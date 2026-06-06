The Greasy Film: What Your Bile Is Telling You

TL;DR. That greasy film on the water is fat you ate and didn’t absorb — so you’re losing it, not gaining it. It happens when bile can’t break the fat down, usually from sluggish or blocked bile (stones, a stirred-up fluke, fatty liver, alcohol, no gallbladder, an underactive thyroid) — but sometimes the bile’s fine and the problem is the gut lining (coeliac), the bacteria (SIBO), the pancreas, or the far end of the small intestine. The bloating and wind are that undigested fat irritating and flooding your colon. Sugar is the real liver-loader, not the fat. What helps: drop the alcohol, eat low-fat but regular, TUDCA for the bile (ox bile or enzymes if it’s the gallbladder-out or the pancreas), and rest — the liver repairs fast once you stop loading it. Get bloods (ALT, AST, ALP, GGT, bilirubin) and a scan if you get dark urine with pale stool, itching, or any yellowing of the eyes — and if you’re in Isaan, clear flukes properly with praziquantel and stop eating raw fish, because chronic flukes drive bile-duct cancer.

There’s a thing that happens that almost nobody connects up properly, and I’ve been living it the last week or so, so let me lay it out plainly.

You go to the toilet and there’s a film of fat sitting on the water. Pale, greasy, sometimes the stool floats, and it stinks far worse than it has any right to. Your gut feels bloated and tight, you’ve got trapped wind, and your belly looks swollen. Most people would assume they’re eating too much fat and getting fat off it.

It’s the opposite. That film is fat you ate and didn’t absorb. It went straight through you and out. You lost it.

Why you lose fat instead of storing it

Here’s the bit that catches people out. To absorb fat, your body has to break it down first. That job is done by bile — the green fluid your liver makes and your gallbladder squirts out when fat hits your gut. Bile emulsifies the fat, breaks it into pieces small enough to cross the gut wall and get into your blood, where your body then decides whether to burn it or store it.

No bile getting through, no emulsifying. Bile breaks the fat into tiny droplets so your pancreatic enzymes can do the actual chemical breakdown — so without bile, the enzymes can’t get at it and the fat just slides past the whole system and comes out as that film.

So you can’t get fat off fat you never absorbed. Storage only happens to fat that made it through the gut wall in the first place. The greasy stuff on the water never got the chance — it’s gone, calories and all. That’s why proper fat malabsorption makes people thinner, not heavier, and over time leaves them short on the fat-soluble vitamins — A, D, E and K — because those ride in on the back of fat. No fat absorbed, no vitamins absorbed with it.

That vitamin K shortfall is worth knowing about, because it shows up where you can see it: K is what your blood needs to clot. Run low on it and you bruise easily, cuts are slow to stop, you might get nosebleeds. Most people never connect easy bruising to fat in the stool — but if both are happening, that’s your fat-soluble vitamins running down, and it’s a sign the malabsorption has been going on a while.

There’s a second, quieter loss that rides along with this: vitamin D and calcium. The unabsorbed fatty acids drifting down through your gut bind to calcium and turn it into a kind of soap — the proper word is saponification — and that calcium then leaves in the stool instead of getting absorbed. So the same problem drains your vitamin D (another fat-soluble one) and strips your calcium at the same time. Over the long run that’s a quiet hit to your bones, and it shows up as muscle cramps — worth knowing, because almost nobody connects a greasy stool to a cramping calf or a thinning bone.

Where the bloat actually comes from

I had it in my head that the fat was somehow swelling the gut from the inside. It isn’t, and the real mechanism is more interesting.

When that undigested fat carries on down into your colon, three things happen at once:

Your gut bacteria get to work on it, and that drives gas and bloating. (Strictly, it’s carbohydrate that bacteria ferment into gas — fat reaching the colon does its damage more by being turned into irritant fatty acids and by pulling water in — but the bloated, windy result is the same.) That’s your trapped wind right there.

The fat and the bile salts that come down with it pull water into the bowel. That’s your loose, watery stool.

And those same bile salts are harsh on the gut lining — they irritate and inflame it. That’s the cramping and the swollen, tight feeling.

Gas, water, irritation. Three symptoms, one cause: fat that should have been absorbed up high in the small intestine instead ending up where it doesn’t belong. Sort the bile out and all three settle, because less fat reaches the colon to gas you up, flood and irritate.

The part people get backwards about sugar

Here’s where it gets useful. Your fat absorption can be shot, but your sugar and carbohydrate absorption is fine — they don’t need bile, they go in regardless. Protein too.

So while you’re losing fat out the back end, the sugar’s still going straight in. And sugar is the thing that actually loads your liver and drives fat storage — the fructose half gets processed by the liver and turned into fat there. That’s the fatty-liver pathway.

Read that again, because it flips the usual thinking. The fat you can’t digest is leaving you. The sugar you can digest is the thing quietly feeding your liver. If your bile is struggling and you reach for a sugary drink thinking you need the energy, you’re handing your liver the one thing it least wants while the fat you’re worried about is already on its way out.

And it’s worse than just “feeding” the liver — there’s a knock-on worth knowing. When bile flow is already sluggish, the liver is struggling to clear out the cholesterol and fat sitting in it. Dump a load of fructose in at that exact moment and you flip a master switch in the liver — a sugar-sensing one called ChREBP — that tells it to stop using the sugar for energy and start building brand-new fat on the spot, at several times the normal rate. So a sugary drink while your bile is already struggling adds to a fatty liver, and a fatty liver moves bile more sluggishly — the two problems lean on each other and pull in the same wrong direction, rather than spinning a tight self-feeding cycle. That’s the real reason to keep sugar down while you’re recovering: not the calories, but the fact that it leans on the liver and the bile at the same time.

And here’s the part that really stings, nutritionally. The fat you’re losing out the bottom is the good fat — it’s what carries the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) and the essential fatty acids your body can’t make for itself. The fat your liver builds out of sugar carries none of that. It’s empty fat — no vitamins riding in on it, none of the essential fats. So you lose the nourishing fat down the toilet and the body’s reaching for sugar to make a stripped-down replacement that feeds you nothing. A bad trade twice over: you’re poorer for the fat that left, and no better off for the fat that took its place.

One more thing on the fatty liver, so you don’t pin it all on sugar. The liver also needs choline to build the little transport boats — VLDL — it uses to ship fat back out of itself. Run short on choline and the fat backs up inside the liver cells no matter how clean you’re eating. The catch is that choline comes mostly from eggs, meat and seafood, so if you go ultra-low-fat and cut animal protein hard at the same time to “rest” the system, you can starve the liver of the very thing it needs to clear its own fat. Low-fat, yes; stripped of choline, no. Keep some eggs and decent protein in.

Why drinking makes it worse

A quick word on alcohol, because I had the mechanism backwards at first and it’s worth getting right. Alcohol doesn’t help you digest fat — it can’t do bile’s job of emulsifying it, no matter how much of a solvent it feels like in the glass. What it actually does, when your fat digestion is already struggling, is make every part of the gut side worse:

It irritates the gut lining directly — alcohol is an irritant in its own right, so it stacks on top of the irritation the unabsorbed fat and bile salts are already causing.

It feeds the gas. Most drinks — mead, beer, anything fermented or sweet — carry sugars and carbohydrate, and carbohydrate is exactly what your gut bacteria turn into gas. So you’re pouring in the fuel that makes the bloating and wind worse.

It deepens the malabsorption itself, by stressing the bile flow and the pancreatic enzymes — so even more fat slips through undigested to cause trouble lower down.

And it pulls water into the gut, adding to the loose stool.

So a drink during a bile or fat problem doesn’t lubricate anything — it irritates the lining, gasses you up, and worsens the very malabsorption underneath. That’s why it feels like one drink tips the whole thing over. It does.

What slows the bile in the first place

Bile not flowing has a name — cholestasis — and it’s far more common than people realise. It’s not just one exotic cause. The usual suspects:

Gallstones, sitting in the gallbladder or, worse, lodged in the duct.

Sluggish bile or sludge — flow that’s gone thick and slow without a full blockage.

Fatty liver, which is enormously common now and comes from diet, alcohol and the metabolic mess most modern food creates.

Alcohol, which the liver has to process itself, piling work onto an organ already trying to move bile.

Certain drugs — and this is worth naming properly rather than leaving vague, because people are on them without knowing the link. Oestrogen is the big one: the contraceptive pill and HRT both push gallstone risk up hard, because oestrogen raises the cholesterol saturation of your bile. A few others matter too (some cholesterol drugs, octreotide, the antibiotic ceftriaxone). If your film started after a new prescription, check the bottle.

Parasites — worth knowing if you live where I do. Liver flukes live in the bile ducts and are endemic across this part of Thailand. They’ll grumble away for years and then, if something stirs them up, partly block the flow.

Rapid weight loss, fasting and skipped meals. This one catches people who think they’re being healthy. Crash diets, long fasts, or just going hours and hours without eating mean the gallbladder never gets the signal to contract — so the bile sits, concentrates, and crystallises into stones. Rapid weight loss is one of the strongest gallstone triggers there is. It’s the same trap as eating ultra-low-fat, reached by a different door: a gallbladder that isn’t being made to empty. And if you do both at once — fasting hard and eating ultra-low-fat — you stack the two, and the stone risk climbs faster than either one on its own.

Gallbladder already removed. A huge one, because so many people have had theirs out and don’t connect it. With no gallbladder, bile just dribbles continuously instead of being stored and squirted on demand when fat arrives. A small meal’s fine, but a big fatty one overwhelms the trickle — there isn’t a reservoir to dump — so the fat outruns the bile and you get the film plus bile-acid diarrhoea. That alone can produce the whole “fine for years, then one big fatty meal and suddenly” pattern.

An underactive thyroid. Underrated and easy to miss. Low thyroid slows the gallbladder’s emptying and thickens the bile — sluggish flow with no stone and no parasite behind it. If your fat film comes with the rest of the hypothyroid picture (cold, tired, dry, slow), that’s worth following up.

In my own case it was probably several of those stacked together, which is usually how it goes. Rarely one clean cause.

When it’s not the bile at all

Here’s something important the bile focus can hide: you can get the exact same greasy film with perfect bile, because fat absorption needs more than just bile. If the bile’s fine and you’re still seeing it, look here:

The gut lining itself — coeliac disease. If gluten has damaged the lining of your small intestine, it can’t absorb fat no matter how good your bile is. Same film, same bloat, completely different cause — and it’s missed constantly. Someone with normal bile can chase their gallbladder for years when the real problem is coeliac. If yours doesn’t fit a bile picture, this is worth ruling out with a simple blood test.

The bacteria — SIBO. If bacteria have overgrown up in the small intestine where they shouldn’t be, they deconjugate the bile salts — strip the working ends off them — before the bile can do its job, so the salts can’t form the micelles that ferry fat across the gut wall. So fat absorption fails even with a healthy liver and gallbladder. And it makes the bloating worse than fermentation alone would: those deconjugated bile salts are harsh and poorly reabsorbed up high, so they spill down into the colon alongside the undigested fat, where they irritate and inflame the lining and drive a watery, bile-acid diarrhoea. The colon distends and traps the gas that the carbohydrate fermentation is already making — which is why SIBO bloating can feel so out of proportion. SIBO ties straight into the bloating and wind, then, and it’s its own rabbit hole worth knowing about.

The pancreas. As above — bile emulsifies, but pancreatic enzymes do the actual breakdown. Under-produce those and you get the identical film, usually with more central pain boring through to the back.

The far end of the small intestine — bile-acid malabsorption. If the tail end of your small bowel (the terminal ileum) is damaged or inflamed, as in Crohn’s, it can’t reabsorb bile salts for reuse. They spill into the colon, where they trigger urgent, watery diarrhoea. Different mechanism again, same neighbourhood.

The point: a fat film means “fat isn’t being absorbed,” and bile is only the most common reason. If you’ve done everything for the bile and it won’t shift, widen the net — the gut lining, the bacteria, the pancreas, the ileum. Don’t get tunnel vision on the gallbladder.

Here’s a quick way to tell the look-alikes apart, because they throw the same film but the clues around them differ:

Cholestasis (sluggish bile) — fat isn’t emulsified up high, so it slips to the colon whole. Tell: sharp right-side rib pain after fatty food, skin itching, pale stools.

Pancreatic insufficiency — the fat is emulsified, but there are no enzymes to break it down. Tell: deep, central upper-belly pain boring straight through to the back; and the stool itself tends to be massive, frothy and visibly oily — an actual oil slick on the water — where biliary stools run more pale, clay-like and pasty.

SIBO — bacteria deconjugate the bile salts (strip the working ends off them) too high up, so the salts can’t form the microscopic packages (micelles) that carry fat across the gut wall. Tell: heavy bloating and gas soon after eating carbs (within 30–60 minutes).

Coeliac — the gut-wall villi are flattened, so nothing absorbs across the wall. Tell: triggered by gluten; fatigue, mouth ulcers, iron-deficiency anaemia.

Bile-acid malabsorption — the terminal ileum can’t reclaim bile, so it dumps into the colon. Tell: urgent, watery “acid” diarrhoea, often early morning or after meals.

Why it can start out of nowhere

Here’s the part that threw me. I’d never seen the fat film before in my life, and then it just started. If your fat digestion was fine for years and suddenly isn’t, that tells you something changed — and it narrows down what to look at. These are the things that flip it on:

A stone shifting position. A gallstone can sit quietly in the gallbladder for years doing nothing to your bile flow — then it moves and lodges in or near the duct, and the moment it does, flow drops and fat stops absorbing. Stones don’t cause a fat film until one actually obstructs. So a stone that recently moved switches the film on overnight. This fits the “fine for years, then suddenly” pattern perfectly.

A dewormer stirring up parasites. If you’ve got flukes or worms sitting in the bile ducts and you take something that agitates them — even a single dose of the wrong drug, which irritates without clearing — they can inflame, move and partly block the flow. That’s what I think happened to me: a single albendazole dose annoys the flukes rather than clearing them — albendazole only has some effect on Opisthorchis over a proper seven-day course — and that week-long course is hard on the liver, the sort of thing that pushes your liver enzymes up, which is the last thing you want when the liver’s already struggling. One dose mostly just stirs them up. Praziquantel is the drug that actually does the job — and it does it in a single day, without hammering the liver the way a week of albendazole can. Stirred up, not cleared — and the bile flow dropped right after.

A jump in how much fat you’re eating. If your fat intake suddenly rises while your bile is already marginal, you’ll start seeing films you never saw before — the system was just about coping until the load went past what the reduced bile could handle.

A run of alcohol. The liver processes alcohol itself, so a heavier stretch can tip already-sluggish bile over the edge from coping to not coping.

The pancreas, not the bile. Worth knowing for honesty: fat digestion needs two things — bile to emulsify the fat and pancreatic enzymes to break it down. If the pancreas suddenly under-produces those enzymes, you get the identical fat film. Pancreatic causes usually come with more central upper-belly pain boring through to the back. Different organ, same film.

A new drug or supplement. Some compounds reduce bile flow or block fat absorption directly. If the film started recently, scan back over what you started or increased in the weeks before.

The two that produce the cleanest “fine for years, then suddenly films” pattern are a shifted stone and stirred-up flukes — which is exactly why they sit at the top of the list when it appears out of nowhere. And telling them apart matters: irritated flukes you clear properly with praziquantel and they stay gone; a shifted stone won’t clear with deworming and keeps coming back. The way you find out is what happens after you treat the flukes — if the films return, that’s pointing at a stone, and that’s when the scan earns its trip.

What actually helps

Get the bile moving and get the load off the liver. In practice that meant, for me:

Drop everything the liver has to process — alcohol first and hardest, then any supplement or drug it doesn’t strictly need. The single most powerful thing you can do for a struggling liver is give it less to do, not more.

Eat low fat while the bile recovers. Not no fat — low. There’s no point loading fat you can’t break down; it just feeds the film and the bloat. But low, not zero, and eat regularly — don’t skip meals or fast hard, because a gallbladder that never empties breeds stones (see above). Small, regular, low-fat meals keep it ticking over without overwhelming it.

Keep the sugar modest, for the reason above.

One safety warning before any of the bile-movers below. If you’re actively in the dark-urine-and-pale-stool pairing — the sign of a duct that may be fully blocked, usually by a wedged stone — do not reach for TUDCA, ox bile, coffee or bitters to try to force things through. If the path is genuinely blocked, pushing bile harder against it can spike the pressure behind the blockage and trigger severe pain (biliary colic) or even acute pancreatitis. Get the blockage ruled out with a scan first. The bile-movers are for sluggish, open bile — not for forcing a closed door. The same caution applies even when your stool colour is still normal: if you’re getting sharp, squeezing right-side rib pain after meals, that’s a gallbladder attack, and forcing an inflamed, stone-filled gallbladder to clamp down hard can shove a stone somewhere worse. Wait until the acute pain has settled and you’re in a quiet, sluggish-flow phase before you start any of these.

TUDCA — this one’s worth knowing about. It’s a bile acid you can buy as a supplement, and its prescription twin, UDCA, is a real drug used for exactly this — sluggish, thickened bile. It improves flow, shifts your bile toward the gentle protective acids, and protects the liver cells and ducts while everything settles. Part of why it works is that it’s more hydrophilic — more water-loving — than the harsher acids your own body makes, so it doesn’t precipitate out, it dilutes the aggressive ones, and it keeps the bile stable and moving rather than sludging. One honest limit: it helps sluggish bile, but it won’t shift a stone that’s mechanically jammed in the duct — that needs clearing, not thinning. Of all the things I tried, this is the one with genuine medicine behind it rather than wishful thinking.

Ox bile, if you’ve had your gallbladder out. This is the obvious one for anyone with no gallbladder and no reservoir of bile to dump on a meal. Ox bile is actual bile salts you take with fatty food — where TUDCA improves the bile you make, ox bile tops up what isn’t there. Take it with meals that have fat in them.

Pancreatic enzymes, if it’s the pancreas. If your problem is the enzyme side rather than the bile (the deep central pain boring to the back), bile support won’t touch it — what you need is enzyme replacement, lipase, taken with meals. Creon is the prescription version; there are over-the-counter digestive enzyme blends too. It’s the direct parallel to TUDCA, just for the other half of the system. The usual reasons the pancreas falls behind, for what it’s worth, are the same two culprits again — chronic alcohol and gallstones.

Repair the lining, if it’s been stripped. If coeliac, alcohol or years of irritation have damaged the gut wall itself, then propping up fat absorption means rebuilding that wall. Bone broth helps — the glycine, proline and gelatin in it are genuinely soothing — but the real workhorse is L-glutamine, the amino acid your gut-wall cells burn as their fuel. Add zinc (zinc carnosine is the form used specifically for the lining), vitamin A and vitamin D, and — the step everyone skips — take away what’s stripping it in the first place: gluten if you react to it, alcohol, anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen. You can’t rebuild a wall while you’re still knocking bricks out of it. Once it’s calmer, feed the good bacteria back in with fermented foods.

Knock back SIBO, if the bacteria are the problem. If your picture is the bloating-and-gas-soon-after-carbs one, the overgrowth itself has to be dealt with — that’s usually rifaximin (a gut-specific antibiotic) or herbal antimicrobials like berberine, oregano oil and allicin, a spell on a low-FODMAP diet to starve it down, and fixing why it overgrew in the first place (sluggish motility, low stomach acid). A probiotic yeast, Saccharomyces boulardii, is a safe and useful steadying support alongside that — but be honest about what it does: it holds the line, it doesn’t clear the overgrowth on its own.

Coffee. Counterintuitive, but real — coffee makes the gallbladder contract and is linked to a lower gallstone risk. So a cup (if caffeine suits you) is one of the few everyday things genuinely working in your favour here.

Digestive bitters before meals. The old traditional trick — bitter herbs on the tongue stimulate bile flow and digestive secretions. Cheap, gentle, and they nudge the system in the right direction before a meal.

Water, rest, gentle movement — and massage. The liver does most of its repair while you sleep, and it’s remarkably good at repairing itself once you stop hammering it. Gentle movement and massage matter too: they keep your circulation and your lymph moving, which is how the body clears its waste. If a high mould or mycotoxin load is part of your picture — and it stresses the same clearance pathways, the liver included — keeping the lymph flowing with massage and movement genuinely helps the body shift it. For me, with fibro on top, the massage earns its place several times over.

And I can’t emphasise the massage enough — especially if you work in an office and sit still all day. A sedentary body doesn’t move its blood or its lymph the way it’s built to, and everything backs up. But it goes deeper than the plumbing, and this is the part I most want to land: touch itself heals. A mother holding a baby; a hand held when someone’s chronically ill — that’s not soft sentiment, it’s physiology. Touch drops your stress hormones and switches the body out of fight-or-flight into the rest-and-repair state where healing actually happens. And I think it reaches all the way down to the gut. Your bacteria don’t live in a vacuum — they live in you, in whatever state you’re in. A body stuck in chronic stress runs a gut that good bacteria struggle in; a calm, cared-for body runs one they thrive in, because the gut and the nervous system are wired straight together. So when I say the bacteria respond to a caring environment, I mean it close to literally — calm, touch and care travel right down that wire. What heals you isn’t only what you swallow. It’s the state you’re in while you do it.

How fast the liver comes back

This is the hopeful part. The liver is the one organ that genuinely regenerates, and it does it fast. Stop the alcohol completely and the repair starts within days. Liver fat begins dropping in the first week or two of a proper dry stretch. The inflammation markers — the enzymes a blood test would show — usually settle over two to eight weeks. For the early damage most drinkers are actually carrying, a fatty, inflamed, sluggish liver, a complete break of around four to eight weeks restores a remarkable amount.

The key word is complete. Not cutting down — stopping. The liver can’t get on with the repair while it’s still being handed alcohol to process every few days. Give it a clean run with nothing on it and it does the work itself. Mine softened and the colour came back within days of dropping everything.

The honest caveat: this is for early, reversible damage. Years of heavy drinking that have pushed through to scarring — fibrosis or cirrhosis — is a different story, and that recovers slowly and only partly. But the everyday fatty, sluggish liver? A few weeks dry genuinely turns it around. That’s worth knowing, because it means a short, complete break is one of the most effective things you can do for yourself, and it costs nothing.

What to expect as it heals

Roughly, this is how the recovery tends to track once you’ve taken the load off — so you know what you’re looking for in the toilet bowl and in yourself.

First week: the liver fat starts dropping, the gallbladder stops being forced to clamp down hard (because you’ve cut the fat load), and if parasites were stirred up, the irritation begins to cool. What you notice: the greasy film starts to thin, the bloating and trapped wind ease as less fat reaches the colon, and the stool firms up from watery back toward formed.

Weeks two to four: the sluggish bile thins out and flow improves, and the colon lining heals from the bile-salt irritation. What you notice: that putrid smell normalises, and the stool goes back to a proper brown as the pigment (stercobilin) starts reaching your gut again.

Weeks four to eight: the liver’s regeneration really gets going, the enzyme levels a blood test would show settle back toward normal, energy steadies, and any itching fades out.

But — and this is the important bit, not a throwaway — that timeline only holds if the cause was the reversible kind: sluggish bile, fatty liver, irritation, a stone that passed. If you’re doing everything right and the films don’t thin, the stool stays pale, or the dark urine hangs around past a couple of weeks, then it’s not following the recovery curve — and that’s the signal it’s something mechanical still sitting in there, a stone or flukes that need actually clearing. Use the timeline as a gauge: matching it means you’re winning; not matching it means it’s time for the scan.

Don’t stay low-fat forever

One catch worth keeping in your back pocket. Eating low-fat while you recover is exactly right — it rests the gallbladder and stops the brutal colon irritation. But it’s a short-term move, not a way of life, because of a biological catch-22: the gallbladder needs fat to empty.

Fat is the signal that tells the gallbladder to squeeze and push bile out. Stay on an ultra-low-fat diet for months and the gallbladder rarely gets that signal — so the bile just sits there, concentrates, and starts to crystallise into fresh sludge and new stones. You’d be solving one bile problem by quietly setting up the next.

So once the films are gone and the bloating’s settled, the goal isn’t low-fat forever — it’s to bring fat back gradually, and bring back the clean kind: olive oil, avocado, wild fish, the unoxidised fats, not the fried and reheated stuff. A steady, sensible amount of good fat keeps the gallbladder contracting and the biliary tree flushing through, so the bile never gets the chance to sit still and thicken again. Rest it while it’s hurt, then keep it working once it’s healed.

A note on the foods that set it off

From my own experience, and worth passing on: crisps were always a trigger for me — sharp pain right where the gallbladder sits — and the same for my mum. Crisps are a perfect storm. They’re very high in fat, which forces the gallbladder to clamp down hard, and if there’s a stone or inflammation there, that clamp is the pain. They’re fried in oil that’s been heated over and over until it’s oxidised. And they’re ultra-processed on top.

The fat is the main mechanical trigger — any high-fat food does that. But the repeatedly-heated, oxidised oil is exactly where the seed-oil concern has its strongest footing. Fresh oil is one thing; oil that’s been hammered at high heat again and again until it’s degraded is another, and crisps are about the worst example of it you can eat. So when people say seed oils set their gallbladder off, I think there’s something to it — not the oil in isolation, but the fat plus the oxidation plus the processing all landing at once.

And the fact it ran in the family points at something else worth knowing: a tendency to gallstones genuinely runs in families. So if your mum or dad had gallbladder trouble, take that as a real heads-up that you may be prone to it too. Family history is one corner of the classic risk picture — the old shorthand is overweight, female, over forty, having had children, and rapid weight loss. The more of those that fit you, the more a fat film should make you think gallbladder first.

Why so many of us are dealing with this now

Worth stepping back, because coeliac, SIBO and gut dysbiosis weren’t anything like this common a few generations ago, and I don’t think that’s an accident. A few things I’d point at — and I’ll mark where it’s argued rather than nailed down, because that matters.

Glyphosate — Roundup. It kills plants by blocking a pathway, the shikimate pathway, that our own cells don’t have, which is exactly why it’s sold as safe for humans. But our gut bacteria do have that pathway — so the argument, and it’s a serious one with a real mechanism behind it, is that glyphosate acts like a low-grade antibiotic on the microbiome every time we eat residues of it. And it’s sprayed straight onto wheat as a pre-harvest desiccant in damp-harvest countries — Britain, North America — to dry the crop evenly before it’s milled. In France and Italy, where the dry climate does that job for free, far less of it goes on the grain. And here’s the pattern that put me onto it: huge numbers of people who can’t touch bread at home eat it freely in France or Italy and feel completely fine. That’s a real, repeated observation, and the glyphosate contrast fits it neatly. There’s a second difference riding alongside it, too: European wheat is mostly winter wheat — lower in gluten and rarely desiccated — while a lot of North American wheat is spring wheat, higher in gluten, harder to digest, and far more often sprayed pre-harvest. So the protein itself is harsher and the chemical load is heavier on the same loaf. The two things travel together.

One precision, because it matters and because getting it wrong hands your critics an easy win: true coeliac disease is autoimmune — it’s genetic, and gluten triggers it wherever you eat it, so a diagnosed coeliac reacts to Italian pasta just as hard. What the France-and-Italy story really points at is the far bigger wave of gluten and gut trouble short of full coeliac — the bloating, the reactions, the sensitivity that’s exploded inside two generations. That rise is what the glyphosate hypothesis is trying to explain, and the cross-country pattern is some of the best everyday evidence for it. It’s a hypothesis, not proven — wheat varieties and sourdough fermentation differ too — but it’s a serious one, and worth taking seriously rather than dismissing.

Monocultures. Industrial farming grows the same few crops in dead, sprayed soil, so the food carries a fraction of the microbial diversity it once did. Less diversity going in, less diversity in your gut. It’s the same story as the mono-culture brewing yeast — a narrow input breeding a narrow, fragile gut ecology that tips into dysbiosis far more easily.

EMF. This is more my own territory and more contested, so take it as the angle I investigate — but there’s more behind it now than there used to be. The animal evidence is starting to come in. Mice exposed to 4.9 GHz radiofrequency — one of the working frequencies of 5G — came out the other side with reduced gut microbial diversity and a shifted, dysbiotic microbiome (Scientific Reports, 2024). Other rodent studies have tied EMF exposure to gut-microbiota imbalance running alongside depression-like behaviour, and pulsed-field work shows the same kind of shift. It’s animal-level and the results aren’t all consistent — nobody’s shown it cleanly in humans yet — but the direction is there, and the mechanism is plausible: oxidative stress plus the voltage-gated calcium channel disruption (the Pall mechanism) stressing the gut ecology, and in my own reading and experience making molds and certain yeasts more aggressive in the low-oxygen conditions that follow. That feeds straight into the dysbiosis.

I’m not claiming certainty on any of it, and none of it is the whole story. But when a cluster of gut conditions explodes inside two generations, the honest move is to look at what changed in the food, the soil and the environment — not to treat each person who gets it as simple bad luck.

Why we crave the thing that’s hurting us

One last zoom-out, because it ties the alcohol thread together. The pull toward booze isn’t a character flaw — it’s wired in. There’s a real evolutionary idea for it, the drunken monkey hypothesis: our fruit-eating ancestors evolved to be drawn to the smell of ethanol because it meant ripe, sugar-rich fruit nearby, and we even evolved the enzymes to handle it. The craving evolved to find food.

And for most of history, what it found was food. Traditional fermented drinks — mead, real ale, wild wine — were living, nourishing things: cultures, B vitamins, organic acids, brewed slowly. The alcohol was almost a byproduct, a preservative that kept the water safe to drink.

They were medicine too — and here’s where the “booze kills parasites” idea actually comes from, done properly. It was never the ethanol doing the healing. It was the herbs. Mead and the old apothecary spirits were brewed and distilled with plants chosen for real effects, and the wormwoods are the obvious example — the name says what they were for. Worth being precise, though, because it’s easy to overclaim: the genuinely proven worm-killer in that family is artemisinin, from sweet wormwood (Artemisia annua) — the same lineage behind modern antimalarials — and that one works as the herb or the extract; it doesn’t distil over well. The absinthe wormwood (Artemisia absinthium) carries thujone, which does distil over, but thujone is mostly a nervous-system compound and its antiparasitic punch is more traditional than proven. So I won’t hang it on thujone: the honest version is that alcohol was the solvent and carrier for plant medicines that had real effects — some of them genuinely antiparasitic — and it was never the ethanol doing the work, it was the plants it carried.

Modern industrial alcohol has none of that. It’s stripped, fast-fermented, mono-cultured, often sugared back up — the living food and the herbal medicine bred out of it, leaving the ethanol and the additives. Same instinct firing, but now it’s satisfied by something with no benefit and real harm: an evolved craving hijacked by a product that delivers the reward and none of the goods. A textbook evolutionary mismatch, the same one that has us overeating sugar and fat. And the mono-culture brewing yeast does its own damage — it can take up residence in the gut and crowd out the diversity you need, which is one of the routes into the dysbiosis sitting behind a lot of these gut and bile problems to begin with.

I’ve laid out the full case for this — what they used to drink, what we drink now, and how the change was engineered — in a separate piece. If this thread interests you, that’s the deep dive: They Built Cathedrals Drunk — So What Changed?

When to stop reading and get it looked at

I’ll be straight, because I nearly talked myself out of this more than once. There’s a specific pairing that means the bile is genuinely blocked and not just sluggish: dark, tea-coloured urine together with pale, greasy stool.

Here’s why those two go together, because once it clicks you’ll never forget it. Stool is brown because of bile pigment — a substance called stercobilin that comes from your bile. No bile reaching your gut means no pigment, so the stool goes pale, clay-coloured. Meanwhile that same pigment (bilirubin) has to go somewhere, so it backs up into your blood and gets dumped out through your kidneys instead — which turns your urine dark and tea-coloured. So pale stool and dark urine aren’t two problems, they’re one: the same pigment coming out the wrong end because it can’t get down into your gut. That pairing is the tell that bile is properly blocked, and it’s what warrants an actual look — a liver blood panel (the ones to ask for by name are ALT, AST, ALP, GGT and bilirubin) and an ultrasound. Especially if it doesn’t clear within a week or two of doing everything right.

There’s a third sign people never connect: itching. A maddening, all-over itch with no rash, often worse at night. When bile backs up, bile salts build up in the skin and set the nerves off. If you’ve got unexplained itching alongside the dark urine, that’s bile backing up — take it as part of the same picture.

And if dark urine ever turns up with fever, chills or yellowing of the eyes or skin, that’s not a wait-and-see — that’s same-day care, because a blocked duct can get infected and that turns serious fast. On the yellowing: it starts subtle, long before you’d call yourself “yellow.” The easiest place to catch it early is the whites of your eyes, in daylight — a faint yellow tinge there is the first sign of jaundice creeping in.

There’s one more pattern I have to put in plainly, because of where I live and who’s reading. It’s the opposite of the infected-duct picture above — no pain, no fever, just yellowing that creeps in slowly and keeps getting worse, often with weight loss alongside. Painless, progressive jaundice is not a wait-a-week situation. That’s a get-scanned-now situation.

The reason it matters here especially: chronic liver fluke infection is the leading cause of bile-duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), and this region — Isaan, the Thai northeast — has the highest rates of it in the world, precisely because the flukes are so common and people carry them quietly for decades. Untreated flukes grumbling away in the ducts for twenty or thirty years are the setup for it. I’m not saying this to frighten anyone — most fluke infections never go that way — but it’s the honest reason you don’t just leave them sitting there. It’s the single strongest argument for clearing them properly with praziquantel rather than letting them irritate the ducts for half a lifetime. Treat them, be done with them, and the long-term risk drops right off. Painless yellowing that’s slowly deepening, though — that one gets looked at without delay.

And here’s the half of the fluke story that actually breaks the cycle: how you get them in the first place. It’s raw and fermented freshwater fish — koi pla, pla som, pla ra, the regional dishes made from uncooked fish. That’s the source. And here’s the part people don’t realise — you build up no lasting immunity to these flukes. Clearing them once doesn’t protect you next time; if the raw fish stays on the menu, you’re reinfected fast and the clock starts over. Praziquantel only clears the flukes you’ve already got — it does nothing to stop you picking up new ones.

It’s worth being blunt about what does and doesn’t kill them in the fish, because the local belief is that the lime juice or the fermenting “cooks” it. It doesn’t. Soaking raw fish in lime, or in alcohol, does not kill the fluke larvae — only proper heat, cooking it through, or freezing at −20°C for at least seven days does. Cooked fish is completely fine. It’s the raw and fermented dishes that carry the live parasite.

If you do treat, praziquantel is the right drug — dosed by body weight (your doctor or pharmacist works out the amount), usually given across a single day, and taken with food, which helps the body absorb it. But the drug is only half the job. Clearing the flukes and cutting out the raw fish is the only thing that actually keeps them gone. One without the other is a treadmill.

Short of that, a film on the water after a fatty meal, settling as your bile recovers, is your body telling you the system’s a bit behind — not that you’re eating too much fat, and certainly not that you’re getting fat off it. The opposite. It’s leaving you. The job is to get the bile flowing again so your food actually feeds you.

This is my own experience and reading of the mechanism, not medical advice. If you’ve got the dark-urine-and-pale-stool pairing, get the bloods and the scan.