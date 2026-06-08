The Logic of Convenience

There is a kind of person I cannot abide. The one who turns on you for telling someone else about themselves in a community — after you have been there a while and you know the score. As if the truth becomes rude the moment it lands on someone who would rather it stayed buried. A blog, a group, a community should be an open book. All of it on the page. That is the point of it.

Challenges should be public

When someone gets challenged on a blog or in a group, it should happen in the open. A note for every subscriber to see. Who is wrong, and who takes it on the chin, says sorry, and admits it afterwards. That is what builds trust. Not the private message, not the quiet deletion, not the moderator stepping in to tidy it away before anyone can read it.

It is like a small community where everyone knows each other’s business. Like a village. Like Facebook, for better or worse — everyone can see, and because everyone can see, people behave better. It weeds out the ones who are wrong and need correcting, and it weeds out the bad actors too. The scammers cannot keep their reputation if the record of what they did stays up where the whole community can read it.

We want transparency from the government. I think we should want it from our bloggers as well. If you are asking people to trust your reporting, you should be willing to be held to the same standard you demand from everyone else. Hidden process hides corruption. That is true of a parliament and it is true of a blog.

Spain already does this

Spain has a name for it. The escrache. People gather outside a politician’s home or workplace and shame them in public — chanting, banners, the lot. It came out of Argentina, where the children of people murdered by the dictatorship used it to expose the officials who got away with it. When the courts failed, the people pointed at where the criminals lived. In Spain the anti-eviction movement used it against the politicians who blocked mortgage reform while families were being thrown out of their homes.

There is the everyday version too — vergüenza ajena, shame felt on someone else’s behalf, because the community treats your behaviour as everyone’s business. Spain even has debt collectors in top hats who follow you around in public until you are embarrassed enough to pay.

So the idea is not strange and it is not new. Reputation-and-shame systems are everywhere, and they mostly work:

Villages. Everyone knows who cheated whom and who never paid back a loan. No court needed, because your name is your collateral.

The old merchant networks. Traders with no enforceable contracts kept each other honest by reputation alone. Cheat one, word spread, and nobody dealt with you again.

Religious communities like the Amish, with formal shunning. Break the rules and both the act and the consequence are made public to everyone.

Open-source software. Every change is signed and on the permanent record. Bad faith is visible to the whole community forever.

Ratings systems — eBay, Airbnb, the lot. Strangers only trust each other because everyone’s history is on show. Take the record away and it all collapses into fraud.

The pattern that makes them work is the same one every time. The information is open, and it is tied to a relationship you cannot walk away from. People behave because they cannot escape the record.

The catch I know too well

But the same mechanism that catches scammers can be turned against the person pointing the scammer out. I have had my share of bad actors — in breast implant illness groups, in EHS groups. And I am the one who gets kicked out of each of them. Every time. For pointing out the scams and showing people how to do things properly.

That is the failure. Shame-enforcement gets used against the truth-teller instead of the liar, because the crowd decides who is “wrong,” and the crowd can be captured by the bad actors or just by the loudest voice in the room. The arrangement does not break — it just gets pointed at the wrong person.

Which is why the open book matters. The judgement has to rest on evidence anyone can check, not on who is more popular. Otherwise you have not built an honest community. You have built another group that exiles the one telling the truth.

And the same standard has to land on me. I have told you I was the one pointing out the scams and they were the bad actors — but you only have my account of it, not theirs. So weigh it the way you would weigh anyone’s, against whatever evidence you can actually check. If I am asking you to judge on the record and not on who shouts loudest, that has to include me. A blogger who will not eat his own rule has not got a rule. He has got a convenience.

Slow is part of it

Here is why the crowd gets captured so easily, and it is not that the evidence is missing. It is that checking takes time, and the logic of convenience cannot abide time. It wants the verdict now, off the first loud accusation, because waiting is inconvenient. So the room fills up and votes before anyone has read the ledger.

A real village never worked like that. A dispute took weeks. People talked over fences, watched, let the dust settle, and the truth came out at its own pace. The immune system is the same. A body that reacts instantly to everything is not healthy, it is allergic — it attacks the wrong thing at speed. Real surveillance is measured. It waits long enough to tell friend from pathogen before it strikes.

But measured is not slow for its own sake, because too slow kills you too. If the village takes a month to decide about the murderer, someone is dead by then. The captured institution loves delay just as much as the mob loves speed — “we need more time” is how things get buried. So the real logic is calibrated: fast enough to stop the harm, slow enough to verify the charge. Trust is not only built on openness. It is built on the willingness to sit in the discomfort of a question mark until the facts actually surface — and the discipline to act once they have.

It is not point scoring

It looks like point scoring from the outside. It is not. It is the same thing that happens when someone tells you that you are controlling for not letting your son have an iPad — when it is the other way round entirely. The one who uses the thing is the one controlling the environment around everyone else. Setting a boundary for your own child is not control. It is a parent’s actual job. It only looks like control if you have already decided the iPad is the neutral baseline and refusing it is the aggressive act.

It is not neutral. It became the default because it is convenient, and convenient got mistaken for normal.

It is the same as smoking in public. The smoker imposes a cost on everyone in the room without asking. For decades it was the non-smoker who was called fussy, difficult, antisocial. Then the framing flipped and it became obvious the smoker was the one imposing all along. The facts never changed. The default did. RF in a shared space is sitting exactly where smoking sat in 1975 — an externality dumped on people who never consented, with the ones objecting cast as the cranks.

Ask a person at your own table to put the phone away and you are the one who gets the look, as if asking for presence at a shared meal were the rude act and not the phone. That is the inversion in miniature. You have every right over a space you are jointly in, and the one who cannot escape the imposition is plainly not the one imposing it. Asking is not punishable. Doing the considerate thing is not punishable. But everyone gets punished for it anyway, because the wrong thing is the default and the default has stopped having to justify itself.

And that scales straight up into how things get governed. Governing by convenience means the default wins by sheer inertia, and anyone who carries the cost of it gets reframed as the troublemaker for naming it. Good governance protects the person who cannot escape the imposition. Convenience-governance protects the majority’s ease and calls that neutrality. Same laundering, scaled from a restaurant table to a parliament. The objector is always the crank, right up until the default flips and everyone agrees he was right all along.

The logic of convenience is unethical

This is the heart of it. People’s minds have moved from logic to the logic of convenience. The question used to be who bears the cost of this and who actually has the right to decide. Now the question is what is easiest for most people — and that second question gets dressed up as the first. That is how an externality gets laundered into “your problem for objecting.” Convenience pretending to be neutrality. That is the unethical move, clear as day. Not the convenience itself. The pretending.

And there is a clean test for it, which is what separates this from point scoring. “Controlling” is not always the wrong word — sometimes a person really is overcontrolling. The word is not the tell. The test is whether there is a real imposed cost, or a legitimate right to decide.

Secondhand smoke — a real cost. The smoker is imposing.

A parent setting their own child’s screen rules — a legitimate right. Nobody is being imposed on.

RF in a shared room someone cannot escape — a real cost. The objector is the one absorbing it.

Once you have that test, you never have to trade the accusation back. You just point at who is actually imposing on whom, and who simply has the right to decide. That is not point scoring. That is the thing point scoring has always been pretending to be.

Transparency is the immune function

Ask yourself this. If someone hid that there was a murderer in the village, and then someone got murdered — would that be logical? Of course not. It is a survival failure. The whole reason a group exists is to keep its members alive and dealt with fairly, so a rule that says “don’t talk about other people’s business” applied to a murderer is the group sabotaging its own reason for existing. Transparency is not nosiness. It is the immune function.

Here is one that shows the cost is shared, not just somebody else’s problem. A man on a wooden ship starts quietly drilling holes under his own bunk. A neighbour sees it. If the rule of the ship is “his bunk, his business,” the ship sinks and everyone drowns — including the ones who stayed politely quiet. The secret does not protect you. You go down with it. That is what people miss when they call you a gossip for speaking up. You are not exposing him for sport. You are the one who noticed the water coming in.

The body works the same way. It does not survive by hiding what has gone wrong from itself. It survives because the immune system can tell self from non-self and flag what has turned malignant. A body that hides a tumour from its own surveillance is a body that dies. So “the community must know who is doing what” is not a moral preference. It is immune surveillance.

The sin came later

The group should help people with their problems, of course it should. But the community has to know who is who and who is doing what, within reason. Sexual proclivities, private things — those stay private. But if it wrecks a marriage inside the group, then it is the group’s business, because by then it is a shared cost.

This is the part people get wrong about the old communities. They never needed “you cannot divorce, it is a sin.” They did not need it, because everyone already knew everyone. Your whole life was visible, and that visibility did the regulating on its own. The abstract rule — the watching God, the sin — came later. It came in exactly when communities got too big for everyone to know everyone. Past that size you lose the organic transparency, so you bolt on an enforced code and a god who watches when the neighbours no longer can. The big-data attempt at this — Whitehouse and colleagues’ 2019 study in Nature — found that moralising gods tended to appear after societies had already grown complex, not before, which is the direction my point needs. But take it as a strong straw in the wind, not a proof: the paper was retracted in 2021 over a dispute about how missing data was handled, and the authors maintain their reanalysis still holds. It is a live argument, not a settled one. Call it a substitute for the face-to-face regulation small groups had for free. The sin was a control technology for scale. Nothing more holy than that.

Be like the biome

This is why I think we should be like the biomes in the body — the things that made us live in perfect unison. We can destroy that or make it better. That is our choice.

And the body’s answer is not perfect unison in the sterile sense. A sterile body is a dead body. You need the diversity, the mess, the trillions of bugs. Health is not purity. It is a tolerated balance within bounds. The immune system does not attack everything that is different. It tolerates a huge range and only acts when something overgrows or turns hostile. That is the “within reason” exactly: private stays private until it becomes a pathogen to the whole, and only then is it everyone’s — like the holes in the hull.

So a healthy village does not run on purging — but it does not tolerate everything either, and the whole art is in the difference. Draw the line first. The genuine pathogen — the hole-driller, the murderer, the scammer — still gets weeded out, exactly as the rest of this argues; that is not in question. Containment is for everything short of that. Most of what the body holds is neither a worker nor a threat — bugs that do nothing in particular, sitting in their spot, kept in check by everything around them. The body does not sterilise them out; it gives them a place and keeps them there, in harmony, controlled to the degree it needs and no further. A village is the same. The Pareto few who carry most of the load — you keep them and leave them to it. The ones who do nothing much, the harmless freeloaders, are not expelled either; they are held in their spot, managed, part of the balance. Reserving destruction for the real pathogen and containing everything short of it is what keeps the whole thing in harmony. A community that purges everything that is not useful or not perfect is not healthy. It is autoimmune. It has started attacking itself, and that is exactly the captured group eating its own truth-tellers. Tolerance with containment is the living version. Purity is the dead one.

In a community small enough, this just works. The transparency is already there, you do not have to engineer it. And you can swap into other communities — for more learning, or if someone wants to learn a trade. Maybe there is a trade union of communities. That would be logical.

Because that fixes the one real hole in small-community life. The bad actor leaves and resets in the next village — the murderer moves towns and nobody there knows him. The old merchant networks already solved this: word travelled between the trading posts, so your reputation followed you and you could not outrun it. So the federation does two jobs at once. It lets people move in for learning or a trade, keeping each community small enough that the transparency still works on its own — and it carries reputation across the network so the scammer cannot start clean down the road. Small nodes for the transparency, the network for the scale. The benefits of bigness without losing the thing that only works when you are small.

The record, not the verdict

There is one rule that keeps this from becoming a bigger Facebook, and it is the same rule as everywhere else in this. The network must carry the record, not the verdict. The checkable trail — what was actually said and done, timestamped, open to inspection — travels with you. The crowd’s judgement does not. Because the verdict is the capturable joint: pack enough plants into a network-wide consensus and you have built the most powerful captured jury yet. But an open trail anyone can audit is far harder to fake than a vote is to rig. So the federation hands the next node your evidence and lets them judge it themselves, fresh. Reputation as a record is a check on the scammer. Reputation as a verdict is just the capture problem with more reach.

Who you know

This is also why a community catches a scammer faster than you ever could alone. On your own you are vetting a stranger from scratch, slowly, with bad information. In a community the checking already happened — distributed across everyone’s heads, done long before you needed it. You are not investigating, you are reading a record the whole place already holds. Many eyes, already watching, is the fastest fraud check there is.

And it is not a new arrangement. A village started as family, and then villages intertwined — marriage between them, trade between them. That is the federation, except nobody designed it; it just grew. Kinship was the first trust network, and marrying into the next village and trading with it were the first links between nodes. Humans scaled exactly this way for most of our existence, before institutions: small kin groups, small enough to know themselves, linked by marriage and exchange into something bigger. So everyone knew who did what, and getting a thing done was quick, because you knew exactly whose door to knock on.

Which is the good kind of “who you know” — and it is worth being precise here, because the phrase has been poisoned. In the village, “who you know” and “what you can do” are the same thing, because everyone can see both. You know the good builder from the one who never finishes, so connection runs on real, visible competence. The capitalist version — “it is not what you know, it is who you know” — is the exact inverse, and it is the club logic in a suit. There, connection replaces competence instead of signalling it. The network is closed, the access is gatekept, and the incompetent insider gets protected over the competent outsider because he is connected, not because he is good. That is not transparency working. It is the captured jury again, deciding who gets the contract instead of who gets believed. The open kind of who-you-know is the system doing its job. The closed kind is the rot. Same words, opposite machines.

And the speed cuts both ways without contradicting itself, because checking and judging are different jobs. Verifying something already on the record — is this person reliable, has he form — is fast, because the knowledge is sitting there waiting to be read. Reaching a verdict on a fresh, contested charge is the thing that has to stay slow, because that is where the mob rushes. Quick to check what is already known. Slow to convict on what is not. The village does both, and they do not fight each other.

Nested, like the body. Cells, organs, the whole organism — each level small enough to regulate itself, connected enough to function as one thing. The microbiome that made us is the same one we wreck with the wrong inputs. We can tend it or poison it. That is on us.

How big is small enough

There are real numbers under this, and they are not mine — they are Robin Dunbar’s. Human groups do not scale smoothly. They sit at fixed layers, each one roughly three times the last, because that is the limit of how many relationships of a given depth a brain can actually carry:

Around 5 — the inner pod. The people you would drop everything for. This is the size you learn a hands-on skill in: small enough that nobody can hide, everyone is in the work, the feedback is instant.

Around 15 — the close group. A class or a cohort for one subject. Discussion still works and everyone is known.

Around 50 — the band. A school or a guild — all the pods for a cluster of related skills under one roof.

Around 150 — Dunbar’s number. The ceiling of a community where everyone genuinely knows everyone. This is the node, the village where transparency regulates on its own with no enforcement. Push past 150 and the organic checking breaks, and that is exactly where the bolted-on rules come in. The sin came later because the village got bigger than 150.

Around 500 — the wider web of acquaintances. People you know of and can place, but do not have a real reciprocal relationship with. Looser ties — the edge where you stop being a community and start being a network.

Around 1500 — the tribe. The faces and names you can recognise. You do not reach this by growing one group. You reach it by linking nodes. That is the federation.

So the perfect community is at or under 150, and the perfect place to learn is 5 to 8. The federation is how you get past 150 without losing the thing that only works below it.

The machine needs the dark

And this is why the war machine works, because it is the same mechanism turned all the way up. The military-industrial complex — Eisenhower’s own name for it, and his own warning on the way out the door — runs on huge numbers, far past anything a person can hold in their head, and that is not a side effect of its size. It is the point of its size. Above 150 the organic checking is already gone. Scale that up to a machine of millions and oversight is not merely weakened, it is structurally impossible. Nobody sees the whole. The money, the contracts, the policy, the bodies sit in separate sealed cells, and the contradictions live in the gaps between them where no one is allowed to look. A confused public is not a malfunction of a system like that — at that scale it is the default, because nobody can see the whole, and a lie travels furthest exactly where no one can check it. Whoever benefits from the machine running has no reason to clear the fog, since a public that could see the whole would not stand for it.

So the lie and the scale are the same tool. You could not run a machine like that in a village of 150, because in a village of 150 everyone would see where the money went and who it killed. You can only run it at a size where no one can. Which turns Dunbar from an interesting fact about friendship into something closer to a defence: oversight only works at a scale a human can actually hold, so the way you stop corruption is not more watchdogs bolted onto the giant — it is breaking the giant back into units small enough to be watched, and federating those, so accountability happens where people can still see. The machine needs the dark. Keeping things Dunbar-sized is how you keep the lights on.

Pareto wisdom

And the top of that federation builds itself, if you let it. You do not need everyone weighing in on everything — that is the Pareto rule again, turned on judgement. Most of the deep understanding in any field sits with a few who went past the 80% and paid the mastery tax in that one thing: the chieftains, the ones who understand it in great detail. Put them alongside the watch — the generalists whose work is to run the lines between the specialist nodes, the connective tissue made into a job — and you have a top layer that can actually deliberate, because the people in it both know the thing and can see the whole. That is Pareto wisdom: the few who carry most of the understanding, sitting where the hard questions get talked through, instead of a vote on everything by people who have not looked.

But this is the exact spot where a council turns into a club, so the guardrail is not optional, and it is the same one as everywhere else. The chieftain earns his seat by understanding the rest can check, not by who he knows — open competence, never gatekept access. He deliberates in the open, on the record, and the whole community can read it and answer back. He can be recalled, and if the council rots, the power of exit still works. The seat is earned and only held while the understanding and the openness hold — it is not assigned and it is not owned, which is the whole difference between this and a throne. Pareto wisdom is a division of who does the deliberating, never a division of who gets to see. Everyone watches; the few who understand discuss; the record keeps them honest. Take the openness away and your chieftains are just the elite again, and the watch are only the plants with better chairs.

And mobility is not just a luxury, it is the last check the whole thing has — the power of exit. When a node is captured, when the plants have the chairs and the crowd will not look at the evidence, the worst thing the honest person can do is stay and try to force a blind room to see. That is martyrdom, and it changes nothing. The right move is to change ships. A cage keeps you trapped with the liars; a healthy ecosystem lets you sever the connection and go — and because you own your list, you leave with everything that is yours. The scammer’s exit and the truth-teller’s exit use the same door. But the record follows both of them through it, and only one of them is glad of that. That is what makes leaving a corrupted node an honest move and not a flight: you arrive at the next one with your trail intact, to be judged fresh on what you actually did.

Taking the piss is mandatory

Taking the piss out of each other is mandatory. it breeds trust. It is the opposite of point scoring. Point scoring is status — I go up, you go down, someone keeps a tally. Banter is reciprocal. You give a jab, you take one back, and nobody is counting, because the point is not winning. It is the signal that says this relationship is strong enough to survive a hit, and we are equals here. You can only really take the piss out of someone you trust, and being able to take it back is how you prove you belong. A community that cannot laugh at itself is brittle. Thai nam jai, the water of the heart, is the warm side of the same coin — giving without keeping a ledger. The teasing and the nam jai are the same thing. Generosity that does not tally.

And the hardest part is not the giving. Anyone can throw a jab. The hard part is being on the end of one and not flinching, because that is where the real work happens. A jab that stings is information. If it bounces off, there was nothing there. But if it lands, if it actually hurts, that sting is telling you something true — it is pointing straight at the spot you are defending, the thing you have built an image around and do not want looked at. The hurt is the tell. If you had already faced it, it would have nowhere to land.

So taking it is a tempering. You temper steel by heating it and stressing it until it stops being brittle. A man who cannot take the piss is brittle steel — one knock and he shatters, because he is protecting something he will not look at. Sitting in the sting and not collapsing is how you burn the brittleness out. You come out truer, and more honest with yourself than you were.

The dig back is part of that, not against it. Done right it is not revenge. It is you proving you can stand in it — you took the hit, you are still here, and you can give one back without malice. That is what keeps it level. The dig back says I heard it, it did not break me, we are still equals. Sulking says the opposite. Sulking is the man who got shown his own brittle spot and would rather punish you for finding it than look at it himself.

There is a craft line in it, and naming it protects the whole thing. Good piss-taking aims at the ego — the inflated bit, the pretension, the image. It does not aim at the wound — real grief, a thing someone cannot help, an actual injury. A jab at the ego tempers you. A jab at the wound is just cruelty wearing banter’s clothes, and a decent community knows the difference and polices it. So the skill on the giving side is the aim, and the skill on the receiving side is being honest enough to know which one it was. If it truly wounded, that is a different thing. But if it merely stung — that is the forge, and the honest move is to thank it quietly and go and look at what it found.

And that is why you move on and find your space, the thing you enjoy. You do not get assigned. You move until you find the node that fits, the way you find the right work or the right people. The mobility is the feature.

Jack of all trades

You might want to learn everything, or you learn 20% of a lot of things and grasp the 80% of each. Everyone stops the quote at “jack of all trades, master of none.” There is a longer version that usually gets dropped — “but oftentimes better than master of one” — and whether or not it came first, it is the half that defends the generalist, and it is the half nobody quotes. And Pareto backs it — you get most of the usable value of a field from a fraction of the effort, so someone who grabs the 80% across ten fields can connect them in ways no single specialist ever will. That is not shallow. Connecting is its own depth.

The arithmetic is worth doing, because it is stark. Take the 80/20 seriously as a curve: 80% of the competence comes from 20% of the effort, and the last 20% of mastery eats the other 80% of the effort. Now give yourself a fixed budget — say a hundred units of effort. Spend it all on one subject and you come out with one field at 100%. Spend the same hundred at twenty units a field — the cost of reaching 80% — and you come out with five fields at 80% each, plus every connection between them, which the specialist has none of. One mastered field, or five working ones and the bridges between them, for the identical effort. The whole difference is the mastery tax: the eighty units it takes to drag one field from 80% to 100% are the same eighty units that would have bought four more fields. Unless you specifically need that last 20% — the brain surgeon does, the bridge engineer does — spending it on breadth is just better sums. And five-at-eighty is the conservative figure, because it assumes the fields share nothing; the moment their cores overlap, as they usually do, the real return is better than the arithmetic says.

And you do not grab the whole 80% in one sitting. You ride the steep part and bail. The fastest learning is right at the start of a subject, where every hour buys a lot, and the curve bends as you go — so the move is to switch to the next subject before you have even finished the 80%, while the climb is still steep, and come back to it later. That is not laziness, it is the efficient path: you spend your time only on the steepest stretch of each curve, where the gain per hour is highest, and the gap before you return is the very thing that makes the next pass stick. And this only sharpens the arithmetic above, it does not fight it — you reach the 80% by iterating toward it across passes, never abandoning it, and because you only ever spend on the steep stretch, each field ends up costing even less than the twenty units the sum charged it. The breadth case is better than the figures made it look. Interleaved and spaced like that, you keep far more than you would cramming one subject into the ground; returning beats finishing. The trick is to group the subjects so their 20% cores overlap, so each one pre-pays the next. Acoustics, electronics, signal — the foundation of each is mostly the same waves-and-fields core, so learning one buys you a head start on the others. The generalist’s edge is never ten scattered hobbies. It is a cluster where the cores fuse and the connections fall out for free.

And it is the opposite of how we are taught. Why do you go to school and jump from one subject to the next on a bell, doing things you have no pull towards, learning by compulsion instead of by hunger? That is not how a mind actually takes anything in. You learn deep and fast when you want the thing — when you find your space and chase it — and you learn nothing that lasts when it is forced on you in forty-minute slices. School trains the jumping and the compliance, not the connecting. It is convenience again: easier to process everyone through the same slots than to let each person follow what they grasp. And it feeds straight into the next problem, because a system built to make you sit in one slot after another on command is a good factory for sealed-cell specialists and a poor one for the people who cross between them.

Which brings me to the terrorist cells of institutions — the ones that learn one thing, and by learning only one thing let the public be manipulated. The problem is not that specialists exist. You want the brain surgeon to be a brain surgeon. The problem is specialists in sealed cells, each knowing one slice, with nobody integrating across them, and a public told to defer to each cell on its own slice. That is the manipulation channel. When knowledge is fragmented, no single expert sees the whole, so none of them can tell you the slices do not add up — and “that is not my field” becomes the perfect way to dodge every question that crosses a boundary. You get lied to in the gaps between the experts, because the gaps are where nobody is looking. That is how you are told radon explains the cancer cluster and RF is off the table — each specialist staying inside their cell, and the contradiction living in the space between them that nobody is allowed to occupy.

The answer is not to get rid of specialists. A body of nothing but identical generalist cells is as dead as a body of one cell type. You need the specialised cells and the signalling between them — and you need generalists as the connective tissue, the ones who move between the cells and carry the message. That is the role the institutions have quietly destroyed, because a connected public is harder to manage than a fragmented one. The trade union of communities is the fix again: specialists deep inside their nodes, generalists moving across, reputation and knowledge flowing between, so no cell can wall itself off and hide in “not my field.”

So it all sits on the one frame. The transparency is the immune surveillance. The banter is the immune tolerance, keeping the bonds elastic. The generalist is the connective tissue. The federation is the body. And the manipulation happens wherever you cut the signalling and tell each cell to mind its own slice.

The dark twin

Now look at the people who run the opposite of all this, because it tells you everything. A group of friends with secrets. The elite seem to bind themselves in clubs through compromising behaviour, and maybe that is exactly where the trust comes from.

It is the open community inverted. Mine builds trust through transparency — everyone can see, the record protects the many, and the bond is reputation. Theirs builds trust through shared secrets and mutual incrimination. Each one holds something on the others, so nobody can walk away without going down himself. That is not trust in character. It is trust by leverage — I trust you not because you are good but because you cannot afford to betray me. Mutually assured destruction dressed up as brotherhood.

And the “potentially catastrophic” part is the engine. The more compromising the shared act, the stronger the bond, because the cost of breaking it becomes total. That is why these structures always escalate. The fraternity hazing — do something humiliating or illegal together so you are all holding the same rope. The mafia making your bones — you do the irreversible thing before you are in, because then they own you. The file in the drawer that keeps everyone loyal. The shared crime is the membership card. The bigger the thing you could all hang for, the more you can rely on each other.

So the village and the club are the same shape, inverted. The village survives by making everything visible. The club survives by making everything hidden and binding everyone to the hiding. And the bad actor sits in opposite seats. In the open community he is the one the system tries to expose and weed out. In the club he is the in-group — the transgression is the qualification. The whole thing is built to protect exactly the people the village would throw out.

And this is the cleanest way to tell a club from a community, because they get confused all the time. A fraternity is not a community, it is the wrong thing to look at if you want one. It is vicious and ruthless because its loyalty runs to its mates, not to the whole. It helps its own and it closes ranks against everyone outside — that is the entire point of it. A real community is loyal to the community, which means it will turn on its own member when he is the one drilling the holes. The club never will, because protecting the member against the outside is what it is for. Mate-loyalty over the wider whole is not a small flaw in the club. It is the club. So when a group starts helping its mates instead of its members, defending the insider instead of the truth, that is the moment it has stopped being a community and become a club wearing one’s clothes.

Which is why transparency is not just inconvenient to that kind of power. It is lethal to it. An open record does not merely annoy a club bound by secrets. It dissolves the one thing holding it together. The secret is the structure. Take the secrecy away and there is nothing left to make them loyal, because they were never loyal. They were leveraged.

One honest line, and it is my own rule from earlier. This mechanism is real wherever you can actually see it — the frat, the cartel, the cover-up where everyone signed off so everyone is complicit. The trap is that the same model is unfalsifiable when you point it at people you cannot see into. “They must all be bound by secret crimes” explains everything and therefore proves nothing. So keep the insight where it earns its keep — the cases where the complicity surfaces, where someone talks, where the file gets opened. Judged on evidence anyone can check. The same standard I would demand of any blogger. Including the ones with the secrets.

The plants

This is also why the communities we had have been usurped. Facebook is littered with plants taking over groups. It is not a feeling — it has a name, coordinated inauthentic behaviour, and Facebook coined the term itself and built a team to fight it. The core of it is exactly the plants: a mix of real, fake and duplicated accounts working together as one hidden network. And it is not always random trolls — these accounts are often paid by political or government bodies to steer the discussion while pretending to be ordinary independent users. Big public groups get hijacked. And health is a documented target — the clearest published case is on Twitter, where Broniatowski and colleagues showed in 2018 that bots and Russian troll accounts pushed the vaccine debate from both sides, posing as ordinary users to erode the public consensus. The Facebook-group version of this is harder to pin down with the same rigour, but it is the same mechanism, and a breast-implant-illness group or an EHS group getting captured is not paranoia. I have watched it happen from the inside, every time I got thrown out.

Have you ever heard of Facebook jury tampering? Because that is what it is. Real jury tempering is possible through ads. In the open community the group is the jury — the collective verdict on who is straight and who is a scammer. The plants do not argue the case. They pack the room. Get a few into the moderator chairs and the loud-comment seats and you control the verdict no matter what the evidence says. That is exactly what kept happening to me. The judgement got captured, so the truth-teller got convicted and the scammer walked free. Same mechanism every time.

And this is why I like Substack, because I find it is not built that way. A Facebook group is capturable by design. There is an admin chair, a moderation queue, a membership the platform owns, and any of those can be infiltrated, bought, or quietly handed over. You can be voted out of a place you built. Substack has not got that chair. It is publisher-owned. You hold a direct line to each subscriber, you own the list, and there is no group consensus sitting between you and them for a plant to climb into and steer. Nobody can become a moderator of you. And if the platform itself turned, you could carry the list elsewhere — you are not a hostage to whoever ends up controlling the room. The architecture simply does not have the joint the tampering needs.

It is more resistant, not immune. The Notes feed and the comments can still be brigaded, the recommendations gamed, the same plants can turn up. What they cannot do is seize the structure, because there is not one to seize. That is the right reason to like it — it removed the chair the tampering needs. Just do not let “it is all plants” become the answer to every disagreement, because that is the unfalsifiable version. The documented version — coordinated, paid, hidden — is strong enough to stand on without overreaching.

A sign for it

There is one piece the open community still needs, and it closes the loop right back to the start. Calling people out is only half of it. The other half is the retraction — the moment someone takes it on the chin and admits they were wrong, in the open, where everyone can see. That moment needs to be marked, not buried, because that is the moment trust is actually built. Not the call-out. The concession.

So maybe there is a sign for it. The alpaca sign. The visible “you got me, I yield” — the graceful climb-down done in public, with no shame attached to it, because the shame is in refusing to make it, not in making it. Mark the retraction and you reward the right behaviour. You make admitting you were wrong a thing people are seen to do well, instead of a thing they go quiet to avoid. That is the difference between a community that just punishes and one that actually corrects.

Back to the real logic

And here it comes back to where it started — the real logic against the logic of convenience. Every piece of this is just the real logic doing its job. The murderer in the village. The holes in the hull. The tumour the body must not hide from itself. The cost that lands on someone who never consented. These are survival questions, and survival has a logic, and that logic asks the same two things every time: who bears the cost, and who has the right to decide. That is the real logic. It was there before the sin, before the institutions, before the rule that calls the boundary-setter the controlling one. It is older than all of it because it is the thing that kept us alive.

The logic of convenience is what you get when you stop asking those two questions and start asking what is easiest instead. It is not evil on purpose. It is just lazy, and laziness at scale becomes a weapon — because the people who profit from the holes in the hull are very happy for everyone else to call it “his bunk, his business.” Convenience is the cover story. It lets the cost get dumped on the quiet ones while the framing makes the quiet ones look like the problem.

So the way the world flourishes is not complicated, and it is not nostalgia for some lost village. It is choosing the real logic on purpose, and building the thing that lets it run again. Communities small enough that the truth is just visible, no enforcement needed. Banter loose enough that people stay honest with each other and nobody hides behind their dignity. Generalists free to move and connect, so the slices get added up and nobody gets lied to in the gaps. A network that carries your name with you, so being trustworthy actually pays and being a scammer actually costs. None of that is a cage. It is the opposite of a cage. It is the conditions a living thing needs to thrive — diversity inside bounds, signals that travel, a body that can tell what is helping it from what is killing it.