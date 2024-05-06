Norman James

Norman James

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Norman James
May 6, 2024Edited

so update that have removed the cables from the roof and it dropped a little . They dropped the internet cable and at the front of the house it's 0.1Mg and 1.3 Mg a it was carrying the magnetic effect from the concrete electrical tower

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Kathie
May 6, 2024

I’m building . Would love to talk

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