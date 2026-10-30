The solution? Invest in better lighting in our schools. Get kids outside more. Get fluorescent light covers for the classroom. Turn the overhead fluorescent lights off and get lamps, etc.REMEBER there is a problem with incandescents! You cant use wifi and phones indoors! With themNorman JamesOct 30, 20261ShareHOWEVER THE PROBLEM!!Going Back to Incandescent? Read This First.Norman James·November 26, 2025Going Back to Incandescent? Read This First.Read full story and watch this https://www.facebook.com/reel/25403469364390871Share
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