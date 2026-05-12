Norman James

Norman James

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Markker's avatar
Markker
May 12

I'm lucky to buy raw milk from a farm 3 miles away. They are constantly harrassed by the authorities for testing, claim of customers getting sick, etc. I've not yet tried cheese making, although it's something my grandma did. The processed cheeses are like plastic and I'll admit to buying Dairylea Triangles for the children, plus those little red balls in a string bag, which you peel open to reveal the cheese. It's been eyeopening for me, since the covid project, to learn so much about how the world really works. I buy real parmisan (I think), grate it all at once and keep it in my freezer, just using what I need to sprinkle over, no defrosting necessary. On my next shop for cheeses, I'll be closely examining labels. Thanks for this informative piece!

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Jennie Gibson's avatar
Jennie Gibson
May 12

Thanks for this wonderful comprehensive article. I am now even more determined to only buy from great sources like the Nourish Food Club.

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