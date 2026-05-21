The Three Wells and the Peanut Jar

Or — how temptation learned to wear a lab coat, and why we can’t put the phone down

There is an old idea in Jewish law called lifnei iver — “before the blind.” It comes from Leviticus 19:14: Do not place a stumbling block before the blind. The rabbis expanded it. Don’t put temptation in front of someone who might fall for it. The one who sets the trap carries the sin, not just the one who falls in.

It is a protective ethic. The chooser is sacred. The tempter is responsible.

Flip it over and you get the Satanic version — the LaVeyan inversion. The Satanic Bible calls it responsibility to the responsible. If you offered the choice fairly and they took it, the consequences are theirs. You have earned the right to act on what they chose. Job is the hinge between the two. Satan asks God’s permission to test Job. God grants it. The test stands naked. The protection is suspended. The choice is now real.

And then there is the third frame. The Pauline, the totalising one. You were born in sin. The choice was made before you arrived. Any other path is poison. There is one well, and you drink from it or you die.

These are not just theological positions. They are three different operating systems for how a society treats its members. Once you can see the three of them at once, you can see them everywhere — in religion, in politics, in advertising, in public health, in the safety limits set by the people selling you the product.

Here is a parable for it, because a parable is the cure for propaganda. Propaganda fills your head for you. A parable hands you the shape and walks away. Your mind does the rest. That is why poetry came before slogans — the form respects the work the mind has to do. Slogans came later, when somebody worked out you could skip the mind entirely if you repeated the words enough times.

So. The parable.

The Three Wells

In a country crossed by one long road, three wells stood by the wayside.

The first well had no keeper. A sign carved in the stone read: Drink if you are thirsty. Walk on if you are not. The water knows nothing of you.

The second well had a keeper who watched from a small hut. When travellers came near, he called out: Here is the dipper. Drink as you please. But I did not pour the water, and I will not catch you if you choke. Some drank and walked on. Some drank and fell. The keeper buried the fallen with his own hands, but he never warned them first.

The third well stood inside a high wall. A long queue waited at the gate. The keeper there spoke softly to each one. Drink only from this well. The other waters are poison. Those who drank elsewhere are already dying, though they do not yet know it. Drink here, and live forever.

A traveller came down the road. She was thirsty.

At the first well, she drank, and the water tasted of stone and rain. She walked on.

At the second well, the keeper held out the dipper. She did not take it. He nodded once and turned back to his hut.

At the third well, the queue parted for her, and the keeper offered a cup. She did not drink. The keeper said: Then you are already dead. The queue murmured the same words behind him.

She walked on. By then her thirst had gone.

Years later, when travellers came to her village and asked Which well is the true well? she told them only this:

The wells are all true. Only the keepers lie. And the road keeps going.

Now. The third well is everywhere now. It has new uniforms.

It wears a lab coat. It carries a clipboard. It speaks in acronyms — ICNIRP, WHO — and in phrases like safe levels and peer reviewed and no evidence of harm at exposures below. The word is a sedative. It does the work of religion without ever invoking God. The menu is the morality. To refuse the wifi router, the smart meter, the phone in your pocket, the school iPad, the 5G small cell on the lamp post outside the bedroom window — to refuse any of these is to step outside the only well the gatekeepers will admit exists. You are no longer choosing a different path. You are sinning against safety.

The trick is older than the technology. Temptation has always disguised itself as the only sensible choice. What is new is the disguise. Safe is the new sacrament. Safe levels of radiation. Safely tested. Safe and effective.

This is exactly the Pauline machinery. Born in radiation. Cannot opt out. All deviation is heresy. The system manufactures the very thing it then offers to protect you from.

Arthur Firstenberg told this story already, the long version. He went back a hundred and fifty years and laid the electrification curves next to the disease curves and looked at where they crossed. Every wave of new exposure brought a wave of new sickness. Telegraph wires. Electric lights in the cities. Radio. Radar. Satellites. Masts. Each wave was called safe at the time. Each wave was defended by men in white coats. Each wave produced its own quiet population of the wounded, who were told they were imagining it, until they were not, and by then the next wave was already rolling in.

He is not asking you to believe him. He is asking you to look at the dates. The 1918 flu walked in step with the global rollout of radio. Diabetes climbed beside the wires going into the cities. The whole twentieth century is one graph laid over another. You can argue about cause. You cannot argue that the curves do not sit together.

He missed the ELF and RFR synergy Geovital put me on to but pointed the way!!

The third well says: no evidence. Firstenberg says: look at the dates.

And here is the part that has nothing to do with radiation and everything to do with us.

There is an old trick for catching monkeys in the tropics. You take a glass jar. You drop a peanut in the bottom. You tie the jar to a tree. The mouth of the jar is wide enough for the monkey’s open hand to fit through, but not wide enough for his closed fist around the peanut to fit back out.

The monkey reaches in. Grabs the peanut. Cannot get his hand out. Could be free in a second by letting go. Will not let go. The hunter walks up and picks him up.

That is the phone. That is the smart meter we accepted to save five quid a year on our electric bill. That is the wifi router we will not turn off at night because the children would complain. That is the laptop on the lap, the bluetooth in the ear, the watch on the wrist measuring our sleep while ruining it.

We can let go. We will not let go. The peanut is too good. The peanut is the convenience, the connection, the dopamine, the feeling of not being left behind. The jar is the radiation. The hunter is the company that sold you the jar.

Human nature is the variable nobody wants to factor in to the safety assessments. The studies assume a rational actor who would put the device down if it harmed him. The actor is a monkey with a peanut in his fist.

I will say one more thing, because it is the yin-yang of all this and it matters.

Within Judaism itself, you find both wells. The protective Talmudic strain — lifnei iver, the sacred chooser, the free will at the heart of the law. And the strict Haredi strain — kosher phones, no internet, technology refused as religious practice, communities that would not let the third well’s keepers anywhere near their children. Two operating systems running on the same hardware. Same religion. Opposite physics. ( a school in silcon valley i write about! )

The Haredi communities have kept open the option the rest of us have forgotten exists. The option to say no thank you to the menu. Whatever else you think of their theology, they have not put their hand in the jar. They watched the world reach for the peanut and they kept their fist out. That is worth noticing. Not copying. Noticing.

You do not have to be Haredi to walk past the third well. You do not have to be religious at all. You only have to remember that there are three wells, and the third one is lying about the other two, and the road keeps going past all of them.

The Dictionary Is Rigged

There is one more layer underneath this and it is the worst one. The third well does not only sell you the well. It owns the dictionary.

The system seeds traps. Hands out chances to refuse. Watches who refuses. Culls the rest. Whether anyone designed it this way or it simply grew into this shape, the function is the same. It does not need a conspiracy. It only needs the peanut to be irresistible and the time to wait.

That is a scary reading. It is also the reading that tips people into cult thinking if they are not careful. If you take it as their plan and start seeing yourself as part of a chosen remnant, you have walked into the trap inside the trap. The Nazis got there. The cult leaders get there. The doomers get there. The word chosen is itself a captured word — it shifts the weight from I am refusing the well to I am better than the ones who drank. The cleaner version of the same insight does not need the eugenic frame. The system functions as a filter regardless of intent. Refusing is its own reward, not because you are noble, but because your nervous system gets to keep working.

But the language capture is real and it is the mechanism that keeps the third well in business.

Communism — the root is communis, common, shared, of the community. The community mindset is older than any -ism. It is how humans actually lived for most of our history. Then a particular twentieth century political project burned the word, and now you cannot reach for it without people hearing Stalin. Try to talk about community in its original sense and the listener has already left the room.

Aryan — originally Sanskrit ārya, noble, the self-designation of Indo-Iranian peoples four thousand years ago. The Nazis took the word and burned it. You cannot reach for it now without invoking the fire.

Person in Black’s Law does not mean what it means in your mouth. Resident does not mean what it means in your mouth. Voluntary does not mean what it means in your mouth. The words you use every day mean one thing in the kitchen and another thing in the court, and the definitions are nested inside definitions inside definitions until no one knows what they signed. That is not an accident of legal drafting. It is the architecture.

Safe — captured. Vaccine — captured. Conspiracy — captured, and that one is the masterstroke, because the moment they owned the word for people working together in secret, they could call any accurate description of their own behaviour by a name that made the speaker sound mad.

Once you have captured the words, you do not need to argue. The person trying to articulate the alternative cannot reach for the right word because the right word has been poisoned. They have to invent a new word, and the new word has no roots, no resonance, no weight, so they fail. You can win every debate before it starts by owning the dictionary.

Reach for the roots, not the words. Communis before communism. Ārya meant noble before it meant atrocity. Person meant a mask in a play before it meant a legal fiction with property attached. The roots are still in the ground. The dictionary cannot reach them.

The wells are all true. Only the keepers lie. And the road keeps going.

Walk past the well. Put the peanut down. The water knows nothing of you. The thirst will pass.

What the Peanut Is

The peanut is the phone in your pocket.

It is the device you reach for first thing in the morning before your feet hit the floor. It is the thing you cannot leave the house without. It is the object you check while you are walking, eating, driving, talking to your children. It is the thing that wakes you in the night because you cannot quite bring yourself to put it in the other room.

The monkey with his fist around the peanut traps only himself. The phone traps everyone you know.

Every time you reach for it, you make it harder for someone else to refuse one. You normalise it. You make it the default. You make the friend without one strange. You make the cousin who turns hers off rude. You make the parent who refuses to give one to a child a problem. The more of us who keep our hand in the jar, the tighter the jar gets for the ones still trying to keep their hands free. Network effect is the polite term. The honest term is mutual capture.

So this is the only thing I am going to ask, and I am going to ask it plainly.

Put the phone down. Not in the next room. Off. Then off for the day. Then off for the week. See if the sky falls. It will not.

If you cannot bring yourself to do that yet, do this. Get an ethernet-to-phone adapter. A short cable that plugs into the bottom of your phone and gives you wired internet. Turn the wifi off on the phone, turn the bluetooth off, put the thing in airplane mode, plug in. That alone takes the constant pulsing field off your body. A friend of mine did exactly that. Within weeks he was sleeping properly for the first time in years. The shoulders he had been carrying around his ears for half his adult life started letting go. His body began the reset.

Be ready for that reset. It is not always gentle. Coming off heavy radiation exposure is closer to coming off alcohol or drugs than people expect. The body has been compensating for a long time. When you take the load away, the compensations unwind in the wrong order, and you can feel worse before you feel better. Headaches. Strange aches in places you forgot you had. Tiredness that goes deep. Vivid dreams. None of these are signs that you were wrong to remove the exposure. They are signs that your body finally has the bandwidth to repair the damage it could not address while it was busy coping. Let it happen. Drink water. Sleep when it asks. The reset is the healing, dressed in old clothes.

What to buy. For the desktop, a Mac mini. Wired keyboard, wired mouse, wired ethernet, done. For the phone, if you must keep one in your life, an iPhone 11 second hand. That was the last model before 5G. Avoid Android and Windows. Both have been bleeding security for a very long time and the patches never quite catch up. Apple is not perfect, but the sandboxing is real, the ecosystem is less porous, and second hand Apple hardware lasts for years longer than the new Android equivalents anyway. Buy second hand on principle. Less money to the manufacturers, less new mining, less new shipping, and the device that already exists gets a second life instead of a landfill.

Get a desktop computer. Wire it. Put it on a desk in a room that is not your bedroom. That is what a home office is. We all had one once. The work stayed in that room. When you left the room you left the work behind. That single architectural decision did more for our nervous systems than every wellness app combined.

Get a TV that is just a TV. They still exist, you just have to look. No microphone. No camera. No wifi. A box that turns pictures into pictures, the way they did before someone decided your living room needed to listen to you.

Walk past the well. Put the peanut down. Use the phone on the wall in the hall, the one with the cord, if you can still find one. Use a desk for desk things. Use a TV for TV things. Stop carrying the jar around with you and asking why your wrist hurts.

The thirst will pass.