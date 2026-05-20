THE ELECTRIC DIET

Print this. Stick it on the wall. Do it tonight.

A building biologist told me my Electric Diet was too complicated. He sells Stetzer filters. So I’ve stripped it back to three lines anyone can do tonight — and credit to him for the push, because it forced me to add the nuance underneath: when you actually do need a Stetzer and when you don’t. Both things are true. The Electric Diet is dead simple. The decision about filters is where it gets nuanced. So here it is, both at once, on one sheet.

One thing worth saying though — the Electric Diet isn’t something I invented. It’s what Geovital teach, it’s what PHIRE teach, it’s standard building biology protocol. Geovital are military contractors. They’ve been doing this for decades. So when a building biologist tells me it’s too complicated, I have to ask — how does he know better than the people who literally trained the field? The diet is the foundation. Filters are a layer on top, for the cases the diet can’t reach. Skip the foundation and the layer on top won’t hold.

THE WHOLE THING

Turn the power off at the trip switch when you go to bed.

Leave the fridge on.

Sleep grounded.

That’s it.

Start with the basics. Get some energy and mental clarity back first. Then do the rest. You can’t fix a whole house when you can barely think straight — and three nights of proper sleep with the power off will give you the clarity to tackle everything else underneath.

AT BEDTIME

Trip switch — OFF

Fridge breaker — ON (but see warning below)

WiFi — OFF

Phone — flight mode, out of the room

Fridge warning: modern inverter-compressor fridges inject harmonics while running. If the fridge is on the bedroom wall, run an extension to a socket on a different wall, or move the bed. Old single-speed compressor fridges are cleaner — a Smeg or a professional shop fridge has almost no EMF compared to a cheap modern one.

SEE IN THE DARK

PIR motion sensor night light under the bed. Wakes up when your legs swing out.

CHECK YOUR WIRING BEFORE YOU GROUND YOURSELF

Cheap socket tester (£8 from any DIY shop). Plug it in to every socket you use. If it shows reversed polarity or a missing earth, do not ground yourself yet. You’d put your body in series with fault current. Get an electrician to fix the wiring first.

One caveat: cheap testers catch reversed polarity and missing earth but won’t catch a bonded neutral-earth fault. If you want to catch that too, get a Martindale or similar (£25). Worth it if you’re going to commit to grounding long-term. Groundology sells country-specific testers if you want one that matches your sockets without hunting around.

GROUND YOURSELF

Pick one:

Groundology pillowcase (£50) — recommended by Geovital, lasts the longest out of every pillowcase I’ve tried. Worth the spend.

Copper wire taped to your toe, other end to a water pipe

Long copper rod in the garden, wire through the wall to your bed

DIY (cheap but doesn’t last): copper tape stuck to the bedsheet, wire to earth. YouTube tutorials show it. I tried it — works but the tape lifts off quickly. Fine for a few weeks while you save for a Groundology sheet.

Cheap pro tip: a copper grounding pipe strap from the plumbers’ merchants (a few quid) fits the Groundology pillowcase connection perfectly. Clamps straight onto a copper water pipe, screw terminal for the lead. Cheaper than buying the official clip and works the same.

Test with a cheap meter. Under 1 ohm or it’s not a proper earth.

IN THE DAY

Internet by cable, not WiFi

Phone hardlined — ethernet-to-phone adapter. iPhone needs Lightning-to-ethernet (or USB-C-to-ethernet for newer ones) plus a powered hub or PoE splitter so the phone charges while connected. Get the wrong combination and it won’t work. Ask before you buy.

Phone on flight mode unless you’re using it

When you do take it off flight mode, hold it on speaker or use air-tube headphones — never to your head. This is the single most common mistake people make after going to all this trouble. Standard Geovital teaching.

Grounded shoes — Bahe shoes, or push map pins through your sole, or sticky runner straps from Groundology (don’t last long). Only work on conductive surfaces — damp grass, soil, unsealed concrete. On tarmac, tile, dry pavement or shop floors they do nothing.

Bin the dimmer switches. Triac dimmers chop the waveform and inject harmonics the same way cheap LEDs do. Replace with proper 0–10V dimmers or remove altogether.

Watch out for induction hobs and microwave ovens — both major dirty electricity sources while running. Don’t stand next to them.

BUY PROPER, NOT CHEAP

Never buy cheap LED lights. They’re the worst offender in the house.

Never use Ethernet-over-Power devices. Pumps high-frequency signal through every wire in the building.

Never buy cheap electronics. Test with a TriField meter before you commit. My professional shop fridge has almost no EMF. A Smeg fridge has almost no EMF. A cheap supermarket fridge will radiate ten times more for the same job. Same with kettles, toasters, washing machines. Quality saves you twice — once on the meter, once on the repair bill.

Never buy wireless when wired exists. If you find an IR mouse advertised as wireless — that’s a contradiction. IR means infra-red, line-of-sight, no radio. If a mouse is labelled “wireless” without saying IR specifically, it’s Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz radio. Read the small print before buying.

HOW TO USE A COMPUTER PROPERLY

Desktop, not laptop (laptops sit on your lap radiating into your reproductive organs)

Sit 3 metres from the monitor on a long cable. Any monitor will do — the distance is the point, not a specific product.

Wired keyboard and mouse — IR if you can find one, otherwise corded

Work for 45 minutes, then break on a grounding mat

If you must take a mobile call, go outside — don’t take it at the desk with the phone live in the room

Hardwired ethernet, no WiFi

That’s how you’re supposed to do it.

Prices later. Most of it is cheap or DIY.

WHY THIS WORKS

If the power is off, there’s nothing to filter, nothing to shield, nothing to fix.

You can’t be hit by electricity that isn’t there.

HOW TO KNOW IT WORKED

If you wake up before the alarm feeling rested instead of wired, that’s your answer.

DO YOU NEED A STETZER FILTER?

Do the Electric Diet for a week first. It’s the free test.

Feel much better at night with the power off? Dirty electricity is your problem.

Feel the same? It’s something else (RF from outside, smart meter, neighbour’s WiFi).

Buy a Stetzer only if:

You have a proper earth (under 1 ohm)

You can’t turn the power off in the day (work from home, LEDs you can’t change)

The source is inside your house (your own appliances)

What it actually takes to fix each problem:

Smart meter — 7 to 9 Stetzer filters at the meter, brings the dirty electricity down to roughly 20–30 GS units on the Stetzer meter (the unit you’ll actually see on the display when you buy one — it’s a proprietary scale, not mW/m²). Doable. Or get the meter removed.

Cheap LED lights — these are the killer. A houseful of cheap LEDs can push your meter readings into the hundreds of GS units. You’ll need 15 to 20 Stetzers to bring that down, and the easier fix is to bin the LEDs and use incandescent or quality LEDs with proper drivers. Filtering cheap LEDs with Stetzers costs more than replacing them.

Solar inverter — Stetzers don’t fix it. You need an EMC line filter built into the inverter itself, and that’s the expensive part of a clean solar install. If your inverter doesn’t have one, you’re radiating.

A Stetzer won’t fix:

The neighbour’s solar inverter (only an EMC filter at their inverter will)

The neighbour’s Ethernet-over-Power device

Living next to a substation — the magnetic field comes straight through the walls, nothing plugged into your socket can stop that. Only distance fixes it. Move the bed to the furthest room from the substation wall, or move house.

Living in a city with ground transients — current running through the soil from the grid, neighbouring buildings, transit systems, water mains. You can’t earth your way out of this because the earth itself is dirty. Get a building biologist in. This is too complex for a wall print. They’ll measure, find the routes the transients are taking, and tell you whether shielding, isolation transformers, or moving is the answer.

Anything where the source is upstream of your fuse box without a working earth

The earth matters more than the filter. A filter is a shunt — if the earth is bad, the noise has nowhere to go. That’s why people buy filters and feel no different.

Fix the earth first. Then decide.

DISCOUNT CODES

I have a 10% discount for Groundology and Bahe shoes. Code’s not for public posting — PM me and I’ll send it.

Full disclosure: I get a small affiliate commission when people use the codes. Doesn’t change the price you pay — you still get the 10% off. Groundology pillowcase is Geovital-recommended and lasts longer than any other I’ve tried. Bahe make the best ready-made grounding shoes on the market. The money goes to the dogs, as always.