Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 17

The lead paint acting as a Faraday cage that selectively blocks certain frequencies while amplifying others through resonance is absolutely critical info. I tested homes built in 1920s-1940s and found RF hotspots where you'd least expect them because the metallic content in the walls creates standing wave interference patterns. What's particularly insidious is how lead's high atomic number makes it interact with both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation - it's not just passively reflecting fields, it's actively modulating them based on wall thickness and paint layers. Modern EMF assessments completely miss this unless you're specifically looking for conductivity gradients in building materials. The WHO downgrading lead's carcinogenic classification while ignoring its role as an EM field amplifier perfectly illustrates regulatory capture.

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 12

The calcium mimicry angle is underrated when discussing lead toxicity. Most poeple focus on IQ loss but miss how that molecular similarity creates cascading failures across multipel systems simultaneously. The foil insulation interaction is particularly clever since it reframes an energy efficiency win as a potential health hazard depending on implimentation. I work in older buildings sometimes and this makes me rethink how we aproach renovation projects where multiple material generations overlap.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture