The Dead Zones — What Happens to Cancer Rates Where There Are No Phones?

There are still corners of this planet where a mobile phone is a paperweight. No bars. No WiFi. No smart meters humming on the wall. No 5G small cells bolted to the lamp posts. Just air, weather, and whatever the sun is doing.

A reader asked me a simple question last week. Are there places left on Earth that don’t have phones, and what are the cancer rates there? The answer turned out to be one of the cleanest natural experiments in modern epidemiology — and once I started pulling the threads, the whole edifice of “non-ionising radiation can’t cause cancer” started coming apart in front of me.

This piece sits between two earlier ones. The first — If DARPA’s ICEMAN Programme Is Finding Cancer, Disease and Suicide in Fighter Pilots — laid out what happens when you turn the man-made electromagnetic dial all the way up. Fighter pilots, sat inside a 400 Hz airframe full of radar and avionics, get more cancer than long-haul aircrew who clock five times the cosmic radiation dose. The model fails its own falsification test. The second — Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis — set out the physical mechanism: cancer tissue is two to a hundred times more conductive than the tissue around it, low-impedance tissue acts as an electromagnetic sink, and the body’s response to chronic EMF stress is to make more of the conductive tissue that attracts more EMF. A feed-forward loop with no off switch.

This piece is the dead-zone half of the same argument. If turning the dial up produces cancer and suicide in fighter pilots, what happens when the dial sits at zero?

If you believe — as I do, and as a growing pile of peer-reviewed studies suggests — that man-made electromagnetic radiation is one of the great unacknowledged drivers of chronic disease, then the dead zones are the closest thing we have to a control group. A natural experiment running in real time.

So what do the cancer rates look like in the places without phones?

The answer, in every population studied properly, is the same. Dramatically lower. Not a bit lower. Not statistically interesting. Dramatically.

Here is the data.

The Ohio Amish — 40% less cancer than their neighbours

The cleanest study we have was run by Dr Judith Westman and her team at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, published in Cancer Causes Control in 2010. They went door to door through Holmes County, Ohio — home to the largest Amish population in the world — and built a cancer registry from family histories and the Ohio state cancer records.

What they found startled even the researchers, because they had gone in expecting the opposite. The Amish are a closed founder population, all descended from about 100 immigrants 200 years ago, and intermarriage within a small gene pool should in theory drive cancer rates up.

Instead:

Overall cancer incidence: 60% of the Ohio rate (389.5 per 100,000 vs 646.9 per 100,000, p < 0.0001)

Tobacco-related cancers: 37% of the Ohio rate (p < 0.0001)

Non-tobacco-related cancers: 72% of the Ohio rate (p = 0.0001)

A follow-up communication from the same team and other Amish health researchers put the all-cancer reduction closer to 40% across 24 cancer types, with tobacco-related cancers 63% lower.

Now — the obvious objection. The Amish don’t smoke much. They drink less. They walk and lift and shovel all day. They eat their own food. So is it really the lack of phones doing the work?

The researchers themselves had to address this, and they were straight about it. Westman’s conclusion in the paper is unambiguous: the cancer gap cannot be explained solely on the basis of tobacco abstinence. That sentence is doing a lot of work. The Amish don’t smoke, so you would predict their tobacco-related cancers to be near-absent — and they are, at 37% of the Ohio rate. But the non-tobacco cancers are still 28% lower than the surrounding Ohio population. That residual gap is the bit the lifestyle dismissal can’t make go away. The Amish have less of the cancers that have nothing to do with smoking either, and nobody who actually ran the numbers thinks tobacco abstinence accounts for that.

The Amish refuse electrical grid connection. No mains AC running through the walls. No dirty electricity on the wiring. No WiFi router. No mobile phones in the home. No smart meters. They light with oil lamps and travel by horse. They are the only large, demographically tracked population in the industrialised West who have voluntarily opted out of the electromagnetic environment the rest of us swim in.

The Amish are not a perfect experiment. But they are the best one we’ve got inside a Western country.

And the Mennonites — the same picture, different genes

There is one tidy way to dismiss the Amish data, and the lifestyle crowd reach for it: founder population, restricted gene pool, you can’t generalise. Fine. So look next door at the Old Order Mennonites.

Lancaster County, Pennsylvania has tens of thousands of Old Order Mennonites living essentially the same off-grid, no-WiFi, horse-and-buggy life as the Amish. Different genetic stock — Mennonites trace back to a different Swiss-German founder group entirely. Different doctrine. Different communities. The broader religious-sect literature — Troyer’s 1988 review in Social Science and Medicine of four traditional sects (Amish, Hutterites, Mormons, Seventh-day Adventists), and the older Lancaster County lung cancer comparisons — finds the same broad pattern across all of them: lower cancer, lower heart disease, longer health-span. The lifestyle profile that the Old Order Mennonites share with the Amish produces the same cancer-protective signal in the population studies that have been done.

Different genes, same electromagnetic environment, same outcome. That kills the “it’s just the founder gene pool” objection stone dead.

The Haredim — one day a week without electricity, measurable mortality reduction

Now look at the other end of the spectrum. The ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jews of Israel are not off-grid. They live in cities — Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Beitar Illit — with the same electrical infrastructure as everyone else. But they observe Shabbat strictly. From sundown Friday to nightfall Saturday, no electrical devices are switched on or off. No phones, no TVs, no laptops, no smart meters being interrogated. Lights left on before Shabbat are left on, but nothing is operated. The Hasidic communities take it further still — many actively reject television, smartphones, and unrestricted internet in their homes.

That gives you a population living in a wired city but observing a weekly 25-hour electromagnetic fast, with substantially lower daily wireless use than the secular population around them.

The Israeli Heart Disease in Civil Service Employees Study followed 10,000 Jewish men over decades and broke them down by religiosity. The result, published in Behavioral Sciences in 2022, was clear. After adjusting for age, smoking, blood pressure, diabetes, socioeconomic status, BMI, and cholesterol — all the standard lifestyle factors — the Haredim had:

HR 0.68 for coronary heart disease mortality — a 32% reduction.

HR 0.68 for all-cause mortality — same magnitude across the board.

A clean dose-response: Haredim lowest, religious next (HR 0.82), traditional (HR 0.85), secular highest (HR 0.92). The more strict the practice, the lower the mortality.

The researchers attributed it to “religiosity,” but that’s a holding word. What does religiosity actually consist of in this population? Reduced alcohol, reduced tobacco — already adjusted for. Diet — already adjusted for via BMI and cholesterol. What hasn’t been adjusted for is the electromagnetic environment. Shabbat strips out one full day a week of phone use, screen time, wireless interrogation, and electrical switching. The Hasidic subset strips out a great deal more.

This is a population in a modern Western city showing a 32% mortality reduction that survives every standard lifestyle adjustment epidemiology can throw at it. The one un-adjusted variable is electromagnetic.

Roseto, Pennsylvania — the protection arrived with the immigrants and left when the wires went in

If you want to see the dead-zone effect appear and then disappear in the same Western town over the lifetime of a single study, look at Roseto.

In the late 1950s Stewart Wolf, then head of medicine at the University of Oklahoma, learned from a local Pennsylvania doctor that Roseto — a tight-knit Italian-American immigrant town of about 1,600 people in the Pocono mountains — barely had any heart attacks under 65. Wolf and the sociologist John Bruhn went and looked. The death certificates told a striking story. Roseto had roughly half the heart attack rate of the neighbouring towns of Bangor and Nazareth, just a few miles away.

The Rosetans smoked. They drank wine. They ate Italian fat. Their cholesterol numbers were no better than their neighbours. By every conventional risk-factor measure, they should have been dying like everyone else in industrial Pennsylvania. They weren’t.

The Wolf/Bruhn explanation was social cohesion — multi-generational homes, 22 civic associations in a town of fewer than 2,000, communal eating, traditional family ties. That part is the famous version of the story.

The part that gets less attention is what happened next. Roseto was studied longitudinally for 50 years. Through the 1960s and into the 1970s the town modernised — bigger houses, fewer multi-generational dwellings, more cars, more televisions, more electrical appliances, more grid load, the full industrial fit-out. By the mid-1970s the Roseto heart attack rate had risen to match Bangor’s. The protection was gone.

The lifestyle reading is that the social fabric frayed and the cortisol came back. That is probably part of what happened. But the same time window covers something else — the full electrification, televisation and electrical-appliance saturation of an immigrant town that had been comparatively sparse on grid load when the protection was strongest. The original Rosetans grew up in stone houses with minimal wiring. Their children grew up with full domestic electrical infrastructure. The protective signal disappears as the electromagnetic load comes in.

You can call that a coincidence. It’s the second time we’ve watched the same pattern — Sardinia Ogliastra and Roseto, two longitudinal Western studies of small communities where the protective effect was strongest in the cohort born before electrification and faded as the wires went in.

The Tsimané of Bolivia — the healthiest hearts ever recorded

The Tsimané are forager-horticulturalists living along the Maniqui River in the Bolivian Amazon. About 16,000 of them. No grid electricity in traditional villages. No phones. No WiFi. They hunt, they fish, they grow rice and plantain and manioc.

In 2017 The Lancet published the Kaplan study — the largest cohort study ever done on a pre-industrial population. They CT-scanned 705 Tsimané adults aged 40 and over for coronary artery calcium, the gold-standard measure of arterial damage.

The result:

85% of Tsimané over 40 had no detectable coronary artery calcium — zero risk of heart disease.

Only 3% had moderate or high risk .

An 80-year-old Tsimané had the vascular age of an American in his mid-50s.

In the same age group, 93% of white Americans had measurable arterial calcium , with an average score ten times higher than the Tsimané.

Coronary atherosclerosis is five times less common in the Tsimané than in the United States.

This is the lowest level of vascular disease ever recorded in any human population. The researchers, writing in The Lancet, were direct about what this means: at least 90% of coronary artery disease is attributable to lifestyle, and the loss of subsistence ways of living “could be classed as a new risk factor.”

Cancer data on the Tsimané is harder to come by — they don’t have a cancer registry, and many die of infectious disease before cancers would present. But Bolivia as a whole has the lowest breast cancer incidence in the Americas at 26 per 100,000, against 85 per 100,000 in Martinique. Rural, low-electrification Bolivian populations sit well below even that.

Again — diet, exercise, no tobacco, no processed food. All true. All confounders. But also: no grid, no transmitters, no wireless. The Tsimané are, electromagnetically, living in the year 1850.

The Kitavan Islanders — no stroke, no heart attack, no cancer

In 1990 a Swedish GP and researcher called Staffan Lindeberg spent the better part of three years living on Kitava, one of the Trobriand Islands off the eastern tip of Papua New Guinea. 2,250 people. No electricity. No phones. No WiFi. Subsistence farmers eating yam, sweet potato, taro, fish, coconut, and fruit.

The Kitava Study was published across the 1990s — first in the Journal of Internal Medicine in 1994, then the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 1997, and a string of follow-ups. Lindeberg’s findings, holding samples and EKGs on 203 islanders aged 20 to 86:

No sudden cardiac death observed. The only sudden deaths anyone could recall were drownings and falls from coconut trees.

No stroke observed.

No exertion-related chest pain. No angina. None.

No diabetes. Fasting blood sugars across the population were normal.

No dementia in the elderly.

No obesity. Extreme leanness across the whole population despite plentiful food.

No acne. Not in the teenagers, not in anyone — properly remarkable when over 80% of Western adolescents have it.

Cancer essentially absent from clinical observation.

Worth noting that 76% of adult Kitavans smoked. They had high parasite loads. They chewed betel. By every “lifestyle” risk factor the Western medical world uses, they should have been ill. They weren’t. Their arteries were clean, their blood sugar was flat, and the diseases of civilisation that fill our hospitals were simply not there.

The skeptic line on Kitava is that ages were estimated rather than registered. Fair. But Lindeberg ran proper EKGs, took blood samples, conducted clinical examinations. The absence of disease wasn’t deduced from vague reports — he looked.

The Kitava data matters here for one specific reason: it’s a population that smoked and still didn’t get sick. That breaks the tobacco-explains-everything story the lifestyle people lean on to dismiss the Amish numbers.

Hunza Valley — the historical record

The Hunza in the high Karakoram of what is now northern Pakistan were studied by the British surgeon Sir Robert McCarrison in the 1920s and 30s. He was a careful man — Director of Nutrition Research in India, knighted for his work, not a crank.

McCarrison published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on 7 January 1922 reporting his observations of Hunza health. The most widely repeated claim from that piece — that he found no known cases of cancer among the Hunza — comes via G. Edward Griffin’s quotation of McCarrison in World Without Cancer (1974) and has been reprinted thousands of times since. I cannot independently verify the exact wording from the original JAMA issue, so I’ll put it this way: McCarrison was a sitting JAMA author who lived among the Hunza and could not identify a case of cancer during his examinations. Multiple later visitors — Dr Allen Banik, Dr Jay Hoffman — repeated the observation through to the 1960s. JAMA itself published a 1961 editorial on Hunza longevity.

The Hunza ate apricots and their kernels, drank glacial water, walked everywhere, and lived in a valley with no roads in or out and no electricity. Then the Karakoram Highway was built. Processed food arrived. Electricity arrived. Phones arrived. And — exactly as you would predict — the first cases of cancer began to appear.

The Hunza story is dismissed in modern medical literature as romanticised, and yes, the lifespan claims (people supposedly living to 145) were exaggerated. But McCarrison was a careful, knighted physician who lived among them and reported what he found. You don’t have to believe everything to believe that.

Sardinia’s Ogliastra — the Blue Zone the researchers literally drew in blue

In 2004 the Belgian demographer Michel Poulain and the Sardinian medical researcher Gianni Pes published a paper in Experimental Gerontology mapping the distribution of centenarians across Sardinia. They drew blue circles on the map around the longevity clusters. The marker ink gave the global “Blue Zone” concept its name. The first and original Blue Zone is in Sardinia.

It is not the coast. It is not the tourist beaches. The longevity sits inland, in the mountains — Ogliastra and Barbagia di Ollolai — in villages like Arzana, Talana, Baunei, Triei, Fonni, Orgosolo, Oliena. Stone houses, shepherds and small farmers, traditional life that barely changed for generations.

Three things matter for our purposes here.

First, in these mountain villages people live to 100 at rates up to ten times the European average — and unlike most of the world, the male-female longevity gap is nearly closed. The ratio of male to female centenarians is about 1.35 in the longevity zone versus 2.43 in the rest of Sardinia.

Second, cancer rates and chronic disease rates are notably lower in these specific villages than in the surrounding Sardinian population, who share the same Mediterranean diet and the same genetics. That’s the critical point — it isn’t just the food, because the food is broadly the same across the island. Something else is different in the mountains.

Third, the cohort that produced these statistics was born in the early 1900s and lived most of their lives before grid electrification, before television, before mobile phones. The Ogliastra mountains were among the last electrified parts of Italy. And as the modernisation has reached the interior — roads, grid, wireless — the next generation’s longevity data is already softening. The Blue Zone is fading exactly as the electromagnetic environment fills in.

You can call that a coincidence. I don’t.

The traditional Inuit — cancer was nearly absent until the grid arrived

This one is contested but the early data is real and worth putting on the table honestly.

Through the first half of the twentieth century, Western physicians working in the Arctic reported that cancer was extraordinarily rare in traditional Inuit communities. The Lancet Oncology paper by Friborg and Melbye (2008), reviewing the historical record, states it plainly: “malignant diseases were believed to be almost non-existent in Inuit populations during the beginning of the 20th century.” The 1950s and 60s Arctic cancer surveys found age-standardised incidence rates well below US and Danish national rates.

That has now reversed completely. The Greenland cohort data (Friborg 2003 in the International Journal of Cancer, then the circumpolar Inuit follow-up) shows total cancer incidence climbing from 248 per 100,000 person-years in men in 1973-87 to 278 by 1988-97, and rising further since. Lung, breast, colon, and stomach cancers have all increased substantially. Cancer is now the second leading cause of death among Canadian Inuit.

The traditional explanation is diet and tobacco — Western food and cigarettes arrived, cancer followed. That’s a true and important part of the story. Hugh Sinclair and Bang & Dyerberg’s classic work on Greenland Inuit fatty acid intake in the 1970s established the dietary link properly and it has held up.

But the diet shift wasn’t the only thing that arrived. Grid power, radio, television, and eventually wireless all came in over the same decades. The rise of cancer in the Inuit population tracks the whole package of industrialisation, not just the food. Anyone who tells you they can separate which input did how much damage is guessing.

Green Bank, West Virginia — the modern radio-free zone

Green Bank sits inside the US National Radio Quiet Zone — 13,000 square miles of land where wireless transmissions are legally restricted by federal law to protect the Green Bank Telescope from radio interference. No cell signals. No commercial radio. WiFi heavily restricted within 10 miles of the observatory. A “radio policeman” patrols with detection gear.

Around 100 people with electromagnetic hypersensitivity have moved there since 2007 — the population has become a refuge for people the modern wireless world has made ill. The Washington Post, The New Yorker, Slate, the BBC have all covered it.

The hard cancer epidemiology for Green Bank specifically is confounded — the population is small, skewed older, and self-selected (many residents moved there because they were already sick). So you can’t run a clean study.

But what we can say is this: Green Bank exists as a legal, federally-enforced radio-free zone, and people who become unwell in the wireless environment routinely report recovery when they live there. That’s not nothing. That’s a clinical signal.

What the data is actually telling us

Pull all the populations together and a pattern is obvious.

Population EMF/RF environment Health pattern Ohio Amish No grid, no wireless 40% less cancer overall; 28% less non-tobacco cancer (Westman 2010) Old Order Mennonites No grid, no wireless Lower cancer, different gene pool, same outcome (Troyer 1988, Miller 1983) Israeli Haredim 25 hours/week no electrical switching, low device use HR 0.68 all-cause mortality vs secular, lifestyle-adjusted Roseto, Pennsylvania Stone-house immigrant town, sparse pre-1960s grid load Half neighbouring heart attack rate; lost the effect as town modernised Bolivian Tsimané No grid, no wireless Lowest arterial disease ever recorded (Kaplan, Lancet 2017) Kitavan Islanders No grid, no wireless No stroke, no heart attack, no diabetes, no acne (Lindeberg 1990s) Sardinia Ogliastra Last to be electrified Centenarians at 10x European average, male/female gap closed Hunza (historical) No grid, no wireless “No known incidence of cancer” — JAMA 1922 Traditional Inuit No grid, no wireless Cancer nearly absent until industrialisation; rising steeply since Green Bank WV Radio quiet zone Refuge for the wireless-injured, symptomatic recovery Fighter pilots Maximum man-made EMF, low cosmic dose 24% higher cancer rate than general population, melanoma/thyroid/prostate/testicular elevated

The honest caveat is real and I’m not going to hide it. These populations differ in everything — diet, sleep, sunlight, physical activity, chemical exposure, processed food, social structure. Pulling EMF out as a single variable from observational data is impossible.

But here is what is also true. The pattern is consistent. Every population that has been studied with one foot outside the industrial electromagnetic environment shows the same broad signature — dramatically less of the diseases of civilisation. Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity. The lot.

The lifestyle people will tell you it’s the food and the walking. They are partly right. The EMF people will tell you it’s the wireless and the dirty electricity. We are also partly right. The truth is almost certainly that modern life is doing several bad things at once, and removing any one of them helps, and removing all of them — the way the Tsimané and the Amish and the historical Hunza did — produces populations that look, to a modern Western eye, almost mythologically healthy.

And the mechanism — because it isn’t magic

The orthodox dismissal of the EMF-cancer link leans on a single argument: non-ionising radiation doesn’t have enough energy to break DNA bonds directly, therefore it can’t cause cancer. That argument is decades out of date. There are at least two well-characterised biological mechanisms that bypass the “ionising vs non-ionising” framing entirely.

The first is voltage-gated calcium channel activation. Dr Martin Pall’s work, published across a string of peer-reviewed journals since 2013, demonstrated that pulsed radiofrequency fields at intensities well below current safety limits activate voltage-gated calcium channels in cell membranes. Once those channels open, calcium floods into the cell. Excess intracellular calcium drives nitric oxide production, peroxynitrite formation, oxidative stress, DNA damage, and disruption of cellular signalling. You don’t need ionisation to break DNA. You need calcium overload, and pulsed RF delivers that at exposure levels every one of us is now soaked in.

The second is melatonin suppression. ELF magnetic fields and blue-rich artificial light at night both suppress pineal melatonin secretion. Melatonin is one of the body’s principal antioxidant and oncostatic hormones — it protects DNA, suppresses tumour growth, and regulates the immune surveillance that finds and clears damaged cells. Suppress melatonin chronically and you remove one of the body’s main anti-cancer defences. The literature on shift workers, night-time light exposure, and breast cancer is now substantial enough that the IARC classified shift work as a probable human carcinogen in 2007.

The dead-zone populations got both of these protections by accident. Dark skies at night because no electric lights. No pulsed RF because no transmitters. That isn’t mystical — it’s mechanism.

The fighter pilots prove the case from the other end

If the dead zones show what happens when you remove the EMF, the fighter pilots show what happens when you turn it up to 11.

Run the numbers honestly. A USAF fighter pilot logs 150–250 flight hours a year. A long-haul airline captain logs 700–1,000. Over a career, the fighter pilot accumulates roughly 20–25% of the airline pilot’s flight hours, and a much larger fraction of those hours are at low and medium altitude — weapons range work, low-level intercept training, dogfighting drills — not cruise at FL400. Cosmic radiation dose, end to end, is somewhere between a fifth and a tenth of an airline captain’s lifetime exposure.

If cosmic radiation drove pilot cancer, fighter pilots should be the healthiest cohort in aviation. The model predicts: flight attendants worst (most hours at altitude), airline pilots close behind, fighter pilots a distant third.

What the data actually shows is the inverse. The USAF School of Aerospace Medicine’s 2021 study found significantly elevated melanoma, thyroid, prostate and testicular cancer rates in fighter aviators. The 2023 Department of Defense aviator cancer study confirmed a 24% increase in any-cancer rate across aircrew compared to the general US population, with brain cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma standing out. F-35 community concerns about the helmet-mounted display system — antennas and transmitters strapped to the pilot’s skull for every flying hour — were flagged in Air Force Times and Air & Space Forces Magazine.

The Danish authors of the Lancet 1999 jet cockpit crew paper actually wrote down the contradiction themselves. Military pilots showed elevated bladder and testicular cancer, and the paper notes this is “unlikely to be an effect of radiation exposure, since military pilots in general fly few hours at high altitude, hence their exposure to cosmic radiation may be lower than that in commercial aircraft.”

There it is in the literature. Military pilots get cancer. They aren’t at altitude long enough for cosmic radiation to explain it. Therefore it must be something else.

That something else is the cockpit’s man-made electromagnetic soup. The 400 Hz aircraft power system and the broadband switching harmonics from inverters and pulse-width-modulated motor drives provide the ELF. The radar, comms, navigation, datalinks, IFF transponders and helmet electronics provide the RFR. The aluminium airframe acts as a Faraday cavity — it doesn’t shield the occupant from internal emissions, it resonates and amplifies them. The pilot is sat in the middle.

DARPA confirmed the worry exists. In 2018 they launched ICEMAN — Impact of Cockpit Electro-Magnetics on Aircrew Neurology — to study the cockpit’s man-made electromagnetic environment, officially for spatial disorientation, unofficially for cancer. In September 2022 Colonel Dan Javorsek, ICEMAN’s program manager and a fighter pilot himself, went to the Society of Experimental Test Pilots symposium and presented data linking cockpit RF exposure to rising cancer rates in active and retired Air Force pilots. Forbes picked it up. Then it went quiet.

The same exposure pattern that produces cancer in a 20-year cockpit career produces violent acute illness in 10–15 hours inside the British Army’s £5.5 billion Ajax armoured vehicle. In November 2025, during Exercise Titan Storm on Salisbury Plain, 35 soldiers across 23 Ajax vehicles fell ill after spending between 10 and 15 hours inside them. Vomiting, shaking so violently they could not control their bodies, ringing ears, tingling limbs. The MoD grounded the entire £6.3 billion fleet on 26 November. The official line was “noise and vibration” — until the Army Safety Investigation Team finished its inquiry and concluded that noise and vibration levels had actually been below legal exposure limits, and the symptoms must have come from “a combination of factors” including incorrect track tension, loose engine deck bolts, cold exposure, air quality, and training variability. In other words: the official explanation eliminated its own primary suspect and reached for a kitchen-sink list of secondary ones rather than name the obvious. The physics: a steel super-Faraday cage stuffed with a 20 Gbit/s computing backbone, multiple high-power RF transmitters, ISTAR sensors and electronic countermeasures, running inside more than 100 mm of armoured steel on rubber track pads that isolate the hull from earth ground. Same physics as the cockpit. Dial turned up. Different exposure duration, same mechanism.

The fighter pilots are the canary. They’ve sat inside a high-EMF environment longer than the general public has had mobile phones, and they’ve been getting the cancers we were told only ionising radiation could produce. The bedroom in 2026 — smart meter on the wall, WiFi router two rooms away, phone on the nightstand, 5G small cell on the lamppost — is lower intensity than a fighter cockpit by orders of magnitude. But the exposure runs for sixty years rather than twenty. That’s thirty-five times the duration at a lower intensity. Whether the bedroom dose lands on the same part of the curve as the cockpit dose is the trillion-dollar question. The pilots are the data point at the high end. The general population is the data point we’re collecting now in real time, whether we agreed to be part of it or not.

The full breakdown of the cosmic-radiation maths, the ICEMAN programme remit, Colonel Javorsek’s 2022 cancer comments, the F-35 helmet, the Italian military cancer clusters, and the Ajax Chundertank physics is here: If DARPA’s ICEMAN Programme Is Finding Cancer, Disease and Suicide in Fighter Pilots.

The conductivity question — does cancer tissue itself give the game away?

Here is a question worth thinking about. If EMF is biologically active because human tissue is electrically conductive enough for the fields to interact with it, then how conductive is cancer tissue compared to healthy tissue? Because if the body’s response to chronic EMF stress is to produce tissue that is even more electrically conductive than normal, that itself is a fingerprint.

It turns out this has been measured properly, and the answer is striking.

Across a string of papers in the medical physics and bioimpedance literature — Laufer et al. (2010) on metastatic liver tumours, Haemmerich et al. (2003), the 2015 colorectal cancer study with 132 measurements from 10 patients — the result is consistent:

Cancer tissue conductivity is 2 to 5 times higher than the surrounding normal tissue across the entire measured frequency range from 10 Hz to 1 MHz.

In liver metastases at 10 Hz: tumour 4.11 mS/cm versus normal 0.75 mS/cm — 5.5 times more conductive.

The difference holds across every cancer type measured: liver, breast, brain, gastric, colon.

Why? The published mechanism is exactly what you would predict from chronic voltage-gated calcium channel dysregulation. Cancer tissue has elevated water content, elevated sodium content, and depleted intracellular potassium, magnesium and calcium — because the calcium has been driven out of the cell along with the other cations that follow the disturbed membrane gradient. Altered membrane permeability. Changed membrane composition. Disrupted intracellular electrolyte balance. The cell becomes more permeable to current because its membrane is no longer doing its job properly.

This is the missing link. EMF preferentially couples into the most conductive tissue available. A body chronically soaked in pulsed RF and ELF dysregulates VGCC function, which displaces cellular electrolytes, which raises tissue conductivity, which makes the tissue more responsive to the next round of EMF exposure. It’s a feed-forward loop. The damage compounds.

What is missing from the published literature is the comparison you asked for — has anyone measured the baseline tissue conductivity of populations that have lived their entire lives outside the industrial electromagnetic environment? Have the Tsimané or the Kitavans had their cellular electrolyte balance, transmembrane potentials, and tissue impedance properly characterised against a Western cohort? The answer is no. Not properly. Not at scale. It would be one of the most informative studies anyone could run, and it would cost almost nothing compared to a phase III drug trial.

If the dead-zone populations’ tissues turned out to be measurably less electrically conductive than Western tissues — closer to the resting state, less sodium-loaded, less water-bloated, lower baseline impedance dysregulation — then you would have a clean physical chain from electromagnetic exposure to cellular dysfunction to oncogenesis. The hypothesis is testable. The reason nobody has tested it is presumably the same reason ICEMAN went quiet after Javorsek opened his mouth.

The full version of this conductivity argument — DNA as a 34 GHz fractal antenna, glyphosate-metal complexes as permanent installed antennas with half-lives of decades, blood capacitance changes in cancer and post-vaccination cohorts, the fascia as a P-type semiconductor “bus bar,” and why mold acts as a bifurcating lightning rod toward tumour tissue — is in the longer piece here: Electromagnetic Fields, Conductivity, and Cancer: A Comprehensive Analysis.

The question of what petrochemicals do to this picture is a separate paper, but the short version is they hit the same machinery from a different angle — endocrine disruptors and persistent organic pollutants damage membrane integrity and mitochondrial function, which makes the cells more susceptible to the EMF that follows. The two exposures compound, the way the ELF and RFR compound in the cockpit. Modern life is a stack of synergies.

The question is not whether dead zones are healthier. The data is clear that they are. The question is whether we are honest enough to ask which parts of “modern life” are doing the killing — and whether the wireless infrastructure that nobody studied properly before rolling out is one of them.

I think it is. The data from the dead zones is the closest thing we have to a verdict. The fighter pilots are the closest thing we have to a confession.

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