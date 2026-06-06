Norman James

Norman James

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Tami Berman
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One thing to note is that Arthur Firstenberg has a chapter called "Irritable Heart" in "The Invisible Rainbow" where he examines the connection between EMF and the rise of high cholesterol and fat metabolism possibly becoming a problem after electrification. Also, as women lose estrogen, their microbiome changes and their cholesterol rises leading to cardiovascular events. The research on the estrobolome is fairly recent. Estrogen prevents "leaky gut" the same way it protects the genitourinary system and heart and blood vessels. The same happens to men as they lose testosterone, although at a slower rate. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYa3Mciypsc&t=4s

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