Norman James

Norman James

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Kathryn
May 13

This is more than a great article, it is a guidebook for the confused, sick, and weary.

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Kathryn
May 13

Thank you for a great article. Dr. David Brownstein MD published a protocol for H. pylori / ulcers that included gum mastic, grapefruit seed extract, and oregano oil.

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