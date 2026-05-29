Norman James

Norman James

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Carolyn Jane Ellis's avatar
Carolyn Jane Ellis
May 31

A very well reviewed article on testing substances starting out artemisia which is properly honest.

I loved my Pernod when a teenager but didn't drink too much of it!

The Italian holidays I've taken, has got me drinking bitters after food

I hope my de-worming can continue in this pleasant way

Thank you, I enjoy your articles and the honey beer sounds delicious

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Sol Hijau's avatar
Sol Hijau
May 30

I miss my Pernod.

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