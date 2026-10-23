James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

I had a neighbour I tried to help, who had got hold of a cracked idea: that rainwater is pure, natural water and the best thing you can drink. He was storing it and drinking it down. And it raises the real question behind half of this stuff — are people simply daft, or are they being fed ideas that quietly harm them? Either way the result is the same: a man poisoning himself slowly and calling it health.

So here is the plain truth about rainwater.

The rain in the sky starts clean, then loads up on the way down. Rain begins close to distilled, then falls through a dirty sky and picks up whatever is in it. This is on the record now: microplastics and nanoplastics have been found in rain all over the world, even on remote mountains far from anyone. Soot, industrial particulates and metals come down with it too, off everything that gets burned and everything that flies. And if anything is being dusted or sprayed up there — the metals and nanoparticles people point to with the chemtrails — the rain is exactly where it would land and exactly what you would be collecting in your tank. Bacteria too: this is not only theory, because it has been done in the open before. The US military ran a whole string of open-air tests on its own population — Operation Sea-Spray over San Francisco in 1950, Operation LAC, Operation Big Buzz, Project SHAD — spraying bacteria and chemicals over cities and coastlines to watch how they spread. Britain’s own Porton Down did the same over its towns and coast for years. Spraying things over people from above is documented history, declassified and admitted. So anything that goes up — metal, particle or microbe — can come down in the rain.

I have watched it come down myself. In England I kept finding a brown-black soot settling over everything — on the cars, down into the aquaponics. I roofed the whole system over to keep it out, and I moved toward RO water instead of rain, because you cannot trust what is falling any more. Whatever was in that sky, it was landing on me.

So present-day spraying is not a wild idea — it is potentially possible. The same thing is already on the record as having been done. Most people called those operations a conspiracy theory right up until the documents came out — and the list of “mad” theories that turned out true is a long one. This kind sits right on it. Potentially possible is the honest way to put it: done before, documented, and no reason it stopped.

And think what they put in the petrol, and what comes off the road. For half a century they put lead straight into petrol — tetraethyl lead — and it came out of every exhaust and settled along every road and over every field beside it. They defended it for decades while it poisoned a generation, until it was finally pulled. And every car still throws up a cloud as it passes: exhaust soot, brake dust, worn tyre particles, the lot. It lifts into the air, and the moment it rains it all comes straight back down — on your cars, your crops, your water, everything you have. The road is the source and the rain is the delivery.

Then the rain hits the ground, and that is where the rest of the trouble starts: everything it runs across on the way into your cup, and everything that breeds in it while it sits.

Off a roof is the dirtiest water you can drink. A roof is a tray of filth. Rain washes the lot straight into your tank:

Bird and animal droppings, dead insects, rotting leaves.

Rat urine — that carries leptospirosis, which can put you in hospital.

The bugs that live in all of it: E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and the parasites — Giardia and Cryptosporidium.

Bird muck is the worst of it. Dried bird droppings on a roof are a disease factory, and the rain washes them straight into your tank:

Histoplasmosis — a fungus that grows in bird and bat droppings. Breathe it in or take it down and it goes for your lungs.

Cryptococcosis — from pigeon muck especially. It can move from the lungs to the brain.

Psittacosis — the parrot and pigeon bug, a nasty pneumonia.

Salmonella and Campylobacter — birds carry these in spades, straight down into the water.

A pigeon sitting on your roof is loading your drinking tank every day it perches there.

Standing water breeds. Time is the enemy. Leave it in a clay pot or a tank and it comes alive. Bacteria and protozoa multiply, a slimy film grows on the walls of the pot, mosquitoes lay their eggs in it. The longer it sits, the more is living in it when you drink it.

The roof itself leaches in too. Old lead flashing, painted or treated sheeting, asbestos panels — whatever is up there comes down in the water with everything else.

And even clean, it feeds you nothing. Rainwater is soft and slightly acidic, near enough mineral-free. There is no goodness in it to begin with.

The rule is simple. Fresh-caught in a clean bucket and drunk straight away is fairly safe — that much is fair enough. Left to stand, run off a roof, or poured out of a clay pot, you are drinking a parasite soup. Anyone who wants to store it has to filter it and then boil it or treat it with UV before it is safe to swallow.

The same water is a gift for growing, though. What you should keep out of your cup is perfect for aquaponics. Rainwater is soft with no chlorine in it, so the plants and the fish thrive on it. The bird muck that ruins it for drinking feeds the system — it is nitrogen, and the fish and the plants take it straight up. The fish themselves will likely carry worms from all of it. Cook them right through, or freeze them hard and cold first, and the worms are killed off — on the plate they are clean. So the rule flips clean over: a danger to drink, a gift to grow with.

UV is the steriliser, and it cuts both ways. This is where a UV filter earns its place — a UV light kills the pathogens in the water before it goes anywhere near the fish tank, the same reason you sterilise before growing fish you mean to eat. Cook the fish right through on top of that and you have no problem. But UV is blind, the same as the charcoal: it kills everything it hits. In aquaponics that is a trap, because the whole system runs on a balance of bacteria — the good as well as the bad — and it leans on algae that feed the plants and the fish. Run UV across the entire loop and you wipe the good bacteria and the algae out along with the pathogens, and the living system you built dies back. So it is used with care: to sterilise incoming water or a sick tank, never to blast the balance you depend on.

Get it right and nothing needs controlling. This is the whole principle, and the one I keep trying to get across to people. Set the system up right and it balances itself — the bacteria, the algae, the fish and the plants all hold each other in check, and you barely have to touch it. Get it wrong, knock that balance out, and from then on you are forced to control every part of it by hand: sterilise this, dose that, fight the thing you broke. The urge to imbalance everything and then control it like a madman is the mistake, and I want no part of it. Do it right and it runs itself. Do it wrong and it owns you. That holds for your water, your gut and your body just the same as your fish tank.

And rainwater is only one way in. The Giardia that lives in a standing tank gives you far more than a bad stomach — it digs into the gut, strips the lining and stays for years, as I know to my own cost. And never let anyone talk you into drinking rainwater as a health tonic, however sure they are of themselves — that is how the harm gets done, with a smile and a glass.

The parasites do not only come through what you drink, either. They come up through your feet. In a warm country like Thailand, hookworm and Strongyloides larvae live in soil wherever it has been fouled by animals or sewage, and they bore straight through the skin of a bare foot. The barefoot-on-the-earth idea that gets sold as healthy is, on dirt out here, a way to pick up worms. Concrete, fine. Bare dirt — keep your shoes on.

How much protection you have comes down to how hard the skin on your feet is. The more you walk on concrete, the thicker and tougher that skin builds, and the better a barrier it makes against the Strongyloides boring in. Soft, pampered feet are the easy way in.

These days we are all in trainers on flat floors, so the feet never toughen and never touch the earth at all. If you want the earthing without putting bare skin onto parasite-ridden dirt, an earthing trainer is the answer — a conductive shoe that grounds you while keeping the barrier between your skin and the soil. I wear Bahe (bahe.co). For earthing gear more widely, Groundology (groundology.com) is the other one. Message me and I will sort you out a discount code for either.

And this is the thing — your body is dealing with these worms all the time. From the water, from the food, from the fish, from the animals around you. It always has. Parasites are a normal load the body is built to push back against, not some rare horror. The old world understood that, and it had something to help: wormwood, carried in alcohol. Absinthe. You drank it and the alcohol spread the herb’s actives through the whole body at once, reaching the gut and the biome straight away — a wormer you could drink.

Wormwood earned its name. It is an old wormer, and not just in folklore. Its close cousin, sweet wormwood, is where artemisinin comes from — the artemisinin that sits on the frontline against malaria and parasites today, a Nobel Prize behind it. The family proved itself in the laboratory, not only round the campfire. And carrying it in alcohol is sound: alcohol pulls the plant’s actives into a tincture and carries them everywhere the blood goes.

They took it off the shelf on a myth. Around 1900 absinthe got the blame for sending men mad — they called it “absinthism.” The real culprits were cheap high-proof spirit, dodgy adulterants in the backstreet stuff, and a wine trade that wanted the competition gone. The thujone everyone pointed at was always present in tiny amounts. It was a panic dressed up as medicine, and it held for the best part of a century. Absinthe is legal again now — it came back around 2007, with a cap on the thujone. So they outlawed a worming herb for a hundred years over a story that was never true. Meanwhile Polish Spirytus at ninety-six percent sits on the shelf, no questions asked. A near-pure slug of alcohol: fine. A herb that kills worms: the menace.

Natural does not mean clean — a bucket fresh is ok but standing rainwater is one of the least clean things you can put in your body, and the man drinking it thinks he is doing himself good. And the thing that would have helped him handle the parasites got pulled off the shelf a century ago. That is the pattern once you start looking: the thing that harms you is left right where you can reach it, and the thing that helps you quietly goes missing.