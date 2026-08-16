I’ve written before about grounding, the earth’s signal, and how our ancestors knew danger was coming without a single instrument to tell them. I want to go further into one specific piece of that: Third Man Syndrome, and why I think it’s the same mechanism that fires when an ordinary person gets a sudden, unwanted flash of disaster out of nowhere — driving into a barrier, stepping off a ledge, dropping something precious. Not a wish. A warning shot.

What Third Man Syndrome actually is

Explorers and climbers at the edge of death have reported it for over a century. Shackleton wrote about a presence walking with his crew across South Georgia, when three exhausted men crossed uncharted ice to save the rest of the expedition. Mountaineers on Everest, shipwreck survivors, 9/11 survivors descending the stairwells — all report the same thing. A companion. Guidance. A presence that isn’t visible but is unmistakably there, and it shows up specifically when things are thin enough that death is a real option.

Olaf Blanke at EPFL has traced some of this to the temporo-parietal junction, the part of the brain responsible for sensing where your body is in space. Under extreme stress that system can misfire and produce the sensation of a second presence beside you. That’s the materialist explanation, and it’s a real, published one.

But here’s what I keep coming back to: the people who’ve actually lived it mostly don’t believe it was a misfire. And whichever explanation you land on, the pattern holds. It’s not random. It shows up in people who are fully present, doing exactly what they were built to do, pushed right to the edge of it. Not people going through the motions. People who love what they’re doing so much they’d risk dying doing it.

Same shape, ordinary trigger

Here’s the connection I don’t think gets made enough. You don’t need a mountain or a shipwreck to get a version of this. Plenty of people — vivid visual thinkers especially, the kind who see full scenes in their head before words catch up — get sudden, unwanted flashes of disaster in completely ordinary moments. Driving past a barrier at speed. Standing near a drop. Holding a knife in the kitchen.

The image arrives uninvited, it’s vivid, it’s awful, and then it’s gone, leaving you rattled that you thought it at all — even though no part of you wanted it. Psychology has a name for this too: intrusive thoughts, and they’re one of the most common and well-documented mental phenomena there is. Having one doesn’t mean wanting it. If anything, the research on what’s called the “high place phenomenon” suggests the opposite — the people who get these flashes tend to be more safety-conscious, not less, because the mind is rehearsing the danger so hard it makes you grip the wheel tighter, not looser.

That’s the same shape as Third Man Syndrome, just scaled down and triggered by something ordinary instead of a mountain. Not a companion walking beside you this time — an image flashing in front of you. Same job either way: something stepping in, uninvited, to keep you alive.

The frequency underneath it

I’ve argued before that happiness and groundedness aren’t just emotional states, they’re something closer to a frequency — a mode of coherence that makes you a better antenna for whatever signal is actually out there, whether you call that intuition, the earth’s guidance, or your own nervous system finally getting quiet enough to hear itself think. Third Man Syndrome shows up in people who are stripped right back to raw presence, no performance, nothing between them and the moment.

I think the intrusive flash works the same way. It’s not a malfunction bolted onto an otherwise clean system. It’s the same protective mechanism, showing up in a smaller, more mundane emergency, doing exactly what it did for Shackleton’s men on the ice — just doing it behind a wheel instead of on a glacier.

Call it a protection spell if you want. That’s not far off what some of the psychology actually points to.

It’s not only mountaineers, and it’s not only fear

Widen the lens and the same felt-presence phenomenon turns up in places that have nothing to do with expeditions. Sleep paralysis and the hypnagogic state — that strange half-second between waking and sleeping — produces an almost identical sensed presence in ordinary people, in their own beds, with no danger involved at all. It’s one of the most commonly reported experiences there is, and it uses the same neurological territory as the Third Man cases: a system built to detect “something else is here” firing outside of extreme physical stress.

Grief does something similar. A sensed presence of someone who’s died — not a fear response, not a warning, just a felt companionship — is extremely common in bereavement and well documented in the research. It’s worth naming as a contrast rather than folding it into the same box: not every version of this system is protective in the danger sense. Some of it just seems to be about connection.

Where the checkable, contemporary evidence sits

Century-old expedition accounts are compelling but they’re also distant and impossible to verify directly. The living version of this evidence is everywhere in extreme sport and solo endurance right now. Free solo climbers, big wave surfers, F1 drivers in the middle of a correction, ultra-runners deep into a multi-day race, solo sailors weeks into an ocean crossing — all describe a correction, a voice, or a presence that acts faster than conscious thought would allow. These are named, living people, describing it in real time, not filtered through a hundred years of retelling. If you want the phenomenon at its most checkable, that’s where to look.

Soldiers under fire report the same thing, and that thread runs the whole way from WWI trench accounts through to recent combat reports. Different war, different century, same presence showing up exactly when death is closest.

Before the brain catches up

There’s a physiological angle worth sitting next to the presence-and-companion frame rather than replacing it. Interoception research — how the body senses its own internal state — increasingly shows the body reacting to danger before conscious thought has caught up with what’s happening. The gut and nervous system pick up the signal and act on it first; the story your mind tells about a “presence” or a “voice” may be the narrative your brain builds afterward to make sense of a decision your body had already made. That doesn’t make the phenomenon less real. It just locates part of the mechanism a layer below where the TPJ research usually looks.

Two pieces, one throughline

This piece and the one I’ve written on bile, fat digestion and the gallbladder are doing the same underlying work, just in different bodies of evidence. Both are about the body running a protective or signalling system that modern medicine and modern life have gotten very good at dismissing as noise — an intrusive flash written off as random misfiring, a bile signal written off as irrelevant once the organ’s been cut out. In both cases the system was doing its job. The dismissal is the actual malfunction, not the signal.

Phantom braking and the correction that beats consciousness

There’s a version of this that’s closer to my own car example than any mountaineering account. Drivers report a felt correction on the wheel — a physical response — a split second before they’ve consciously registered the danger that caused it. The body’s already moving before the mind’s caught up with why. That’s not folklore, that’s the same interoception point from above playing out in real time on an ordinary road, which makes it worth taking seriously precisely because it’s so mundane. No mountain required. Just a normal commute and a system that’s faster than the story you tell about it afterward.

Drunk, it doesn’t seem to show up at all

Worth naming as a contrast because it points at the same mechanism from the opposite direction. Get properly drunk and do something stupid or dangerous, and the correction, the flash, the felt presence stepping in — none of it seems to arrive. Alcohol dulls exactly the systems this whole piece is built on: the fast pre-conscious body response, the heightened presence Third Man cases depend on, the interoceptive signal that’s supposed to move faster than conscious thought. Sober and under threat, the system sharpens. Drunk, it’s not that the danger’s any less real, it’s that the protective system doing the sensing is numbed right along with everything else. No correction gets through because the channel it would travel down is the same one the alcohol’s already blunted.

Meditation, altered states, and the same presence without any danger at all

Here’s a genuine counterpoint, rather than smoothing over the difference. People in deep meditation and under psychedelics report the same felt-companion phenomenon — a guiding presence, distinct from the self — with no physical danger anywhere in the picture. That raises a real question about what actually triggers this. Is it danger specifically, or is it a particular internal state — stripped-back, quiet, fully present — that danger just happens to be one reliable way of producing? The meditation and psychedelic cases suggest it’s the state that matters, and extreme danger is simply the most common route modern life still leaves open to getting there.

The skies have their own version

Aviation has its own thread of this same literature — single-pilot long-haul flights, exhausted transatlantic solo crossings, pilots reporting a presence or a voice at the point of maximum fatigue and highest stakes. Same profile as Shackleton in a lot of ways — a skilled professional pushed to the edge of endurance in charge of other people’s lives — but modern and checkable rather than a century removed.

Two things worth separating

I’ve been blending two related but different things under one label, and it’s worth drawing a clean line. Premonition is sensing danger before it happens — a warning ahead of the event. Third Man Syndrome, properly defined, is being guided through danger that’s already underway — a companion inside the crisis, not a heads-up before it. Both matter, both point at the same underlying capacity, but they’re not identical, and separating them sharpens what’s actually being claimed rather than letting one bleed into the other.

A second neurological anchor

Blanke’s temporo-parietal junction work isn’t the only relevant neuroscience here. Mirror-touch synaesthesia research, which looks at people whose sense of self and other blurs at a neurological level, covers related territory — the boundary between “me” and “not me” turning out to be far less fixed than it feels day to day. Some researchers link that same boundary-blurring machinery to felt-presence experiences generally, which gives Third Man Syndrome a second, independent neuroscience thread alongside Blanke’s, rather than resting the whole materialist case on one lab’s findings.

How far removed we actually are

Modern life has cut this off almost completely. Every generation before ours lived with ground currents running under their bare feet, the sky’s own electrical rhythm overhead, even the still air of a cave carrying its own charge. We’ve built ourselves so many layers away from that — concrete, rubber soles, glass, wiring, altitude — that we’re not just a little disconnected, we’re a long way removed from the raw signal the people who built their entire survival around reading it were standing directly in. This isn’t just a feeling on my part. Olle Johansson, formerly of the Karolinska Institute, has spent decades documenting measurable biological differences — skin and mast cell changes among them — in people who report reacting to modern electromagnetic environments, exactly the kind of environment none of the expedition or Third Man accounts in this piece were ever taking place inside. Third Man Syndrome and the intrusive flash in the car might be the same system doing its best to reach us anyway, through all those extra layers, when the stakes get high enough that it has no choice but to break through.

Where the field actually goes quiet

There’s a reason the classic Third Man cases keep coming from the same handful of places — high-altitude mountaineering, polar expeditions, solo ocean crossings. It’s not only that these people are physically and mentally stripped back to the raw moment. They’re also standing in some of the last genuinely quiet EMF environments left on the planet. No phone coverage, no WiFi, no household AC wiring within hundreds of miles, no smart meters, nothing plugged in anywhere near them. That’s a signal environment almost nobody gets access to any more.

So there are two layers stacking at once in these accounts, not one. The extreme physiological state that strips away performance and puts someone fully present in the moment. And, sitting underneath it, a genuinely clean field environment with none of the AC noise that’s constantly disrupting the body’s own DC signalling everywhere else in modern life. Most people never get both conditions together. A meditator gets the internal state but is usually still sitting in a WiFi-saturated room. A driver having a phantom-braking correction is fully present for a split second but surrounded by dashboard electronics and a phone in the cupholder. The mountaineer three days from the nearest tower gets both at once, for days at a stretch, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this is exactly where the strongest, clearest accounts come from.

Mine came in the shower, not on a mountain

I’ve written elsewhere about my own shower setup — water run through a Superimploder, spiralled and structured before it reaches me, softened and cleaned first so nothing’s being energised that shouldn’t be. My own Third Man experience happened there, not on an expedition. At the time it didn’t fit the pattern I’d read about, because there was no crisis, no altitude, no danger. But looking at it against everything in this piece, the conditions line up almost exactly anyway — coherent, structured water, a heavily reduced EMF environment, low sensory input, and me fully present in the moment with nothing performing and nothing else competing for attention. I don’t think the mountain or the ocean is the necessary ingredient. I think it’s the combination of a quiet field and a genuinely present mind, and a mountain just happens to be one of the few places modern life still leaves both available at once. A structured-water shower, it turns out, is another.

Animals never lost this

Animals sense earthquakes and tsunamis before humans do, consistently enough that it’s a well-documented pattern rather than folklore — dogs restless hours ahead, birds leaving an area en masse, livestock refusing to settle. Whatever signal-detection system this is, it’s fully intact in animals and looks measurably dulled in modern humans. That’s a strong non-human comparison for the argument running through everything I’ve written on grounding — the ability was never lost as a species trait, it’s been buried under layers of insulation between us and the ground and sky animals are still standing directly in.

Deja vu belongs in the same bucket

Worth a short mention as a cousin phenomenon. Deja vu is common, mostly harmless, near-universal, and still not properly explained by neuroscience — the same “real, near-everyone has it, nobody’s nailed the mechanism” category Third Man Syndrome sits in, just without the extremity attached. Not every unexplained brain event needs a mountain or a death nearby to be worth taking seriously.

Naming the actual frequency

I’ve gestured at “the earth’s own electrical rhythm” without naming it properly. It has a name: the Schumann resonance, measured at roughly 7.83 Hz, the standing electromagnetic wave that exists in the cavity between the earth’s surface and the ionosphere. It’s not mysticism, it’s a measured physical phenomenon that’s been tracked since the 1950s. Worth naming directly rather than leaving it as a vague gesture, since it gives anyone reading this something concrete and searchable rather than a feeling.

Cars and buildings are already half a cage

This sharpens the EMF-environment point considerably. A car body and a building’s structural steel and wiring both function as a partial Faraday cage, actively attenuating the natural field passing through them rather than just failing to add to it. So it’s not simply that a car or an office lacks a clean signal — it’s actively working against one, shielding the occupant from the ground and sky signal that would otherwise be reaching them. The expedition environments this piece keeps returning to — open ice, open ocean, high ridgelines — have nothing between the person and the raw signal at all. No structure, no wiring, no shielding. That’s a sharper explanation for why the phenomenon shows up strongest exactly where it does, and weakest in a car or a building even during a genuine emergency.

A third trigger category: one’s own death, not danger to anyone else

Nearing-death awareness in hospice and palliative care is extremely well documented — dying patients very commonly report presences, guides, or visits from people who’ve already died, in the days leading up to their own death. This is a distinct trigger category from everything else in this piece. It’s not danger to be survived, and it’s not grief for someone else already gone. It’s the approaching end of one’s own life specifically. Naming it properly rounds out the typology: danger-survived (Shackleton, phantom braking), grief-for-another (bereavement), and now approaching-one’s-own-death (hospice). Same underlying system, three distinct doors it seems to open through.

Further out than any expedition on earth

Astronaut accounts push this further than anything terrestrial. Extreme isolation, a genuinely hostile environment, and a signal-poor, signal-strange location all stacking at once — no planetary ionosphere cavity to be inside of at all once you’re off-world, no Schumann resonance reaching you the way it does on the ground. Several astronauts have described experiences that sit in the same territory as Third Man accounts, and it’s about as modern and checkable a data point as this subject offers, precisely because it’s happening in an environment even more extreme than anything an expedition on Earth could put someone through.

The phone isn’t passive shielding, it’s an active jammer

I’ve already covered how a car or a building acts as a partial Faraday cage, attenuating the natural signal passively. A phone held against the body, or sitting in a pocket, is a step beyond that — it’s not shielding anything, it’s actively emitting, right up against the skin, constantly. That’s a sharper and more personal version of the same argument. The mountaineer isn’t just outside a shielded structure, they’ve also usually left the active emitter behind entirely. Most people carrying this same nervous system around all day have neither advantage — they’re both shielded from the natural signal and being actively jammed by something in their own pocket at the same time.

Children get this too, without any crisis at all

Imaginary companions in early childhood are extremely common and reliably drop off with age. They sit in the same felt-presence, no-danger bucket as the meditation and grief examples already covered, but they add a genuinely different trigger category — developmental stage rather than crisis. Worth including because it suggests this capacity might simply be strongest early in life, before the layers of insulation, scepticism, and constant device use build up, rather than something that only switches on under extremity.

Cultures that never called it a misfire

Many traditional and indigenous cultures have specific, named concepts for a guiding presence or ancestor-guide, and in those frameworks it was never treated as a psychological glitch to be explained away. It was simply understood as real and expected. That’s a useful contrast to sit next to the modern psychology default, which reaches for “misfire” almost automatically. Different cultures across completely unconnected parts of the world independently building language and ritual around the same experience is at minimum a sign the experience itself is consistent and widespread, whatever you make of the interpretation attached to it.

A shakier thread worth naming carefully

Worth flagging this one honestly rather than overstating it. There’s a body of research, genuinely contested, correlating spikes in geomagnetic activity with increased reports of anomalous or unusual experiences. It sits in the same broad territory as the Schumann resonance point but on a much weaker evidence base — nowhere near as measured or settled. I’d rather name it as a further physical-signal thread worth watching than lean on it as established fact the way the Schumann resonance material can be.

More on grounding, EMF, and the signal we’ve stopped listening to: normanjamesemf.substack.com

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