The Ethernet Adapter That Fixed My Neighbour’s Shoulder

My neighbour had shoulder pain in both shoulders. Rotator cuff territory — RSI, the same repetitive strain injury they print warnings about on the back of wired keyboard boxes telling you to take a break every 45 minutes. That grinding, deep ache that wakes you up when you roll onto it. He’d been living with it for months. The kind of pain people normally throw painkillers, physio appointments, and eventually cortisone injections at.

Think about that warning for a second. On a wired keyboard. They knew decades ago that repetitive low-grade insult to soft tissue causes cumulative damage and they printed it on the box. Now everyone holds a wireless device in their hand for ten hours a day, broadcasting microwaves directly into their shoulder, forearm and hand tissue, and nobody prints a warning on anything.

I’d had the same thing a while back. BPC-157 was the only thing that properly repaired it for me. Peptide therapy, expensive, hard to source, and you have to know what you’re doing.

But I didn’t suggest peptides to my neighbour. I suggested he stop using his phone indoors.

He got an ethernet-to-phone adapter. Plugged in instead of broadcasting. Put the phone in flight mode and used it wired, like a computer. Flight mode kills the cellular radio, the wifi and the bluetooth in one switch — the phone stops transmitting entirely. Data comes in through the cable.

Within a week the pain was gone.

No peptides. No physio. No painkillers. No injections. Just removing the radiofrequency exposure that was driving the inflammation in the first place.

There’s more to this story. His house has an ungrounded metal roof. The electrical wiring runs in close proximity to the roof and travels across it. The whole structure acts as a re-radiator — picking up the field from the wires, bouncing it, concentrating it inside the house. The roof becomes an antenna pointing inwards at the people living underneath it. Not long ago a family member with Type 2 diabetes was staying there. Couldn’t use a phone in that house. Got sick. Died not long after. We told my neighbour about the phone exposure. He said he could do it — he was willing to try. And here we are, a week later, with his shoulder pain gone.

I’m not saying the phone killed the family member. I’m saying the house was a hostile environment for anyone with a compromised system, and nobody knew it.

I’ve seen this pattern in my own house too. When I got here there was a wire running across the roof. I measured 3.6 mG across the whole house — the entire structure literally bouncing the EM field back into anyone standing inside it. My brother-in-law had leukaemia as a child. He was feeling rough — angry, fatigued, like he was going to collapse. I fixed the roof wiring. Immediately he started feeling better. Leukaemia has been found triggered by magnetic field exposure as low as 4 mG in long-term residential studies. We were sitting in 3.6 mG continuous. That’s not background. That’s a dose.

Here’s the mechanism in plain English. RF radiation activates voltage-gated calcium channels in your cells. That dumps calcium into places it shouldn’t be, drives oxidative stress, and inflames soft tissue. Rotator cuffs, tendons, fascia — anywhere with dense vasculature and nerves takes the hit. The pain persists because the source is continuous. You’re not injured. You’re being irradiated. Remove the source, the tissue heals itself. That’s what tissue does when you stop poisoning it.

Diabetes is worse. Insulin resistance, glucose dysregulation, vascular damage — all of it is downstream of the same oxidative stress and calcium signalling chaos. Magda Havas has been documenting this for years. She calls it Type 3 diabetes — blood sugar that rises and falls in direct response to electromagnetic exposure, independent of food intake. She’s measured it in real patients in real time. Walk into a dirty electricity environment, blood sugar spikes. Walk out, it drops. The pancreas isn’t broken. The signalling environment is broken. A diabetic in a metal-roofed house with a smartphone in their hand is taking a beating their body can’t fight off.

BPC-157 worked for me because I’d already cut my exposure down hard. The peptide had a fair playing field. My neighbour didn’t even need that step — just removing the source was enough on its own.

Think about how many people are walking around with chronic shoulder pain, tennis elbow, frozen joints, unexplained tendonitis. Think about how many diabetics are deteriorating in houses that are essentially RF resonant cavities. Think about how many of them sleep with the phone on the bedside table. Carry it in the front pocket. Hold it to their ear for hours a day. Sit in front of a wifi router. Live in a smart meter house. Under a metal roof.

The medical system will sell them years of treatment. An ethernet adapter costs a few quid.

One variable changed. One week. Pain gone.

That’s the experiment. Run it on yourself.

Independent Researcher, Thailand