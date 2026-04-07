Norman James

Norman James

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Gr8fulheart's avatar
Gr8fulheart
7h

Should the ivermectin be taken with or without food?

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Rosemarie Russell's avatar
Rosemarie Russell
4d

Testing, treating and maintenance for parasites is essential. Thank you for this!

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