Norman James

Norman James

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jacquelyn sauriol
May 18

I too was waking in the night around 3 am after a Smutmeter was installed in 2019. After protesting to PGE with certified letters, many. Nothing. PGE operators laughed at me. I started shutting off the breaker at night, in 2022. Started sleeping through the night immediately.

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Jan Van C
May 18

Ho! This is very interesting indeed. I switch my phone off and keep it away from my bed when sleeping. The WiFi down the hall stays live though. 😏

I've no experience with an ethernet adapter. I understand how I can hook up a LAN cable via the adapter to my laptop, does it work the same with a handphone using the USB-C port?

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