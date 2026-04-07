The Worm That Makes Everyone Money

How a Common Parasite Could Be the Root Cause of Half Your Problems — and Why Nobody Wants You to Know

I used to drink a bottle of whiskey. Not bragging — just stating a fact. A full bottle, and I’d function.

Now? Three drinks and I’ve got a hangover that could flatten a horse. What changed?

I got rid of the worms.

TLDR: Strongyloides stercoralis is a parasitic roundworm infecting an estimated 614 million people worldwide, including in Western countries. It lives in your gut for decades via autoinfection, destroys your intestinal lining, and impairs absorption of everything — alcohol, cannabis, nutrients, medications. When you kill the worms, your absorption returns and your old “normal” doses become dangerously high. Alcoholism is a top-3 risk factor for strongyloides, and the parasite creates a feedback loop: impaired absorption → heavier drinking → cortisol spike → cortisol mimics the worm’s breeding hormone → faster autoinfection → worse absorption → heavier drinking. The standard stool test misses it 70% of the time. Ask for serology (IgG ELISA). Treatment is ivermectin, 200mcg/kg, two doses two weeks apart. Consult a doctor first — especially if immunocompromised. You don’t need to have left your own country to catch it. Sexual transmission, organ transplant, contaminated soil, and dog contact are all documented routes. Read the full piece for the evidence, the economics, and why nobody is connecting the dots.

Meet Strongyloides

Strongyloides stercoralis. A tiny roundworm that’s endemic across tropical regions, including Southeast Asia where I live. A 2020 global modelling study using spatiotemporal statistical methods estimated 8.1% worldwide prevalence — roughly 614 million people infected (Buonfrate et al., 2020, Pathogens). The WHO’s own page still cites 30-100 million, a figure based on older, less rigorous estimates that the modelling study was specifically designed to supersede. The WHO acknowledges their number is “probably an underestimate” — the Buonfrate study shows just how much of an underestimate it is. The gap exists because the standard stool tests — the “Ova and Parasite” (O&P) exam — have less than 30% sensitivity for strongyloides. The worm doesn’t shed eggs reliably, so the test most doctors order is effectively a coin flip with worse odds.

Here’s what makes strongyloides special: it’s the only parasitic worm that can complete its entire lifecycle inside your body. That means once you’ve got it, you can carry it for decades through a process called autoinfection. The larvae hatch in your gut, migrate into your bloodstream, travel to your lungs, crawl up your throat, get swallowed, and start the whole cycle again. Round and round. For years. For a lifetime if untreated.

This isn’t a harmless hitchhiker, either. If someone with an undiagnosed chronic infection gets put on corticosteroids — prednisone for asthma, immunosuppressants for a transplant, chemotherapy — the worms can explode into hyperinfection syndrome. The larvae replicate unchecked, carry gut bacteria into the bloodstream, and the mortality rate runs from 15% to 87% depending on how quickly it’s caught (Marcos et al., 2008, Clinical Microbiology and Infection; Vasquez-Rios et al., 2019, Journal of Medical Case Reports). Even a single dose of dexamethasone has triggered it (Cureus, 2023). The mechanism is horrifying: the larvae act as tiny buses for E. coli and other gram-negative bacteria, physically dragging them from the gut into the blood and across the blood-brain barrier. Many “unexplained” cases of recurrent sepsis or gram-negative meningitis in elderly or immunocompromised patients are actually this — doctors treat the bacteria (the passengers) but never the worm (the bus). The patient improves for a week, then the next “bus” arrives. Doctors in non-tropical countries often don’t think to screen for it before prescribing steroids, because they’re not looking for tropical parasites in Birmingham or Boston.

Most people don’t even know they have it. And you don’t need to have left your own country to have caught it.

How to Find Out If You’ve Got It

This is important because the standard test your GP will order — the stool Ova and Parasite exam — is almost useless for strongyloides. Less than 30% sensitivity. You could have a raging infection and get a clean result.

Here’s why the lab fails: standard Western stool tests use formalin-ethyl acetate concentration, which kills larvae and makes them sink, or uses simple microscopy to look for eggs. But strongyloides doesn’t shed eggs — it sheds live, active larvae. It’s like looking for bird eggs in a nest after the chicks have already flown. The specific test required is the Baermann technique — placing a fresh stool sample in warm water so the larvae, sensing heat, swim out and settle at the bottom of a funnel. It works. But it’s time-consuming, labour-intensive, and “grosser” for lab techs. Most high-volume commercial labs have phased it out in favour of automated systems that are fundamentally designed to miss strongyloides. The lab isn’t failing to find the worm. The protocol is built to ignore it.

What actually works:

Serology (IgG ELISA blood test) — far more reliable, around 90% sensitivity. This is the test you need to specifically ask for. Most Western GPs won’t think to order it unless you prompt them. One caveat: ELISA can cross-react with other helminths, particularly Ascaris and filarial species. In endemic areas where multiple parasitic infections are common, a positive serology may need confirmation via PCR or agar plate culture to confirm it’s strongyloides specifically.

Baermann technique or agar plate culture — the gold standard stool methods but rarely available outside specialist tropical medicine centres.

PCR (DNA testing) — highly accurate but expensive and not widely offered.

Eosinophil count — not diagnostic on its own, but persistent unexplained eosinophilia on routine blood work is a strong red flag. If yours has been elevated and nobody can explain it, strongyloides should be on the list.

Larva currens — this is the one you can check yourself. Unlike the slow “creeping eruption” of hookworm (which moves millimetres a day), strongyloides larvae are fast — up to 5-10 cm per hour under the skin. If you’ve ever had a raised, red, intensely itchy trail that appears near your buttocks, groin, or torso and then disappears within hours, that’s larva currens. It’s the most uniquely diagnostic physical sign of strongyloides infection. Patients often show this to a dermatologist who prescribes a topical steroid cream — and because steroids suppress the local immune response, the larvae thrive and move faster. The symptom management trap in miniature: treating the skin irritation while feeding the organism that caused it.

The Catch-22 in Western medicine: doctors won’t prescribe ivermectin without a positive test, and the test they order is the one most likely to miss it. If you suspect infection — especially if you’ve lived in or travelled to tropical regions, walked barefoot on soil, or have unexplained gut symptoms alongside eosinophilia or a mysteriously moving rash — insist on the serology. Don’t accept a negative stool test as the final word. Australia’s guidelines for screening indigenous communities and refugees are currently the global gold standard for strongyloides detection — if your GP doesn’t know what to test for, point them at the Australian protocols.

What It Does to Your Gut

Strongyloides sets up shop in your duodenum and jejunum — the exact sections of your small intestine where most nutrient absorption happens. A 2008 endoscopic study of 25 hyperinfection patients found abnormal duodenal findings in 92%, with villous atrophy confirmed on biopsy (Kishimoto et al., 2008, World Journal of Gastroenterology). Research has demonstrated that strongyloides disrupts epithelial cell turnover through apoptosis induction and proliferation inhibition, directly causing villous atrophy and impaired barrier function. It burrows into the gut lining and causes:

Villous atrophy — the tiny finger-like projections that absorb your nutrients get flattened and damaged

Chronic inflammation — your immune system is constantly fighting a battle it can’t win

Increased gut permeability — “leaky gut” isn’t just a wellness buzzword when you’ve got worms physically boring through your intestinal wall

The result? You don’t absorb things properly. Nutrients, vitamins, minerals — they pass through you. But it’s not just the good stuff. You also don’t absorb alcohol, cannabis, medications, or anything else as efficiently as you should.

There’s a plausible knock-on effect in your brain too. Those larvae boring through your gut wall likely allow bacterial toxins — lipopolysaccharides (LPS) — to leak into your bloodstream, a mechanism known to trigger neuroinflammation in leaky gut research. If that’s what’s happening with chronic strongyloides — and the gut permeability data strongly suggests it is — then your “brain fog” isn’t stress, ageing, or depression. It’s a plausible consequence of worm-driven immune activation reaching your nervous system.

If you’ve ever had routine blood work that flagged unexplained eosinophilia — elevated eosinophils, a type of white blood cell — and your doctor shrugged it off or blamed allergies, that’s another red flag. Chronic strongyloides infection commonly causes persistent eosinophilia. It’s sitting right there in blood tests that already exist, and nobody’s connecting the dots. One more wrinkle: eosinophilia can be transient. It spikes when larvae are migrating through tissue and can drop to normal once they settle in the gut. A doctor who sees a normal count one month after a high one will often say “the allergy cleared up.” In reality, the worms just finished their commute.

And here’s the paradox that could kill you: in the most severe cases — hyperinfection syndrome — the eosinophil count doesn’t just drop to normal. It crashes to zero. Eosinopenia. A doctor seeing a count of 0.0 in a very sick patient will often assume “no parasites here” and rule out helminth infection entirely. In reality, a zero count in someone on corticosteroids or immunosuppressants can mean the immune system has been completely overrun — the troops aren’t absent because there’s no war, they’re absent because the war was lost. It’s the silence before the storm.

Your body adapts. You eat more. You drink more. You take higher doses. You think that’s just who you are.

It’s not. It’s the worms.

What Happens When They Die

This is where it gets interesting. You take ivermectin — specifically ivermectin, not albendazole, which is second-line and less effective for strongyloides — the worms die, and your gut starts to heal. Standard dosing is 200 micrograms per kilogram of body weight, two doses two weeks apart to catch the autoinfection cycle. In cases of heavy infection, some tropical medicine protocols use ivermectin in combination with albendazole for broader coverage. Consult a doctor before taking any antiparasitic medication — this isn’t optional advice, it’s critical. If you’re on immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, unsupervised treatment could trigger the exact hyperinfection syndrome described above. Ivermectin is also contraindicated in children under 15kg body weight and not recommended during pregnancy — if this applies to you, talk to your doctor about alternatives. If you have lived in or travelled extensively in West or Central Africa (the Congo Basin region, Cameroon, Nigeria, Gabon), tell your doctor before taking ivermectin. Co-infection with Loa loa — another parasitic worm endemic to that region — can cause fatal encephalopathy when treated with ivermectin. This is rare but it is life-or-death information.

Drug interactions you need to know about: Ivermectin is metabolised through the CYP3A4 pathway in the liver and is transported by P-glycoprotein. This means certain medications can dangerously increase ivermectin levels in your body by slowing down how fast you clear it. The key ones to watch for are antifungal medications (ketoconazole, itraconazole, fluconazole), macrolide antibiotics (erythromycin, clarithromycin), HIV protease inhibitors (ritonavir, indinavir), and the heart medication amiodarone. On the other side, anticonvulsants like phenytoin and carbamazepine can reduce ivermectin’s effectiveness by speeding up its metabolism. Ivermectin also has a documented interaction with warfarin — studies have shown prothrombin times rising significantly in the weeks after ivermectin treatment, suggesting it antagonises vitamin K. If you’re on warfarin, your INR needs monitoring after dosing.

Stop drinking alcohol during treatment. Alcohol increases ivermectin’s side effects — particularly dizziness and drowsiness — and your gut is about to start healing, which means your alcohol absorption is shifting in real time. This is not the moment to test your new tolerance. When you do drink again, start with a fraction of what you’d normally consume. I waited a few days after my second dose and had three glasses of mead — and it floored me. If I’d had my old “normal” amount, I’d have been in serious trouble. Assume your tolerance has halved at minimum and work up from there.

One more thing people need to know: you will likely feel worse before you feel better. When the worms die, they release a flood of antigens into your system. The result is a Herxheimer-like reaction — intense itching, fatigue, flu-like symptoms, gut disturbance, sometimes a feeling like your body is falling apart. This is the die-off. It’s not the ivermectin making you sick. It’s the dead worms. Most people who quit treatment early do so because of this reaction, and the surviving larvae resume autoinfection as if nothing happened. Push through it.

Here’s the thing people ask: “How do I know I had worms if I can’t see them in my stool?” You won’t see strongyloides in the toilet. The adult females are 2-3mm long — threadlike, nearly invisible. The larvae are microscopic. This isn’t a tapeworm situation where you get a dramatic visual confirmation. But the die-off reaction itself is your proof. If you take ivermectin and nothing happens — no itching, no fatigue, no gut disturbance, no immune flare — then either you didn’t have a significant infection or the dose wasn’t sufficient. But if you take it and your body lights up with a classic Herxheimer response — the itching, the exhaustion, the flu-like crash, skin reactions, gut turmoil — that IS the evidence. The dead worms are releasing antigens and your immune system is reacting to the sudden flood of foreign protein from organisms that were previously evading detection. The worse the die-off, the heavier the infection was. Your body’s reaction to the treatment is the diagnostic confirmation that the standard stool test would have missed. And then the second piece of proof comes after: when your absorption shifts. When three drinks floor you. When your supplements start working. When the brain fog lifts. The absence of visible worms in the stool means nothing. The presence of a Herxheimer reaction and a measurable absorption shift means everything.

The intestinal epithelium turns over every three to five days. Within weeks, your absorption is transforming.

And suddenly:

Alcohol hits like a freight train. Three drinks now delivers what eight or nine did before. Your gut is actually absorbing the ethanol properly, your liver gets a bigger acetaldehyde spike, and you’re on the floor wondering what happened. You haven’t become a lightweight. Your body is just finally working.

There’s another layer to this. Your liver has been understressed for years. It was only ever processing a fraction of the ethanol you were drinking because most of it never made it through the gut wall. So where was the rest going? Mostly straight through you — you literally shit it out. Your body was flushing alcohol before it ever reached your bloodstream. Some may also have been consumed by the worms themselves — helminths are documented to metabolise host sugars and nutrients, and it’s plausible they process some alcohol too, though the evidence for ethanol specifically is limited.

But there’s more to it than just volume. When strongyloides destroys your villi, it also destroys the cells that express Alcohol Dehydrogenase (ADH) — the enzyme in your gut wall that starts breaking down alcohol before it even reaches your blood. Less functional gut tissue means less ADH activity, so your first-pass metabolism was compromised at the gut level. Meanwhile, your liver’s CYP450 enzymes — specifically the CYP2E1 pathway that upregulates with chronic alcohol exposure — never got the substrate load to stay fully induced. Your liver has essentially been on a holiday. Now it’s being asked to do a full shift with enzymes that aren’t primed for the workload. It’s not just that more alcohol is getting in. It’s that every stage of processing it was adapted to a parasitised body, and that body no longer exists.

In plain English: your gut forgot how to pre-process booze, and your liver never learned to handle the full load.

Cannabis absorption changes. Especially edibles — THC absorbed through a healthy gut gets first-pass metabolised by the liver into 11-hydroxy-THC, which is actually more potent than THC itself. With a damaged gut, edible dosing is unreliable. With a healthy gut, your old dose might put you on the moon.

Supplements actually do something. All that magnesium, B12, iron, zinc, and vitamin D you’ve been throwing money at? It was going straight through you. Now it absorbs. You might even need to reduce doses. And here’s a detail that connects back to the liver: helminths are notorious for stealing B12 and iron specifically. B-vitamins are essential for your liver’s Phase I and Phase II detoxification pathways. By clearing the worms, you’re not just absorbing more of what you swallow — you’re finally giving your liver the cofactors it needs to actually do its job properly. The zinc angle deserves its own mention: strongyloides competes directly for zinc, which your body needs for stomach acid production (low zinc = low acid = easier entry for more parasites), taste and smell function (low zinc = food tastes bland = craving more salt, sugar, and intense flavours), and immune function. It’s another self-reinforcing loop — the parasite steals the mineral that would help your body fight it off.

Medications become more potent. Same dose, stronger effect. If you’re on anything with a narrow therapeutic window, this matters.

You might gain weight — and the biology is more complex than just “more calories in.” People in tropical medicine studies routinely gain weight after deworming. The obvious explanation is that your body is finally extracting full calories from food, and your eating habits — calibrated to a gut that was only absorbing 60% of what you consumed — haven’t caught up yet. You’re now absorbing 100% of a diet designed for 60% absorption. The maths is brutal.

But there’s a deeper mechanism. Research published in FASEB Journal (Hussaarts et al., 2015) and Scientific Reports (Su et al., 2018) shows that helminths actively manipulate adipose tissue — they shift fat tissue toward an anti-inflammatory M2 macrophage profile, upregulate UCP1 (the protein that burns fat as heat), and can actually improve insulin sensitivity and reduce fat accumulation while the infection is active. The parasite also influences satiety hormones like leptin and ghrelin, keeping the host in a state of “perceived starvation” that drives craving for simple carbohydrates and sugars — the exact fuel the parasite needs for its reproductive cycle. You aren’t weak-willed for wanting sugar. You may be being metabolically piloted by an organism that needs that sugar to breed.

When you kill the worms, you lose the metabolic manipulation that was paradoxically keeping some fat markers in check. Your appetite programming doesn’t reset instantly. Your gut absorption doubles. And the weight piles on — not because you’re lazy, but because your entire metabolic system was calibrated to a parasitised state that no longer exists.

The Lung Connection

Here’s something most people don’t consider. Strongyloides doesn’t just live in your gut. During its lifecycle, the larvae migrate through your lungs. In chronic infection, this is happening continuously. The result is low-grade inflammation of the alveolar membranes — the tissue where oxygen crosses into your blood.

Reduced lung absorption means reduced oxygen. Reduced oxygen means your liver processes alcohol differently. Your aerobic metabolism is less efficient. Your energy is lower. Your brain fog is worse.

This lung migration also causes a chronic dry cough that’s frequently misdiagnosed as asthma or seasonal allergies. If you’ve been handed an inhaler and it never quite works — consider the possibility that the “asthma” is larvae crawling through your lung tissue.

When the lung tissue heals — which takes longer than the gut, weeks to months rather than days — gas exchange improves. More surface area, better oxygen absorption, more efficient aerobic metabolism.

I noticed the alcohol shift first. The lungs take longer to heal. The timeline makes sense — gut epithelium regenerates in days, lung tissue takes considerably longer.

The Danger Nobody Warns You About

This needs to be said plainly because it could save someone’s life.

If you have been a chronic heavy drinker, a recreational drug user, or you’re on prescription medications — and you’ve been carrying a parasitic infection that impaired your absorption for years — then your body has calibrated everything to a broken gut. Your “normal” dose of anything is based on absorbing a fraction of what you consume.

When you take ivermectin and your gut heals, the change starts fast. The intestinal epithelium regenerates in days. Full functional recovery — villous height, transporter density, enzyme expression — takes longer, weeks rather than days. But even partial recovery can dramatically increase absorption compared to a chronically damaged gut. You don’t need to be at 100% for the shift to be dangerous. Going from 40% absorption to 70% absorption on the same dose is already a near-doubling of what reaches your bloodstream.

Your next binge at your “normal” amount could kill you.

This isn’t theoretical. If a chronic heavy drinker who’s been putting away a bottle of spirits a night suddenly starts absorbing twice as much ethanol from the same volume, the blood alcohol spike could cause acute alcohol poisoning. The same dose that their body had adapted to is now effectively a massive overdose.

The same applies to illicit drugs. A heroin user, a cocaine user, anyone taking street drugs where dosing is already imprecise — if their gut absorption doubles overnight, the margin between their “usual hit” and a fatal overdose narrows dramatically. They won’t see it coming because nothing has changed on their end. Same substance, same amount. Different body.

And then there’s prescription medication. Drugs with narrow therapeutic windows — warfarin (blood thinner), lithium (mood stabiliser), digoxin (heart medication), methadone, opioid painkillers, immunosuppressants — are dosed precisely based on your body’s current absorption profile. If a doctor calibrated your dose to a parasitised gut, and then the parasites get cleared, you may now be absorbing significantly more of the drug than the dose was designed for. That’s not a side effect. That’s a medication overdose hiding in plain sight.

Here’s a concrete scenario: a warfarin patient with chronic strongyloides has their INR (blood clotting measure) carefully stabilised over months. They take ivermectin for an unrelated reason, their gut heals, their warfarin absorption doubles. Their INR spikes. They start bleeding internally. And that’s before you factor in the direct ivermectin-warfarin interaction described above — ivermectin independently antagonises vitamin K, pushing prothrombin times higher. The two effects compound on the same patient. Nobody connects it to the deworming because nobody told them absorption would change. This isn’t far-fetched — it’s the predictable pharmacological consequence of restoring gut function in someone on anticoagulants while simultaneously taking a drug that interferes with their clotting pathway.

If you take ivermectin and you are on any regular medication, recreational substance, or heavy alcohol habit — tell your doctor, and reduce your intake immediately until you understand your new baseline. This is the one piece of advice in this entire article that could be the difference between a rough hangover and a body bag.

Now Follow the Money

I want to be clear about what I’m saying here and what I’m not. I’m not claiming any industry is deliberately keeping people parasitised. You don’t need a conspiracy for this to work. You just need every industry to follow its own profit motive independently, and the result looks the same. These are passive beneficiaries of a medical blind spot, not active conspirators. But the scale of the passive benefit is worth understanding.

If a significant percentage of the population is carrying chronic parasitic infections that reduce absorption of everything they consume, who benefits?

The alcohol industry. People drink more to feel the same effect. Volume goes up. Revenue goes up.

The cannabis industry. Higher doses needed. More product purchased. Edibles that “don’t work” so people buy stronger ones or switch to more expensive concentrates.

The pharmaceutical industry. This is the big one. Drug doses are calibrated to a population that includes millions of people with impaired absorption. But beyond that — look at all the secondary symptoms of chronic parasitic infection: fatigue, brain fog, IBS, skin conditions, depression, anxiety, nutrient deficiencies, autoimmune-like presentations. Every single one of those gets its own diagnosis, its own specialist, its own medication. One worm creates a dozen revenue streams.

The supplement industry. You’re buying vitamins that pass straight through a damaged gut. So you buy more. You buy “high absorption” formulas. You buy liposomal this and chelated that. The entire bioavailability arms race exists partly because millions of guts aren’t working properly in the first place.

The food industry. You eat more because you’re not absorbing efficiently. Simple as that. But think about the scale. People eat more now than at any point in human history, and the obesity epidemic is treated as a crisis of willpower, portion sizes, and processed food. Nobody asks whether a significant slice of global overeating is compensatory — bodies trying to extract enough nutrition from food that’s passing through a damaged gut. If even 5% of the population is chronically malabsorbing due to undiagnosed helminth infection, that’s millions of people eating 20-30% more than they would need with a healthy gut. The food industry doesn’t need to know why people are hungry. It just needs them to stay that way.

The energy drink industry. This is the one nobody talks about. Strongyloides siphons iron through chronic micro-bleeding in the gut. Iron is the core of haemoglobin. Less iron means less oxygen transport. Less oxygen means your mitochondria can’t produce ATP efficiently — they’re running at 70% power. You aren’t tired because you lack caffeine. You’re tired because a middle-man in your duodenum is siphoning the oxygen from your blood. The entire global stimulant market — energy drinks, pre-workouts, nootropics — is partly built on chemically overclocking mitochondria that are fundamentally starved for air.

Now consider the solution: ivermectin. A drug that’s been around since the 1980s. On the WHO’s list of essential medicines specifically for onchocerciasis and strongyloidiasis. Costs pennies to manufacture. Given to hundreds of millions of people worldwide for parasitic infections. A single course could potentially resolve the root cause of multiple chronic conditions simultaneously.

It’s also off-patent, which means there is zero marketing budget behind it. Pharmaceutical companies prioritise chronic medications — pills you take every day for life, like statins or SSRIs — over curative medications you take once or twice. A drug that fixes the problem permanently is the worst possible product in a subscription-based healthcare economy.

That’s a terrible business model for everyone I just listed.

The Ivermectin PR Problem

You can’t talk about ivermectin without addressing the elephant in the room. During COVID, ivermectin became the most politically toxic drug on the planet. “Horse paste” became a punchline. Anyone who mentioned it was branded a conspiracy theorist, an anti-vaxxer, a danger to public health.

Whether ivermectin works for COVID is a separate question. What’s not debatable is that the ridicule campaign — “horse paste,” “horse dewormer” — had a side effect: it made the general population dismiss a legitimate, Nobel Prize-winning antiparasitic medication. Joe Rogan mentioned using it and was mocked relentlessly. The media framed it as animal medicine, not human medicine. Now try telling your average person they might benefit from ivermectin for parasites and watch their face.

The emergent behaviour of aligned financial incentives doesn’t require coordination. It just requires everyone to follow their own profit motive. The result is indistinguishable from a plan.

And if you think governments and institutions are above deliberately exposing populations to biological agents — they’re not. The documented history of state-sponsored biological experimentation on unwitting civilian populations is extensive and declassified. I’ve compiled an exhaustive list of patents and programmes that demonstrate the institutional willingness to use biological and chemical agents on their own people. The idea that a parasitic infection might be allowed to persist in a population because it’s profitable isn’t conspiracy thinking. It’s pattern recognition based on documented precedent.

One more thing worth noting, for those who think the idea of deliberate biological exposure is science fiction. Operation Sea-Spray (1950) was a US Navy program that secretly sprayed Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to test biological warfare dispersal patterns on an unsuspecting civilian population. Operation Large Area Coverage ran similar tests across the US and UK through the 1950s and 60s. These are declassified, publicly documented programs. I’m not claiming anyone deliberately seeded parasites into populations — but the idea that governments have tested biological agents on their own citizens without consent isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s history. Whether that history has any relevance to the global distribution of neglected tropical diseases is a question I’ll leave for others to investigate. I have enough to deal with in my own duodenum.

The Numbers They Don’t Want You to Think About

Let me put this crudely. General population prevalence in non-endemic Western countries is estimated at 1-5%, rising significantly in immigrant and refugee populations, military veterans, and anyone who’s spent time in tropical regions (Schär et al., 2013, PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases). In endemic areas like Southeast Asia, rural Africa, and South America, prevalence runs 10-20% or higher — Thailand alone shows 23.7% in community studies (Schär et al., 2013). Given how unreliable standard testing is, the real figures are almost certainly worse. But even at the conservative end — let’s say 3-5% of the Western population carrying undiagnosed strongyloides or similar soil-transmitted helminths — the economic implications are staggering:

3-5% of alcohol sales in Western countries might be inflated by impaired absorption — and in endemic regions, that figure could be 10-20%

Millions of supplement purchases might be literally going down the toilet

A significant chunk of chronic fatigue, IBS, depression, and “mystery illness” diagnoses might have a treatable root cause

Countless pharmaceutical prescriptions for symptom management might be unnecessary if the underlying infection were treated

A course of ivermectin costs a few dollars. The ongoing treatment of the symptoms it causes costs thousands per year per person. Multiply that across millions of people and you start to understand why a cheap antiparasitic drug doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

The Veterans and the Lager Louts

Here’s a historical detail that reframes an entire cultural stereotype.

Studies on Vietnam War veterans conducted 30 to 40 years after the war found active strongyloides infections still running via autoinfection (Genta, 1989). In the UK, Gill et al. (2004) reviewed 2,072 records of British Far East prisoners of war seen at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine between 1968 and 2002 — and found 12% still infected with strongyloides, decades after the war ended. Among men who’d been imprisoned on the Thai-Burma Railway, the rate was 16.1%. These infections were detected 23 to 57 years after initial exposure. These men spent months or a few years in Southeast Asia in the 1940s, then carried the worm home to Britain. They lived their entire adult lives — marriages, careers, retirement — with a gut tax they never knew they were paying. How many were treated for decades for “mystery” fatigue, IBS, or “post-war stress” that was actually a roundworm they picked up building a railway in 1943?

Now think bigger. The British Empire had soldiers, administrators, and traders stationed across every tropical region on earth for centuries — India, Burma, Malaya, West Africa, the Caribbean. They came home carrying parasites that persisted for life through autoinfection. And what’s the cultural reputation of the British? Heavy drinkers. Lager louts. A nation famous for putting it away.

What if that wasn’t just culture? What if generations of British men coming back from the colonies had parasitically impaired gut absorption, needed more alcohol to feel the effect, and built a national drinking culture on a biological foundation nobody understood? The reputation calcifies. “The English drink hard.” No — the English were parasitised, and the drinking followed the biology.

I want to be clear: this is hypothesis, not conclusion. British drinking culture has obvious social drivers — pub tradition, class, climate, industrial history. But those explanations alone don’t account for why the stereotype intensified during the colonial era, why military communities consistently drink harder than civilian populations even after controlling for PTSD and stress, or why every colonial power with tropical exposure — French, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese — independently developed a cultural identity built around heavy alcohol consumption. The Dutch colonised Indonesia for 350 years and are famously heavy beer drinkers. The French ran Indochina and North Africa. The Portuguese held colonies from Brazil to Mozambique to Goa. Every one of them. The individual mechanisms are all documented. The population-level connection has never been tested. That’s not because it’s a bad question. It’s because nobody has thought to ask it.

The Feedback Loop Nobody Has Named

Here’s where the published research gets genuinely alarming — not because the individual studies are new, but because nobody has connected them into the loop they clearly describe.

The established science, all peer-reviewed:

A 2025 meta-analysis by Silva et al. in the Journal of Helminthology found that people with alcohol use disorder have a 6.08-fold higher risk of strongyloides infection compared to non-drinkers. A Brazilian study of 1,290 chronic alcoholics found strongyloides was the most common parasite at 14.5% prevalence — and infected alcoholics consumed significantly more alcohol daily (528.6g vs 403g of ethanol) than non-infected alcoholics (Soares et al., 2020, Pathogens). To put that in perspective: 528g of ethanol per day is roughly 38 standard UK drinks — over two and a half bottles of spirits daily. These are severely dependent drinkers, not “a few extra pints” heavy. But the mechanism — impaired absorption driving higher consumption, cortisol elevation accelerating autoinfection — likely operates at much lower intake levels. The study happened to use a population at the extreme end of the spectrum, which is where the correlation was easiest to measure. It doesn’t mean you need to be drinking two bottles of whiskey for this to apply to you. Multiple studies across Brazil and Costa Rica consistently show strongyloidiasis frequency is five times higher in alcoholics than in non-alcoholics (Teixeira et al., 2016, BioMed Research International). The global risk factor analysis by Schär et al. (2013) in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases identified the three most prominent risk factors for strongyloides infection as HIV, HTLV-1, and alcoholism — not travel, not poverty, not barefoot farming. Alcoholism. The HTLV-1 connection is particularly relevant for readers in endemic regions: this retrovirus specifically suppresses the Th2 immune response — the exact arm of immunity your body needs to control helminths. HTLV-1 co-infection turbocharges strongyloides by dismantling the one immune pathway that keeps it in check.

The mechanism has been identified too. Chronic ethanol intake stimulates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis to overproduce cortisol. That cortisol doesn’t just suppress your immune system — it actually mimics ecdysone, the parasite’s own moulting hormone. It triggers the larvae to transform from their harmless rhabditiform stage into the infective filariform stage, accelerating autoinfection (Teixeira et al., 2016). A 2015 study from Bahia, Brazil confirmed a direct positive correlation between endogenous cortisol levels and parasite load in alcoholic patients (de Souza et al., 2015, Acta Tropica). The more you drink, the more cortisol you produce, the faster the worms breed.

Now here’s what every single one of those studies frames as a one-way street: alcoholism → immune suppression → more parasites.

Nobody has published the reverse direction. Nobody has studied what I’m observing in my own body right now:

Parasites → impaired gut absorption → need more alcohol to feel the effect → chronic heavy drinking → elevated cortisol → cortisol mimics ecdysone → accelerated autoinfection → more parasites → more impaired absorption → need even more alcohol.

It’s not a one-way street. It’s a self-reinforcing feedback loop. The parasite creates the conditions that increase its own survival, and the host’s behavioural response — drinking more — is the mechanism that drives it.

And then there’s the fruit fly data.

A 2012 study published in Current Biology (Milan, Kacsoh and Schlenke, Emory University) found that fruit flies infected with blood-borne parasites actively seek out alcohol to self-medicate. When given a choice between regular food and food containing 6% ethanol, 80% of infected flies chose the alcohol within 24 hours, compared to only 30% of uninfected flies. The infected flies that consumed alcohol survived about 60% of the time. The ones that didn’t — zero percent survival.

The researchers stated their results were “the first to show that alcohol consumption can have a protective effect against infectious disease, and in particular against blood-borne parasites.” They raised an explicit question: could other organisms — including humans — be using alcohol to control parasites?

If that translates to any degree in humans, then heavy drinking in parasitised populations isn’t just tolerance-driven overconsumption. It may be an instinctive self-medication behaviour. The body craves what might kill the thing that’s eating it. The problem is that in humans, the alcohol doesn’t kill strongyloides — it just raises cortisol and makes everything worse. The instinct backfires. The loop tightens.

The question nobody is asking:

If someone has never left a temperate, non-endemic country and doesn’t drink heavily, their exposure risk and immune susceptibility are both dramatically lower. If someone has travelled to or lived in the tropics and drinks heavily, they have both elevated exposure and a biologically accelerated autoinfection cycle.

This means the drinking-culture stereotypes that attach to military families, expat communities, colonial nations, and tropical populations may not be purely social phenomena. They may be — at least partly — a biological artefact of a parasite that rewards the behaviour that feeds it.

The Parasite That Tells You to Drink

If the feedback loop sounds like the parasite is manipulating the host’s behaviour, that’s because parasitic behavioural manipulation is one of the most documented phenomena in biology.

Toxoplasma gondii infects mice and rewires their brains so they lose their fear of cats — the mouse becomes attracted to cat urine, gets eaten, and the parasite completes its lifecycle inside the cat. In humans, toxoplasma infection is correlated with increased risk-taking behaviour, slower reaction times, and elevated rates of traffic accidents. The Ophiocordyceps fungus hijacks an ant’s nervous system, forces it to climb to a precise height, clamp its jaws on a leaf, and die in the exact position that maximises spore dispersal. The lancet liver fluke makes ants climb to the top of grass blades at dusk so they get eaten by grazing cattle. The hairworm Spinochordodes tellinii makes crickets leap into water and drown so the worm can emerge and reproduce.

These aren’t fringe curiosities. They’re mainstream parasitology, published in Nature and Science. Parasites manipulate host behaviour when that manipulation serves the parasite’s reproductive interests.

Now consider strongyloides. The fruit fly data shows infected organisms actively seek out alcohol — and critically, it wasn’t just a behavioural preference. The alcohol genuinely worked. It killed the parasitic wasp larvae growing inside the flies. The infected flies that consumed alcohol survived 60% of the time; the ones that didn’t had a zero percent survival rate. For fruit flies, drinking is genuinely therapeutic against parasites.

The tragedy for humans is that the instinct may be the same but the outcome is opposite. The cortisol/ecdysone data shows that alcohol consumption directly accelerates strongyloides autoinfection — the more the host drinks, the faster the parasite reproduces. Ethanol doesn’t kill strongyloides. A strongyloides infection that nudges its host toward alcohol consumption has a direct evolutionary advantage over one that doesn’t — because the host’s “self-medication” instinct backfires and feeds the parasite instead.

Nobody is claiming strongyloides has a “mind control” mechanism like toxoplasma. But it doesn’t need one. It just needs the combination of impaired absorption (so you need more to feel the effect) and the cortisol-ecdysone feedback loop (so the more you drink, the more the parasite thrives). The behavioural outcome — heavier drinking — is the same whether it’s driven by conscious craving, unconscious neuroinflammatory signalling through the vagus nerve, or simply the mechanical fact that your gut isn’t absorbing properly. The parasite wins either way.

The question is whether any part of the craving is being actively driven by the infection itself — through vagal inflammatory signalling, through neuroinflammation from LPS translocation, through microbiome disruption, or through some mechanism we haven’t identified yet. The precedent from every other well-studied host-parasite system says: probably yes. The research to confirm or deny it for strongyloides doesn’t exist yet.

There’s one more twist that makes this even darker. Acetaldehyde — the toxic intermediate your liver produces when breaking down ethanol — is used industrially as a pesticide and fumigant. It’s genuinely toxic to many organisms. If a parasitised host’s body “feels better” (less vagal alarm, temporarily reduced inflammatory signalling) when blood acetaldehyde is high, then the craving for alcohol might not just be about tolerance. It might be the body’s desperate attempt at internal chemical warfare — trying to pickle the thing that’s eating it. The tragedy is that for strongyloides, this strategy backfires. Remember the feedback loop: alcohol raises cortisol, and cortisol mimics ecdysone — the worm’s own breeding hormone. So the host’s attempt to poison the parasite actually accelerates its reproduction. The defence mechanism feeds the attacker.

Nobody has overlaid parasitology data with population-level alcohol consumption surveys and travel history. The datasets exist separately. The correlation has never been tested. That’s not because it’s a bad hypothesis. It’s because the question has never been asked.

I’m asking it now.

What I’m Experiencing Right Now

I’m not writing this from a lab or a library. I’m writing this from rural Thailand, where strongyloides is everywhere, and I’m living through the absorption shift in real time.

I took my first dose of ivermectin about four weeks ago — deliberately low, because I’m cautious and I wanted to see how my body responded. I have good reason to be careful: before I moved to Thailand, I was dealing with serious mould illness — chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) from a contaminated property. Mould exposure suppresses immune function, particularly the Th1/Th2 balance that keeps parasitic infections in check. In other words, my immune system was already compromised before I arrived in an endemic area. The mould illness likely created the conditions for strongyloides to dig in deeper and persist longer than it would in someone with a healthy immune response. I was, unknowingly, the perfect host.

I’ll be honest about something: it’s possible that some of my absorption issues were mould-related CIRS rather than — or as well as — strongyloides. The two conditions likely compounded each other. A damaged immune system from mould exposure creating the conditions for deeper parasitic infection, which in turn caused further gut damage. And there was a third layer: for years I was getting one to three hours of sleep a night, driven by electromagnetic exposure from a neighbour’s equipment that I’ve documented separately. The whiskey was self-medication for insomnia. Multiple insults stacking on the same body — mould, parasites, EMF, sleep deprivation. That’s actually more realistic than a single-cause story, and it’s probably closer to what millions of people in compromised environments are experiencing — layers of overlapping damage that no single diagnosis captures. But here’s the thing: the mould exposure was years ago. The EMF situation has been resolved. I’ve been in Thailand for years. The dramatic absorption shift — three meads and legless — happened days after ivermectin, not gradually over months of general recovery. The timeline points at the deworming.

Two weeks after the first dose, the second dose at the proper level. A few days after that, I had three glasses of my own homemade mead as a celebratory drink. Three glasses. I was legless. Absolutely floored. I haven’t had a hangover like that in years — possibly a decade. This is from a man who used to put away a bottle of whiskey and function the next day.

The alcohol shift was immediate and undeniable. The gut epithelium regenerates in three to five days, so alcohol absorption normalises fast. Lung tissue repairs over weeks to months, so anything absorbed through the lungs — oxygen itself — takes longer to come back online.

I’m in the middle of that transition right now. The gut has clearly healed — three meads proved that beyond any doubt. The lungs are catching up. My body is essentially recalibrating to a state it hasn’t been in for years — possibly decades.

The Reinfection Problem

Here’s the part nobody mentions in the “just take ivermectin” conversation: if you live in an endemic area, this isn’t one-and-done.

Strongyloides larvae live in soil. You walk barefoot, you garden, you exist in a tropical environment — you’re re-exposed. I live in rural Thailand with street dogs around the property, and recent molecular research has shown that dogs carry two populations of strongyloides — one dog-specific, one shared with humans (Jaleta et al., 2017, PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases). Whether dogs act as a true zoonotic reservoir is still debated in the literature, but the genetic overlap is there, and in rural settings where dogs roam freely and defecate on shared ground, the reinfection risk is real.

This means periodic retreatment is likely necessary for anyone living in endemic regions long-term. It also means that for the industries profiting from impaired absorption, the “revolving door” patient is built into the geography. You aren’t just buying ivermectin once. You’re managing an ongoing environmental exposure — which, conveniently, keeps you tethered to the supplement market, the medication market, and the “bio-optimisation” industry forever if you don’t know what’s happening.

You Don’t Need a Passport to Catch This

Here’s the part that demolishes the “tropical disease” dismissal entirely. You do not need to leave your own country to acquire strongyloides. The transmission routes that exist without ever boarding a plane include:

Sexual transmission. A 2024 systematic review in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (Chessell et al.) documented strongyloides transmission through oro-anal sexual contact, particularly in men who have sex with men. Associated risk factors included HIV co-infection, chemsex (drug use during sexual activity, typically involving stimulants and GHB), and multiple sexual partners from endemic areas. You don’t need to visit the tropics — you need to have sex with someone who did.

Organ transplant. Cadaveric organ donors have been implicated as sources of fatal hyperinfection syndrome in transplant recipients (Medscape, Strongyloidiasis overview). You can receive a kidney and a lifetime parasitic infection in the same operation, and if nobody screens the donor, nobody will know until the immunosuppressant drugs trigger hyperinfection.

Breast milk. Strongyloides larvae have been detected in the milk of mothers with chronic infection. Transmammary transmission is confirmed in dogs (Nolan et al., 2002, Journal of Parasitology) and suspected but unconfirmed in humans. If the mother is infected, the infant may acquire the parasite before it ever touches soil.

Contaminated soil — in your own country. Dogs carrying the human-infective lineage (type A) defecate in parks, gardens, and allotments. Historical endemic pockets persist in Appalachia (US), the Spanish Mediterranean, and Northern Australia (up to 41% prevalence in some remote indigenous communities). Older septic systems and poor soil drainage create conditions for larvae to survive in temperate climates. You don’t need a jungle. You need a garden with a dog.

Imported produce. Unwashed vegetables from endemic regions — a route that’s almost never discussed but entirely plausible given that strongyloides larvae can survive on moist surfaces.

Institutional settings. Care homes, prisons, psychiatric facilities — anywhere hygiene may be compromised and populations are immunocompromised. The UK’s own care home population is aging, increasingly immunosuppressed, and almost never screened for parasites.

This isn’t a disease you catch on holiday. It’s a disease that’s already here — in the soil, in the food chain, in sexual networks, in transplant wards, and in the populations most likely to be dismissed by the medical system.

One more thought on the dog connection. In many cultures across Asia, Africa, and parts of South America, dogs are not kept as pets — they’re viewed with suspicion, kept at distance, or in some cases eaten. Western observers typically attribute this to cultural difference or poverty. But consider it through a parasitological lens: in communities where soil-transmitted helminths are endemic and where the zoonotic link between dogs and human infection has been understood intuitively for generations, keeping dogs away from living spaces is a practical public health strategy. Cultural practices around dogs in endemic regions may be partly rooted in an ancient understanding — long before molecular genotyping confirmed it — that these animals are disease vectors. This isn’t a justification for animal cruelty, and modern veterinary deworming is obviously the better answer. But the Western love of dogs as household companions is a luxury enabled by sanitation infrastructure that breaks the faecal-oral and faecal-dermal transmission cycles. In communities without that infrastructure, the dog isn’t man’s best friend. It’s a parasite delivery system.

The Anxiety That Isn’t Anxiety

One more mechanism worth mentioning. Strongyloides doesn’t just damage your gut passively — the chronic inflammation in the duodenum triggers inflammatory signalling through vagal afferents, the major communication pathway between your gut and your brain. Cytokines and inflammatory mediators from the ongoing tissue damage send constant low-level danger signals upward, keeping your nervous system in a state of sympathetic dominance. Fight or flight. All the time.

The result? You feel wired but tired. You have unexplained anxiety that doesn’t match your circumstances. Night terrors. A sense of impending doom that no amount of therapy shifts.

How many people are on SSRIs or benzodiazepines because their vagus nerve is saturated with inflammatory signalling from a parasitised gut? In a chronically infected population, “anxiety” might not be a mental health crisis — it might be a biological alarm system that someone has muted with a subscription pill.

The Hormones That Went Missing

There’s another systemic effect that connects directly to the immune disruption: hormone levels.

Chronic parasitic infection drives sustained inflammation, cortisol overproduction, and nutrient depletion — all of which are known suppressors of the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis. The same mechanism is documented in chronic mould illness (CIRS): persistent inflammatory signalling disrupts the hormonal cascade, leading to low testosterone, low DHEA, low growth hormone, and dysregulated thyroid function. If strongyloides is doing the same thing — and the cortisol data strongly suggests it is — then millions of people in endemic areas may have parasitically suppressed hormone levels that are being treated with testosterone replacement, thyroid medication, or dismissed as “normal ageing.”

I have low hormones. I assumed it was the mould illness. It may have been both — the mould and the worms compounding the same endocrine disruption through the same inflammatory pathways. I’ll be retesting my hormone panel in three months — along with iron, zinc, and full mineral status — and will publish the results. If levels improve post-deworming, that’s a concrete data point showing the “parasite tax” on my endocrine system and mineral reserves has been lifted. If they don’t, the mould damage may be deeper than the parasites alone. Either way, nobody has studied the endocrine effects of chronic strongyloides infection as a primary research question. The cortisol connection is documented. The downstream hormonal consequences are assumed but not measured.

Think about what this means at population scale. In endemic regions — Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, South America — where strongyloides prevalence runs 10-20%, what proportion of “low testosterone” in men, hormonal dysfunction in women, and “premature ageing” is actually parasitic endocrine suppression? Nobody has asked. The datasets exist. The question hasn’t been connected.

The EMF Question Nobody Has Asked

This one is personal to me, and I’ll flag it as speculative up front.

I have documented electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). I’ve spent years researching the biological effects of non-ionising electromagnetic fields on living systems. So when I started digging into strongyloides, I had to ask: what does EMF do to nematodes?

The answer is that the research exists but nobody has connected it to human parasitology.

A study on Caenorhabditis elegans — the standard laboratory model nematode, closely related to strongyloides — found that static magnetic fields at 200mT accelerated nematode development by approximately 20%, reducing development time from larval stage to adult (Hung et al., 2010, Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications). I should note that 200mT is orders of magnitude stronger than household WiFi or smart meter emissions, which typically operate in the microtesla range at distance. You can’t directly extrapolate from that lab study to your living room. But the more relevant evidence comes from a 2024 systematic review of 53 studies on non-ionising electromagnetic wave effects on human parasites at more realistic exposure levels (Eslamirad and Soleimani, 2024, Journal of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences). That review found mixed but real biological effects across species — some parasites like Giardia showed increased growth under ELF-EMF exposure, while others showed decreased growth. The effects are frequency-dependent, species-dependent, and dose-dependent — but they exist. Separately, helminth eggs themselves have been found to possess measurable magnetic properties — generating detectable electrical voltage and inductance across multiple frequencies (Khoshsafar et al., 2022, Frontiers in Chemistry), which raises the possibility that these organisms can sense and respond to electromagnetic fields in ways we haven’t characterised.

Nobody has studied EMF exposure specifically on strongyloides stercoralis. Nobody has asked whether the electromagnetic environment of a modern home — WiFi routers, smart meters, mobile phone masts, dirty electricity — could influence the autoinfection cycle, larval development speed, or reproductive rate of a nematode living inside a human gut.

The nematode data says EMF can accelerate development. The autoinfection cycle is the mechanism that makes strongyloides uniquely dangerous. If EMF accelerates that cycle even modestly, then the modern electromagnetic environment isn’t just a background irritant for people with EHS — it’s a potential amplifier for parasitic infection.

This is hypothesis, not proof. But the fact that we have accelerated-development data in nematodes, magnetic property data in helminth eggs, and zero studies connecting any of it to strongyloides in a human host tells you something about the gaps in the research. The question hasn’t been asked because the people studying EMF biology and the people studying tropical parasitology don’t talk to each other.

One personal observation that belongs in this speculative space: I’ve noticed that cannabis barely affects me in my EMF-free living environment, but the same dose hits significantly harder in high-EMF environments. Cannabis is a documented phytoremediator of radiation — it bioaccumulates heavy metals, thrives in contaminated soil, and was planted around Chernobyl for exactly this reason. Its cannabinoids have demonstrated protective properties against oxidative stress from electromagnetic fields. That a substance with anti-radiation properties interacts more strongly with the body in high-radiation environments is consistent with the biology, even if the mechanism isn’t fully mapped. Whether this connects to the parasitic picture — whether EMF-stressed nematodes in the gut change how the body processes cannabinoids, or whether these are independent phenomena — is another question nobody is asking.

This isn’t theory for me. It’s Tuesday.

And if you’ve ever wondered why you can drink everyone under the table, why edibles don’t work on you, why supplements never seem to make a difference, why you’re always tired despite eating well — maybe it’s not your genetics. Maybe it’s not your age. Maybe it’s not stress.

Maybe it’s a worm that’s been living inside you for years, quietly making sure you never quite absorb enough of anything.

And maybe the cure costs less than your morning coffee.

One last thing. The anxiety I was feeling — the kind that crucifies you, the unexplained dread that doesn’t match your life — I wonder now if that was the biome and the worms, not me. The vagal inflammatory signalling, the LPS translocation, the chronic sympathetic dominance. Only time will tell as the gut heals whether that lifts too. But if it does, then the most devastating thing strongyloides took from me wasn’t nutrients or alcohol tolerance. It was peace of mind.

If you found this article useful, share it with someone who needs to hear it. Subscribe for more investigative content on the things that affect your health that nobody wants to talk about.

And yes — the same parasite affects the animals around us too. If you can afford a paid subscription, you’ll be directly helping Thai street dogs get ivermectin and food. I care for the strays in my community — they’re exposed to the same parasites I’ve been writing about, and most of them have never been treated. This isn’t just charity — it’s public health. Every dog I deworm is one less reservoir shedding larvae into the soil that humans walk on. The more dogs I treat, the fewer parasites circulate in the community. Your subscription doesn’t just feed a dog. It breaks a link in the transmission chain.

Related reading:

I’m an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. I have no sponsors, no affiliations, and no reason to lie to you.

References