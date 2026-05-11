Norman James

Norman James

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Erik's avatar
Erik
May 11

Hello everyone, I can tell you I'm his neighbour. Not because he is my neighbour! My pain is almost gone completely because I now use internet cable on my laptop and my phone because he gave me the advice after about 7 weeks I feel a lot better more active am 60 years now but feel completely happy again here 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

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Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
May 11

Thank you for informing us. Glad your neighbor tried it! Every testimony helps

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