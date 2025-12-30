This was a message from Carlos Spicyweiner I doubt this is his real name but id like to point out this is a complicated matter . Geovital are Miltlary and naval contractors and may involve patients and trade secrets!

Navies address this through professional engineering standards focused on electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), EMI mitigation, personnel safety, and equipment reliability —

Key mitigation methods include:

Shielding and Grounding/Bonding — The ship’s steel hull and bulkheads act as a natural shield. Extensive bonding (low-impedance connections) and grounding (using the hull/seawater as ground plane) ensure fields are contained or dissipated. Standards like MIL-STD-1310 (Shipboard Bonding, Grounding, and EMI Techniques) require this to control ground potentials, return currents, and EMI coupling. Submarines and surface ships use shielding, filtering, and grounding to minimize EMI from propulsion/engines.

DC Magnetic Field Management — Ships generate stray DC magnetic fields from engines/generators and structure. Standards like DOD-STD-1399 Section 070 (DC Magnetic Field Environment) set interface requirements so equipment (including in crew areas) isn’t degraded. Degaussing systems (coils carrying controlled currents) cancel the ship’s magnetic signature externally (for mine avoidance) and help minimize internal stray fields.

EMI/EMC Controls — Propulsion systems (e.g., high-power motors, converters) are sources of EMI, but mitigated via filtering, twisted/shielded cabling, enclosures, and separation of power/signal lines. Measurements show levels in living quarters are kept low enough for safety and performance (e.g., below limits in MIL-STD-461 for emissions/susceptibility).

Personnel Safety Focus — Guidelines (e.g., DoD Instruction 6055.11) primarily address thermal RF hazards (HERP zones near radars/antennas), but magnetic/electric fields from power systems fall under general occupational health and EMC. Shielding isn’t “for the wires” exclusively—it’s holistic for the ship’s ecosystem (systems + people in ops areas)—but quarters benefit passively from design

The Military Shielding Argument

Core Argument (Copy-Paste Ready)

“If high-power RF radiation from radar was truly harmless below heating levels, why do militaries worldwide routinely apply conductive shielding paints (carbon- or nickel-based) to ship bulkheads, living quarters, and command centers?

These paints achieve 20–60+ dB attenuation (99% to 99.9999% signal reduction), explicitly to:

Protect personnel from tissue heating and recognized long-term neurological effects caused by radar back-lobe radiation

Prevent interference/damage to sensitive electronics

Create Faraday-cage-like TEMPEST-protected spaces against eavesdropping

Provide defense against EMP threats

This is standard practice on vessels with kilowatt-to-megawatt radar systems, backed by military standards like MIL-STD-188-125.

Yet civilian authorities insist non-thermal biological effects don’t exist — even though militaries act on the opposite assumption and invest millions in protection.

The contradiction is obvious: If the risk is zero, why shield living spaces at all? Military actions speak louder than safety assurances.”

CRITICAL WARNING: Improper Shielding Is Dangerous

DO NOT create a Faraday cage in your home if you use RF devices inside it - especially if unearthed. This can cause serious mental health problems documented by the military.

When you create a conductive enclosure and use RF-emitting devices inside without proper grounding, RF energy gets trapped inside the cage. Signals bounce repeatedly between conductive walls, standing waves form creating concentrated RF hotspots, and you create a reverberant chamber - living inside a microwave with signals bouncing around you.

Military-documented mental health effects from improper shielding include: confusion, sleep disturbances, anxiety, cognitive impairment, depression, headaches. Military research on submarines documented: increased aggression, sleep disruption, mood instability, “submarine neurosis,” chronic headaches, fatigue, memory problems. These effects were reduced when proper grounding systems were installed and internal RF sources managed.

The Physics: No shielding = baseline exposure. Proper shielding + grounding = protected. Shielding WITHOUT grounding = WORSE than no shielding. Shielding + internal RF sources = DANGEROUS.

Why Military Shielding Works: Professional engineering, complete Faraday cage, verified grounding (<1 ohm), ZERO internal RF sources, regular testing. DIY attempts: incomplete coverage, no proper grounding, continued WiFi/phone use inside, no testing, unpredictable dangerous field patterns.

Standing Wave Problem: WiFi at 2.4 GHz creates standing wave peaks every ~6 cm where field strength can be 2-4x higher. In unearthed cage, multiple reflections create chaotic hotspots.

The DIY Disaster: Person covers walls with conductive paint/foil, doesn’t ground properly, keeps using WiFi/phones, experiences worse symptoms, concludes “shielding doesn’t work.” Reality: Created reverberant chamber trapping RF inside.

Proper Shielding Requires: Qualified professionals, complete grounding (<1 ohm), remove ALL internal RF sources, shield all six surfaces, professional testing, ongoing monitoring.

Safer Alternative: Distance and source elimination. Move away from external sources, eliminate internal sources, use wired connections, shield specific devices not rooms. Avoids reverberant chamber risk.

Common Pushback and Responses

“That’s only for extreme exposures” - Militaries shield moderate chronic exposure in living areas (20–30 dB). DIY shielding without grounding makes exposure worse by trapping RF inside.

“Military has different requirements” - Yes, they protect personnel correctly with proper grounding. Civilians need professional solutions, not DIY attempts. Military research shows improper shielding causes mental health problems.

“That’s for equipment, not people” - Military documentation explicitly states protection from “tissue heating” and “long-term neurological effects.” They shield living quarters, not just electronics rooms.

“Show me studies” - Military multi-billion dollar engineering decisions prove verified threats. They’ve documented mental health harm from improper shielding, proving RF biological effects.

The Questions They Can’t Answer

“If RF is safe, why does military spend millions shielding personnel living spaces?” Either wasting money (implausible), they know hidden data (likely), or threat is real (validates concern).

“If RF has no biological effects, why does military document mental health symptoms from improper shielding trapping RF inside?” Answer: RF causes biological effects. Military studied both protective and harmful configurations.

Conclusion

Military investment in shielding proves they know the risk is real. Their documentation of mental health effects from improper shielding proves RF affects biology. Protection requires professional implementation - DIY attempts make things worse.