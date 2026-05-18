The Ethernet Adapter Update — 2 Weeks In

Original post 1 Week in: The Ethernet Adapter That Fixed My Neighbour’s Shoulders

A week ago I wrote about my neighbour Erik. Shoulder pain in both shoulders, rotator cuff territory, RSI from holding a wireless phone in his hand all day. One change — ethernet-to-phone adapter, phone in flight mode, wired in instead of broadcasting. A week later the pain was gone.

I’m coming back to it now because the adapter has been in use for two weeks and something else has happened. Something he didn’t expect and I didn’t predict. (He hasn’t got a grounding pillowcase yet.)

Erik is sleeping through the night.

He’s 60 years old. For as long as he can remember, he’s been getting up in the night to go to the toilet. Once, twice, sometimes more. The kind of broken sleep that 60-year-old men have come to accept as just what happens when you get older. The prostate explanation. The “drink less water before bed” advice. The pharmacy aisle full of products aimed at exactly this problem.

Two weeks into using the ethernet adapter, he’s sleeping all the way through. First time in years.

One variable changed in his life. The phone stopped broadcasting indoors. That’s it. He still uses it outdoors — not as much as before, but he hasn’t gone full hermit. Indoors it’s wired. Outdoors it’s wireless but used less. And the result is shoulders healed and a full night’s sleep.

Think about what’s actually happening here. Nocturia in older men gets framed as a plumbing problem — the prostate, the bladder, the kidneys. But the bladder is downstream. The signal to wake up and empty it comes from the nervous system. The nervous system runs on calcium signalling. RF radiation activates voltage-gated calcium channels — the same mechanism behind the shoulder inflammation in the original post. Sleep architecture, melatonin production, autonomic regulation, bladder control overnight — all of it is calcium-dependent signalling. All of it is sensitive to a chronic RF load running through the body for sixteen hours a day.

Pull the radiofrequency exposure out of the picture and the nervous system finally gets a chance to do what it’s supposed to do at night. Melatonin rises. Parasympathetic tone takes over. The bladder gets the signal to hold. The brain stays in deep sleep instead of being pinged awake.

This isn’t a prostate cure. The prostate may well be enlarged. Mine probably is too. But an enlarged prostate that’s being calcium-shocked by ambient RF every minute of the night is going to behave very differently to an enlarged prostate in a quiet electromagnetic environment. The mechanical structure is one thing. The signalling environment around it is another. Change the second and the first stops being a problem.

Erik is the same man, same prostate, same age, same house. He just stopped broadcasting microwaves into himself indoors. Shoulders healed in a week. Sleep restored in two.

The medical pathway for this is urologist referrals, ultrasounds, PSA tests, alpha-blockers, maybe surgery down the line. Years of appointments. Side effects. None of it asks the question “what is your electromagnetic environment like?” because that question isn’t on the form.

An ethernet adapter costs a few quid.

Two variables now. Two weeks. Pain gone, sleep restored.

When You’re Out

Erik is using a bag with a Faraday pouch with a fold — the kind where one side is shielded and the other side is open. Here’s how to use it properly. Put the phone in the front pouch with the shielded side facing your body. That way your body is protected and the phone can still get a signal through the open side. Don’t put it in fully blocked — completely sealed inside the shield, the phone can’t see a tower and it ramps itself up to maximum transmit power trying to find one. You’ve made it worse, not better. The fold is the whole point. Remember to put the phone in flight mode when it’s in there if you don’t need calls, and out of flight mode if you do. If fully sealed, airplane mode or off.

For the bag strap — no metals in it. Metal carries the field around your body and re-radiates it back into you.

I highly recommend Bahe shoes, so you’re earthed when you’re walking through town. Your body sheds static charge into the ground the way it’s supposed to. You feel the difference within a few days.

One caveat on earthing. For driving, and for walking anywhere with electric lines underneath you — UK footpaths are the worst for this, the cables run under the pavement — switch to rubber soles. Earthed in a city with mains current running beneath your feet means you’re not shedding charge, you’re connecting yourself to the dirty electricity coming off the cables. Different problem, same direction of harm. In Thailand the cable mess is shown above ground — strung across the streets like spaghetti — so it isn’t such a problem at foot level. You can see where the cables are and walk accordingly. In the UK they’re hidden below you and you have no idea what you’re standing on. Rubber soles for that environment. Conductive soles for clean ground.

The rule is simple. Be earthed where the ground is clean. Be insulated where the ground is dirty. Look up and look down before you decide which.

https://bahe.co/

https://www.groundology.com/

Independent Researcher, Thailand