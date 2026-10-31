Norman James

Everyone remembers the 1985 panic. Tipper Gore, the Senate, Dee Snider in his denim, preachers playing Led Zeppelin backwards, mums holding Twisted Sister sleeves up to the light looking for the devil. What nobody remembers is that thirteen years later a colonel’s wife sat down in front of a camera and told you exactly where he was, and it had nothing to do with records.

Her name is Kay Griggs. Her husband was Colonel George Griggs, United States Marine Corps, chief of staff level, Princeton man, the sort of officer who gets flown about and knows people. She married him in the late eighties. He drank. And when he drank, he talked.

In 1998 she sat down with a pastor called Rick Strawcutter in Adrian, Michigan, and talked for the best part of eight hours. Nothing dramatic about it. A well-spoken woman from Virginia, a kitchen-table voice, going through what her husband told her over the years when the whisky had loosened him up:

The camps where they train the professional killers, and who runs them.

The drug running and the weapons sales that pay for it all.

The initiations. The old boys’ clubs that run through the top of the military, the universities and the government, and what you have to do to get in and stay in.

The occult underneath it. Her words, over and over: this is Satanic, it is a religion, and it is run from the top.

What he did to her when he was drunk, which is why she left and why she talked.

Put that next to Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino, Green Beret, psychological operations, founder of the Temple of Set, who went on Oprah in 1988 in full regalia and explained his religion to the nation while the army kept paying him until 1994. One of them in a uniform on daytime telly, the other spilling it drunk to his wife. Same club. Different door.

Then they tried to bury it. The tapes disappeared, came back, got pulled down, came back again. Every few years somebody finds them and goes white. You can still find them if you want to:

Full 1998 interview with Pastor Rick Strawcutter, Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/kay-griggs-reveals-evil-underbelly-of-military-and-government-must-see-full-i

The same interview written up on Substack: https://theofficialurban.substack.com/p/the-kay-griggs-story-1998

Thirty years behind the decks tells me this. The people burning Kiss albums in car parks never heard the name Griggs or the name Aquino. They were looking at the record sleeve because the record sleeve was the only part they could read. The real thing never needed a record. It had a uniform, a pension, and a wife who eventually got sick of keeping quiet.

Sit through the eight hours. Make a brew, it’s long. Then tell me which was more dangerous, a bloke in Liverpool chanting I want your soul over a bassline, or a colonel who meant it.