Introduction: In this blog post, I want to share a deeply personal story about how our home environment can have a profound impact on our health, particularly for those with chronic health conditions like diabetes. This is the story of my father-in-law, a man who bravely battled diabetes for years, and how a seemingly simple decision to replace our home's roof unleashed a cascade of events that ultimately exacerbated his symptoms, tragically impacted his health, and potentially contributed to his untimely death.

A Family's Health Challenges: In addition to my father-in-law's battle with diabetes, my brother-in-law, who also lived in this home, had been diagnosed with leukemia. He underwent an experimental treatment and was the sole survivor among a group of seven children who received this therapy. While we are immensely grateful for his recovery, his journey underscores the critical importance of fostering a healthy environment, especially for those facing serious health challenges.

The impact of the increased magnetic field exposure in our home extended beyond my father-in-law's diabetes. For my brother-in-law, who had already endured so much with his leukemia battle, the added environmental stressors may have placed an additional burden on his health. Although he bravely fought and survived, his story serves as another powerful reminder of the profound influence our living spaces can have on our well-being.

My Father-in-Law's Health Journey: My father-in-law had been dealing with diabetes for years. Despite this challenge, he had managed to find a delicate balance in managing his condition through careful lifestyle choices and medical management.

The Roof Replacement: In an effort to improve our home, we decided to replace our bare metal roof with a new, painted metal roof. Little did we know that this decision would set in motion a series of events that would drastically impact my father-in-law's health.

Unintended Consequences: We soon learned that our bare metal roof had likely been providing a degree of inadvertent shielding from ambient magnetic fields. By being in direct contact with grounded materials like wood and concrete, it had been acting as a kind of barrier, reducing the penetration of certain magnetic fields into our living space.

However, the new painted metal roof changed all that. The paint layer acted as an insulator, preventing the metal from being grounded and allowing more magnetic fields to pass through. Worse, if not properly grounded through other means, the painted metal roof could actually amplify magnetic fields and RFR within our living space.

The Neighboring Property's Wiring: We also discovered that a steel wire armored cable from the neighboring property was in direct contact with our new metal roof. This cable was potentially acting as a conductor for magnetic fields, channeling them directly into our living environment.

It came to light that the neighboring property had some issues with its electrical wiring that needed to be addressed. These wiring issues could have been contributing to the magnetic fields that were now influencing our home.

Measuring the Magnetic Field Influence: We decided to measure the milligauss levels throughout our home to assess the magnetic field influence. To our surprise, we found that the milligauss readings ranged from >10M at the front of the house >4 in the areas farthest from the fromt influence to a concerning 6> milligauss in the area where my father-in-law spent the most time. Now it ranges from 6 to with under 1 in the home and 0.4 at the back.

To put this into perspective, 3 milligauss is a level of exposure you might experience just inches away from a plug socket. This was the same area where my father-in-law would often use his phone, making the experience even more intense similar but less than using a phone while charging. It's important to note that using a phone while it's charging can create a conductive and electric field sum, essentially turning the device into a receiver or antenna that amplifies the effects of radiofrequency radiation (RFR).

For my father-in-law, this increased magnetic field exposure seemed to exacerbate his diabetes symptoms. The constant influence of these fields put his body under additional stress, disrupting his blood sugar control, immune function, and other physiological processes. Over time, this ongoing burden, combined with the challenges of managing his diabetes, took a serious toll on his overall health.

Tragic Outcome: Tragically, my father-in-law passed away before we could fully address the issues with the roof and the neighboring property's wiring. While we can't say for certain that the increased magnetic field exposure directly caused his death, I believe it undoubtedly contributed to the decline in his health and exacerbated his diabetes symptoms in his final months.

Recent Developments and Hope for the Future: Since my father-in-law's passing, we have been working to address the issues with our home environment. The neighbor has kindly and expeditiously agreed to pay for the removal of the problematic cables, which will be done today. I will update you all on the reduction in magnetic fields once this work is completed.

A Call to Action: My father-in-law's story is a powerful reminder of the invisible impact that our environment can have, particularly for those with chronic health conditions like diabetes. It underscores the importance of considering factors like magnetic fields in our built environment and the need for a precautionary approach when making changes to our living spaces.

I believe that we need greater awareness and understanding of the potential health impacts of magnetic fields, especially for those who may be more vulnerable due to pre-existing health conditions. We must take proactive steps to mitigate exposure and create healthier living environments.

This is where the building biology perspective, which focuses on creating healthy living spaces with minimal environmental stressors, can be incredibly valuable. By understanding the potential impacts of our built environment on our health, we can make informed choices and advocate for healthier spaces.

My hope in sharing this personal story is that it will raise awareness about the potential health effects of environmental factors like magnetic fields, particularly for those with chronic health conditions. May my father-in-law's experience inspire us to create healthier, safer living environments for all.

If anyone would like to learn more about how their home environment may be impacting their health, I offer cost-effective building biology assessments. These assessments can help identify potential issues and provide recommendations for creating a healthier living space. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you'd like to learn more.

Together, we can work towards a future where our homes and workplaces are designed with health and well-being as the top priority, where potential environmental health factors are recognized and addressed. It's a future my father-in-law deserved, and one I will continue to strive towards in his memory. It's a future my brother-in-law fought for, and one we owe to all those who may be silently impacted by their environment. Let us honor their experiences and take action now to create healthier living spaces for all.

บทนํา: ในโพสต์บล็อกนี้ฉันต้องการแบ่งปันเรื่องราวส่วนตัวอย่างลึกซึ้งเกี่ยวกับวิธีที่สภาพแวดล้อมในบ้านของเราสามารถมีผลกระทบอย่างลึกซึ้งต่อสุขภาพของเราโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับผู้ที่มีภาวะสุขภาพเรื้อรังเช่นโรคเบาหวาน นี่คือเรื่องราวของพ่อตาของฉันชายผู้ต่อสู้กับโรคเบาหวานอย่างกล้าหาญมานานหลายปีและการตัดสินใจที่ดูเหมือนง่ายในการเปลี่ยนหลังคาบ้านของเราปลดปล่อยเหตุการณ์มากมายที่ทําให้อาการของเขารุนแรงขึ้นในที่สุดส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพของเขาอย่างน่าเศร้าและอาจมีส่วนทําให้เขาเสียชีวิตก่อนวัยอันควร

เส้นทางสุขภาพของพ่อตาของฉัน: พ่อตาของฉันจัดการกับโรคเบาหวานมาหลายปีแล้ว แม้จะมีความท้าทายนี้ แต่เขาก็สามารถหาสมดุลที่ละเอียดอ่อนในการจัดการสภาพของเขาผ่านการเลือกวิถีชีวิตอย่างระมัดระวังและการจัดการทางการแพทย์

การเปลี่ยนหลังคา: ในความพยายามที่จะปรับปรุงบ้านของเราเราตัดสินใจที่จะเปลี่ยนหลังคาโลหะเปลือยของเราด้วยหลังคาโลหะทาสีใหม่ เรารู้เพียงเล็กน้อยว่าการตัดสินใจครั้งนี้จะทําให้เกิดเหตุการณ์ต่างๆ ที่จะส่งผลกระทบอย่างมากต่อสุขภาพของพ่อตาของฉัน

ผลที่ตามมาโดยไม่ได้ตั้งใจ: ในไม่ช้าเราก็ได้เรียนรู้ว่าหลังคาโลหะเปลือยของเราน่าจะให้การป้องกันโดยไม่ได้ตั้งใจจากสนามแม่เหล็กโดยรอบ ด้วยการสัมผัสโดยตรงกับวัสดุที่ต่อสายดินเช่นไม้และคอนกรีตมันทําหน้าที่เป็นเกราะป้องกันลดการแทรกซึมของสนามแม่เหล็กบางอย่างเข้าไปในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยของเรา

อย่างไรก็ตามหลังคาโลหะทาสีใหม่ได้เปลี่ยนแปลงทุกสิ่ง ชั้นสีทําหน้าที่เป็นฉนวนป้องกันไม่ให้โลหะถูกต่อสายดินและปล่อยให้สนามแม่เหล็กผ่านได้มากขึ้น หากไม่ได้ต่อสายดินอย่างเหมาะสมด้วยวิธีการอื่นหลังคาโลหะที่ทาสีสามารถขยายสนามแม่เหล็กและ RFR ภายในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยของเราได้

การเดินสายไฟของทรัพย์สินใกล้เคียง: นอกจากนี้เรายังพบว่าสายเคเบิลหุ้มเกราะลวดเหล็กจากทรัพย์สินใกล้เคียงสัมผัสโดยตรงกับหลังคาโลหะใหม่ของเรา สายเคเบิลนี้อาจทําหน้าที่เป็นตัวนําสนามแม่เหล็กส่งผ่านเข้าสู่สภาพแวดล้อมที่อยู่อาศัยของเราโดยตรง

พบว่าทรัพย์สินที่อยู่ใกล้เคียงมีปัญหาบางอย่างเกี่ยวกับการเดินสายไฟฟ้าที่ต้องแก้ไข ปัญหาการเดินสายไฟเหล่านี้อาจมีส่วนทําให้เกิดสนามแม่เหล็กที่มีอิทธิพลต่อบ้านเราในขณะนี้

การวัดอิทธิพลของสนามแม่เหล็ก: เราตัดสินใจวัดระดับมิลลิเกาส์ทั่วทั้งบ้านเพื่อประเมินอิทธิพลของสนามแม่เหล็ก เราพบว่าการอ่านค่ามิลลิเกาส์มีตั้งแต่ 0.4 ในพื้นที่ที่ไกลที่สุดจากหลังคาไปจนถึง 3 มิลลิเกาส์ในพื้นที่ที่พ่อตาของฉันใช้เวลามากที่สุด

เพื่อให้เข้าใจสิ่งนี้ 3 มิลลิเกาส์คือระดับการเปิดรับแสงที่คุณอาจพบห่างจากซ็อกเก็ตปลั๊กเพียงไม่กี่นิ้ว นี่เป็นพื้นที่เดียวกับที่พ่อตาของฉันมักจะใช้โทรศัพท์ของเขาทําให้ประสบการณ์รุนแรงยิ่งขึ้นคล้ายกัน แต่น้อยกว่าการใช้โทรศัพท์ขณะชาร์จ สิ่งสําคัญคือต้องทราบว่าการใช้โทรศัพท์ในขณะที่กําลังชาร์จสามารถสร้างผลรวมของสนามไฟฟ้าและการนําไฟฟ้าโดยพื้นฐานแล้วจะเปลี่ยนอุปกรณ์ให้เป็นเครื่องรับหรือเสาอากาศที่ขยายผลกระทบของรังสีความถี่วิทยุ

สําหรับพ่อตาของฉันการสัมผัสสนามแม่เหล็กที่เพิ่มขึ้นนี้ดูเหมือนจะทําให้อาการโรคเบาหวานของเขารุนแรงขึ้น อิทธิพลอย่างต่อเนื่องของสาขาเหล่านี้ทําให้ร่างกายของเขาอยู่ภายใต้ความเครียดเพิ่มเติมขัดขวางการควบคุมระดับน้ําตาลในเลือดการทํางานของภูมิคุ้มกันและกระบวนการทางสรีรวิทยาอื่น ๆ เมื่อเวลาผ่านไปภาระอย่างต่อเนื่องนี้รวมกับความท้าทายในการจัดการโรคเบาหวานของเขาส่งผลกระทบร้ายแรงต่อสุขภาพโดยรวมของเขา

ผลลัพธ์ที่น่าเศร้า: น่าเศร้าที่พ่อตาของฉันเสียชีวิตก่อนที่เราจะสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาเกี่ยวกับหลังคาและสายไฟของทรัพย์สินที่อยู่ใกล้เคียงได้อย่างเต็มที่ แม้ว่าเราจะไม่สามารถพูดได้อย่างแน่นอนว่าการสัมผัสสนามแม่เหล็กที่เพิ่มขึ้นทําให้เขาเสียชีวิตโดยตรง แต่ฉันเชื่อว่ามันมีส่วนทําให้สุขภาพของเขาลดลงอย่างไม่ต้องสงสัยและทําให้อาการเบาหวานของเขารุนแรงขึ้นในช่วงเดือนสุดท้ายของเขา

การพัฒนาล่าสุดและความหวังสําหรับอนาคต: ตั้งแต่พ่อตาของฉันจากไป เราได้ทํางานเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหาเกี่ยวกับสภาพแวดล้อมในบ้านของเรา เพื่อนบ้านได้กรุณาและเร่งรัดตกลงที่จะจ่ายเงินสําหรับการถอดสายเคเบิลที่มีปัญหาซึ่งจะทําในวันนี้ ฉันจะอัปเดตคุณทั้งหมดเกี่ยวกับการลดสนามแม่เหล็กเมื่องานนี้เสร็จสิ้น

คํากระตุ้นการตัดสินใจ: เรื่องราวของพ่อตาของฉันเป็นเครื่องเตือนใจที่ทรงพลังถึงผลกระทบที่มองไม่เห็นที่สิ่งแวดล้อมของเราสามารถมีได้โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับผู้ที่มีภาวะสุขภาพเรื้อรังเช่นโรคเบาหวาน โดยเน้นย้ําถึงความสําคัญของการพิจารณาปัจจัยต่างๆ เช่น สนามแม่เหล็กในสภาพแวดล้อมที่สร้างขึ้นของเรา และความจําเป็นในการใช้แนวทางป้องกันไว้ก่อนเมื่อทําการเปลี่ยนแปลงพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยของเรา

ฉันเชื่อว่าเราต้องการความตระหนักและความเข้าใจมากขึ้นเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบด้านสุขภาพที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากสนามแม่เหล็กโดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งสําหรับผู้ที่อาจมีความเสี่ยงมากขึ้นเนื่องจากสภาวะสุขภาพที่มีอยู่ก่อน เราต้องดําเนินการเชิงรุกเพื่อลดการสัมผัสและสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ

นี่คือจุดที่มุมมองทางชีววิทยาของอาคารซึ่งมุ่งเน้นไปที่การสร้างพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ดีต่อสุขภาพโดยมีความเครียดจากสิ่งแวดล้อมน้อยที่สุดสามารถมีค่าอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อ ด้วยการทําความเข้าใจผลกระทบที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากสภาพแวดล้อมที่สร้างขึ้นต่อสุขภาพของเราเราสามารถตัดสินใจได้อย่างมีข้อมูลและสนับสนุนพื้นที่ที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ

ความหวังของฉันในการแบ่งปันเรื่องราวส่วนตัวนี้คือจะสร้างความตระหนักเกี่ยวกับผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพที่อาจเกิดขึ้นจากปัจจัยด้านสิ่งแวดล้อม เช่น สนามแม่เหล็ก ขอให้ประสบการณ์ของพ่อตาเป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้เราสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่ดีต่อสุขภาพและปลอดภัยยิ่งขึ้นสําหรับทุกคน

หากใครต้องการเรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับสภาพแวดล้อมในบ้านของพวกเขาอาจส่งผลต่อสุขภาพของพวกเขาอย่างไรฉันขอเสนอการประเมินชีววิทยาอาคารที่คุ้มค่า การประเมินเหล่านี้สามารถช่วยระบุปัญหาที่อาจเกิดขึ้นและให้คําแนะนําในการสร้างพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยที่ดีต่อสุขภาพ โปรดอย่าลังเลที่จะติดต่อหากคุณต้องการเรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เราสามารถทํางานร่วมกันเพื่ออนาคตที่บ้านและที่ทํางานของเราได้รับการออกแบบโดยคํานึงถึงสุขภาพและความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีเป็นลําดับความสําคัญสูงสุด มันเป็นอนาคตที่พ่อตาของฉันสมควรได้รับ และเป็นสิ่งที่ฉันจะมุ่งมั่นต่อไปในความทรงจําของเขา เราเป็นหนี้เขาและทุกคนที่อาจได้รับผลกระทบอย่างเงียบ ๆ จากสภาพแวดล้อมของพวกเขาให้ดําเนินการทันที