of what you’ve been putting in.

The Fauci Quotes They Don’t Want You to Remember

Anthony Fauci has a habit of saying things on record that, taken together, demolish his own narrative. Let’s lay them out.

The 1918 admission. In 2008, Fauci co-authored a peer-reviewed paper in the Journal of Infectious Diseases (Morens, Taubenberger & Fauci, 2008) that examined 58 autopsies and reviewed over 8,398 autopsy investigations from the 1918 pandemic. The conclusion: more than 90% of deaths were caused not by the influenza virus itself, but by secondary bacterial pneumonia. His direct quote from the NIAID press release: “In essence, the virus landed the first blow while bacteria delivered the knockout punch.” He also stated: “We agree completely that bacterial pneumonia played a major role in the mortality of the 1918 pandemic.”

Let that sink in. The three-beat pattern is devastating. Beat one: in 2008, Fauci proved that the 1918 pandemic killed people not through the virus itself, but through secondary bacterial infection overwhelming already-damaged systems — the Overload Theory, published by the head of NIAID, twelve years before I wrote it. Beat two: he then spent the next decade continuing to insist AIDS was caused by one virus and one virus only, never applying his own 1918 findings to the question of why people with collapsed immune systems were dying of opportunistic infections regardless of HIV status. Beat three: in 2020, he pushed a mass vaccination campaign without apparently considering that the same principle — primary assault followed by secondary collapse — might apply to injecting billions of people with a novel technology that reprogrammes their cells while they’re simultaneously swimming in EMF, processed food, and chemical exposure. He proved the Overload Theory. Then he ignored it. Twice.

The bathhouse visits. In a 2021 NPR Fresh Air interview with Terry Gross, Fauci admitted he personally visited gay bathhouses and bars in New York and San Francisco during the early AIDS years. His stated reason was to understand how the disease was spreading. He went to the Castro District. He went to the bathhouses. And his takeaway? “The epidemiologist in me went, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is a perfect setup for an explosion of a sexually transmitted disease.’”

So the head of NIAID personally surveyed the exact populations, in the exact cities, during the exact timeframe of the Hepatitis B vaccine trials and the mass distribution of poppers — and his professional assessment was that it was “a perfect setup.” Whether he meant that as innocent epidemiology or not, the optics of the man responsible for the federal AIDS response personally touring the target communities before the explosion — and then never once publicly questioning the Hep B trials or the immunosuppressive effects of poppers — tells you everything about what questions were and weren’t allowed.

The 1984 NIH lecture. On November 4, 1984, Fauci gave a lecture at NIH where he said: “You take an infectious agent and you introduce it into a population in which the spread among those individuals — if it’s sexual-contact spread — it’s a perfect set-up to spread.” Fact-checkers insist he was merely describing epidemiology. Fine. But his choice of language — “you take an infectious agent and you introduce it” — is a description of deliberate action, not natural emergence. He could have said “when an infectious agent enters a population.” He didn’t. He said “you take” and “you introduce.” His words, not mine.

The twelve-year warning. And then there’s the quote I covered in detail in Anthony Fauci (HE SAID WHAT!!) at https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/anthony-fauci-he-said-what, where he stated regarding HIV vaccines: “If you take it and a year goes by and everything is fine, then you give it to 500 people and a year goes by and everything is fine, then you give it to thousands of people and you realize that it takes 12 years for all hell to break loose, and what have you done?”

Twelve years. The COVID vaccines rolled out in 2021. We’re in 2026. We’re not even halfway through Fauci’s own timeline. And already the immune dysfunction is showing up in the literature, the excess mortality is showing up in the actuarial data, and the T-cell exhaustion is showing up in the immunology journals — even if they won’t call it what it is.

Put it all together. He proved that the 1918 pandemic was really about secondary bacterial infection, not the virus. He personally visited the communities that were about to be devastated by AIDS and called them “a perfect setup.” He described the introduction of an infectious agent into a target population using language that implies deliberate action. He warned that vaccine damage might take twelve years to manifest. And then he oversaw the COVID vaccine rollout anyway.

Fauci knew. He said it out loud, repeatedly, across decades. And then he did it anyway.

They Normalised the Fatigue

This is the real play. Not VAIDS specifically — that term exists to be denied. The real play is normalising the symptoms.

Fatigue? That’s just “long COVID.” Everyone gets tired. Brain fog? Stress. You work too hard. Chronic infections? Your immune system is just “adjusting.” Inflammatory conditions? Must be your diet.

By putting a V in front of AIDS, they created a strawman they could knock down. “VAIDS isn’t real!” they shout, while the actual symptoms of acquired immunodeficiency spread through a vaccinated population and get filed under a hundred different diagnostic codes that all add up to the same thing: your immune system is not working properly and nobody wants to tell you why.

They did the same thing with AIDS. They blamed a virus so they didn’t have to look at the poppers, the antibiotics, the contaminated blood products, the Hepatitis B trials, the environmental toxins, the electromagnetic assault, or the possibility that some of it was deliberate. And now they’re doing it again — blaming “long COVID” or denying VAIDS so they don’t have to look at what the injections, combined with everything else, are actually doing to human immune systems.

The Overload Theory Stands

My Overload Theory predicted this. Not the specific timing, not the specific vector. But the principle: keep adding stressors to a biological system — chemical, electromagnetic, pharmaceutical, psychological — and eventually that system will fail. The failure looks like immune collapse. Whether you call it AIDS, VAIDS, Long COVID, ME/CFS, or just “being tired all the time,” the mechanism is the same.

The difference between 1984 and now is that this time they did it to everyone. Not just gay men in bath houses. Not just hemophiliacs on Factor VIII. Not just Africans redefined into a diagnosis. This time they injected billions. And the chickens — or rather, the T-cells — are coming home to roost.

We don’t need a new acronym. We need to understand that acquired immunodeficiency has always been environmental and cumulative. It was true in the 1980s. It’s true now. The only thing that changed is the scale.

The Consciousness Trap: Getting Used to the Poison

There’s a deeper layer to all of this that goes beyond immunology and into consciousness itself.

Getting used to your environment is a trait. It’s taught as a virtue — resilience, toughness, adaptation. Push through the fatigue. Ignore the brain fog. Sleep badly near the smart meter but get up and go to work anyway. Society calls that strength.

But what if consciousness adapting to its environment is the very mechanism that keeps people sick?

Think about it. If your consciousness rewires itself to stop noticing the thing that’s harming you — the EMF, the chemical load, the processed food, the constant electromagnetic noise — then you haven’t healed. You’ve acclimatised to dysfunction. You’re not strong. You’re a frog in slowly heating water, and your nervous system has turned down the alarm because it got tired of screaming.

That’s what normalisation actually is. Not acceptance. Not resilience. Biological surrender.

I experienced the inverse. When I went from a high-EMF environment in the UK to an EMF-free life in rural Thailand, my consciousness didn’t dull to cope — it sharpened. The pattern recognition came alive. The mathematics came. The connections across physics, biology, and electromagnetic theory that underpin the Overload Theory — none of that was accessible to me when I was saturated in WiFi and phone signals. Remove the interference and the signal comes through clean.

My EHS — the thing that nearly destroyed me, that forced me out of my country, away from everything I knew — was actually my body refusing to normalise the poison. While everyone around me adapted and called it normal, my system screamed. And that refusal to adapt is what led me here, to this work, to these papers, to these connections that the “adapted” majority can’t see because their baseline has shifted so far from clean that they’ve forgotten what clean feels like.

This is the real tragedy of VAIDS, Long COVID, chronic fatigue, and every other modern immune dysfunction syndrome. The people suffering from it have been trained — by their environment, by their culture, by their medical system — to normalise the very conditions causing their collapse. They’re not lazy. They’re not hypochondriacs. They’re not “just stressed.” Their consciousness has been slowly dimmed by an environment that was never designed for human biology, and now they can’t see what’s happening to them because the organ that would recognise the problem — their own awareness — has been compromised along with everything else.

The Moral Question

So here’s where it gets personal. And uncomfortable.

If I know this — if the Overload Theory is right, if the EMF research holds, if the consciousness piece connects the way I think it does — then I have an obligation. Not just to the 20% who read dense research papers and get excited by pattern recognition across disciplines. But to the 80% whose eyes glaze over. The ones who’ll never read a Frontiers in Immunology paper but desperately need to turn off the WiFi at night.

They’re not bored because they’re stupid. They’re bored because their consciousness has already adapted to the noise. They literally can’t hear the signal anymore.

So the question isn’t whether VAIDS is real or whether the establishment will ever admit what’s happening. The question is: how do you wake up a consciousness that’s been trained to sleep?

You start where people live. Not in the lab. In the kitchen. You make ginger beer and your gut gets better. You move the router out of the bedroom and the kid stops getting ear infections. You eat natto once a week and your blood feels different. You turn off the phone at night and suddenly you can think again. You sit in an infrared sauna and your skin pushes out what your liver couldn’t handle. You try the Electric Diet (https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/electric-diet) for one week and the fatigue lifts. You stop drinking litres of water that flush your minerals and start understanding that clear urine isn’t health — it’s depletion. Mineral loss weakens the immune system, and nobody thinks of over-hydration as a stressor, but that’s exactly what the Overload Theory predicts — every unrecognised burden counts.

That’s the on-ramp. Not through the science — through the experience. Because once your consciousness gets a taste of what clean actually feels like, it can never fully go back to sleep. And that’s when the real questions start.

But here’s the thing that really gets me. This isn’t new knowledge. Every wisdom tradition in human history has said the same thing.

Jesus said it: “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Give up your earthly wares. Strip away the attachments. That’s the greatest passage in the world, and I think it’s the most misunderstood. People read it as a moral instruction about greed. It’s not. It’s a biological instruction about overload. The more stuff you surround yourself with — the devices, the wiring, the smart home, the WiFi mesh, the electrical grid humming through your walls — the further you get from the signal. The kingdom of God isn’t a place you go when you die. It’s the state of consciousness you access when you remove the interference.

Buddha said it. The entire path begins with renunciation. He literally left a palace — the most technologically advanced environment of his era — and went and sat under a tree. And achieved enlightenment. Remove the artificial environment, and the mind clears.

Lao Tzu said it in the Tao Te Ching: “To attain knowledge, add things every day. To attain wisdom, subtract things every day.” The path isn’t accumulation. It’s removal.

The Stoics said it. Marcus Aurelius: “Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” Strip away the externals.

Thoreau went to Walden Pond specifically to strip away industrial civilisation. “Our life is frittered away by detail. Simplify, simplify.” He did the Electric Diet in 1845 and didn’t even know it.

The Hindu Upanishads: “When all the desires that dwell in the heart fall away, then the mortal becomes immortal.” Remove the interference. Find the signal.

Every indigenous culture on earth has a version of the same practice — the walkabout, the vision quest, the retreat into wilderness. Go into nature. Leave the man-made world behind. And something changes. You hear things you couldn’t hear before. You see things you couldn’t see before. You think thoughts that weren’t accessible in the noise of civilisation.

Every prophet, philosopher, and mystic in human history told you the same thing: go to the wilderness, give up your devices, strip back to nature, and something essential returns. They just didn’t know the mechanism was electromagnetic. Now we do.

That’s what the Electric Diet is. It’s not some fringe biohacking protocol. It’s the oldest piece of advice in human civilisation, translated into the language of physics. Separate the ELF and RFR from your life. Turn off the mains at the fuse box when you sleep. Kill the WiFi. Ditch the smart meter. Go camping more. The more you’re willing to give up, the more comes back to you. It’s not about how much science you understand. It’s about how much of the industrialised world you’re willing to walk away from — even temporarily — to find out what your body and mind actually feel like when they’re clean.

Start with one night. Fuse box off, phone off, router off. See what happens. If nothing changes, you’ve lost nothing but one evening of Netflix. If everything changes — and for a lot of people, everything changes — then you’ve found the on-ramp that Jesus, Buddha, Lao Tzu, and every indigenous elder already knew about.

That’s when you start reading the Overload Theory. That’s when you start asking why they put a V in front of AIDS and told you it doesn’t exist. That’s when you start wondering whether any of this was accidental.

James Norman Ibbotson is an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. His work on the Overload Theory, electromagnetic field research, and systemic health can be found at normanjamesemf.substack.com

Further Reading:

The Overload Theory: A Definitive Re-examination of AIDS — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-overload-theory-a-definitive

The Potential Link Between 800-900 MHz Frequencies and Increased Pneumonia Cases Including HIV & AIDS — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/the-potential-link-between-the-rise

Anthony Fauci (HE SAID WHAT!!) — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/anthony-fauci-he-said-what

Infrared Saunas: A Modern-Day Detoxification Method Inspired by the Lessons of the Black Death — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/infrared-saunas-a-modern-day-detoxification

Smart Meter Radiation: A Comprehensive Guide — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/smart-meter-radiation-a-comprehensive

The Electric Diet — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/electric-diet

Conductive DIS EASE: Cancer/Parkinsons/MS? — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/conductive-dis-ease-cancer-parkinsonsms

Made Some Easy-to-Follow Videos of This Gigantic Physics Experiment — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/made-some-easy-to-follow-videos-of

Hidden Danger in Our Home: How Electromagnetic Radiation Affected Our Family’s Health — https://normanjamesemf.substack.com/p/hidden-danger-in-our-home

Gary Null — The Myth of AIDS (documentary and transcript)

Beyond Nocebo and Placebo: Your Inner Ecosystem’s Response to You

Logic, Wisdom then Science to Confirm

Key Research Referenced: