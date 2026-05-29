The Green Fairy On Trial: Why Absinthe Was Banned, and Why Wormwood Still Deserves Respect

I have been brewing and drinking a mugwort, hops and honey beer for a long time. Years. It never gave me any trouble. Then recently it turned on me — stalled stomach, bloating, couldn’t keep it down. Same brew I’d always made. The difference wasn’t the recipe. The difference was me, and a mistake I’d made. More on that at the end.

Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris) is wormwood’s wild cousin — same family, same bitter thujone running through it, just milder. So when my own brew turned on me it sent me back to the plant, and to the strange story of how the most famous member of that family — wormwood, in absinthe — got dragged through the courts and banned across half the world.

The drink that drove a continent mad — supposedly

By the late 1800s absinthe was everywhere in France. The green fairy, la fée verte. Painters drank it, poets drank it, the working man drank it because by then it was cheap. At its peak the French were getting through tens of millions of litres a year.

And then it got a reputation. “Absinthism” — a supposed disease all of its own. Madness, hallucinations, convulsions, moral collapse. The wine industry, watching absinthe eat its market after the phylloxera blight wrecked the vineyards, was more than happy to push the story along.

The thing that lit the fuse was a Swiss labourer called Jean Lanfray. In 1905 he killed his pregnant wife and two daughters. He had drunk absinthe that day — he had also drunk wine, brandy, crème de menthe, more wine, coffee with brandy, and was by every account a heavy drinker who put away litres a day. But it was the two glasses of absinthe that got the headlines. The trial became a referendum on the drink, not the man.

The bans came fast after that. Belgium got there first — the first European nation to outlaw it, in 1906. Switzerland banned it by referendum in 1908, the prohibition coming into force by 1910. The Netherlands followed in 1909, the United States in 1912. France itself held out until 1915, with the war giving the temperance movement its final push — a sober army was a fighting army. A whole category of drink wiped off the map, blamed for a wave of insanity.

The plant took the fall

Here’s where it gets interesting, because the science came in long after the verdict.

The compound everyone blamed was thujone — the active constituent in wormwood (Artemisia absinthium), and in its milder cousin mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris). Thujone was painted as a hallucinogen, a convulsant, a poison hiding in every glass.

And the convulsant reputation had a specific author. Valentin Magnan, one of France’s leading psychiatrists, took pure wormwood oil — essentially concentrated thujone — and dosed animals with it. They convulsed. Plain alcohol, he showed, only made them drunk; the wormwood oil produced seizures. From that he argued absinthe caused a disease all its own, “absinthism,” distinct from and worse than ordinary drunkenness. The lab result was real enough. The dishonesty was in the leap: a massive dose of neat essential oil forced into an animal is nothing like the trace of thujone in a diluted glass of spirit. Magnan had produced a genuine effect at an absurd dose and then extrapolated it onto every café table in France. That jump — from “this happens at enormous doses” to “this is what your drink is doing to you” — is the whole engine of the scare.

When researchers finally got hold of pre-ban bottles and tested them properly, the thujone levels were far lower than the panic had claimed. Nowhere near enough to cause the seizures and madness pinned on it. What had actually been poisoning people was simpler and more boring: the alcohol. Vintage absinthe ran at fifty, sixty, seventy percent. Drink that daily, by the litre, and you don’t need a mystery toxin to lose your mind and your liver — you’ve got alcoholism, plain and hard.

And on top of that, cheap absinthe was adulterated. Copper salts and indigo to fake the green colour, antimony to make it louch up cloudy, all sorts of metal poisoning sold as the green fairy’s magic. The “absinthism” was alcohol and adulterants wearing a costume.

So thujone took the fall for a crime that was mostly committed by ethanol and bad chemistry. Absinthe was relegalised across Europe and the US in the 1990s and 2000s once that became clear, with legal thujone limits attached.

But don’t let wormwood off the hook either

This is the part the rehabilitation story tends to skip, and the part that matters if you actually use the plant.

Thujone being a scapegoat for absinthe does not make it harmless. It is a real drug with a real mechanism. Thujone blocks the GABA-A receptor — the same brake your nervous system uses to stay calm and stop firing. Block enough of it and you lower the seizure threshold. At high doses thujone causes exactly what the old stories claimed: convulsions, vomiting, kidney damage. The panic exaggerated the dose, but it didn’t invent the effect.

Which means wormwood interacts with medicines, and some of those interactions are not gentle:

Anticonvulsants. If thujone lowers the seizure threshold, it works directly against epilepsy drugs. Anyone on seizure medication has no business loading up on wormwood.

Sedatives and anything acting on GABA. Wormwood pulls in the opposite direction to benzodiazepines, barbiturates and the like. It muddies whatever those drugs are trying to do.

Liver-processed drugs. Wormwood is worked through the liver, and in quantity it stresses it. Stack it with other things the liver has to clear — alcohol, and especially the benzimidazole dewormers like albendazole and fenbendazole — and you’re asking one organ to handle several heavy jobs at once. That’s how you get drug-induced liver injury rather than the clean result you wanted.

Alcohol. The obvious one, and the one I walked into. Alcohol is the solvent that pulls thujone out of the plant, and it’s a stressor in its own right. A wormwood drink delivers both at once.

Pregnancy. Wormwood and mugwort are emmenagogues — they stimulate the uterus. They have no place near a pregnancy, full stop.

None of this is exotic. It’s the basic pharmacology of a bitter, thujone-bearing plant. The mistake history made was blaming thujone for everything. The mistake people make now is assuming that because the absinthe scare was overblown, the plant is a free pass. It isn’t.

What absinthe may have been doing on the side

Here’s the part that interests me most, and it’s hiding in the name. Wormwood. The herb is called that because for thousands of years it was the go-to remedy for expelling intestinal worms. The German folk name wermut is often traced to the same root — werm, worm — though linguists argue over how literal that link really is. The use, though, isn’t in doubt. The Ebers Papyrus, one of the oldest medical texts we have, prescribes an Artemisia for gut parasites around 1550 BCE. Dioscorides recommended it. Culpeper recommended it. European folk medicine treated it as the default herb for anything living in your gut, right up until pharmaceutical dewormers arrived in the 20th century.

And it isn’t just folklore. Laboratory and veterinary studies confirm wormwood has real antiparasitic activity — against worms like Trichinella, Ascaris and Haemonchus, and against protozoa too. Its cousin Artemisia annua gave us artemisinin, the antimalarial that won Tu Youyou the Nobel Prize in 2015. The whole genus carries genuine anti-parasite chemistry. The bitter compounds and volatile oils reduce the viability and movement of the parasites.

A word for regular readers before anyone reaches for the keyboard. Yes, I’m using the standard “SARS-CoV-2” language here, because that’s the language the studies I’m citing are written in. My own position on what a “virus” actually is — three years of looking, and why I don’t think the textbook model holds together — is set out in full in What Is a Virus? Three Years Looking and Nobody Agrees. Read that before you tell me what I do or don’t believe. None of it changes the point being made here about Artemisia, or about the gap between a result in a dish and a cure in a person.

That same genus surfaced again in 2020. When COVID hit and labs scrambled to repurpose anything with antiviral promise, Artemisia annua extracts and the artemisinin drug derivatives were put up against SARS-CoV-2 in cell culture — and they did inhibit it in the cultures, the whole-plant extracts often outperforming the purified compound. Madagascar went as far as promoting an Artemisia tonic nationally. But this is exactly where honesty has to beat a good headline: activity in a dish is not a cure in a person. No solid clinical trial ever showed it treats COVID in humans, and the wider basket of repurposed candidates it sat among — including the antiparasitic ivermectin — failed to hold up once they were properly tested. The lab signal was real. The cure was not. It’s the same lesson the worms taught me: a plant can carry genuine chemistry and still not be the answer you wanted it to be.

There’s one more modern thread, and it’s worth setting out carefully because it’s the easiest one in this whole piece to get wrong. The same chemistry has been studied against radiation. Artemisinin and its derivatives are real antioxidants, and in lab and animal work they cut both ways: dihydroartemisinin reduced radiation-induced lung injury in mice, while artemisinin and artesunate act as radiosensitisers in cancer — making tumour cells more vulnerable to a radiotherapy beam. Protective to healthy tissue, sharpening to the tumour. A genuine dual effect, though still preclinical, in cells and animals rather than proven in people.

But the word “radiation” is doing two jobs there, and it’s worth being precise about both rather than letting one stand in for the other. Those studies are about ionising radiation — X-rays, gamma, the radiotherapy machine — which damages cells by tearing atoms apart directly. ELF and radiofrequency are non-ionising: they don’t carry the energy to ionise anything. For decades that single fact was used to wave the whole question away — no ionisation, no harm, end of discussion. That is the lazy move, and it’s wrong. The damage from non-ionising fields is proposed to run by a different road entirely: oxidative stress. A large body of work — including reviews covering well over a hundred studies — finds that low-intensity RF and ELF fields, at non-thermal levels, drive overproduction of reactive oxygen species, disturb the cell’s calcium handling and stress the mitochondria. Both the RF and the ELF kind sit in the IARC’s “possibly carcinogenic” bracket. The firm link to specific diseases is still argued over, but the oxidative-stress mechanism itself is one of the better-supported findings in the field.

And that is exactly why I won’t dismiss the wormwood angle the way I first reached to. Here’s the honest shape of it. Ionising radiation and non-ionising EMF arrive at the cell through completely different doors — but they’re proposed to end up in the same room: oxidative stress, reactive oxygen species, a cell under redox strain. Artemisinin is an antioxidant. So the bridge to the electromagnetic environment isn’t the radiotherapy studies — those genuinely don’t carry over, and I’m not going to borrow them. The bridge is the oxidative-stress pathway that both kinds of exposure are thought to converge on. That gives a wormwood-and-EMF idea a real mechanism to stand on rather than a smuggled one. What it doesn’t yet have is the direct evidence — I’m not aware of clean studies showing wormwood or artemisinin actually protects living tissue against EMF-driven oxidative stress specifically. So it sits where an honest hypothesis sits: mechanistically grounded, worth testing, and a long way from either a dismissal or a proven shield.

And wormwood is only one entry in a much longer list. Reach across cultures and you find the same instinct dressed in different plants. Thais eat papaya seeds, neem and bitter gourd. Elsewhere it’s pumpkin seeds, garlic, pomegranate bark, clove. Even tobacco belongs on the list — nicotine is genuinely anthelmintic, and levamisole, still used as a dewormer in veterinary medicine, works by hitting the very same nicotinic receptors in the worm that nicotine does. The clean way to get that effect is the refined drug, not smoke — burning a leaf hands you a great deal more than the single compound you were after. But the thread running through the whole list is the same — bitterness and a measure of toxicity, aimed squarely at the things that live in the gut.

That pattern probably isn’t coincidence, and it may not even be culture. Animals do it too: chimpanzees chewing the intensely bitter pith of Vernonia when they’re carrying a parasite load, swallowing the juice for its chemistry — a behaviour studied under the name zoopharmacognosy. The idea that our own pull toward bitter foods is partly an ancient defence against what lives inside us is taken seriously in evolutionary medicine. We may have been working it out by instinct long before anyone wrote the word “worm.” Then modern diets sanded the bitterness out of nearly everything we eat, and the old habit went with it — not through any plot, just through processing, sugar and convenience winning out.

So put that next to the 19th-century reality. Sanitation was poor, food was often raw or undercooked, and parasite burdens were high — worms were a normal part of life in a way they aren’t in a modern Western gut. A population sitting in cafés drinking a bitter wormwood spirit every day may well have been getting a low-grade deworming as an unintended side effect of the habit. Bitters were taken as digestive tonics precisely because people felt better on them. Some of that “feeling better” could have been a quieter gut.

But I’ll leave it there, honestly, because that’s where the evidence stops. The antiparasitic action is real — settled science, not folklore. Whether the daily absinthe habit gave 19th-century drinkers a deworming that actually mattered is a reasonable guess given what the plant does, but it’s a guess. The plant clears worms in a dish and in a sheep. What it did for a café full of absintheurs is a question the record doesn’t answer, and I’m not going to dress a hunch up as more than that.

What changed for me

So back to my beer. Same mugwort, same weights, years of it sitting fine. Then it started making me sick every single time.

The hard part wasn’t being sick — it was working out why. It stalled my stomach completely; everything just sat there, no digestion, the way it had once or twice before that I’d shrugged off. So I knew I was chasing something real. But what? You run the suspects one at a time. Was it the alcohol? Something I’d eaten? A clash between things I’d taken? That last one is the easiest to miss, because interactions are so common and so easy to overlook — and they take time to pin down, because the cause and the effect can sit hours apart.

The recipe hadn’t changed — I had. I’d run two deworming rounds, fenbendazole then albendazole, spaced a week apart, one after the other — never on top of each other. The thing I actually missed was simpler and closer to home. I’d taken wormwood that same morning, forgotten I had, and then drunk my mugwort beer in the evening. Mugwort and wormwood are the same family carrying the same compound — so I’d doubled my thujone in a single day without realising. Two natural sources of one drug, stacked by accident. That’s the interaction that got me, not some exotic clash with the tablets. People treat herbs as if they sit outside the rules that apply to medicines, but a plant drug interacts with itself and with everything else just the same. The mugwort that had been a friend for years tipped a body already busy clearing the lot over the edge, and my stomach stalled and threw it all back at me.

That’s not the mugwort being evil. That’s the plant being exactly what it is — a real drug — meeting a body that was already carrying too much, and saying no.

There’s a second thread worth naming, because it’s easy to forget when you brew your own. Mugwort isn’t standardised the way a tablet is. Its thujone and bitter-oil content swing with the season, the soil and when it was cut — the same weight of herb off a stronger crop is simply a bigger dose. This batch may have carried more than the ones before it and I’d never have known by looking. That’s the trap with home brewing: you measure grams, but grams aren’t the dose. The plant decides the dose, and the plant changes.

The lesson isn’t that wormwood is poison or that absinthe was rightly banned. The history says the opposite — the plant was scapegoated for what alcohol and adulterants were doing. The lesson is that a thing can be fine for years and still turn on you the day you change the conditions around it. Same brew, different body, different answer.

And here’s the part I don’t always like saying out loud, but it’s true. These herbs are for balance. They’re for keeping things in check, the slow background work, the gentle nudge. When something tips fully out of control — a real infection, the kind that won’t back down on its own — balance won’t save you. You don’t clear bad tonsillitis with a bitter tonic; at that point you need antibiotics, and you take them. Pharmaceutical medicine has its place, and that place is exactly where the herbs run out of road. Wormwood and the dewormers aren’t rivals. They’re tools for different jobs — one for maintenance, one for the emergency. The mistake, in either direction, is using one as if it were the other.

But don’t mistake “it has its place” for “it’s safe.” The harm side of medicine’s ledger is real and badly under-counted, and it comes in two shapes that often get muddled into one. The first is error — outright mistakes. How big that is gets argued hard: a much-cited 2016 paper extrapolated to around 250,000 deaths a year, which would put medical error third behind only heart disease and cancer, while careful British and Norwegian hospital reviews put genuinely preventable deaths far lower, nearer the tens of thousands. That high figure is contested precisely because it leaned on extrapolation rather than hard counting. The second shape is separate, and to me more unsettling: harm from drugs prescribed entirely correctly, working exactly as intended — adverse drug reactions. That rests on its own body of evidence, the classic estimates putting fatal reactions in properly-prescribed patients at over a hundred thousand a year in the US and ranking them among the leading causes of death. It isn’t mainly the mistakes doing the damage — it’s the medicine behaving as designed. And drug interactions sit right in the heart of that second category: the same blind spot that caught me with two plants, only with a longer list and higher stakes.

Then there’s the addiction the system manufactured by the book. The opioid era is the case nobody can wave away: drugs prescribed to the letter that hooked millions and seeded an overdose crisis still killing around 70,000 Americans a year — down from a peak near 110,000, with wider access to the antidote naloxone credited for much of the recent fall, and opioids still the largest share. The most addictive, most lethal compounds in most people’s lives didn’t come off a plant or out of a homebrew — they came on a prescription pad. None of which is an argument against medicine when you need it. It’s the same argument I’ve been making the whole way through: every real drug carries a real price, the bottle in the pharmacy no less than the leaf in the garden, and “a professional handed it to me” was never the same thing as “this can’t hurt me.”

Your body keeps the only honest ledger. It doesn’t care what worked last year or what the recipe says. When it starts refusing something it used to take, that’s not a glitch to push through — that’s the information. I drank through the first warning. I won’t drink through the second.

But you can only read that ledger if the room is quiet enough to hear it. That’s the other half of it for me, and the reason I run the electric diet — trip switches off at night, hardwired, grounded, the electrical noise pulled right down. Not as a cure for anything. As a way to clear the static. When the environment stops shouting, the body — gut, bacteria and all — can finally get a word in, and you get a clean signal to read. That’s how you triangulate what’s actually happening to you: not by guessing louder, but by lowering everything else until the one thing that matters comes through.

Listen to your body. It was telling the truth before the courts, the wine lobby and the chemists ever caught up. It’s telling you the truth now.

Addition!

Step back from absinthe, though, and a bigger pattern is hard to miss: the bitter bottle behind the bar started life in the apothecary. Vermouth was a wormwood tonic — its name is wermut. Gin began as genever, a juniper medicine. Tonic water was a way to swallow quinine against malaria. The amari and the digestifs were remedies for a sour gut, and bitters were sold, flatly, as cures. The alcohol was never the point — it was the solvent and the preservative, the thing that pulled the actives out of the herb and held them. These were working medicines that happened to be pleasant, and nobody had to be told to take them: the bitterness did the recruiting, the same pull that has people the world over reaching for something sharp and resinous without quite knowing why.