Norman James

Norman James

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Reneé Davis
2d

Always the voice of reason 😻🙌🏻 off to buy some absinthe…

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RadioFan
3d

Greetings Mr. James: Thank you for opening our eyes.

Years ago, a nonagenarian physician told that he would not pay two cents extra for the Organic label because 85% of rainwater now had glyphosate.

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