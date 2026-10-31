Norman James

Norman James

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Jan Van C's avatar
Jan Van C
8h

Thanks for sharing the Griggs video. I remember watching the conversation, but probably an abbridged version of it.

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
10h

Thanks Norman.

Here is where similar creatures ended up some decades later:

You can read or download my book for free on this subject: The Lungs in the Mail: A Horror Story of Pandemic Origins and Denied Recovery https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Lungs-in-the-Mail-A-Horror-Story-05dd25c5a-en/index.html

And here is what they denied from us:

The Lost Sovereign: Rousseau’s Warning and the Battle to Reclaim Democracy

by Kennewick Man

3 chapters • 27 sections • 13 reads • 19 downloads

The Lost Sovereign: Rousseau’s Warning and the Battle to Reclaim Democracy

by Kennewick Man

3 chapters • 27 sections • 13 reads • 19 downloads

This book is essential reading for anyone concerned about the state of modern democracy and the erosion of individual liberties. It is particularly beneficial for activists, political scientists, historians, and engaged citizens who are eager to understand the roots of our current political crisis and are committed to reclaiming the democratic ideals that have been lost. The Lost Sovereign is not just a book about political theory; it is a manifesto for those ready to fight for a more just and democratic future.

This book is essential reading for anyone concerned about the state of modern democracy and the erosion of individual liberties. It is particularly beneficial for activists, political scientists, historians, and engaged citizens who are eager to understand the roots of our current political crisis and are committed to reclaiming the democratic ideals that have been lost. The Lost Sovereign is not just a book about political theory; it is a manifesto for those ready to fight for a more just and democratic future.

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