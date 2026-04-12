They Built Cathedrals Drunk — So What Changed?

For thousands of years, humans drank alcohol all day, every day. Not recreational — survival. The water would kill you. Beer, wine, mead, cider — fermented drinks were how entire civilisations stayed alive, stayed hydrated, and stayed healthy.

The Romans diluted wine into their water supply as standard practice — soldiers, senators, slaves, everyone. Egyptian labourers building the pyramids received beer rations. Medieval monks brewed in monasteries. It wasn’t a vice. It was infrastructure.

And look what they built while doing it.

Gothic cathedrals that still make modern engineers scratch their heads. The Taj Mahal. Versailles. The completion of St Peter’s Basilica. The Dutch Golden Age. Shakespeare knocking back ale while writing the greatest literature in the English language. The Renaissance fuelled by wine. Baroque symphonies, naval empires that crossed oceans — all of it accomplished by societies drinking from morning to night, century after century.

So what happened? How did we go from “alcohol is food, medicine, and hydration” to “alcohol is a toxin that destroys your liver”?

The answer isn’t complicated. What changed wasn’t the drinking. It was the drink.

What They Were Actually Drinking

A medieval worker building a cathedral got beer rations as standard. Not as a treat — as a basic provision, like bread. That beer was typically 3-4% strength, live-fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised, full of active cultures, B vitamins, amino acids, and grain nutrients. It was a food. A living food.

The wine across southern Europe was the same story. Low intervention, wild-fermented, full of polyphenols and organic acids. No sulphite bombs, no mega-purple colouring, no industrial fining agents. Just crushed grapes and time.

Mead was honey and water, fermented with whatever wild yeast was in the air. Cider was apples. Perry was pears. Every culture had its version and every version was fundamentally the same thing — a simple, living, fermented drink made from real ingredients that your liver and gut had evolved over millennia to process.

These drinks contained complex esters, organic acids, live microorganisms, and bioavailable nutrients. They were genuinely nourishing. The alcohol was almost a byproduct — a preservative that kept the water safe and the cultures stable.

And alcohol itself was medicine. Literally. It was in the bottle — one of the most effective muscle relaxants known to man. Mead was the original medicinal drink, brewed slowly with herbs chosen for their therapeutic properties. Mugwort, yarrow, meadowsweet, chamomile — these weren’t flavourings, they were prescriptions. The alcohol carried the herbal compounds into your bloodstream, relaxed your muscles after a day of physical labour, calmed your nervous system, and helped you sleep. Apothecaries dispensed tinctures — herbal extracts preserved in alcohol — as standard medicine for centuries. “Take two drops in water” wasn’t a cocktail recipe, it was a doctor’s order. Alcohol was the delivery mechanism for plant medicine long before the pharmaceutical industry existed.

You can still taste the ghost of this tradition if you know where to look. Chartreuse — the French herbal liqueur made by Carthusian monks since 1605 — is literally called the “Elixir of Long Life.” 130 herbs, plants, and flowers macerated in alcohol, the recipe known only to two monks at any time. I once drank from an old bottle of the original Élixir Végétal — 69% ABV, the full-strength version — and then had to replace it. The new bottle was nowhere near the same. Not even close. The old one had depth, complexity, a warmth that sat in your body like actual medicine. The replacement was thinner, sharper, simpler. And look at the trajectory: the original Élixir sits at 69%. The Green Chartreuse most people know is 55%. The Yellow is 40%. Same monastery, same tradition, same 130 herbs — but each commercial iteration weaker than the last. The strength that carried those botanicals into your bloodstream has been steadily diluted. Why? Taxes. Regulations. Duty brackets. Market pressure.

And that’s the other thing nobody connects. Tax policy doesn’t just take money — it reshapes what gets made. Alcohol duty is structured by ABV in most countries. Higher strength means higher tax. So producers reformulate downward to hit cheaper duty brackets, and in doing so they fundamentally alter the product. A 69% herbal elixir carrying 130 botanical compounds into your body is a different substance to a 40% version of the same recipe. The alcohol isn’t just flavour — it’s the solvent, the carrier, the extraction medium. Lower the ABV and you lower the extraction of the very compounds that made the drink medicinal in the first place. Tax policy literally destroyed the medicine and left the marketing intact.

Chartreuse is one of the last survivors. It’s the final thread connecting modern drinking to the medicinal tradition that alcohol was born from. If even that has been diluted and degraded by commercial pressure, what does that tell you about everything else on the shelf?

What We Drink Now

Walk into any bar, any off-licence, any 7-Eleven anywhere in the modern world and what’s on offer is an entirely different substance wearing the same name.

Commercial lager is brewed with single-strain industrial yeast engineered for speed and consistency, filtered until it’s biologically dead, pasteurised to kill anything that survived the filtering, then pumped full of preservatives, stabilisers, and artificial carbonation. The ingredients list — if you could even get one — would read like a chemistry experiment. And here’s the thing: in most of the world, you can’t get one. Alcohol remains one of the few ingestible products legally exempt from full ingredient labelling. Every packet of crisps, every tin of beans, every bottle of shampoo has to tell you what’s in it. But the thing you pour directly into your bloodstream? In the US and UK, no obligation whatsoever. The EU only started phasing in requirements for wine in 2023 — and even those are minimal. Ask yourself why it took this long. Who benefits from you not knowing what’s in your drink?

Wine went the same way. For thousands of years, winemakers stomped grapes with their feet and let the wild yeast living on the fruit skins do the work. Every vineyard, every harvest, every barrel was different because the microbiology was different. That’s what terroir actually was — not just soil and climate, but the unique wild yeast population of that place.

Then in the 1970s, scientists learned to isolate, propagate, and freeze-dry individual yeast strains for commercial use. Within a decade, the industry switched to mono-culture yeasts — predictable, fast, consistent. The complexity died overnight. The wine didn’t change on the label. It changed in your body.

And the winemakers who cared? They went mad about it. It remains one of the most divisive fights in the wine world to this day — lab versus land, standardisation versus authenticity. Traditional winemakers in France, South Africa, and California are still battling to keep wild fermentation alive, arguing that indigenous yeasts are the soul of terroir and that commercial strains produce homogenised wine that could come from anywhere. As one natural winemaker put it: commercial yeast makes winemakers lazy — your fermentation just happens and you can sleep at night. With wild fermentation it’s a different story — longer, harder, and the wine actually tastes like somewhere. But the industry doesn’t care about “somewhere.” It cares about “every time.” Consistency won. Complexity lost. And most wine drinkers have no idea the fight even happened.

Think of it like bread. Everyone understands this one instinctively. Sourdough — wild-fermented, complex culture, slow rise, broad spectrum of organic acids and metabolites. Your gut handles it differently. People who can’t tolerate commercial bread often do fine with real sourdough. Same flour, same gluten, completely different fermentation biology. Now apply that same logic to alcohol. Commercial beer is to traditional ale what sliced white is to sourdough. Same basic ingredients. Entirely different product. One is a living food. The other is an industrial commodity your body barely recognises.

Spirits are worse. Distillation strips out everything except ethanol and water. No cultures, no organic acids, no nutrients, no complexity. Just concentrated liver poison in a fancy bottle. Mix that with a commercial energy drink — taurine, synthetic caffeine, artificial sweeteners, colours, preservatives — and you’ve created something that no human liver in history was designed to encounter.

And now we’ve gone even further. You can buy “wine” and “cider” that have never seen a grape or an apple in the entire production process. Flavoured, coloured, sweetened ethanol solutions manufactured from industrial base alcohol, dressed up with synthetic fruit flavours and sold in bottles designed to look like the real thing. The word “wine” on the label is doing all the work. The liquid inside has more in common with a chemistry lab than a vineyard. We’re not even pretending anymore — we’ve just dropped the fruit entirely and kept the marketing.

Then there’s the speed. A traditional mead ferments for months — sometimes years. The wild yeast works slowly, producing layer upon layer of complex compounds as it goes. A farmhouse ale took weeks. Even a basic medieval beer sat for days in open fermentation, accumulating depth and biological complexity with every hour. That slowness wasn’t inefficiency — it was the process. Time was an ingredient. The longer it fermented, the more therapeutic compounds it developed, the more diverse the ester profile, the gentler it sat in your body.

Modern industrial beer ferments in days. Some lagers are grain-to-glass in under a week. The engineered yeast is selected specifically for speed — aggressive, fast, efficient. It rips through the sugars like a machine, converts everything to ethanol as quickly as possible, and produces a narrow, simple chemical profile in the process. It’s the difference between slow-cooking a stew for eight hours and microwaving a ready meal. Same category of food. Completely different result. The industry optimised for profit and shelf life. What they sacrificed was everything that made the drink worth putting in your body.

Single esters. That’s the key difference nobody talks about — or rather, there’s a word for it that the industry buries: congeners. Congeners are all the non-ethanol compounds produced during fermentation — the esters, organic acids, tannins, aldehydes, higher alcohols, and hundreds of other metabolites that give a drink its character. A wild-fermented mead has a rich, complex congener profile built up over months of slow fermentation. A mono-culture industrial lager has almost none. Your liver sees the same narrow ester profile over and over, becomes hyper-efficient at removing it, and strips the alcohol out of your system fast. Too fast. You spike hard, crash hard, and wake up hanging. The rapid clearance cycle — buzz, crash, craving, repeat — is the exact pharmacological profile of an addictive drug. They’ve accidentally engineered beer into something that behaves like a hit.

Traditional slow fermentation with wild or complex yeast cultures — gingerbug, kefir, spontaneous fermentation — produces thousands of different congeners. Your liver processes this broad spectrum gradually. No spike, no crash, no desperate craving for the next one. The alcohol is absorbed and metabolised as part of a complex food matrix, not as a single isolated compound your liver has learned to speedrun.

That’s why you can drink traditional fermented drinks all day and feel fine the next morning, but four pints of commercial lager leaves you wrecked. Same alcohol. Completely different metabolic experience. One is a food your body takes its time with. The other is a drug your liver flushes so fast it leaves you in withdrawal.

And then consider the metabolic burden of energy drinks — the synthetic caffeine, taurine, artificial sweeteners, and processing chemicals all competing for the same liver detox pathways. Your liver has no evolutionary framework for processing synthetic taurine and artificial sweetener combinations. That’s not a drink. That’s a chemical assault on pathways that evolved to handle fermented honey and grain.

The Sugar Acceleration

There’s another layer to this that nobody connects. The speed of fermentation isn’t just about the yeast — it’s about the sugar.

Traditional mead starts with honey. Honey is a complex sugar matrix — fructose, glucose, maltose, oligosaccharides, enzymes, pollen, organic acids. Wild yeast works through this slowly because the sugars are complex and the yeast has to break them down gradually. A traditional mead ferments for months, sometimes years. That slowness produces depth — layer upon layer of congeners, therapeutic compounds, biological complexity.

Apples and pears are faster. Simpler fruit sugars, more accessible to yeast. A farmhouse cider still took weeks, but it was quicker than mead. Grapes faster still — higher sugar content, more available fructose. Wine ferments in weeks rather than months.

Then came refined cane sugar. Suddenly yeast had pure, simple sucrose — no complex matrix to break down, no enzymes or pollen in the way. Fermentation accelerated dramatically. Rum and sugar-based spirits could be produced in a fraction of the time.

And now we have high-fructose corn syrup and dextrose — industrially processed sugars so simple they’re practically pre-digested. The engineered mono-culture yeast rips through HFCS like it’s rocket fuel. Because that’s essentially what it is. The same corn-derived sugars, the same engineered yeasts, the same rapid fermentation process used to produce industrial bioethanol. The only difference is the label on the bottle.

Every step in the sugar timeline accelerated the fermentation and stripped out complexity: honey (months) → fruit (weeks) → grape (weeks) → cane sugar (days) → refined sugar (days) → HFCS/dextrose (days). Each step faster, each step producing a narrower congener profile, each step further from medicine and closer to industrial solvent. And at every step, the industry called it progress.

The Timeline Nobody Talks About

In 1883, a scientist named Emil Christian Hansen at the Carlsberg brewery in Copenhagen isolated a single pure yeast strain — Saccharomyces carlsbergensis, now reclassified as Saccharomyces pastorianus. For the first time in human history, beer could be brewed with a mono-culture instead of the wild, mixed-strain fermentations that every brewery on the planet had used since brewing began. Carlsberg’s founder, in a move of extraordinary generosity — or extraordinary naivety — sent the purified yeast to breweries around the world for free. By 1888, every major brewery in Scandinavia had switched. Within a generation, mono-culture yeast dominated global brewing.

Then in 1920, Prohibition hit. And it wasn’t just a moral crusade. Follow the money and you find John D. Rockefeller, owner of Standard Oil, bankrolling the Anti-Saloon League with millions of dollars — estimated at $4 million, the equivalent of roughly $100 million today. Henry Ford had designed the Model T to run on either gasoline or ethanol. Farmers across America were distilling their own fuel from grain. Ethanol was a direct competitor to Rockefeller’s oil monopoly, and every farm with a still was a decentralised energy producer he couldn’t control. Prohibition didn’t just outlaw drinking — it outlawed the production and transport of all alcohol, including fuel ethanol. By the time it was repealed thirteen years later, gas stations covered the country, cars ran exclusively on gasoline, and Big Oil had cemented its monopoly.

But Prohibition did something else that nobody talks about. It broke the chain of memory. For thirteen years, an entire generation grew up without drinking. The old farmhouse brewers, the wild fermentation traditions, the regional yeasts passed down through families — all of it died or went underground. When alcohol came back in 1933, the only brewing infrastructure left standing was industrial. Mono-culture yeast. Pasteurised. Filtered. Consistent. Dead.

Nobody remembered what real beer felt like in their body. Nobody could compare. The gradual, complex, slow-release experience of a wild-fermented ale — gone. Replaced by the mono-culture spike-crash cycle, and an entire population trained into it from their very first drink. They didn’t know what they’d lost because they’d never had it.

The playbook was identical to what happened with seed oils — find an industrial waste product, fund the science to make it seem healthy, suppress the competition, and sell it to the masses. Rockefeller funded Prohibition like the seed oil industry funded the dietary guidelines. Same game, different product.

1883: mono-culture yeast replaces wild fermentation. 1920: Prohibition erases the memory of what real drinking felt like. 1933: industrial beer fills the void. Late 20th century: energy drinks and HFCS-sweetened alcopops arrive. Each step presented as progress. Each step a degradation.

What Your Liver Actually Cares About

Your liver detoxifies substances through a family of enzymes called cytochrome P450 — the CYP system. Different substances compete for different pathways. Natural, complex fermentation products move through these pathways relatively smoothly because they’re substances your biology recognises. Millions of years of co-evolution with fermented foods built these pathways.

Synthetic compounds — the preservatives, artificial sweeteners, industrial processing chemicals, single-ester profiles from accelerated fermentation — jam these pathways up. They’re foreign. Your CYP enzymes struggle with them. They queue up, they create toxic intermediates, they overwhelm the system.

This is why a traditional sour beer with acetic acid, wild yeast, and herbal additions sits differently in your body than a commercial lager with the same ABV. Same alcohol content. Completely different metabolic experience. Your liver isn’t just processing ethanol — it’s processing everything that comes with it. And what comes with a living fermented drink is profoundly different from what comes with an industrial one.

And yet the “units” system — the cornerstone of modern public health messaging around alcohol — ignores all of this. It treats alcohol as a single variable. The living cultures, the organic acids, the polyphenols, the congener profile, the fermentation method — none of it counts. Just the ethanol percentage multiplied by the volume. By that logic, 200 calories of wild salmon and 200 calories of marshmallows are nutritionally identical. A home-grown organic tomato and a packet of tomato-flavoured crisps are the same thing because they both contain tomato. It’s technically not wrong and practically useless. Worse than useless — actively misleading.

The Yeast in Your Gut

Here’s something the brewing industry really doesn’t want you thinking about. Even with sterile filtration and pasteurisation, residual yeast proteins and cell wall material survive in commercial beer. Unfiltered and craft beers carry live yeast cells directly into your gut. Every pint introduces yeast material into your digestive system.

With traditional fermentation — wild cultures, mixed strains, spontaneous fermentation — you’re introducing a diverse community of organisms. Saccharomyces, Brettanomyces, Lactobacillus, wild strains your gut has encountered through fermented foods for thousands of years. Diversity in, diversity maintained. Your gut mycobiome — the fungal component of your microbiome — stays balanced.

Commercial beer is a mono-culture. One engineered strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, selected for speed and consistency, brewed in sterile conditions to eliminate competition. Drink it regularly and you’re seeding your gut with the same single organism over and over again. Emerging research shows that S. cerevisiae can utilise gut mucin as a carbon source — meaning it has the biological machinery to colonise the intestinal lining rather than simply passing through. The more commercial beer you drink, the more that mono-culture populates your gut. It becomes dominant. It crowds out the fungal diversity your gut needs to function properly.

This is dysbiosis by design. Not intentional — the brewers aren’t thinking about your mycobiome. But the effect is the same. A single engineered organism colonising your gut and suppressing everything else. It’s the agricultural monoculture problem applied to your insides. And just like monoculture farming destroys soil ecology, mono-culture yeast disrupts gut ecology.

The bioengineered yeast strains used in industrial brewing were selected for one thing: fast, aggressive, efficient alcohol production. They’re fuel-grade organisms. They’re the same class of organism used in bioethanol production. You really don’t want that taking up residence in your gut and wrecking the balance.

The Irony

We live in an era of unprecedented health anxiety around alcohol while simultaneously consuming the most toxic version of it in human history. The solution offered is always abstinence — never quality.

Nobody in the public health establishment says “stop drinking industrial poison and go back to drinking real fermented food.” They say “stop drinking.” Full stop. Which means the conversation never gets to the actual problem.

And here’s the final insult. Traditional fermented drinks were dry. The yeast ate the sugar — that was the whole point of fermentation. What you drank contained almost no residual sugar. Modern commercial drinks — alcopops, flavoured ciders, RTDs, wine coolers — have sugar added back in after fermentation. Often high-fructose corn syrup. So you’re getting the industrial ethanol AND a massive dose of processed sugar AND the synthetic flavourings AND the preservatives, all in one bottle. Your liver is trying to process ethanol, fructose, and synthetic chemicals simultaneously. It’s not a drink — it’s a metabolic ambush.

Meanwhile, the same health authorities stay remarkably quiet about energy drinks, ultra-processed foods, seed oils, and the thousand other synthetic substances we consume daily that are arguably harder on our biology than a glass of properly made wine.

The cathedral builders had it right. Not because drinking is inherently good, but because what they drank was fundamentally different from what we drink. They were consuming living, nourishing, complex fermented foods that happened to contain alcohol. We’re consuming industrialised chemical products that happen to be called beer.

The drink changed. We blamed the drinking.

I brew my own sour ales with gingerbug wild yeast, mugwort, hops, and acetic acid fermentation. It’s closer to what a 1600s brewer would recognise than anything on a supermarket shelf. My liver knows the difference even if the health guidelines don’t.

Norman James writes about health, building biology, and the things we’re not supposed to question at jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com