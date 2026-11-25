Norman James

https://www.facebook.com/reel/2141488323176180

There’s advice going round that you should turn your WiFi router down. It’s on 100% power, so drop it, and you’ll be exposed to less.

Here’s the problem. The device in your hand is the one emitting closest to you. Turn the router down and your phone, tablet or laptop has to send out more power to reach it, and that device is right against your body.

How it works

Your WiFi is a two-way conversation. The router talks to your phone, and your phone talks back.

Strong signal: your phone barely has to shout. Low output, right next to you.

Weak signal, two bars: you can still pick up the WiFi fine, but your phone’s output goes up to reach the router.

The router is across the room. Your phone is in your hand, against your head, in your pocket. At two bars, the biggest emitter on you is your own device.

Turn the router down and you’ve moved the exposure from across the room onto your body.

Where to put the router

Keep it away from mains electricity. About 1 metre away from any mains wire, socket or electric field.

Plonk it there, in a spot you can live with.

Check where you actually use your devices. Every place you sit with your phone or laptop should get full strength, full bars. If it’s two bars where you sit, either move the router or move where you sit.

Better still: cables

WiFi indoors is the last thing I’d recommend. Wireless was meant for outside, for places where you can’t put cables. Inside your house you can.

Run an ethernet cable to the computer and the TV.

Ehernet to phone adapter on flight mode

Use the WiFi only where you have to, and switch it off at night.

Get a mechanical cheap timer

Do the Electric Diet (link at the end).

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