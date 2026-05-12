The Die-Off Curve: Why I Dosed Slow — SIBO, H. Pylori, and the EMF Compounding Nobody Will Tell You About

Parasites bloat you. The bacteria they leave behind finish the job. Add EMF and you’ve got a system that can’t repair itself — because the signal that guides the repair is being scrambled from beneath.

By Norman James — May 2026

A note before we start. I’m not a doctor and this isn’t medical advice. I’m an independent researcher writing about what I’ve read, what I’ve tried, and what I’ve learned. Some of what’s in here is well-established mainstream science with peer-reviewed evidence behind it. Some of it is research from credible scientists working at the edges of what mainstream medicine has accepted yet. And some of it — particularly the EMF mechanism stuff — is hypothesis I find compelling but is still being worked out. Where I’m hedging, I’ve tried to flag it. Where I’m certain, I haven’t. If you’re going to act on anything in this article — especially the medication, biofilm disruptor, chelation, or antiparasitic protocols — read the source material yourself, cross-check it with people you trust (including AI tools like Claude or Grok, which can fact-check claims faster than any single human source), and make your own call. I’ve also tried to be transparent throughout where I might be wrong, where the science is contested, and where I’m representing my own protocol rather than a universal one. If you find errors, tell me. I’d rather know.

TL;DR — The Short Version

You are more bacterial than human. By cell count, ~39 trillion bacterial cells vs ~30 trillion human cells. By gene count, your microbiome has 100–1000x more genes than your human genome. Your mitochondria are bacteria — absorbed into your cells 1.5 billion years ago, still carrying their own DNA, still running every breath you take. Your nuclear DNA is the blueprint for the vehicle. The bacterial DNA in your microbiome and mitochondria is the engine. Caring for the bacteria isn’t optional — they’re functionally more “you” than your human cells are. EMF, mold, parasites, glyphosate and processed food all hit the bacterial residents first and hardest. Everything in this article is about protecting them.

Parasites bloat you. The bacteria they leave behind finish the job. Parasites mechanically damage the gut wall, suppress stomach acid, and reduce motility — letting bacteria from the large intestine migrate upward into the small intestine where they don’t belong. That’s SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth). Most people get told they have IBS and sent home with a low-FODMAP diet, never told the upstream problem is mechanical damage.

H. pylori is the keystone bug. IARC Group 1 carcinogen (the WHO’s cancer agency), same category as asbestos and tobacco. Half the world carries it. It uses urease to neutralise stomach acid around itself, screws into the mucus layer with its helix shape, and injects CagA toxin that reprograms stomach cells. Once it suppresses your stomach acid, the SIBO downstream is the standard cascade. A herbal protocol — mastic gum, broccoli sprouts (sulforaphane via Nrf2), manuka honey (MGO inhibiting urease), raw garlic (allicin), black seed oil (thymoquinone), zinc-carnosine, DGL liquorice — can be tried before triple antibiotic therapy. Wiping half your gut microbiome to take out one bug should be a last resort, not a default.

Sugar feeds the cancer because sugar feeds the bug. The Warburg effect explains why cancer cells burn glucose. But sugar also feeds the H. pylori that sets the stomach up for cancer in the first place. The bug starts the fire, the sugar keeps it burning, the cancer is the building falling down decades later.

Animals eat poo for a reason. Coprophagy across the animal kingdom is how microbiomes get reseeded across generations — rabbits, dogs, elephants, foals all do it. Humans used to get the same reseeding through raw milk, fermented foods, soil contact, and birth. Modern sterilised life cuts that pipeline. The microbiome is meant to be continuously reseeded from outside; it isn’t a one-time install.

EMF compounds everything. Coherent biological signalling depends on stable electromagnetic conditions. Modern EMF scrambles that signal at the smallest scale — DNA, membranes, voltage-gated calcium channels, water structuring. The body can’t hear itself think. The bugs win because the repair signal that should suppress them is being drowned out from beneath.

The keystone bug principle. Healthy microbiomes run on a 10/80/10 pattern — 10% beneficial leaders, 80% commensal followers, 10% pathogens. The middle 80% isn’t neutral — it tracks whichever side is winning. EMF tips the balance toward the pathogens by favouring mold (Klinghardt’s Faraday cage experiments reported several hundred-fold increases in mycotoxin production under ambient EMF) and gram-negative bacteria (research suggests gram-negative species respond to EMF at substantially higher rates than gram-positives, due to differences in outer membrane structure). Once the bad keystones are winning, the commensal middle follows them into dysbiosis. You don’t have to kill the bad bugs — you have to change the conditions so the good bugs win and the middle follows back.

The vagus nerve is the cable EMF is scrambling. It carries 80% of the gut-to-brain signal upward. Cold water on the face, humming, gargling, slow nasal breathing, earthing — all free, all strengthen the messenger that EMF and gut inflammation are weakening.

Why I dosed slow on ivermectin. Kill parasites fast, you get a die-off load — endotoxin, dead parasite proteins, displaced bacteria — into a gut wall that’s already perforated. If you’re EHS your detox pathways are already burning through glutathione just to live in a wired world. The cowboys who hammer protocols full-bore end up worse off. Go slow, dose to your actual capacity, bind the die-off, sleep more. The parasite I was probably carrying was Strongyloides — endemic across tropical Asia, autoinfecting, capable of cycling inside the same person for decades, and able to flip into fatal hyperinfection under immunosuppression. Worth knowing about if you’re in an endemic region and haven’t been tested.

Binders are the single most important part of any die-off protocol. When the bugs die, their contents spill into your gut and need to leave the body, not get reabsorbed through the liver-bile-gut recirculation loop. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, chlorella, zeolite, modified citrus pectin, silica, humic-fulvic acids — different binders catch different toxin classes, rotate them, time them right (2–4 hours after the antiparasitic — not at the same time or you’ll bind the medication, not the next day or you’ll miss the toxin release window), and make sure you’re pooping at least once a day or the binder just holds the toxin in your colon longer. A parasite cleanse without binders is half a protocol.

Biofilm is the slime house that protects the bugs from your medication. H. pylori, candida, and many gram-negative pathogens hide inside self-built matrices that block antiparasitics, antifungals, and your immune system from reaching them. Biofilm disruptors — NAC, serrapeptase, nattokinase, monolaurin, oregano oil, raw garlic, EDTA — taken on an empty stomach 30–60 minutes before the antiparasitic break the matrix and let the medication actually reach the bugs. Protocols that weren’t working often start working when biofilm is added to the front of the round.

But more is not better. Binders strip minerals if used daily — they’re tools for the die-off window, not daily supplements. More medication doesn’t equal faster healing — the body has limited capacity to process pharmaceuticals. Adverse drug events are now the third leading cause of death in the US — roughly 250,000–300,000 deaths per year, ahead of stroke and respiratory disease, with over 30% caused by drug-drug interactions specifically. And P-glycoprotein (P-gp) interactions matter: grapefruit juice, ketoconazole, quercetin, high-dose curcumin and others inhibit the pump that keeps ivermectin out of your brain, so stacking them with the antiparasitic can cause neurotoxicity. St John’s wort and other inducers do the opposite — they pump the medication out too fast and the parasite never gets killed properly. The cowboys stacking high doses of everything aren’t winning a faster recovery — they’re winning a more complicated crisis with more failure modes.

Fasting is the cheapest, oldest reset. Every major religion ends up at intermittent fasting — Ramadan, Lent, Yom Kippur, Vassa, Ekadashi. They didn’t have a name for autophagy or SIBO but they knew the body needs regular periods without food. Starves the bugs, triggers cellular repair, gives the immune system a quiet day.

Bile flow is the detox channel nobody thinks about. Bile carries fat-soluble toxins out of the liver into the gut for elimination, suppresses small intestine bacterial overgrowth, and is mildly anti-parasitic. Sluggish bile is one cause of SIBO in the first place. Bitter foods (dandelion, rocket, chicory, artichoke), beetroot, coffee, castor oil packs, ox bile supplements for people without gallbladders — all support the channel that gets toxins out through the gut.

Electron-rich water rebuilds the reduction capacity. Properly ionised water donates electrons back to a body that EMF and oxidative stress are constantly draining. Earthing does it through the feet. Kangen water does it through the gut. Same principle, different route.

Methylation and glutathione are the biochemistry underneath all of this. Slow methylation (often from MTHFR gene variants — depending on which variant and how you count heterozygotes, 40–50% of European-descended people carry at least one) means slow detox. Standard folic acid and cyanocobalamin don’t work for those people — they need methylfolate and methylcobalamin. Glutathione, the master antioxidant, gets burned through fast under EHS load and chronic infection. NAC, glycine, sulphur foods, liposomal glutathione all support the regeneration. MTHFR genetic testing is one of the most useful single tests money can buy.

MCS makes everything harder. For people whose systems have lost their tolerance margin, every supplement is a calculation. The internet’s “just take X” doesn’t apply. Slow, careful, layered protocols are intelligent — not cowardly. Frances Leader and many others know this. Careful is intelligent when the system is loaded.

Heavy metals are part of the same detox bottleneck. Mercury from old amalgam fillings, aluminium from cookware and vaccines, lead from old pipes, cadmium from cigarettes — they all block methylation enzymes and use up glutathione. Hair mineral analysis or provoked urine testing reveals the load. Chlorella, modified citrus pectin, garlic and cilantro gently mobilise them. Amalgam removal must be done by a properly trained biological dentist with a rubber dam — done wrong it floods you with the mercury you were trying to remove.

Industrial ferments make the problem worse. Glyphosate residue in commercial malt extract, mono-culture packet yeasts bred for the wrong climate, mould loads in equipment, and the bigger story I cover in the fake cheese piece — three biotech companies now own most of the cultures in modern fermented food, with Monsanto having pioneered the engineered-bacteria-in-dairy template. Local ferments from local cultures in your own climate are what your body recognises.

Where to start. Reduce EMF load first. Test for H. pylori. Reseed with kefir, sauerkraut, raw milk if you can get it. Then go after parasites slowly with binders. Stay reseeded. Don’t sterilise your life. Eat dirty vegetables. Walk barefoot. The microbiome is not a thing you install once — it’s an ecology you maintain.

Full piece below explains every line of this in detail.

If you’ve followed my ivermectin pieces, you’ll know I went slow. Two doses, two weeks apart. Horse paste. Then fenbendazole. Then a break. People kept asking why I wasn’t hammering it harder. This is why.

There’s a curve. There’s always a curve. And if you’re EHS, the curve is steeper than anyone tells you.

It’s called the die-off curve, and every parasite cleanse, every antibiotic, every antifungal protocol produces one. You kill the bugs, the bugs release their contents — endotoxin, dead bacterial bodies, parasite proteins, all of it — and your body has to process that load. If you kill too many too fast, you don’t recover faster. You crash harder. The bloating, the gas, the brain fog, the joint pain, the depression that comes out of nowhere — that’s not the parasites. That’s the funeral.

And underneath the parasites, there’s another layer most people never think about. The bacteria.

What Parasites Are Actually Doing In There

Parasites don’t just sit in your gut taking nutrients. They damage the wall. They burrow, they attach, they perforate. Strongyloides — the one I was probably carrying — literally autoinfects, drilling through tissue cycle after cycle. Every hole is a doorway.

Strongyloides deserves a specific mention because it’s the parasite that ran underneath this whole protocol for me, and it’s worth knowing about if you’re in a country where it’s common. Strongyloides stercoralis is endemic to most of tropical Asia, including Thailand, much of Africa, parts of South America, and the southern United States. It’s the parasite that doesn’t follow the normal rules. Most worms complete their life cycle, get expelled, and that’s the end of it unless you’re re-exposed. Strongyloides autoinfects — the larvae hatch inside you, burrow back through the gut wall, travel through the bloodstream and the lungs, and return to the gut to lay more eggs. It can persist in the same person for forty, fifty, sixty years, cycling quietly, causing rolling damage. And under immunosuppression — corticosteroids, chemotherapy, HIV, or chronic stress — it can flip into hyperinfection syndrome, where the cycle accelerates wildly and the parasite spreads through the whole body. Hyperinfection has a mortality rate over 80% if untreated. Most carriers never know they have it. That’s why I went after it carefully and methodically. And it’s why ivermectin, which is highly effective against Strongyloides, kept showing up in the centre of my protocol.

When the gut wall is intact, bacteria stay where they belong. Large intestine: billions of them, doing the job. Small intestine: a few, mostly lactobacillus, in small numbers. Stomach: almost nothing, because stomach acid at pH 1.5 to 2.5 is lethal to almost everything that tries to migrate up.

Parasites break that architecture. They damage the small intestine wall, they suppress stomach acid, they reduce gut motility so the bacteria don’t get swept along where they should. The result is SIBO — Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth. Bacteria with the wrong address. They’re not bad bacteria. They’re just in the wrong room.

When you eat, those misplaced bacteria ferment your food in the wrong place — right up close to your abdominal wall — and you bloat within minutes. Gas, distension, that drum-tight belly feeling. Most people get told they have IBS and sent home with a low-FODMAP diet. They’re not told the upstream problem is mechanical. The parasites punched the holes. The bacteria walked through.

H. Pylori — The Keystone Bug

Here’s where it gets interesting, and here’s the bit I want you to check against your own history.

H. pylori is the bug that causes most stomach ulcers. About half the world’s population carries it. Most never know. It’s classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, the WHO’s cancer arm) as a Group 1 carcinogen — that’s the same category as asbestos and tobacco smoke. The only bacterium in that category.

Why is it so good at what it does? Because it’s a violent little outcompetitor. It produces urease, an enzyme that breaks urea down into ammonia, creating a bubble of neutralised pH around itself in the most acidic environment in your body. Then it screws itself — literally, it’s helix-shaped — down into the mucus layer of your stomach lining where nothing else can follow. Once it’s there it injects a toxin called CagA directly into your stomach cells and starts rewriting their internal signalling. That’s the cancer mechanism. Not infection in the normal sense. Reprogramming.

But here’s the part the textbooks don’t connect properly. Once H. pylori has suppressed your stomach acid — which it does as part of its survival strategy — the whole gut architecture downstream of it starts to fail. The acid barrier is what keeps the small intestine sparse. Take away the acid, the small intestine fills up with bacterial squatters. SIBO downstream of H. pylori is the standard pattern. You have one keystone bug at the top of the system breaking the rules, and the whole cascade follows.

This is why I think H. pylori behaves the way an aggressive invasive species does in an ecosystem. It doesn’t just live there. It changes the conditions of the place it lives in to favour itself and disadvantage everything else. The balance breaks. The area stops functioning properly. And once that’s happened, the body can’t tell whether it’s fighting one bug or twenty — it’s just chronically inflamed, chronically misfiring, chronically tired.

Going After H. Pylori — The Herbal Protocol That Works Without Wiping Your Gut

The standard medical treatment for H. pylori is triple therapy — usually two antibiotics (typically clarithromycin and amoxicillin or metronidazole) combined with a proton pump inhibitor for two weeks. It works in about 70–80% of cases, with rates dropping as antibiotic resistance climbs year on year. The problem is that it carpet-bombs your entire gut microbiome to take out one bug. The collateral damage to the rest of the bacterial community can take months or years to recover, and for some people it never fully does.

There’s a herbal alternative that has reasonable evidence behind it and doesn’t wipe the rest of your gut on the way through. It won’t work in every case — for aggressive ulcer-stage H. pylori with high CagA virulence, the antibiotics may still be the right call — but for most carriers it’s worth trying first. Here’s how the main herbs work and why they each address a different part of the H. pylori survival strategy.

Mastic gum. Resin from the Pistacia lentiscus tree on the Greek island of Chios. Used for over two thousand years for digestive complaints. Multiple human trials have shown it suppresses H. pylori at doses around 1 gram per day for two weeks. The mechanism isn’t fully understood but appears to involve disruption of the bacterium’s outer membrane and possibly interference with the helix structure that lets it screw into the mucus layer. Mastic also has anti-inflammatory effects on the gastric mucosa itself, which means it’s healing the damage while killing the bug.

Broccoli sprouts. Three- to four-day-old broccoli sprouts contain very high concentrations of sulforaphane, a compound that triggers the body’s Nrf2 antioxidant response and has direct antimicrobial activity against H. pylori. Johns Hopkins research has shown sulforaphane reduces H. pylori colonisation in both lab and human studies. The mechanism is double-acting — it kills H. pylori directly through sulforaphane’s antimicrobial properties, and it strengthens the host’s defence by upregulating glutathione and phase II liver detoxification through Nrf2. Sprouting your own broccoli seeds at home gives you potencies that supermarket broccoli can’t match — the sprout contains 20–50 times the sulforaphane of mature broccoli.

Manuka honey. Real medical-grade manuka honey with a verified MGO (methylglyoxal) rating of 250 or higher has documented antibacterial activity against H. pylori. The mechanism is partly the methylglyoxal directly damaging bacterial proteins, and partly the honey’s hydrogen peroxide release on contact with stomach fluid creating a local oxidative environment H. pylori can’t survive. Lab studies also suggest manuka appears to inhibit urease, the enzyme H. pylori uses to neutralise stomach acid around itself — and if that lab finding translates to the gastric environment, it removes the bacterium’s primary acid-defence mechanism. A teaspoon on an empty stomach, twice a day, held in the mouth for a minute before swallowing.

Raw garlic (allicin). Crush a clove and leave it for ten minutes before eating — this allows the alliin to convert to allicin, which is the active antibacterial. Allicin is documented to suppress H. pylori at concentrations achievable through dietary intake. It also disrupts biofilm, which I’ll cover separately later in this article. Raw garlic is harsh on a damaged stomach lining, so go gentle — half a clove a day, with food, working up gradually.

Black seed oil (Nigella sativa). Used in Middle Eastern medicine for centuries. Modern research has shown thymoquinone, the main active compound, has direct anti-H. pylori activity in lab studies. One small Saudi clinical trial (Salem et al., 2010) reported that 2 grams per day for four weeks produced eradication rates comparable to triple therapy in mild cases — promising but a single small trial, so the finding needs replication before it can be called settled. Less harsh on the stomach than garlic, generally well tolerated.

Liquorice root (DGL — deglycyrrhizinated form specifically). Heals the gastric mucosa, supports mucus layer regeneration, and has some direct antimicrobial activity. Use the DGL form, not whole liquorice — whole liquorice raises blood pressure through aldosterone-like effects, the DGL form has the offending compound removed.

Zinc-carnosine. Specifically zinc bound to L-carnosine. Strong evidence for gastric mucosal healing. Sometimes used clinically as an adjunct to standard H. pylori treatment in Japan. Heals the damage while the other herbs kill the bug.

How to put a protocol together. A reasonable approach for someone with confirmed H. pylori who wants to try the herbal route first: mastic gum 1g/day, broccoli sprouts daily (sprout your own), manuka honey twice a day on empty stomach, half a raw garlic clove daily, zinc-carnosine with meals, DGL liquorice before meals. Run it for six to eight weeks, then retest with a stool antigen test or breath test (not a blood test — blood tests show past exposure, not current infection). If H. pylori is gone, hold the protocol another month to consolidate, then taper down to maintenance levels. If it’s not gone, you have two options: rotate the herbs (some bugs respond to one combination, some to another) or accept that this particular strain needs the antibiotics. Be honest with yourself about the result. Herbal protocols don’t always work and pretending they did when they didn’t leaves the keystone bug in place.

The whole point of this section is that you have options. Standard triple therapy isn’t the only choice, and for many H. pylori carriers it’s not even the best first choice. Wiping out half your gut microbiome to take out one bug should be a last resort, not a default.

Sugar Feeds The Cancer Because Sugar Feeds The Bug

You’ve heard the line — sugar feeds cancer. Most people who say it don’t really know why. The standard answer is the Warburg effect: cancer cells preferentially burn glucose through fermentation even when oxygen is available. That’s true and it’s been known since the 1920s.

But there’s a layer underneath that. Sugar also feeds the bacteria that set the stomach up for cancer in the first place. H. pylori loves a sugary, acidic, low-oxygen environment. Modern western diets — cola, processed carbs, ultra-processed everything — create exactly that. Then the chronic inflammation it produces over 20, 30, 40 years is what eventually flips the stomach lining from gastritis to ulcer to metaplasia to adenocarcinoma. That’s the well-documented progression. The bug starts the fire. The sugar keeps it burning. The cancer is the building falling down decades later.

This is also why fasting helps so many people. Not because fasting is magical. Because fasting starves the bugs that are running you. Take their fuel away and they become a smaller problem. Then your immune system, which has been busy fighting a chronic low-grade war for years, finally gets a quiet day.

The Coprophagy Clue — What Animals Know That We Forgot

Here’s something I keep coming back to. Animals eat their own faeces. They eat each other’s. Rabbits, dogs, elephants, rats, pigs — coprophagy is normal across most of the animal kingdom. We find it disgusting because we’ve been culturally trained to. But the animals are doing something important.

They’re reseeding their gut bacteria. When an animal poops, it expels living bacteria — billions of them per gram. When it eats them back, it’s deliberately restocking the colony. Rabbits even produce two kinds of poop: hard pellets they leave behind, and soft “cecotropes” they eat directly from their own backside, full of B vitamins and microbes synthesised in the cecum. They literally couldn’t survive on grass without it.

A foal eats its mother’s dung within hours of being born — that’s how its gut gets seeded with the right bacteria for digesting horse food. Baby elephants eat their mother’s dung. Termites eat each other’s. It’s not a behavioural accident. It’s the biological mechanism for transferring a working microbiome from one generation to the next.

Humans used to do something similar without realising it. Childbirth seeded the baby’s gut through the birth canal. Breastfeeding seeded it further through the skin and the gut bacteria in breast milk. Living close to animals, drinking raw milk, eating fermented foods, drinking from running streams, eating root vegetables with soil still on them — all of these were ways our microbiome got constantly topped up from the environment.

Now we sterilise everything. C-sections. Formula. Hand sanitiser. Bleach. Chlorinated water. Pasteurised milk. Washed vegetables in plastic bags. A modern human raised in a sterile suburban house is microbiologically malnourished from day one. And then we wonder why our kids have allergies, autism, eczema, asthma, autoimmune conditions, gut issues, and can’t tolerate normal food.

The coprophagy thing matters because it shows the body needs constant rebooting from outside. The microbiome isn’t a one-time installation. It’s a living system that depends on continuous reseeding from the environment. Cut the reseeding, the system drifts. Whatever’s most aggressive takes over. That’s how you end up with H. pylori as the dominant resident in a stomach that should have been dominated by the digestive ecosystem proper.

And here’s the bit I want to nail down properly, because it ties into everything else I’ve been writing about. Raw milk used to be one of the primary reseeding routes for the human microbiome. Properly produced raw milk carries dozens of beneficial bacterial species — lactobacillus, lactococcus, propionibacterium, leuconostoc, and many more — built into the milk as a feature of the cow’s biology. Drink raw milk and you’re not just getting calcium and protein. You’re getting a continuous low-dose microbial inoculation that helps maintain your gut diversity. It’s the same thing animals get from coprophagy, delivered in liquid form, every day, from a healthy lactating mammal.

Pasteurisation killed that pipeline. Once the milk was sterilised by public health policy in the early 20th century, the daily bacterial top-up that humans had been getting from milk for ten thousand years disappeared. And then — this is the bit that ties to my fake cheese piece — the same biotech industry that pioneered the engineering of dairy bacteria (Monsanto with rBST in 1993, then Chr. Hansen, DuPont/IFF, and DSM with the cheese and yogurt starter cultures) started selling the bacteria back in vials. What used to be free, ecological, and locally varied for thousands of years became proprietary, engineered, and globally uniform within two generations. The bacterial commons was privatised. The cow used to carry the cultures in her milk. The kitchen used to catch them from the air. Now they live in a fermenter at Chr. Hansen and get freeze-dried into a packet.

This matters for SIBO and gut health specifically because it explains why modern probiotics work inconsistently and modern gut healing is so hard. You’re trying to reseed a damaged microbiome with narrow, engineered, mono-cultured strains from a packet, when what your gut actually wants is the wild ecological diversity it would have got from raw milk, fermented foods, animal contact, soil, running water, and yes — properly produced cheese with its own living cultures. The probiotic in the pharmacy is a thin substitute for what the food supply used to provide for free. And anyone trying to heal a chronic gut problem is fighting a battle the food system has stacked against them from the start.

The practical takeaway is the same as before but with the upstream story now visible: if you can find raw milk from a trusted local farmer, drink it. If you can find real cheese made from raw milk with live cultures, eat it. Make your own kefir and sauerkraut. Bypass the industrial bacterial supply chain wherever you can. The forest is what your gut wants, not the monoculture plantation.

Why I Dosed Slow

So with all this in mind, here’s why I went carefully with the ivermectin.

If you kill the parasites fast, you don’t just kill the parasites. You release a load of dead parasite proteins, endotoxin from their gut contents, and the bacteria that were living with them, into a gut wall that’s already perforated. That stuff has to go somewhere. It goes into your bloodstream, into your liver, into your lymph, into your brain. That’s the die-off reaction. Headaches, joint pain, depression, brain fog, rashes, the lot. Some people get hospitalised.

If you’re EHS on top of that, it’s worse. Your detox pathways are already compromised. Your VGCCs are firing under EMF load. Your oxidative stress is chronically elevated. The same glutathione, the same methylation pathways, the same liver capacity that would normally clear the die-off load is already being burned through every day just to live in a wired world.

So you go slow. You dose, you rest, you let the body process. You drink water with lime. You eat bitter herbs. You sleep more. You add a binder — activated charcoal, bentonite clay, milk, whatever your body wants — to soak up the dead bug load before it gets reabsorbed. You take two weeks between doses to let the cycle settle. You don’t try to win the war in a fortnight. You let the body do the work at the speed it can actually handle.

The people who go in like cowboys, full dose, hammer and tongs, are the ones who post in the parasite groups three weeks later saying they feel worse than when they started. They didn’t fail the protocol. They overloaded the system.

Why fenbendazole came after ivermectin in my protocol, not alongside it. Ivermectin and fenbendazole hit different parasites through different mechanisms. Ivermectin binds glutamate-gated chloride channels in invertebrate nervous systems and paralyses the parasite — it’s most effective against roundworms, threadworms (including Strongyloides), some mites, and certain protozoa. It doesn’t work well against tapeworms or many flukes. Fenbendazole is a benzimidazole that disrupts microtubule formation inside parasite cells, which has the side effect of starving them by interfering with glucose uptake — it covers tapeworms, some flukes, giardia, and a broader range of intestinal worms than ivermectin reaches. The two drugs complement each other rather than overlap.

So the logic of running them in sequence rather than together: dose ivermectin first, let it clear what it covers, let the die-off settle, support the gut for a few weeks, then come at the remaining load with fenbendazole. If you take both at once you double the simultaneous die-off burden on a liver already struggling to keep up. You also lose the diagnostic signal — when something improves after dose one, you know which drug did it. Running them sequentially with a gap also lets you decide whether the second drug is even needed; for some people the first round handles enough that the second isn’t necessary. Stacking antiparasitics is the kind of polypharmacy I warn against later in this article when I cover the over-medication and P-glycoprotein interactions. Two well-spaced rounds of different drugs is not the same thing as taking two drugs at once.

The fenbendazole timing in my own case was roughly four to six weeks after the second ivermectin dose. Slow. Binders on board the whole time. Bitter herbs and bone broth between rounds. No heroics.

The EMF Compounding — DNA, Signal, And The Geometry Underneath

Here’s where I push past mainstream biology, and I’ll say plainly this is hypothesis.

Bacteria carry DNA. So do parasites. So do you. DNA isn’t just a chemical sequence — it’s a coherent informational structure, and that structure has a geometry. In my own framework I’ve called this the cavity geometry of matter — nested structures from the nucleus up through atoms, molecules, cells, organs, organisms, ecosystems. Each scale of the geometry guides the scale beneath it. Coherent signal from the larger structure tells the smaller structure what to do.

When the bacterial population in your gut is balanced and the gut wall is intact, the signal flows. The body knows what to repair, what to grow, what to remove. The microbiome talks to the gut wall, the gut wall talks to the vagus nerve, the vagus nerve talks to the brain, the brain coordinates the whole system. That’s the superposition reaching down to guide the smaller parts.

When you add chronic EMF — wifi, masts, smart meters, dirty electricity, mobile phones — you scramble that signal at the smallest scale. The DNA, the membranes, the voltage-gated calcium channels, the water structuring around proteins — these are all small-scale things that depend on coherent electromagnetic conditions to work properly. When the conditions are noisy, the small stuff loses coherence. The signal from above can’t reach down to guide repair, because the medium it travels through has been turned into static.

This is why EHS people often have terrible gut problems. It’s not coincidence. The same field disturbance that’s giving you brain fog and tinnitus and sleep problems is also disrupting your gut’s ability to repair itself, regulate its bacterial population, maintain its tight junctions, and signal cleanly to the brain. The bugs win because the body can’t hear itself think.

You can crystallise this in your head as: DNA carries the message, EMF garbles the message, parasites and bad bacteria take advantage of the silence. The body works on whisper-level signal. EMF is shouting over it.

You Don’t Carry The DNA — The Bacteria And Mitochondria Do

Before we get to the keystone bug principle, there’s something more fundamental that needs saying, because once you see it the whole argument lands differently. You are not the dominant biology inside your own body. The bacteria inside you, and the mitochondria inside your cells, are the working machinery. You are largely the scaffolding that carries them around.

The numbers are striking. By cell count, the human body contains roughly 39 trillion bacterial cells and about 30 trillion human cells. You are, by raw cell count, more bacterial than human. By gene count, it isn’t even close. Your human genome has around 20,000 genes. Your microbiome has somewhere between 2 million and 20 million microbial genes. That’s a hundred to a thousand times more microbial genetic material operating inside you than human genetic material. The bacteria are running far more of the chemistry of your daily life than your own DNA is.

Then there’s the mitochondria. Mitochondria are bacteria. Or more precisely, they were free-living bacteria — most likely α-proteobacteria — that got absorbed into early eukaryotic cells about 1.5 billion years ago in the endosymbiosis event that founded all complex life. They never lost their bacterial identity. They still have their own DNA (mtDNA), separate from your nuclear DNA. They still have their own ribosomes. They still have their own membrane structure that resembles a bacterial cell wall more than a human cell membrane. Every breath you take, every ATP molecule your cells produce, every bit of energy you use to think, move, digest, or heal — that’s bacterial machinery doing the work, inside the cells your DNA built to house them.

And the lineage matters. Mitochondria pass exclusively through the mother’s egg. Your nuclear DNA is a 50/50 mix from both parents, but the bacterial machinery that actually runs your cells came entirely down the maternal line — your mother, her mother, her mother, all the way back through 1.5 billion years of unbroken bacterial inheritance. The bacterial lineage in you is older, more continuous, and arguably more biologically central than the human DNA you think of as defining who you are.

Here’s what this means practically. When you talk about gut health, you’re not talking about something happening to you. You’re talking about the wellbeing of a bacterial population that outnumbers your human cells, that carries more genes than you do, that makes most of your serotonin, that trains your immune system, that regulates your inflammation, that metabolises foods you can’t digest yourself, that produces vitamins you can’t make, and that signals to your brain through the vagus nerve all day every day. The microbiome isn’t your guests. It’s the bigger half of who you are.

When you talk about mitochondrial health, you’re talking about whether the bacterial power plants inside your cells are working properly. EMF affecting voltage-gated calcium channels doesn’t just affect “your” cells in some abstract way — it specifically affects the bacterial machinery your cells depend on for energy. Oxidative stress damages mitochondrial DNA at a much higher rate than nuclear DNA because mitochondrial DNA is right next to the electron transport chain where free radicals are produced. When EMF compounds oxidative stress, it’s hitting the bacterial residents inside your cells first and hardest.

The keystone bug principle that comes next in this article — the 10/80/10 pattern, the way the middle 80% follows whichever side is winning — applies as much to mitochondrial populations within your cells as it does to bacterial populations in your gut. You have multiple mitochondria per cell, and they vary in quality. The healthy ones are keystones. The damaged ones are dysfunctional and produce more free radicals. Whichever population is dominant determines how the cell behaves. Same principle. Different scale. Nested all the way down.

This is why everything in this article matters. Reducing EMF load isn’t about protecting an abstract “you” — it’s about protecting the bacterial residents that actually run your body. Reseeding the gut with raw milk, kefir, sauerkraut isn’t about adding helpful guests — it’s about restoring the population that is functionally more “you” than your human cells are. Supporting mitochondrial function with electron-rich water, glutathione precursors, and proper sleep isn’t about pampering yourself — it’s about caring for the bacterial machinery that’s been keeping your maternal lineage alive for 1.5 billion years.

You are a vehicle for ancient bacterial life. The DNA in your nucleus is the blueprint for the vehicle. The DNA in your bacteria and your mitochondria is the engine, the fuel system, the electrical wiring, and most of the cargo. Treat them accordingly.

This is why the next section — the keystone bug principle — is the actual operating biology of being alive. The bacterial communities aren’t a sideshow. They’re the show.

The Keystone Bug Principle — 80/10/10 And How EMF Builds The House

There’s a piece of microbial ecology I want to put on the record because it explains the whole argument I’ve been making in a single principle. It comes from soil science and from the EM-1 (Effective Microorganisms) probiotic system that’s been used in agriculture and fermentation for decades. And it applies to your gut, your skin, your sinuses, your mouth — every microbial community in your body.

Healthy microbial communities follow a roughly 80/10/10 pattern. About 10% are clearly beneficial organisms — the lactic acid bacteria, the bifidobacteria, the propionibacteria, the friendly Lactobacillus and Bacillus strains that actively produce things you need and suppress things you don’t. About 10% are clearly harmful or pathogenic — opportunists, gram-negatives carrying endotoxin, organisms that thrive in dysbiosis. And the middle 80% are commensal opportunists. They don’t lead. They follow. Whoever’s winning at the top, the middle 80% drifts in that direction.

This is the part of microbial ecology that gets less attention than it should — the middle 80% isn’t neutral. It’s not a stable independent mass. It tracks the dominant 10% on whichever side. If the beneficial 10% is winning, the middle 80% behaves benignly — they ferment, they produce short-chain fatty acids, they support the gut wall, they suppress pathogens by competitive exclusion. If the pathogenic 10% is winning, the same organisms in the middle 80% flip behaviour and start producing inflammation, fermentation in wrong places, biofilms, and chemical signals that recruit more pathogens. It’s the same microbes. Different conditions. Different output.

This is the keystone principle. You don’t have to kill the bad bugs. You have to make sure the good bugs are winning, because then the 80% middle works with you instead of against you. Lose the keystones, lose the 80%. Strengthen the keystones, recruit the 80%.

Now layer EMF on top of this.

EMF doesn’t just damage tissue. It changes the conditions of the ecosystem. And specifically, it changes them in ways that favour the wrong tenants. Mold thrives under EMF — Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt’s Faraday cage experiments have reported dramatic increases in mycotoxin production under ambient lab EMF compared to shielded conditions, with cited magnification factors ranging from several hundred-fold to ~600-fold across his Klinghardt Academy lectures and case presentations from roughly 2014 onwards (the experiment has been described in lectures and case reports rather than in a single primary publication, which is one reason the magnification figure varies by source). Mold isn’t just surviving EMF. It’s exploiting it. Same with some gram-negative bacteria, which research suggests respond to EMF at substantially higher rates than gram-positives — likely due to differences in outer membrane structure (gram-negatives have an additional outer membrane and lipopolysaccharide layer that’s more electrically reactive than the gram-positive peptidoglycan wall, a directional finding reported in multiple in-vitro studies of bacterial EMF response, though the specific proportions vary by frequency, intensity, and species tested).

That difference is critical. EMF doesn’t hit the gut microbiome evenly. It tips the balance asymmetrically. Some gram-positives are affected — Bacillus subtilis is a documented case, and I covered it in the Swiss cheese holes piece — but the bulk of the EMF disruption falls on the gram-negative side, which includes a lot of the opportunists you don’t want overgrowing. EMF tilts the playing field toward exactly the organisms that cause inflammation, endotoxin release, and biofilm formation.

So picture the cascade. EMF arrives. Mold grows aggressively wherever it can — gut, sinuses, lungs, skin. Parasites benefit because the immune system is busy fighting the mold and the chronic inflammation. Gram-negative opportunists respond to the altered electromagnetic environment by upregulating their growth and toxin production. The pathogenic 10% starts winning. And then — this is the keystone moment — the 80% middle follows. The commensals stop being commensal. The community shifts. Dysbiosis becomes the new normal, not a small minority problem.

EMF builds the house. Mold and parasites move in. The bacterial community reorganises around the new tenants.

This is the same principle that runs through everything in this piece and the companion cheese piece. It’s the same shape as a soil community where phosphate-solubilising bacteria dominate and starve the rest. It’s the same shape as a ferment going wrong because one mono-culture yeast got handed the substrate. It’s the same shape as H. pylori winning the stomach and the SIBO cascade following downstream. One keystone organism, given the right conditions, doesn’t just thrive — it reshapes the entire community to favour itself further. Pareto stacks on Pareto. Nested 80/20s all the way down.

The good news is the principle works in reverse. Get the beneficial 10% winning and the 80% middle follows back to balance. This is why reseeding with real fermented foods, raw milk if you can get it, soil contact, fresh air, and ecological diversity matters more than killing the pathogens. You’re not trying to win a war against bad bugs. You’re trying to change the conditions so the good bugs win and the middle follows them.

EMF reduction is part of that. So is fixing the gut wall. So are binders, bile flow, vagal tone, methylation support, glutathione, and everything else this piece is built around. They’re all about changing the conditions of the ecosystem so the keystones can do their work. Once the keystones are winning, the body sorts most of the rest out on its own.

The Vagus Nerve — The Cable That EMF Is Scrambling

There’s a specific piece of anatomy doing most of the work in the gut-brain conversation, and it’s worth naming because it’s central to the whole argument and most readers haven’t heard much about it. The vagus nerve.

The vagus is the longest nerve in the body. It wanders from the brainstem down through the neck, into the chest, around the heart, through the diaphragm, and into the gut, branching out across the stomach, the small intestine, the colon, the liver, the pancreas. About 80% of the fibres carry signal upward from gut to brain, not the other way around. Your brain is mostly listening to your gut, not commanding it. The vagus is the cable that carries that listening.

When the gut microbiome is balanced, when the gut wall is intact, when the bacterial population is signalling healthy — the vagus carries that signal upward and the brain coordinates the body accordingly. Sleep regulates. Mood stabilises. Heart rate variability stays high. Digestion runs smoothly. Inflammation stays low. This is what good vagal tone looks like, and it’s a measurable thing.

When the gut is inflamed, when bacteria are trespassing into the small intestine, when LPS is leaking across a damaged wall, when parasites are drilling holes — the vagus carries that distress signal upward too. The brain receives a chronic low-grade emergency message. Sleep fragments. Mood drops. Heart rate variability collapses. The whole system goes into sympathetic dominance. This is what poor vagal tone feels like, and most people with chronic gut issues have it.

EMF makes this worse from two directions at once. It scrambles the gut-side signal at the smallest scale (the VGCC, the membrane, the bacterial gene expression), and it also directly affects the vagus nerve fibres themselves. Studies on EMF exposure show measurable changes in heart rate variability, which is essentially a direct readout of vagal tone. The cable that should be carrying clean signal between your gut and your brain is being interfered with at both ends and along its length.

The good news is the vagus responds to deliberate intervention. There are simple, free things that strengthen vagal tone:

Cold water on the face. Splash cold water on your face, dunk your face in a bowl of cold water for 30 seconds, or take a cold shower. The mammalian dive reflex activates the vagus directly. Effect is immediate and measurable.

Humming, singing, gargling. The vagus innervates the vocal cords and the back of the throat. Anything that vibrates those tissues — humming a tune, singing in the shower, gargling water vigorously for a minute, chanting “om” — stimulates vagal tone.

Slow nasal breathing. Long exhales, especially through the nose, with the exhale longer than the inhale. Four seconds in, eight seconds out. Five minutes a day. Activates the parasympathetic branch which is the vagus.

Earthing. Walking barefoot on grass, sand, or soil for 20 minutes a day appears to improve vagal tone alongside its electron-donation effect.

Vagal nerve stimulation via the ear. The auricular branch of the vagus runs through the outer ear. Massaging the tragus (the small flap of cartilage at the front of the ear canal) for a couple of minutes can activate it.

These aren’t supplements. They’re free. They’re available in any environment. And they directly strengthen the signalling pathway that EMF and gut inflammation are weakening. If you do nothing else from this article, do five minutes of cold water on the face and humming in the morning and see what happens to your sleep that night. Most people notice within a few days.

The vagus is the messenger. EMF and bugs scramble the message. Strengthening the messenger gives the body a fighting chance to carry the signal anyway.

Binders — The Underestimated Part Of Any Die-Off Protocol

If there’s one part of a die-off protocol that gets neglected and shouldn’t, it’s binders. I mentioned activated charcoal and bentonite clay briefly earlier — they deserve their own section because binders are the difference between a die-off you recover from and a die-off that wrecks you for a fortnight.

The principle is simple. When you kill parasites and bacteria, their contents spill out into your gut — endotoxin from gram-negative bacteria, parasite proteins, mycotoxins from any fungi you also took down, heavy metals the parasites had concentrated inside themselves, the lot. All of this needs to leave the body, not be reabsorbed. If it gets reabsorbed, you’ve cycled the toxin load back through your liver instead of getting rid of it, and the symptoms you’re trying to fix come back worse. This reabsorption cycle is called enterohepatic recirculation, and it’s the main reason people feel terrible during die-off — not because the bugs are still alive, but because their dead bodies keep coming back round again.

A binder is anything that grabs the toxin in the gut and holds onto it long enough to be excreted in the stool. Different binders grab different things. Using one binder is good. Using a rotation of binders is better.

Activated charcoal. The classical binder. Made from coconut shells, wood, or other carbon-rich material that’s been steam-activated to create a massive surface area — one gram of activated charcoal can have an internal surface area of around 3,000 square metres. It binds a wide range of toxins including bacterial endotoxin, mycotoxins, drug residues, and many environmental chemicals. The downside is it’s non-selective — it’ll bind your medications and your minerals too, so timing matters. Take it at least two hours away from any drugs or supplements. Effective dose is 1–2 grams. Causes constipation if you use it without enough water.

Bentonite clay. A volcanic clay with a negative electrical charge that binds positively-charged toxins. Particularly good for heavy metals, mycotoxins, and some bacterial toxins. Less broad than charcoal but better at specific things. Same timing rule — away from medications and supplements. Can be drunk as a slurry mixed in water.

Chlorella. A single-celled freshwater algae with a cellulose cell wall that binds toxins, particularly mercury, lead, and other heavy metals. Also delivers chlorophyll, B vitamins, and protein, so unlike charcoal and clay it has some nutritional value. Particularly useful for anyone with old mercury amalgam fillings or other heavy metal exposure. Cracked-cell-wall chlorella is more bioavailable than the uncracked version. Start low and build up — some people get strong detox reactions if they dose too high too fast.

Zeolite (clinoptilolite). A volcanic mineral with a microporous structure that traps heavy metals, ammonia, and some toxins. Particularly good for aluminium and radioactive isotopes. Available as a powder or in liquid form. Long history of use in agricultural and water treatment contexts. Generally well tolerated.

Modified citrus pectin. Made from the white pith of citrus fruits, modified to be smaller and more bioavailable. Specifically binds heavy metals (especially lead) and appears to have anti-cancer properties through its effect on galectin-3. More gentle than charcoal or clay. Good for people who can’t tolerate the stronger binders.

Silica. Diatomaceous earth (food grade) is the most common form. Microscopic fossil skeletons of ancient diatoms that physically scrape parasites and biofilm off the gut wall while also binding some toxins. Useful in early stages of a protocol when biofilm is the problem.

Humic and fulvic acids. Derived from ancient plant matter (humus). Carry trace minerals while binding toxins. Less aggressive than the others, better tolerated by sensitive people.

Milk. Yes, milk. I’ve written about this in a previous piece. Milk fat binds fat-soluble toxins like ivermectin’s die-off residues. It’s not as powerful as charcoal but it’s gentle, it soothes gut lining, it provides calories and minerals during a die-off when appetite drops. For mild die-offs or for sensitive people, it can be enough on its own.

How to use binders properly.

Timing — this is the part that matters most and that most people get wrong. Binders too close to the antiparasitic eat the medication before it can do its job. The parasite never gets killed. Binders too late — next day, day after — miss the toxin release window and the die-off has already been reabsorbed through the gut wall into circulation. There’s a window. You want the medication to work first, then the binder to catch the load as it’s released.

The ivermectin window. Ivermectin is fat-soluble. Peak blood concentration is roughly 4–5 hours after an oral dose. It works on the parasites over the following hours and into the next day. The sweet spot for the binder is around 2–4 hours after the antiparasitic — long enough for the medication to be absorbed and reach the parasites, before the bulk of die-off toxins have had time to cycle through enterohepatic recirculation. Same logic applies to fenbendazole and albendazole.

Don’t leave it too long. This is the bit that gets less attention than the start-end timing. If you take the antiparasitic at breakfast and don’t think about binders until the next morning, you’ve missed the window. The dead-parasite contents have already been reabsorbed, run through your liver, and gone back into the bloodstream. You’ll feel like rubbish for days because you let the medication work without catching what came out the other side. Let the medication work, but get the binder on board the same day, not the next.

Milk is a special case. Milk is mildly binding but it also helps ivermectin absorption because ivermectin is fat-soluble. So milk can go with the dose to help absorption AND later in the day to soak up residual load. It’s gentler than charcoal so the timing is less critical. I covered this in a previous piece.

Repeat the binder over the next 24–48 hours. One dose of binder catches one wave. Take another binder dose before bed the day of dosing, and again the next morning, to catch the longer tail of die-off toxin release.

Hydration. Drink plenty of water alongside binders. Binders without water cause constipation. Constipation during die-off is dangerous because the toxin sits there reabsorbing.

Bowel movement frequency. You need to be pooping at least once a day, ideally twice. If you’re not, the binder isn’t doing its job — it’s just holding the toxin in your colon longer. Add magnesium citrate, more vegetables, more water, and movement until things flow properly.

Away from other medications. Binders are non-selective — they’ll grab vitamins, minerals, and other drugs the same way they grab toxins. Take any prescription medications and most supplements at least 2 hours before or after binders.

Rotation. Don’t use the same binder every day for weeks. Rotate through three or four different binders so you cover different toxin classes and you don’t deplete the same minerals every time.

Start low. Especially for MCS people. A teaspoon of charcoal or chlorella to start, see how you respond, build up over a week.

The take-home is this. A parasite cleanse without binders is half a protocol. You’re killing the bugs but you’re letting their corpses run back through your bloodstream and liver. The bind-and-poop step is what actually gets the toxin out of the body. If you’re going to do nothing else right, get the binders right. It’s the single intervention that determines whether the die-off curve is manageable or brutal.

Biofilm — The Slime House That Protects The Bugs From Your Medication

There’s a piece of microbial biology that explains why a lot of parasite and gut protocols don’t work, even when the right medications and binders are being used in the right order. Biofilm.

A biofilm is a structured community of microbes living inside a self-produced matrix of polysaccharides, proteins, and DNA. The bugs aren’t just floating freely — they build themselves a sticky, slimy fortress on the gut wall, the tooth surface, the sinus lining, the bladder, anywhere they can attach. Inside that fortress they coordinate behaviour through chemical signalling, share resources, swap antibiotic resistance genes, and hide from your immune system. Up to 80% of all chronic infections in humans are now believed to involve biofilm formation.

H. pylori forms biofilms. Candida forms biofilms. Many of the gram-negative gut pathogens form biofilms. Strongyloides and other parasites often have biofilm-forming bacteria living in close association around them. When you take an antiparasitic, an antifungal, or even an antibiotic, the medication has to penetrate that biofilm matrix to reach the organisms inside. And the matrix is specifically evolved to keep things out — water-soluble drugs diffuse through it slowly, fat-soluble drugs get trapped in lipid pockets within it, and the bacteria deep inside switch to slow metabolic states that drugs targeting active growth can’t hit.

This is why “the medication should have worked but didn’t” happens so often. The drug reached the bloodstream fine. It just couldn’t reach the organisms hiding inside the slime.

Biofilm disruptors are the missing tool in most parasite protocols. They break apart the matrix, expose the organisms inside, and let your medication, your immune system, and your binders actually do their jobs. Used in the right sequence — biofilm disruptor first, then antiparasitic, then binder — protocols that weren’t working start working.

The main ones:

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC). Cuts disulfide bonds in the biofilm matrix and breaks up the structural protein scaffolding. 600–1200 mg/day. Already useful for glutathione support, so it’s doing two jobs at once. Probably the single most useful biofilm disruptor for most people.

Serrapeptase. A proteolytic enzyme originally isolated from silkworm gut bacteria. Digests protein components of biofilm matrices. Taken on an empty stomach so it acts on the biofilm rather than on food protein. 80,000–250,000 SPU per dose.

Nattokinase. Another proteolytic enzyme, from fermented soybeans. Similar mechanism, also has fibrin-degrading properties (some people use it for cardiovascular reasons separately).

Lumbrokinase. Enzyme derived from earthworms. Stronger fibrinolytic than nattokinase. Useful for heavier biofilm loads.

Monolaurin. Derived from coconut oil’s lauric acid. Disrupts the lipid membranes of biofilm-protected organisms. Works particularly well against gram-positive bacteria and some viruses.

Oregano oil. Carvacrol and thymol are documented biofilm disruptors against several pathogens. Capsule form preferred over straight oil — it’s harsh on the gut lining.

Garlic (allicin). Disrupts H. pylori biofilm specifically. One of the traditional anti-H. pylori herbs and the biofilm angle is part of why it works.

Apple cider vinegar. Mild biofilm disruptor in the mouth and upper gut. Cheap, accessible, the traditional remedy that turns out to have a real mechanism.

EDTA. Chelates the calcium and magnesium ions that hold biofilms together. Strong stuff. Used in some clinical protocols. Best used under guidance because it also chelates minerals you need.

How to use them in a protocol.

The general sequence is: biofilm disruptor on an empty stomach first, wait 30–60 minutes for it to start breaking the matrix, then take the antiparasitic while the biofilm is opened up and the organisms are exposed, then the binder 2–4 hours after the antiparasitic to catch the released die-off. The disruptor breaks the fortress, the medication kills the bugs that were hiding inside, the binder catches what comes out.

Warnings.

Biofilm disruption releases a wave of toxins and previously-hidden pathogens. Die-off symptoms can be sharper than usual the first few times. Start low.

The bugs inside the biofilm have often accumulated heavy metals and other stored toxins. When the biofilm breaks, those metals are released along with the bacteria. This is one of the major reasons binders and bile flow matter so much during a protocol — the metal load that comes out is often worse than the bacterial load.

Some biofilm disruptors (serrapeptase, nattokinase, lumbrokinase) are blood thinners. If you’re on anticoagulant medication, talk to whoever prescribed it before adding these.

NAC can be activating for some people. If it disrupts your sleep, take it earlier in the day.

The take-home. If you’ve run a parasite protocol and it didn’t work as well as you hoped, biofilm is the most likely reason. Add a biofilm disruptor to the front of the next round. Protocols that fail without it often succeed with it. It’s not optional for chronic stubborn infections — it’s the prerequisite that makes the rest of the protocol actually reach its target.

More Is Not Better — The Over-Medication Trap, Mineral Depletion, And P-glycoprotein

There’s a counter-current to everything I’ve just written about binders and dosing, and it deserves its own section because most people who go wrong on protocols go wrong by doing more, not less.

Before I get into the mechanics, here’s the statistic that should make everyone reading this stop and think. Adverse drug events — including drug-drug interactions, prescribing errors, drug reactions and overdoses — are now ranked as the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease and cancer. The American Society of Pharmacovigilance estimates roughly 250,000 to 300,000 deaths per year in the US alone are attributable to adverse drug events. That’s more than stroke. More than respiratory disease. The figure was first published by Peter Gøtzsche in 2014 and has been confirmed by subsequent analyses including the ASP’s 2025 “Third Cause Campaign.” Over 30% of those adverse drug events are caused by drug-drug interactions specifically. Polypharmacy — taking multiple medications at the same time — accounts for nearly 30% of all hospital admissions.

Read that paragraph again. The prescribing system that hands out the medications you trust is running the third largest mass-casualty event in the country, ahead of every infectious disease combined and ahead of every chronic disease except cancer and heart attacks. Most individual doctors are good people working inside a system that has set them up to fail — they’re prescribing within guidelines, in specialties that don’t talk to each other, with patient histories they don’t fully see, against pharmaceutical incentives nobody can opt out of. The system that’s supposed to be healing people is itself one of the top three things killing them. And the largest single mechanism is interactions — drugs prescribed by different specialists, supplements added by patients, herbs added by alternative practitioners, all stacking on top of each other in ways nobody is tracking.

This is why “take more medication” is not a benign suggestion. Every additional substance you add to your protocol multiplies the interaction surface. Two drugs have one interaction pair. Three drugs have three. Five drugs have ten. Ten drugs have forty-five. The complexity scales much faster than the benefit, and most of the failure modes are invisible until someone ends up in hospital — or doesn’t make it that far.

Dr. William Makis has been one of the loudest voices pushing higher and more frequent ivermectin doses, particularly for cancer protocols. The high-dose argument has merit for serious acute situations. But for the chronic, gradual protocols most people are actually running, more medication is not the same as better outcomes. The dose-response curve isn’t linear. Past a point, every additional milligram of antiparasitic gives you diminishing return on the parasite kill and increasing return on liver burden, drug interactions, and detox bottleneck. The body doesn’t have unlimited capacity to process pharmaceuticals, and especially not if you’re EHS, MCS, or working with compromised methylation and glutathione.

Binders have the same problem in reverse. They’re brilliant during a die-off window. They’re a disaster as a daily supplement.

Binders strip minerals. This is the side effect that gets less attention than the binding capacity itself, but it matters over time. Activated charcoal, bentonite clay, zeolite — they’re non-selective. They grab toxins, yes, but they also grab magnesium, zinc, iron, calcium, B vitamins, fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K, amino acids, and pretty much anything else with a charge or a binding site that happens to be passing through your gut at the same time. If you take charcoal every day for a month, you’ll feel terrible — not because the toxin load got worse but because your mineral reserves are now depleted. Fatigue, muscle cramps, sleep problems, immune suppression, mood drops. The binder didn’t poison you; it just emptied the cupboard.

Binders are temporary tools. Use them during the die-off window — the day you dose the antiparasitic and the day or two after. Then stop. Replenish minerals between rounds with proper food and supplementation. Magnesium, zinc, B-complex (methylated forms if you need them), trace minerals, a good multi if you can find one without nasty fillers. Then when you do the next round of antiparasitic, the binders go back on board. Pulse them, don’t pour them.

Now the P-glycoprotein issue, which is the bit even most doctors don’t know about.

P-glycoprotein (P-gp) is a transport protein embedded in the membranes of your gut cells, your blood-brain barrier, your liver cells, your kidney tubules, and the placenta. Its job is to pump drugs and toxins out of cells before they can accumulate. It’s the body’s main drug-efflux pump. When it’s working properly, it protects sensitive tissues — especially the brain — from drugs that aren’t supposed to get there.

Ivermectin is a P-gp substrate. So are fenbendazole, albendazole, and many other antiparasitics. What pumps them out of where they shouldn’t be is P-gp. This is the safety feature that lets humans take ivermectin without it crossing the blood-brain barrier and causing the neurological toxicity it causes in dogs with the MDR1 gene mutation (which is the same mutation found in some Collies that can’t tolerate ivermectin at any dose).

Here’s where it gets dangerous. A long list of substances inhibit P-gp. When P-gp is inhibited, ivermectin (and other antiparasitics) can’t be pumped out efficiently. Blood levels stay higher than expected. The drug accumulates in tissues, including the brain, where it isn’t supposed to go. You can get neurotoxicity, sedation, confusion, ataxia, and in severe cases coma.

P-gp inhibitors to be aware of:

Grapefruit juice. The classic. Inhibits both P-gp and the CYP3A4 enzyme that metabolises many drugs. Don’t drink it with ivermectin.

Ketoconazole and other azole antifungals. Strong P-gp inhibitors.

Verapamil and some other calcium channel blockers. Used for blood pressure but also inhibit P-gp.

Statins. Some of them, particularly atorvastatin.

Cyclosporine. Immunosuppressant.

Some macrolide antibiotics. Erythromycin, clarithromycin.

Quercetin and certain other flavonoids in supplement-dose amounts. This is the surprising one — quercetin shows up in immune support stacks and can inhibit P-gp.

Curcumin in high doses. Lower doses are probably fine; therapeutic supplement doses can be a problem.

St John’s wort — but with a twist (see below).

On the other side, P-gp inducers cause the opposite problem. They upregulate P-gp activity, which means your ivermectin gets pumped out of cells too fast and never reaches therapeutic concentration. The parasite doesn’t die properly. The protocol fails not because the medication doesn’t work, but because it never built up enough to do the job.

P-gp inducers to be aware of:

St John’s wort. Strong P-gp inducer with chronic use. Reduces blood levels of many drugs including ivermectin.

Rifampin. Antibiotic. Strong inducer.

Some corticosteroids in chronic high-dose use.

Phenobarbital and some other older anticonvulsants.

This is why stacking medications is dangerous. Every additional drug or supplement you add to a parasite protocol changes the P-gp behaviour, the CYP450 liver enzyme activity, the bile flow, and the binding kinetics. You stop having a clean protocol and you start having an uncontrolled chemistry experiment in your own body, where the second-order effects are unpredictable and frequently worse than the original problem.

For EHS and MCS people this is even more critical. Our P-gp and CYP450 enzyme systems are often already running slowly because of methylation issues, glutathione depletion, oxidative stress, and chronic inflammation. The buffer that lets a healthy person tolerate a bit of accidental drug stacking doesn’t exist for us. What gives a healthy person a mild upset gives us a full week in bed.

The principle that comes out of all this is the same one running through the whole article. Less, properly timed, with the body’s pathways supported, beats more, hammered, with everything stacked together. Two doses of ivermectin, two weeks apart, with binders timed correctly, with bile flow supported, with methylation cofactors on board, with minerals replenished between rounds, with no grapefruit juice and no quercetin stack and no high-dose curcumin getting in the way of the medication — that’s the protocol that actually works for someone whose system is already loaded.

The cowboys hammering full doses of multiple antiparasitics simultaneously with mega-dose supplement stacks are not winning a faster recovery. They’re winning a more complicated detox crisis with more variables and more failure modes. The slow protocol isn’t slow because we’re afraid. It’s slow because we understand what we’re doing.

What I’d Do Differently If I Had To Start Over

If I had to do this protocol again with what I know now, I’d do it in this order. Not as advice — I’m not a doctor, this is just what I’d do.

One. Reduce the EMF load first. Get the wifi off at night. Hardwire whatever you can. Earth properly. Get your sleeping environment as clean as you can make it. The body can’t repair under load.

Two. Test for H. pylori. It’s a breath test or a stool antigen test. Cheap. Quick. If you’ve got it, deal with it before everything else, because it’s the keystone. The herbal protocol I covered earlier — mastic gum, broccoli sprouts, manuka honey, garlic, black seed oil — is where I’d start. If it’s resistant or aggressive, the antibiotics may be needed. Make the call based on retesting, not guessing.

Three. Reseed the gut. Kefir. Sauerkraut. Live yogurt. Raw milk if you can get it. Local fermented foods. Get living bacteria back into the system before you start killing anything else. You’re rebuilding the population that will outcompete the pathogens once you’ve thinned them.

Four. Then the ivermectin. Slow. Two doses, two weeks apart. Maybe a third round a month later. Add a biofilm disruptor at the front of each round. Bind the die-off carefully. Drink properly. Eat bitter herbs. Sleep.

Five. Address the heavy metal load (covered properly in its own section below — this is its own job, not a footnote).

Six. Stay reseeded. Don’t sterilise your life. Eat dirty vegetables. Drink the kefir. Walk barefoot on soil. Be around animals. The microbiome wants constant input from the environment — give it that input.

That’s the protocol. Slow, layered, sequenced. The mistake people make is trying to do it all at once with no foundation underneath. The body isn’t a machine you can dismantle and rebuild. It’s a living system you have to guide back toward balance.

Heavy Metals — The Detox Bottleneck Sitting Underneath Everything

Heavy metal load is the one factor in chronic illness that almost everyone has and almost nobody tests for. It deserves its own section rather than being a step in a list, because addressing it is its own multi-month job and getting it wrong can flatten you for weeks.

The common sources.

Mercury from dental amalgam fillings. Every grey filling in your mouth is leaking mercury vapour every time you chew, brush your teeth, or drink hot liquid. Mercury is one of the most neurotoxic substances known and your average amalgam filling contains around 50% elemental mercury by weight.

Aluminium from cookware, antiperspirants, vaccines, food additives (anti-caking agents, baking powders, processed cheese emulsifiers), and the dust in atmospheric particulate.

Lead from old paint, old water pipes (lead solder is still in many older buildings), some imported ceramics, and historical leaded petrol residue in older soils.

Cadmium from cigarettes, industrial exposure, and some non-organic vegetables grown on contaminated soil.

Arsenic from contaminated water sources, rice grown in arsenic-heavy soils, and some seafood.

Iron overload (haemochromatosis) is the one that goes the other way — too much rather than too little — and is genetically common in northern European populations.

Why this matters for everything else in this article. Heavy metals block the same enzyme systems your body uses to detox other things. Mercury directly inhibits methylation enzymes, which means a heavy mercury load makes the MTHFR variant problem dramatically worse. Heavy metals consume glutathione faster than you can replace it, which means chronic depletion of your master antioxidant. They displace essential minerals (zinc, magnesium, selenium) from their binding sites, creating functional deficiencies even when blood levels look normal. A heavy metal load running underneath your protocol is the reason the protocol doesn’t work.

Testing.

Hair mineral analysis. Cheap, non-invasive, gives you a picture of what’s been excreted into hair over the last few months. Imperfect (excreters and non-excreters give different results), but useful as a screening tool.

Provoked urine testing. A chelating agent (DMSA or DMPS) is given, then urine is collected over 6–24 hours. Shows what’s stored in tissue rather than just what’s circulating. More accurate but should be done under supervision because the provocation itself mobilises metals and can produce a wave of symptoms.

Blood testing. Useful for acute exposure but largely useless for chronic stored load because the body sequesters metals in tissues where blood tests can’t reach them.

Gentle mobilisers — what most people should start with.

Chlorella (cracked-cell-wall, 1–3g/day). Binds mercury and other metals in the gut. Starts gently.

Modified citrus pectin (5–15g/day). Particularly good for lead.

Cilantro/coriander leaf. Mobilises mercury from intracellular compartments. Powerful and can produce strong reactions — start with a few leaves a day, build up slowly. Always combine with a binder taken at the same time so the mobilised mercury doesn’t redistribute.

Garlic. Sulphur-rich, supports glutathione, has mild chelating activity.

Selenium (200–400 mcg/day). Binds mercury directly and forms a stable mercury-selenide that the body can’t redistribute. Brazil nuts are the easy food source.

Stronger chelators — for confirmed heavy load, under supervision only.

DMSA, DMPS, EDTA. These are pharmaceutical chelators with real efficacy and real risks. They mobilise large quantities of metal quickly. Without proper mineral replacement, binders, and pacing, they can do as much harm as good. Find a practitioner who knows the Cutler Protocol or equivalent before going near these.

The amalgam removal question. If you have mercury fillings and you want them out, this is the single most important rule in this article: find a properly trained biological dentist who uses a rubber dam, high-volume suction, supplemental oxygen for you, and proper amalgam separator equipment. A standard dentist drilling out amalgam fillings with no protection floods you with the mercury you were trying to remove. Done wrong, removal can be worse than leaving them in. The SMART protocol (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) from the IAOMT (International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology) is the standard to look for.

Pacing the heavy metal work. This is months of work, not weeks. The Cutler Protocol recommends low-dose DMSA every 3–4 hours around the clock for several days, then a break of a week or two, then repeat — for months or years depending on load. The half-life mathematics are why frequency matters more than dose. A massive single chelation dose mobilises metal and then leaves you while the chelator clears, allowing the mobilised metal to redistribute, often into the brain. Frequent small doses keep the chelator present while the metal is moving.

The honest truth. Most people running parasite and gut protocols never address heavy metals, and many of those protocols half-work as a result. The reason “my parasite cleanse helped some, but I still feel rough” is so common is that the metal load is still sitting there, blocking the detox pathways and feeding the inflammation. If the protocol you’re running isn’t producing the gains you expected, heavy metals are the first place to look.

Fasting — The Reset Most Religions Already Knew About

There’s one more piece I want to add, because it’s the cheapest, most powerful tool in the box and almost nobody uses it properly. Fasting.

Look at how many religions practice it. Ramadan in Islam — a month every year, sunrise to sunset. Lent in Christianity — 40 days. Yom Kippur in Judaism. Vassa in Thai Buddhism — three months of restrained eating for monks. Hindu fasting on specific days every week. Ekadashi twice a month. The Bahá’í 19-day fast. Greek Orthodox Christians fast for nearly half the year if you add it all up. Sikh meditation fasts. Even the old Anglican rogation days were fast days.

This isn’t coincidence. Every long-standing culture independently arrived at the same conclusion: the body needs regular periods without food to function properly. They didn’t have a name for autophagy or SIBO or H. pylori. They just knew people who fasted got sicker less often, lived longer, thought clearer, and behaved better. The religious framing was the wrapper. The biology was the gift inside.

When you fast, you change the conditions the bugs depend on. SIBO bacteria respond to fasting most directly — they live on the constant carbohydrate flow through the small intestine, and when that flow stops, their populations drop within days. Candida and other yeasts respond similarly because they’re fed by simple sugars in the upper gut. H. pylori is more nuanced — it lives in the stomach mucus and uses urea rather than dietary glucose, so it doesn’t really “starve” on a fast, but the reduction in chronic inflammation and the mucosal healing that fasting promotes still works against it indirectly. Parasites are the most resistant — they have their own metabolic reserves and can persist through long fasts — which is why fasting alone isn’t a parasite protocol, but fasting combined with antiparasitics can be more effective than antiparasitics alone. At the same time your body switches into a repair mode called autophagy, where it actively breaks down damaged cells and recycles the parts. Your gut wall starts repairing. Your immune system, which spends most of its time dealing with food-related inflammation, finally gets quiet enough to deal with the bugs properly.

A fast is a hard reset for the whole system. And it’s free. Nobody can sell you a fast. Which is probably why nobody in the medical industrial complex tells you to do one.

While you’re fasting, certain things help. Not food, but support for the work the body is doing:

Salt and minerals — Himalayan or sea salt in water. When you stop eating, you stop getting electrolytes. Salt under the tongue keeps you steady. Magnesium too — most people are deficient before they even start.

Bitter herbs and teas — dandelion, wormwood, milk thistle, ginger, turmeric. These support the liver and bile flow while you fast. The body is dumping toxins into the bile and the liver needs the help.

Activated charcoal or bentonite clay — binds the die-off so it doesn’t recirculate. Take it away from any medications by a few hours.

Black coffee or green tea — if your body tolerates them. Both stimulate autophagy and support fat-burning during the switch.

Bone broth — for a softer fast if a full water fast is too much. Minerals, amino acids, gut healing, almost no insulin response.

Sleep — more than usual. The body does its deepest repair work in deep sleep, and fasting often deepens it.

For someone like me, with EHS on top of everything else, a hard 5-day water fast would probably hurt me more than help. I’d run my reserves out before the repair work could finish. So I do shorter fasts — 18 hours, 24 hours, occasionally a 36-hour with bone broth — and I do them more often. Same total effect, less crash.

Pick the fast that fits your body, not the one that sounds impressive on Instagram.

Bile Flow — The Detox Channel Nobody Thinks About

Most people working on a parasite or detox protocol forget about bile entirely, and that’s a serious oversight because bile is the body’s primary route for getting fat-soluble toxins out, and it’s also anti-parasitic in its own right.

Bile is made in the liver, stored in the gallbladder, and released into the small intestine after a fatty meal. Its main job is to emulsify fats so you can absorb them, but it does several other things at the same time. It carries fat-soluble toxins, mycotoxins, processed hormones, and heavy metals out of the liver into the gut for elimination. It’s mildly anti-parasitic — many parasites can’t survive in a strong bile environment, which is why a healthy gallbladder is one of the body’s first lines of defence against worms and protozoa. And it’s antimicrobial — bile suppresses bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine, which means poor bile flow is one of the contributors to SIBO in the first place.

The problem is most modern people have sluggish bile. The standard western diet is low in the bitter foods that traditionally stimulated bile release. Chronic stress shuts down digestive function including bile flow. Gallstones become more common with age. And people who’ve had their gallbladders removed are particularly vulnerable — without the storage organ, bile drips continuously from the liver instead of being released in concentrated pulses, which means digestion is weaker and the detox capacity drops sharply.

For anyone running a parasite protocol, getting bile flowing properly is one of the highest-leverage interventions you can make. Without bile moving, the toxins released during die-off can’t get out efficiently — they back up in the liver, recirculate through the bloodstream, and the body just keeps cycling the same load. Binders help on the gut side, but bile flow is what brings the toxins to the gut in the first place. Both have to work.

Things that support bile flow:

Bitter foods. Dandelion greens, rocket, watercress, chicory, endive, artichoke, radicchio. Bitterness on the tongue triggers bile release through a reflex pathway. Have something bitter at the start of every main meal. It’s how every traditional cuisine starts — bitter aperitifs in France, bitter greens in Italy, bitter melon in Asia. Modern Western food has stripped this out and we’re paying for it.

Beetroot. Specifically supports bile production and liver phase II detoxification. Eat it raw, juiced, fermented as kvass, or roasted.

Coffee. Black coffee, in moderation, stimulates bile flow strongly. This is one of the reasons coffee enemas have been used in detox protocols for a century — they trigger massive bile release directly.

Castor oil packs. Warm castor oil cloth placed over the liver area for an hour. Stimulates bile flow and lymphatic drainage. Traditional, free, effective.

Bitter herbal tinctures. Gentian, dandelion root, milk thistle, artichoke leaf, burdock. Available as combined “digestive bitters” formulas in any health food shop. Take a few drops on the tongue ten minutes before meals.

Ox bile supplements. For people without gallbladders or with serious bile insufficiency, supplemental ox bile (or TUDCA — tauroursodeoxycholic acid) can directly replace what the body isn’t making. Start very low — too much causes diarrhoea.

Choline and phosphatidylcholine. The liver needs choline to make bile. Eggs, liver, sunflower lecithin all provide it.

Adequate fat in the diet. Bile is released in response to fat. If you eat very low fat, your bile stagnates and gallstones form. Counter-intuitive but real — the low-fat advice given for decades has contributed to a generation of poor bile flow.

For anyone who’s had their gallbladder removed, bile management becomes a permanent feature of the protocol. You can’t store bile any more, but you can support continuous flow with bitter herbs, ox bile supplements timed with fatty meals, and very careful fat intake. The detox capacity will always be lower than someone with an intact system, which means going even slower with parasite protocols and being even more careful with binders.

The body has limited routes for getting toxins out. Kidneys, skin, lungs, gut. Bile is the major channel out through the gut. If you’re killing bugs without supporting bile, you’re closing the main exit while opening more bodies to drag out. The traffic jam is what makes you feel terrible.

Electron-Rich Water — The Quiet Tool I’m Bringing Back Online

There’s one more piece I want to flag because I’m about to put it back into my own protocol. Kangen water. Or any properly ionised, alkaline, electron-rich water. Mine’s been offline while the building work was being done at the house and I need to get it running again.

A note on the science upfront. ORP (oxidation-reduction potential) is a real, measurable, mainstream electrochemical parameter. Ionised water with a negative ORP is a measurable thing. What’s more debated is exactly what happens biologically when you drink it. The strong claim — that the electrons travel intact through the stomach and into systemic circulation — is contested, because stomach acid neutralises a lot of the negative charge before the water gets further down. The better-supported mechanism is the hydrogen-water angle: ionised water releases molecular hydrogen (H₂), and molecular hydrogen is a documented, peer-reviewed selective antioxidant that crosses cell membranes, reaches mitochondria, and selectively neutralises the most damaging free radicals (hydroxyl radical, peroxynitrite) without disrupting the signalling radicals the body needs. That mechanism is firm. The broader “electron donation to tissues” framing is the part I’d flag as still being worked out scientifically. I’m describing what I do and what makes intuitive sense to me; treat the mechanism as plausible rather than settled.

The principle as I understand it. Water that’s been through a proper ionisation process carries a strong negative charge — it’s loaded with free electrons and molecular hydrogen. You can measure it with an ORP meter. Tap water typically sits at +200 to +400 millivolts ORP, meaning it’s oxidising. Properly ionised water can run at -300 to -600 millivolts ORP, meaning it’s reducing.

Why does that matter for the gut? Because the gut microbiome is, at the most fundamental level, an electrochemical system. Bacteria signal each other through redox states. The gut wall maintains its tight junctions through electrical gradients. Mitochondria in the gut lining run on electron transport chains — that’s the whole basis of how cells produce energy. When the system is electron-depleted, everything downstream of it runs sluggish.

The same goes for inflammation, which is fundamentally an oxidative process. You inflame because radicals accumulate. Radicals accumulate because there aren’t enough electrons available to neutralise them. Whether through direct electron donation or through molecular hydrogen acting as a selective antioxidant — and the H₂ mechanism is the one with the strongest peer-reviewed evidence — drinking ionised water appears to put reducing capacity back into the system. Every glass is a small contribution to whatever oxidative load is running.

For someone with EHS this matters even more. EMF generates oxidative stress through VGCC activation, calcium overload, and free radical production. You’re constantly bleeding electrons just by existing in a wired environment. Anything that restores the electron pool is supporting the same defence system that the EMF is depleting. Earthing does it through the feet. Kangen water (or hydrogen water more generally) does it through the gut. Both are restoring the body’s negative-charge reservoir from the outside in.

There are other ways to get there if you don’t have an ioniser:

Fresh-squeezed vegetable juice , drunk straight away, is highly electron-rich. The chlorophyll and the live enzymes carry the charge.

Spring water from a real spring — not bottled “spring water,” actual water that’s just emerged from rock — carries a negative ORP. Most bottled water doesn’t.

Hydrogen water tablets — magnesium-based tablets that drop into water and release molecular hydrogen, which is a selective antioxidant. Works on the same principle without the ioniser.

Walking barefoot on wet grass or wet sand — your body picks up electrons through the skin. Free, ancient, effective.

Of these, the ioniser is the most consistent because it gives you a known dose every time. The others are good but variable. For me, given my situation, the ioniser is worth getting back online properly — it’s a daily, passive way of putting reducing capacity into the gut without needing willpower or planning. You just drink your water and the system does its work.

This dovetails with everything else in this article. The bugs win when the body’s electron supply runs low. The body’s electron supply runs low when EMF is high, food is processed, water is dead, and movement is limited. Fix the inputs and the body fixes itself. Kangen water is one of the easier inputs to fix.

Methylation And Glutathione — The Biochemistry Underneath All Of This

Before the MCS section, I want to lay out a piece of biochemistry that explains why two people on the exact same protocol get completely different responses, and why the EHS/MCS population has such a hard time with anything that other people tolerate easily. Methylation and glutathione. These are the two central pillars of how your body handles detox, and if they’re working badly the whole protocol stacks against you.

Methylation is the chemical process of adding a methyl group (one carbon, three hydrogens) to a molecule. It’s how your body turns genes on and off, builds neurotransmitters, processes hormones, and — critically for this article — detoxifies almost everything. Methylation is how the liver puts a chemical “address label” on toxins so they can be packaged up and excreted. Slow methylation means slow detox.

The rate of methylation depends on having the right co-factors. B12, folate (vitamin B9), B6, choline, magnesium, zinc. And it depends on the form those co-factors come in, because most people can’t fully use the synthetic versions sold in standard supplements. Folic acid (the synthetic form added to most fortified foods and supplements) has to be converted in the liver to methylfolate before the body can use it. Cyanocobalamin (the cheap synthetic B12) has to lose its cyanide group and be converted to methylcobalamin. People with MTHFR gene variants — depending on which variant and how you count heterozygotes, roughly 40–50% of European-descended people carry at least one — can’t do those conversions efficiently. They end up with high blood folic acid and high serum B12 but no actual usable methylfolate or methylcobalamin where it’s needed.

If you’re one of those people, supplementing with the standard versions does almost nothing. You need the methylated forms — methylfolate (5-MTHF) and methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin. And you need to start very low, because if methylation has been impaired for years and you suddenly switch it on, the system kicks into gear faster than it can handle, and you get what’s called “overmethylation” symptoms — anxiety, insomnia, irritability, racing thoughts. The fix is dose tiny amounts, slowly build up, and pair with B6 and magnesium which keep the downstream metabolites moving.

Glutathione is your master antioxidant and your primary heavy-metal detoxifier. It’s a small protein made of three amino acids — glycine, glutamate, and cysteine. Every cell makes it, and every cell uses it. It’s what neutralises free radicals, what conjugates heavy metals so they can be excreted, what protects mitochondria from oxidative damage, and what keeps the liver functional under chemical stress.

EHS and chronic infection deplete glutathione fast. Every minute spent in a wired environment, every parasite die-off, every chemical exposure burns through your glutathione pool. If you can’t replace it fast enough, every subsequent stressor hits harder than it would have. This is biochemically why MCS people get more sensitive over time — the protective buffer has been used up and not replenished.

The ways to support glutathione:

NAC (N-acetyl cysteine). The most direct precursor. The body makes glutathione from NAC. Standard dose 600–1200mg per day. Start low if you’re sensitive — NAC can also mobilise heavy metals, which means you need binders on board.

Glycine. The other amino acid the body runs short of. 3–5 grams in water before bed also helps sleep.

Sulphur foods. Garlic, onions, leeks, eggs, cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, brussels sprouts). The body needs sulphur to build glutathione.

Liposomal glutathione. Direct supplementation. Bypasses the gut breakdown that destroys most oral glutathione. More expensive but more bioavailable.

Selenium. Co-factor for glutathione peroxidase, the enzyme that actually uses glutathione to neutralise toxins. Brazil nuts are the easy food source.

Whey protein from grass-fed cows. Naturally rich in glutathione precursors.

The methylation-glutathione pair is what determines your protocol speed. If both are running well, you can dose a parasite cleanse at a reasonable pace and your body clears the load. If either is impaired, you have to dose much slower, support the pathways directly, and accept that healing is going to take longer than the textbook says. This is exactly why the MCS section is coming next. The biochemistry is the reason for the hesitation.

If you’re going to test anything before starting a protocol, MTHFR genetic testing is one of the most useful tests money can buy. It tells you whether you need methylated supplements from day one or whether the standard forms will work. It’s a single test you do once and the information applies for life.

The MCS Problem — Why We’re Scared To Take Anything

There’s a piece of this that needs saying plainly, because it’s the one most articles on parasite protocols and gut healing skate over entirely. Multiple Chemical Sensitivity. MCS.

It walks beside EHS like a shadow. A lot of us have both. Frances Leader, who’s been an avid EMF warrior for years and has done some of the bravest writing on the subject, deals with the same thing. So do most of the people I correspond with who are deep in this work. The two conditions feed each other — when the nervous system is constantly under EMF load it becomes hypersensitive to chemical inputs too, and when the body is already inflamed from chemical exposures the EMF symptoms intensify. They’re not two separate diseases. They’re two faces of the same underlying problem: a body that has lost its tolerance margin.

What MCS means in practice is this. We can’t just take things. A normal person reads about a herbal protocol, an antiparasitic, a supplement, a binder, a tea — and they try it. Worst case they don’t feel anything. Best case they feel better. For us it’s different. We read about a protocol and we feel the cost first. Will this give me a headache for three days? Will it spike the tinnitus? Will the die-off load knock me out for a week? Will my heart go funny? Will the brain fog come back so hard I can’t work? Will the depression that I’ve finally got under control come crashing back through the door?

Every input becomes a calculation. Every supplement is a gamble. Every protocol is something to be approached the way a bomb disposal expert approaches a wire — slowly, in small steps, with full attention, ready to pull back at the first wrong feeling. The cost of getting it wrong isn’t a bad evening. It’s a week, a fortnight, sometimes a month of being back in the worst version of yourself.

So we hesitate. And the hesitation is rational, not cowardly. The body already has an imbalance inside it — the very thing the protocol is supposed to fix — and any new input has to pass through that imbalance before it can do anything useful. A clean system absorbs a herb gently. An overloaded system reacts to the same herb like it’s a foreign assault. The same dose that helps one person can floor another, and the difference isn’t strength of will. It’s the baseline state of the system receiving it.

This is why the standard internet advice doesn’t work for us. “Just take Lugol’s iodine.” “Just do a 5-day fast.” “Just start the methylene blue at 50mg.” Just, just, just. There’s no just for someone whose system is already over the threshold. Every word in those sentences hides a die-off curve, a detox cascade, a Herxheimer reaction, a histamine spike, a methylation traffic jam.

What works for us is what’s worked all the way through this article. Reduce the load first. Reseed slowly. Bind the die-off. Dose to your actual capacity, not the protocol’s recommended capacity. Watch the body’s response and adjust in real time. Trust the slow win. It looks pathetic next to the cowboys hammering full protocols, but the cowboys are spending half their time recovering from their own protocols. We’re going slowly, but we’re going forward.

If you’re MCS too, you already know all this. I’m just naming it so you don’t think you’re alone or weak for being careful. Frances knows. I know. Most of the readers of this Substack know. Careful is intelligent when the system is loaded. Reckless is the trap. The protocol that respects your actual capacity is the one that heals you. The one that ignores it is the one that breaks you for another season.

A Note On Pacing — My Own As Well As Yours

I’m going to take a small break from publishing after this one. Not a long one. Just a breather.

The honest truth is the ideas keep coming faster than I can finish the pieces. Every day another one lands — a connection between two things I’d been thinking about separately, a research thread that opens up a new angle, a reader’s comment that points at something I hadn’t seen. My drafts folder is full. There are pieces in there I started weeks ago that still deserve finishing. There are notes for pieces I haven’t started that won’t leave my head until I write them down.

This is the same problem I’ve been writing about all the way through this article, just at a different scale. Capacity is finite. The system has to rest to function. I can’t write everything that wants to be written in a week. If I try, the quality drops, the EHS load climbs, the body protests, and nobody gets served well. Same curve as the ivermectin. Go too hard, you don’t go further — you go backwards.

So I’ll be quieter for a bit. The drafts will keep building. The ideas will keep arriving. When I come back to publishing properly, the backlog will be there to work through, and hopefully a few of the pieces will be better for having sat with them longer.

If you’re a paid subscriber — thank you. The street dogs eat because of you. The work happens because of you. The pause isn’t a step back. It’s the breath between rounds.

When Ferments Go Wrong — Yeast Strain, Glyphosate, And The Wrong-Climate Microbe Problem

I want to add one more thing before I close, because a reader raised it on a recent thread and it deserves a proper answer. Not all ferments are equal, and some of them will make you ill rather than help.

A lot of people start brewing — mead, herbal beers, kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut — expecting the live cultures to fix their gut, and they end up sicker than they started. Then they conclude fermentation itself doesn’t work. That’s the wrong conclusion. The principle works. The execution is where it falls apart, and there are specific reasons for it.

Mold in beer versus mold in you. First thing to separate. Mold that lands in your brew, gets consumed, hits your stomach acid and digestive enzymes — your body handles it. Digestion produces compounds that suppress most environmental molds passing through. You’d have to drink properly mouldy beer in serious quantities to get a problem from it. The real mold problem is the mold already growing in you — colonising your gut, your sinuses, your lung tissue, somewhere it isn’t getting hit by stomach acid. If you’ve got an internal mold load, every sugar you eat feeds it a little. Every fermented drink with residual sugars feeds it a little. That’s not the brew’s fault. That’s a colonisation problem the brew is exposing.

The glyphosate / Roundup problem. This one most brewers don’t even know about. I get rashes from Roundup, so I notice it the second it lands. During COVID and the supply chain tightening, a lot of breweries and home-brew suppliers started outsourcing inputs. Malt extract that was labelled one thing was sourced from somewhere else. Hops were sprayed. Grain was desiccated with glyphosate pre-harvest — that’s standard practice on industrial wheat and barley now, killing the crop with Roundup a week or two before harvest so it dries evenly. The glyphosate doesn’t wash off. It comes through into the malt extract, into the wort, into the finished beer or mead. If you’re sensitive to it, every batch you drink is a small dose of herbicide on top of the live ferment you wanted.

That’s why I moved over to unpasteurised honey from regional Thai beekeepers who aren’t working land that gets sprayed heavily. The honey carries its own wild yeasts and bacteria from local flowers. It hasn’t been heated. It hasn’t been near a pesticide chain that I can trace. The brews I make from that are a completely different experience to anything I made with commercial malt extract. Same principle, different supply chain, different outcome in the body.

Packet yeast versus wild yeast. A packet of brewer’s yeast is mono-culture. One organism, no competition. You’re putting a single dominant species into sugar and watching it run riot. If your gut is already on the edge of dysbiosis, dosing yourself with concentrated mono-culture is the last thing you want — you’re reinforcing the same pattern that got you here, just with a different strain. Wild ferments give you a dozen yeasts and bacteria balancing each other. A natural starter, sourdough culture, kefir grains, a honey ferment that catches its own wild yeasts from the air — these are ecological inputs, not pharmaceutical ones.

I used bread yeast once for a brew. Disaster. Bread yeast is bred to do one job — produce CO₂ fast in a dough environment around 30–35°C. Drop it in a brew bucket and it goes off like a rocket and produces things you don’t want to be drinking. So I started cultivating my own natural yeast — a ginger bug, then honey starters, then catching whatever’s floating around the kitchen and the farm air.

The climate-matching point. This one’s subtle and rarely covered in the home-brewing literature. The yeast and bacteria that fit your climate are the ones your body is built to handle. Wild yeasts in tropical Thailand are adapted to fermenting at 28–35°C. They do their work at body temperature happily. Yeasts cultured for European brewing climates work best at 16–20°C. If you take a European low-temperature yeast and put it inside a Thai body running at 37°C, it ferments faster than it was designed to. It can keep fermenting after you’ve drunk it, in your gut, where you didn’t want fermentation to happen. That’s a recipe for bloating, gas, brain fog and worse.

The same climate-matching argument applies to imported aged cheeses (especially blue cheese), which carry cold-climate mycotoxin loads designed for a different body in a different environment — I’ve now written that up fully in The Cheese That Isn’t Cheese, which also covers how three biotech companies have come to own most of the starter cultures in modern fermented food. If you’re interested in the brewing/cheese supply chain angle, that piece develops it properly. This section stays focused on what to actually do with brewing and home ferments.

So when someone says they brewed for years and got sick from it, the question I always ask is: where was the yeast from, what was the input quality, what was the supply chain, and was your gut ready for live ferments in the first place? Nine times out of ten one of those four answers explains it. Fermentation didn’t fail. The execution did.

Take it steady. Source carefully. Use local cultures from your own climate. And if your gut is already overloaded, fix the load before you start dosing yourself with anything alive.

Closing — The Pattern That Repeats

The pattern keeps showing up in my work. Whether it’s EMF, parasites, gut bacteria, dental fluoride, mould, vaccines, processed food — the mechanism is always the same. Something disrupts the coherent signalling of a living system. The signal stops guiding repair. Whatever’s most aggressive in the local ecology takes over. The body becomes a battleground instead of a coordinated whole. Symptoms emerge. Diagnoses get handed out. Pills get prescribed. And the underlying disruption keeps disrupting, because nobody’s looking at the signal layer.

H. pylori winning your stomach is the same shape of problem as a parasite winning your gut is the same shape of problem as dysbiosis winning your colon is the same shape of problem as EMF winning your nervous system. Different scales, same architecture. The whole thing is one system, and the system is only as healthy as the signal that organises it.

Go slow. Reduce the load. Reseed. Let the body remember what it’s supposed to do.

Companion Reading — The Full Story In Three Pieces

This piece is part of a connected trilogy that has emerged over the last few months of writing. If you found this one useful, the others develop the argument in different directions:

The Case of the Shrinking Swiss Cheese Holes — the EMF angle. Why even traditional cheese bacteria like Propionibacterium freudenreichii appear to be producing less CO₂ than they used to since the 1990s. DNA as a fractal antenna, voltage-gated calcium channel activation in microbes, and how modern wireless infrastructure may be disrupting fermentation at the species level. This is the upstream story about what EMF is doing to the microbes themselves before they ever reach your gut.

The Cheese That Isn’t Cheese — the industrial replacement angle. What’s actually in fake cheese, how three biotech companies (Chr. Hansen, DuPont/IFF, DSM, with Monsanto having pioneered the template via Posilac) now own most of the cultures in modern fermented food, why the natural temperature ceilings of engineered moulds may not be preserved in the gut, and the case for raw milk as the food that escapes the entire industrial chain.

This piece (The Die-Off Curve) — the personal protocol angle. What to actually do when your gut is already damaged, how to dose slowly to your real capacity if you’re EHS or MCS, why fasting and electron-rich water and bacterial reseeding all matter, and the practical sequencing of a long recovery.

Together they form one argument across three pieces. The microbial ecology of food has been disrupted at every level — the EMF environment disrupting the wild bacteria, the biotech industry replacing them with engineered ones, and the consumer-facing food supply hiding the consequences behind marketing wording. The personal protocol piece you’ve just read is the bit about what to do given all that.

If you found this useful, share it. If you’ve been through your own die-off and want to swap notes, the comments are open.

Independent Researcher, Thailand