The Wizard’s Circuit: A Manual for the Grounded Healer

Synopsis: Returning to Physical Truth

The world is increasingly “wired” in ways that bypass our biology. This manual is a call to return to a physical truth. We aren’t just talking about “thinking positive”—we are talking about changing your environment so that positivity and health are actually possible. By understanding the flow of energy through our bodies, our homes, and our gardens, we move from being a “calculated risk” for a bank to being a living being again. This is the path from the digital trap to the rural refuge.

In the modern world, the “Wizard” archetype is often misunderstood. People ask: “Is Reiki real or a fraud?” The answer isn’t found in belief; it is found in the flow. If a healer does not understand the “Ground,” the energy has nowhere to go, and the practice becomes a shadow of itself.

1. The Two Roles: The Root and the Cloud

In a healing session, there are two distinct roles that must be played for the energy to move correctly.

The Healer (The Root)

You must be like an old oak tree. If you aren’t firmly rooted in the earth, the energy you move will toss you around. You’ll end up “soaking up” the other person’s stress. To heal others, you must first be the anchor that pulls the heavy “static” out of the room and sends it into the ground.

When a practitioner feels physical discomfort, this rooting is what eases the pain. You are acting as a conduit, informing your bio-field (or Kirlian field) to move stagnant energy to a specific area and discharging it through the power of positive emotions. It is the science of directing your body’s electrical field to flush out biological “noise.”

The Client (The Cloud)

For the healing to work, the client needs to let go of the “heavy” world for a moment. They need to float. This allows the healing to reach the parts of them that are usually buried under daily chores and worries. They drift in a liminal space where deep change is possible.

2. The “Resistor” of the Mind (Emotional Heat)

In any flow of energy, resistance creates heat. In the human body, resistance—in the form of anger, fear, or holding onto the past—creates inflammation.

The Lesson: To keep the “conduit” from burning out.

3. The “Copper Breath” (Air Quality)

Just as we focus on the Ground and the Water, the Air carries the signal.

The Lesson: A Wizard’s refuge should be filled with living plants. Plants are the “Filters” of the atmosphere, clearing the invisible chemical noise just as the Trip Switch clears the electrical noise. They breathe back a “Copper Breath” of clean energy into the room.

4. Walking the Talk: The Electric Diet

A healer who doesn’t follow their own advice is like a rainmaker who lives in a desert. To have the “License” to help others, you must be a practitioner of your own medicine.

A few years ago spoke on the phone with a Reiki Wizard who carried this authority. We connected over our shared work helping hedgehogs—small creatures that are highly sensitive to the “Ground Plane.” In our conversation, he introduced me to Geovitals advice again the concept of the “Electric Diet.” He didn’t just talk about energy in the abstract; he lived the protocol of killing the power at the trip switches every single night to maintain his biological integrity. This is the difference between a theorist and a Wizard.

5. The Water Circuit: Biological Baptism

To achieve the deepest state of grounding, we must look to the Water Circuit. While the earth is a powerful anchor, water is the ultimate conductor. In the world of energy, a water circuit is the best “Earth” possible.

In a way, this is like Baptism. Whether it is a stream, a river, or simply the moisture in the soil, water provides a frictionless path for stagnant electrical charges to leave the human body. It washes away the electronic “sins” of the modern world, ensuring the healer stays clear and the client stays safe.

6. The Six-Year Integration and the Muse

My own path has been a six-year journey of processing and learning from others in the vast digital world. People often say, “Help yourself first,” but I found a different truth: By helping others online, I healed myself. While the world calculates wealth in bills and risks, a True Wizard calculates wealth in the warmth of the heart and an enriched spirit. This path can be dark and isolating, but I have been helped along it by a muse at my side—an inspiration that keeps my “Signal” clear.

7. The Bridge of Light: The IR Interface

The wires we touch every day carry a “shiver” from the computer into our bodies.

The Hormonal Hijack: Magda Havas’s research into “Diabetes Type 3” shows how “Dirty Electricity” causes hormonal collapse. In middle-aged men, testosterone markers should be around17, but EMF bombardment can drop them to 9.

The Electric Trap: A computer keyboard is a pulsed electrical field that travels into your tendons. You don’t get RSI from an acoustic guitar or a manual typewriter because there is no electrical “leak” into your nervous system.

The Solution: I am working on a Bridge of Light (Infrared). By using light to send data instead of wires, we create a gap that protects our hormones and our health.

8. The Garden Balance: The Mite Drop

A Wizard who feeds the sky but poisons the earth is out of balance.

The Lesson: Keep things separate. Keep the bird feeders (the sky) away from where the hedgehogs (the earth) eat. Bird feeders drop parasites (mites) and phosphorus (mealworms) that kill the creatures of the ground. In life, keep the “noise” of the internet away from your sanctuary.

9. The Refuge: Rural Thailand

Like the witches and wizards of old who had to live in the woods to protect their “Sensors,” I have found my refuge in rural Thailand. Away from the bombardment of city EMF, I maintain an “Open” state. It makes me vulnerable to the outside world, but it provides the clarity to see the “Incalculable” schemes of modern life for what they are.

True information should be free. It is given by those who want the human circuit to be healthy. Follow the Electric Diet, turn off your switches, ground your feet, and watch your hormones return to their natural state.

The Wizard’s Protocol (At a Glance)

Earth: Moving from Concrete/Rubber to Barefoot Walking . Result: Discharges pain and static.

Electricity: Moving from the Constant Hum to the Trip Switch (Electric Diet) . Result: Restores natural sleep and heart rhythm.

Water: Moving from Grid Water to Living Water & Baptism . Result: Flushes electronic “sins” from the field.

Light: Moving from the Wired “Shiver” to the IR Interface (Bridge of Light) . Result: Protects hormones .

Space: Moving from the Wired Trap to the Rural Refuge. Result: Maintains “Open” sensor clarity.

The Daily Self-Check

Are my feet on the earth? Did I sleep in the silence? Is my heart warm?

Are you interested in the Bridge of Light? Try the Electric diet!