Norman James

Norman James

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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
May 26

wondering what wavelengths 6G will be and if the current hype around hemorrhagic “diseases” (“hanta” “Ebola”) is a cover for anticipated side effects rollout of 6G

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
May 26

The Mennonite folks I have met here in north NY (Potsdam area) for sure use cellphones all the day long. So I guess I might be the one to bring it up. I am going to ask that they do not publish any photos of the construction job they are doing for me, and keep geolocation off while they are working on my site. It might be a big ask.

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