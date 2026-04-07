The Epstein-Bitcoin Connection: Following the Money from MIT to the Missing Files

What the Newly Released Documents Actually Reveal — And What Questions They Raise

By Norman James | November 2025 | Updated April 2026

UPDATE — April 2026: On January 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice released over 3 million pages of Epstein files, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This release massively confirmed the core thesis of this article — originally published in November 2025 — and revealed new connections far deeper than previously documented. New material is integrated throughout and marked where significant. The original framework and analysis remain intact. The DOJ release validated virtually every documented claim and added substantial new evidence.

Key Documented Findings

What the November 2025 House Oversight documents prove — and the January 2026 DOJ release confirmed and expanded:

Epstein funded Bitcoin Core developers — His “gift funds” to MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative paid salaries for Wladimir van der Laan, Cory Fields, and Gavin Andresen starting April 2015. Epstein’s email reply: “gavin is clever.”

Epstein pursued Bitcoin developers from 2011 — [NEW] The DOJ release revealed Epstein contacted Gavin Andresen and Amir Taaki directly in June-July 2011, just weeks after Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance. Tech investor Jason Calacanis brokered the introductions, warning Epstein the developers were “crazy open source folks who are radicals, their motivation is more inline with Wikileaks or Wikipedia.”

Epstein cultivated developers directly — He maintained personal correspondence with Bitcoin Core contributor Jeremy Rubin about covenant technology (2016-2018), discussing technical innovations that would later become BIP-119. [NEW] Rubin appears 726 times in the Epstein document library. Linda Stone, a former Microsoft executive, introduced Rubin to Epstein in 2014.

The funding was deliberately concealed — MIT used codenames like “Voldemort” for Epstein. Developers were unaware who was paying their salaries. Leon Black channeled $5 million anonymously through Epstein.

Epstein invested directly in crypto infrastructure — [NEW] The DOJ release confirmed Epstein invested $3 million in Coinbase’s 2014 Series C round through IGO Company LLC (his U.S. Virgin Islands entity), brokered by Brock Pierce. Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam discussed meeting Epstein personally. Epstein also invested approximately $500,000 in Blockstream’s 2014 seed round. Blockstream co-founders Adam Back and Austin Hill communicated directly with Epstein, and Hill’s communications continued into 2017.

Epstein built a coherent surveillance-finance portfolio — Simultaneously invested in Carbyne (Israeli surveillance tech, Unit 8200 veterans, now processing American 911 calls), ~$40M in Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, and lobbied Steve Bannon on crypto taxation policy.

JPMorgan served Epstein for 15 years — Despite flagging him for “alleged sex trafficking of minors” in 2002. The same bank allegedly debanked Trump in 2021, paid $365 million in Epstein settlements.

Trump reversed from “Bitcoin is a scam” (2021) to launching $TRUMP memecoin (2025) — After being cut off from traditional banking by twelve banks, he’s now financially entangled with infrastructure Epstein funded.

A network of powerful men share both Epstein exposure and crypto holdings — Creating mutual incentive for suppression. Bitcoin itself has become the blackmail binding them together.

[NEW] The January 2026 release exposed far wider tech connections — At least 20 prominent tech executives, investors and researchers were in contact with Epstein, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who exchanged at least 16 emails with Epstein between 2012 and 2013, actively pursuing visits to Epstein’s island and asking about “the wildest party.” Musk is mentioned over 1,000 times in the files. Brock Pierce appears 1,800+ times.

[NEW] Bill Gates’s relationship was far deeper than admitted — Draft emails from Epstein’s account allege Gates sought help procuring medication to hide an STI from his wife, and that Epstein facilitated extramarital encounters. Gates subsequently admitted at a Foundation town hall to two affairs with Russian women and confirmed his associate Boris Nikolic discussed those relationships with Epstein.

What remains suppressed: The DOJ acknowledged 6 million pages may qualify for release but claims its January 30 release of approximately 3.5 million pages constitutes full compliance. Lawmakers dispute this. An estimated 2.5 million pages remain unreleased.

[NEW — APRIL 2026 UPDATE] Three explosive revelations demand attention:

Epstein was thinking about internet-based digital currency in October 2008 — the same month as the Bitcoin whitepaper. DOJ files contain emails where Epstein sketched out “E-life,” a “new system that uses the internet to distribute value” to address “artificial money scarcity.” This moves his documented involvement from post-creation (2011) to contemporaneous with Bitcoin’s birth.

Blockstream co-founder Austin Hill proposed using Bitcoin mixing for Epstein’s “total deniability” — In 2018 emails, Hill wrote: “I know you’ve hid your investments through Joi in the past, but the way this might work might be an offshore hedge fund, investment trust... All settled and managed in Tumbled bitcoin transactions.” He also offered “Snowden’s escape to Russia level counter-surveillance” from Blockstream’s network. The co-founder of Bitcoin’s most important infrastructure company was proposing to weaponise Bitcoin’s privacy features for a convicted sex offender.

Prince Andrew was arrested — On February 19, 2026, King Charles’s brother became the first senior British royal arrested in nearly 400 years, for sharing confidential government intelligence with Epstein. 11+ UK police forces are now investigating. This confirms what this article argued from the start: Epstein was running an intelligence operation, not a social club.

Part One: The Historical Parallel — Robert Maxwell and PROMIS

Before examining the Epstein-Bitcoin connection, we must understand the template: Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell.

The PROMIS Software Scandal

Robert Maxwell was a British media tycoon who died under mysterious circumstances in 1991 — found floating in the Atlantic after falling from his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine (named after his daughter). But Maxwell was far more than a publisher.

According to investigative journalists Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon, and corroborated by FBI files obtained through FOIA requests, Maxwell acted as a commercial conduit for a doctored version of PROMIS — a case management software originally developed for the U.S. Department of Justice. The Israeli intelligence agency Mossad modified PROMIS to include a secret “trapdoor” (backdoor), and Maxwell sold this compromised version to governments, intelligence agencies, and banks worldwide.

The sales list was extraordinary: the UK, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Poland, Egypt, Guatemala, Colombia, Zimbabwe, China — and even the Soviet KGB. Each purchase gave Israeli intelligence real-time access to the databases of foreign governments and financial institutions.

Maxwell allegedly employed former U.S. Senator John Tower to facilitate sales of the backdoored software to Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories — giving Israel access to American nuclear secrets.

When Maxwell died in 1991, he was buried in Jerusalem on the Mount of Olives — Israel’s most sacred burial ground — in what amounted to a state funeral. Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir delivered the eulogy: “He has done more for Israel than can today be said.”

Six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence attended.

The Template for Epstein

This history matters because it establishes a pattern: technology as intelligence infrastructure, sold under commercial cover, with hidden surveillance capabilities benefiting state actors.

If Jeffrey Epstein — longtime intimate of Robert Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine — was continuing the “family business” of intelligence gathering through technology, then funding the reference implementation of Bitcoin is the modern equivalent of selling PROMIS. You don’t need to own the bank; you just need to fund the architects who build the vault.

Ghislaine herself maintained the pattern: her TerraMar Project — an ocean conservation nonprofit with international data-sharing partnerships and monitoring capabilities — was dissolved within days of Epstein’s 2019 arrest. Technology-as-cover ran in the family.

Part Two: The Documented Evidence

The MIT Digital Currency Initiative

On April 25, 2015 — just ten days after MIT Media Lab officially formed its Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) — Lab Director Joichi “Joi” Ito sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein. The email, now part of the public record, reads:

“Gavin, Wladimir and Cory have decided to join the Media Lab... Used gift funds to underwrite this which allowed us to move quickly and win this round. Thanks.”

Epstein’s reply was brief but telling: “gavin is clever.”

This wasn’t peripheral involvement. The DCI became the primary funding source for Bitcoin Core developers after the Bitcoin Foundation collapsed in early 2015. The three developers Ito mentioned — Gavin Andresen, Wladimir van der Laan, and Cory Fields — were the architects of Bitcoin’s reference implementation. Van der Laan served as Bitcoin Core’s Lead Maintainer for years.

The Scale of Funding

MIT officially disclosed that Epstein donated $850,000 to the institution, with $525,000 flowing to the Media Lab. However, investigative journalist Ronan Farrow’s 2019 exposé in The New Yorker reported the actual figure was closer to $7.5 million — including an anonymous $5 million donation connected to Epstein associate Leon Black.

[NEW] The January 2026 DOJ release confirmed that Epstein’s network funneled over $800,000 directly to MIT across two decades, while facilitating an additional $7 million from other sources. These “gift funds” underwrote MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative as Bitcoin’s “principal home and funding source” in 2015.

[NEW] Ito also spent $120,000 of Epstein money on MIT’s Bitcoin Club in June 2014. Jeremy Rubin and Richard Ni ran the club at the time, and they likely used some of Epstein’s money to gift $100 in BTC to MIT’s 4,500 undergraduate students that year — seeding Bitcoin adoption at one of the world’s most influential engineering schools with a sex trafficker’s money.

Epstein’s Direct Outreach to Bitcoin Developers — From 2011

[NEW — CRITICAL TIMELINE UPDATE] The January 2026 DOJ release revealed that Epstein’s interest in Bitcoin began far earlier than his 2015 MIT funding — and far closer to Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance.

In early June 2011 — just weeks after Satoshi’s final email to Gavin Andresen on April 26, 2011 — Epstein emailed venture capitalist Jason Calacanis: “I would like to get in touch with the bit coin guys.”

Calacanis responded: “so you know, these are folks who are not trying to build a business. they are the crazy open source folks who are radicals. their motivation is more inline with Wikileaks or wikipedia.” He said he would “dig up their info.”

This led to direct outreach to both Gavin Andresen and Amir Taaki — Bitcoin’s two most prominent early developers at the time.

Epstein emailed Andresen directly in June 2011: “Gavin, I spoke with Jason Calacanis. I would like to speak with you. Call my office in NY. The idea is great, the execution as you are now aware has some serious risks.”

Epstein’s aide followed up days later: “Jeffrey Epstein will be up at Harvard this Friday June 17th and Saturday June 18th. He would love to meet with you. Might you be around and have some available time?”

Andresen declined, saying he was too busy. This attempted meeting coincided almost exactly with Andresen’s controversial June 2011 visit to the CIA to brief them on Bitcoin.

Epstein emailed Amir Taaki directly in July 2011: “Amir, the Bitcoin idea is brilliant, but I suggest it has some serious downsides as I’m sure you are aware.”

Taaki’s associate subsequently cut communications after looking into Epstein’s background and the allegations against him — one of the few people in these files who did so.

The timeline is striking: Satoshi’s last email was April 26, 2011. Epstein was contacting Bitcoin’s lead developers by June 2011. Whether Epstein knew something about Satoshi’s departure, or simply saw an opportunity in the resulting power vacuum, this proximity demands attention.

Beyond Institutional Channels — Jeremy Rubin

The November 2025 House Oversight document release revealed something even more significant: Epstein maintained direct, personal correspondence with Bitcoin Core contributor Jeremy Rubin. These weren’t cold outreach emails — they were sustained communications (2016-2018) where Rubin, fresh from MIT’s DCI, updated Epstein on Bitcoin politics and technical innovations.

From a February 1, 2017 email, Rubin writes to Epstein from Japan:

“Hey Jeffrey, Thought I’d check in and see what’s up on your end... Last week, I presented my research at Stanford’s BPASE, it was well received. The most interesting thing I came up with for that is an inverse-input contract; i.e., funds that are ‘locked’ to be spent only in the case where there are other funds that are not used in a specific way.”

This “inverse-input contract” concept — funds programmatically restricted based on how other funds are used — foreshadowed Rubin’s later BIP-119/CheckTemplateVerify (CTV) work on Bitcoin covenants. The emails show Rubin updating Epstein on Bitcoin politics (Trump appointees, Peter Thiel’s views), his Stanford covenant research, and efforts to onboard Japanese developers through Digital Garage — a Tokyo-based tech company where Joi Ito sat on the board and which was also an independent funder of the MIT Digital Currency Initiative. The funding network extended beyond MIT into Asia-Pacific.

(Source: House Oversight Committee release, documents HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_029087 through 029092)

[NEW] The January 2026 DOJ release dramatically expanded the picture. A search of the Epstein document library for Rubin’s name returns 726 results, including emails and financial documents, though some entries are duplicative. The correspondence ranges from routine scheduling and logistics to discussions about cryptocurrency ventures and potential investments, with many meetings and Skype calls coordinated through Epstein’s longtime assistant, Lesley Groff. Linda Stone, a former Microsoft executive and technology researcher affiliated with the MIT Media Lab, introduced Rubin to Epstein in 2014. By late 2015, discussions had shifted to Rubin’s career plans and potential financing for cryptocurrency research.

In February 2026, Rubin posted on X that he was “glad the emails are being released” and acknowledged “some professional engagement” with Epstein through his Bitcoin work. He added that he had not spoken extensively on this topic because he “realized how little I actually knew” and did not want to speculate.

This suggests Epstein’s involvement wasn’t merely philanthropic. He was actively cultivating relationships within Bitcoin’s development community — particularly around covenant technology that would allow programmatic restrictions on how Bitcoin could be spent.

A Note on Institutional Complicity

Joi Ito’s resignation in September 2019 wasn’t simply for accepting tainted money. Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker investigation revealed that Ito actively concealed Epstein’s involvement, solicited additional donations after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sex crimes, and lied to MIT’s central administration about the source of funds. Internal emails showed that Ito and senior Media Lab figures deliberately marked donations as “anonymous” to bypass the university’s vetting process.

The Leon Black connection was confirmed in the November 2025 release. In a 2019 exchange (released in the November 2025 House Oversight documents), Ito wrote to Epstein: “We were able to keep the Leon Black money, but the $25K from your foundation is getting bounced by MIT back to ASU.” Epstein replied: “No problem — trying to get more black for you.” (The lowercase “black” appears in the original, though whether this refers to money or the person remains ambiguous.)

This wasn’t naive acceptance of a controversial donor. It was systematic deception by one of the world’s most prestigious research institutions — deception that continued for years while Epstein’s money funded the people who wrote Bitcoin’s code.

The developers themselves have stated they were unaware of Epstein’s involvement and were blindsided by the revelation. The MIT investigation corroborates this — the concealment was deliberate and effective.

[NEW] The DOJ release confirmed that there is no evidence so far that Wladimir van der Laan or Cory Fields communicated directly with Epstein or his aides. The deception was targeted upwards — through Ito and MIT’s institutional structure — not at the developers themselves.

The aftermath: Van der Laan began stepping back from Bitcoin Core in 2021, citing burnout and legal harassment, and formally removed his own merge privileges in February 2023. The lead maintainer role — passed from Satoshi to Andresen to van der Laan — has been vacant since. Bitcoin Core’s current maintainer group is smaller and less experienced than at any point in its history. The MIT Digital Currency Initiative continues to operate but under new leadership following Ito’s 2019 resignation. The Epstein funding didn’t just contaminate Bitcoin’s history — it reshaped who controls its code to this day.

The Coinbase Investment — [NEW SECTION]

The January 2026 DOJ release revealed a previously unknown direct investment by Epstein in Coinbase — now one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

In December 2014, Epstein invested $3 million in Coinbase’s Series C funding round through IGO Company LLC, his U.S. Virgin Islands entity. The company was valued at approximately $400 million at the time. The deal was brokered by Brock Pierce — co-founder of Tether and later chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation — through his venture capital firm Blockchain Capital (then called Crypto Currency Partners).

Emails show Epstein asked LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman for advice: “Coinbase is closing a c round. this week? should i play? how hard?” Hoffman advised against it, saying he “probably wouldn’t play.”

Epstein played anyway.

Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam was personally aware of the investment and discussed a potential face-to-face meeting. “I have a gap between noon and 3PM today, but again, not crucial for me, but would be nice to meet him if convenient,” Ehrsam wrote in an email chain.

By 2018, Blockchain Capital negotiated to buy half of Epstein’s Coinbase stake for approximately $14.7 million — implying an $11 million gain on the portion sold. As of early 2026, Coinbase’s market capitalisation has fluctuated around $50 billion. Epstein’s original $3 million investment at the $400 million valuation would have been worth over $380 million at Coinbase’s peak.

This means Epstein was simultaneously:

Funding the developers who wrote Bitcoin’s code (MIT DCI)

Investing in the infrastructure company maintaining Bitcoin’s protocol (Blockstream)

Investing in the primary exchange where Americans bought and sold Bitcoin (Coinbase)

That’s not scattered philanthropy. That’s a vertical integration strategy across the entire Bitcoin stack.

The Blockstream Connection — Expanded [NEW DETAILS]

The November 2025 documents revealed Epstein’s investment in Blockstream. The January 2026 release added critical new details.

Epstein invested approximately $500,000 in Blockstream’s 2014 seed round through a fund co-owned with Joi Ito. Blockstream co-founders Adam Back (the cryptographer behind Hashcash, a precursor to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work) and Austin Hill communicated directly with Epstein about Bitcoin’s utility as a financial system.

[NEW] A July 2014 email from Austin Hill titled “Stellar isn’t so Stellar,” copied to Epstein, criticized investor overlap with Ripple and Stellar. This shows Epstein wasn’t a passive investor — he was being briefed on the competitive cryptocurrency landscape and internal industry rivalries.

[NEW] In July 2014, Epstein’s staff discussed plans for him to travel to Montreal, where Austin Hill later wrote that the “Blockstream crew were well entertained” at a comedy event. Hill’s communications with Epstein continued into 2017.

[NEW] In a separate email to Bitcoin developer Amir Taaki, Epstein claimed he had recently hosted “Andy Back” on his island — though it remains unclear whether this was a misspelled reference to Adam Back or another individual. Back has acknowledged the investment but has not addressed the island visit references.

[NEW] In response, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr — a longtime developer and early contributor to Blockstream — publicly called on Adam Back to resign from all positions. “These recent revelations about Adam and Epstein Island help shed light on some of Adam’s hostility toward me and his recent pro-spam gaslighting, but I never knew how bad and how deep the corruption went,” Dashjr wrote. He alleged Back had broken a promise to recognise him as a Blockstream co-founder and “cut me out.” The internal fracturing of Bitcoin’s development community over these revelations is itself significant — it suggests that even insiders are now questioning the institutional structures Epstein’s money helped build.

Back responded publicly that the investment came indirectly through Ito’s fund, which later divested “due to potential conflict of interest and other concerns.” He stated Blockstream has “no direct nor indirect financial connection with Jeffrey Epstein, or his estate.”

The Austin Hill Emails — “Total Deniability” [NEW — CRITICAL]

The January 2026 DOJ release contained what may be the most damning correspondence in the entire Epstein-Bitcoin nexus: Austin Hill’s 2018 emails to Epstein proposing the use of Bitcoin mixing to conceal financial transactions.

In a July 2018 email, Hill wrote to Epstein: “I know you’ve hid your investments through Joi in the past, but the way this might work might be an offshore hedge fund, investment trust... All settled and managed in Tumbled bitcoin transactions.”

“Tumbled bitcoin transactions” refers to Bitcoin mixing/tumbling — techniques that pool and redistribute coins to erase their transaction history. Hill was explicitly proposing to use Bitcoin’s privacy features to provide “total deniability” for Epstein’s hidden investments.

In follow-up emails, Hill offered even more: “We’ve got in our network guys who did Snowden’s escape to Russia level counter-surveillance.” This wasn’t theoretical privacy advocacy — this was a Blockstream co-founder offering a convicted sex offender access to operational counter-surveillance capabilities through Bitcoin’s infrastructure.

The emails also referenced Austin Powers/Dr. Evil clips as “coded humor” — a darkly ironic choice given Blockstream’s founding whiteboard slogan was “Can’t be evil.”

In January 2015, Hill had emailed Epstein about visiting his New York townhouse and bringing “a Bitcoin Belle who is an anarchist” — a reference to Michele Seven, a prominent early Bitcoin networker known as “Bitcoin Belle.” Hill’s 2014 correspondence with Epstein included references to “pretty girls” accompanying Epstein to meetings.

The Bryan Bishop “Designer Baby” Connection [NEW]

The Hill emails led to another disturbing thread. In July 2018, Bitcoin Core developer Bryan Bishop contacted Epstein about investing in his “designer baby project,” sending a presentation deck and asking “what the ground rules are for me even exploring this with you.” Hill had introduced them, and Jeremy Rubin vouched for Bishop. Communications continued into November 2018.

This connects Epstein’s documented interest in eugenics and transhumanism — his well-reported desire to “seed the human race” with his DNA — directly to Bitcoin Core developers using Epstein’s funding networks.

Gregory Maxwell and CoinJoin

It’s worth noting that Gregory Maxwell, the inventor of CoinJoin — Bitcoin’s original mixing protocol, the very technology Hill was proposing to use for Epstein’s “total deniability” — was on Blockstream’s team during this period. Maxwell was a Blockstream co-founder and one of the most influential Bitcoin Core developers. There is no evidence Maxwell was aware of Hill’s proposals to Epstein, but the proximity is striking: the creator of Bitcoin’s primary mixing tool worked at the same company whose co-founder was proposing to use mixing technology to hide a sex trafficker’s investments.

[NEW] David Schwartz, the former CTO of Ripple (a Blockstream competitor named in the “Stellar isn’t so Stellar” email), commented publicly: “I hate to play conspiracy theorist, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this is just the tip of a huge iceberg.”

The Brock Pierce / Larry Summers Meeting

The November 2025 documents also reveal that Epstein’s Bitcoin networking extended beyond MIT. In 2015, Epstein hosted a meeting at his Manhattan townhouse where Brock Pierce — co-founder of Tether and later chairman of the Bitcoin Foundation — discussed Bitcoin investments with Larry Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Summers reportedly expressed interest but had concerns about volatility and “reputational hit.” Epstein’s notes from this period flag Bitcoin as a “regulatory vector.”

This is significant context: Pierce, whose own past includes allegations remarkably similar to those against Epstein, was discussing Bitcoin strategy at Epstein’s home. Three former employees of the Digital Entertainment Network (DEN) — a late-1990s internet video startup Pierce co-founded — filed civil lawsuits alleging that Pierce and co-founders provided drugs to and sexually abused minors. Co-founder Marc Collins-Rector was later criminally convicted on child enticement charges and is a registered sex offender. Pierce was never criminally charged but the allegations are documented in public court records. He went on to co-found Tether (USDT) — the stablecoin that provides the majority of liquidity for the entire cryptocurrency market — and become Bitcoin Foundation chairman in 2023.

The Tether connection deserves emphasis: Tether has never submitted to a full independent audit despite backing over $100 billion in circulating tokens. If the “blackmail hypothesis” holds, then the man who brokered Epstein’s Coinbase investment, who told Epstein he “had a great time with the girls,” and who appears 1,800+ times in the Epstein files, also co-founded the single most important liquidity mechanism in all of crypto. The “boys club” doesn’t just hold Bitcoin — it controls the taps.

[NEW] Pierce appears over 1,800 times in the Epstein files — more than almost any other individual. His relationship with Epstein dates back to at least 2011, predating his crypto ventures.

[NEW — DEEPLY INCRIMINATING] The January 2026 files revealed the personal dimension of Pierce’s relationship with Epstein. Pierce told Epstein he “had a great time with the girls.” In 2012, Epstein instructed Pierce to “take photos and find me a present” while Pierce was travelling to Moscow, Kiev, and Odessa. Pierce emailed Epstein dozens of photos of a Ukrainian woman, writing “Ukraine is now my favorite country.” These communications continued from 2011 to 2019 — Pierce’s entire tenure as a crypto industry leader overlapped with an active, personal relationship with a convicted sex offender.

This is the man who brokered Epstein’s $3 million Coinbase investment, co-founded Tether, and now chairs the Bitcoin Foundation.

The network Epstein was building wasn’t just academic. It included some of the most influential figures in both traditional finance and cryptocurrency.

The Michael Saylor Connection — [NEW SECTION]

The January 2026 DOJ release contained a peripheral but telling reference to Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy (now renamed Strategy), who would go on to become one of Bitcoin’s most prominent advocates and accumulate over 700,000 BTC for his company.

An Epstein associate named Peggy Siegal — his publicist — wrote to Epstein that “Saylor is a complete creep. He has no personality. Sort of like a zombie on a drug.” She also noted: “I walked him around and he was so weird that even I ran away from him.”

While there’s no evidence of a direct Epstein-Saylor relationship, the mention indicates Saylor was on Epstein’s radar — or at least in the orbit of people connected to him — during the period when Epstein was actively investing in Bitcoin infrastructure.

The Epstein-Thiel Direct Bitcoin Email — [NEW]

A 2014 email from Epstein directly to Peter Thiel questioned Bitcoin’s fundamental nature: “There is little agreement on what Bitcoin is. Store of or intrinsic value, (if any) currency, property, architecture, payment system. Etc.” This followed Thiel asking Epstein about growing “anti-BTC pressure” from the U.S. government.

The email shows Epstein wasn’t just passively investing — he was engaging in strategic analysis of Bitcoin’s identity and regulatory vulnerability with one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful figures, while simultaneously funding Bitcoin’s core developers and infrastructure companies.

Vitalik Buterin and the Privacy Coin Orbit — [NEW]

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s name appears in the Epstein files — not through direct correspondence, but via an email Epstein received from Russian investor Masha Drokova, who told Epstein she had found a “super smart and young blockchain enthusiast in Russia.” Whether this led to any contact is unclear from the released documents.

More significant is the Zcash connection. Zcash co-founder Madars Virza surfaced in Ito-Epstein communications between 2017 and 2019. Ito noted to Epstein: “Madars is doing well.” Zcash is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency — meaning Epstein’s orbit included not just Bitcoin’s infrastructure builders but also the creators of privacy coins specifically designed to make transactions untraceable. The pattern is consistent: Epstein cultivated access to every layer of cryptocurrency’s privacy architecture.

Part Three: The Lightning Network — Funding the Privacy Layer

The MIT Digital Currency Initiative didn’t just fund Bitcoin Core maintenance. It incubated something arguably more significant for anyone wanting to use Bitcoin for illicit purposes: the Lightning Network.

The Layer 2 Problem

The Bitcoin blockchain has a fundamental limitation for criminal use: every transaction is public forever. The blockchain is a permanent, transparent ledger. If you’re running a blackmail operation, this is a problem.

Enter the Lightning Network.

Thaddeus Dryja at MIT

In 2014, Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja were “bitcoin-obsessed engineers” meeting at San Francisco meetups. In February 2015 — the same year Epstein’s “gift funds” launched the DCI — they published the Lightning Network whitepaper.

Dryja became a research scientist at MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative. The MIT DCI website proudly notes that “Tadge continues to lead the development of Lightning, now with us at the MIT Media Lab.”

The timing is precise: Epstein’s funding arrived just as the Lightning Network was being conceived and developed at the very institution he was bankrolling.

What Lightning Enables

The Lightning Network operates “off-chain” — transactions happen in private payment channels and only settle to the main blockchain periodically. This makes Bitcoin:

Faster: Transactions happen instantly instead of waiting for block confirmations

Cheaper: Fees are negligible compared to on-chain transactions

Much harder to trace: The intermediate transactions never appear on the public blockchain

If you wanted to build a global, anonymous payment rail for illicit activities, you wouldn’t just fund Bitcoin’s base layer. You would aggressively fund the privacy and speed layers on top of it.

The DCI did exactly that.

The Watchtower Architecture

It’s worth noting that Lightning’s privacy depends on third-party “watchtowers” — services that monitor channels for fraud while users are offline. MIT DCI developed watchtower implementations as part of their Lightning work (their code is publicly available on GitHub).

The architectural implication is significant: Lightning’s “privacy” is selective. It depends on which nodes route your transactions. If you control major routing hubs or watchtower services, you can observe transaction flows while maintaining plausible deniability about the base layer’s “transparency.”

Part Four: The Technical Architecture — Surveillance by Design?

The question of whether Bitcoin’s architecture is consistent with an intelligence operation deserves technical examination. Several design choices are noteworthy:

The UTXO Model: A Permanent Transaction Graph

Bitcoin uses an “Unspent Transaction Output” (UTXO) model that creates a permanent, public graph of every transaction ever made. Unlike the account-based model Ethereum later adopted, UTXOs create explicit chains of custody that are highly amenable to graph analysis.

For ordinary users, this is a privacy liability. For sophisticated actors with sufficient computational resources, it’s a surveillance gift — every Bitcoin can be traced back to its origin.

Native Privacy: Conspicuously Absent

Unlike privacy-focused cryptocurrencies (Monero launched 2014, Zcash 2016), Bitcoin has no native privacy features. Addresses are pseudonymous, not anonymous. This means achieving true privacy requires additional layers — layers that could theoretically contain their own instrumentation or monitoring capabilities.

To be fair: full Monero-style ring signatures weren’t available in 2008. But basic mixing protocols and cryptographic blinding techniques existed and were well-known to cypherpunks — David Chaum’s DigiCash used blinding in the 1990s. The cypherpunk community had decades of privacy-preserving payment research to draw upon. Satoshi chose not to incorporate any of it.

The contrast is striking: If cypherpunks designed Bitcoin for financial freedom, why omit even basic privacy features when the underlying techniques existed? The choice appears deliberate.

The Gossip Protocol and Timing Analysis

Bitcoin’s network propagation uses a “gossip protocol” where transactions spread node-to-node. This creates timing signatures that sophisticated actors can exploit for deanonymization — correlating transaction broadcasts with IP addresses.

Intelligence agencies have decades of experience with traffic analysis. Bitcoin’s architecture provides rich data for these techniques.

Lightning: Selective Privacy with Choke Points

This brings us back to Lightning. The “privacy” Lightning provides is selective — it depends on which nodes route your transactions. If you control major routing hubs, you can observe transaction flows while maintaining plausible deniability about the base layer’s “transparency.”

The Blocksize Wars (2015-2017) effectively forced this architecture. By keeping base-layer blocks small, the winning faction (funded by MIT/DCI) ensured that high-volume use would require Lightning — creating natural choke points in what was supposed to be a peer-to-peer mesh network.

The Intelligence Interpretation

None of this proves Bitcoin was designed as a surveillance tool. But the architecture is strikingly consistent with one:

Transparent base layer for bulk surveillance and forensics

Privacy add-ons that create controllable choke points

Gossip protocol that leaks metadata

No native privacy despite available technology

If you were designing a system that appeared to offer financial freedom while actually being highly surveillable by sophisticated actors, you might design something very much like Bitcoin.

Part Five: The Timeline Question

Bitcoin’s Creation: 2008-2009

The Bitcoin whitepaper appeared in October 2008. The genesis block was mined in January 2009. The pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, remained active until April 2011, then vanished completely.

[UPDATED] Epstein’s documented attempts to contact Bitcoin developers began in June 2011 — just weeks after Satoshi disappeared and coinciding almost exactly with Gavin Andresen’s controversial CIA visit.

This timeline was previously cited to dismiss any deeper Epstein connection, based on the assumption his involvement began in 2015. The DOJ release proved that wrong by four years — and by potentially seven years.

Epstein’s October 2008 “E-life” Emails — [NEW — POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE]

The DOJ files contain a series of October 2008 emails in which Epstein sketched out ideas for an internet-based digital currency system. The timing is extraordinary: these emails were exchanged just weeks before Satoshi Nakamoto published the Bitcoin whitepaper on October 31, 2008.

In one email, Epstein wrote: “You should start to mention, that this crisis, may be the birthing pains of a new more fair and equitable system of finance. Unlike the depression. There is plenty of resources to go around. The car lots are full, not empty, the food stalls are full not empty, the houses are there, it is the store of value, that we call money, that is artificially in short supply.. Artificially.. That’s the solution. A new system that uses the internet to distribute value.”

He called his concept “E-life” — a “new form of ECONOMIC LIFE” that “has resources, it has feedback loops, that control the pressure, boards that control the amount of flow, but it does not yet have a brain.”

This does not prove Epstein created Bitcoin. The email shows a man thinking about the same problems that Bitcoin would solve — the fragility of centralised financial systems, “artificial money scarcity,” and the potential for the internet to distribute value — but in the rambling, typo-strewn style of a financier, not the precise technical language of a cryptographer.

However, the contemporaneous timing raises questions that were previously impossible to ask: Was Epstein aware of the cypherpunk discussions that would produce the Bitcoin whitepaper? Was he in contact with people who were? Or was this simply a billionaire financier reacting to the same global financial crisis that motivated Satoshi?

The conventional narrative holds that Bitcoin emerged from the cypherpunk movement — a purely idealistic, technically-driven response to the 2008 financial crisis. Epstein’s October 2008 emails, touching on identical themes from a completely different social milieu, suggest the intellectual groundwork for a “new system” of internet-based value transfer was being discussed simultaneously in circles far removed from the cryptography mailing lists.

At minimum, this establishes that Epstein was thinking about digital currency at the exact moment Bitcoin was being born. Combined with his June 2011 outreach to Bitcoin’s lead developers — just weeks after Satoshi vanished — and his subsequent five-year campaign to fund, invest in, and cultivate the entire Bitcoin ecosystem, the October 2008 emails transform the timeline from “opportunistic post-creation involvement” to something that begins at Bitcoin’s very inception.

The Strategic Value of Post-Creation Involvement

If someone created a revolutionary financial system under a pseudonym, they would have strong incentives to:

Remain anonymous to avoid legal, regulatory, and personal consequences

Maintain influence over the project’s development without revealing involvement

Accumulate wealth through early mining while the network was small

Control the narrative about what Bitcoin is and what it’s for

Funding the developers who maintain and evolve Bitcoin Core — the reference implementation that defines the protocol — achieves all of these objectives. You don’t need to write code yourself when you’re paying the people who do.

The 2011-2015 Timeline: A Pattern of Escalation [EXPANDED]

[NEW] The DOJ release fills in the gap between Satoshi’s disappearance and the MIT funding:

June 2011: Epstein contacts Jason Calacanis, seeking introductions to “the bit coin guys.” Emails Gavin Andresen directly. Attempts to arrange a meeting at Harvard. Andresen declines.

July 2011: Epstein emails Amir Taaki directly, calling Bitcoin “brilliant” but noting “serious downsides.” Taaki’s associate cuts contact after researching Epstein.

June 2014: Epstein’s aide arranges a call with Jeremy Rubin, then a student at MIT. Ito spends $120,000 of Epstein money on MIT’s Bitcoin Club.

2014: Epstein invests ~$500,000 in Blockstream’s seed round. Communicates with Adam Back and Austin Hill. Epstein’s staff plan his travel to Montreal for Blockstream events.

December 2014: Epstein invests $3 million in Coinbase’s Series C through Brock Pierce.

April 2015: MIT DCI formally founded with Epstein’s “gift funds.” Ito announces the “big win” of recruiting Bitcoin Core developers.

December 2015: Jeremy Rubin reaches out to Epstein directly about career plans and funding for cryptocurrency research.

2016-2018: Sustained Rubin-Epstein correspondence about covenant technology, Bitcoin politics, and Japanese developer onboarding.

2018: Epstein corresponds with Steve Bannon about crypto taxation policy.

This isn’t a single decision in 2015. It’s a five-year campaign of escalating investment and relationship-building across Bitcoin’s entire ecosystem — developers, infrastructure companies, exchanges, and regulators — beginning within weeks of Satoshi’s exit.

The Blocksize War Outcome

The Blocksize War (2015-2017) pitted “big blockers” (who wanted on-chain scaling) against “small blockers” (who wanted to keep blocks small and force users onto Lightning). The small-block faction won. Bitcoin Cash forked off; the Lightning Network became necessary for high-volume use.

Here’s the pattern worth noting: The developers Epstein funded (van der Laan, Fields) were on the winning side — they supported keeping blocks small and pushing users onto the Lightning Network for high-volume transactions. The developer Epstein called “clever” (Andresen) was on the losing side — he supported larger blocks via Bitcoin XT and Bitcoin Classic, which would have kept transactions on the transparent base layer rather than pushing them to Lightning’s less traceable channels. Andresen was subsequently stripped of commit access. The person being cultivated lost; the institutions being funded won.

Whether this reflects Epstein backing the eventual winners, or the winners being those he backed, the outcome concentrated Bitcoin development in the hands of those funded through his channels.

Part Six: The Gavin Andresen Question

Epstein’s comment on the MIT funding email — “gavin is clever” — takes on additional significance when you understand Gavin Andresen’s unique position in Bitcoin history.

Satoshi’s Chosen Successor

When Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared in April 2011, he didn’t leave Bitcoin leaderless. He personally handed control of the project to Gavin Andresen, including the “alert keys” — the ability to send emergency messages to the entire Bitcoin network.

Andresen was, effectively, Satoshi’s designated heir.

The CIA Visit

In June 2011, shortly after Satoshi’s final email, Andresen did something that raised eyebrows throughout the Bitcoin community: he visited the CIA to brief them on Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Andresen himself has noted that this visit may have “spooked” Satoshi. The timing is suggestive: Satoshi’s last email to Andresen came just weeks before the CIA visit. When Andresen informed Satoshi about the invitation, Satoshi never responded again.

[NEW] The DOJ release adds a remarkable detail to this timeline: Epstein was attempting to contact Andresen at virtually the same time as the CIA visit. Epstein’s aide tried to arrange a Harvard meeting for “Friday June 17th and Saturday June 18th” — days before or after Andresen’s CIA briefing. Whether Epstein knew about the CIA visit, or whether both the CIA and Epstein were independently moving on Bitcoin’s leadership simultaneously, the convergence is notable.

The Craig Wright Debacle

In May 2016, Andresen publicly declared that Craig Wright — an Australian businessman — was Satoshi Nakamoto. Within days, Wright’s claims were widely debunked.

The Bitcoin Core development team immediately revoked Andresen’s commit access to the code repository. He has never been reinstated.

Bitcoin Core developer Wladimir van der Laan explained the decision: “His privileges were seen as a liability by members of the project for a while... this was the final straw.”

The Epstein Connection

Consider the pattern:

Andresen was Satoshi’s designated successor and the face of Bitcoin development

Epstein attempted to contact Andresen directly in June 2011, weeks after Satoshi vanished

Epstein’s funding arrived in 2015, explicitly to support developers including Andresen

Epstein specifically commented that “Gavin is clever”

Andresen was known to be trusting and socially naive (as the Craig Wright episode demonstrated)

By 2016, Andresen had lost his position and influence within Bitcoin Core

Epstein specialized in finding people who were brilliant but socially vulnerable, then becoming their patron. Targeting Andresen in both 2011 and 2015 — right when he was gaining and then losing influence — would be a classic Epstein move to gain leverage over a disgruntled former leader.

The question isn’t whether Epstein funded Andresen (he did, through MIT). The question is what he expected in return.

Part Seven: The Blackmail-Bitcoin Hypothesis

Epstein’s Known Business Model

Jeffrey Epstein’s operations, as documented in court proceedings and investigative journalism, centered on:

Cultivating relationships with powerful individuals across finance, academia, politics, and technology

Obtaining compromising material on those individuals

Leveraging that material for financial gain and influence

Operating through complex financial structures that obscured money flows

Bitcoin’s Utility for Such Operations

Consider what Bitcoin offers to someone running an influence-and-blackmail operation:

Untraceable wealth accumulation: Early Bitcoin mining (2009-2011) required minimal computational resources. Someone with technical knowledge could have accumulated thousands of bitcoins at essentially zero cost. Today, those coins would be worth billions.

Anonymous payment mechanism: Bitcoin addresses are pseudonymous. Receiving blackmail payments in Bitcoin — rather than through bank transfers that create records — provides plausible deniability and operational security.

Global value transfer: Unlike cash, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly without passing through regulated financial institutions.

Appreciation as cover story: Any bitcoin holdings discovered can be explained as “investment” rather than proceeds from criminal activity.

The Banker Connections

Epstein’s documented relationships with major bankers strengthen this hypothesis:

Jes Staley (former JPMorgan executive, later Barclays CEO): UK regulators found that Staley and Epstein exchanged more than 1,200 emails between 2008 and 2012. Staley was later found to have “recklessly misled” regulators about the nature of this relationship.

JPMorgan Chase: Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 1998 to 2013 — a relationship that persisted for years after his 2008 conviction.

Leon Black (Apollo Global Management): Paid Epstein at least $158 million for “advisory services” between 2012 and 2017, according to an independent review.

If you have compromising material on people who control the traditional financial system, you have both the motive and the means to create — or heavily invest in — an alternative system you can control.

The Bannon Crypto Policy Discussions

The November 2025 documents reveal Epstein wasn’t just funding Bitcoin development — he was thinking about crypto at the regulatory policy level.

In 2018 emails, Epstein reached out to Steve Bannon (Trump’s former White House chief strategist) about cryptocurrency taxation. Epstein asked Bannon: “Will Treasury respond to you re: crypto or do we need another way in for advice?”

Bannon responded that the National Security Council — not Treasury — was handling crypto concerns at the time.

More significantly, Epstein proposed a voluntary IRS disclosure program for cryptocurrency gains, arguing it would “f**k all the bad guys” by creating disclosure requirements. He warned of “systemic risk” from untraceable transactions.

This is revealing: Epstein simultaneously funded the privacy infrastructure (Lightning Network) while lobbying for regulatory tracking mechanisms. Build the blind spots, then advocate for the keys to unlock them. It’s the same dual-use pattern as PROMIS — technology that appears to serve one purpose while enabling surveillance by those who control the architecture.

Part Eight: Carbyne — The Surveillance Technology Redux

While Epstein was funding Bitcoin infrastructure at MIT, he was simultaneously investing in something that connects even more directly to the Maxwell/PROMIS template: Israeli surveillance technology.

Reporty/Carbyne

In 2015 — the same year Epstein’s “gift funds” launched MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative — he partnered with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak to invest in a security tech startup called Reporty Homeland Security, later renamed Carbyne. Barak’s relationship with Epstein was extensively documented — he was photographed entering Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and was documented visiting apartments in a building linked to Epstein’s operation, visits he later acknowledged while insisting he “never attended a party with him.”

Carbyne provides cloud-based emergency call handling technology. When you call 911 in many American jurisdictions, Carbyne’s systems process that call — including your location data, audio, and potentially live video from your smartphone.

The Unit 8200 Connection

Several of Carbyne’s early executives came directly from Israel’s cyber-intelligence Unit 8200 — the rough equivalent of America’s NSA. This is the same intelligence apparatus that, according to investigative journalists, modified the PROMIS software that Robert Maxwell distributed globally.

The pattern is unmistakable: Maxwell sold backdoored case management software to governments worldwide. Decades later, his daughter’s longtime intimate was investing in Israeli intelligence-linked technology that now processes emergency communications across American cities.

The Cyberweapons Discussions

Private communications between Barak and Carbyne investors reveal discussions about cyberweapons concepts drawn from Israeli military research, including:

An “NSO-like company” targeting cell phones (NSO Group created the notorious Pegasus spyware)

Hacking tools for routers and internet-connected appliances

Surveillance of the Tor network

These aren’t the discussions of passive investors. They’re the discussions of people thinking systematically about surveillance infrastructure.

The American Footprint

Today, Carbyne systems are used in municipalities across the United States — from local sheriff’s offices to major metropolitan 911 call centers. The company’s cloud-based architecture means sensitive information (location histories, audio recordings, live video) flows through servers that could theoretically be accessed by... whom?

The same questions that haunted PROMIS haunt Carbyne: When intelligence-linked technology handles sensitive communications, who really has access?

The Parallel Investment Strategy

Consider the timeline:

2011: Epstein contacts Bitcoin developers directly (Andresen, Taaki)

2014: Epstein invests in Blockstream ($500K) and Coinbase ($3M)

2015: Epstein funds MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative (Bitcoin Core, Lightning Network)

2015: Epstein invests in Carbyne (emergency communications surveillance)

2015-2016: Epstein invests ~$40M in Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures (fintech)

2016-2018: Epstein corresponds with Bitcoin developers about covenant technology

2018: Epstein lobbies Steve Bannon on crypto taxation policy

This isn’t scattered philanthropy. This is a coherent investment strategy in surveillance-adjacent technology infrastructure — financial rails and emergency communications — with intelligence community connections at every node.

Robert Maxwell sold PROMIS to governments. Jeffrey Epstein funded the architects of Bitcoin and invested in the systems that handle American 911 calls. The technology changed; the pattern didn’t.

The Peter Thiel / Valar Ventures Connection

The surveillance technology investments weren’t isolated. In 2015 and 2016 — the same period as his MIT and Carbyne funding — Epstein invested approximately $40 million into two funds managed by Valar Ventures, a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel.

Those investments have since grown to approximately $170 million, making them the largest remaining asset in Epstein’s estate. The funds remain “locked up” and cannot be paid out in cash, meaning Epstein’s victims may never see this money.

The Thiel connection is significant for several reasons:

Thiel is a major Bitcoin advocate who has called it “the most honest market” and invested heavily in crypto infrastructure

Valar Ventures focuses on fintech startups — exactly the sector where Epstein was concentrating his investments

The connection came through Ehud Barak — leaked emails show Epstein leveraged his relationship with Barak to arrange a 2014 meeting with Thiel in New York

In 2016, Epstein pitched Carbyne (his surveillance tech investment with Barak) to Valar, though the proposal was rejected

The network is coherent: Israeli intelligence connections (Barak, Unit 8200 veterans at Carbyne), fintech venture capital (Thiel/Valar), Bitcoin infrastructure (MIT DCI), cryptocurrency exchanges (Coinbase), and cryptocurrency policy influence (Bannon). These aren’t scattered investments — they’re a portfolio focused on controlling the intersection of surveillance and finance.

Part Nine: The NSA Algorithm and Satoshi’s Disappearance

Two additional data points deserve attention.

SHA-256: The NSA’s Contribution

Bitcoin’s core cryptographic function — SHA-256 — was designed by the United States National Security Agency and published in 2001. This is not conspiracy theory; it’s public record. SHA-256 is part of the SHA-2 family of hash functions, developed by NSA engineers to replace the increasingly vulnerable SHA-1.

There’s no evidence of a backdoor in SHA-256. The algorithm has been extensively vetted by cryptographers worldwide and remains considered secure. But the fact remains: the cryptographic foundation of Bitcoin came from U.S. intelligence.

This doesn’t prove anything about Bitcoin’s origins. SHA-256 is used in thousands of applications, from SSL certificates to password storage. But it does mean that “institutional fingerprints” on supposedly grassroots technology are not unprecedented.

WikiLeaks and Satoshi’s Exit

Satoshi Nakamoto’s final public message, posted December 12, 2010, responded to a proposal that WikiLeaks accept Bitcoin donations after payment processors blocked the organization:

“No, don’t ‘bring it on.’ The project needs to grow gradually so the software can be strengthened along the way. I make this appeal to WikiLeaks not to try to use Bitcoin. Bitcoin is a small beta community in its infancy. You would not stand to get more than pocket change, and the heat you would bring would likely destroy us at this stage.”

Days later, Satoshi sent an email to developers removing his own information from the Bitcoin website — an apparent sign he was preparing to leave.

His final known private email, sent to Gavin Andresen on April 26, 2011, included this line:

“I wish you wouldn’t keep talking about me as a mysterious shadowy figure, the press just turns that into a pirate currency angle.”

Then silence. Satoshi never communicated again.

The Alternative Reading

The conventional interpretation: Satoshi was a privacy-conscious cypherpunk who feared attention and left to protect himself and the project.

The alternative interpretation: If Bitcoin was designed for controlled purposes rather than libertarian freedom, WikiLeaks’ involvement represented exactly the wrong kind of attention. An anonymous payment system for whistleblowers is the opposite of a surveillance tool.

Satoshi’s reaction — alarm at WikiLeaks “kicking the hornet’s nest” — makes more sense if Bitcoin was never intended for genuine financial freedom.

Part Ten: The Elon Musk Revelations — [NEW SECTION]

The January 2026 DOJ release produced one of its most explosive revelations: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, had far deeper ties to Epstein than he had publicly acknowledged — and had lied about the nature of those ties.

The Emails

The files contain at least 16 emails between Musk and Epstein from 2012 to 2013, with schedule references extending into 2014. Musk is mentioned over 1,000 times in the Epstein files.

The earliest email appears to be from late September 2012, in which Musk writes that they had a “very enjoyable conversation!” Epstein responded: “Hopefully the first of many.”

In November 2012, Epstein asked Musk how many people would need a helicopter ride to his island. Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

On Christmas Day 2012, Musk wrote again: “Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I’m looking for.”

In December 2013, Musk wrote: “Will be in the [British Virgin Islands]/St Bart’s area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein responded with potential dates and noted there was “always space for you.”

A separate schedule entry from December 2014 read: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”

The Lie

In 2019, Musk told Vanity Fair that Epstein was a “creep” and that Epstein “tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island” but that Musk had declined.

After the September 2025 initial file release, Musk posted on X: “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.”

The emails tell a different story. It was Musk who was pursuing the visits — asking about the “wildest party,” requesting dates to come, telling Epstein he wanted to “let loose.” It was Epstein who cancelled one planned visit, not Musk.

Why This Matters for Bitcoin

Musk is not just any celebrity in the Epstein files. He is:

The world’s richest person

CEO of Tesla, which briefly held Bitcoin on its balance sheet

The person whose tweets have moved Bitcoin’s price by billions

A self-proclaimed champion of the Epstein file releases who publicly accused Trump of suppressing them

Someone who used Epstein’s name as a weapon against Trump during their 2025 feud

The hypocrisy is staggering but also structurally important: Musk positioned himself as the person demanding transparency while having his own Epstein exposure to manage. This is exactly the kind of mutual leverage that characterizes the “boys club” dynamic described in this article.

Part Eleven: The Bill Gates Revelations — [NEW SECTION]

The January 2026 DOJ release transformed our understanding of the Gates-Epstein relationship from “ill-advised meetings” to something far more compromising.

The Draft Emails

Two draft emails Epstein wrote to himself in July 2013 — styled as stream-of-consciousness notes riddled with typos — allege that:

Gates came to Epstein to facilitate extramarital encounters with married women

Epstein helped Gates obtain medication to treat an STI “from sex with Russian girls”

Gates asked Epstein to “please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your penis”

Epstein claimed to have been “caught up in a severe martial dispute between Melinda and Bill” and had been asked by Gates to participate “in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate to the ethically unsound” and “potentially over the line into illegal”

Gates’s Response

A Gates Foundation spokesperson called the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false,” saying the documents “demonstrate Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

However, in a subsequent Foundation town hall, Gates admitted to two affairs — with a Russian bridge player and a Russian nuclear physicist — and confirmed that his associate Boris Nikolic had discussed those relationships with Epstein. Melinda French Gates said in an NPR interview that “whatever questions remain there... those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me.”

The Philanthropic Coordination

Beyond the personal allegations, the emails revealed 18 months of sustained correspondence between Gates (and senior Foundation staff) and Epstein about philanthropic strategy. Epstein pitched Gates a donor-advised fund for billionaires, calling it “cloud computing for the giving world.” Gates replied: “good analogy.” Epstein predicted the fund would attract “the most money any charity has ever had.”

This is the man shaping global health policy for billions of people — taking philanthropic strategy advice from a convicted sex offender while potentially being blackmailed by him. The accountability implications are enormous.

Part Twelve: The Trump Files Saga

The Pattern of Obstruction

The release of the Epstein documents has been marked by extraordinary resistance from the Trump administration:

Campaign promises: During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to release the Epstein files. “Yeah, I would,” he told Fox News in June 2024. On September 3, 2024, on the Lex Fridman podcast (Episode #442, timestamp 52:26), he reiterated the commitment.

Post-election reversal: Once in office, the administration did the opposite. In July 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the DOJ found “no incriminating ‘client list’” and that no further files would be released — directly contradicting her February statement that the client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

Active suppression: When Congress moved to force disclosure through the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Trump and Republican leadership launched what one anonymous official called a “pressure campaign” to prevent release. Voting for the discharge petition was characterized as a “very hostile act to the administration.”

Forced capitulation: Only after four Republican House members — Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Thomas Massie — joined Democrats to force a floor vote did Trump reverse course. The bill passed 427-1.

The “Investigation” Loophole

Even after signing the transparency act, the administration created new obstacles. Trump demanded an investigation into “Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions.”

The bill allows the DOJ to withhold material that “would jeopardize an active federal investigation or prosecution.” By opening investigations into Epstein’s associates — investigations the DOJ said in July were unwarranted based on available evidence — the administration created legal cover for continued suppression.

Representative Thomas Massie, who sponsored the transparency bill, called this move a potential “smokescreen” and “a last-ditch effort to prevent the release of the Epstein files.”

Mark Epstein’s Allegation

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, made a striking claim in November 2025: there was an active coverup to “sanitize” the files by “scrubbing the files to take Republican names out.” He stated he heard this from “a pretty good source” and it was the reason for Trump’s sudden shift on releasing the files.

The January 30, 2026 Release — and What’s Still Missing [UPDATED]

[NEW] The DOJ released approximately 3 million pages on January 30, 2026 — more than 40 days past the December 19 legal deadline. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche called it “the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process.”

But the numbers don’t add up. The DOJ acknowledged that approximately 6 million pages may qualify as files required to be released under the Transparency Act. They released roughly half. Representative Ro Khanna said “not good enough” and continued demanding the remaining 2.5 million pages.

[NEW] Faulty redaction techniques in the December 2025 release allowed members of the public to recover blacked-out content by copying and pasting text into other applications. The flaw traced back to a 2021 court filing by the Virgin Islands attorney general’s office. Within 24 hours of the December release, 16 files mysteriously disappeared from the public webpage without explanation.

[NEW] In February 2026, members of Congress were allowed to review unredacted case files at secure federal facilities operated by the Department of Justice.

[NEW] Daniel Kahn, the executor of Epstein’s estate, sat for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee on March 11, 2026.

Bondi Fired — The Final Act [NEW — April 2, 2026]

On April 2, 2026, Trump fired Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Her handling of the Epstein files was a primary factor.

The trajectory tells the story: Bondi entered office in February 2025 telling Fox News the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review.” By July 2025, the DOJ announced no client list existed and no further files would be released. By January 2026, Congress had forced a 3-million-page release over the administration’s objections. By March 2026, the House Oversight Committee had subpoenaed Bondi to sit for a deposition on April 14 about the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files.

Trump fired her the night before a nationally televised address on the war in Iran — burying the story under war coverage. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — Trump’s former criminal defence lawyer — was named acting AG. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, a politician with almost no legal experience, was reportedly being considered as permanent replacement.

Rep. Nancy Mace: “Bondi handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and made this situation far worse than it had to be for President Trump.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, the Oversight Committee’s ranking member, immediately clarified: “The Oversight Committee subpoena is for Pam Bondi, whether she is the Attorney General or not.”

Epstein survivors released a statement: “Attorney General Pam Bondi failed survivors.”

The significance: Trump promised to release the Epstein files. His AG said the client list was on her desk. Then nothing happened. Then Congress forced a partial release. Then the AG was subpoenaed. Then she was fired — and replaced by Trump’s personal lawyer.

Every step of this saga has followed the pattern this article predicted in November 2025: promise transparency, deliver obstruction, lose the political fight, then reorganise the obstruction under new management. The boys club doesn’t disband. It promotes from within.

The pattern predicted in the original version of this article — resistance, delay, partial release, continued suppression — played out exactly as described. The administration fought every step, lost in Congress 427-1, missed its own deadline by 40 days, and still withheld half the qualifying documents.

“My Friends Will Get Hurt” — [NEW]

In a phone call after Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared at a September 2025 news conference with Epstein survivors, Trump told her directly that he opposed releasing the Epstein files because his “friends will get hurt.” He also told Greene he would not invite the Epstein survivors to the Oval Office because they had “not earned that honour.” Greene said Trump yelled at her as she listened on speakerphone.

One week later, Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene, calling her a “traitor” and “Marjorie Traitor Greene.” On November 21, 2025, Greene announced she would resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026 — making her the first casualty of the Epstein files transparency fight.

“Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said.

Greene later told the New York Times Magazine: “The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington. Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, the Democrat who partnered with Greene to force the release, said: “MTG is likely to be a formidable 2028 candidate. Her stances on Epstein, on regulating AI, and anti-war is more in touch with MAGA voters than JD Vance.”

The significance is devastating: Trump admitted — to his own ally — that full disclosure would damage people close to him. Then he destroyed that ally’s career for pushing transparency anyway. The boys club doesn’t just protect itself through institutional obstruction. It punishes anyone who threatens the silence.

The Clinton Depositions — [NEW — February 2026]

After months of resistance, contempt threats, and failed negotiations, both Clintons testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee.

On January 21, 2026, the Oversight Committee voted — with bipartisan support — to recommend holding both Clintons in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas issued in August 2025. Facing imminent contempt proceedings, the Clintons caved and agreed to depositions.

Hillary Clinton testified on February 26, 2026, for approximately six hours behind closed doors. She stated she had “no idea about their criminal activities” and “never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices.” She accused the committee of partisan “fishing expeditions” and was questioned about UFOs and the “pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which she called “one of the most vile, bogus conspiracy theories.” Committee Chair James Comer said the interview was “productive” and “I think we learned a lot” — noting that on some questions involving the Clinton Global Initiative, Hillary told lawmakers: “You have to ask my husband.”

Bill Clinton testified on February 27, 2026, also for over six hours behind closed doors. In his opening statement he said he had a “brief acquaintance” with Epstein and “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.” He was asked about a DOJ-released photograph showing him in a jacuzzi with an unidentified woman — he said he did not know the woman and denied any sexual contact. He warned lawmakers he would “often” say “I don’t recall” and predicted this would be “unsatisfying.”

Both Clintons were described as cooperative by members of both parties. Video was released the following week. The Clintons had asked to testify publicly — Republicans insisted on closed doors.

Howard Lutnick — Trump’s Commerce Secretary [NEW SECTION]

The January 2026 release added another layer: emails showed Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick arranged to visit Epstein’s island in December 2012 with his family. Lutnick had previously called Epstein “gross” and “the greatest blackmailer ever,” claiming he had severed ties years earlier. A Commerce Department spokesperson said Lutnick had “limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife.”

A sitting Commerce Secretary with documented Epstein island visits — while the administration he serves fought to suppress the very files that documented those visits.

Prince Andrew Arrested — [NEW — February 2026]

On February 19, 2026, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — formerly Prince Andrew, King Charles’s younger brother — was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He became the first senior British royal to be arrested in nearly 400 years.

The arrest followed the January 30 DOJ release, which contained emails showing Andrew had forwarded confidential trade reports from his visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore to Epstein while serving as the UK’s special trade envoy. Thames Valley Police held him for 11 hours before releasing him under investigation.

King Charles stated that “the law must take its course.” Police subsequently searched Andrew’s former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor — a 30-room mansion. London’s Metropolitan Police began identifying former members of Andrew’s close protection unit who may have accompanied him to Epstein’s island and witnessed his activities.

By late February 2026, more than 11 police forces across the UK were investigating different strands of Andrew’s conduct. The UK government began considering legislation to remove him from the line of succession — he remains eighth in line to the British throne.

Virginia Giuffre’s family released a statement: “At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. He was never a prince.”

The arrest sent shockwaves through the British establishment. As one royal commentator noted: “It is the first age in which someone who was very recently a senior royal could be treated like any other common criminal.” The misconduct in public office charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The significance for the Bitcoin-Epstein story: Andrew was sharing confidential government intelligence with the same man who was funding Bitcoin’s core developers, investing in crypto exchanges, and proposing to use tumbled bitcoin for “total deniability.” Epstein wasn’t just a socialite collecting powerful friends — he was running an intelligence-gathering operation, and the DOJ files now prove it.

Part Thirteen: The Debanking Trap — How Trump Became Crypto’s Champion

There’s a final thread that connects Trump’s reversal on the Epstein files to his dramatic embrace of cryptocurrency — and it starts with the same banks that enabled Epstein’s operation.

Trump’s Debanking: The Timeline

In March 2021 — two months after January 6th — Capital One notified the Trump Organization that hundreds of bank accounts holding millions of dollars would be closed within 90 days. No explanation was provided. According to the Trump Organization’s 2025 lawsuit against Capital One, more than 300 business accounts were terminated, along with personal accounts belonging to Trump family members.

But Capital One wasn’t alone. Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank also stopped doing business with Trump in early 2021. Fox Business reported that Trump was debanked by twelve banks total.

Trump claimed JPMorgan Chase gave him 20 days to close his account. Bank of America reportedly refused his business after he left JPMorgan.

The Epstein-JPMorgan Connection

Here’s where it gets interesting: JPMorgan Chase was Jeffrey Epstein’s banker for 15 years, from 1998 to 2013. The bank continued serving Epstein for five years after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

In 2023, JPMorgan paid $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit from Epstein survivors who accused the bank of enabling his sex trafficking operation. The settlement covered more than 100 women. JPMorgan paid an additional $75 million to settle claims from the U.S. Virgin Islands, for a total of $365 million in Epstein-related settlements.

The USVI lawsuit itself has an obstruction story. U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George filed the JPMorgan suit on December 27, 2022. Four days later — on New Year’s Eve — Governor Albert Bryan fired her. Bryan denied the firing was related to the lawsuit, but George later told the FBI that Bryan had pressured her to settle the Epstein estate case for less money and had expressed anger over her expanding the investigation. A security officer delivered her termination letter while she was cooking at her father’s house. The January 2026 DOJ release included the FBI memorandum of George’s interview, further documenting how even local officials who pursued Epstein’s financial network were removed from their positions.

Internal JPMorgan emails revealed the bank had flagged Epstein’s transactions as “suspicious” as early as 2002, with a Suspicious Activity Report citing his “alleged sex trafficking of minors.” The bank’s compliance officer recommended closing Epstein’s accounts. JPMorgan kept him as a client for another 11 years.

Former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley exchanged over 1,200 emails with Epstein between 2008 and 2012. In the Epstein documents, Epstein suggested he could arrange meetings for Staley to recruit clients including the co-founders of Google and heads of nations.

So the same JPMorgan Chase that served Epstein for 15 years while ignoring trafficking red flags — that same bank allegedly debanked Donald Trump.

Trump’s Crypto Conversion

Consider Trump’s public statements on cryptocurrency:

2019 (as President): “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.”

June 2021 (post-debanking): “Bitcoin just seems like a scam... The currency of this world should be the dollar.”

August 2021: “I don’t think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the world out there. I think they should regulate them very, very high.”

Late 2022: Trump launches his first NFT collection — his first significant public move after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign.

2024: Trump headlined the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, pledging to make the US the “crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world.” His campaign began accepting cryptocurrency donations. He promised to “keep Elizabeth Warren and her goons away from your Bitcoin.”

2025: Trump launches the $TRUMP memecoin and backs World Liberty Financial, a DeFi platform that could make his family billions.

The man who called Bitcoin a “scam” is now its most powerful advocate. What changed?

The Leverage Hypothesis

Consider the position Trump found himself in after 2021:

Debanked by traditional finance — Cut off from the institutions that control dollar-based commerce

Deep legal exposure — Multiple investigations, massive legal bills

Planning a 2024 comeback — Needed alternative funding mechanisms

Crypto industry flush with cash — Bitcoin mining executives reportedly committed to raising over $100 million for Trump

The crypto industry offered Trump something traditional banks wouldn’t: financial infrastructure that operates outside regulatory control. But that infrastructure has Epstein’s fingerprints on it.

Now consider the December 2025 and January 2026 situation:

Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files

Trump won, then reversed on file release (AG Bondi: “no client list found”)

Congress forced the issue with 427-1 vote

Trump signed the transparency act, but ordered a new DOJ investigation

Trump specifically named JPMorgan — the bank that debanked him, the bank that served Epstein for 15 years

The Trap

If the Epstein files reveal deeper connections between the financier and Bitcoin’s development — connections this article has documented — then Trump faces an impossible situation:

Release the files fully → Expose the infrastructure he’s now promoting as “financial freedom”

Suppress the files → Face bipartisan congressional pressure and voter backlash

Selective release → Hope the redactions hold while using the investigation to target political enemies

The same financial establishment that controlled Trump through debanking also has exposure in the Epstein files. The same crypto infrastructure Trump embraced as an alternative has Epstein’s funding woven into its foundation.

Build the escape route. Control the exits. It’s the PROMIS playbook updated for the 21st century.

Part Fourteen: The Boys Club — Bitcoin as Mutual Blackmail

There’s a reason no one in this network exposes anyone else. They’re all in the same boat — and Bitcoin is the boat.

The Nexus: Epstein + Banking + Crypto

Consider the people who sit at the intersection of all three worlds:

Jes Staley — Former JPMorgan executive, former Barclays CEO. Exchanged 1,200+ emails with Epstein (2008-2012). Managed Epstein’s accounts at JPMorgan. Resigned from Barclays after UK regulators found he “recklessly misled” them about his Epstein relationship.

Larry Summers — Former U.S. Treasury Secretary, Harvard President. Met with Epstein and Brock Pierce at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse (2015) to discuss Bitcoin investments. Named in Trump’s November 2025 DOJ investigation order.

Leon Black — Apollo Global Management founder ($500B+ under management). Paid Epstein at least $158 million in “advisory fees” (2012-2017). Channeled $5 million anonymously through Epstein to MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative. Stepped down as Apollo CEO in 2021.

Peter Thiel — PayPal co-founder, Founders Fund. Received ~$40 million from Epstein via Valar Ventures (2015-2016), now worth ~$170 million. Meeting arranged through Ehud Barak. Major Bitcoin advocate.

Jamie Dimon — JPMorgan Chase CEO. His bank served Epstein for 15 years. Paid $365 million in Epstein-related settlements. Publicly called Bitcoin a “fraud” while JPMorgan quietly built Onyx, one of banking’s most sophisticated blockchain divisions.

Brock Pierce — Tether co-founder, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman. Met Epstein at Manhattan townhouse (2015). Brokered Epstein’s $3 million Coinbase investment. Appears 1,800+ times in Epstein files. His past includes civil lawsuits by former DEN employees.

Reid Hoffman — LinkedIn founder, Greylock Partners. Named in Trump’s DOJ investigation. Advised Epstein on the Coinbase investment. Major venture capital investor with significant crypto portfolio.

[NEW] Elon Musk — Tesla CEO, world’s richest person. At least 16 emails with Epstein (2012-2013). Asked about “wildest party” on Epstein’s island. Mentioned 1,000+ times in files. Lied publicly about the nature of the relationship. Briefly held Bitcoin on Tesla’s balance sheet. Has moved Bitcoin’s price by billions through tweets.

[NEW] Bill Gates — Microsoft co-founder. 18 months of sustained correspondence with Epstein. Admitted affairs with Russian women. Epstein claimed to have facilitated encounters and obtained STI medication. Enormous influence over global health policy through Gates Foundation.

[NEW] Howard Lutnick — Trump’s Commerce Secretary. Arranged family visit to Epstein’s island December 2012. Called Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever.”

The Closed Loop

Look at what these men have in common:

All had documented contact with Epstein

All have significant exposure if full records emerge

All have massive financial stakes in crypto/fintech

All benefit from Bitcoin’s success

All would be damaged by Bitcoin’s delegitimization

This isn’t a conspiracy — it’s a mutual assured destruction pact enforced by shared exposure.

If Epstein’s full records revealed that Bitcoin’s critical infrastructure was funded by a sex trafficker working with Israeli intelligence connections, it wouldn’t just be embarrassing. It would:

Potentially delegitimize billions in crypto holdings

Expose the “financial freedom” narrative as cover for something darker

Create massive legal liability for anyone who knew and stayed silent

Destroy reputations built on “disrupting” traditional finance

Bitcoin as the Blackmail

Here’s the dark inversion: Bitcoin itself has become the blackmail material.

Every person in this network has substantial crypto exposure — either through direct holdings, venture investments, or institutional infrastructure. Thiel’s Founders Fund, Black’s Apollo, Summers’ advisory roles, Pierce’s Tether and Bitcoin Foundation position, JPMorgan’s Onyx blockchain, Musk’s Tesla Bitcoin purchases, Gates Foundation’s investment portfolio connections.

If the Epstein-Bitcoin connection becomes undeniable public knowledge:

Their investments crater — Who wants to hold “Epstein coin”?

Their reputations collapse — They either knew or should have known

Legal exposure multiplies — What did they know and when?

So they’re all incentivized to:

Keep the full Epstein files suppressed

Keep Bitcoin’s origin story clean

Keep each other’s secrets

Bring new powerful people into the network who become equally compromised

Trump’s Induction

When Trump was debanked in 2021, he was pushed toward crypto. When he embraced crypto, he became financially dependent on its success. When he won in 2024, he had both:

The power to release the Epstein files

The financial incentive not to

His $TRUMP memecoin, his World Liberty Financial stake, his Bitcoin Conference pledges — these aren’t just political positioning. They’re financial entanglement with the same infrastructure Epstein funded.

Now Trump sits in the same boat as Summers, as Thiel, as the JPMorgan executives, as Musk, as Gates. They all need Bitcoin to stay clean. They all need the Epstein files to stay redacted. They all need each other to stay silent.

The man who promised to “drain the swamp” has been inducted into the club.

The Boys Club Rules

The rules are simple:

Everyone has exposure — No one is clean enough to throw stones Everyone profits from silence — Bitcoin’s legitimacy protects all holdings Everyone loses from disclosure — Full transparency destroys everyone New members get compromised — Debanking pushes outsiders toward crypto; crypto creates shared exposure The files stay sealed — Not because of national security, but because of mutual blackmail

This is why the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed 427-1 but the actual release was delayed 40 days and withheld half the qualifying documents. This is why AG Bondi said the client list was “on her desk” then announced “no client list found.” This is why Trump signed the transparency act while simultaneously ordering a DOJ investigation that creates legal cover for withholding documents.

The boys club protects itself.

Robert Maxwell sold PROMIS to governments and created a global surveillance network that protected Israeli intelligence interests for decades. His daughter’s intimate funded Bitcoin’s core infrastructure and created a financial network that protects a new generation of powerful men.

The technology changed. The pattern didn’t.

Part Fifteen: The Charlie Munger Critique and Coinbase’s Warning

The late Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s longtime partner at Berkshire Hathaway, was famously hostile to Bitcoin. His criticism is worth revisiting:

“I don’t welcome a currency that’s so useful to kidnappers and extortionists and so forth, nor do I like just shuffling out of your extra billions of billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air.”

Munger called Bitcoin “disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization” and suggested the U.S. should ban it as China had done.

Coinbase’s SEC Filing: Identity as Risk

Munger wasn’t alone in sensing danger. When Coinbase filed its S-1 registration with the SEC in February 2021 to go public, the company explicitly listed “the identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins” as a risk factor for investors.

Think about what that means: A major cryptocurrency exchange — one whose business depends on Bitcoin’s success — formally warned the SEC that discovering the creator’s identity could damage the market. Why would unmasking an idealistic cypherpunk be dangerous?

[NEW] The same Coinbase that listed Satoshi’s identity as a risk factor had its co-founder discussing a personal meeting with Epstein during the investment process. The same Coinbase that took $3 million of Epstein’s money in 2014 warned the SEC in 2021 that knowing too much about Bitcoin’s origins could be dangerous. Those two facts sit uncomfortably close together.

If Satoshi were revealed to be a privacy advocate like Hal Finney or a libertarian cryptographer, Bitcoin’s mythology would only strengthen. The risk Coinbase identifies only makes sense if there’s a possibility the identity would be damaging — someone whose character or affiliations would undermine confidence in Bitcoin’s foundational narrative.

The Hundred-Billion-Dollar Silence

This connects to another anomaly: Satoshi’s wallet. Based on blockchain forensics by researcher Sergio Demian Lerner — specifically his “Patoshi pattern” analysis, which identified a distinctive mining pattern in early blocks — Satoshi mined approximately 1.1 million BTC in Bitcoin’s early days. At current prices, that’s roughly $100 billion in dormant wealth that has never moved since 2010.

Fourteen years of complete inactivity. Why?

The possibilities are limited:

A dead person’s inheritance — the keys lost with the holder

Someone with enough wealth that $100 billion is irrelevant — ruling out ordinary individuals

A state actor or institution for whom moving the coins would create unacceptable exposure

Someone deliberately maintaining the mythology — keeping Satoshi’s “purity” intact

Notably, Epstein died in August 2019. Joi Ito resigned in September 2019, just as the DCI scandal broke. If Epstein had any connection to those coins, his death didn’t trigger their movement — suggesting either the keys passed elsewhere, were lost, or the connection was indirect.

[NEW] The DOJ release confirmed that no known Bitcoin wallet address or ID is publicly linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents detail his equity investments (Coinbase, Blockstream) and funding (MIT DCI) but mention no personal crypto wallets, holdings, transactions, or blockchain addresses. This absence is itself notable — either Epstein held no Bitcoin personally (unlikely given his deep involvement), or those holdings are concealed through layers the documents don’t penetrate.

The Coinbase risk factor and the hundred-billion-dollar silence point to the same conclusion: There’s something about Satoshi’s identity that the market fears learning.

Part Sixteen: What We Know vs. What We Suspect

Documented Facts

The following are established by primary source documents now in the public record:

Epstein-Bitcoin Funding:

Jeffrey Epstein provided funding to MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative starting in 2015

This funding was used to pay salaries for Bitcoin Core developers including Wladimir van der Laan, Cory Fields, and Gavin Andresen

Epstein contacted Gavin Andresen and Amir Taaki directly in June-July 2011 — weeks after Satoshi’s disappearance

Epstein maintained direct correspondence with developer Jeremy Rubin about Bitcoin politics and covenant technology (2016-2018); Rubin appears 726 times in the files

Epstein expressed specific interest in individual developers (”gavin is clever”)

Leon Black channeled donations through Epstein to MIT

The developers were unaware of Epstein’s involvement

MIT actively concealed the source of these funds, using codenames like “Voldemort” for Epstein

The MIT DCI incubated the Lightning Network, with co-creator Thaddeus Dryja as a research scientist

MIT DCI developed watchtower implementations for Lightning (code publicly available on GitHub)

[NEW] Ito spent $120,000 of Epstein money on MIT’s Bitcoin Club in June 2014

[NEW] Epstein invested $3 million in Coinbase’s Series C (December 2014) through IGO Company LLC; Brock Pierce brokered the deal; Fred Ehrsam discussed meeting Epstein

[NEW] Epstein invested ~$500,000 in Blockstream’s 2014 seed round; Adam Back and Austin Hill communicated directly with Epstein; Hill’s communications continued into 2017

[NEW] In an email to Amir Taaki, Epstein claimed to have hosted “Andy Back” on his island

[NEW] Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr called for Adam Back’s resignation over the revelations

[NEW] Brock Pierce appears 1,800+ times in the files; his relationship with Epstein dates to 2011

[NEW] Pierce told Epstein he “had a great time with the girls”; Epstein instructed Pierce to “find me a present” while travelling to Ukraine; Pierce emailed Epstein photos of Ukrainian women

[NEW] In a 2016 email to Saudi contacts, Epstein claimed to have “spoken to some of the founders of Bitcoin” about a Sharia-compliant digital currency

[NEW] October 2008 emails show Epstein sketching out “E-life” — an internet-based digital currency to address “artificial money scarcity” — weeks before the Bitcoin whitepaper

[NEW] Austin Hill proposed “tumbled bitcoin transactions” for Epstein’s “total deniability” in 2018 emails; offered “Snowden’s escape to Russia level counter-surveillance”

[NEW] Hill and Back visited Epstein at Little St. James island April 2014; Hill’s January 2015 email mentioned bringing “a Bitcoin Belle who is an anarchist” to meet Epstein

[NEW] Bitcoin Core developer Bryan Bishop contacted Epstein July 2018 about “designer baby” project funding, introduced by Hill, vouched for by Rubin

[NEW] Epstein emailed Peter Thiel directly in 2014 questioning Bitcoin’s nature; Thiel asked about “anti-BTC pressure” from U.S. government

[NEW] Zcash co-founder Madars Virza surfaced in Ito-Epstein communications (2017-2019); Ito noted “Madars is doing well”

[NEW] Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin referenced in files via Russian investor Masha Drokova, who told Epstein she’d found a “super smart and young blockchain enthusiast in Russia”

[NEW] Gregory Maxwell, inventor of CoinJoin (Bitcoin’s primary mixing protocol), was a Blockstream co-founder during the period Hill proposed using mixing for Epstein

Epstein Investment Network:

Epstein invested in Carbyne (2015), an Israeli surveillance technology company staffed by Unit 8200 veterans, now processing 911 calls in American cities

Epstein invested ~$40 million in Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures (2015-2016), now worth ~$170 million

Epstein corresponded with Steve Bannon (2018) about cryptocurrency taxation and regulatory policy

Epstein hosted Brock Pierce and Larry Summers at his Manhattan townhouse to discuss Bitcoin (2015)

Epstein had documented connections to Switzerland’s “Crypto Valley” in Zug and held accounts at major Geneva banks

Epstein-Banking Connections:

JPMorgan Chase served Epstein as a client from 1998 to 2013 (15 years)

JPMorgan continued serving Epstein for 5 years after his 2008 conviction

JPMorgan filed Suspicious Activity Reports on Epstein as early as 2002, citing “alleged sex trafficking of minors”

JPMorgan paid $290 million to settle a class-action from 100+ Epstein survivors (2023)

JPMorgan paid an additional $75 million to settle with the U.S. Virgin Islands

Former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley exchanged 1,200+ emails with Epstein (2008-2012)

Jes Staley resigned from Barclays after UK regulators found he “recklessly misled” them about his Epstein relationship

Leon Black paid Epstein $158 million in “advisory fees” (2012-2017); stepped down as Apollo CEO in 2021

[NEW] Tech Industry Connections:

At least 20 prominent tech executives, investors and researchers were in contact with Epstein

Elon Musk exchanged at least 16 emails with Epstein (2012-2013), actively pursued island visits, asked about “wildest party,” is mentioned 1,000+ times; lied about “refusing” Epstein’s invitations

Bill Gates exchanged 18 months of correspondence with Epstein; Epstein drafted emails alleging extramarital affairs and STI medication; Gates admitted affairs at Foundation town hall

Howard Lutnick (Trump’s Commerce Secretary) arranged family visit to Epstein’s island December 2012

Musk-Hoffman feud erupted publicly over Epstein file contents

Peter Attia resigned as CBS News contributor after his Epstein emails were released

Trump Debanking and Crypto Pivot:

Capital One notified Trump Organization in March 2021 that 300+ accounts would be closed

Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank also stopped serving Trump in 2021

Trump was reportedly debanked by twelve banks total

Trump called Bitcoin a “scam” in 2019 and 2021

Trump launched his first NFT collection in late 2022

Trump headlined the 2024 Bitcoin Conference pledging to make the US “crypto capital of the planet”

Trump launched the $TRUMP memecoin and backed World Liberty Financial in 2024-2025

Historical Pattern:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell distributed backdoored PROMIS software for Israeli intelligence

Bitcoin’s SHA-256 algorithm was designed by the NSA

Satoshi disappeared shortly after expressing alarm about WikiLeaks using Bitcoin

Gavin Andresen visited the CIA weeks after Satoshi’s final message

[NEW] Epstein contacted Andresen at virtually the same time as the CIA visit (June 2011)

The Trump administration fought to suppress Epstein-related documents, then reversed under congressional pressure

[NEW] The January 30, 2026 release was 40+ days late, contained approximately 3.5 million of 6 million qualifying pages, and faulty redactions allowed public recovery of blacked-out content

[NEW] Prince Andrew arrested February 19, 2026 for sharing confidential UK government intelligence with Epstein — confirming Epstein ran an intelligence-gathering operation

[NEW] 11+ UK police forces investigating Andrew; UK government considering removing him from line of succession

Reasonable Inferences

Based on the documented facts, the following inferences are reasonable:

Epstein had strategic interest in Bitcoin beyond simple philanthropy

His documented interest began in October 2008 — contemporaneous with Bitcoin’s creation — when he sketched out “E-life,” an internet-based digital currency concept

His involvement escalated from conceptual interest (2008) to developer outreach (2011) to institutional funding and direct investment (2014-2018)

His funding arrived at a moment that maximized influence over Bitcoin’s direction

His funding of the Lightning Network specifically enhanced Bitcoin’s privacy capabilities

His simultaneous lobbying for crypto regulation while funding privacy infrastructure suggests dual-use intent

His investment portfolio (Bitcoin Core + Blockstream + Coinbase + surveillance tech + fintech VC) represents a coherent vertical integration strategy

His relationships with bankers gave him insight into traditional finance’s vulnerabilities

His operational model would benefit from an anonymous payment system

The pattern mirrors Robert Maxwell’s PROMIS operation: technology as intelligence infrastructure

Powerful interests have reasons to suppress the full documentary record

The network of people with Epstein exposure + crypto holdings creates mutual incentive for suppression

Trump’s debanking pushed him toward crypto, creating shared exposure with the existing network

Bitcoin itself functions as mutual blackmail: full disclosure would damage all holders with Epstein connections

Speculative but Logical

The following theories are not proven but follow logically from established patterns:

Epstein may have known Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity — his October 2008 emails about digital currency and his June 2011 outreach to Bitcoin’s lead developers bracket Satoshi’s entire active period

Epstein may have been involved in Bitcoin’s creation or early direction — the “E-life” emails establish he was thinking about identical problems at the identical moment

Bitcoin may have been designed or co-opted for intelligence/blackmail operations

Satoshi’s alarm about WikiLeaks suggests Bitcoin wasn’t intended for true financial freedom

Gavin Andresen was targeted as a vulnerable, influential figure — from 2011, not just 2015

The suppressed 2.5 million pages may contain information about these connections

The “boys club” of Epstein-connected crypto holders functions as a mutual protection network

New powerful figures (like Trump and Musk) are inducted through financial entanglement rather than explicit recruitment

The 427-1 transparency vote vs. actual suppression reflects the difference between public pressure and private network protection

Conclusion: The Pattern Recognition

This investigation doesn’t prove that Jeffrey Epstein created Bitcoin. The evidence for that specific claim remains circumstantial.

The benign explanation deserves a fair hearing: Epstein was a social climber and financial predator who threw money at anything prestigious. MIT was happy to take it and concealed the source to avoid scrutiny. The October 2008 “E-life” emails show a financier reacting to the same global crisis that motivated everyone else. The timing correlations are coincidence. The developer outreach was opportunistic networking by a man who networked obsessively with everyone. The investments were financial plays by someone who invested in everything. Bitcoin’s architecture reflects standard computer science choices, not deliberate surveillance design.

That explanation was plausible in November 2025. It became harder to sustain after January 2026. The DOJ release didn’t just show Epstein giving money to MIT — it showed Austin Hill proposing “tumbled bitcoin transactions” for Epstein’s “total deniability.” It showed Hill offering “Snowden-level counter-surveillance.” It showed a Bitcoin Core developer seeking Epstein’s money for a “designer baby” project. It showed Brock Pierce telling Epstein he “had a great time with the girls” while brokering his Coinbase investment. It showed Epstein being briefed on competitive crypto rivalries, lobbying on crypto regulation, and cultivating developer relationships across six years.

“Scattered philanthropy by a social climber” doesn’t explain any of that. A coherent, strategic engagement with financial technology infrastructure does.

What the evidence does establish — more comprehensively than ever following the January 2026 DOJ release — is a pattern that spans decades and connects multiple threads:

Robert Maxwell established the template: Technology as intelligence infrastructure, sold under commercial cover, with hidden surveillance capabilities.

Epstein was thinking about internet-based digital currency in October 2008 — the same month the Bitcoin whitepaper appeared — sketching out “E-life,” a system to distribute value via the internet and address “artificial money scarcity.”

He pursued Bitcoin’s developers from 2011 — within weeks of Satoshi’s disappearance — and escalated to funding their salaries, investing in their infrastructure companies, and buying equity in their exchanges by 2014-2015.

By 2018, a co-founder of Bitcoin’s most important infrastructure company was proposing to use Bitcoin mixing for Epstein’s “total deniability” — and offering “Snowden-level counter-surveillance” from Blockstream’s network.

He specifically funded the Lightning Network — the privacy layer that makes Bitcoin harder to trace.

He simultaneously invested in Carbyne — Israeli surveillance tech now handling American 911 calls.

He cultivated direct relationships with key developers, including Satoshi’s chosen successor, a prominent covenant researcher, and the creators of Bitcoin’s most critical infrastructure.

He had operational reasons to want an anonymous payment system and relationships with bankers that gave him motive and means to create financial alternatives.

Bitcoin’s creator disappeared after expressing alarm that the project might be used for genuine freedom.

Powerful interests — now including the world’s richest man, the president of the United States, and the man shaping global health policy — are all exposed in the files and all financially entangled with the infrastructure Epstein funded.

Approximately 2.5 million pages remain unreleased.

The question isn’t whether these connections exist — the documents prove they do, in far greater detail than when this article was first published. The question is what they mean.

Charlie Munger called Bitcoin “contrary to the interests of civilization.” If the pattern outlined above is accurate, he may have been more right than he knew — just not in the way he intended.

A note on what’s documented regardless of Satoshi’s identity: Even if Jeffrey Epstein had zero connection to Bitcoin’s creation, his funding of its core developers during a critical period, his investment in Blockstream and Coinbase, and his cultivation of developer relationships from 2011 onwards represents a genuine compromise of the project’s independence. This funding was deliberately concealed from the developers themselves, from MIT’s central administration, and from the public. The people writing Bitcoin’s code didn’t know who was paying their salaries. The exchange where Americans bought Bitcoin took $3 million from a convicted sex offender. That alone is significant — and that alone is proven.

The remaining 2.5 million pages may tell us more. Or the continued suppression may tell us everything we need to know.

Pattern recognition isn’t conspiracy theory — it’s signal detection. The anomalies documented here don’t prove a grand design, but they establish that the canonical narrative of Bitcoin’s origins is incomplete. The funding flows are real. The timing correlations are real. The institutional concealment is real. The political obstruction is real. And the boys club protecting each other is more visible than ever.

Norman James is an independent researcher and writer based in rural Thailand. He publishes on Substack at normanjamesemf.substack.com. This article represents independent analysis of publicly available documents.

Sources and References

Primary Documents:

U.S. Department of Justice Epstein Files Release, January 30, 2026 (3+ million pages, justice.gov/epstein)

House Oversight Committee Epstein Document Release, November 2025 (documents HOUSE_OVERSIGHT_026360, 029087-029092, 025606)

House Oversight Committee additional releases, December 2025 (20,000+ pages from Epstein estate)

MIT Goodwin Procter Independent Investigation Report, 2019

FBI FOIA files on Robert Maxwell (partially redacted)

Coinbase Global Inc. S-1 Registration Statement, SEC Filing, February 2021

Jeremy Rubin-Jeffrey Epstein correspondence archive, news.bitcoinprotocol.org

Books:

Gordon Thomas and Martin Dillon, Robert Maxwell, Israel’s Superspy (Carroll & Graf, 2002)

Reporting:

Ronan Farrow, “How an Élite University Research Center Concealed Its Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” The New Yorker, September 2019

Whitney Webb, “Mega Group, Maxwells and Mossad: The Spy Story at the Heart of the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal,” MintPress News, August 2019

NBC News, “Jeffrey Epstein files reveal deep tech ties, from Musk to Gates,” February 5, 2026

DL News, “Epstein files reveal sex offender’s attempts to steer Bitcoin development,” February 4, 2026

Fortune, “Epstein’s crypto ties: Documents reveal early Coinbase investment, links to early Bitcoiners,” February 6, 2026

CoinDesk, “DOJ emails show Coinbase co-founder discussed meeting Jeffrey Epstein during 2014 investment talks,” February 4, 2026

Decrypt, “Early Bitcoin Dev Calls on Adam Back to Resign After Epstein Files Revelations,” February 4, 2026

Blockspace, “Everything you need to know about Bitcoin and the Epstein Files,” February 11, 2026

Marblehead Current, “New Epstein records show payments, crypto talks with former Marblehead resident,” February 16, 2026

NPR, “Melinda French Gates reacts to new details about Bill Gates in the Epstein files,” February 3, 2026

CNN, “Bill Gates faces fresh scrutiny for Epstein ties following Justice Department’s document release,” February 5, 2026

CNBC, “Bill Gates reportedly apologizes, admits to two affairs in candid town hall,” February 25, 2026

NBC News, “Elon Musk expressed interest in visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island, newly released emails show,” January 31, 2026

Electrek, “Tesla CEO Elon Musk lied about ‘refusing’ Epstein island invite,” January 30, 2026

Al Jazeera, “Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Howard Lutnick face new scrutiny over Epstein ties,” February 1, 2026

CBS News, “Bill Gates, Elon Musk among big names in Epstein files,” February 5, 2026

Inside Philanthropy, “What Did Bill Gates Do with Jeffrey Epstein? Here’s What the Emails Say,” February 11, 2026

Drop Site News reporting on Barak/Epstein/Carbyne communications

Business Insider, “Leaked emails show Epstein leveraged his relationship with Ehud Barak to score a meeting with Peter Thiel,” November 2025

Reuters reporting on Epstein-Bannon cryptocurrency taxation discussions, November 2025

ABC News reporting on Brock Pierce, Larry Summers, Epstein Bitcoin meeting, November 2025

JPMorgan-Epstein Litigation:

NPR, “JPMorgan Chase and Epstein survivor Jane Doe 1 reach $290 million settlement,” June 2023

CNBC, “JPMorgan’s $290 million settlement with Epstein accusers wins approval by U.S. judge,” November 2023

NBC News, “JPMorgan to pay $75 million to settle lawsuit over ties with Jeffrey Epstein,” September 2023

CNN, “Newly unsealed Epstein records shed light on years of his financial transactions with Wall St. figures,” October 2025

Trump Debanking and Crypto Pivot:

Fox News, “Trump Organization, Eric Trump sue Capital One for ‘unjustifiable’ debanking,” March 2025

CNN, “Trump Organization sues Capital One for closing its bank accounts four years ago,” March 2025

NBC News, “Donald Trump flips on crypto: From ‘scam’ to building a ‘crypto army,’” June 2024

Cointelegraph, “Trump calls Bitcoin a scam, advocates for dollar hegemony,” June 2021

The Network:

UK Financial Conduct Authority findings on Jes Staley’s Epstein relationship, 2021

Leon Black independent review re: Epstein advisory fees, 2021

Business Insider reporting on Epstein-Thiel meeting via Barak

Yahoo Finance reporting on Brock Pierce Bitcoin Foundation chairmanship

SWI swissinfo.ch, “New emails reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s Swiss links,” November 2025

Technical Sources:

Joseph Poon and Thaddeus Dryja, “The Bitcoin Lightning Network,” February 2015

Sergio Demian Lerner, “The Well Deserved Fortune of Satoshi Nakamoto” (Patoshi pattern analysis)

NIST FIPS PUB 180-4 (SHA-256 specification)

Satoshi Nakamoto communications archive, Bitcointalk.org

Epstein-Bitcoin Email Archives and Analysis:

news.bitcoinprotocol.org, “Blockstream’s Ties to Epstein Reveal Hidden Investments, Bitcoin Mixing, and Deniable Funding,” February 9, 2026

news.bitcoinprotocol.org, “Mapping Out Epstein’s Shadow Network of Bitcoin Influence and Hidden Capital Flows,” February 16, 2026

news.bitcoinprotocol.org, “Blockstream, Bitcoin Belle, and Epstein: Untangling Bitcoin’s Early Connections,” February 12, 2026

news.bitcoinprotocol.org, “Epstein’s 2008 Emails Reveal Idea for Bitcoin-Like Digital Currency,” February 7, 2026

news.bitcoinprotocol.org, Epstein Bitcoin Email searchable archive (searchable database of all crypto-related Epstein documents from DOJ release)

Decrypt, “The Most Surprising Bitcoin and Crypto Stories in the Epstein Files,” February 7, 2026

IQ.wiki, “Austin Hill” biographical entry (updated February 2026 with Epstein correspondence details)

Montreal Gazette reporting on Austin Hill’s Epstein connections, February 2026

Prince Andrew Arrest:

NBC News, “Former Prince Andrew arrested following Epstein files revelations,” February 20, 2026

CNN, “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested — February 19, 2026,” live coverage

NPR, “Ex-Prince Andrew released after arrest over Epstein revelations,” February 19, 2026

Al Jazeera, “UK ex-Prince Andrew released after arrest over alleged misconduct in office,” February 19, 2026

CBS News, “Former Prince Andrew arrested over suspected misconduct in public office,” February 20, 2026

Britannica, “Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested in February 2026?”

Al Jazeera, “UK weighs removing ex-Prince Andrew from succession line amid Epstein probe,” February 21, 2026

Congressional Record:

Epstein Files Transparency Act voting record and floor statements, November 2025

Rep. Robert Garcia statements on document release, November 2025

Wikipedia, “Epstein files” (comprehensive timeline of releases and congressional actions)

Bondi Firing and DOJ Leadership Change:

Al Jazeera, “Trump fires Pam Bondi as US attorney general, elevates Todd Blanche,” April 2, 2026

CNN, “Trump fires Pam Bondi as attorney general,” April 2, 2026

CBS News, “Trump fires Pam Bondi as attorney general, installs Todd Blanche as acting AG,” April 2, 2026

ABC News, “Trump replacing Pam Bondi as attorney general, Todd Blanche to step in,” April 2, 2026

CNBC, “Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi,” April 2, 2026

Fox News, “Pam Bondi already fired as attorney general, cabinet official teed up as replacement,” April 2, 2026

Al Jazeera, “Why did Trump fire Pam Bondi? Who is Todd Blanche?” April 3, 2026

Clinton Depositions:

NBC News, “Hillary Clinton says she has no new information on Jeffrey Epstein in testimony,” February 26, 2026

CNN, “Bill Clinton testifies in House Epstein investigation — February 27, 2026,” live coverage

NPR, “Video of Clinton depositions in Epstein investigation released by House Republicans,” March 2, 2026

House Oversight Committee, “Chairman Comer Announces the Clintons Caved, Will Appear for Depositions,” February 3, 2026

Washington Post, “Bill and Hillary Clinton agree to testify in House Epstein investigation,” February 2026

Al Jazeera, “Bill and Hillary Clinton set for Epstein deposition: What to know,” February 26, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene Resignation:

NPR, “After break with Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign,” November 22, 2025

NBC News, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in January,” November 22, 2025

CBS News, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s resigning from Congress after falling out with Trump,” November 22, 2025

PBS NewsHour, “What to know about Rep. Greene’s resignation and falling out with Trump,” November 23, 2025

MS NOW/New York Times Magazine, “Greene says Trump told her his ‘friends will get hurt’ by Epstein files,” December 29, 2025

Time, “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Explosive Claims About Trump and GOP,” December 8, 2025

Newsweek, “Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump was ‘furious’ with her over Epstein files,” December 7, 2025

Timeline Summary

Date Event 1980s Robert Maxwell distributes backdoored PROMIS software globally for Israeli intelligence November 1991 Robert Maxwell dies; state funeral in Jerusalem attended by six intelligence chiefs 2001 NSA publishes SHA-256 cryptographic algorithm 2008 Epstein pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor October 2008 [NEW] Epstein emails about “E-life” — an internet-based digital currency system to distribute value — weeks before Bitcoin whitepaper October 2008 Bitcoin whitepaper published January 2009 Bitcoin genesis block mined December 2010 Satoshi expresses alarm about WikiLeaks using Bitcoin April 2011 Satoshi Nakamoto’s last known communication June 2011 [NEW] Epstein contacts Jason Calacanis seeking Bitcoin developer introductions; emails Gavin Andresen directly; attempts Harvard meeting June 2011 Gavin Andresen briefs the CIA on Bitcoin July 2011 [NEW] Epstein emails Amir Taaki directly about Bitcoin September 2012 [NEW] Elon Musk’s first email to Epstein — “very enjoyable conversation” November 2012 [NEW] Musk asks Epstein about “wildest party” on his island December 2012 [NEW] Howard Lutnick arranges family visit to Epstein’s island 2014 Epstein arranges meeting with Peter Thiel in NYC via Ehud Barak June 2014 [NEW] Ito spends $120,000 of Epstein money on MIT Bitcoin Club; Epstein’s aide arranges call with Jeremy Rubin July 2014 [NEW] Austin Hill emails “Stellar isn’t so Stellar” to Epstein; Blockstream crew “well entertained” at Montreal event 2014 [NEW] Epstein invests ~$500,000 in Blockstream seed round December 2014 [NEW] Epstein invests $3 million in Coinbase Series C through IGO Company LLC January 2015 [NEW] Austin Hill emails Epstein about visiting NY townhouse, bringing “a Bitcoin Belle who is an anarchist” February 2015 Lightning Network whitepaper published by Poon and Dryja Early 2015 Bitcoin Foundation collapses 2015 Epstein hosts Brock Pierce and Larry Summers Bitcoin meeting at Manhattan townhouse April 2015 MIT Digital Currency Initiative founded with Epstein “gift funds” 2015 Epstein invests in Carbyne (Israeli surveillance tech) with Ehud Barak 2015-2016 Epstein invests ~$40M in Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures 2015-2017 Epstein facilitates $750,000+ in DCI donations; Dryja joins MIT DCI 2016 Epstein pitches Carbyne to Valar Ventures (rejected) 2016 [NEW] Epstein emails Saudi contacts claiming to have spoken with “founders of Bitcoin” May 2016 Gavin Andresen’s commit access revoked after Craig Wright endorsement February 2017 Jeremy Rubin emails Epstein from Japan about “inverse-input contracts” 2018 Epstein corresponds with Steve Bannon about crypto taxation policy July 2018 [NEW] Austin Hill proposes “tumbled bitcoin transactions” for Epstein’s “total deniability”; offers “Snowden-level counter-surveillance” July 2018 [NEW] Bitcoin Core developer Bryan Bishop contacts Epstein about “designer baby” project funding, introduced by Hill, vouched for by Rubin 2018 [NEW] Blockchain Capital negotiates to buy Epstein’s Coinbase stake for ~$14.7 million August 2019 Epstein dies in federal custody September 2019 Joi Ito resigns after Epstein connections revealed February 2021 Coinbase S-1 lists “identification of Satoshi” as material risk March 2021 Capital One notifies Trump Organization that 300+ accounts will be closed 2021 Trump debanked by twelve banks total; calls Bitcoin a “scam” Late 2022 Trump launches first NFT collection after announcing 2024 campaign June 2023 JPMorgan pays $290M to settle Epstein survivors lawsuit September 2023 JPMorgan pays additional $75M to U.S. Virgin Islands July 2024 Trump headlines Bitcoin Conference, pledges to make US “crypto capital” November 2024 Trump wins election, promises to release Epstein files January 2025 Trump launches $TRUMP memecoin February 2025 AG Bondi says client list is “on my desk” July 2025 DOJ announces no further file releases; Bondi says no client list found September 2025 First batch of Epstein files released; Musk claims he “REFUSED” island visits November 2025 House Oversight releases 20,000+ pages of Epstein documents November 21, 2025 [NEW] Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation from Congress (effective January 5, 2026) after Trump attacked her over Epstein files push. Trump told her his “friends will get hurt” November 18, 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act passes 427-1 November 19, 2025 Trump signs transparency act after failed suppression effort December 19, 2025 DOJ deadline; heavily redacted release draws bipartisan criticism; 16 files disappear within 24 hours January 30, 2026 DOJ releases 3+ million pages, 180,000 images, 2,000 videos — 40+ days late February 2026 Gates admits affairs at Foundation town hall; Musk’s island emails contradict his claims; Dashjr calls for Back’s resignation; Peter Attia resigns from CBS News; Members of Congress review unredacted files February 19, 2026 [NEW] Prince Andrew arrested — first senior British royal arrested in ~400 years — for sharing confidential intelligence with Epstein. 11+ police forces investigating. UK considers removing him from succession February 26, 2026 [NEW] Hillary Clinton testifies before House Oversight Committee, ~6 hours behind closed doors, after contempt threat February 27, 2026 [NEW] Bill Clinton testifies before House Oversight Committee, ~6 hours behind closed doors March 11, 2026 Daniel Kahn (Epstein estate executor) deposition before House Oversight Committee March 17, 2026 [NEW] House Oversight Committee subpoenas AG Bondi, compelling deposition on April 14 about DOJ handling of Epstein files April 2, 2026 [NEW] Trump fires Pam Bondi as AG — partly over Epstein files handling. Todd Blanche (Trump’s former defence lawyer) named acting AG. Oversight subpoena still stands.

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