Norman James

Norman James

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
8h

very well put, TQ. the pattern(s) you describe here reminds me of a complicated, but delicious recipe, a fusion of flexible boundaries, functionality and ethics ("do the right thing").

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andrew adach's avatar
andrew adach
9h

Love the way your mind works.

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