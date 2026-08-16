Norman James

Norman James

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
6h

fantastic post. I finally fixed my faulty digestive system ! Part of the fix was digestive enzymes with bile (tablet) at the beginning of every meal. along with Betaine HCI with pepsin and gentian bitters (all in one capsule).

of course, there is also ongoing microbiome repair, kimchi with most meals, balance of raw and cooked vegetables and meats... supplement everything... especially magnesium! Epsom salt baths..

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman James · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture