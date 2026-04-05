Norman James

Norman James

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
7d

Isn't it amazing that sweeping neglected dirty corners of the international house always seems to gather more intel on Epstein's activities.

The more I learn about him, the more I believe that he was swapped out of prison and is laughing over his champagne in some exotic location.

The international organised crime syndicate must be very proud of their protégé.

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
7d

NASA was created from day one for the purpose of tax fraud from the people. They have never delivered on anything of their claims. All wars are nothing more than laundering of tax revenue… total scams that only benefit those in the criminal loop.

Like the current criminal scam of the illegal invasion of Iran…

This Is really about the banking mafia, just like their attack and destruction of Gaddafi because he didn’t want or need their fraudulent business of usury on their fiat currencies. Their fiat currency doesn’t cost anything to them and they take by deception to their advantage and benefit. This is why JFK wanted to end the monopoly of the Federal Reserve and their fraudulent business.

The world needs Iran otherwise these banking parasites will continue to destroy and make every one their debt slave to serve them.

There is no debt there never was for their claim does not qualify the criteria of a debt.

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