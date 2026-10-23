James Norman Ibbotson Independent researcher · Thailand ORCID: 0009-0007-7439-2384

There were long stretches where I could not eat. The stomach pain, the complete loss of appetite, food sitting in me like a stone and giving nothing back. For years I thought that was just me. It was not. It was Giardia, and it had been in there a very long time.

Why it took hold and would not leave. A healthy, well-fed body fights a parasite off. A run-down one lets it stay. Mine was run down from the inside: I was short on the pancreatic enzymes that break food apart, so what I ate went through half-digested, and I was slowly starved of what was in it. A body that cannot pull the goodness out of its food has its defences down — and that is the open door a parasite like Giardia walks through and settles behind for good.

Then it feeds on you, and the spiral tightens. Giardia coats the gut wall and flattens the microvilli — the tiny fingers that do the actual absorbing — and wrecks the very part that takes in fat. So the fat and the fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — stop getting through, and the bug takes its share before you ever see yours. The more it strips from you, the weaker you get; the weaker you get, the better it does. Round and round. The less you are absorbing, the more it is taking. That spiral is a recognised feature of long-standing Giardia, and it runs for years in the quiet.

It has narrowed me down to almost nothing. It has got me to the point where there is barely anything I can eat. Pork chops go down. Eggs I cannot touch. The very foods that carry the nutrients I am crying out for are the ones my gut now turns away, so I am pushed onto the blandest, plainest things and kept short of exactly what would build me back up. The parasite does more than starve you — it steers what you are willing to eat, and it steers you clean away from the good stuff. That steering runs both ways: the damaged gut is what makes me reject those foods, and rejecting them is what keeps the shortfall going. The injury picks the diet, and the diet feeds the injury.

How I finally worked out what it was. I had more than one parasite in me — a whole mix — and that was the thing that kept it hidden for years: a pile of symptoms all at once, tangled together, impossible to read. The Giardia only showed itself clearly towards the end, once the others had been cleared and it spread into the space they left behind. With the rest of the noise gone, it stood out, and I could finally see it for what it was.

That is the method, and it is a good one: take them away one at a time. I started with ivermectin, then moved to the next, and after each one I watched. Some of the symptoms would lift — and the ones that lifted belonged to the thing I had just cleared. You read the body the way you read a sick plant: a whole tangle of signs at once tells you next to nothing, but take one cause out and watch what settles, and you can deduct your way towards what is actually driving each part. Many symptoms together hide the cause. Pull them apart one by one and the picture comes clear. The signs do overlap, so it is never perfectly clean — but as a way to reason through a mess that no one else would even look at, it works.

How I fought it back — bitters. I could not make the enzymes I was missing, so I went for the next best thing: I fired up the digestive juices I could still make. Bitters do that. The bitter taste itself hits receptors on the tongue and in the gut that switch on saliva, stomach acid, bile flow and what pancreatic juice you have left. Mugwort, hops, and the mead I carried them in — the bitter plants set the whole digestive flow going, so food that would have sat and rotted finally started to break down. Mugwort has the added history of being a wormer in its own right. So the bitters were doing two jobs at once: helping me digest when my own enzymes were short, and going after the bug that put me there.

A straight word on that: bitters wake up your own digestion, and for me that was the difference between eating and not eating. What they do is stir up whatever secretion you have left — they do not rebuild enzyme-making that has genuinely packed in, and they will not clear an established Giardia on their own. If the pancreas is truly short that wants looking at properly, and the bug wants a proper wormer to finish it off. But as a way to get food working through me again, they were the thing that turned it around.

Now think what this does to a child. A child with a parasite nobody looked for goes off their food. They stop eating properly, they live on the blandest things they can keep down, and they are sick and tired and written off as a fussy, difficult kid. Left untested, that runs for years at the very time the body is meant to be growing — and it can bend a whole life out of shape: the eating, the growth, the health, all set wrong by a bug a cheap test would have caught. A gut trained wrong in childhood by a parasite nobody checked for is one of the quietest ways a life gets damaged early, and it is exactly why worming and testing children actually matters.

The point underneath all of it. Nobody ever looked. For years the stomach pain and the not-eating were put down to anything but the obvious, and a single stool test — or the antigen or PCR version — would have shown the Giardia sitting there the whole time. That is the shape of it, the same as in everything else I write: the weak spot sets the opening — here a short supply of enzymes — and the environment decides how far and how long the damage runs, here a parasite digging in and the starving spiral it feeds. A body slowly starved, a parasite growing fat on the difference, and a man told it was all in his head. A cheap, specific test would have broken the whole thing in a week.