Norman James

Norman James

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Dawn K's avatar
Dawn K
1d

I will read this again and share!!

Not sure if this really happened as I believe or is a coincidence: I am not a great gardener. I bought buttons online that are supposedly vintage radium buttons from Czechoslovakia that glow in the dark. They do look old and used. I pushed one into the dirt by each of my dying flowers and the flowers are growing again!

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
2d

Thank you for covering this. I had just been thinking about this topic several days ago.

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