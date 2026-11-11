The gut feeling: are the small things inside us listening?

Norman James

11 November 2026

You know the feeling. Your stomach tells you where to go. You eat something you would never normally eat, a bowl of soup you’d usually walk past, and halfway through you realise your body asked for it before your head did.

I’ve followed that feeling for years. It has pulled me towards the right things in my work more times than I can count, and lately I can hear it more clearly than before. So I’ve started asking where it comes from.

The sea squirts

Picture the sea floor covered in sea squirts and tube worms, all rooted in the sand, all swaying left to right with the current. Something comes along that feels wrong. They sense it, and in a blink they shoot back into their tubes.

Now shrink that picture right down, into your gut.

Your gut holds trillions of living things: bacteria, yeasts, and for many people, parasites.

Creatures that small live in a world of tiny vibrations. They feel changes in pressure, chemistry and charge that we never notice.

When something changes around them, they react, and when they react, so do we.

What we already know

This part is real, and it’s in the research:

The gut talks to the brain. It does it along the vagus nerve, a long nerve running from the gut up to the brain. Most of the body’s serotonin, the mood chemical, is made in the gut.

What lives in your gut can steer your cravings. Gut microbes can push what you want to eat. That bowl of soup may not have been your idea.

Parasites can change how their host behaves. This is well documented in animals. The parasite gets what it needs by nudging the animal that carries it.

We share a chemical language with them. The body’s own cannabinoid system, the same one cannabis works on, is old. Animals down to simple worms have versions of it. Gut bacteria and our cannabinoid system affect each other, and some parasitic worms even make cannabinoid-like molecules that calm the host’s immune system so they can stay.

The bit I want tested

Here’s where my own idea comes in.

If the small things in our gut sense the world at their own tiny scale, and we share chemical signals with them, then what they feel could reach us as a gut feeling.

In an electromagnetic field, they could react, speed up, or go quiet. I’ve seen it for myself with mould. Right next to a Wi-Fi router, with the low-frequency field (ELF) and the radio-frequency field (RFR) together, it grew about 600 times faster. Away from that spot the difference was only a few percent. That split explains why the published studies look mixed: it depends on how close you are and which fields are there at the same time.

After years together, they could become part of how we sense the world. The gut feeling would be the colony reporting back.

I can’t measure this from my kitchen. It needs a lab: gut samples, nerve readings and the field switched on and off, all watched over time. But the parts it’s built from are real, and it would be a simple thing to test.

The older nervous system

The gut has a nervous system of its own, often called the second brain: around 500 million nerve cells wrapped through the gut wall, running on their own and talking to the brain along the vagus nerve. It is very old. Simple animals had a gut nervous system long before anything had a spinal cord.

It’s also full of cannabinoid receptors.

I’ve always thought that when people with MS take cannabis, it switches on that older nervous system, the one built before the one we run on now through the spinal cord. With MS the main wiring is damaged: people have lesions on the spinal cord and brain where the coating on the nerves is stripped away, and I think that is where the signal processing breaks down. I think petrochemicals play a part in those lesions, and studies have linked heavy exposure to petrochemical solvents with a higher risk of MS. With the main wiring scarred, the older system may be what carries some of the load. A cannabis-based spray is already a licensed medicine for MS muscle stiffness in the UK and other countries, so the link to MS is real. What I’d like tested is the route: whether the relief comes through that older, gut-side nervous system.

A mad question for you

Here’s one I’ve wondered about for years. Take someone who takes in a lot of cannabinoids. Their own cannabinoid system is turned right up, and so, maybe, is the chatter with the small things in their gut. Would that person feel electromagnetic fields more strongly? Could cannabinoids work like a volume knob on a built-in EMF detector?

If you’ve noticed anything like this in yourself, or you know of research on it, tell me in the comments.

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