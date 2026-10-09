Norman James

Norman James

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Ernie's avatar
Ernie
Oct 9

Thank you, so concise and with major use of bullet statements made it easy for even me to read and mostly understand. I’ll save it and come back to it after I digest some of it and if I have questions I’ll ask. We’ve had horses and chickens for years, dogs for most of our adult life, and I eat sashimi on occasion. I’ve never been dewormed and I’m old. I think it might be about time to talk to my doctor about it and this is very good information. Thank you.

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Judy. Electrifried's avatar
Judy. Electrifried
Oct 10Edited

Very interesting!

I think most of us know very little about parasites as well as how to deal with them. Years ago, I did a parasite cleanse just as an experiment. I was stunned at what came out. What I believe was liver flukes, giardia, whip worms, and something else. I don't eat raw fish or raw meat. As a child, I did swim in a dirty pond.

I have a cat who threw up or pooped out a live tapeworm. When things are active, he acts crazy, sort of does somersaults, sometimes behaves violently, meows a horrid meow, and goes cross-eyed. His fur gets grungy. He eats three times what other cats eat, and he isn't fat. He also threw up - I don't know what - a cigar-sized mass of something. I did not examine it. It was creepy.

I went to a seminar about autism. There were two women who were homeopaths. They talked about parasites, and they kind of said they thought parasites have a hive mind, are intelligent, and evil. Some people think parasites are demonic, and that when Jesus expelled demons, people went home and pooped out parasites! Interesting perspective.

Autistic kids are overloaded with parasites. This contributes to their negative behaviors as well as increasing violent behavior. Doctors are mostly ignoring this. One woman I saw went to great trouble to document as well as retrieve parasites to show the doctors. No interest. No help.

Turpentine taken separately with either sugar or fat gets rid of candida and parasites. I think that's what the "spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down" song is about ~ turpentine.

I think the possible parasite/mental illness connection is very interesting.

The no energy thing because of parasites is certainly interesting. That might explain a lot, especially now. Chronic Fatigue/ME, Long Covid and related health issues. I want to ask you about this subject a bit later.

Magnetic fields affect all life forms ~ human, animal, plant, bacteria and parasites. I believe this is being overlooked with the "Covid" assaults.

Are you familiar with the work of Albert Roy Davis and Walter C Rawls Jr? Two magnetic guys who researched magnetism, effects of north and south fields on humans, animals, and plants. I think their work is very important.

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