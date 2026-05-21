Norman James

Norman James

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RadioFan
May 21

Solid text - couldn’t put down before finishing reading. Please keep a copy of your work. One day, some day you wouldn’t be allowed to write/publish such thoughts. Then your original work will be gone. The concept of all eggs in one basket…

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jeanice barcelo
May 22

Excellent article Norman! I really enjoyed this. I, myself, do not own or use a cell phone. I let go in 2018 and am so glad I did. But your article reminds me of a friend that came to me visit me in my EMF-free home. She got sick while away from the radiation. Bad headache and nausea. All she wanted to do was lie down outside on the earth. I guess it's similar to a caffeine detox. Not fun.

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