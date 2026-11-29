By Norman James

I’ve stopped buying chemical cleaners. Two things do the lot in my house: EM1 and chlorine dioxide. Here’s how I got onto them.

The butcher’s

I was in a butcher’s that was already cleaning the place with chlorine dioxide. There was a stain on the floor that had been sat there for god knows how long, and the place had that smell butchers get. I said to him, try a bottle of this EM1, mate — it’ll do what the chlorine dioxide does. He was happy to give it a go.

He put some in his bin first. The smell went straight away — not covered over, gone.

Then he put it on that disgusting stain on the floor, and it lifted it, same as the chlorine dioxide would.

He turned round and said, that’s really good stuff, I’ll have two bottles.

Then I told him the price. He couldn’t believe how cheap it was.

That’s the pair of them in a nutshell. Different ways of working, same result, and pennies next to a cupboard full of sprays.

EM1

EM1 (effective microorganisms) is a live culture of good microbes — lactic acid bacteria, yeasts and the rest. Instead of blasting the bad stuff, they move in and crowd the smell-making bugs out.

Brilliant down drains and in bins — it stops the smell coming back, instead of knocking it down the once.

Surfaces, floors, the fridge, the lot — no chemicals at all.

Pour it on the compost or over the garden and it gets to work out there too.

Cheap, and a bottle makes a lot once you water it down.

One thing I learned the hard way making my own: use RO (reverse osmosis) water, not Kangen or alkaline water. The high pH throws the culture off and the batch won’t take. Clean, neutral water, and they settle in and do their job.

Chlorine dioxide

People hear “chlorine” and think bleach. It isn’t bleach. Household bleach is a different thing altogether — sodium hypochlorite. Chlorine dioxide is its own animal, and the food trade has been cleaning with it for years: water treatment, factories, butchers.

It’s a strong oxidiser — it breaks down what causes the smell and the stain at the source, instead of perfuming over the top of it.

Same reason the food industry reaches for it: it kills the bacteria that make the mess and the stink.

A little goes a long way, and it doesn’t leave that heavy bleach reek hanging through the house.

The price depends entirely on where you are:

Out in Thailand you can pick it up for about a pound fifty.

Back in England it’s nearer twenty-five quid.

Same stuff, either way.

I made my own activated bottles of it a while back and sold them for seven quid each. They went — nobody knew what it was, there was nothing else like it on the shelf, and once people watched it pull the smell straight out of a bin they wanted a bottle.

One straight word: it’s a powerful oxidiser, so give it the respect you’d give any strong cleaner. It’s getting harder to buy without a licence now, and that’s the reason — it’s strong stuff to handle and ship. Keep it labelled, keep it away from the kids, don’t mix it with other chemicals, and give the room a bit of air while you use it.

Between the two

Chlorine dioxide for a quick, strong clean-down. EM1 to keep things sweet day to day. Between the two of them I don’t keep a chemical cleaner in the house, and I don’t know why more people aren’t cleaning this way.

More like this on my Substack:

normanjamesemf.substack.com

— Norman James