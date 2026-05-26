Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
May 26

Wow, what an insightful and positive piece. As above so below, as outside so within.

My daughter was vaccine injured 20 years ago. Her behaviour and development severely regressed after the MMR. What was visible to me was the faeces, varying from severe constipation to green foaming diarrhea. The microbiome was in severe dysbiosis. I intuitively rejected the drugs like Miralax offered by mainstream meds and started to address these visible symptoms in natural ways. Behavior, development, well-being started to recover naturally after restoring the microbiome.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Norman James
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture