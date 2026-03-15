Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari's avatar
Yolanda Pritam Hari
Mar 18

good advice. i believe in mimosa pudica for the kill phase, and take lots of binders all the time. Cycle in tudca as needed - meaning when my body asks. Always curious of others' approaches. We're fairly aligned. i like that Norman.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Norman James and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture