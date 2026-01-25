The Spirit of the Trade: My Journey with Turpentine in Rural Thailand

⚠️ CRITICAL SAFETY DISCLAIMER ⚠️

The experiences described in this article are personal observations only and should NOT be interpreted as medical advice. Turpentine (gum spirits) is classified as a hazardous chemical solvent by health and safety agencies worldwide including the CDC, WHO, and national poison control centers.

Internal consumption of turpentine can cause:

Severe kidney and liver damage

Central nervous system damage

Chemical pneumonia if aspirated

Gastrointestinal burns and bleeding

Death in higher doses

Topical application of undiluted turpentine can cause:

Chemical burns

Severe skin irritation

Allergic reactions

Systemic absorption leading to toxicity

This article documents a personal experience only. Anyone considering exploring traditional remedies involving potentially toxic substances should:

Consult qualified medical professionals first

Research thoroughly from scientific and medical sources

Understand that historical use does not equal modern safety validation

Consider safer, medically-approved alternatives

Never experiment without understanding the serious risks involved

The author accepts no responsibility for anyone choosing to replicate these experiences. This is a memoir of personal exploration, not a recommendation.

Living with the Thai Rainy Season

Rural Thailand during monsoon season is beautiful—lush, green, alive with the sound of rain drumming on metal roofs. But it’s also relentless. The humidity doesn’t just dampen the earth; it saturates everything. Clothes never quite dry. Books curl at the edges. And mold—that persistent, invisible adversary—creeps into every corner.

For someone with electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) living in an EMF-free environment, I’ve learned to identify when my body is reacting to environmental factors rather than electromagnetic ones. This rainy season, the mold exposure was significant. The symptoms were familiar—brain fog that made thinking feel like wading through mud, and inflammation that I suspected was related to systemic mold colonization.

When the rainy season finally ended and the humidity began to drop, the acute mold symptoms calmed down. But I was curious. I’d been researching pure gum spirits of turpentine and its traditional uses for addressing internal parasites and fungal issues. I decided to experiment.

A Different Kind of Spirit

Before Thailand, before the research, before the electromagnetic sensitivity changed everything, I spent years in the UK restoration and decoration trade. Turpentine was everywhere in my work—but not the kind I’m using now. Back then, I used synthetic turpentine, the chemical substitutes that filled the hardware stores and trade suppliers. Paint thinner, white spirits, petroleum-based solvents—these were my tools for cleaning brushes, thinning paints, removing stubborn residues.

I had it on my hands constantly. The harsh chemical smell was just part of the job. I never questioned it. It was just another trade chemical, caustic and industrial.

What I’m using now is completely different: Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine, the real thing distilled from pine resin. Not the synthetic chemical substitutes I spent decades working with, but an entirely different substance with a completely different origin and composition.

The difference matters.

The Experiment After the Rains

After the rainy season had passed and things had calmed down, I decided to try something. I’d been reading about people taking small amounts of pure gum spirits for internal cleansing, particularly for parasitic and fungal issues. The modern AI systems I consulted were unanimous in their warnings: “Caustic. Toxic. Do not ingest.”

But I was curious, methodical, and willing to experiment carefully.

I started with three drops of pure gum spirits in a glass of my homemade natural mead. This wasn’t the chemical solvent I’d used for decades in painting—this was something else entirely, something with a history in traditional medicine.

The Remediation Response

What happened next was fascinating and unexpected. It was as if the internal mold that had been colonizing my system during the rainy season began to remediate—to move outward, to exit through my skin.

I developed rashes in my armpits and groin. Not the usual heat rashes that come with Thai weather, but something different. Something that felt like my body was pushing toxins out through the lymphatic system, manifesting as skin inflammation at the lymph nodes.

It reminded me of how the body sometimes manifests internal toxicity through the skin—like when herpes outbreaks appear before important times in your life, stress pushing internal issues to the surface. This felt similar: the turpentine was mobilizing internal mold and toxins, and my body was eliminating them through the skin, creating visible spots and rashes as the toxins emerged.

Defying the AI Warnings: A Single Application

Every AI system I consulted warned against topical application of undiluted turpentine. The warnings were clear: chemical burns, severe irritation, don’t do it.

But I could feel what was happening in my body. The internal mold seemed to be remediating outward, causing these localized rashes where the lymph nodes were processing the elimination. Despite the AI warnings, I decided to apply a single drop directly to the affected areas.

The result was immediate and dramatic: the itching stopped completely in seconds.

This wasn’t theoretical. This wasn’t gradual improvement. Within seconds of application, the intense itching that had been driving me crazy simply stopped.

I applied it once. Just once. And let it work.

The Complete Treatment Protocol

After the turpentine had done its work and the itching had completely stopped, I left it for a while to continue working on the affected areas. Then I washed it off carefully.

But I didn’t stop there. These are sensitive areas—armpits and groin—prone to fungal issues in Thailand’s tropical climate. I wanted to ensure the fungal problems wouldn’t return and to support the healing process with beneficial microorganisms.

I applied EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) to the areas. EM-1 is a probiotic mixture containing beneficial yeasts and lactobacillus strains. After using turpentine to address the acute fungal issue, the EM-1 provided a way to repopulate the area with beneficial microorganisms, creating an environment that would resist future fungal colonization.

The logic was simple: turpentine cleared the problem, EM-1 prevented its return by establishing beneficial microbial populations.

Two Days: More Than Half Gone

Within two days of that single application—just two days—the rashes were more than half gone. Not gradually fading. Not marginally improved. More than half eliminated in 48 hours.

The areas that had been angry, red, inflamed, and intensely itchy were returning to normal skin tone. The irritation disappeared rapidly.

The combination of turpentine for acute treatment and EM-1 for microbial balance seemed to address both the immediate problem and the underlying conditions that allowed it to develop.

Understanding Toxic Remediation Through Skin

I believe what I experienced was the body’s natural detoxification pathway in action. When we carry internal toxins—whether from mold, heavy metals, or other sources—the body has to eliminate them somehow. The skin is one of the body’s largest elimination organs.

We see this principle in other contexts: acne can be the body eliminating internal toxins, rashes can appear during detox protocols, and yes, even viral manifestations like herpes tend to surface during times of stress when the immune system is processing other challenges.

The turpentine seemed to trigger an internal remediation of mold that had colonized during the humid rainy season. As my body worked to eliminate these toxins, they manifested as spots and rashes on my skin—visible evidence of invisible internal cleaning.

The single topical application accelerated the resolution at the exact point where the toxins were exiting the body.

The Critical Distinction: Synthetic vs. Pure

I cannot overstate how important this difference is. The synthetic, petroleum-based turpentine substitutes I used for 30+ years in the trade are NOT the same as pure gum spirits distilled from pine resin.

What I used in my trade work:

Synthetic turpentine/white spirits

Petroleum-based chemical solvents

Industrial paint thinners

Harsh, chemical-smelling compounds

What I’m using now:

100% pure gum spirits of turpentine

Distilled from actual pine resin (longleaf pine)

Traditional material with folk medicine history

Pine-forest scent, entirely different composition

The traditional uses of turpentine in folk medicine refer specifically to pure gum spirits, not the synthetic substitutes. The chemical composition is different. The safety profile is different. The biological activity is different.

If someone is going to research this topic (again, despite all warnings), understanding this distinction is absolutely critical.

The EM-1 Connection: Beneficial Microorganisms

EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) deserves its own explanation. This is a probiotic solution developed for agricultural and environmental applications, containing:

Beneficial yeasts

Lactobacillus bacteria

Photosynthetic bacteria

Other beneficial microorganisms

In agriculture, EM-1 is used to improve soil health, accelerate composting, and suppress pathogenic organisms through competitive exclusion. The same principle applies to skin health: by establishing populations of beneficial microorganisms, you create an environment that resists colonization by problematic fungi and bacteria.

After using turpentine to clear the acute fungal issue, applying EM-1 to sensitive areas makes sense: you’re not leaving a microbial vacuum that opportunistic fungi can recolonize. Instead, you’re establishing beneficial populations that will actively prevent future problems.

This is the same logic behind probiotic use after antibiotics, but applied topically to areas prone to fungal issues in tropical climates.

What the AI Couldn’t Account For

The AI warnings about topical application weren’t wrong—they were based on general safety data and the assumption of chemical burns from solvent exposure. What they couldn’t account for was:

The specific context of toxic remediation through skin The difference between pure gum spirits and synthetic substitutes The immediate, observable cessation of itching within seconds The use of a single application followed by washing and microbial rebalancing The body’s response when the substance is addressing an actual detoxification process

I’m not saying the AI was wrong to warn me. I’m saying that individual experience sometimes reveals nuances that general safety guidelines can’t capture.

Just from 1 application, a drop from a pipete in the affective areas The itching stopped in seconds. The rash improvement was dramatic and rapid. The combination with EM-1 provided a complete treatment protocol that addressed both the acute problem and long-term prevention. The Body’s Wisdom in Elimination

What strikes me most about this experience is how it illustrates the body’s intelligence in processing and eliminating toxins. The rashes weren’t a problem to suppress—they were evidence of a solution in progress. They were my body’s way of getting rid of what didn’t belong.

Just like how stress can trigger a herpes outbreak because the body is already processing other challenges, the turpentine seemed to trigger a remediation process that manifested visibly on my skin. The spots, the rashes, the inflammation—these weren’t random. They were purposeful elimination.

And when I supported that elimination with a single topical application, followed by microbial rebalancing with EM-1, the process resolved dramatically.

What I’m NOT Saying

I am not recommending anyone try this. I am not suggesting it’s safe. I am not claiming it’s an alternative to proper medical treatment.

What I’m documenting is:

A specific experience with a specific substance (pure gum spirits, not synthetic)

In a specific context (post-rainy season experiment with internal mold remediation)

With specific, observable results (remediation rashes, instant itching cessation, rapid resolution)

Using a complete protocol (single turpentine application, washing, EM-1 follow-up)

Despite specific warnings (AI systems uniformly advised against topical use)

My situation is unusual, my background is specific, and my approach was cautious and methodical.

The Complete Protocol (For Documentation Only)

For the sake of complete documentation, here’s exactly what I did:

Internal use: Three drops of pure gum spirits in natural mead Observation: Noticed remediation rashes appearing at lymph nodes Topical application: Single drop applied to affected areas Immediate result: Itching stopped completely within seconds Waiting period: Let the turpentine work on the area Washing: Cleaned the areas after allowing sufficient working time Microbial rebalancing: Applied EM-1 to establish beneficial microorganism populations Result: More than 50% improvement within 48 hours applied again and completely gone after 4 days.

This is documentation, not instruction. This worked for me in my specific context with my specific physiology and circumstances.

Moving Forward

The experiment revealed something I hadn’t expected: that internal cleansing can manifest externally, that supporting the body’s elimination pathways can accelerate healing, and that following up with beneficial microorganisms can prevent recurrence.

The rashes have cleared. My mental clarity improved. The internal mold that colonized during the rainy season appears to have been addressed through this remediation process. The combination of turpentine and EM-1 provided both acute treatment and long-term prevention.

Will I use this protocol again if needed? Yes, cautiously, with the same methodical approach.

But I will document it. I will share it. I will add it to the growing body of personal accounts that suggest the body’s detoxification processes are more complex and visible than we often acknowledge, and that sometimes supporting those processes—even with controversial substances—can yield results that challenge conventional warnings.

The Trade’s Lesson

My decades working with synthetic turpentine taught me to respect powerful solvents. My recent experience with pure gum spirits taught me that not all turpentines are created equal, that the body has wisdom in how it eliminates toxins, that visible skin manifestations can be signs of internal healing rather than problems to suppress, and that combining traditional remedies with modern understanding of beneficial microorganisms can create effective treatment protocols.

The rainy season will come again. The mold will return. But now I understand better how my body processes and eliminates what doesn’t belong, and how to support that process when needed.

Respect the power. Understand the risk. Know the difference. Trust the body’s wisdom. Document the experience. Share the knowledge—with every warning intact.

Final Note

This article documents one person’s experience with pure gum spirits of turpentine—NOT synthetic turpentine substitutes—combined with EM-1 beneficial microorganisms. It is NOT medical advice. The risks of turpentine use are well-documented and serious. Anyone dealing with mold exposure or considering detoxification protocols should consult qualified medical professionals first. Safer, proven alternatives exist.

The remediation rashes, instant itching cessation (within seconds), rapid improvement (50%+ in 48 hours), and effectiveness of the EM-1 follow-up protocol may be specific to my situation, my body’s response, and the particular context of internal mold elimination. Your experience could be completely different—and potentially dangerous.

This is documentation, not recommendation. This is observation, not instruction. This is my story, not your prescription.

James Norman Ibbotson is an independent researcher living in rural Thailand, working on electromagnetic field research, building biology, and mathematical physics. His work can be found at jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com