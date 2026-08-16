Norman James

Norman James

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
8h

I get a static problem in my hair and it always coincides with solar activities like coronal mass ejections and spikes in the Schumann resonance. I nicknamed it Medusa Hair because it flies around like it is full of snakes and will spark when brushed. It has always caused me "bad hair days"!

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SLK
6h

Nice one, thank you.

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