I’ve been chewing on this for a while — not the food, the idea. Why do so many people, especially anyone who’s had their gallbladder cut out, end up eating more, not less? The answer isn’t willpower and it isn’t hunger in the way we normally think about hunger. It’s bile. Or rather, the lack of enough of it, at the right time, doing the whole job instead of half a job.

Bile isn’t just a digestive fluid, it’s a coating agent

Fat doesn’t dissolve in water. Your gut is a watery environment. So before any fat can actually be broken down and absorbed, bile has to emulsify it — coat every globule of fat in tiny droplets so the enzyme lipase can actually get at it and break it apart. No coating, no proper breakdown. It’s not optional, it’s the first step.

If bile is thin, low in volume, or arrives late — which is exactly what happens after gallbladder removal, because you’ve lost the concentrated, well-timed squirt of bile that the gallbladder used to store up and release right when fat hits the gut — then only part of the fat gets coated properly. The rest goes through half digested. Straight through. Undigested fat in the lower gut doesn’t just get wasted, it drags fat-soluble vitamins with it (A, D, E, K), it can loosen stools, and worse for this conversation — it leaves you undernourished on calories and satiety signals even though you just ate a full meal.

That’s the bit people miss. Fat is the most calorie-dense thing you eat and it’s meant to be one of the strongest satiety signals your body has. If it’s not being absorbed properly, your body never gets the “we’re fed, stop” message. So you eat again sooner. You eat more at the next meal. Not because you’re greedy, but because the signal that’s meant to switch appetite off got sent to a gut that wasn’t equipped to receive and process it. That’s the malabsorption-driven overeating loop, and I think it’s a lot more common than anyone with a normal gallbladder ever has reason to notice.

Why slow-digesting fat matters more than “healthy” fat

This is where people go wrong chasing “healthy fats” without understanding what their gut can actually cope with.

Fats that are hard on a compromised bile system:

Large amounts of fat in one sitting, especially fried or heavily processed

Long-chain saturated fats in big doses — the kind that need the most bile to emulsify properly

Anything eaten fast, without spacing, when there’s already low bile reserve

Fats that tend to sit easier when bile flow is the bottleneck:

Small, frequent doses rather than one big fatty meal — spreads the bile demand out instead of overwhelming a weak flow all at once

MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) — coconut oil, MCT oil — these are unusual because they can be absorbed with far less bile involvement, some of it goes almost straight to the liver via the portal vein instead of needing full bile emulsification and the lymphatic route like long-chain fats do

Fats naturally paired with fibre or bitter compounds — bitter greens, artichoke, dandelion, things that actually stimulate what bile flow you’ve still got

Fat spread across a meal with protein and fibre, not on its own, not in a big oily slug

If you’ve had your gallbladder removed, the constant low trickle of bile from the liver never gets the concentrated boost a meal used to trigger. So the same logic as above but turned up: smaller fat doses, more spread out, leaning MCT where you can, and giving the system time rather than loading it once and hoping.

What’s actually attacking the liver and gallbladder in the first place

This is the part that annoys me most, because it’s rarely asked. Why are gallbladders failing — forming stones, getting inflamed, getting cut out — in numbers that never used to happen at this scale? A few genuine suspects, not fringe ones:

Ultra-processed seed oils — chronic high omega-6 load, oxidised fats from repeated reheating, hammering the liver’s job of processing and packaging fat day after day

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals — plastics, certain pesticides, packaging leachate — many of which are processed and cleared through the liver and bile pathway directly, adding to its load

Chronic low-grade inflammation from diet and environment generally, which the liver has to keep dealing with on top of its normal job

Rapid weight loss / crash dieting — one of the most well-documented direct triggers for gallstone formation, because the liver dumps extra cholesterol into bile faster than the gallbladder can handle it

Sedentary living and low-fibre, high-refined-carb diets — changes bile composition, makes it more likely to crystallise into stones in the first place

None of these are new observations on their own, but stacked together over decades they add up to an organ system that’s under far more chronic load than it evolved for, and when it starts failing, gallbladders get removed rather than the underlying load being addressed. The fix medicine offers is surgical, not root-cause. Take the organ out, and the person’s left figuring out on their own — usually by trial and error, usually not properly explained by anyone — how to eat around a bile system that no longer has a reservoir or a timed release.

The clinical evidence isn’t hiding, it’s just not being connected

This isn’t just theory stacked on theory. Post-cholecystectomy weight gain is a documented pattern in the clinical literature, not something I’ve pieced together from anecdote. Studies following people for years after gallbladder removal show a meaningful subset gaining weight afterwards, and the proposed mechanisms in that research line up almost exactly with what I’ve laid out above — altered bile flow changing fat absorption efficiency, and downstream effects on the gut hormones that are meant to tell your brain you’ve had enough. The point isn’t that everyone gains weight after a cholecystectomy. It’s that the ones who do have a real physiological reason, not a willpower problem, and the research backs that up.

The fat-soluble vitamin knock-on deserves its own paragraph

I mentioned this in passing above but it’s worth sitting with properly, because it’s a second loop feeding the first one. Vitamins A, D, E and K only get absorbed alongside fat, using the same bile-dependent pathway. So if bile’s not doing the full job, you’re not just under-absorbing calories, you’re running low on the vitamins that regulate mood, hormone balance and inflammation. Low vitamin D in particular is tied to disrupted appetite hormones and low mood, and low vitamin K plays into how your body handles calcium and inflammation more broadly. So the malabsorption doesn’t just leave you hungrier — it can leave you flatter, foggier and more inflamed at the same time, which makes food an even more obvious source of comfort and energy when your body’s own regulatory chemistry is running short.

Bile talks to your brain directly, not just through digestion

Here’s the part most people never hear, because it only made it into the science in the last fifteen or so years. Bile acids aren’t just detergent for fat. They’re signalling molecules in their own right, binding to receptors called FXR and TGR5 found throughout the gut, liver, and even in metabolic tissue elsewhere in the body. Through those receptors bile acids talk directly to your metabolism and, indirectly, to the centres in your brain that regulate appetite and energy use. So there are two separate mechanisms driving the overeating loop, not one: the indirect route where undigested fat fails to trigger satiety, and this more direct route where low or badly timed bile itself is a weaker signal to the systems regulating hunger and metabolic rate. Two broken signals doing the same job of telling your body you’re not looked after yet.

Your gut bacteria are part of this too

Bile doesn’t just move fat, it shapes which bacteria get to thrive further down the gut. Bile acids are mildly antimicrobial and set the environment that downstream microbiota either flourish in or don’t. Low or badly timed bile changes that environment, which changes the microbiome, and your gut bacteria are themselves a major source of the hormones that regulate appetite — GLP-1 and PYY among them, the same class of hormone that drugs like Ozempic mimic artificially. So a gallbladder-removed gut isn’t just fighting a fat-digestion problem and a bile-signalling problem, it’s often fighting a knock-on microbiome problem that further weakens the natural “I’m full” signal. Three mechanisms, one root cause.

What people actually take to compensate

For anyone without a gallbladder trying to close this loop practically: ox bile supplements, taken with meals that contain fat, are the most direct fix, essentially replacing what the gallbladder used to release on cue. Digestive enzyme blends containing lipase can help alongside it. Both work best taken right at the start of a fat-containing meal, not after, since the whole problem is timing. Some people find TUDCA (a bile acid derivative) useful for supporting bile flow more generally, though that’s a different job to straight ox bile replacement. None of this is a fix-all, and everyone’s dose and response is different — talk to a doctor or a practitioner who knows your history before starting any of it, especially alongside existing medication.

It’s not just adults, and it’s not just gallbladders coming out for no reason

Paediatric gallbladder disease and cholecystectomy rates have been climbing too, which should stop people short. Kids don’t get gallstones from decades of accumulated life stress the way adults do. When it’s happening in children more than it used to, that points hard at diet — the same ultra-processed, seed-oil-heavy, sugar-loaded food environment showing up earlier and earlier in more bodies, hitting organs that used to hold up fine for seventy or eighty years before showing strain.

The Ozempic connection is happening right now

Worth flagging because it’s live and current, not historical. Rapid weight loss from GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy is now a documented trigger for gallstone formation, for exactly the mechanism described earlier — the liver dumping extra cholesterol into bile faster than a shrinking, changing body can manage it. A drug being handed out at scale specifically to make people eat less is, in a meaningful number of cases, damaging the very organ that regulates whether food gets digested properly in the first place. That’s not a side note. That’s the whole argument in miniature: modern medicine solving the appetite problem with a drug while creating the conditions for the next one.

Bariatric surgery hits the same mismatch from a different angle

Gastric bypass patients run into a milder version of exactly this problem, even though nobody frames it that way. In a bypass, food is rerouted so it meets bile and pancreatic enzymes much further down the digestive tract than normal, sometimes barely at all in the segment where it’s supposed to happen. Same fundamental issue as a missing gallbladder — food and bile arriving at the wrong place or the wrong time relative to each other — just caused by rerouted plumbing instead of a missing reservoir. Worth knowing if you’ve had bypass surgery rather than a cholecystectomy: you’re dealing with a cousin of the same problem, and a lot of the same fixes apply.

Coffee after a fatty meal isn’t just habit

There’s a real mechanism behind why a coffee after a heavy meal can feel like it helps. Caffeine stimulates gallbladder contraction, prompting a more concentrated bile release than would happen on its own. For someone with a working gallbladder that’s a genuine practical trick — coffee after a fatty meal can help push more bile out to meet the fat that’s sitting there. For someone without a gallbladder it won’t recreate what’s missing, since there’s no reservoir left to contract, but it can still help nudge liver bile flow along.

What else is loading the system

Alongside the seed oils and endocrine disruptors already mentioned, statins deserve a place on that list. They change how the body handles cholesterol, and there’s evidence they also shift the composition of bile itself, altering the balance of cholesterol to bile acids in a way that can push bile toward the kind of supersaturation that forms stones. Not a reason to panic if you’re on one, but another piece of the modern chemical load working on the same organ system from a different direction.

The biggest risk factor gets left out of most conversations about this

Oestrogen is one of the best-documented multipliers of gallstone risk there is, and it’s the reason gallbladder disease skews so heavily female. Pregnancy, hormone replacement therapy, and the combined contraceptive pill all raise the odds measurably, because oestrogen increases cholesterol secretion into bile and slows gallbladder emptying at the same time — the exact combination that encourages stones to form. If you want to understand why gallbladder problems land so much more often in women than men, this is the actual reason, not incidental.

Going low-fat afterwards makes it worse, not better

There’s a trap a lot of people fall into after a cholecystectomy, and it runs completely counter to what actually helps. Scared off by pain or discomfort around fatty food, they swing hard toward low-fat eating and stay there. But bile release is triggered by fat intake in the first place — no fat in a meal, no signal to release what bile is available. So permanently avoiding fat doesn’t rest the system, it starves the trigger that’s meant to keep bile moving at all. The fix isn’t less fat, it’s the right kind, the right amount, spread properly through the day, exactly as laid out above. Going low-fat long-term is treating the symptom in a way that deepens the actual cause.

Timing matters more than people think

Bile production itself runs on a circadian rhythm, governed by the same liver clock genes that regulate so much else in the body. Bile flow is naturally stronger earlier in the day and winds down later. A heavy fatty meal eaten late at night is getting hit twice — already-weak bile flow from a compromised system, on top of the natural dip that happens for everyone once the evening liver clock starts winding down. If you’re going to eat something fat-heavy, earlier in the day gives your system a genuine advantage that a midnight version of the same meal doesn’t have.

Magnesium is running this whole system

Magnesium deficiency is directly linked to sluggish bile flow and thicker, more viscous bile composition, and most modern diets are already running low on it before you factor in anything else. It’s one more entry on the “what’s loading the system” list alongside seed oils, endocrine disruptors and statins — except this one’s a deficiency rather than an excess, and it’s fixable fast. Cheap, easy, and worth checking rather than assuming it’s fine. (This isn’t medical advice — talk to your doctor before starting any supplement, especially alongside existing medication.)

Antibiotics are a second hit on the same bacteria

I’ve already flagged how bile shapes the downstream microbiome and how that microbiome feeds back into appetite hormones like GLP-1 and PYY. Antibiotics land directly on the same population. Repeated courses — and most adults have had more than they realise over a lifetime — wipe out a lot of the same bacterial communities that bile is meant to be curating and maintaining. It’s not a reason to avoid antibiotics when you genuinely need them, but it is a reason to take gut repopulation seriously afterwards rather than assuming the microbiome just resets itself on its own.

Fructose deserves its own line, not a place inside “seed oils”

High-fructose corn syrup and heavy fructose intake generally have a specific, direct link to cholesterol supersaturation in bile — a distinct mechanism from the omega-6 and inflammatory story that seed oils carry. It’s easy to lump all processed food into one blob of “bad,” but fructose is doing its own particular damage to bile chemistry on top of everything else, and it deserves to be named rather than folded into the general processed-food critique.

Polyps and years of watching, no explanation offered

A lot of people get told they have gallbladder polyps and are simply put on “watchful waiting” — periodic scans, no dietary guidance, no explanation of what might be driving it, just monitoring until something changes enough to act on. It’s the same root-cause vacuum running through this whole piece. Something’s growing in an organ under chronic load, and rather than asking what’s loading it, the system just watches and waits.

The old bitters trick actually tracks with the mechanism

Bitter melon before a meal, a splash of apple cider vinegar, the traditional pre-meal bitters used across a lot of food cultures — these aren’t just folk superstition. Bitter compounds genuinely stimulate bile release, the same mechanism running through everything above. It’s a nice example of an old, unscientific-sounding habit turning out to be doing exactly the right biochemical job all along, just without anyone at the time knowing why.

Sleep is doing housekeeping you don’t see

A meaningful amount of liver regeneration and bile acid synthesis happens overnight, tied to the same circadian rhythm mentioned earlier. Poor sleep isn’t just tiredness the next day, it’s the liver missing its main maintenance window for rebuilding the very bile-producing machinery this whole piece is about. It’s an easy one to leave off a list like this because it doesn’t feel as concrete as a food or a chemical, but it belongs right alongside them.

Zinc belongs right alongside magnesium

Zinc is doing similar work to magnesium and deserves a place in the same section rather than its own separate tangent. It’s needed for transporting fat-soluble vitamins and for taste and appetite regulation, so low zinc compounds the vitamin A problem already named earlier — one more mineral shortfall feeding the same loop of poor absorption, weaker signalling, and a system that can’t regulate itself properly. Same practical answer as magnesium: cheap, easy to correct, and worth checking rather than assuming it’s fine.

Stress itself is doing this to you, separate from diet

Sustained high cortisol shifts blood flow away from digestion generally, since the body under chronic stress is prioritising other systems over the gut. Separately from that general effect, chronic high cortisol is linked directly to thicker bile and slower gallbladder emptying. This is a distinct mechanism from everything on the diet and chemical-load list — it’s not what you’re eating or what you’ve been exposed to, it’s the stress itself, running through the nervous system and landing on the same organ from a completely different direction.

PPIs are doing this at enormous scale

Long-term acid-suppressing drugs — omeprazole and the rest of that family — are hugely overprescribed, often handed out for years at a time for what started as a short-term problem. There’s evidence they alter bile acid composition and shift gut bacteria downstream, which loops straight back into the microbiome and appetite-hormone chain already covered. Worth naming alongside statins as another everyday medication reshaping the same system, taken by millions of people without a second thought.

Undiagnosed coeliac disease is a connection almost nobody makes

Undiagnosed coeliac disease and gluten sensitivity are associated with higher gallstone rates, via the chronic gut inflammation and malabsorption they cause feeding back into bile chemistry. It’s a diagnostic angle that rarely gets connected in either direction — gallbladder problems don’t usually prompt a coeliac screen, and a coeliac diagnosis doesn’t usually come with a warning about what it’s doing to bile and gallbladder health. Worth knowing if gallbladder issues are running alongside any unexplained gut symptoms.

It’s not a spare part

Surgeons say the line often enough that it’s basically standard script: “you don’t need your gallbladder, plenty of people live fine without one.” Everything in this piece is the rebuttal to that sentence. The gallbladder is a concentrating, timing, and release mechanism built specifically to deliver a strong, well-timed pulse of bile exactly when fat hits the gut. Take it out and people absolutely can live, but “can live” and “loses nothing” are different claims, and the second one isn’t true. What’s lost is the timing and concentration, and everything from vitamin absorption to appetite signalling to microbiome balance runs a little worse without it. It’s not a spare part. It’s a precision instrument, and the body notices when it’s gone even if the surgery goes perfectly.

The takeaway

If you or anyone reading this has had a gallbladder out and finds themselves hungrier, eating more often, or never quite feeling satisfied after meals — it’s very possibly not appetite, it’s malabsorption. The fat’s going through half-coated, the satiety signal’s not landing properly, and the body keeps asking for more food to try and get what it didn’t get the first time.

Smaller fat doses. Spread through the day. Lean on MCTs where practical. Pair fat with bitters and fibre to keep what bile flow you’ve got working as hard as it can. And it’s worth asking, seriously, what’s been hammering your liver and gallbladder for years before it ever got to the point of needing to come out.

More on gut, liver and detox pathways: normanjamesemf.substack.com

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