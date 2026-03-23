The Jack Kruse Problem: Good Science, Bad Actor, and the Bitcoin-Shaped Hole in His EMF Story

By James Norman Ibbotson

TL;DR: Jack Kruse uses 80% legitimate photobiology to hook an audience of health-conscious sceptics. He then uses that trust to omit the dangers of ELF/RFR fields — including blood-brain barrier leakage from the very devices his audience uses daily — and funnels his followers into a high-risk Bitcoin ecosystem that requires the most EMF-intensive infrastructure on the planet. The 80% is the hook. The 20% is the product. And the product is always crypto.

I’ve been watching Jack Kruse for a while now. And I’ll say this upfront — the man gets some things right. Genuinely right. That’s what makes him dangerous. Because when someone mixes solid science with selective omission and financial self-interest, the result isn’t education. It’s a sales funnel wearing a lab coat.

Let me break this down.

What Kruse Gets Right

Credit where it’s due. Kruse talks about blue light disruption of circadian biology, and he’s not wrong. The melanopsin pathway in the retina, the role of light frequencies between 435-480nm in disrupting melatonin and dopamine — this is established photobiology. The link between artificial light exposure and hormonal disruption is supported by decades of research. He talks about mitochondrial function as central to chronic disease. Again, legitimate science. He talks about the importance of sunlight, grounding, and getting outside. All sound.

He references Robert O. Becker’s work on bioelectricity. He name-drops Fröhlich coherence. He waves at quantum biology. And for people who’ve never encountered these ideas before, it feels like a revelation. It feels like someone is finally telling the truth.

That’s the hook. And it’s a good one.

The ELF/RFR Silence — The Biggest Red Flag

Here’s where I part company with Kruse, and where I think anyone paying attention should too.

Kruse talks endlessly about blue light. He’ll talk about LED bulbs, screens, the incandescent bulb ban. He’ll even mention EMF in passing. But he consistently, systematically avoids the combined biological effects of Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) magnetic fields and Radiofrequency Radiation (RFR) acting together on biological tissue.

This isn’t a minor omission. This is the core mechanism of harm in our modern electromagnetic environment.

The Pall mechanism — voltage-gated calcium channel (VGCC) activation — shows how RFR and ELF fields work synergistically to flood cells with calcium ions. This isn’t fringe science. Martin Pall published the VGCC mechanism in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine (2013) and expanded on it in subsequent papers through 2022. The BioInitiative Report (first published 2007, updated 2012 and 2014) compiles over 1,800 studies showing non-thermal biological effects from EMF exposure across the frequency spectrum.

Anyone who genuinely understands electromagnetic biology knows that you cannot separate ELF from RFR and have a complete picture. Blue light is one piece of a much larger puzzle. The power grid, dirty electricity, wireless infrastructure, mobile phone radiation — these interact with biological systems in ways that blue light alone cannot explain.

So why won’t Kruse touch it?

Here’s the deepest irony. Kruse himself tells the story of the linear accelerator (linac) at the US Public Health Hospital in New Orleans — the device used to irradiate small mammals injected with polio virus, where the combination of electromagnetic radiation across a wide spectrum made the SV40 contamination more lethal, accelerating cancer. He describes, in his own words, a machine that delivered radiation from gamma rays through to RF frequencies at adjustable intensities. He is literally describing ELF and RFR synergy causing biological harm. That is the mechanism. That is what the linac demonstrated — that when you combine electromagnetic fields across the spectrum and direct them at biological tissue, you don’t get a neutral result, you get amplified damage. He tells this story to his audience as evidence of government malfeasance and medical corruption. But he will not take the next logical step and say: “The same synergy between ELF and RFR that made cancer in that lab is happening in your home right now, from your wiring and your WiFi, and the Bitcoin network I’m promoting is scaling it globally.” He won’t say it because it ends his business model.

Because if you follow the ELF+RFR thread to its logical conclusion, it leads you to the telecommunications industry, the wireless infrastructure that powers the internet, and — critically — the electromagnetic infrastructure that Bitcoin mining depends on.

You can’t sell Bitcoin as salvation while simultaneously exposing the electromagnetic cost of the system that runs it.

A Neurosurgeon Who Ignores the Blood-Brain Barrier

This one is damning because it’s his own field.

Decades of research — notably by Leif Salford at Lund University — have demonstrated that even low-level radiofrequency radiation at mobile phone intensities increases the permeability of the blood-brain barrier (BBB). The BBB is the brain’s primary defence system, a tightly regulated barrier that prevents toxins, pathogens, and large molecules like albumin from entering brain tissue. When RFR opens that barrier, things get into the brain that should never be there.

Allan Frey documented this effect as far back as the 1970s. Salford’s team confirmed and expanded on it through the 1990s and 2000s, showing albumin leakage into rat brains after exposure to GSM mobile phone radiation at SAR levels well below current safety standards.

Jack Kruse is a neurosurgeon. The blood-brain barrier is not an obscure topic for him — it’s fundamental to his speciality. For a brain surgeon to build an entire platform around light and the brain while ignoring the fact that the RFR from the devices his audience uses daily is physically opening the brain’s primary defence system is not an oversight. It’s a choice. It’s like a cardiologist talking endlessly about diet while ignoring a hole in the heart.

And it gets worse when you apply basic physics. Kruse implies that getting natural sunlight — at the beach, at the equator — can mitigate the damage of non-native EMF. But the inverse square law makes this mathematically absurd. The RFR intensity from a mobile phone held to the head or a WiFi router in the same room is millions of times higher than the natural electromagnetic background from the sun in those same frequency ranges. Suggesting that a few hours of morning sun can offset 24/7 immersion in RFR and ELF fields is like saying you can put out a house fire with a desk fan. The scales aren’t just different — they are mathematically incomparable. A neurosurgeon knows this. He chooses not to say it.

The Building Biology Business Conflict

There’s another revenue stream Kruse protects by keeping quiet about the full EMF picture. He runs a building biology-adjacent health business. If he told you the single most effective thing you can do tonight — turn off your circuit breakers while you sleep — he’d undermine his own commercial model. That advice is free. It costs nothing. And for many people, especially those with early-stage electrical sensitivity, it’s transformative.

But you can’t charge consultation fees for “flip the switch at your fuse box.” You can’t sell longevity centre memberships around it. You can’t build a Patreon empire on it. So instead, Kruse keeps the focus on exotic light protocols, expensive blue-blocking glasses, cold thermogenesis routines, and methylene blue supplementation — all things that require ongoing engagement with his content and products.

The man has enough money. If this were about helping people, he’d give away the simple stuff for free and charge for the complex interventions. Instead, he paywalls everything, including basic information that could immediately improve someone’s sleep and health. That tells you everything about his priorities.

Irlen Syndrome, Dyslexia, and the EMF Connection Kruse Won’t Make

Here’s one Kruse should be all over, given his obsession with light and the brain, but he won’t go near it. And the reason is the same as always — it leads to ELF and RFR, which leads to his blind spot.

Irlen Syndrome is a visual processing disorder where the brain struggles to handle certain wavelengths of light, particularly in the near-UV and blue-white spectrum. People with Irlen experience text distortion, pattern glare, headaches, light sensitivity, and reading difficulties. It overlaps significantly with dyslexia — not all dyslexia is Irlen, but a substantial subset of people diagnosed as dyslexic are actually suffering from scotopic sensitivity that responds to spectral filtering.

Now here’s what’s interesting. ELF magnetic fields from domestic wiring, and RFR from wireless devices, both affect the visual cortex and the processing of light signals in the brain. The combination of artificial light sources — which emit spiky, non-continuous spectra heavily weighted toward blue — with background ELF and RFR exposure creates a neurological environment where the brain’s ability to process visual information degrades.

Think about the modern classroom. A child sits under fluorescent or LED lights with harsh blue-white spectra and flicker rates that stress the visual system — LED flicker, often imperceptible consciously, is a documented trigger for Irlen symptoms and migraine. They’re surrounded by ELF fields from building wiring and transformers. A WiFi router pumps out RFR. Their tablet adds more blue light and more RFR directly to their face. And then we wonder why reading difficulties and attention problems are skyrocketing. Irlen Syndrome isn’t just a “light sensitivity” issue in isolation. It’s what happens when the visual processing system is overwhelmed by non-native light spectra, ELF magnetic fields, and radiofrequency radiation acting together on neural tissue. And here’s the irony — the LED screens used to manage Bitcoin wallets, check prices, and monitor exchanges are the exact high-flicker, blue-weighted displays that trigger these symptoms.

Kruse talks about blue light damaging dopamine pathways and disrupting melanopsin. Fine. But he never connects it to the ELF and RFR fields that compound the damage. He never mentions that millions of children diagnosed with dyslexia or learning difficulties might be experiencing environmentally-induced visual processing breakdown. Because if he did, the conversation would shift from “buy blue-blocking glasses” to “turn off your WiFi, hardwire your home, and measure the magnetic fields in your child’s bedroom.” That conversation doesn’t sell Patreon memberships. But it would actually help people.

The Bitcoin Grift

This is where it gets ugly.

Kruse moved to El Salvador — the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. He runs his Kruse Longevity Center from there. He speaks at Bitcoin conferences. He calls the US dollar a “ticking time bomb” and pushes Bitcoin as “financial sovereignty” and “freedom.”

He’s not just a health influencer who happens to like Bitcoin. He is embedded in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He’s a Bitcoin maximalist who uses health content as his on-ramp.

Think about the audience he’s built. Health-conscious people who distrust institutions, who are worried about environmental toxins, who want to “opt out” of corrupt systems. That’s the perfect demographic for a Bitcoin sales pitch dressed up as revolution.

But here’s what Kruse won’t tell you:

Bitcoin mining is one of the most electromagnetically intensive industries on the planet. The server farms, the cooling systems, the power consumption, the wireless networks connecting mining operations — all of it generates massive ELF and RFR fields. If you genuinely believe electromagnetic fields damage human biology (as Kruse claims to), then promoting an industry that generates enormous amounts of it is either ignorant or dishonest. Pick one. And it gets worse. ASIC miners — the machines that power the Bitcoin network — run on high-capacity switch-mode power supplies that draw current in abrupt, high-frequency bursts rather than smooth sine waves. This dumps massive amounts of harmonic distortion and electrical noise back onto the power grid. In building biology — a field Kruse frequently references — these transients are called “dirty electricity,” and researchers including Magda Havas and Samuel Milham have linked them to the exact conditions Kruse claims to fix: mitochondrial dysfunction, chronic fatigue, and neurotransmitter depletion. By promoting an asset that requires a global, 24/7 network of these noise-generating machines, Kruse is advocating for the electrification of the world’s power lines with the exact frequency noise that degrades human health.

Bitcoin requires more phone and screen use, not less. Kruse tells you to get off your screens, then tells you to put your savings into an asset that requires constant digital engagement — checking prices, managing wallets, monitoring exchanges. You can’t hold Bitcoin in your hand. You can’t bury it in your garden. It exists entirely in the electromagnetic domain that he claims is killing you. And here’s the kicker — Kruse advocates moving to “optimal latitudes,” remote locations like El Salvador or coastal Mexico. But to run a global digital empire, Patreon, Bitcoin nodes, and constant podcast appearances from these locations requires satellite internet. Starlink uses high-powered phased-array antennas generating significant RFR, beamed from a grid of satellites. His “optimal” lifestyle literally requires a constant, high-speed connection to one of the most concentrated non-native EMF sources you can put on a roof. The man who tells you blue light from your phone is destroying your mitochondria is running his business off a satellite antenna. In Kruse’s world, you are told to fear the LED in your kitchen but to worship the ASIC miner in the basement. He has weaponised your fear of one frequency to sell you a life lived entirely inside another.

Gold and silver do not have this problem. Physical precious metals require no electricity to store, no screen to manage, no electromagnetic infrastructure to validate. They’ve been money for thousands of years. They don’t need the internet to function. If Kruse genuinely believed what he preaches about EMF, he’d be telling people to hold gold and silver. But gold and silver don’t make him money. Bitcoin does.

And ask yourself this: if someone steals your wealth, which do the police investigate? If someone breaks into your house and takes your gold, that’s a physical crime with physical evidence — forensics, CCTV, witnesses, insurance claims. Law enforcement understands it and will pursue it. Now imagine someone steals your Bitcoin. They copy your private key, drain your wallet, and send it to another wallet on the other side of the world in seconds. No physical evidence. No crime scene. No jurisdiction. Good luck getting your local police to investigate a cryptographic theft routed through mixers across three continents. Bitcoin can be copied, transferred invisibly, and laundered in minutes. Gold is heavy, traceable, and hard to move without someone noticing. Silver even more so. The very properties that make Bitcoin “convenient” — digital, borderless, anonymous — are the same properties that make it a thief’s dream and a victim’s nightmare. The “financial sovereignty” Kruse sells you is sovereignty right up until someone takes it, and then you’ve got nothing and nobody coming to help.

Bitcoin is a cancer on the grid and on society. Kruse claims to have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on scientific literature. So he knows what energy demand means. Bitcoin mining consumes more electricity than many entire countries. That demand doesn’t come from nowhere — it drives up energy costs for everyone, increases load on electrical grids, and in most of the world that means burning more fossil fuels to keep the miners running. Every Bitcoin transaction carries an energy cost that would be obscene even if the only consequence were financial. But the consequence isn’t just financial. More grid demand means more power generation, which means more ELF fields from transmission infrastructure, more dirty electricity from overloaded transformers, and more electromagnetic pollution radiating into every home connected to that grid. A man who claims to understand the biological cost of electromagnetic fields is promoting an industry that is measurably increasing the electromagnetic burden on the entire planet.

And then there’s what Bitcoin actually facilitates. The same properties that make it unstealable-in-theory and uninvestigable-in-practice make it the currency of choice for drug trafficking, human trafficking, ransomware, child exploitation, and money laundering on a global scale. The borderless, pseudonymous, irreversible nature of Bitcoin transactions is not a bug — it’s the feature that criminal enterprises depend on. When Kruse calls Bitcoin “financial sovereignty” and “freedom,” ask yourself: freedom for whom? For the family in El Salvador trying to buy groceries? Or for the people who need to move large sums of money across borders without anyone asking questions? Yes, cash is also used for crime — but cash has physical limits. You can’t email a suitcase of banknotes to another continent in three seconds. You can’t launder a million dollars in cash without physically moving it through a system of people and places that creates exposure. Bitcoin removes those friction points entirely. It scales criminal finance in ways that physical currency never could. Gold doesn’t facilitate human trafficking. Silver doesn’t enable ransomware payments. A safe full of cash is harder to move across a border than a twelve-word seed phrase memorised in someone’s head. Kruse wraps all of this in the language of liberty and decentralisation, but the practical reality of what Bitcoin enables at scale is something no amount of sunrise protocols and seafood diets can wash clean.

And here’s the final sovereignty paradox. Kruse sells Bitcoin to an audience that distrusts government surveillance, DARPA, and centralised control. But Bitcoin is a public, immutable ledger. Every transaction you ever make is recorded permanently and is visible to anyone with a blockchain explorer. Your entire financial history, on a searchable database, forever. Gold buried in your garden doesn’t have a transaction history. Cash in a safe doesn’t broadcast its movements to the world. For an audience rightly concerned about government overreach, pushing an asset where every purchase is permanently traceable is either ignorance of the technology or contempt for the audience. Gold and silver offer genuine off-grid sovereignty. Bitcoin is the ultimate on-grid tracking tool.

The greater fool dynamic is real. For readers unfamiliar with the term: a “greater fool” market is one where people buy an asset not because of its underlying value, but because they believe they can sell it to someone else at a higher price. The price keeps going up as long as new buyers keep arriving. When they stop, the last people in are left holding an asset that nobody wants at the price they paid. When someone who holds a significant Bitcoin position tells you to buy Bitcoin, they benefit directly from your purchase. Every new buyer increases the value of existing holdings. Kruse isn’t giving you financial advice. He’s recruiting the next wave of buyers so the current holders can cash out.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment is failing. The very country Kruse moved to and holds up as a model of financial freedom has been forced to strip Bitcoin of its legal tender status under pressure from the IMF, as a condition of a $1.4 billion bailout approved in February 2025. The IMF’s own country report (No. 25/68, March 2025) found that Bitcoin adoption “has not led to visible improvements in financial inclusion” and that 97.75% of businesses had not made even one sale in Bitcoin (citing the FUSADES Encuesta Dinámica Empresarial, October 2022). A survey by the Instituto Universitario de Opinión Pública found 66% of Salvadorans consider Bitcoin a failed project. The country’s Bitcoin portfolio reportedly lost approximately $300 million in value between late 2025 and early 2026, according to data from the Bitcoin Office and reporting by multiple crypto news outlets. Taxes can no longer be paid in Bitcoin. The government was caught misrepresenting its Bitcoin purchases to the IMF. This is the revolution Kruse is selling you.

His name has been used in Bitcoin mining scams. In June 2025, reports surfaced on Reddit (r/CryptoScams) and on X from people contacted by accounts impersonating Kruse, proposing investments in Bitcoin mining operations in El Salvador. Some victims reported the scammers used AI voice cloning to simulate Kruse’s voice. The crypto news outlet Decripto documented the pattern in August 2025. Whether Kruse is directly involved or simply creating an environment where such fraud thrives, the result is the same — people get hurt.

The “Quantum Biology” Problem

Kruse throws around terms like “quantum biology,” “quantum electrodynamics,” “coherent energy systems,” and “zero entropy” with the confidence of someone who knows his audience won’t check. And most of them won’t.

Real quantum biology is a legitimate field. The work of Jim Al-Khalili and Johnjoe McFadden is genuinely fascinating. Quantum effects in photosynthesis, bird navigation, enzyme catalysis — these are being studied seriously by real physicists and biologists.

What Kruse does is different. He takes legitimate concepts and stretches them beyond recognition, wrapping them in proprietary jargon and paywalled content. He mixes Fröhlich coherence with hand-waving about “semiconduction in bone” and “proton superconductivity in water” in ways that no physicist would endorse. He creates a framework that sounds scientific but isn’t falsifiable, isn’t peer-reviewed, and isn’t replicable. This is cargo cult science — imitating the form of real research without the substance. He uses the vocabulary of physics to bypass the methodology of physics.

Take his central claim that DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) acts as a “semiconductor” that converts sunlight into DC electricity to repair EMF damage. This underpins his entire argument that you can live in high-EMF environments as long as you eat enough seafood and get enough sun. The problem is it’s physically impossible. A semiconductor requires a specific crystalline lattice structure — like silicon or germanium — to manage electron flow in a controlled way. DHA is a polyunsaturated fatty acid. It’s fluid and disorganised in cell membranes. It has no lattice. It cannot function as a semiconductor any more than olive oil can function as a circuit board. Kruse uses “semiconductor” as a metaphor and presents it as a mechanism. His audience doesn’t know the difference. And because they don’t, they believe they can eat their way out of electromagnetic harm — which is exactly the belief that allows Kruse to promote Bitcoin mining infrastructure and wireless-dependent lifestyles without contradiction. If DHA were actually a semiconductor shield, none of his EMF warnings would matter. And if it’s not — which it isn’t — then his entire “eat seafood and you’ll be fine” framework collapses, and the ELF+RFR exposure he refuses to discuss becomes the central threat he’s been hiding from his audience all along.

Worse, the proprietary language functions as a linguistic isolation tactic. Terms like “DHA is a semiconductor,” “blue light is a toxin,” and “your redox potential” create a private vocabulary that only makes sense within his ecosystem. His followers can discuss health with each other but can’t meaningfully engage with outside experts, because the expert “doesn’t understand the Kruse context.” If you’re familiar with Steven Hassan’s BITE Model of high-control groups — Behaviour, Information, Thought, and Emotional control — Kruse’s operation ticks all four boxes. Behaviour control: prescribed rituals (sunrise protocols, cold thermogenesis, specific supplement stacks) that structure daily life around his framework. Information control: paywalling basic health knowledge and dismissing outside research that doesn’t fit the blue-light-only narrative. Thought control: the proprietary jargon that makes independent critical thinking difficult — and the use of thought-terminating clichés like “Blue Light Narcissist” to label anyone who disagrees, allowing followers to dismiss valid peer-reviewed evidence as the product of “broken mitochondria” in the critic rather than engaging with the data. Emotional control: perpetual fear narratives — “the dollar is a ticking time bomb,” “blue light is a government weapon,” “the system is engineered to make you sick” — keeping the audience in a state of high-alert that makes them far more susceptible to the “Bitcoin salvation” pitch. This isn’t a health community. It’s a digital high-control group designed for financial extraction.

Then he puts it behind a membership wall. His “Optimal Klubs” charge for access to blogs, webinars, Q&A sessions, and consultations. No refunds. New members get hit with a 25% surcharge on consultations for the first 90 days. The structure isn’t education — it’s monetised dependency. If you can’t understand the framework without paying him, and you can’t verify it independently, that’s not science. That’s a subscription religion.

His patient reviews tell a story too. As of early 2026, on RateMDs he sits at 2.8 out of 5. On Sharecare, 2.3 out of 5. Multiple former patients describe him as arrogant and dismissive. One reported that their daughter was sent to him for chronic back pain and he blamed her mobile phone’s microwaves, recommended red light therapy, and charged them — while the actual diagnosis was SI joint dysfunction. Another patient with cervical foraminal stenosis reported being screamed at and told they caused their own condition. Others describe him as “unprofessional and demeaning.” The pattern of prioritising his framework over actual patient presentation is consistent across reviews.

The Conspiracy Creep

Kruse has progressively moved into conspiratorial territory. He talks about DARPA, MK-Ultra, blue light as a government weapon, vaccines as tools of population control, the Fabians, Zionist power structures, and engineered societal decline. He’s appeared on shows like Rift TV and Almost Serious alongside hosts who platform election denial, chemtrail narratives, and anti-vaccine extremism.

Now, some institutional criticism is warranted. Pharmaceutical corruption is real. Regulatory capture is real. Government overreach is documented. But Kruse doesn’t stay in the realm of evidence-based institutional critique. He leaps to grand conspiracy narratives that serve a specific purpose: they make him look like a persecuted truth-teller, which makes his audience more loyal, which makes them more willing to pay for his content and buy the Bitcoin he’s selling.

The “exiled neurosurgeon” branding is marketing genius. It positions him as someone who left the system because he knew too much. The reality is he’s built a profitable health and Bitcoin empire in a country with minimal regulatory oversight. That’s not exile. That’s a business decision. For the record, his board certification through the American Board of Neurological Surgery and his previous clinical positions at Nashville Neurosurgery and Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group in Slidell, Louisiana are documented. What’s less clear is the full story of why he transitioned from active neurosurgery to an unregulated “longevity centre” model in a foreign jurisdiction. Anyone considering taking medical advice from him should check the Federation of State Medical Boards’ DocInfo database for his current license status and any disciplinary history.

The Stock Photo Incident and Pattern of Dishonesty

This one’s worth mentioning because it reveals character. Early in his paleo-sphere career, Kruse posted a stock photo of a model’s back on Facebook, claiming it was his own body after his weight loss transformation. When he got caught, he claimed his Facebook had been hacked. Then a stock photo X-ray in his profile was also identified as not being his.

This happened years ago, but it matters because it establishes a pattern. When caught in a lie, lie again. When confronted, attack the messenger. People who followed the early paleo community documented his behaviour extensively — the threats, the bullying of critics, the self-aggrandisement. The stock photo incidents were documented across multiple paleo community blogs at the time, and he was removed from the Low-Carb Cruise over related controversies.

A man who lies about stock photos will lie about bigger things.

What This Means for the EMF-Aware Community

Here’s why I care about this. I have severe electromagnetic hypersensitivity. I moved to rural Thailand to live in an EMF-free environment. I do mathematical research on electromagnetic phenomena. This isn’t theoretical for me — it’s my daily reality.

People with EHS and people concerned about EMF exposure need accurate information. They need to understand the full spectrum of electromagnetic harm — ELF, RFR, dirty electricity, magnetic fields, electric fields, all of it, and how they interact.

What they don’t need is a charismatic neurosurgeon who gives them half the picture, keeps them fixated on blue light blocking glasses and sunrise rituals, and then redirects their institutional distrust into buying Bitcoin and subscribing to his Patreon.

Kruse is a gatekeeper. Whether he’s conscious of it or just captured by his own financial incentives, the effect is identical: people who follow him think they’re addressing EMF problems while ignoring the most biologically significant exposure combinations. They think they’re opting out of corrupt financial systems while buying into one that requires the very electromagnetic infrastructure that harms them.

I Tried to Talk to Him. The Bitcoin Wall Went Up Immediately.

I want to share something personal here because it confirms everything I’ve laid out above.

I tried to contact Kruse. I messaged him through his official channel. I engaged with his content. I raised the points about ELF and RFR. The moment I said I don’t agree with Bitcoin and explained why — the electromagnetic cost, the greater fool dynamics, the contradiction with his own health message — the conversation stopped. Dead. No response. No engagement. No counter-argument. Just silence.

But it didn’t stop there. After I challenged the Bitcoin position, I started getting contacted by what appeared to be members of his team — or people pretending to be him — pushing the crypto sales pitch harder. Not engaging with my arguments. Not addressing the science. Just more selling. The same pattern documented in the Decripto scam report: initial engagement on health topics, then a pivot to Bitcoin, then escalating pressure from accounts that may or may not be who they claim to be. When I pushed back, the harassment continued. When I wouldn’t buy, they disappeared. I experienced firsthand the pipeline this article describes — the health hook, the Bitcoin redirect, the silence when you don’t comply, and the pressure from a team of sellers orbiting his brand.

And here’s the thing — I’ve seen the exact same pattern with Andrew Tate. Different man, different brand, same playbook. Tate builds his audience on masculinity, self-improvement, discipline, financial independence — and a lot of what he says resonates with young men who feel lost. Kruse builds his audience on light, health, mitochondria, anti-establishment medicine — and a lot of what he says resonates with people who’ve been failed by the medical system. Both of them are giving you roughly 80% good information to earn your trust. That’s the Pareto principle weaponised as a sales funnel. The 80% is the hook. The 20% is the product. And the product is always crypto.

This is a pattern now, not an accident. Influencers across completely different niches — health, fitness, masculinity, conspiracy, spirituality — are all converging on the same endpoint: buy Bitcoin, buy crypto, get into digital assets. The content varies. The audience varies. The demographic varies. But the financial extraction mechanism is identical. Build trust with real information people can’t get from mainstream sources. Create an identity around being anti-establishment. Then redirect that trust and that identity into purchasing a volatile digital asset that directly benefits everyone who already holds it.

The moment you challenge the Bitcoin position with either of them, the conversation ends. They’ll engage with you all day on health, on light, on corruption, on whatever their audience-building topic is. But the second you question the financial product they’re actually selling, you become invisible. They don’t argue back. They don’t explain why you’re wrong. They just stop talking to you.

That tells you everything. If someone is genuinely passionate about a topic, they’ll debate it. They’ll defend their position. They’ll engage with criticism. But if the topic is actually a revenue stream disguised as ideology, they can’t afford to engage — because any honest debate risks exposing the grift to their audience. Silence is the only safe move.

Kruse will talk to you about DARPA, MK-Ultra, the Fabians, Zionist power structures — all day long. Controversial stuff that keeps his audience hooked. But say “Bitcoin is an EMF-intensive asset that contradicts your health message and the people promoting it are the ones who need new buyers to cash out” and suddenly the man who has an opinion on everything has nothing to say.

The Bottom Line

Jack Kruse is not stupid. He knows about ELF-RFR synergy. He’s a neurosurgeon — the brain is the organ most affected by these fields. He references Becker, who wrote extensively about the biological effects of electromagnetic fields across the entire spectrum.

The question isn’t whether he knows. It’s why he won’t say it.

Follow the money. It leads to Bitcoin. Every time.

James Norman Ibbotson (ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384) is an independent researcher based in rural Thailand. His work covers electromagnetic field research, building biology, and mathematical physics.

Technical Appendix: Physics and Molecular Biology Corrections

This appendix provides the formal scientific basis for the logical inconsistencies in Jack Kruse’s “Quantum Biology” framework as of 2026.

1. The DHA “Semiconductor” Fallacy. For a carbon-based molecule to be a semiconductor or conductor, it requires conjugated double bonds (alternating single and double bonds) allowing delocalisation of π-electrons across a continuous path. DHA is a methylene-interrupted polyunsaturated fatty acid — its double bonds at positions 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, and 19 are each separated by a −CH₂− (methylene) group, which acts as an insulator breaking the electronic path. The “wire” is cut every few angstroms. DHA cannot function as a semiconductor. It is an insulator with isolated electronic traps, like most other lipids. For the non-scientist: imagine a copper wire where someone has cut the copper every few inches and inserted a piece of plastic in between each section. The electricity stops. In DHA, the methylene group is that plastic. The molecular “wire” is cut six times. Kruse is claiming he has a working circuit when the physics says the circuit is broken at the molecular level.

2. The “Topological Insulator” Category Error. Kruse has claimed DHA makes cell membranes “Topological Insulators” (TIs). A TI is a state of matter that is an insulator in its interior but has conductive states on its surface, protected by time-reversal symmetry and requiring a rigid, highly ordered crystalline lattice. Biological membranes are defined by the Fluid Mosaic Model — they are liquid-crystalline, disorganised, and undergo constant lateral diffusion. You cannot have a topological insulator made of fluid. The entropy of a warm, moving cell membrane is too high to maintain the symmetry-protected states required.

3. The SQUID Analogy Mistake. Kruse compares the human brain to a SQUID (Superconducting Quantum Interference Device). Superconductivity requires the formation of Cooper pairs, which are destroyed by thermal vibrations above a few dozen Kelvin. Biological systems operate at approximately 310 K (37°C). The thermal energy at body temperature is approximately 26 meV — orders of magnitude higher than the binding energy of any hypothesised biological Cooper pairs. Without cryogenic temperatures, the quantum coherence required for SQUID-like behaviour is lost to decoherence in picoseconds.

4. The Inverse Square Law: Sunlight vs RFR. The intensity of electromagnetic radiation follows I = P/(4πr²). A mobile phone (P ≈ 1-2 W) held 1 cm from the brain delivers a localised power density millions of times higher than the solar radio-frequency background (roughly 10⁻¹² W/m²). Even “optimal” solar exposure cannot provide the coherent signal density required to interfere with or cancel the near-field effects of a handheld transmitter.

5. Biological Windows (The Adey Effect). Dr. Ross Adey discovered that biological tissue responds to EMFs within specific “windows” of frequency and intensity. Biology is non-linear. You cannot cancel a toxic frequency in one biological window (e.g. 2.4 GHz WiFi triggering VGCC activation) by adding a beneficial frequency in another (e.g. visible sunlight). The body processes these as distinct concurrent signals, not a sum. Suggesting sunlight “offsets” RFR is like suggesting a loud concert is “offset” by playing a violin at the same time — you are increasing the total electromagnetic burden, not reducing it.

6. SMPS and Harmonic Distortion (Dirty Electricity). Bitcoin mining relies on Switch-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) that draw current in high-frequency bursts, creating transient voltage surges and harmonic distortion at multiples of the 50/60Hz base frequency. These transients couple capacitively to the human body, inducing currents in the kHz range — the exact non-native EMF that building biology identifies as disrupting the autonomic nervous system and mitochondrial voltage gradients.

Key References

Pall, M.L. (2013). “Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects.” Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, 17(8), 958-965.

Salford, L.G. et al. (2003). “Nerve cell damage in mammalian brain after exposure to microwaves from GSM mobile phones.” Environmental Health Perspectives, 111(7), 881-883.

Frey, A.H. (1975). “Neural function and behavior: Defining the relationship.” Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 247, 433-439.

Adey, W.R. (1980). “Tissue interactions with nonionizing electromagnetic fields.” Physiological Reviews, 61(2), 435-514.

Havas, M. & Olstad, A. (2008). “Power quality affects teacher wellbeing and student behavior in three Minnesota schools.” Science of the Total Environment, 402(2-3), 157-162.

Milham, S. & Morgan, L.L. (2008). “A new electromagnetic exposure metric: High frequency voltage transients associated with increased cancer incidence in teachers in a California school.” American Journal of Industrial Medicine, 51(8), 579-586.

BioInitiative Working Group (2012). BioInitiative Report: A Rationale for Biologically-based Exposure Standards for Low-Intensity Electromagnetic Radiation. Updated 2014. bioinitiative.org.

IMF Staff Country Report No. 25/68 (2025). “El Salvador: Selected Issues — Bitcoin and Financial Inclusion.” International Monetary Fund.

Decripto (2025). “Jack Kruse: the impersonation scam of fake Bitcoin mining in El Salvador.” August 14, 2025. decripto.org/en/