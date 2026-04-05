The Engine That Runs Itself: How the CIA Built a Self-Perpetuating Grift on the American Taxpayer

By Norman James

I’ve spent alot of time pulling apart NASA’s finances. $93 billion on Artemis. Cost-plus contracts that reward failure. An agency that literally argued against tracking its own total costs because it would create “too much transparency.” The pattern was clear: a publicly funded institution captured by private contractors, operating behind a wall of secrecy, with no meaningful accountability.

But NASA at least has to show you a rocket.

The CIA doesn’t even have to do that.

The Question Nobody Asks

Here’s the question that should keep you up at night: How does a farmer in the mountains of Laos, or a rebel fighter in Nicaragua, or a tribal warlord in Afghanistan go from growing poppies and carrying a rifle to running a multi-million dollar international drug trafficking operation with planes, pilots, landing strips, processing labs, distribution networks, and bank accounts?

Think about what that requires. Logistics. Aviation. Chemistry. Banking infrastructure. International shipping routes. Political protection. Legal cover.

These aren’t things that spontaneously generate from poverty and ideology. Someone provided the infrastructure. Someone taught the logistics. Someone opened the banking channels. Someone supplied the planes.

And then someone walked away and let the engine run.

The Oil That Keeps the Engine From Seizing Up

Before we get to the evidence, you need to understand the legal mechanism that makes this grift unique. Because unlike NASA — which at least has to pretend to follow federal acquisition regulations — the CIA has a statutory exemption from accountability written directly into US law.

The Central Intelligence Agency Act of 1949 permits the Agency to spend money “without regard to the provisions of law and regulations relating to the expenditure of Government funds.” For items of “a confidential, extraordinary, or emergency nature,” expenditures need only be “accounted for solely on the certificate of the Director.”

Read that again. The Director’s signature is the only accounting required. No receipts. No audits. No public disclosure. This is the only place in the entire US Code where a federal official is legally authorised to spend taxpayer money on their sole certificate.

The Constitution is explicit: “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.” The CIA Act created a blunt constitutional carve-out from that requirement. When William Richardson challenged the constitutionality of secret CIA budgets, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against him — effectively saying a taxpayer who merely didn’t know where his taxes were going didn’t have standing to complain about it.

CIA funds can be hidden inside the budgets of other departments and transferred to the Agency “without regard to the restrictions placed on the initial appropriation.” So the money doesn’t even appear where it’s spent. It’s laundered through the federal budget before it ever reaches the black budget.

This isn’t a lack of transparency. It’s a legal architecture designed to prevent transparency. It’s the oil that keeps the engine from ever seizing up.

The Pattern: Start It, Step Back, Let Greed Do the Work

This is the thesis, and it’s the same structural argument I made about NASA: you don’t need a grand conspiracy where everyone is “in on it.” You just need a system where enough people’s livelihoods depend on it continuing. Nobody asks hard questions because nobody wants to kill the thing that pays their mortgage.

But with the CIA, the pattern is even more elegant. They didn’t just build a self-sustaining bureaucracy. They built self-sustaining criminal economies in multiple countries simultaneously, and every single one of them followed the same playbook.

Step 1: Identify a geopolitical enemy.

Step 2: Find local proxies willing to fight that enemy.

Step 3: Arm and fund those proxies — initially with taxpayer money.

Step 4: When congressional funding gets cut or becomes politically awkward, help the proxies fund themselves through drug trafficking.

Step 5: Provide the infrastructure — planes, landing strips, political protection, banking channels — that transforms cottage-industry drug production into industrial-scale international trafficking.

Step 6: Step back. Let human greed and survival instinct do the rest.

The genius of it — if you can call it that — is that after Step 6, the CIA doesn’t need to manage anything. The engine runs itself. The people feeding off it become its defenders without being told to. Contractors lobby Congress for funding. Congress funds the agencies. The agencies create threat assessments that justify more contractors. The media reports the threats uncritically because access journalism depends on staying in good books. It’s a closed loop.

The Evidence: Three Continents, Same Playbook

Let’s look at the documented cases. Not conspiracy theories. Congressional testimony, Senate committee findings, CIA Inspector General reports, and declassified documents.

Laos — The Golden Triangle (1960s–1970s)

Before the CIA arrived, opium cultivation in Laos was a small-scale traditional activity. Hmong tribesmen grew poppies the way their ancestors had for generations. The annual harvest of a single farmer was worth about thirty-five to forty US dollars.

Then the CIA recruited 30,000 Hmong fighters to wage a secret war against the Pathet Lao and North Vietnamese — a war Congress never authorised and the American public didn’t know about. The CIA needed fighters. The Hmong needed income. Opium was the bridge.

The CIA established and operated Air America — a covert airline it secretly purchased in 1950 and ran until 1976. It became the largest air carrier in the region. The fleet was primarily workhorse cargo planes — C-46 Commandos, C-123 Providers, DC-3s — along with two dozen STOL aircraft like the Helio Courier and Pilatus Porter for the mountain strips, and 30 helicopters including Sikorsky UH-34s and Bell 205s. By 1970 it also operated some larger jets including Boeing 727s. Over 300 pilots and crew were based across Laos, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Historian Alfred McCoy, who testified before the Senate in 1972, documented that CIA-chartered aircraft transported opium harvests from mountain villages to General Vang Pao’s headquarters at Long Tieng, where it was processed into heroin. McCoy’s assessment was that the CIA’s role involved complicity and tolerance rather than direct trafficking. The agency didn’t handle the product — it provided its drug lord allies with transport, arms, and political protection.

Read that carefully. They didn’t handle the product. They just provided the planes, the protection, and the infrastructure. Then they stepped back.

The result? A region that barely registered on the international narcotics map became the world hub for heroin production. That thirty-five dollar poppy harvest, once refined and transported via CIA infrastructure, was worth a million dollars on the streets of New York.

Former CIA Director William Colby acknowledged that the Agency knew about the drug trade and did little about it during the 1960s. The CIA’s main focus was fighting the war, not policing the drug trade. Which is another way of saying: they knew, and they chose not to care.

A former CIA contract analyst, David MacMichael, put it plainly: once you set up a covert operation to supply arms and money, it’s very difficult to separate it from drug trafficking. There are a limited number of planes, pilots, and landing strips. By building the supply infrastructure, the US built the drug highway. He was talking about Nicaragua when he said it, but he could have been talking about any of them.

Nicaragua — The Contra Cocaine Pipeline (1980s)

The Reagan administration was obsessed with overthrowing the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. Congress said no — the Boland Amendment explicitly prohibited CIA funding of the Contras. So the CIA found other ways.

In 1996, journalist Gary Webb published “Dark Alliance” in the San Jose Mercury News. His investigation documented how Nicaraguan traffickers with Contra connections sold tons of cocaine to dealers in Los Angeles — most notably “Freeway” Ricky Ross — and funnelled millions in drug profits back to the CIA-backed rebels.

The Kerry Committee — the Senate Subcommittee on Terrorism, Narcotics, and International Operations — spent three years investigating. Their conclusion was damning: there was substantial evidence of drug smuggling throughout the Contra movement, from individual fighters to suppliers, pilots, and mercenaries. US officials failed to address the drug issue because they feared jeopardising the war effort.

The Contras provided planes, pilots, airstrips, warehouses, front companies, and banks to drug networks. The Medellín cartel’s Miami accountant testified that he funnelled nearly $10 million to Nicaraguan Contras through long-time CIA operative Felix Rodriguez. The State Department itself made payments to known drug traffickers.

The CIA’s own Inspector General later confirmed that the agency had relationships with drug traffickers and did little to investigate.

And then there’s where all that cocaine ended up.

South Central Los Angeles. Watts. Compton. The crack epidemic that devastated Black communities across America didn’t materialise from thin air. Webb’s investigation traced the pipeline from Colombian cartels through Contra-connected Nicaraguan traffickers directly into the neighbourhoods that were destroyed. The human cost wasn’t abstract. It was mothers burying sons, children growing up in crack houses, entire communities hollowed out by addiction and the violence that follows the drug trade. The congressional Black Caucus demanded hearings. Black radio stations drove the outrage. These communities understood intuitively what the evidence confirmed — that the poison killing their neighbourhoods had travelled on infrastructure built and protected by their own government.

What happened to the journalist who exposed this? Gary Webb was systematically destroyed. The Washington Post, New York Times, and LA Times — papers that had ignored the story for years — devoted enormous resources to discrediting him. The LA Times alone assigned seventeen reporters to dismantle his work. The CIA itself, in an internal document called “Managing a Nightmare,” boasted about collaborating with media outlets to undermine Webb’s reporting and even departed from its own longstanding policies to help journalists attack the series.

He lost his career, his marriage, and eventually his life — found dead in 2004 with two gunshot wounds to the head, ruled a suicide by the Sacramento County coroner. His family accepted the ruling, and while multiple-gunshot suicides are medically documented, they’re extremely rare. His ex-wife attributed his death to the professional and financial destruction that followed “Dark Alliance” — he’d been unable to find work at a major newspaper and had sold his house the week before he died.

His final note said: “Tell them I never regretted anything I wrote.”

Years later, the CIA’s own investigation confirmed the core of what he reported. The agency acknowledged it had covered up Contra drug trafficking for more than a decade.

The Permission Slip

I need to give this its own moment because it’s arguably the most damning single document in this entire piece.

In 1982, the CIA and the Department of Justice signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This agreement explicitly exempted the CIA from any requirement to report drug trafficking by its assets, agents, and operatives to the Justice Department.

That’s not an allegation. That’s not a leak. That’s a formal legal agreement between two federal agencies. One agency — whose operatives were facilitating drug trafficking on multiple continents — got a written permission slip from the agency responsible for prosecuting drug trafficking, agreeing not to require reporting of those exact crimes.

They didn’t just look the other way. They formalised looking the other way.

Afghanistan — The Opium Explosion (1979–Present)

This one might be the most damning of all, because the numbers are so staggering they’re hard to argue with.

In the 1970s, Afghanistan produced about 100 tonnes of opium per year, mostly for domestic consumption. It barely registered on the global narcotics map.

In 1979, the CIA launched Operation Cyclone — covert funding of Afghan mujahideen fighters against the Soviet invasion. The CIA sent approximately $600 million in aid to warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar alone, the founder of Hizb-i-Islami. Around the same time, heroin laboratories began appearing along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Trucks loaded with CIA-funded weapons travelled from Pakistan into Afghanistan. They returned loaded with opium. The Washington Post reported that the US government received reports of heroin trafficking by its allies for years — including firsthand accounts of smuggling by commanders under Hekmatyar — but chose not to investigate.

By 1989, when the Soviets withdrew, Afghan opium production had gone from 100 tonnes per year to 2,000 tonnes — already 75% of the world’s illicit supply. By 1999 it had reached 4,600 tonnes.

The Taliban actually succeeded in banning opium production in 2000, achieving a 99% reduction. Then came 9/11, the US invasion, and production skyrocketed again. By 2007, Afghanistan accounted for 93% of global opium production.

And who was running southern Afghanistan’s drug trade during the US occupation? Ahmed Wali Karzai — the Afghan president’s brother and, according to multiple reports, a CIA asset. When a British-backed governor tried to crack down on the drug trade in Helmand province, he was fired after — according to British intelligence officers — pressure from the CIA.

The pattern is identical to Laos and Nicaragua. Provide infrastructure. Enable trafficking. Step back. Let greed do the rest.

The Banks That Made It Possible

The drug engine needed a financial engine to match. And the CIA had those too.

BCCI — the Bank of Credit and Commerce International — operated in 78 countries with assets exceeding $20 billion. Police and intelligence experts nicknamed it the “Bank of Crooks and Criminals International.” A former US Commissioner of Customs told the Kerry Committee that the CIA held “several” accounts at BCCI. According to Time magazine, the National Security Council also had accounts there, used for covert operations including transfers during the Iran-Contra affair. Most of the CIA’s funding for the Afghan mujahideen — by 1987, $630 million annually — reportedly passed through BCCI.

In 1991, the CIA admitted it was aware of BCCI’s illegal money laundering activities related to drugs. But it continued to use both BCCI and First American, BCCI’s secretly held US subsidiary, for CIA operations — even after the Agency knew BCCI was a fundamentally corrupt criminal enterprise. The Senate report found that “BCCI’s use of political influence peddling and the revolving door in Washington” was essential to its penetration of the US banking system — a pattern that should sound familiar by now.

BCCI wasn’t the only one. The Nugan Hand Bank in Australia — run by former CIA agent Michael Hand — collapsed in 1980 with documented ties to drug money laundering, US intelligence personnel, and military figures. The Senate report on BCCI itself noted the parallel, calling Nugan Hand a predecessor that used similar techniques.

These weren’t rogue banks that happened to do business with the CIA. They were the banking infrastructure of the engine — the financial equivalent of Air America’s landing strips.

And then Bitcoin came along and made all of it obsolete.

BCCI required physical branches, complicit bankers, and paperwork that could eventually be subpoenaed. It took Senate investigations, undercover customs agents, and coordinated raids across seven countries to bring it down. Bitcoin requires none of that infrastructure and is vulnerable to none of those interventions. No branches to raid. No bankers to flip. No paper trail in the traditional sense. A cryptographic ledger that moves value anywhere on earth in minutes, pseudonymously, without a single compliance officer or banking regulator standing in the way. If BCCI was the engine’s financial plumbing in the 1980s, cryptocurrency is the plumbing that can’t be seized, can’t be frozen, and can’t be shut down by a coordinated law enforcement operation. The DOJ-confirmed Epstein files show that a convicted sex offender with reported intelligence connections was funding Bitcoin’s core development infrastructure at the exact moment it was most vulnerable to capture — and the question of whether that was opportunistic investing or something more deliberate remains unanswered. But the structural point stands regardless: the engine’s financial infrastructure evolved from compromised banks that could be destroyed to a decentralised system that, by design, cannot be.

Does This Look Fabricated?

Here’s where I need to be honest with you, because this is important.

When I wrote about NASA, the evidence was all public. OIG reports, congressional testimony, contract data, budget documents. NASA’s own argument against tracking costs was in black and white. Nobody disputes the $93 billion. Nobody disputes the cost overruns. The debate is only about whether it constitutes a “grift” or just “government inefficiency.” The data is the data.

With the CIA, the evidence is more contested. The agency has consistently denied direct involvement in drug trafficking, and official investigations — conducted by the same government apparatus being accused — have generally concluded that the CIA was “indirectly complicit” rather than directly culpable.

But look at what “indirectly complicit” actually means in practice:

They provided the planes.

They provided the pilots.

They provided the landing strips.

They provided the political protection.

They provided the banking channels.

They signed a formal agreement exempting themselves from reporting drug crimes by their assets.

They knew about the trafficking and chose not to investigate.

They destroyed the career of the journalist who exposed it.

Their own Inspector General later confirmed the core allegations.

That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s a business model.

The difference between my NASA piece and this one is that NASA’s grift hides behind incompetence and bureaucracy. The CIA’s grift hides behind classification and national security. Both use the same fundamental mechanism: taxpayer money flows in, accountability is structurally prevented, and the people profiting from the system are the same people tasked with overseeing it.

The Revolving Door: Manufacturing the Machine’s Operators

The engine doesn’t just run on drugs and black budgets. It runs on people. Specifically, on a career pipeline that the CIA doesn’t just use — it manufactures.

The pattern is well-worn: a promising officer joins the Agency, rises through the ranks to the Senior Intelligence Service, retires, and surfaces at a major defence and intelligence contractor. Companies like Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, and Leidos are well-documented destinations for former intelligence officers — that’s a matter of public record, not accusation. The person who spent twenty years writing requirements for classified contracts is now the person bidding on them. Or they’re sitting across the table from their former mentee who’s still writing them.

This isn’t corruption in the traditional sense. Nobody is breaking any laws. That’s the point. The revolving door is perfectly legal, and that legality is the grift’s most effective camouflage. The question it raises — and it’s a structural question, not an allegation against any specific company — is whether threat assessments produced by contractors whose revenue depends on the existence of threats can ever be fully objective. Classification makes it impossible for anyone outside the system to check.

NASA does the same thing with its contractor relationships, but the CIA version has an additional layer of protection: classification. If you question a NASA contractor’s work, you can FOIA the contract. If you question a CIA contractor’s work, you get told the answer is classified. End of conversation.

The Congressional Hook

NASA is famous for building components in all fifty states so that no Congressman can ever vote to kill a project without killing jobs in their district. The CIA-contractor complex has adopted the same industrial-strength defence.

The intelligence community’s major contractors employ tens of thousands of people in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. When a classified programme faces a budget cut, the contractors don’t appeal to national security — they appeal to jobs. High-paying tech and security jobs in swing districts. This transforms “national security” from a policy debate into a local economic entitlement.

Even if a Senator knows a programme is a grift, they can’t stop it without committing political suicide. The contractor has already distributed the work across enough congressional districts to make it unkillable. It’s the exact same mechanism as the Space Launch System — a rocket that Congress kept funding long after it was obviously obsolete, because the jobs were in the right states.

The Self-Perpetuating Machine

This is the part most people miss. The CIA doesn’t need to actively manage these operations once they’re running. They just need to start the engine.

Once you’ve given a warlord planes, weapons, drug infrastructure, and political protection, that warlord doesn’t need instructions. He hunts on instinct. The system selects for people who are aggressive, self-interested, and incurious about where the money comes from. Anyone who asks too many questions gets pushed out or marginalised — or in Gary Webb’s case, destroyed.

The same dynamic plays out domestically. Defence contractors don’t need to be told to lobby Congress for more funding. Intelligence agencies don’t need to be told to inflate threat assessments. Media organisations don’t need to be told to avoid certain stories — the access journalism model handles that automatically. Nobody is pulling puppet strings. The incentive structure does the work.

From Poppies to Packets: The 21st Century Pivot

If you think this is just a Cold War relic, you haven’t been paying attention. The playbook has evolved. The drug engine built the model; the cyber-insecurity engine runs the same steps in digital space.

In the 1980s, they provided the planes for drugs. Today, they stockpile zero-day software vulnerabilities — flaws in commercial software that could be reported and fixed, but are instead hoarded as offensive weapons. This isn’t speculation. In 2017, a group called the Shadow Brokers leaked a cache of NSA cyber-weapons, including an exploit called EternalBlue. That exploit — developed and stockpiled by the intelligence community rather than reported to Microsoft for patching — was subsequently used in the WannaCry ransomware attack that hit over 200,000 computers across 150 countries, crippling the UK’s National Health Service among other critical infrastructure. The NSA had known about the vulnerability and kept it secret for offensive use. When it leaked, it became a weapon used against the very public the agency is supposed to protect.

The US government has a formal process for deciding whether to disclose or hoard vulnerabilities — the Vulnerabilities Equities Process — but critics have long argued it’s weighted toward stockpiling for offensive use rather than disclosure for public safety. The structural incentive is clear: by keeping vulnerabilities secret rather than helping companies patch them, the intelligence community ensures that the “threat” of cyber-attacks remains permanently high. This justifies more funding for “defensive” contracts, which are often awarded to the same firms that benefit from the insecurity.

I’m flagging this section as analysis rather than evidence at the level of the earlier sections. There are no Senate committee findings on the cyber-insecurity grift — yet. But the structural parallel to Steps 1 through 6 is hard to ignore: identify a threat, build infrastructure to address it, let the infrastructure create dependency, step back and let the cycle self-perpetuate. The grey market for exploits and surveillance malware has replaced the grey market for cocaine and heroin, but the economic model is identical.

Follow the Money (You Can’t)

With NASA, I could at least point to $93 billion in documented spending. I could trace contracts. I could cite OIG reports. NASA argued against transparency, but the basic financial framework was still visible.

With the CIA, you can’t even get to that starting point. The CIA Act of 1949 was specifically designed to prevent this kind of analysis. CIA funds don’t even appear in the budgets they’re actually spent from. The Director’s sole certificate is the only accounting. The black budget exists precisely to prevent the kind of forensic work I did on NASA.

You’re asking taxpayers to fund an organisation whose entire operational model depends on preventing those taxpayers from knowing what their money does.

Create demand for threats. Position yourself as the only entity that can address them. Operate under classification that prevents anyone checking whether the money went where you said. Award contracts to companies staffed by your former officers. Have those companies lobby for more funding. Distribute the jobs across enough congressional districts to make the programme unkillable. Repeat.

It’s the same contractor-industrial model as NASA, but with even less visibility. And with the added twist that if you start asking uncomfortable questions, they can invoke “national security” and shut you down.

The Handler Problem: Regime Change and the Wreckage That Persists

Every engine needs a mechanic. The CIA doesn’t just start these operations and walk away completely — it sends handlers, manages regime changes, installs new proxies when old ones become inconvenient. Noriega was a CIA asset until he wasn’t. Saddam received US support until he didn’t. The mujahideen were freedom fighters until they were terrorists.

But here’s the critical point: when the handler gets reassigned, when the regime falls, when the political winds shift — the infrastructure persists. The trafficking routes don’t close because a government changes. They just get new management. Afghanistan is the perfect example: the CIA builds the opium infrastructure in the 1980s, the Soviets leave, warlords fight over the routes, the Taliban takes over and runs them, the US invades and the same routes run under new warlords backed by the same agency. Three decades of regime change, and the plumbing never stopped working.

Power consolidates through family and clan networks that outlive any individual operation. Cartel dynasties in Latin America, warlord clans in Afghanistan, political families that maintain intelligence relationships across generations — the Hekmatyar network, the Karzai brothers, the network of Pakistani military families who administered the arms-and-heroin pipeline through BCCI. These aren’t organisations that dissolve when a handler retires. They’re generational enterprises.

The engine outlives its mechanics. That’s the design.

The New Plumbing: Epstein, Bitcoin, and the Digital Infrastructure

If BCCI was the banking infrastructure of the 1980s drug engine, what’s the banking infrastructure of the 21st century version?

In January 2026, the US Department of Justice released over three million pages of the Epstein files. Buried in those documents was something the crypto world wasn’t expecting: Jeffrey Epstein — convicted sex offender, intelligence-linked financier, the man whose client list remains partially sealed — was a strategic early funder of Bitcoin’s core infrastructure.

The DOJ files confirmed that Epstein donated $850,000 to MIT between 2002 and 2017, with $525,000 specifically earmarked for the MIT Media Lab’s Digital Currency Initiative. This matters because of timing. In 2015, the Bitcoin Foundation — the non-profit that had been paying Bitcoin’s core developers — collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. This created a power vacuum in Bitcoin governance. MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative stepped directly into that gap, hiring three of the five core developers who controlled all code changes to the Bitcoin protocol. Their salaries were funded by Epstein’s money.

Joi Ito, the MIT Media Lab director, emailed Epstein directly about securing the developers, thanking him for the gift funds that allowed MIT to move quickly and outcompete other organisations scrambling to fill the vacuum.

Separately, Epstein invested approximately $500,000 in Blockstream’s 2014 seed round — a company whose employees include Bitcoin Core developers and which controls significant Bitcoin infrastructure. He invested $3 million in Coinbase’s Series C round the same year, brokered by Tether co-founder Brock Pierce. In a 2016 email, Epstein claimed to contacts connected to the Saudi royal court that he had spoken with “founders of Bitcoin” about developing a Sharia-compliant digital currency.

I need to be transparent about where the evidence floor is here, because the standard I set in the rest of this piece matters. The Laos, Nicaragua, and Afghanistan sections are backed by Senate committee findings, CIA Inspector General reports, and the agency’s own admissions. The BCCI section has a full Senate investigation behind it. The Epstein-Bitcoin connection has DOJ-confirmed funding documents — the money trail is real and documented. What it doesn’t have, yet, is confirmed evidence that the funding was intelligence-directed. Epstein’s intelligence connections are widely reported but officially unconfirmed. The pattern fits the model I’ve described throughout this article, but the link between “intelligence-connected financier funds crypto infrastructure” and “this is the new BCCI” remains circumstantial rather than proven.

I’m flagging that distinction because it’s important. The earlier sections of this piece earn their conclusions with documented evidence. This section earns a question — a serious, well-founded question that the DOJ documents make impossible to ignore, but a question nonetheless.

A convicted sex offender with reported intelligence ties positioned himself at the funding centre of the world’s first major decentralised currency during its most vulnerable period. Ripple’s former CTO David Schwartz responded to the revelations publicly, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if what had been uncovered was just the tip of a much larger iceberg.

The question remains the same one I asked at the beginning of this article: How does someone like that end up at the centre of a global financial infrastructure? The same way a poppy farmer ends up running an international heroin operation — someone provides the infrastructure, the funding, the connections, and the protection. The product changes. The model doesn’t. Whether the Epstein-Bitcoin connection proves to be a coincidence of opportunistic investing or something more structural, the DOJ documents have put the question on the table. It deserves an answer.

The Spectacle as Cover

There’s one more layer to this that deserves attention, because it ties everything together.

Right now, the media landscape is saturated with sensational allegations about trafficking, intelligence connections, and elite corruption. High-profile figures face criminal charges spanning multiple countries. File dumps unspool endlessly. Conspiracy theories about public figures multiply daily, each more lurid than the last.

The spectacle itself has become part of the machine.

Every sensational, unsubstantiated allegation about a public figure provides cover for the documented, sourced, congressional-record evidence that nobody talks about. The noise drowns out the signal. People spend their energy arguing about whether a specific individual is CIA-connected or whether a specific trafficking ring involves specific celebrities, while the structural grift — the CIA Act of 1949, the 1982 Memorandum of Understanding, the $525,000 from a convicted sex offender to the people who controlled Bitcoin’s code — sits in plain sight, unremarked upon.

This is the same dynamic I identified in my NASA piece. The conspiracy theory factory — moon hoax nonsense, flat earth, faked footage claims — provides cover for the real financial grift that’s documented in OIG reports. The wilder the theories get, the easier it is to dismiss anyone asking legitimate questions about where the money went.

The engine doesn’t just run on drugs, black budgets, and revolving doors. It runs on noise. And we’re all producing it for free.

What I Actually Think

I think the CIA — like NASA — started with legitimate purpose. Intelligence gathering matters. National security is real. The Soviet threat was real. But somewhere along the way, the institution became captured by its own machinery.

The drug trafficking wasn’t an accident or a series of rogue operations. It was a logical consequence of a system designed to operate without accountability. When you create an organisation that is exempt from normal oversight, funded by taxpayers who can’t see the books, staffed by people who rotate between the agency and the contractors profiting from it, and legally permitted to spend money on the Director’s signature alone — drug trafficking isn’t a bug. It’s a feature. Not because anyone planned it that way, but because the system structurally enables it and structurally prevents anyone from stopping it.

The wild dogs don’t need instructions. They just need to be released. And once they’ve got the scent of money, they’ll hunt forever.

Three continents. Five decades. The same playbook every time. And a journalist who told the truth about it was found dead with two bullets in his head after the nation’s most powerful newspapers — with CIA assistance — dismantled his career.

Pattern recognition without data leads you to conspiracy theories. Pattern recognition with data — Senate committee findings, CIA Inspector General reports, congressional testimony, declassified documents, and the agency’s own admissions — leads you to a national security apparatus that has been operating as a self-funding, self-perpetuating, taxpayer-backed criminal enterprise for the better part of a century.

The difference is one of visibility. If a NASA rocket explodes on the pad, everyone sees the $2 billion fireball. If a CIA operation explodes — whether it’s a failed regime change or a destabilised region — the Agency simply classifies the debris, labels the failure a “new emerging threat,” and asks for a 15% budget increase to study the fallout.

The engine doesn’t need a driver anymore. It runs itself.

Norman James writes about institutional accountability, building biology, and the spaces between what we’re told and what the data shows. Subscribe at normanjamesemf.substack.com.