Norman James

Norman James

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
May 20

The graphic is cut off at the right bottom side. I did try to download it. The Stetzer info is cut off.

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Chris Curley's avatar
Chris Curley
May 20

How do you leave on the fridge if you turn off the entire power box?

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