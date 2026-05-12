The Cheese That Isn’t Cheese — What’s Actually In That Plastic-Wrapped Slice

You’ve seen blue cheese mould jump across your fridge and colonise the mozzarella at 1°C. So how does the supermarket pack of sliced cheese sit there clean for three weeks without spreading anything? What exactly did they do to the mould — and how do you know the modified version stops at your body temperature the way the wild version does?

Vegetable oil, wood pulp, casein byproduct, emulsifying salts, food colouring, surface antifungals, GMO enzymes, and a fortune in marketing. The “cheese” most people eat isn’t cheese in any sense your grandmother would recognise — and the cumulative load is contributing to documented effects on the gut, the kidneys, and the cardiovascular system of an entire generation.

By Norman James — May 2026

A note before we start. I’m not a doctor and this isn’t medical advice. I’m an independent researcher reporting on what’s documented in regulatory filings, peer-reviewed research, and investigative journalism (especially the Bloomberg cellulose investigation and the Tobacman carrageenan research). Most of what’s in here is verifiable through public sources — the Castle Cheese prosecution is court record, the rBST ban list is government policy, the IARC Group 1 carcinogen list is WHO published. Some of the gut-microbiome implications I’m drawing from this documented food chemistry are hypotheses I find compelling and have flagged as such. If you’re going to change your food shopping based on anything in here — particularly if you have an egg allergy and are worried about lysozyme, or kidney issues and are worried about phosphates — read the labels yourself, cross-check claims with people you trust (including AI tools like Claude or Grok, which can verify ingredients and regulatory positions quickly), and make your own call. If you find errors, tell me. I’d rather know.

TL;DR — The Short Version

Most “cheese” sold today isn’t cheese. It’s vegetable oil, casein byproduct, modified starch, industrial emulsifying salts, food colouring, surface antifungals, and GMO-derived enzymes — assembled to look, melt, and taste like cheese. Marketed with wording designed to fool you: “cheese product,” “cheese food,” “cheese analogue,” “made with real cheese,” “100% Parmesan.”

Even real cheese has problems now. Surface-sprayed natamycin (an antifungal antibiotic, roughly 0.02–0.15 mg per slice — small per dose, but a chronic low-grade antifungal exposure delivered straight to your gut every time you eat it) chronically suppresses your gut mycobiome. Carrageenan breaks down inside you into a documented colitis-inducing inflammatory agent — Dr. Joanne Tobacman’s research has refuted the food industry’s “food-grade is different” defence for two decades. Cellulose (wood pulp) is legally added to pre-grated parmesan up to 4% — Castle Cheese Inc. was prosecuted in 2016 for going higher and Kraft Heinz tested at 3.8%. Microbial rennet in 70–90% of global cheese is fermentation-produced chymosin from genetically modified microbes that doesn’t have to be labelled GMO. rBST growth hormone is still injected into US dairy cows despite being banned in the EU, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Lysozyme (E1105) — extracted from egg white — is routinely added to European hard cheeses like Grana Padano, industrial Provolone, and some Pecorino varieties as a preservative, and people with egg allergy have ended up in hospital because nobody told them aged Italian cheese can contain egg protein.

The phosphate emulsifiers are kidney and heart problems. Sodium phosphate, potassium phosphate, trisodium phosphate, polyphosphates — they spike serum phosphate, damage kidneys, and drive metastatic calcification of arteries and heart valves. The Framingham Offspring Study (Dhingra et al., 2007) and others have shown that serum phosphate in the upper half of the normal range — above ~3.5 mg/dL, with normal spanning roughly 2.5–4.5 mg/dL — independently predicts cardiovascular mortality even in people with completely healthy kidneys. You don’t need kidney disease for processed-food phosphate to be killing you. Sodium aluminium phosphate is a neurotoxic emulsifier still used in some processed cheeses. For EHS and MCS people the load stacks brutally on top of everything EMF is already doing to calcium handling.

The blue cheese test tells you everything. Real Penicillium roqueforti will spread across your fridge to other cheeses at 1°C — that’s what living food does. The supermarket pack that doesn’t spread has either been sprayed with antifungal or made with engineered cultures bred not to behave like wild mould. If they bred out the natural cold-spread behaviour, you can’t trust the natural 35°C body-temperature ceiling that keeps wild blue cheese mould out of your gut. That ceiling has never been tested in the engineered strains, because nobody’s asking the question.

Behind all of this sits the bigger story. Three biotech companies — Christian Hansen, DuPont (now IFF), and DSM — now own most of the cultures, yeasts, and enzymes used in modern fermented food. And it started with Monsanto. Monsanto’s first ever biotechnology product, in 1993, was Posilac — the recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBST), manufactured in engineered E. coli bacteria, injected into US dairy cows to push milk production up by 10–15%. Monsanto sold the business to Eli Lilly’s Elanco in 2008 for $300 million when public pressure made the brand toxic, but the template was set: engineer the bacteria, patent the strain, sell it back to the producer. That same playbook now runs the entire bacterial supply chain underneath dairy.

Before all this, the bacteria were free. They lived in raw milk by default — lactobacillus, lactococcus, propionibacterium, leuconostoc, dozens of others — built into the milk as a feature of the cow itself. Pasteurisation killed that biology. Then the same biotech industry sold it back in vials. The bacterial supply was privatised. The wild diversity that defined traditional cheese, bread, beer, and yogurt has been replaced with patentable monoculture strains. Drink the same industrial beer for years and you’re slowly seeding your gut with the same single yeast strain. Eat the same engineered cheese and your gut mycobiome is being colonised by what three companies decided to scale up. The strain is the difference. The diversity is the difference. The climate-fit is the difference. And as I argued in the case of the shrinking Swiss cheese holes, even traditional cheese bacteria appear to have been disrupted at the metabolic level by the modern electromagnetic environment — so it’s not just the engineered strains compromising the food, the wild ones aren’t behaving the way they used to either.

The fix. Real cheese. Raw milk where you can get it. Short ingredient lists. Animal rennet. Local cheesemakers. Grate your own. Read the back of the pack, not the front. Pay for the proper version or don’t bother. Eat less of it, but eat real.

Full piece below explains every line of this in detail.

I’ve just spent a few thousand words on the die-off curve, SIBO, H. pylori and the gut mycobiome. Right at the end of that piece I made the point that imported aged cheese from cold climates is carrying a mycotoxin load that can hit an EHS or MCS body harder than it hits a healthy one. That’s already a layer most people don’t think about. But there’s a much bigger layer underneath it.

Most of what gets sold and eaten as “cheese” in the modern food supply isn’t cheese at all. It’s an industrial product designed to look, melt and taste like cheese, made from things that have nothing to do with milk and a cow in a field. And that product has a very different relationship with your gut, your kidneys, and your heart than real cheese does.

I’ve also written before on the case of the shrinking Swiss cheese holes, where I argued that even traditional cheese bacteria are now producing less CO₂ than they used to — possibly because the electromagnetic environment they ferment in has changed fundamentally since the 1990s. So when you put that piece together with this one, you get the full picture. Real cheese is being compromised at the microbial level. Fake cheese is replacing real cheese at the consumer level. Both vectors are converging on the same outcome — a population eating food that doesn’t behave like food anymore.

This is the piece for anyone who’s been quietly eating supermarket sliced cheese, kids’ cheese strings, pizza topping, spray cheese, processed sandwich cheese, fast food burger cheese, party cheese, “cheese product,” “cheese food,” “cheese spread,” “imitation cheese,” “cheese analogue,” or anything pre-grated in a bag — and wondering why their gut is in a constant state of low-grade war.

Let’s break it down properly.

The Blue Cheese Question — Why Doesn’t Your Mozzarella Get Mouldy Anymore?

Start with something you’ve seen with your own eyes. Real blue cheese in the fridge will spread. Open a pack of proper Roquefort or Stilton or Gorgonzola, sit it on a shelf next to a piece of mozzarella, leave it a week, and you’ll see the mould make the jump. Blue threads on the white cheese. Fuzzy patches where there shouldn’t be any. The whole fridge starts to smell of Penicillium roqueforti.

That’s normal. That’s what living food does. The mould is alive. It grows. It sporulates. It spreads. P. roqueforti is a psychrophile — it’s adapted to cold, it grows happily down to 4°C, and your fridge at 1–4°C is well within its operating range. Wild blue cheese mould doing what wild blue cheese mould has always done.

Now look at the pack of supermarket sliced cheese in the same fridge. Three weeks old. Still clean. Still uniform. Not a spot of mould anywhere. The blue cheese hasn’t jumped to it. Nothing has grown on it. What exactly is going on?

Two answers. One — they’ve sprayed it with natamycin, the antifungal antibiotic we’ll get to in a minute, which kills any mould trying to land on the surface. Two — they’ve used engineered or selected starter cultures that don’t behave the way wild cultures do. Industrial cheese mould doesn’t spread because it’s been bred not to spread. The wild traits that made P. roqueforti a living, migrating, ecologically active fungus have been selectively bred out of the industrial strain.

This is the bit that should make you stop and think. If they’ve selected the mould to not spread in your fridge, what other natural traits have they selected out at the same time? And what new ones have they selected in?

The wild Penicillium roqueforti has a built-in safety feature for the human gut. It can’t grow above 35°C. Body temperature is 37°C. So in a healthy gut, the live wild mould hits a thermal ceiling and can’t establish a colony — your body’s warmth is its natural protection. As I covered in the die-off piece, this is one of the reasons traditional blue cheese, eaten in moderation, is biologically tolerable for most people. The pre-made toxin load matters, but the live mould itself can’t survive past your stomach.

But how do you know the engineered version has the same ceiling? Industrial strain selection is done for industrial traits — slow sporulation, controlled flavour production, predictable colour, no spread across products, longer shelf life of the culture. Nobody is selecting for “maintains the natural 35°C maximum growth temperature so it can’t colonise the human gut.” That isn’t a property the cheesemaker cares about. It’s a property your body depends on. And if they’ve changed the strain’s behaviour at the cold end of its range to stop it spreading at 1°C, they might also have shifted its behaviour at the warm end of its range. A modified mould that can tolerate 36°C, or 37°C, or 38°C, would happily survive its journey through your stomach and find a warm, dark, low-oxygen home in your small intestine — exactly the conditions blue cheese mould loves.

Nobody’s published data on this because nobody’s asking the question. The industry assumes the modified strain still has the same temperature ceiling because the species name is the same. But strains within a species can have very different cardinal temperatures. Published research on P. roqueforti itself shows significant intraspecific variation in maximum growth temperature between strains. If wild strains already vary, engineered strains optimised for industrial traits could easily have drifted further. You’re betting your gut on an assumption nobody has tested.

Same question applies to Penicillium camemberti on the surface of Camembert and Brie. Same question applies to the cultures in industrial cheddar. Same question applies to the lactobacillus strains in commercial yogurt. Every time the industry selects a culture for industrial behaviour, the natural behaviours that protected the consumer from those organisms become an unmonitored variable.

The practical answer to all of this is simple. Buy real cheese — original, traditional, made with wild or unmodified cultures. Real blue cheese will spread in your fridge, and you should let it. That spreading behaviour is the signature of a living food. If the cheese in your fridge doesn’t behave like food, it isn’t behaving like food for a reason — and the reason is somebody changed it for industrial convenience. Pay for the proper version or don’t bother. The mozzarella next to real blue cheese is fine if both are real — the blue jumps to the white, you cut off the fuzzy bit, you carry on. That’s normal. Living food doing what living food does.

It’s the deadly convenience that should worry you, not the spreading mould. The mould that doesn’t spread is the one you can’t trust.

What Real Cheese Actually Is

Real cheese has four ingredients. Milk. Salt. A culture. A coagulant — usually rennet, sometimes vinegar or lemon juice. That’s it. You can make cheese in your kitchen this afternoon with raw milk and the right starter. People have been doing it for over seven thousand years. There’s evidence of cheesemaking going back to around 5,500 BCE.

Aging takes time. Parmigiano-Reggiano is aged up to three years. Camembert needs a specific mould — Penicillium camemberti — and very controlled conditions. Cheddar takes months to years. The aging is where the flavour comes from, and the time is what makes real cheese expensive to make properly.

You can’t speed it up without losing what makes it cheese.

Raw Milk vs Pasteurised — The Foundational Question Nobody Asks

Before you get to any of the additives, the GMO enzymes, the antifungal sprays, or the industrial cultures, there’s a more fundamental question about what the cheese was made from in the first place. Was it raw milk or pasteurised milk? Because this single decision changes the entire biological character of the cheese before any other step is taken.

Raw milk is a living food. It contains its own diverse population of bacteria, enzymes, and immunological factors — lactobacillus, leuconostoc, lactococcus, propionibacterium, natural enzymes like lactoperoxidase and lipase, immunoglobulins from the cow, beneficial yeasts caught from the air during milking. Cheese made from raw milk inherits this entire microbial ecology. The cheesemaker adds a starter culture, yes, but the starter joins a complex existing community rather than colonising sterile substrate. The final cheese is a living biological system with hundreds of organisms working in concert — exactly like real blue cheese spreading across your fridge, exactly like a proper sourdough catching its own wild yeasts.

Pasteurisation heats the milk to around 72°C for 15 seconds (high-temperature short-time pasteurisation) or 63°C for 30 minutes (low-temperature long-time pasteurisation). This kills almost everything biologically active in the milk. The pathogens are killed, which is the stated public health justification. But the beneficial bacteria are also killed. The enzymes are denatured. The immunological factors are destroyed. What you’re left with is biologically sterile white liquid that no longer behaves like milk in the way milk behaves.

This is why pasteurised milk needs calcium chloride added back in before it can be made into cheese — pasteurisation disrupts the calcium-protein balance and the curd won’t form properly without it. It’s the first industrial intervention creating the need for the second. It’s why pasteurised milk cheese needs a strong, dominant, lab-cultured starter — there’s no native bacterial population left to compete with, so a mono-culture starter takes over with no resistance. It’s the second industrial intervention creating the conditions for the third. And it’s why so many modern cheeses then need surface antifungal spray, preservative additives, and longer ripening protocols — because the sterile substrate doesn’t have its own protective microflora to suppress unwanted mould growth.

Pasteurisation is the upstream act that makes all the downstream industrial interventions necessary. A real raw milk cheese needs none of them. The wild bacteria suppress pathogens. The native enzymes drive flavour development. The natural microbial diversity stops unwanted moulds taking over. The cheese ages itself the way it’s been doing for seven thousand years.

The standard public health argument for pasteurisation is that raw milk can carry pathogens — listeria, salmonella, E. coli, brucella. That’s true. And in industrial dairy conditions, where cows are kept in concentrated feeding operations, fed grain instead of grass, given antibiotics, and milked at scale with poor hygiene, pasteurisation may be the only thing standing between the consumer and serious illness. Industrial milk needs to be pasteurised because industrial milk is dangerous.

But raw milk from a healthy grass-fed herd, milked under traditional clean conditions, is a different substance entirely. The healthy cow’s own immune system keeps pathogen loads low. The diverse bacterial flora in proper raw milk actively suppresses harmful organisms — pathogens can’t easily establish themselves in a milk that’s already crowded with friendly bacteria. Real raw milk cheeses, properly made, aged for the required minimum periods, have an enviable safety record going back centuries.

The regulatory landscape is messy. In France, raw milk cheese is celebrated, protected, and central to the country’s culinary identity — Camembert de Normandie, Roquefort, Reblochon and many others are required by their PDO designations to be made from raw milk. In the US, raw milk cheese must be aged at least 60 days to be sold legally, and there are ongoing battles to ban it altogether. In Australia and New Zealand, raw milk cheese sales are heavily restricted. The regulatory direction of travel has been toward pasteurising everything, a position which (intentionally or not) aligns with industrial dairy economics and works against the foundation of traditional cheesemaking.

The US 60-day aging rule is worth pausing on, because it’s a perfect illustration of how regulation gets frozen at exactly the wrong setting. The 60-day requirement was established in 1949 based on the science of that era, which assumed pathogens couldn’t survive 60 days of cheese aging. Modern research on listeria has shown this isn’t reliably true — certain pathogens can survive longer than 60 days in some cheeses under some conditions. To be fair, the FDA’s official position remains that 60 days is generally protective for hard and semi-hard cheeses, and the agency points to decades of relatively rare outbreaks as evidence the rule works in practice. But the dissenting research has been clear for years, and you’d think the regulation would have been updated either way. Either tightened to ban raw milk cheese entirely, if you take the new pathogen research at face value, or loosened to allow fresher raw milk cheeses, if you accept the centuries of safe traditional practice. Instead it’s been frozen for over seventy years at the worst of both worlds — a rule that’s outdated by its own scientific basis, that effectively blocks the freshest and most biologically active raw milk cheeses from reaching the US market, and that hasn’t moved because moving it in either direction would create political problems. The status quo favours the industrial cheese sector. The regulator doesn’t have to take a position. The consumer ends up with neither the safety guarantee nor the access to genuinely living food.

If you can find real raw milk cheese from a trusted farmer or proper cheese shop, that’s the gold standard. It’s a living food in a way pasteurised milk cheese can’t be. The flavour is more complex. The biological diversity is real. The body recognises it. If you’re buying pasteurised milk cheese, you’re already one industrial step into the process before you’ve even read the additives label. That doesn’t mean it’s bad — good pasteurised milk cheese from a real cheesemaker is still vastly better than processed analogue. But it isn’t the same thing as the original, and it explains why so many of the downstream industrial interventions exist in the first place.

The pasteurisation question is the wild-versus-engineered argument running one step further upstream. Wild raw milk versus sterilised milk. Living substrate versus dead substrate. The cheese made from each is biologically different from the very first moment of production. Everything that happens afterwards is shaped by which choice was made at the start.

Monsanto, The Bacteria, And The Raw Milk That Used To Carry Them For Free

There’s one more layer to this that I want to put on the record, because it ties the cheese story directly to the bigger biotech consolidation story that everyone reading this Substack knows about. Monsanto didn’t just engineer the seeds. They engineered the dairy supply too — and they did it specifically by getting their hands on the bacteria.

The keystone case is rBST. Recombinant bovine somatotropin. The genetically engineered growth hormone we covered in the rBST section above. Posilac was the first biotechnology product Monsanto ever brought to market — approved by the FDA in 1993, the year before Roundup-Ready soybeans launched. The mechanism was straightforward: take the bovine growth hormone gene, insert it into E. coli bacteria, let the bacteria produce the hormone in industrial fermenters, harvest the hormone, inject it into dairy cows to push milk production up by 10–15%. The product is bacterially manufactured. The whole industry runs on engineered microbes from the very start.

Monsanto sold Posilac to Eli Lilly’s Elanco division in 2008 for $300 million when public pressure made the brand toxic. But the precedent had been set. Engineered bacteria producing dairy-industry products was a Monsanto innovation, scaled up before Roundup-Ready was fully launched. Every cheese made from US milk for the last thirty years has been touched by this technology, whether directly through rBST-treated cows or indirectly through the industrial dairy ecosystem that Posilac normalised.

Then look at the cheese cultures themselves. The Big Three culture suppliers — Chr. Hansen, DSM, and what was DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences until it merged with IFF in February 2021 — now control most of the dairy ferments worldwide. These aren’t garage operations. They’re enormous biotech multinationals doing exactly the same kind of genetic engineering work Monsanto pioneered, just applied to cheese starter cultures, yogurt cultures, probiotic strains, and the rennet enzymes (the GMO chymosin we covered earlier comes from these companies). The Monsanto playbook — engineer the bacteria, patent the strain, sell it back to the producer — has been applied wholesale to the bacterial supply chain underneath the dairy industry. The names changed. The model didn’t.

And here’s the bit that matters. Before all this — before Monsanto, before Chr. Hansen, before DuPont — the bacteria that made cheese were already there. They were already in the milk. They lived in the udder of the cow. They lived on the hands of the milker. They lived in the wooden vats and the cave walls and the cloth used to strain the curds. Raw milk carried its own diverse population of lactic acid bacteria, propionibacterium, lactococcus, lactobacillus, leuconostoc, and dozens of others — for free, as a feature of the milk itself. The cheesemaker added nothing. The biology was already complete. You took the milk, you let it sit, the bacteria did their work, you had cheese.

Pasteurisation killed that biology. Once the milk was sterilised, the bacteria had to come from somewhere else — a packet of starter culture from a biotech supplier. The same companies that brought you GMO seeds and rBST then sold you back, in a vial, a fraction of the bacterial diversity that used to be in the milk by default. The bacterial supply was privatised. What had been free, ecological, and locally varied for seven thousand years became proprietary, engineered, and globally uniform within two generations.

That’s the move you should keep your eye on. It’s not just the GMO enzymes. It’s not just the antifungal sprays. It’s the deeper structural shift — the conversion of a free biological commons into a patented industrial input. The cow used to carry the cultures in her milk. The kitchen used to catch them from the air. The farmhouse used to harbour them in its walls. Now they live in a stainless steel fermenter at Chr. Hansen or IFF, get freeze-dried into a packet, get shipped to a cheesemaker, get added to pasteurised milk, and the consumer pays for the privilege of eating a narrowed-down industrial version of what used to be free.

Raw milk cheese, made the old way, bypasses this entire industry. That’s the threat raw milk represents to the biotech dairy complex. It’s not really about pathogens. The pathogen argument has been made and unmade for decades and the safety record of properly produced raw milk cheese is excellent. The deeper issue is that raw milk cheese doesn’t need anything they’re selling. It doesn’t need their pasteurisation infrastructure. It doesn’t need their calcium chloride. It doesn’t need their lab-cultured starter. It doesn’t need their GMO rennet. It doesn’t need their antifungal sprays. Every regulatory push to restrict raw milk is, in effect, a push to make the biotech dairy ecosystem the only legal option.

Which brings the whole story back to where we started. Real cheese is being squeezed out from multiple directions at once. The wild cultures get engineered for industrial behaviour. The raw milk gets restricted for public health reasons that align with industrial economic interests. The traditional cheesemakers get priced out by the industrial competition. The retail shelf gets dominated by analogue products dressed up as cheese. And the gut microbiome of the average consumer slowly loses its connection to the biological reality that built it.

Monsanto’s hands are on more than just the bacteria. They were the template for everything that came after.

What “Processed Cheese” Actually Is

Processed cheese was invented in Switzerland around 1911 by James L. Kraft. The goal wasn’t quality. The goal was shelf life, uniform appearance, and resistance to melting. You take real cheese, you grind it up, you mix it with emulsifying salts and other ingredients, you heat it, you mould it into uniform shapes, you wrap it in plastic. The result keeps for months. It melts predictably. It looks the same every time. And it’s missing most of what made the cheese worth eating in the first place.

The heating and emulsifying process destroys probiotics. It reduces calcium bioavailability. It removes the variability that comes from real aging. What you’re left with is a stable, predictable, industrial commodity. The food industry calls this an improvement. From a nutritional standpoint it’s a step backwards.

Even so, processed cheese is still partly real cheese. The version that gets a slice of milk fat in it. You’re at least eating some dairy. You’re also eating the additives we’ll get to in a minute.

What “Cheese Analogue” And “Imitation Cheese” Actually Are

This is where it gets serious. A “cheese analogue” is a product that looks and tastes like cheese but contains none of cheese’s actual ingredients. It’s perfectly legal as long as it isn’t labelled as cheese. Read the small print and it’ll say “cheese product,” “cheese food,” “cheese flavour,” “cheese-style,” or some other dodge around the word.

The recipe for cheese analogue looks like this:

Vegetable oil — usually palm oil, soybean oil, cottonseed oil, canola oil, or hydrogenated vegetable fat. Replaces the milk fat. Cheaper. Often genetically modified, often sprayed during cultivation, often industrially processed with hexane extraction.

Casein or sodium caseinate — a milk protein byproduct, often imported from wherever it’s cheapest. Provides the protein structure.

Modified food starch — corn or wheat starch chemically modified to act as a binder and stabiliser. Higher starch content equals harder fake cheese.

Emulsifying salts — sodium phosphate, potassium phosphate, trisodium phosphate, polyphosphates, sodium citrate, tartrates. These are the chemical glue that makes the whole thing hold together as it melts.

Water — sometimes up to 45–53% of the final product by weight.

Salt — often vastly more than in real cheese.

Food colouring — to make it yellow or orange, since vegetable oil and casein are off-white.

Artificial and natural flavourings — to make it taste of something resembling cheese.

Preservatives — for the shelf life.

Vegetable oil. Milk protein dust. Starch. Industrial salts. Water. Colouring. Flavour chemicals. Plastic packaging. That’s what’s in the slice. Not milk, not culture, not aging. Not cheese.

The trick the industry uses to get away with this is wording. In the US, “pasteurized process cheese” must contain at least 47% milkfat. “Pasteurized process cheese food” only needs 23%. “Pasteurized process cheese product” doesn’t have to meet either standard. “Cheese analogue” doesn’t have to contain any actual cheese at all. The further down the wording ladder you go, the less actual cheese you’re eating, and the labelling rules are constructed to let manufacturers move down the ladder without making it obvious to a casual reader.

The Kraft Singles “Made With Real Cheese” Trick

Specific example worth flagging because it’s the deception almost everyone has fallen for. Kraft Singles — the orange plastic-wrapped sandwich cheese that defined American childhood for two generations — is legally classified as “pasteurized prepared cheese product.” Not cheese. Not cheese food. Cheese product. The lowest tier on the regulatory ladder, where less than half of it has to be actual cheese.

But the marketing on the front of the box says “Made With Real Cheese.” And technically that’s true. There is some real cheese in there. There just isn’t very much of it. The “real cheese” wording is doing all the heavy lifting — your brain hears “real cheese” and assumes the product is real cheese, when actually it’s mostly water, milk byproducts, vegetable oil, emulsifying salts, food colouring, and preservatives, with enough actual cheese present that they can put the phrase on the label without legally lying.

This is consumer-facing deception by precise wording, and it’s industry standard. Read every cheese label with the assumption that the front of the box is written by the marketing department and the back of the box is written by the lawyers. The truth is on the back.

The Emulsifying Salt Problem — What These Chemicals Do To You

This is where it stops being a question of taste and becomes a question of health. The emulsifying salts that hold fake cheese together aren’t inert filler. They have biological effects, and the biological effects matter.

Sodium phosphate. Used as a medication for bowel cleansing before colonoscopies — which tells you exactly what it does to your gut. Approved as a food additive at lower doses. Linked to kidney damage, sometimes permanent, sometimes requiring dialysis. Excessive intake disrupts calcium balance and contributes to soft tissue calcification — calcium ending up in arteries and joints instead of bones.

Potassium phosphate. Used as a medication for kidney stones. Linked to severe allergic reactions in some people — hives, breathing problems, facial swelling. Also linked to bone and joint pain, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, numbness, muscle cramps, and shortness of breath.

Trisodium phosphate. Used as a food emulsifier. Also used in industrial cleaning products and stain removers. The fact that the same chemical works as a degreaser and a cheese emulsifier should tell you something about what it’s doing to the lining of your gut.

Sodium aluminium phosphate. Used in some processed cheeses as an emulsifying salt. This one is particularly relevant for the EHS audience. Aluminium is a known neurotoxin implicated in Alzheimer’s, dementia, and broader neurological dysfunction. It crosses the blood-brain barrier. It accumulates over years. You wouldn’t eat aluminium foil — but you might be eating aluminium salts daily in your sandwich cheese without realising it. For anyone working on reducing their neurotoxic load, processed cheese with sodium aluminium phosphate has no place in the diet.

Tartrate emulsifiers. Linked to diarrhoea, dizziness, constipation, dry mouth, headache, heartburn, drowsiness, stomach pain, sleep problems, and vomiting.

Sodium stearoyl lactylate (SSL) and related emulsifiers. Research has shown these alter gut microbiota in measurable ways — reducing beneficial bacteria like Clostridia, Lachnospiraceae and Ruminococcaceae, while increasing Bacteroidaceae and Enterobacteriaceae (which include opportunistic pathogens). They specifically inhibit butyrate producers — butyrate is the main fuel of your colon cells, and losing it is one of the upstream causes of leaky gut.

General emulsifier load. Dr. Benoit Chassaing at the Institut Pasteur in Paris has shown that emulsifiers in general alter gut bacteria composition in ways that promote chronic inflammation and metabolic disease. This isn’t fringe research. It’s mainstream microbiology. The food industry just doesn’t talk about it.

The Phosphate–Heart Connection

Most of the warnings about phosphate additives focus on the kidneys. That’s a real problem and it’s documented. But there’s a second problem that’s just as serious and gets far less coverage: phosphate additives are independently linked to vascular calcification and cardiovascular mortality even in people with normal kidney function.

Here’s the mechanism. When you eat phosphate from real food — milk, meat, fish, beans, nuts — it’s bound to other molecules and your body absorbs it slowly and regulates it carefully. When you eat phosphate from food additives — sodium phosphate, potassium phosphate, polyphosphates — it’s in inorganic form and gets absorbed almost 100% straight into the bloodstream. Your serum phosphate spikes.

Chronically elevated serum phosphate drives calcium out of the bones and into the soft tissues — arteries, heart valves, kidney tubules, joints. The medical term is metastatic calcification. Your arteries gradually become more like bone. Plaque hardens. Blood pressure rises. Heart valves stiffen. The same calcium that should be building your skeleton ends up plastering the inside of your blood vessels.

For EHS people this matters even more. As I’ve covered before, EHS already disrupts calcium handling through inappropriate voltage-gated calcium channel activation under EMF load. Adding industrial phosphate on top accelerates the calcium-into-wrong-places problem. You end up calcifying from two directions at once — the EMF opening calcium channels inappropriately, and the dietary phosphate pulling calcium out of bone and depositing it in vessels.

This isn’t a hypothesis. The mainstream nephrology literature has been clear about the phosphate-cardiovascular link for over a decade. The Framingham Offspring Study (Dhingra et al., 2007) and several follow-up cohorts have shown that serum phosphate in the upper half of the normal range — above roughly 3.5 mg/dL, with normal generally spanning 2.5 to 4.5 mg/dL — independently predicts cardiovascular mortality in people with completely normal kidney function. You don’t need kidney disease to be in the danger zone. You just need to be in the top half of “normal,” which is exactly where chronic phosphate-additive consumption pushes you. The line is not “you have to have kidney problems before this matters.” The line is “if your serum phosphate is in the top half of the normal range, your cardiovascular risk is already elevated, and processed-food phosphate is what put you there.” It’s just that nobody connects it to processed cheese on the front page of the newspaper.

Carrageenan — The Seaweed Extract That Inflames Your Gut

Carrageenan is extracted from red seaweed and used in shredded cheese as an anti-caking agent, in spray cheese as a stabiliser, and in countless dairy products including yogurt and cream. It’s marketed as natural because it comes from seaweed. The marketing is lying.

The problem is what your gut bacteria do to carrageenan. They partially break it down into a derivative called poligeenan (sometimes called degraded carrageenan). Poligeenan is a recognised inflammatory agent — it’s literally used in laboratory research to deliberately induce inflammation in animal models. Scientists use it to give rats colitis on purpose so they can study the disease. And then food manufacturers add the parent compound to your shredded cheese as a thickener.

Animal studies have shown carrageenan can trigger ulcerative colitis-like lesions, intestinal inflammation, and increased gut permeability. Cell studies show it activates the NF-kB inflammatory pathway — the same master switch that drives chronic inflammatory disease. For anyone with IBS, IBD, leaky gut, MCS, or chronic gut inflammation of any kind, carrageenan is one of the worst single additives in the modern food supply.

The food industry’s standard defence is that this is unfair — they argue that only degraded carrageenan (poligeenan) is the problem, and food-grade carrageenan is high molecular weight and shouldn’t be confused with it. The argument is that the gut can’t break food-grade carrageenan down into poligeenan in any meaningful quantity. This is exactly the argument that Dr. Joanne Tobacman at the University of Illinois has spent two decades refuting in peer-reviewed research. Her work has shown that food-grade carrageenan does get partially degraded in the gut by stomach acid and gut bacteria into smaller fragments that retain the inflammatory properties of the degraded form. The molecular weight separation the industry hides behind isn’t biologically watertight. When you eat food-grade carrageenan, your gut chemistry does some of the degradation work on its way through — and the resulting fragments behave the same way poligeenan does in lab studies.

It’s in shredded cheese specifically because it stops the strands clumping together in the bag. It’s in spray cheese because it stops the oil and water separating. It’s in cottage cheese, sour cream, ice cream, almond milk, oat milk, “natural” yogurt, deli meats, infant formula. It’s used so broadly across the processed food supply that anyone with chronic gut inflammation is likely encountering it multiple times a day without realising it’s the same compound across all those products.

If you’re working on gut healing, pull all carrageenan-containing products out of the diet for a month and watch what happens. Most people notice the difference within a fortnight.

Cellulose — Yes, They Put Wood Pulp In The Parmesan

This one made the news a few years ago and most people forgot. Pre-grated parmesan cheese contains cellulose — also known as wood pulp — as an anti-caking agent. The FDA legally allows up to 4% cellulose in shredded and grated cheese products. Some companies have been caught putting in significantly more.

The story broke in February 2016 when Bloomberg News commissioned an independent laboratory to test major store-bought grated parmesan products and published the results. Castle Cheese Inc., a Pennsylvania company supplying retailers including Target and Walmart, was found to be selling “100% Parmesan” that contained no actual Parmesan at all — Bloomberg’s investigation revealed the product was a mixture of cheaper cheeses (Swiss, mozzarella, white cheddar) padded with cellulose. The FDA pursued criminal prosecution. Castle Cheese went bankrupt. The company president, Michelle Myrter, faced up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine for federal food labelling violations.

The Bloomberg lab test results on other brands were just as damning:

Essential Everyday 100% Grated Parmesan Cheese (Jewel-Osco) — 8.8% cellulose

Walmart Great Value 100% Grated Parmesan Cheese — 7.8% cellulose

Kraft Heinz 100% Grated Parmesan Cheese — 3.8% cellulose

Whole Foods 365 brand — 0.3% cellulose (and cellulose wasn’t listed on the ingredient label at all)

Two of those products contained roughly twice the legal limit of cellulose. Kraft’s came in at 3.8% — just under the 4% legal ceiling. “100%” in this context means “100% within the regulatory allowance for legal adulteration with wood pulp.”

The aftermath was class action lawsuits in California, Illinois, and Missouri against Kraft Heinz and Walmart. The companies argued Bloomberg’s testing methodology was flawed. The lawsuits continued for years. The products kept selling.

You’re literally eating sawdust filler in your pre-grated cheese. It’s not poisonous in any acute sense — cellulose passes through your gut largely unchanged — but it’s not cheese. It’s bulk that takes up space where cheese should have been, sold to you at cheese prices, with a label that claims it’s cheese. It’s a permitted commercial practice — legal at up to 4%, and according to the Bloomberg investigation, exceeded by several major retailers.

Grate your own cheese. It takes thirty seconds.

Annatto — The Orange Colouring That Some Bodies Can’t Handle

Most “yellow” cheese isn’t naturally yellow. Real cheese from milk is creamy white. The orange-yellow colour comes from annatto, a pigment extracted from the seeds of the achiote tree. It’s natural in the sense that it comes from a plant. It’s not natural in the sense that you’d ever eat it on its own outside of a food additive context.

For most people, annatto is fine. For a subset of people — particularly those with chemical sensitivity, ADHD-spectrum conditions in children, or general food intolerance — annatto is a documented trigger for hives, headaches, gut irritation, and behavioural issues. The medical literature is sparse but clinical reports go back decades.

If you’re MCS, if your kid is showing reactions to processed food, if you’re chasing down what’s setting off your hives or your migraines — check the cheese label for annatto. It’s not the worst additive in the food supply by a long way, but for sensitive individuals it’s a real one.

White cheese exists. Buy that instead.

Lysozyme — The Egg Protein Hiding In Your Cheese

This one is worth its own section because it’s a genuine allergen problem that current labelling rules don’t always make obvious, and it can put someone in hospital who has no idea cheese is what did it.

Lysozyme (E1105) is an enzyme extracted from egg white. It’s a natural antimicrobial — chickens evolved it to protect their developing embryos from bacterial infection. The food industry uses it as a preservative, specifically to prevent late blowing in hard cheeses. Late blowing is what happens when Clostridium tyrobutyricum spores survive the cheesemaking process and germinate later during aging, producing gas that causes the cheese to swell, crack, and develop off-flavours. Lysozyme suppresses the Clostridium. It’s used routinely in many European hard cheeses including Grana Padano, industrial Provolone, some Pecorino varieties, and a long list of mass-market cheeses produced across the EU. Traditional PDO-protected cheeses often avoid it, but the industrial mass-market versions of those same cheese types typically don’t.

The problem is that lysozyme is egg. Specifically egg white. For people with egg allergy — particularly children, where the allergy is most common — lysozyme can trigger anaphylaxis. And almost nobody with an egg allergy thinks to check cheese for egg-derived ingredients. Why would you? Cheese is dairy, not eggs.

The disclosure rules vary by jurisdiction. The EU requires lysozyme to be declared on the label (often as “E1105” or “lysozyme from egg” or under the broader “egg white” allergen warning). But the labelling is frequently inconsistent, often appears only in tiny print at the end of a long ingredient list, and in some import/export contexts the declaration gets lost in translation between regulatory regimes. People with serious egg allergies have ended up in hospital after eating industrial-grade aged hard cheese because nobody told them aged Italian-style hard cheese can contain egg protein.

For anyone with egg allergy, an immunocompromised system, or even just MCS-level sensitivity to inflammatory triggers, this matters. Read the back of every aged hard cheese label for “lysozyme” or “E1105.” If it’s there, the cheese contains egg-derived protein. Don’t assume cheese is automatically safe just because it’s dairy. Egg-derived lysozyme has been a standard cheese preservative in parts of the European industry for decades, but it’s not on the radar of most consumers with egg allergies and disclosure varies by jurisdiction.

The artisan cheesemakers using traditional methods don’t need lysozyme because proper raw milk, proper hygiene, and proper aging conditions don’t produce late blowing in the first place. It’s an industrial-scale problem solved with an industrial-scale antimicrobial that happens to be a major allergen. Pay for the traditional version or don’t bother — the same rule that runs through this whole article.

Natamycin — The Surface Antifungal You’re Eating Daily

Natamycin (also called pimaricin) is an antifungal antibiotic sprayed on the surface of most pre-packaged sliced and shredded “real” cheese to prevent mould growth. It appears in ingredient lists where it’s used, but the implications for chronic low-dose antibiotic exposure to the gut mycobiome are rarely discussed alongside the disclosure.

Let me say that again clearly. It’s an antibiotic. Specifically, it’s a polyene antifungal — the same class of drug used medically to treat fungal infections like Candida and aspergillosis. It’s prescribed as an eye drop for fungal keratitis. It’s used in IV form in hospitals for serious systemic fungal infections. And it’s being sprayed on your supermarket cheese, on most commercial cheese rinds, on a huge range of dairy products, with minimal disclosure beyond a single word in the small ingredient list.

Think about what this means for the gut mycobiome. As I covered in the die-off piece, the gut has a fungal microbiome — Penicillium, Candida, Saccharomyces, and others — that plays an important role in immune training and gut homeostasis. Eating low-dose natamycin daily is chronic suppression of your gut mycobiome by an antifungal drug, taken without prescription, without dose calculation, without any consideration of cumulative exposure.

To give you a sense of the dose, regulatory frameworks in the EU and the Codex Alimentarius set the maximum residue limit (MRL) at around 1 mg per square decimetre of cheese surface, with actual residues typically falling in the 1–5 mg/kg range. A typical 20–25g cheese slice therefore carries somewhere between 0.02 and 0.15 mg of antifungal antibiotic delivered directly to your gut. That doesn’t sound like much. But the medical reference doses for natamycin in fungal infection treatment are around 100 mg per dose, which puts a slice of cheese in the range of one to two thousandths of a therapeutic antifungal dose — every time you eat it. Multiply that across daily consumption over years and the cumulative microbiome exposure is substantial, even if the systemic blood level stays low.

This is precisely the pattern that disrupts the fungal-bacterial balance and lets Candida overgrowth take hold. You knock back the protective fungal flora, the protective bacteria lose their fungal regulators, and opportunistic fungi find space to expand. It’s a chemically-induced fungal dysbiosis delivered in your sandwich.

The industry defence is that natamycin is “poorly absorbed from the gut.” That’s true. But the relevant exposure isn’t systemic absorption — it’s local exposure to gut microbes that are right there, being dosed directly, with no buffer between the antifungal and the organisms it’s designed to kill. Whether or not natamycin reaches your bloodstream is irrelevant to what it’s doing to your fungal microbiome.

If you’re EHS, MCS, working on gut healing, dealing with chronic fungal issues, suspecting Candida overgrowth, or just trying to restore microbiome health — stop eating commercially packaged cheese with natamycin on it. Buy from a deli counter where blocks are cut from a wheel. Buy farmhouse cheese with no added antifungal. The clue on the label is usually the word “natamycin” or “natamycin (as a preservative on the surface)” or sometimes E235 in European labelling.

Microbial Rennet — The GMO Enzyme In Almost Every Industrial Cheese

Traditional rennet comes from the stomach lining of unweaned calves. It’s the enzyme that curdles the milk into curds and whey — the foundation of cheesemaking for thousands of years. Most industrial cheese today doesn’t use calf rennet anymore.

What it uses instead is fermentation-produced chymosin (FPC) — chymosin produced by genetically modified microorganisms, typically Aspergillus niger (a fungus) or Kluyveromyces lactis (a yeast). The gene for calf chymosin is inserted into the GMO microbe’s DNA, the microbe produces large quantities of the enzyme, and the enzyme is extracted and sold to cheesemakers as “microbial rennet” or “vegetable rennet” or “fermentation-produced rennet.”

By weight, somewhere between 70% and 90% of cheese produced globally now uses fermentation-produced chymosin from genetically modified organisms. It’s the dominant rennet source in the world. And it’s almost never labelled as GMO on the cheese package because the enzyme itself is extracted and purified from the GMO organism — under most regulatory frameworks, that means the final product is not legally classified as GMO.

This is the regulatory loophole that lets the food industry put GMO-derived ingredients into virtually every cheese, every yogurt, every dairy product, every fermented food, while truthfully labelling the products as non-GMO. The GMO is upstream. The label is downstream. The consumer never connects them.

Is fermentation-produced chymosin dangerous in itself? Probably not the enzyme itself — it’s almost identical to calf chymosin. But the precedent is what matters. The same loophole that allows GMO chymosin allows GMO-derived “natural flavours,” GMO-derived vitamins, GMO-derived starches, GMO-derived emulsifiers. A substantial portion of the modern food supply now contains GMO-derived ingredients that don’t appear on labels because the gene-modified organism that made them isn’t physically present in the final product — they’re regulated as if they were the natural versions.

If you want truly non-GMO cheese, you need to look for the words “animal rennet,” “traditional rennet,” “calf rennet,” or “vegetable rennet from cardoon thistle” on the label. Anything that says “microbial rennet,” “fermentation-produced rennet,” or just “rennet” without further specification is almost certainly GMO-derived.

rBST / rBGH — The Growth Hormone Banned Almost Everywhere Except The US

This one applies specifically to US dairy and to anyone importing US cheese. Recombinant bovine somatotropin (rBST), also called recombinant bovine growth hormone (rBGH), is a genetically engineered hormone injected into dairy cows to increase milk production by 10–15%. It was developed by Monsanto, sold under the brand name Posilac, and is currently produced by Elanco.

It’s banned in the European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s still legal and widely used in the United States.

The health concern is that rBST injection in cows increases the level of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) in the cow’s milk. IGF-1 is a growth factor that survives pasteurisation and is biologically active in humans. Elevated IGF-1 levels in humans are implicated in increased risk of breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer, because IGF-1 promotes cell proliferation and inhibits programmed cell death of damaged cells. The Cancer Prevention Coalition and other research groups have argued for years that the dairy industry’s use of rBST is creating a chronic dietary IGF-1 exposure that promotes cancer growth.

The US dairy industry disputes this strongly. The FDA approved rBST in 1993 and maintains that the IGF-1 in milk is not significantly elevated. The EU, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand looked at the same evidence and concluded otherwise. Make your own judgment about which regulator you trust.

If you’re in the US, look for cheese specifically labelled “rBST-free” or “from cows not treated with rBST” — those products do exist and they cost slightly more for a reason. Imported European cheese is also rBST-free by law. Organic cheese is rBST-free by certification standard.

The Pizza Cheese Scandal — And The Hybrid Trick

Pizza topping is one of the most common places fake cheese turns up, particularly in chain pizza. Most chain pizza places use what’s called “analogue pizza cheese” — engineered to melt evenly, stretch dramatically, and stay chewy when reheated. Vegetable oil and casein with no actual cheese in it at all. Perfectly legal as long as the menu doesn’t claim the topping is real cheese.

But the deeper trick used by major chains isn’t pure analogue. It’s the hybrid. Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and others in various markets use a blend that’s part real mozzarella and part cheese analogue, called on the menu simply “cheese” or “cheese blend.” The percentage of real cheese versus analogue isn’t disclosed. The customer has no way to know.

This is actually a sharper criticism than pure-analogue cheese because the deception is graded. Pure analogue at least has the integrity of being completely fake. The hybrid is dishonestly real enough to fool you. You taste some cheese, your brain confirms “yes, this is cheese,” and the 30% or 50% or 70% analogue portion goes down with the legitimate part. You can’t even taste the line where real cheese ends and industrial chemistry begins.

The same product turns up in nachos, in stuffed crusts, in those cheese-sauce-style dips at chain restaurants, in toasted sandwiches in petrol stations, in pre-grated bags of “mozzarella-style” cheese, in chain burger toppings. Wherever cheese is melted and stretched for effect, assume it’s hybrid unless the menu specifies otherwise. If it doesn’t say cheese with confidence, it isn’t fully cheese.

If you’ve ever wondered why supermarket frozen pizza cheese looks unnaturally smooth when melted, sits in your stomach like a lump, leaves a greasy film on your plate, and turns into rubber the next day — that’s why. It’s not cheese behaving badly. It’s plastic-textured vegetable oil pretending to be cheese, padded with just enough real cheese to fool your tongue.

The Spray Cheese Question

Spray cheese — the kind that comes in aerosol cans — is the extreme end. The chemical that makes it sprayable smooth is trisodium phosphate, the same chemical used in cleaning products and stain removers. Mixed with canola oil to keep it semi-solid, plus emulsifiers, plus colouring, plus flavour chemicals, plus preservatives. The phrase “spray cheese” is, frankly, a marketing achievement worthy of an award. There is almost no cheese in it, and what isn’t cheese is industrial chemistry.

If you’ve fed your kids spray cheese, don’t beat yourself up. Almost every parent in the Western world has. The product was engineered to be cheap, addictive, and sold as fun. You didn’t have a fair chance of knowing what was in it. Now you do.

Vegan “Cheese” — Same Pattern, Different Demographic

I want to flag this one because it’s marketed as health food and it’s nothing of the kind. Most commercial vegan cheese is the same industrial chemistry as cheese analogue, with the demographic switched and the price doubled.

Read the label on most supermarket vegan cheeses and you’ll find: coconut oil or palm oil base, modified starch (often potato or tapioca), gums (xanthan, guar, carrageenan), emulsifiers (often the same ones in dairy fake cheese), salt, “natural flavours” (often fermentation-derived from GMO organisms), and colouring. It’s exactly the same template as cheese analogue, just without the casein and with plant-based replacements for the milk protein. Sometimes there’s a tiny amount of cashew or almond paste thrown in for nutritional pretence. Mostly there isn’t.

The marketing positions these products as ethical, sustainable, healthy alternatives. The chemistry positions them as ultra-processed industrial food with all the gut-disrupting properties of any other industrial fake. The carrageenan still inflames the gut. The emulsifiers still strip the mucus layer. The phosphate additives still spike serum phosphate. The “natural flavours” are still GMO-derived. The only thing missing is the dairy.

If you’re vegan for ethical reasons, that’s a choice and I respect it. But don’t kid yourself that supermarket vegan cheese is healthier than the dairy version it’s replacing. It usually isn’t. The healthier vegan choice is real food — nuts, seeds, beans, vegetables — not industrial fake cheese in different marketing.

If you want a real plant-based cheese alternative, look for cashew-based artisan cheeses with short ingredient lists. They exist. They’re expensive. They’re worth it if vegan is the path you’re on. Everything else in the vegan cheese aisle is the same trick under different marketing.

The Industrial Strain — How Three Companies Took Over Your Gut Microbiome

There’s a layer underneath all of this that I want to take seriously, because once you see it you can’t unsee it. The yeast and mould strains used in industrial food production aren’t the wild ones our bodies grew up with. They’re mono-cultures. Specifically bred. Specifically selected. In an increasing number of cases, specifically engineered. Three biotech companies — Christian Hansen, DuPont (now IFF), and DSM — now own most of the cultures used to make modern cheese, yogurt, bread, beer, sausages, sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and almost every other fermented food in the supermarket. Look up who supplies starter cultures to the global food industry. The list is very short.

This consolidation of starter cultures has happened largely outside public discussion, because the cultures are invisible at the consumer level. You don’t see Christian Hansen on the front of the cheese pack. You don’t see DSM on the yogurt label. But their strains are inside almost everything you eat that was fermented at industrial scale. The microbial diversity that made traditional fermented food a living, ecological, regionally varied substance has been collapsed into a handful of patentable strains owned by a handful of corporations.

The same thing happened to brewing yeast decades earlier. Wild ale fermentations used to be ecological events — a brew left open caught whatever yeasts were in the air, did its work, and produced a beer that tasted of that brewery, that town, that climate, that year. Modern commercial brewing uses pure strain lab yeast — Saccharomyces cerevisiae for ales, Saccharomyces pastorianus for lagers — pitched as a single dominant culture, run at controlled temperatures, producing predictable output batch after batch. The brewery’s wild microflora is excluded by sterilisation. The wild diversity is replaced by mono-culture industrial yeast.

Same with sourdough. Real sourdough cultures captured the wild yeasts and lactobacilli of the kitchen they were made in — every starter unique, every loaf reflecting its environment. Modern “sourdough” bread is made with commercial sourdough cultures or dough conditioners containing standardised lactobacillus strains that produce the flavour profile without any of the ecology. The bread looks the same, smells similar, tastes acceptable. It just isn’t the same biological event your great-grandmother’s loaf was.

Now think about what happens when you eat this stuff for years.

Take cheap industrial beer specifically. Beer is filtered before bottling, but the filtration isn’t absolute. Yeast cell wall fragments, mannoproteins, beta-glucans, dead yeast bodies, residual viable yeast cells in unfiltered or bottle-conditioned beers — all of these end up in your gut. If you drink the same mass-produced beer for years, you’re getting a chronic low-dose exposure to the same industrial yeast strain from the same supplier, fermented at the same temperature, with the same metabolic profile. It’s a slow bioaccumulation of a single mono-culture organism into a gut that should have ecological diversity.

This matters for several reasons.

One — temperature mismatch, again. Lager yeasts (S. pastorianus) are bred for cold fermentation, around 8–12°C. Ale yeasts for warmer fermentation, 18–22°C. Neither was designed for the inside of a 37°C human body. As I covered in the die-off piece, a yeast that’s optimised for low-temperature fermentation can behave differently when it lands in a warm gut. It might keep fermenting. It might produce different metabolites. It might persist longer than the body expects. The same problem we raised with the blue cheese mould at the top of this piece applies here too. Industrial yeast strains haven’t been screened for what they do at human body temperature, because the brewery doesn’t care what they do at human body temperature.

Two — mono-culture displacement. When you keep dosing the same strain into your gut, even at low levels, it has the chance to establish a foothold. The gut mycobiome is a competitive ecology. If you keep adding the same competitor, it can outgrow the diverse wild yeasts that should be there. You end up with reduced fungal diversity dominated by one industrial strain. That’s a less resilient mycobiome. It responds badly to stress. It provides less immune training. It offers less protection against opportunistic pathogens like Candida.

Three — the strain itself isn’t what it used to be. Industrial brewing yeasts have been selected for traits the brewery wants — high alcohol tolerance, fast fermentation, flocculation patterns, specific flavour compounds. Nobody’s been selecting them for compatibility with the human gut. Some industrial strains produce metabolites that wild yeasts don’t. Some have lost genes the wild ancestors had. We don’t know the long-term effect of chronic low-dose exposure to single industrial yeast strains because nobody’s studied it properly. The food industry assumes “yeast is yeast, it’s safe, people have been eating bread and beer for millennia.” But the yeast in your grandfather’s pub bitter isn’t the yeast in modern industrial lager. The strain in old sourdough culture isn’t the strain in commercial bakery dough conditioner. The cultures have been changed. The exposure has stayed.

Four — the engineered angle. This is where it gets darker. Some commercial yeast and bacterial cultures are now genetically modified for specific industrial properties. Sometimes it’s labelled. Often it isn’t, depending on jurisdiction and on whether the GMO organism is physically present in the final product. You can be drinking GMO yeast metabolites in your beer and eating GMO culture residues in your cheese without knowing it. As I covered in the microbial rennet section above, this is the same loophole that lets fermentation-produced chymosin from GMO Aspergillus and Kluyveromyces into 70–90% of global cheese without GMO labelling. The regulatory framework around fermentation-derived ingredients is much weaker than around whole-food GMOs because the cultures are filtered out of the final product — except they’re not really, not completely. Residues, fragments, and DNA from the cultures end up in the food chain.

The cascading pattern. Put it all together and the food system looks very different from how it’s marketed. You buy cheese — made with GMO microbial rennet from one of three biotech companies, using starter cultures from one of those same three companies, sprayed with antifungal antibiotic from a pharmaceutical supplier, packaged with carrageenan from a seaweed processor, padded with cellulose from a wood pulp manufacturer, coloured with annatto, emulsified with industrial phosphate salts. You wash it down with industrial beer fermented with a single Saccharomyces strain from those same three biotech companies, in malt that may have been desiccated with glyphosate, water that’s been processed and chlorinated, in a fridge cooled by electricity carrying dirty harmonics. Every input in the chain has been industrialised, monocultured, optimised for shelf life and shareholder return, and stripped of the biological variability that defined traditional food.

This is what your gut microbiome is being exposed to year after year. No wonder it stops behaving like a healthy ecosystem. It’s not facing one problem. It’s facing a coordinated industrial replacement of the wild biological diversity it evolved to handle, with a narrow set of patentable strains that nobody has tested for long-term human compatibility.

And there’s an even deeper layer underneath this. In the case of the shrinking Swiss cheese holes I argued that even the traditional, non-engineered cheese bacteria — Propionibacterium freudenreichii, the species that’s been making Emmental for centuries — appear to be producing less CO₂ than they used to, possibly because the electromagnetic environment they ferment in has changed fundamentally since the 1990s. So the picture isn’t just engineered strains replacing wild ones. It’s that the remaining wild strains aren’t behaving the way they used to either because the electromagnetic environment surrounding the fermentation has been transformed. Two vectors of disruption, both converging on the same outcome — food that doesn’t behave like food anymore, made by organisms that don’t behave like organisms anymore.

The way out is the same as the way out of everything else in this piece. Wild ferments, local strains, ecological diversity — this is what the body recognises and depends on. Industrial monocultures, engineered, patented, owned by three or four companies, are a fundamentally different thing even when they’re technically the same species. The strain is the difference. The diversity is the difference. The climate-fit is the difference. Your great-grandmother’s gut didn’t see this stuff because it didn’t exist yet. Your gut is being asked to handle it without warning, without preparation, and without anybody having checked first whether it could.

Brew local. Buy local. Reseed from your own kitchen, your own garden, your own animals if you have them. The supermarket fermented food aisle is a monoculture plantation pretending to be a forest. A forest is what your gut wants.

How To Spot Fake Cheese

A few simple rules.

One. Real cheese has a short ingredient list. Milk, salt, culture, rennet. Four things. Maybe a fifth if it’s a specialty cheese — herbs, peppercorns, ash. If the ingredient list runs to ten or fifteen items, it isn’t cheese.

Two. Real cheese doesn’t need the word “cheese” defended on the label. Cheddar says cheddar. Brie says brie. Parmesan says parmesan. If the label says “cheese product,” “cheese food,” “cheese style,” “cheese flavour,” “imitation cheese,” or “pasteurised process cheese product,” it isn’t real cheese. Those phrases are regulated industry code for “we couldn’t legally call it cheese.”

Three. Real cheese ages. Imitation cheese can’t age — plasticised vegetable oil doesn’t change over time. If the package says “old” or “mature” or “vintage” without specifying years aged, that’s marketing language not aging. “Aged 12 months” or “aged 3 years” is a real claim. “Old” on its own is just a flavour profile name.

Four. Look for protected designation. PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) in Europe, AOP (Appellation d’Origine Protégée) in France and Switzerland. These labels mean the cheese had to be made in a specific region by traditional methods using specific ingredients. Parmigiano-Reggiano with the PDO seal is real Parmesan. “Parmesan” without the seal could be anything from real Italian to American shaker-tub powder made of cellulose, whey, and flavouring.

Five. Watch for the hidden additives. Even on real cheese, look at the back of the pack for: natamycin (antifungal spray), carrageenan (inflammatory thickener), cellulose (wood pulp filler in pre-grated), annatto (orange colouring for sensitive individuals), lysozyme or E1105 (egg-white protein — serious problem for anyone with egg allergy), sodium aluminium phosphate (neurotoxic emulsifier), and “microbial rennet” or unspecified “rennet” (GMO-derived enzyme). Any of these should make you reach for a different block.

Six. Price tells you something. Real aged cheese is expensive because aging takes time and storage space. If a hard cheese is suspiciously cheap, ask why. Usually the answer is short aging, poor milk source, industrial processing, or cellulose padding.

Seven. Buy local where possible. Local artisan cheesemakers using local milk from local cows aren’t running the casein-and-vegetable-oil scam. They can’t compete on price with industrial producers but they’re producing actual food. Eat less cheese, but eat real cheese when you do.

Eight. Grate your own. The act of buying a block and grating it yourself eliminates the cellulose problem and most of the natamycin problem in one move. Thirty seconds with a hand grater, no industrial adulterants in your dinner.

The Bigger Pattern

This is the same shape of problem I’ve been writing about all the way through. Industrial systems take a traditional food, strip out the things that made it food, replace them with cheaper synthetic substitutes, market the result as the original, and profit from the gap between perception and reality. The same pattern that gave us margarine instead of butter, seed oils instead of animal fats, sliced white bread instead of sourdough, “natural flavourings” instead of actual flavours, and “fruit drinks” instead of fruit.

Each substitution is a small step in the same direction. Away from food the body recognises, toward chemistry the body can’t process. Over decades, the cumulative load builds up. The body that was designed to handle real food finds itself processing industrial outputs every day for years. Then the diseases start. Then the diagnoses get handed out. Then the pills get prescribed. And nobody connects the slice of fake cheese on the breakfast sandwich to the gut inflammation, the kidney stones, the high blood pressure, the brain fog, the joint pain, the autoimmune flare-ups.

The food industry doesn’t have to lie to make this work. They just have to use accurate technical wording — “cheese product,” “cheese analogue,” “pasteurised process cheese food,” “made with real cheese,” “microbial rennet” — and rely on the consumer to assume those phrases mean what they sound like. They don’t. They mean exactly what they say. And what they say is: “This isn’t cheese, but you’ll buy it if we phrase it right.”

There’s also a strand running underneath all of this that connects to my earlier work on the shrinking Swiss cheese holes — where I argued that even traditional cheese bacteria are now producing less CO₂ than they used to. Different angle, same disease. Diversity replaced by engineered uniformity. Ecology replaced by patentable monoculture. The natural safety features of those organisms — like the 35°C temperature ceiling that stops wild blue cheese mould colonising the gut — aren’t necessarily preserved when you breed the strain for industrial behaviour. The fake cheese on your plate is part of a much bigger pattern in the way the modern food supply has been progressively rewritten by industrial economics over the past few decades.

What I Do

I eat cheese. I’m not anti-cheese. I’m anti-fake-cheese.

When I buy cheese in Thailand I look for actual aged blocks from importers who specify the region and the years aged. Or I buy locally made fresh cheese from Thai dairy farmers who I know aren’t running industrial processes. I grate my own when I need it grated. I check the back of the pack for natamycin and carrageenan. I’d rather eat half as much real cheese as twice as much fake cheese. The body knows the difference even if the supermarket doesn’t admit it.

And given the die-off and gut mycobiome considerations from my previous piece, I’m careful about how much aged blue cheese I eat anyway. The mycotoxin load adds up even from real cheese. Fake cheese piles industrial emulsifier load, antifungal spray, wood pulp filler, GMO enzymes, and phosphate stress on top of nothing of nutritional value. Pick your battles. Real cheese in moderation is food. Fake cheese is something else entirely.

Closing

If you’re working on a gut healing protocol, fake cheese is one of the easiest wins you can take. It costs nothing to stop eating it. It’s not addictive in the way sugar or seed oils are. It’s just normalised. Take it out, replace it with smaller amounts of real cheese, and watch what your gut does over a fortnight. Most people notice the difference within a week.

If you’re EHS or MCS, this is non-negotiable. The phosphate, aluminium, emulsifier, antifungal, and carrageenan load is feeding the same fire that EMF and chemical exposure are already setting. Removing it gives your detox pathways some breathing room. That breathing room is where the slow healing actually happens.

The food industry sells fake cheese because it’s cheap to make and easy to ship. They don’t sell it because it’s good for you. Nobody at Kraft or Mondelēz is sitting in a meeting wondering how to optimise your gut microbiome. They’re optimising shareholder returns, and the cheapest way to do that is to take real food, replace it with chemistry, and market the chemistry as food.

Read the labels. Buy real. Eat less of it if you have to. But eat real.

Independent Researcher, Thailand