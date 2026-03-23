Norman James

Norman James

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Ken Gartner's avatar
Ken Gartner
Mar 23

Norman, this piece is both bold and astute. Thank you for framing the hook so clearly.

I do know an EHS gal who really did benefit from whatever systemic reboot comes from cold thermogenesis in a Mexican cenote for a few weeks, at his personal suggestion. The EHS remained in abeyance for more than a year, with only mild EMF precautions necessary during that time.

People who kind of, sort of advocate for 'clean living' without being comprehensive about it, do show more ignorance than they intend. 'Arrogant neurosurgeon' is not a surprise.

I wonder if the matrix of water in the living environment (so called EZ/structured water) might offer more electrochemical properties than the straightforward chemical analysis might suggest, viz whether DHA is a semiconductor in vivo. I have no special knowledge, but I nodded appreciatively through the whole article except where I expected the structure of water may play a supportive role and it was not mentioned as a possibility.

I liked the discussion of the synergistic effects of man-made light and EMFs. So little of science deals with synergies and this is one of the true values of anecdotal reports, where real life symptoms may be from multiple simultaneous sources. Ever since I learned that lab rodents behave differently whether the lab attendants are male or female, I now have some doubts whether much of the reported biological science research is as accurate as purported. (https://www.kentscientific.com/gender-the-hidden-variable-in-animal-research/)

You captured the entire fallacy of Bitcoin -- EMF/energy heavy (effectively a super-polluter of the planet), gone-in-a-puff-of-smoke evanescence, a platform primed to support grifting and swindling. I have no desire for massive AI, massive crypto, and other societal efforts to overturn established norms. Businesses might like disruptive ideas, but I don't think society as a whole is keen on such. I know that I am favoring lower tech more every year, it seems.

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Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
Mar 23

Wow! Thanks for the expose and analysis. I read quite a few of his articles and viewed multiple videos but I could not stand his narcissistic attitude and confusing conclusions. I actively attempt to protect myself from EMF impact. Bluetooth off and hardwire all devices. Grounding and earthing. Protective clothing. Always use speaker phone and keep out of bedroom and away from body. Smart meter barrier. I'd be interested in your take on body protection clothing - e.g. https://shieldapparels.com/

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