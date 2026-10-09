The Worm That Points

Giardia, the gut-brain axis, and the feeling that something is steering you

I’ve just got rid of Giardia. For the first time in my life I’ve got energy.

The anxiety I’d lived with for so long that I thought it was normal is still there. It’s kind of gone, and it kind of isn’t. It’s been with me so long it’s like a baby I’ve carried around for ages. What’s changed is that it’s stopped hurting. My gut is probably still inflamed, and I think the anxiety will drop down again tomorrow, and again, and again, as it heals.

The difference is so big that it’s made me look back over the last two years and ask what was really driving me.

The parasites that steer

I keep learning about more of them. Some parasites really do control their hosts:

Lancet liver fluke: makes infected ants climb to the top of a blade of grass and clamp on, so a grazing sheep or cow eats them. A fluke, a cousin of the one in our bile ducts here in Isan.

Hairworm: drives crickets to jump into water, where the worm bursts out to breed.

Leucochloridium: swells inside a snail’s eye stalks and makes them pulse like caterpillars, and pushes the snail out into the light where birds can see it.

Zombie ant fungus: a fungus, but the same trick. It walks ants up a plant and makes them bite down on a leaf before it kills them.

Toxoplasma: makes rats lose their fear of cat urine, so they get caught. Around a third of people worldwide carry it, and in humans it’s been linked to slower reactions, more risk-taking and more car accidents.

And the ones that can reach the human brain:

Pork tapeworm larvae: can settle in the brain, and are one of the commonest causes of epilepsy worldwide.

Dog roundworm (Toxocara): larvae wander the body, and can reach the eyes and brain. A US study of children linked infection to lower scores on thinking tests.

Rabies: a virus, and the master of it. It makes animals aggressive so they bite, and that’s how it spreads.

The line from the gut to the head

Your gut and your brain are wired together. The main cable is the vagus nerve, and most of its traffic runs upwards.

Around 80% of the fibres in the vagus nerve carry messages from the body up to the brain.

The gut lining makes most of the body’s serotonin. It uses it locally, and it shapes the signals that go up.

An inflamed gut sends alarm signals day and night. The brain reads that as danger and stays switched on.

Gut infections are linked to higher rates of anxiety.

Giardia sits at the top of the small intestine, right where fat gets absorbed. It coats the lining, steals the fat, and keeps the gut on alert. Live with that long enough and the alarm becomes your baseline. You stop noticing it’s there. That was me.

Does a parasite sharpen your gut feeling?

Here’s the question I can’t let go of. If my gut was shouting at my brain all the time, was I hearing more from it?

In Donnie Darko there’s a scene where a watery, worm-like tube comes out of people’s chests and runs ahead of them, showing the path they’re about to take. That’s how it felt. Poetic, really. A worm following you, pushing you in a certain direction.

What I lived with:

Looking at a screen, I’d get sharp pointers. Look here. Look at that. That’s weird.

It felt like my gut knew where everything was. How to do the quantum physics. How to do the mathematics.

The pointers felt like a laser beam. I’d have a full screen of words on a 42-inch screen three metres away, text still loading while I scrolled down. I’d speed read it, missing half the words and only picking up the big ones, and still point out the thing that mattered at the bottom of the page. I can’t quite say what it’s like. Pattern recognition, with a little bit of a hint.

I believed I had third man syndrome, the sense of a presence beside you, guiding you. Explorers and climbers have reported it for a hundred years, usually at their most exhausted and stressed. Mine was strongest standing in an implosion shower with a magnetic water cleaner. What caused mine is still open.

Giardia is a single cell with no nervous system of its own. What it does is turn up the volume on the line between gut and brain. With the volume up, every small signal arrives loud. Some of it is real information and some of it is noise, and from the inside the two feel exactly the same.

There’s a name for that volume knob: interoception, how you sense what’s going on inside your body. People with anxious guts pick up gut signals at a lower threshold, and the brain tags them as danger.

The ant on the grass and the cricket in the water are steered for the parasite’s sake. The lancet fluke only finishes its life if a sheep eats that blade of grass, so the ant climbs. Giardia gets to its next mouth through water and hands, so it has no reason to steer me anywhere. Whatever was pointing me was the cable, turned up so far that a small signal and a wrong one felt the same. Some of the direction may still have been right.

In 2004 a waterworks failure in Bergen, Norway, gave thousands of people Giardia. Six years later, about 39% of those who’d been ill still had irritable bowel, and about 31% still had chronic fatigue, around three times the rate in people who never caught it. The parasite had gone. The alarm had learned the setting. That’s the part I recognise: still there, and stepping down rather than switching off.

Away from the waves

My gut pushed me in one direction: away from the waves. Away from EMF.

Away from the waves is the most natural environment you can get.

So maybe the direction it pointed was the right one. Maybe there’s more to it than superstition.

My hypothesis is that EMF weakens the body and lets the parasites in deeper. The parasites on their own I could have lived with. The chemicals and the signals stacked on top are the problem.

Arthur Firstenberg, who wrote The Invisible Rainbow, listened to his body and stayed away from the waves too. He died in February 2025, at 74, after months of an illness nobody diagnosed. From what people who knew him said, he never worked out what it was himself. I’ll never know either. Plenty of people die without a diagnosis, and it can’t tell anyone what he was carrying. It still makes me think of how long my own parasites went unnoticed.

I wrote about him here: Arthur Firstenberg: The Man Who Listened When Nobody Else Would

Labs already test ELF and radio frequencies on bacteria, and publish it. In one study, Klebsiella grew faster under a 900 MHz phone signal held 10 cm away, and it also became more sensitive to antibiotics at 12 hours before swinging back (Taheri and colleagues, Shiraz E-Medical Journal, 2017). That was bacteria on a lab plate, outside any body. I haven’t seen anyone run the same test on Giardia. I’d like to see that study.

Dr Jack Kruse writes about light, fields and the body, and I’ve written about his ideas here: The Intriguing Intersection of Light, Biology, and Health

The cost

It took two years of my life, and it took a toll on my marriage.

We had a plan, the right one for the long run.

My gut told me that plan. I didn’t move fast enough.

Maybe there’s another plan. Right now is the first time in my life I’ve got energy again.

Putting the blame in the right place

People struggle to put blame where it belongs, because of cognitive dissonance.

It’s easier to go for the second least worst answer than the right one.

It’s ingrained in so many people.

And when anger gets big enough, feelings change. I never understood that in people, especially when you really care about someone.

The noise pointed, and I followed it. Now that it’s dropping, I can hear what was under it, quieter and clearer. I’m going to listen to that.

Follow the gut

We all talk about the gut-brain axis. Follow your gut. Well, your gut is trying to find out what’s wrong with you too.

Listen to it, instead of trying to quieten it down with drugs, if you can.

Follow that trail wherever it leads you.

I came out the other end. I came out of it with help from all of you, and your comments.

Helping other people is helping the community. Express yourself like an artist. It’s a balance of some sort. I think the world’s like that. Balance. You just have to get on the good side of it, and follow it.

Smaller than us

Here’s a poetic thought. If you read my work, we all come from a singularity.

That singularity sends a pulse, and the pulse recreates atoms.

The pulse keeps the atoms going indefinitely. Little big bangs inside the atoms, powering everything through a nested geometry.

I always remember the hymn from church:

All things bright and beautiful, All creatures great and small, All things wise and wonderful, The Lord God made them all.

The small bit was the best bit. What I picked up from it is that the things smaller than us are closer to our maker.

We have lots of senses, but we can’t sense the little things. Vibrations in the field. Magnetic fields.

These creatures are smaller than us. If they’re all attached to your gut lining, could they amplify what you pick up?

It feels that way to me.

I think these things can detect quantum vibrations. Vibrations so small they’re ridiculous. Life already does it in places:

Birds navigate by the Earth’s magnetic field using a protein in their eyes, cryptochrome, that probably works through a quantum effect in electron spin.

Plants move the energy from sunlight through their leaves in a way that looks quantum too.

Magnetotactic bacteria carry tiny chains of magnetic crystals and swim along the Earth’s field lines.

For parasites, it’s an open question. But if a bird can feel a field that faint through one protein, I’d like to know what a gut full of small creatures picks up.

I’ve always wondered what religious people actually feel when they have premonitions. Maybe some of them were just the worm in the gut.

The bigger problem is learning how to control it. Learning to see what it is, letting go, and being who you’re meant to be. Doing that has cost me a lot, including some of the most important things in my life. But we’re all on a journey, and we’ll get there in the end. There’s a path out for all of us. The best thing to do is make sure it’s righteous and true.

The journey

I’ve drunk to shut the anxiety up, and I’ve done it for a long time. Weed helps me too.

With the weed and the anxiety, I decided to push through with mental acuity.

I worked with AI, bounced ideas off AI all over the place, and made sure everything was right.

AI has made me a more accurate person. People don’t always like that.

I did a lot of stupid things as a kid. I got put in with the wrong group of people and got easily led. I don’t regret any of it. I’m here today, and I’ve had one of the most exciting lives ever.

I’m sat here at a computer, and that sounds really boring. But I think there’s another journey for me to go on.

Weed and worms

Burning kills any eggs in the smoke itself. The risk is everything around it:

Sharing joints: bad idea. You pass on whatever’s on everyone’s hands and lips.

Getting someone else to roll for you: kind of a bad idea too. Unwashed hands pass eggs straight to your mouth, threadworm and roundworm especially. On a farm with dogs, that matters.

Mould on the bud: badly dried or stored weed can carry Aspergillus mould, and you breathe it in. It hits hardest when your body’s already run down.

Raw plant, or anything not heated: eggs from manure-grown plants can survive if nothing gets hot enough to kill them.

In England it’s less of a risk. But with EMF everywhere now weakening the body, I think it’s a bad idea anywhere.

What is intelligence, really?

If you can sharpen the gut-brain axis, here’s how I’d do it.

When you’re stoned you get tons and tons of ideas, and people start selling everyone stupid fucking ideas. The trick is to hone your brain into thinking of proper ones. I’ve done that with AI and Reddit:

Look at the facts.

Bounce off each AI to see which one is actually right.

Question what they’re saying, even when it sounds good.

Find the nuances, the little bits hidden in there.

Strengthen your mind that way and I think that’s real intelligence.

Today people are robots. They get given what they want, and they repeat what they’re told. Say anything back to them and cognitive dissonance kicks in, and it’s gone.

So what is intelligence, really? I’m going to say it’s using AI, being honest with yourself, and self-control.

Go down the really hard places in yourself, and admit them to yourself.

Check yourself for bias too.

That’s real intelligence, I think.

I’ve got a good memory. It’s always been there, and it’s probably helped me hone things in a bit more. But I do think anyone can do it.

And you know what? Say everything.

Say everything you’re thinking. All of the angles, the whole lot, even if it sounds absolutely shit.

Put it all to the AI. It’ll tell you whether it’s any good.

That’s what people around you are for too. If you had a load of people listening to you, they’d say, “That’s not really that good, mate.” You’d come out with a community type of order.

Without AI, I’ve got to tell you, I wouldn’t have got better.

The conundrum

I’m an EMF guru who uses AI. That’s a conundrum, I can say.

I know about ground voltages, and all of the EMF that goes through the ground.

AI’s data centres need to be in space, mate. They don’t deserve to be on planet Earth.

But we’ve got to get there, because they’re here to stay.

Sometimes there are evils you cannot stop, in a world of ubiquitous opposites. Even in a power law, the Pareto principle, there are evils. You have to balance them out. And the point is, you’ve got to balance it out for good.

The crystal with no batteries

The thing is, when the fats are gone, all your senses are a lot more in tune.

Imagine a TriField meter with no batteries, just a crystal.

Wrap it in omega-3s and the other good fats, and it won’t pick things up as much.

Put your hand around a meter and it stops it a little bit, doesn’t it?

This is how I see it. That’s what I think the fats do for your body. Strip them out, and you’re the bare crystal, picking up everything, including the static.

And just to note: if you’ve got all of these parasites inside you taking your fat, some of what you take gets in less well.

THC is fat-soluble, so oils and edibles need fat to get in.

Albendazole and ivermectin get into the body far better with a fatty meal. That matters for worms in the body tissues. For gut worms they’re taken on an empty stomach, so the drug stays in the gut where the worms are.

Vitamins A, D, E and K all need fat.

I think losing my fat is part of why mine kept coming back.

The extra sense

Your intuition about people is usually right. Dogs read people too, through what people have done before and through smell, and it’s been studied. Check them out:

In Japan in 2015, dogs stopped following a person who had pointed them the wrong way (Takaoka and colleagues, Animal Cognition).

The same year, dogs turned down food from people who had refused to help their owner (Chijiiwa and colleagues, Animal Behaviour).

In 2022, dogs picked out the smell of human stress from breath and sweat about 94% of the time (Wilson and colleagues, PLOS ONE).

So how do dogs know? Through their senses, mostly their noses.

I think we’ve lost a lot of our senses. In the mobile phone frequencies, man-made radio-frequency radiation is now around a quintillion times the natural background level (Bandara and Carpenter, Lancet Planetary Health, 2018), and most of that has built up since 2000. The number is so big partly because the natural level at those frequencies is tiny, and the safety bodies, ICNIRP and the WHO, rate today’s exposures as within safe limits. I think they’re wrong. Our senses are drowning in it.

Worms through history

Makes you wonder why people used to die so young.

The fast killers were bacteria from dirty water (cholera, typhoid, dysentery), viruses like smallpox and measles, lung infections, and malaria.

The worms sat underneath all of it. Hookworm drained blood, roundworm stole children’s food, and a child carrying both was far more likely to die of measles or dysentery.

When the American South cleared hookworm in the early 1900s, school results and earnings went up.

It’s why UK kitchens colour-code their chopping boards: red for raw meat, blue for raw fish, yellow for cooked meat, green for salad and fruit, brown for vegetables, white for bread and dairy. It stops germs and parasites jumping from raw food onto food that won’t be cooked. Blue for raw fish is the one that matters here in Isan, where raw fish is how liver fluke spreads.

Van Gogh

Absinthe is made with wormwood, and wormwood was a worm remedy for centuries. The old English name was “wermod”, and that’s how the name got its “worm”.

Van Gogh drank absinthe. In his day it was the fashionable drink, so nobody knows if worms came into it. France banned absinthe in 1915, twenty-five years after he died.

What drove his illness is still argued over: epilepsy, bipolar disorder, the absinthe. He also swallowed paint and turpentine, and the paints of his day were full of lead.

My thought: there’s always a balance. Your body goes searching for the right reasons. Maybe Van Gogh was worming, maybe even poisoning, himself, and frantically trying to find a way to fix his body. Maybe the paintings came out of that search.

Maybe that’s why they become so valuable. People who know what to look for pay for the rare thing:

Pre-nuclear wine: wine from a pre-nuclear harvest, before the atomic tests began in 1945, carries no caesium-137, and that’s how experts spot fakes. It’s a collectible, worth a lot of money.

Pre-nuclear steel: steel made before 1945, salvaged from old shipwrecks, is prized for sensitive radiation instruments because it’s clean.

Pre-buy surveys: Geovital does environmental surveys of homes, and pre-buy surveys before people purchase. The pre-buys are for people in the know, just like the wine.

Most people link expensive paintings with money laundering, and it does happen. The art market is a known route for it, and since 2020 UK and EU art dealers have had to run money-laundering checks on big sales. But I think there’s another side to it too.

Paintings from tortured souls, maybe wormed, maybe poisoned, are the same kind of rare. Maybe they’re worth more to people who really know what it’s all about. And even then, that just drives up the price.

The moral of the story: worm yourself

We should worm ourselves regularly. You don’t want to be taking pharmaceutical drugs all the time, so the tablet should match what you’re actually exposed to.

How fast they come back:

Threadworm: about a month from swallowing an egg to laying eggs again. It spreads round a house fast.

Hookworm: around 5 to 8 weeks, through bare skin on soil.

Roundworm and whipworm: around 2 to 3 months, from eggs in soil, food and water.

Liver fluke: about a month to mature after eating raw or fermented fish, then lives for decades.

Strongyloides: reinfects you from the inside, so one infection can last a lifetime.

Giardia: shows up a week or two after you catch it, from water, dogs and hands.

This is what I’d take to a doctor or pharmacist to ask about, living in Thailand. Each of these is a different organism with its own test, so get tested where you can, and let them decide what you need, how much and how often. A prescriber has to be involved before any of these if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, for children, if you get bad headaches you can’t explain or have ever had a seizure, or if you’re about to go on steroids.

Albendazole for common gut worms. Usually 400 mg for adults and children over 2, on an empty stomach. Roundworm and hookworm: one dose. Threadworm: repeated after 2 weeks. Whipworm: usually 3 days in a row.

Ivermectin for Strongyloides. About 200 micrograms per kg, on an empty stomach, often repeated after 2 weeks. Best after a blood test, because Strongyloides hides from stool tests.

Praziquantel , dosed by weight: Liver fluke: tens of mg per kg, with food, sometimes split across a day. In Isan it’s usually given after a stool or antigen test confirms the fluke. Tapeworm in the gut: much less, 5 to 10 mg per kg.

Tinidazole , only when you get the signs: sulphur burps, foul wind, greasy stools. No alcohol from the first tablet until 3 days after the last. Giardia: 2 g once, with food. Amoeba: a longer course, then a doctor for the follow-up drug that clears the cysts.



The two ways a routine tablet goes wrong:

Steroids: they can let a quiet Strongyloides infection spread through the whole body. Get checked and treated first.

Brain cysts: pork tapeworm larvae in the brain can set off seizures as albendazole or praziquantel kills them.

Things to talk through with your doctor:

How often to worm, given how you live. Rural, farming, dogs and raw fish all raise the risk.

Whether the whole household should be treated together, so it stops passing back and forth.

Worming the dogs through the vet.

Liver blood tests if you’re taking these regularly.

Never stacking several tablets on the same night.

And the tablets are only half the job. The other half stops them getting in:

Boil or filter your water, and the ice.

Wear shoes on soil.

Wash your hands after the dogs, the animals and the garden.

Cook your fish properly.

A side note on AI

While writing this, the AI couldn’t read some of my own articles. Some were blocked outright, some just errored. Most of my posts it read fine. I’ll write that up as a separate piece.

You are my peer review

I’m always asking for peer review. If you have evidence from anyone that something I’ve said here is false, send it to me, and I’ll change it on the blog. You are my peer review.

James Norman Ibbotson

Earlier piece: The Fat Thief: Giardia, Anxiety and the EMF Body