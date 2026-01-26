The Rotated Pareto: When the 20% Swaps to Different Subjects Entirely

TL;DR: The Pareto Principle hasn’t disappeared - it’s been rotated 90 degrees to hide different information. The same 20/80 pattern that used to hide sex and family secrets now hides EMF dangers and vaccine risks. They freed up the old taboos while locking down the new ones. EMF prevents sleep → sleep deprivation causes addiction and insanity → the “criminals and crazies” we’re told to avoid are actually poisoned truth-tellers. Meanwhile, criminals in suits stay in power. The endgame? Digital ID and CBDC will eliminate the last 20% operating outside the system. Another rotation. Same pattern. Total control.

Learning Through Living: The Affluent Paradox

Who really learned anything as a kid? I didn’t. I wanted to enjoy life, play, explore worlds like Zelda. I had a cook, a cleaner who woke me up and did everything for me - an affluent background that paradoxically taught me nothing through traditional means. The EMF exposure was extremely bad even then, but I didn’t know it yet.

I fell in with the wrong crowd, making friends with orphans across the road from my home - the naughtiest children I’d ever seen. You copy what you see, just like peer pressure made people into sheep during COVID, not thinking for themselves. But here’s the thing: I’ve lived a life more Pareto than most. I did what I loved - music and production - and I’ve been in care work all my life, so I picked things up along the way.

The Irony: You Have to Hang Out with Criminals to Learn What They’re Doing

DJing since I was 15, in clubs at 18 - you get to know the naughty people, and they are interesting. I think this is how I gained my perspective on life: from rich people to poor, from criminal to insane people. I find you can trust them more than the normal, boring family with their gaslighting and lies.

The irony of it all is that you have to hang out with the criminals to learn what they’re doing. The affluent lie to maintain appearances. The middle class lie to climb the ladder.

But the insane? They’re trustworthy because they don’t want to lose any more friends - they’re already insane, they know people avoid them, so when they have someone who’ll listen, they tell the truth. They can’t afford more lies when they’ve already lost everything to those lies.

And here’s something most people miss: I believe much of insanity is to do with electricity and environment. Like most drug addicts are really nice people if they get their act together, but the environment is causing them. All you have to see is the sleep epidemic and what it causes to humans - drug addiction, insanity - and it’s all to do with our environment. EMF prevents sleep, sleep deprivation causes mental breakdown, mental breakdown leads to drugs or insanity, and suddenly you have “crazy” people and “addicts” when really you have people poisoned by their electromagnetic environment.

The criminals are different - they have lots of contacts and friends, they have the knowledge, and if they like you, they’ll tell you things. They’re sneaky but they’ll tell you the truth because they’re operating outside the system and can see how it really works. They’re already on the outside looking in, so they see the game more clearly.

So the propaganda I heard was especially from my family - normal and boring with gaslighting and lies - compared to people who can be sneaky (criminals) but tell you the truth, and people who are desperate not to lose friends (the insane) so they’re honest.

The Circular Reasoning Trap: Trust Criminals in Power, Avoid Truth-Tellers on the Street

Here’s the twisted circular reasoning that amplifies control: Right now we’re told to trust the media and politicians - and most of them have criminal records - but you wouldn’t hang around with criminals or insane people. It’s a spiral. They tell you to trust the criminals in suits while avoiding the criminals and insane people on the street who might actually tell you the truth.

The politicians and media personalities are often literally criminals - fraud, insider trading, corruption - but we’re supposed to trust them because they wear suits and appear on screens. Meanwhile, street-level criminals who see the system for what it is, or insane people who can’t afford to lose any more friends and will be honest? “Stay away from those people. They’re dangerous.”

And here’s the endgame: I suppose once they wipe out crime with digital ID, that’s their full control mechanism and CBDC. Once everyone has digital ID and central bank digital currency, traditional street crime becomes impossible - you can’t operate outside the system. No more criminals who see how the game works. No more people operating in the margins who might tell you the truth. Everyone tracked, every transaction monitored, every dissent punished by cutting off your access to money.

They’ll sell it as “safety” - no more crime! - while eliminating the last people who had skin in the game and nothing to lose by telling the truth. The criminals in suits remain. The truth-tellers on the street disappear. Total control dressed up as protection.

It’s circular reasoning that creates an amplifying spiral of control. Trust the official criminals. Distrust the unofficial ones. The official criminals have everything to gain by lying to you. The unofficial criminals have nothing to lose by telling you the truth. But the system inverts this - making you fear the truth-tellers while trusting the liars.

This is another Pareto rotation: 20% of criminals (the powerful ones) are trusted and control the narrative, while 80% of criminals (street-level) are feared and avoided. The pattern is the same, just rotated to different subjects. Trust the wrong 20%, fear the right 80%.

Turns out the insane give you the MOST information because they’re the most desperate to keep you around. Criminals give you strategic information if they like you. But normal family? In a Machiavellian world, they just lie. Look at Google search results about EMF safety, or Kangen water marketing. They tell you it’s about pH and alkalinity, but it’s actually about electrons - the key they don’t want you to understand. Watch what the powerful DO, then do the opposite. They tell you WiFi is safe while they hardwire their own homes. They sell you Kangen water based on pH lies while hiding that structured water with proper electron donation is what actually matters.

This is what Nassim Taleb calls “skin in the game.” The insane and criminals have total skin in the game - they can’t afford to lie to themselves because they have nothing left to lose or they’re operating outside the matrix. The mollycoddled affluent and normal families? They can afford beautiful lies and gaslighting because they’re insulated from consequences. The Machiavellian powerful? They lie to you while doing the opposite themselves. I learned more truth from insane people desperate not to lose friends and criminals who liked me enough to share than from my normal, boring, gaslighting family or anyone still climbing the social ladder.

The Reality of Experience: From Bottom-Wiping to Building

I worked in all aspects of the care home industry, from construction to wiping elderly bottoms. I’ve seen residents taking shits in the sink and had to clean it up. I remember one sink that fell off when a resident leaned on it - the wall fixture snapped and cut the resident. I worked as a tradesman, getting ripped on the job, shut in a chest freezer as a prank, subjected to the full-on wind-ups of the building trade. When my parents divorced, I was split between worlds. I lived a hedonistic lifestyle, and with that comes experience - real, raw, unfiltered experience.

Then I Went Bonkers: The EMF Breakdown That Accelerated Everything

I had another best friend who lived next to a substation. He became a different person - couldn’t sleep, personality completely changed. Then he died of an aneurysm. Watching that happen, that was resounding. It was one of the main reasons EMF dangers twigged in my head. Then there was the anti-radiation underwear from Firebox - when a novelty gift company is selling radiation-blocking underwear, you know they know. They’re hiding it in plain sight as a joke.

Then I went bonkers from not sleeping because of next door’s outrageous amount of EMF that really bears down on your soul. When you’re a grumpy, horrible person for a while. Deoxygenated and not sleeping, with mold and imbalance of bacteria, fungal eczema, couldn’t walk (Achilles tendinopathy), headaches, can’t sleep - it leads to addiction. I used to smoke cigarettes, and when I slept properly with no EMF it was easy to stop. Then I came back from Thailand in the mode of committing suicide when I had everything.

This is the sleep epidemic in action. EMF prevents sleep, sleep deprivation causes everything - addiction, mental breakdown, physical deterioration, suicidal thoughts. The “drug addicts” and “insane people” on the street? Many of them are just poisoned by electromagnetic environment. They’re nice people who can’t get their act together because they literally cannot sleep in high-EMF zones. The environment is causing them.

I had violent thoughts because people and companies were so difficult when I came back to the UK. I think this emotional and information rollercoaster has helped. Doing things to 80% in my life has also helped. The speed of not sleeping - I maybe gained several years of knowledge compressed into months of suffering.

When your brain is on fire and you can’t organize linearly anymore, you start seeing patterns the organized mind misses. The compressed suffering broke my ability to plan, but it enhanced something else: I learned to follow the 20% bursts of inspiration that drive 80% of insights. This is how the Pareto Principle rotated in my own life - same pattern, different application. Not planning to results, but emotion to understanding.

However, this has led to PTSD when I look back on people that have used me or companies that have exploited me. Flight or fight for 14 years is actually, for the first time, subsiding.

Why I Write: Organizing Chaos Through Pareto Principle

I have written these blogs not just for you, but for me to organize my thoughts and help to organize again, as I can’t anymore. I started doing things naturally Pareto - doing things when I think of them and not organizing them. It’s freed my mind somehow when I learned this way. When you are inspired or love something, you always learn things faster.

The traditional organization methods don’t work when you’ve been in fight-or-flight for 14 years. The EMF scrambled my ability to plan linearly. But it enhanced something else: pattern recognition across chaos. I see connections others miss because I learned while my brain was on fire. The 20% insights came in bursts, driven by emotion and desperation and love for understanding, not careful academic methodology.

This is the dark gift of the rotated Pareto: sometimes breaking completely is the only way to see clearly.

The Great Lie: How We Mollycoddled Ourselves Into Hell

It’s not like parents in my day were honest with their children. They mollycoddled them with lies at home, then sent them to school. All the little lies, fibs, untruths to prevent upset.

TV has changed this. Today we are more honest with a lot of things - sex isn’t the taboo it was in my day, when you had to find out yourself. Coming to Thailand, I noticed traditional Thai families didn’t touch each other; now with television that has changed.

But here’s the twisted flip: vaccines and EMF are the 20% they cannot compute. It’s like there’s a mind block, information warfare using the Pareto Principle in reverse. There’s so much propaganda and pressure that people cannot afford to think about these topics. The subject itself becomes a Pareto distribution so massive that the brain becomes unable to process it.

The Marshmallow Effect: Cognitive Slow Torture and Amplified Fear

Add the marshmallow effect of UV and RFR or ELF causing mental focus problems - like casinos use to make you gamble more - but continuously, like slow torture for years. Casinos don’t just rely on psychological tricks; they use specific lighting frequencies, oxygen levels, and electromagnetic environments to impair executive function and decision-making. They create a state where you can’t accurately assess risk or time passage. Your prefrontal cortex - the part that says “stop, think, evaluate” - gets suppressed.

Now imagine that casino environment isn’t 8 hours in Vegas, but 14 years in your own home, your classroom, your workplace. Continuous low-level EMF exposure creating the same neurological impairment, 24/7. But it’s not just impairing decision-making - it’s amplifying fear and anxiety.

Here’s something darker: WiFi and EMF makes us more worried about our children. It scrambles our threat assessment systems. Parents become hypervigilant about visible dangers while blind to the invisible one. They pad playgrounds, sterilize everything, fear strangers, monitor every moment - all while their kids sit in EMF-saturated classrooms with WiFi routers above their heads. The radiation causes the anxiety, which causes the mollycoddling, which distracts from the radiation. It’s a vicious cycle.

Add the news constantly telling us our country has become dangerous, and it’s pretty obvious this is a psy op. The fear from the media plus the fear from EMF scrambling our nervous systems creates a population in permanent fight-or-flight, unable to think clearly, protecting against the wrong threats.

I was lucky - I was out of the country for 8-ish years on and off. When you escape the EMF fog and the constant news fear-mongering, the difference is astounding. Your threat assessment recalibrates. You realize how manufactured the fear was. You see that the “dangerous world” narrative only exists in high-EMF environments with 24/7 news cycles.

Russell Brand talked about Martin Seligman’s learned helplessness experiments from 1967. Seligman divided dogs into three groups. Group 1 dogs were given electric shocks but could press a panel to stop them - they learned they had control. Group 2 dogs (the “yoked” group) received identical shocks but their panel didn’t work - nothing they did mattered. Group 3 received no shocks at all.

Then all the dogs were placed in a shuttle box where they could easily escape shocks by jumping over a low barrier. Groups 1 and 3 quickly learned to jump the barrier and escape. But Group 2 - the dogs who had learned they were helpless - just lay down and took the shocks. Even though escape was simple and obvious, they didn’t even try. They had been conditioned to accept torture as inescapable.

The shocked dogs ARE the boiling frogs - just faster conditioning, same result. They learned helplessness so thoroughly that even when the exit appeared, they couldn’t see it.

It’s like the boiling frog story, but I think propaganda is a lot darker than what we’re imagining - which is the flip. The old lies were small, personal, protective: “don’t talk about sex.” The new lies are massive, systemic, invisible: “EMF is completely safe,” “vaccines are beyond question,” “wireless technology has been thoroughly tested.”

My point is this: we used to have children who became grown-ups quickly. They could work out the world, get grounded very quickly by making mistakes and learning harsh truths. Society was more normal in its abnormality. We are supposed to have less death and problems with all our safety measures, yet it seems to have gone up.

The Pareto Rotation: A Coordinate Transformation

Before, the sacrifice was lives to learn harsh truths - the Pareto distribution in its natural state: 20% of experiences teaching 80% of life’s lessons, even if some of those lessons came at a cost. But now we try to control everything, to eliminate all risk, and these “obvious” safety measures seem to make things the same but worse. It’s like the Pareto Principle is working both ways.

This is how I see hell, and we all come from a world of opposites. Our hell is when the Pareto ROTATES.

The Pareto hasn’t disappeared; it has undergone a basis transformation. We used to live in a world where the 20% of “Dangerous Truths” were visible and physical. Now, the system has rotated the axis so those truths occupy a blind spot in our cognitive processing. The Pareto doesn’t invert - it swaps the vector, rotating to hide completely different information. The same 20/80 distribution pattern now applies to entirely different subjects.

Think of it like rotating a coordinate system 90 degrees: the mathematical relationship stays the same, but what you’re measuring changes completely. The Pareto Principle exists in another fractal dimension where the pattern can be rotated to control different types of information.

The Fractal Nature of Rotated Safety: Different Harm, Same Pattern

Think about it: the 20% can be flipped to another way of people dying, but not in an informative way. When we had harsh childhoods, dangerous playgrounds, real consequences, 20% of kids learned the hard way and 80% learned from watching them. The deaths and injuries were tragic, but they taught society-wide lessons. Everyone learned not to touch the hot stove because they saw what happened to the kid who did.

Now we’ve padded everything, removed all risk, flooded schools with WiFi radiation that scrambles developing brains, and what’s happened? The Pareto has ROTATED into a fractal dimension - same pattern, different application. Instead of 20% experiencing harm that educates 80%, we now have 80% experiencing slow, invisible harm (chronic disease, mental health crises, behavioral problems, EMF sensitivity) while 20% remain seemingly fine. But nobody learns anything because the cause-and-effect is hidden, delayed, invisible.

The pattern hasn’t inverted - it’s ROTATED to apply to completely different types of harm.

Information Warfare as Rotated Pareto: Visualizing the Vector Swap

Here’s where it gets truly dark: propaganda itself has become a Pareto weapon. The 20% of information you cannot process (vaccines, EMF, wireless radiation) has been weaponized through such massive propaganda distribution that the brain literally cannot afford the cognitive load to question it.

Visualizing the Rotation:

Feature The Natural Pareto (The Past) The Rotated Pareto (The Present) The 20% (Vital Few) Physical risks, sharp lessons, visible harm Invisible radiation (EMF), systemic propaganda The 80% (Trivial Many) Mundane survival, community chores “Free” speech on trivialities (hobbies, sex, fluff) What’s Hidden Personal/family secrets (sex, money, adult problems) EMF dangers, vaccine risks, electromagnetic warfare Learning Style Observational: See the kid touch the stove Conditioned: Learned Helplessness Transparency Lies become clear once you grow up EMF exposure prevents cognitive clarity to ever see them Result Wisdom through scars Confusion through “The Marshmallow Effect”

The pattern is the same (20/80 distribution), but it has ROTATED to completely different subjects. They swapped WHICH 20% gets hidden. They freed up the old taboos (sex, religion, family dynamics) and locked down the new ones (EMF, vaccines, corporate/government malfeasance).

It’s information warfare using the Pareto Principle:

80% of information flows freely, seems “honest” (sex, relationships, mental health awareness)

20% is locked behind such massive propaganda pressure that thinking about it causes cognitive overload

The subject distribution itself becomes Pareto-massive: so much conflicting data, so many “expert opinions,” so much pressure from peers, employers, governments that the brain shuts down

The marshmallow effect compounds this: continuous low-level EMF exposure (UV, RFR, ELF) creates the same mental focus problems that casinos use to make you gamble more. But instead of hours, it’s years. Decades. Slow torture that makes people unable to think clearly about the very thing harming them.

We are Seligman’s helpless dogs. WiFi, cell towers, smart meters - we’re being continuously shocked, and we’ve learned not to even look for the escape hole. Meanwhile, people like me who escaped to EMF-free zones in rural Thailand are the dogs pointing at the barrier you can jump over, and the helpless dogs think we’re crazy.

This is the vector swap: same mathematical distribution, different dimensional application. The Pareto principle operates in fractal dimensions, and they’ve rotated it 90 degrees to hide different information entirely.

The Microwave Generation: When the Pareto Rotation Becomes Self-Reinforcing

We’ve created a society where:

Children sit in EMF-saturated classrooms, their neurons firing chaotically, unable to focus on complex problems

Parents wrap kids in physical bubble wrap while irradiating their cells with “safe” wireless technology

We’ve eliminated visible dangers while introducing invisible ones that prevent critical thinking

The lessons aren’t learned because the harm is distributed across time and populations rather than concentrated and immediate

The continuous EMF exposure creates casino-effect focus problems: short attention spans, dopamine addiction, inability to sustain critical analysis

Questioning vaccines or EMF marks you as insane, unemployable, dangerous - social pressure as electric shock conditioning

The old Pareto was brutal but educational: sharp lessons, clear causes, immediate effects. The new ROTATED Pareto is insidious: diffuse harm, hidden causes, delayed effects, and cognitive impairment that prevents recognition of the pattern. The pattern is the same (20/80) but ROTATED to apply to completely different subjects. Nobody connects the dots because the EMF scrambles the brain that would connect them. Nobody learns because the propaganda Pareto makes learning forbidden.

The World Inverted: When Predators Replace Community

In a way, the world has become inverted. Good people who do their part can’t comprehend the ones who are paid to do nothing, pretend they’re sick, and then say it so much they believe it. The criminals in the world and the savvy people are the ones who will understand it. In essence, I’m tagged along with them - living in two different countries, one with lower EMF than the other (UK and Thailand), and the difference is astounding.

It was one of my most profound realizations when my best friend - an anti-vax Alex Jones warrior - fell for COVID. Even those who think they are “awake” can still be caught in a nested Pareto - where they are given 80% truth to make them swallow the 20% lie. The Pareto doesn’t just rotate once; it nests. You can be 80% awake and still be 20% controlled by the very thing you think you’re fighting.

Right now, the predators have become the only way to live instead of a community. Capitalism has effectively done this in the UK: destroyed the communal model and replaced it with predation. Fix it, repair it, never do one again - that’s the opposite of community, which was built on helping each other repeatedly.

The psy op is layered: EMF scrambles our nervous systems making us fearful and anxious. The news amplifies this manufactured fear telling us the world is dangerous. This drives us to mollycoddle our children against imaginary threats while missing the real one. And the economic system rewards predation over community - those who game the system, fake illness, extract without contributing.

But here’s the deepest layer: the “drug addicts” and “insane people” we’re told to avoid? Most of them are nice people poisoned by the environment. The sleep epidemic from EMF causes drug addiction and insanity. It’s not moral failure - it’s environmental poisoning. And we label them criminals and crazies and tell good people to stay away from the very people who might tell them the truth because they have nothing left to lose.

Meanwhile, the good people trying to maintain community values can’t comprehend the game because their brains are still operating on the old coordinates, scrambled by EMF, terrified by news, unable to see that the system has rotated beneath them.

I escaped this for 8 years on and off. That’s what gave me the clarity to see it. When you’re not constantly bathed in WiFi and fear-mongering news, your nervous system recalibrates. You can sleep. You see the psy op for what it is.

This is another rotation of the Pareto: in the old model, 20% were predators and 80% built community. Now it’s flipped - 80% operate in predator mode (maximizing personal gain, gaming systems, “getting theirs”) while 20% try to maintain community values and get exploited. The good people literally cannot comprehend how the game has changed because their brains still operate on the old coordinate system.

And the next rotation is already being prepared: digital ID and CBDC will eliminate the 20% who operate outside the system (criminals, cash users, anyone off-grid) while the 80% comply and accept total surveillance as “safety.” Another 90-degree rotation of the same Pareto pattern - eliminate the margin, track everything, control everyone. The criminals in suits stay in power. The truth-tellers on the street get deleted from the system.

This is the hell we’ve created: a world where we think we’re protecting our children by removing physical risks while bathing them in electromagnetic radiation, feeding them processed foods, and teaching them that all discomfort is trauma rather than a teacher. And if you question the radiation, you’re marked as dangerous. The propaganda Pareto ensures that 80% of people will attack the 20% who try to warn them - another ROTATION of the pattern.

In my day, parents lied about sex. Today, governments and corporations lie about EMF and vaccines, but with such overwhelming force that questioning becomes literally unthinkable for most brains - especially brains already impaired by continuous EMF exposure.

The Resolution: When Fight-or-Flight Finally Subsides

I don’t have all the answers. I’m a guy who learned more from wiping bottoms in a care home and getting locked in freezers by fellow tradesmen than I ever did in formal education. I learned from criminals and insane people because they’re the only ones who don’t have anything left to lose by telling the truth. I survived 14 years of fight-or-flight, EMF-induced breakdown, violent thoughts, suicidal ideation, PTSD from being used and exploited.

The fight-or-flight is finally subsiding for the first time.

This subsiding isn’t just personal relief - it’s what gives me the observer status needed to see the rotation. When your nervous system is finally landing after 14 years of electromagnetic and emotional bombardment, you gain a clarity that those still in the cage cannot access.

Here’s the crucial point: you can only SEE the rotation once you’ve stepped outside the rotated frame. As long as you’re inside the coordinate system, the rotation is invisible. The EMF keeps your brain operating on the rotated coordinates, so you can’t perceive that the axis has been shifted. Moving to Thailand, escaping to EMF-free zones - this wasn’t just physical relocation. It was stepping outside the rotated reference frame entirely. Only then could I see that the same Pareto pattern was being applied to completely different subjects.

I’ve stepped off the axis they rotated.

But I know this: we need to recognize when the Pareto has ROTATED, when our safety measures have become invisible harm distributors, when our protection has become a fractal trap, and when information warfare has weaponized the Pareto Principle itself by rotating it to make certain truths literally unthinkable.

Maybe the first step is admitting that you can’t eliminate the 20%. You can only choose which 20% the pattern applies to:

The sharp, immediate, educational kind that taught previous generations (physical dangers)

The slow, invisible, fractal kind that teaches nothing while harming everyone (EMF, chronic disease)

Or the propaganda kind that makes 20% of vital information unprocessable while pretending the other 80% represents “freedom of information”

The same 20/80 pattern, just ROTATED to different subjects.

I didn’t choose the sharp lessons - they chose me. I survived the hedonistic, dangerous, uncontrolled life. I survived the EMF breakdown that compressed years of learning into months of hell. I survived by doing things naturally Pareto: 20% bursts of inspiration driving 80% of insights, no organization, just following love and desperation wherever they led. And paradoxically, that chaotic, broken, PTSD-riddled journey taught me more than any amount of safety or sanity ever could have.

It also left me with severe EHS, which ironically gave me the cognitive clarity in EMF-free environments to see what I couldn’t see before: we are all shocked monkeys, and most of us don’t even realize the cage door is open.

The difference between Thailand’s old taboo about physical touch and today’s taboo about questioning EMF is this: the touch taboo was cultural, changeable, and didn’t require your brain to be impaired to maintain it. The EMF taboo requires continuous low-level radiation to keep people’s brains unable to process the danger. It’s self-reinforcing. Diabolical.

You Can’t Fix a System That Has Rotated Truth Out of View

I write these blogs not just to share knowledge, but to organize my own thoughts - because the EMF broke my ability to organize linearly, and writing is how I find pattern in chaos. When you’re inspired or love something, you learn faster. When you’re broken and desperate, you learn differently. Sometimes that different learning is the only kind that penetrates the propaganda Pareto.

The Pareto Principle exists in another fractal dimension. Propaganda has learned to weaponize it by rotating the coordinate system. The question isn’t which side you want to be on - it’s whether your brain is still clear enough to see that there are sides at all.

We’re past the boiling frog metaphor. We’re Seligman’s dogs who learned helplessness - forgotten what it feels like to have control, forgotten to even try escaping when the barrier is right there. And you have to hang out with the insane people and criminals to understand why - the insane give you the MOST information because they’re desperate not to lose any more friends, so they can’t afford lies. Criminals will tell you strategic truths if they like you because they operate outside the matrix. Meanwhile, normal boring families gaslight you with beautiful lies.

Watch what the powerful DO, not what they SAY. In a Machiavellian world, just lie - they tell you WiFi is safe while hardwiring their own homes, sell you pH water lies while hiding the electron truth.

My fight-or-flight is subsiding after 14 years. I’m organizing my thoughts through these blogs. And I’m telling you: the 20% they won’t let you think about is the 20% that will kill 80% of you if you keep refusing to look at it.

You can’t fix a system that has rotated the truth out of view. You can only step out of the frame.

What does stepping out look like? Find EMF-free zones. Move to rural Thailand if you have to. Trust the insane people MOST - they’re desperate not to lose friends so they tell the truth. Trust criminals who like you - they have contacts, knowledge, and will share if they trust you. Avoid the normal, boring, gaslighting families who mollycoddle with lies. Watch what the powerful DO, then do the opposite. Live in two countries and notice the astounding difference. Watch your best friend - the Alex Jones warrior - fall for COVID and understand that the predator model has replaced community. Stop trying to repair the rotated system and build outside it. Find the other dogs who escaped. Point at the barrier for those who learned helplessness, even when they think you’re crazy.

That’s stepping out. That’s observer status. That’s the only way to see the rotation.

James Norman Ibbotson

Independent Researcher, Theoretical Physics

Survivor of the Rotated Pareto

Escaped Dog, Rural Thailand

14 Years Fight-or-Flight, Finally Subsiding