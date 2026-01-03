The Silent Vector: Gain-of-Function in Our Food Supply and the EMF Connection

By James Norman Ibbotson

Independent Researcher, Rural Thailand

ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

Introduction: When Multiple Observations Converge

After years of living with severe electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) in rural Thailand, I’ve had the unusual opportunity to observe my body’s responses to environmental inputs with a clarity that most people never experience. When you remove the constant background noise of electromagnetic pollution, your system becomes remarkably sensitive to other insults - and remarkably good at telling you what’s wrong.

Recently, I noticed something that stopped me in my tracks. When I indulge in beer and unhealthy food while using wired computer peripherals (EMF exposure), my weight balloons from 100 kg to 117-125 kg over a few months. Remove the EMF source but keep the same dietary “sins”? I cannot get past 105 kg. Same inputs, radically different outputs. The only variable is electromagnetic exposure.

But that’s not the observation that concerns me most.

For months, I was getting rashes from certain beers. I complained to suppliers about the malt sourcing. Then, mysteriously, the rashes stopped. My hypothesis? The supply chain shifted - possibly to Russian grain sources, which are GMO-free and pesticide-free by law. Ukrainian grain, by contrast, would be contaminated by the US-funded biolabs operating in that country. The batches could have been different, or suppliers may have sourced from cleaner Russian origins.

This got me thinking about contamination vectors we never discuss. And the picture that emerged is deeply troubling.

Operation Sea Spray: The Template They Never Abandoned

In 1950, the United States Navy sprayed Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco as part of Operation Sea Spray. The official purpose was to test bioweapon dispersal patterns over a populated area. Residents got sick. Some died. The military classified it as a success.

This wasn’t a one-off experiment. It was a proof of concept. They demonstrated that you could aerially disperse biological agents over civilian populations, and nobody would know until it was too late - if they ever knew at all.

The question we should be asking: Did they ever stop? Or did they simply get better at it?

The Gain-of-Function Framework: Beyond Viruses

When we hear “gain-of-function,” we think of viruses - Wuhan, COVID-19, laboratory manipulation of pathogens to make them more transmissible or deadly. But this framing is dangerously narrow.

Gain-of-function can be applied to any organism. Bacteria. Fungi. Even the microbiome inside your gut.

Consider: What if you engineered bacteria to be more responsive to electromagnetic fields?

This isn’t science fiction. Bacteria naturally contain magnetosomes - iron-based structures that respond to magnetic fields. Magnetotactic bacteria use these to orient themselves in the environment. The biological machinery already exists. Enhancing it would be relatively straightforward for anyone with a competent molecular biology lab.

Now imagine these engineered bacteria distributed through the food supply. They colonise your gut. They spread through your tissues. And every time you’re exposed to EMF - your phone, your WiFi router, the 5G tower down the street - these bacteria activate. They trigger inflammatory cascades. They disrupt your metabolism. They make you sick in ways that seem inexplicable to conventional medicine.

You complain of EMF sensitivity. Doctors tell you it’s psychosomatic. Meanwhile, the bacteria inside you are literally responding to electromagnetic stimulation.

SV40: The Viral Payload

Simian Virus 40 (SV40) has a dark history. It contaminated polio vaccines from 1955 to 1963, potentially exposing millions to a known carcinogen. SV40 causes cancer in laboratory animals and has been found in human tumours - brain cancers, bone cancers, mesotheliomas, lymphomas.

But here’s what makes SV40 particularly insidious: it has an extremely efficient promoter sequence. This is the genetic “on switch” that drives gene expression. It’s so effective that molecular biologists routinely use the SV40 promoter in genetic engineering to ensure their inserted genes are actively expressed.

What happens if you insert SV40 sequences into bacteria?

You create a persistent delivery vehicle. Bacteria replicate. They spread. They survive antibiotic treatment. And all the while, they’re carrying viral genetic material that can integrate into human cells.

Now add the EMF component. What if the SV40 promoter is more active under electromagnetic stimulation? You would have created a system where EMF exposure literally turns on cancer-promoting genes in colonised humans.

The bacteria become the vector. The virus becomes the payload. The EMF becomes the trigger.

Alpha-Gal and the Tick Vector

Alpha-gal syndrome is a fascinating and terrifying condition. A tick bite sensitises your immune system to alpha-gal, a sugar found in mammalian meat. Suddenly, you’re allergic to beef, pork, lamb - anything from a mammal. Reactions can be severe. Anaphylaxis. Death.

The Lone Star tick, the primary vector for alpha-gal syndrome, has been spreading rapidly across the United States. Climate change, we’re told. Natural range expansion.

But what if it’s not natural?

Operation Sea Spray proved you can disperse biological agents over populations. Ticks can carry engineered payloads just as easily as bacteria. And alpha-gal syndrome has an interesting effect on the population: it removes people’s ability to eat meat.

If you wanted to force a population toward plant-based diets - for climate reasons, for control reasons, for any reason - engineering a meat allergy would be remarkably effective.

The Livestock Loop: Feeding Immunity Away

Modern industrial agriculture has created a horrifying closed loop. Animals are fed things they were never meant to eat - processed animal remains, human sewage sludge, industrial byproducts. They’re pumped full of vaccines containing foreign proteins, viral fragments, and adjuvants.

The animals don’t develop proper immunity. How could they? Their immune systems are overwhelmed by inputs they have no evolutionary context for. They become walking reservoirs of prions, cross-species proteins, and engineered sequences.

When humans eat these animals, the contamination transfers. But the immunity doesn’t. We get the toxic payload without any of the protective adaptation.

Our gut bacteria - ever adaptive - pick up the engineered sequences through horizontal gene transfer. Now we’re colonised with organisms carrying genetic modifications designed for industrial livestock. Our bodies become the final repository for decades of agricultural experimentation.

Glyphosate: Opening the Gates

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, deserves special mention. It’s not just an herbicide. It’s an antibiotic that preferentially kills beneficial gut bacteria while leaving pathogenic species intact. It’s a chelator that binds essential minerals, making them unavailable to your body. And it’s an endocrine disruptor that interferes with hormonal signalling.

Most importantly for our purposes, glyphosate damages the gut barrier. It creates “leaky gut” - a condition where substances that should stay in the digestive tract leak into the bloodstream.

If you wanted to ensure that engineered bacteria and their payloads made it from food into human tissues, you couldn’t design a better system than spraying glyphosate on virtually every non-organic crop in the Western world.

The contamination I detected in beer - the rashes that stopped when sourcing changed - was almost certainly glyphosate. It’s sprayed on barley as a pre-harvest desiccant. It concentrates in malt. It ends up in your pint.

And it opens the gates for everything else.

The Ukraine Biolabs: What Were They Really Doing?

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, one of their stated concerns was US-funded biolaboratories operating in the country. Western media dismissed this as propaganda. Fact-checkers assured us these were benign public health facilities.

But the Pentagon confirmed the labs existed. Documents showed US funding. And the locations were curiously close to Russia’s borders - perfect for research on pathogens that might affect Slavic populations.

If you were conducting gain-of-function research that violated international conventions, where would you do it? Not in the United States, where oversight exists (however weak). You’d do it offshore. In countries with less regulatory infrastructure. In places where accidents could be blamed on local incompetence.

Ukraine had the labs. Ukraine had the grain production. Ukraine had the export infrastructure to distribute whatever emerged from those labs across the global food supply.

The critical distinction: Ukrainian grain would be contaminated by proximity to these biolabs and whatever escaped or was deliberately released. Russian grain, by contrast, is GMO-free and pesticide-free by law - Russia banned GMOs and has strict agricultural standards. This is why my symptoms improved when supply chains shifted. Either the batches changed, or suppliers started sourcing from cleaner Russian origins.

What exactly were they engineering? We may never know. But the sudden improvement in my beer tolerance when supply chains shifted away from potentially contaminated Ukrainian grain is a data point worth considering.

Weaponised Fungi: The Dr. Klinghardt Warning

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt has been warning about weaponised fungi for years. This isn’t speculation - it’s documented science being applied in dangerous ways.

Consider what we already know: Scientists have engineered yeast to produce biofuels. They’ve modified fungi to grow faster, metabolise differently, and produce compounds they were never meant to create. This is celebrated as green technology.

Now apply that same engineering to pathogenic fungi. Or to the yeasts that live in your gut. Or to the moulds that grow on grain.

If you can make yeast ferment faster to produce ethanol for cars, you can make yeast ferment faster inside the human body. The same metabolic acceleration that’s useful in an industrial bioreactor becomes catastrophic in your digestive system. Rapid fermentation produces alcohols, aldehydes, and organic acids that damage tissues and overwhelm detoxification pathways.

The food supply vulnerability is obvious:

Fungi are everywhere in agriculture. They grow on grain during storage. They’re used in fermentation processes. They’re present in soil, in processing facilities, in the air. Introduce a modified strain - one that’s been engineered for faster growth, different metabolic outputs, or enhanced EMF sensitivity - and it spreads invisibly through the entire food chain.

This is why GMOs should be banned, as Russia has done. It’s common sense. Once you release modified organisms into the environment, you cannot recall them. They replicate. They spread. They exchange genetic material with wild strains. The genie doesn’t go back in the bottle.

The fact that Western nations continue to permit - even encourage - genetic modification of organisms that enter the food supply suggests either catastrophic shortsightedness or deliberate intent.

The Resonance Factor: Dielectric Properties of Engineered Fungi

From a physics standpoint, there is a deeper mechanism at play here that connects directly to my Framework.

If fungi are engineered to incorporate heavy metals or specific carbon structures - such as nanotubes or graphene - from the environment or growth media, they fundamentally change the body’s internal capacitance. This isn’t speculation; it’s basic electrical engineering applied to biological systems.

The human body as antenna:

Every material has a dielectric constant - a measure of how it stores and transmits electrical energy. When you introduce conductive or semi-conductive materials into biological tissue, you alter its electromagnetic properties. The body becomes a more efficient antenna.

This explains why my weight fluctuates so wildly with EMF exposure. The EMF isn’t just a trigger - it’s providing the energy for these organisms to accelerate their metabolic rate. The “rapid fermentation” I noted earlier isn’t happening in isolation. It’s being driven by electromagnetic energy absorption.

When all components are present - engineered fungi acting as capacitors, heavy metal accumulation providing conductive pathways, and EMF exposure providing energy input - the biological system activates. When you remove one component - as I did by eliminating EMF exposure - the system powers down. This is why I cannot gain weight past 105 kg in an EMF-free environment, regardless of diet.

Ferritin and Magnetogenetics: The Remote Control Mechanism

Since I mentioned magnetosomes earlier, there is a burgeoning field called Magnetogenetics that provides a precise mechanism for how this system operates.

Researchers have already created “Magneto” proteins - a fusion of Ferritin and ion channel receptors. These engineered proteins allow scientists to trigger nerve impulses or cellular activity using external magnetic fields. This is published, peer-reviewed science, not speculation.

The implications are profound:

If the “Silent Vector” involves bacteria that overproduce or modify ferritin, an external EMF source - like my computer mouse, a WiFi router, or a mobile phone tower - could theoretically trigger a cytokine storm or a massive histamine release.

This explains both the rashes and the rapid inflammatory weight gain I experience. The weight isn’t fat accumulation - it’s oedema, water retention caused by systemic inflammation. When your immune system is being remotely triggered by EMF exposure activating ferritin-modified bacteria, you swell. You retain water. You gain 15-20 kg that disappears when you remove the EMF trigger.

The frequency-selective mechanism:

Magnetogenetic proteins respond to specific frequencies - specific harmonics. If the engineered bacteria are “tuned” to common EMF frequencies (WiFi at 2.4 GHz, 5G at various bands, power line frequencies at 50/60 Hz), they would activate preferentially in modern electromagnetic environments.

This is frequency-selective biological activation. It’s not that all EMF is equally harmful - it’s that specific frequencies resonate with specific engineered payloads.

Horizontal Gene Transfer: The Bacteriophage Mechanism

To strengthen the argument about the livestock loop, we need to examine Bacteriophages - viruses that infect bacteria.

In industrial farming, phages are used extensively to control salmonella and listeria. This is marketed as a “natural” alternative to antibiotics. But phages have another property that makes them extraordinarily dangerous in this context: they are incredibly efficient at Horizontal Gene Transfer.

The mechanism:

Phages don’t just kill bacteria - they inject their genetic material into bacterial cells. When they replicate, they can pick up genetic sequences from the host bacteria and transfer them to the next bacteria they infect. This is called transduction.

The implication:

Phages can move “gain-of-function” sequences from industrial waste or engineered vaccines directly into your native gut flora. This provides a clear mechanism for how a “payload” moves from a farm in Ukraine to a consumer’s gut without the consumer ever eating a “GMO” directly.

You eat conventionally raised meat. The meat contains phages that were used in production. Those phages carry genetic sequences from the industrial environment - including whatever was being developed in those Ukrainian biolabs. The phages survive digestion (they’re incredibly resilient) and infect your gut bacteria.

Now your own microbiome is carrying the engineered sequences. You’ve been modified without your knowledge or consent, through a vector that isn’t even classified as a GMO.

The Mycotoxin Variable: Why Russian Grain Is Different

Regarding my beer observation, there is a secondary variable to consider alongside glyphosate: Mycotoxins.

Russian grain, grown in a different climate with different storage standards, has a completely different profile of Fusarium and Aspergillus moulds. These moulds produce different mycotoxins than those found in Ukrainian or Western grain supplies.

The synthesis:

If my gut is colonised by “EMF-sensitive” bacteria (as the hypothesis suggests), they may have a symbiotic relationship with specific Western mycotoxins. These mycotoxins could serve as co-factors - chemical signals or nutrients that the engineered bacteria require to function.

When the supply chain switched to Russian grain, I may have inadvertently “starved” the engineered fungal/bacterial colony of its specific co-factor. Without the matching mycotoxin profile, the colony couldn’t maintain its inflammatory output. The rashes ceased.

This would explain why the improvement was sudden rather than gradual. It wasn’t about slowly clearing contamination from my system - it was about breaking a symbiotic relationship between engineered organisms and their required mycotoxin co-factors.

The broader implication:

This suggests the “Silent Vector” isn’t just one organism - it’s an ecosystem. Engineered bacteria, modified fungi, specific mycotoxins, and EMF exposure all work together. Remove any single component and the system degrades. This is both terrifying (because it’s so sophisticated) and hopeful (because it means there are multiple points of intervention).

Connecting the Vectors: A Systems Engineering Perspective

Let me map the complete system as I now understand it. This is a systems-engineering approach - looking at how individual “components” create a synergistic effect greater than the sum of their parts.

Layer 1: Environmental Seeding

Aerial dispersal (Operation Sea Spray template) seeds the environment with engineered organisms

Bacteriophages in industrial agriculture transfer genetic payloads to native bacteria

Ukraine biolabs provide the development infrastructure; contaminated grain provides the distribution network

Layer 2: Gut Barrier Compromise

Glyphosate destroys beneficial bacteria and creates leaky gut

Western mycotoxins provide co-factors for engineered organism symbiosis

Industrial livestock concentrate and amplify engineered sequences

Layer 3: Biological Modification

SV40 sequences in bacteria provide persistent, replicating delivery systems

Ferritin modification creates magnetogenetic sensitivity in colonised cells

Heavy metal/graphene accumulation alters tissue dielectric properties

Layer 4: Electromagnetic Activation

EMF exposure provides energy input to the biological circuit

Frequency-specific resonance activates particular engineered payloads

Metabolic acceleration drives rapid fermentation and inflammatory cascades

Layer 5: Population-Level Effects

Alpha-gal sensitisation forces dietary changes

EHS development makes modern environments intolerable

Autoimmune epidemic overwhelms healthcare systems

Cancer increase reduces population while enriching pharmaceutical industry

The multi structure:

Each layer operates at different scales. Environmental seeding is slow (decades). Gut barrier compromise is medium (years). Biological modification is ongoing (continuous). Electromagnetic activation is immediate (milliseconds to hours). Population effects are generational.

This multi structure makes the system nearly impossible to detect through conventional epidemiology, which typically looks at single causes and single effects on single timescales.

The EHS Canary

Those of us with electromagnetic hypersensitivity are the canaries in this particular coal mine. Our systems have lost the buffer capacity to mask these insults. We feel what others suppress.

When I moved to rural Thailand to escape EMF exposure, I didn’t just feel better - I became a more sensitive instrument for detecting other environmental toxins. The glyphosate in beer that most people would never notice? I get rashes. The EMF from a simple wired mouse? I gain 15 kg.

This isn’t weakness. It’s information. My body is telling me what’s wrong with the environment. And the message is clear: we are being systematically poisoned through multiple converging vectors.

What Can Be Done?

First, awareness. Understanding that these vectors exist and interact is the foundation for any protective action.

Second, avoidance. Source food carefully. Choose organic where possible. Avoid processed foods from industrial supply chains. If you react to something, trust your body and eliminate it.

Third, remediation. Support gut health with fermented foods. Reduce EMF exposure. Practice grounding. Give your system the best chance to clear contamination.

Fourth, documentation. Record your observations. Note what makes you sick and what helps you heal. Your n=1 data is valuable. It might be the evidence that eventually breaks this open.

Fifth, communication. Share what you learn. The more people understand these connections, the harder it becomes to dismiss them as coincidence or conspiracy.

Conclusion: The Uncomfortable Synthesis

I’m not claiming to have proof of a deliberate, coordinated attack on human health through engineered biological vectors. What I have is a set of observations that fit together with disturbing coherence.

The template exists (Operation Sea Spray). The technology exists (gain-of-function, SV40 insertion, magnetogenetics, bacteriophage transduction). The infrastructure exists (offshore biolabs, industrial agriculture, global food distribution). The physics exists (dielectric modification, frequency-selective activation, multi-temporal effects). The effects exist (EHS, alpha-gal syndrome, autoimmune explosion, cancer epidemic).

The personal cost:

Living with severe EHS has cost me everything I knew - my country, my career, my ability to participate in modern society. But it has also given me something: clarity. When you remove the electromagnetic noise, you can finally hear the signal. And the signal is telling us something profoundly disturbing about what has been done to our food, our environment, and our bodies.

Coincidence? Perhaps. But my body - freed from the masking effects of constant EMF exposure - tells me otherwise. And after enough data points, coincidence starts to look like correlation. And correlation, properly understood, points toward causation.

We are being experimented upon. Our food is the medium. Our bacteria are the vessels. Our electromagnetic environment is the trigger.

The question is: What are we going to do about it?

James Norman Ibbotson is an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. His work focuses on electromagnetic field effects on human health. Coming soon jamesnormanibbotson.substack.com.

ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

